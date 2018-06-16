IG Report: Peter Strzok Statements About Weiner/Abedin Laptop Conflict With FBI Claims About Weiner/Abedin Laptop…

General David Petraeus was arrested for leaving his classified schedule on mistress Paula Broadwell’s nightstand. Kristian Saucier was arrested for taking a classified photograph on a submarine. Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin had dozens of classified Clinton emails on a laptop and…
There is a great deal of inconsistent application of law surrounding classified information. There is also a great deal of fatigue surrounding discussion of those inconsistent applications. Contradictions, inconsistency and obtuse justifications are as rampant in our midst as the political narratives shaping them. Perhaps that’s by design.
We begin reading Chapter 11 of the IG Report with a growing acceptance that not only is there a need for a special counsel, but there is a brutally obvious need for multiple special counsels; each given a specific carve-out investigation that comes directly from the content of the Inspector General report. This issue of the handling of the Weiner/Abedin laptop screams for a special counsel investigation on that facet alone. Why?
Well, consider this from page #388 (emphasis mine):
Midyear agents obtained a copy of the Weiner laptop from NYO immediately after the search warrant was signed on October 30.
The laptop was taken directly to Quantico where the FBI’s Operational Technology Division (OTD) began processing the laptop. The Lead Analyst told us that given the volume of emails on the laptop and the difficulty with de-duplicating the emails that “at least for the first few days, the scale of what we’re doing seem[ed] really, really big.”
Strzok told us that OTD was able “to do some amazing things” to “rapidly de-duplicate” the emails on the laptop, which significantly lowered the number of emails that the Midyear team would have to individually review. Strzok stated that only after that technological breakthrough did he begin to think it was “possible we might wrap up before the election.” (pg 388)
The key takeaway here is two-fold. First, the laptop is in the custody of the FBI; that’s important moving forward (I’ll explain later). Also, specifically important, FBI Agent Peter Strzok, the lead investigative authority in the Hillary Clinton MYE (Mid-Year-Exam), is explaining to the IG how they were able to process an exhaustive volume of emails (350,000) and Blackberry communications (344,000) in a few days; [Oct 30 to Nov 5]
Note: “OTD was able “to do some amazing things to rapidly de-duplicate” the emails on the laptop.”
OK, you got that?
Now lets look at the very next page, #389 (again, emphasis mine):
[…] The FBI determined that Abedin forwarded two of the confirmed classified emails to Weiner. The FBI reviewed 6,827 emails that were either to or from Clinton and assessed 3,077 of those emails to be “potentially work-related.”
The FBI analysis of the review noted that “[b]ecause metadata was largely absent, the emails could not be completely, automatically de-duplicated or evaluated against prior emails recovered during the investigation” and therefore the FBI could not determine how many of the potentially work-related emails were duplicative of emails previously obtained in the Midyear investigation. (pg 389)
See the problem? See the contradiction?
Strzok is saying due to some amazing wizardry the FBI forensics team was able to de-duplicate the emails. However, FBI forensics is saying they were NOT able to de-duplicate the emails.
Both of these statements cannot be true. And therein lies the underlying evidence to support a belief the laptop content was never actually reviewed. But it gets worse, much worse….
To show how it’s FBI Agent Peter Strzok that is lying; go back to chapter #9 and re-read what the New York case agent was saying about the content of the laptop.
The New York FBI analysis supports the FBI forensic statement in that no de-duplication was possible because the metadata was not consistent. The New York FBI Weiner case agent ran into this metadata issue when using extraction software on the laptop.
CHAPTER 9: The case agent assigned to the Weiner investigation was certified as a Digital Extraction Technician and, as such, had the training and skills to extract digital evidence from electronic devices.
The case agent told the OIG that he began processing Weiner’s devices upon receipt on September 26. The case agent stated that he noticed “within hours” that there were “over 300,000 emails on the laptop.”
The case agent told us that on either the evening of September 26 or the morning of September 27, he noticed the software program on his workstation was having trouble processing the data on the laptop. (pg 274)
The New York Case Agent then describes how inconsistent metadata within the computer files for the emails and Blackberry communications, made it impossible for successful extraction. The FBI NY case agent and the Quantico FBI forensics agent agree on the metadata issue and the inability to use their software programs for extraction and layered comparison for the purposes of de-duplication.
Both NY and Quantico contradict the statement to the IG by FBI Agent Peter Strzok. However, that contradiction, while presented in a factual assertion by the IG, is entirely overlooked and never reconciled within the inspector general report. That irreconcilable statement also sheds more sunlight on the motives of Strzok.
Next up, there were only three FBI people undertaking the October Clinton email review. To learn who they are we jump back to Chapter #11, page #389.
The Midyear team flagged all potentially work-related emails encountered during the review process and compared those to emails that they had previously reviewed in other datasets. Any work-related emails that were unique, meaning that they did not appear in any other dataset, were individually reviewed by the Lead Analyst, [Peter] Strzok, and FBI Attorney 1 [Tashina Gauhar] for evidentiary value. (pg 389)
Pete Strzok, Tash Gauhar and the unknown lead analyst. That’s it. Three people.
This is the crew that created the “wizardry” that FBI Director James Comey says allowed him to tell congress with confidence that 1,355,980 electronic files (pg 389), containing 350,000 emails and 344,000 Blackberry communications were reviewed between October 30th and the morning of November 6th, 2016.
Three people.
Pete, Tash and one lead analyst. Uh huh.
Sure.
The Inspector General just presents the facts; that’s obviously what he did. Then it’s up to FBI and DOJ leadership to accept the facts, interpret them, and apply their meaning.
No bias?
But FBI is committed to bias training?
FUBAR.
There is an actual hero in all of this though. It’s that unnamed FBI Case Agent in New York who wouldn’t drop the laptop issue and forced the FBI in DC to take action on the laptop. Even the IG points this out (chapter #9, page 331):
We found that what changed between September 29 and October 27 that finally prompted the FBI to take action was not new information about what was on the Weiner laptop but rather the inquiries from the SDNY prosecutors and then from the Department. The only thing of significance that had changed was the calendar and the fact that people outside of the FBI were inquiring about the status of the Weiner laptop. (pg 331)
Those SDNY prosecutors only called Main Justice in DC because the New York case agent went in to see them and said he wasn’t going to be the scape goat for a buried investigation (chapter #9, pg 303) “The case agent told us that he scheduled a meeting on October 19 with the two SDNY AUSAs assigned to the Weiner investigation because he felt like he had nowhere else to turn.” … “The AUSAs both told us that the case agent appeared to be very stressed and worried that somehow he would be blamed in the end if no action was taken.”
On October 20, 2016, the AUSAs met with their supervisors at SDNY and informed them of their conversation with the Weiner case agent. The AUSAs stated that they told their supervisors the substantive information reported by the case agent, the case agent’s concerns that no one at the FBI had expressed interest in this information, and their concern that the case agent was stressed out and might act out in some way. (pg 304)
Why would the New York Case Agent be worried?
Consider Page 274, footnote #165:
fn 165: No electronic record exists of the case agent’s initial review of the Weiner laptop. The case agent told us that at some point in mid-October 2016 the NYO ASAC instructed the case agent to wipe his work station. The case agent explained that the ASAC was concerned about the presence of potentially classified information on the case agent’s work station, which was not authorized to process classified information.
The case agent told us that he followed the ASAC’s instructions, but that this request concerned him because the audit trail of his initial processing of the laptop would no longer be available. The case agent clarified that none of the evidence on the Weiner laptop was impacted by this, explaining that the FBI retained the Weiner laptop and only the image that had been copied onto his work station was deleted. The ASAC recalled that the case agent “worked through the security department to address the concern” of classified information on an unclassified system. He told us that he did not recall how the issue was resolved.
Now watch embed tweet video:
.
Summary:
- There were only three people in the Mid-Year-Event team granted authority to physically do the Clinton email review.
- They were: FBI Agent Peter Strzok, FBI Attorney-1 Tashina “Tash” Gauhar, and an unnamed lead analyst.
- FBI Agent Peter Strzok says they were able to cull the number of emails through the use of “some amazing things to rapidly de-duplicate” the emails.
- The New York FBI case agent assigned to the Weiner investigation, a certified Digital Extraction Technician, as well as the FBI forensics team in Quantico say it was impossible to use the conflicted metadata to “de-duplicate” the emails.
- Someone is lying.
- FBI Director James Comey said his investigative unit used some form of “wizardry” to review the content of the Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner laptop.
- The Inspector General makes no determination as to who is telling the truth; and never asked the question of whether an actual review of the laptop emails took place.
- The FBI still has possession of the Abedin/Weiner laptop.
.
.
⇑ These Cannot Both Be True ⇓
I guess we also shouldn’t forget the very close relationship of Strzok and Brennan!
Strzoker is done. Toast.
There needs to be a correction. The Blackberry communications were not reviewed. Please read footnote 178 on page 325. The paragraph is on 324, continues on 325. It should be stated the Blackberry communications were not part of the FBI search warrant. A major piece of evidence was ignored.
Best Regards,
A Yankee in Connecticut.
I actually like the idea of multiple Special Counsels, all DC outsiders, each with a very narrow scope. Just to name a few matters that need review:
– Anthony Weiner laptop
– Obstruction of Justice by DOJ & FBI during the Hillary email investigation
– FISA abuses during, and predating, the 2016 presidential election.
– Mishandling of classified information by DOJ & FBI officials during, and after, the 2016 presidential election.
Yeah and they can all staff up with Republican lawyers and Trump donors. Then they can kick in doors at four in the morning and later get retro-active authorization to do so.
Hahahaha! Right.
Not to worry though, we’re going to sit around the camp fire and re-commit to our ideals. Meanwhile the country will burn down.
Conflicted much?
A problem with special counsels is preventing “mission creep”. It seems the scope of an SC investigation inevitably expands no matter how it starts off. The “boundaries” of SC investigations are intrinsically “soft” and permeable. Having several SCs working on contiguous cases risks running up costs, duplication of effort, turf battles, and even contradictory findings. You know, human nature, it’s hard to get around.
Based on Sundance’s analysis of the IG Report it appears that the emails on Weiner’s laptop were probably not reviewed by the FBI. Yet we’re told by Comey that they had been? This is one area Sundance is asking Rep Jim Jordan to look into. I would like to add to Sundance’s requests item # 21. Please verify that the laptop and its contents still exist and determine who specifically has possession of it? My guess is when the FBI is asked to produce the Weiner laptop it will have mysteriously gone missing with no record of what happened to it. Just a wild guess.
In light of received doctrine that one should expect one’s enemy to do what they should do to annihilate one, and in light of Robert Mueller’s record of prosecuting innocent persons to the point of [apparent] suicide and [definite] worldly ruin (the reason Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller SC), I posit the following:
Robert Mueller and his Terrorist Team seek a warrant(s) for their FBI cohort to arrest President Trump and his entire family. They see an acute need to accomplish that objective, to include, among other reasons, preventing President Trump from campaigning in the mid-term elections. They will move to execution probably sooner than later. They will find a judge to issue the warrant(s) and will raid the White House and residences of immediate family members when they believe they have the element of surprise and the opportunity to inflict degradation. They will incarcerate the entire Trump family for the rest of their lives and execute as many of them as they deem seemly (Jack Ruby, Ruby Ridge, Waco). . . . as a warning to anyone at all against questioning their supreme authority . . . ever again.
Then begins the war against Robert Mueller and his Terrorist Team and their supporters. A hot (shooting) war, with elements of the USG shooting at one another, and citizens shooting at one another and elements of USG, state, and local governments.
There is only one question I would ask on Monday….
Mr.OIG , the FBI and yourself have now issued two reports that detail pervasive and serious criminality in the handling of the Clinton email matter and have concluded all is well with the FBI.
Are you either incompetent or corrupt and in either case can you give me a reason why American taxpayers should continue to pay your salaries ?
How about this one, the Midyear and the Russia investigations were one-and-the-same, if one is to rely on Stroczk’s statements that they became concerned that the Russians were offering the Trump campaign THE CLINTON EMAILS, the ones the FBI forensic evaluators said they saw no evidence of them ever leaving the henhouse.
IF the Russians had the emails, then this should have triggered a REOPENING OF MIDYEAR in July 2016, not a brand new “Russian” investigation.
The whole Russian spectacle is repeated offers to Trump campaign people to get them the emails the FBI had just declared were not hacked/extracted.
1. Either the FBI knew the premise was malarkey because their forensic experts determined, as a facet of the Midyear Examination, that they classified emails only passed to people in government and that the Chappaqua Homemade Secretary of State email system was secure
or
2. The Russians offering up the emails (in a way the FBI knew about it) brought the matter into a new investigatory territory and now there was an evidence trail to follow that the Russians tapped into the Secretary of State’s email and she should have secured it.
No, somehow they immediately turn this into a Trump campaign might be guilty of something campaign, simply by coming up with a new name for the investigation. The Russia investigation,
rather than The Russians Have HRC’s Emails changes the Midyear exam.
Duh.
Obfuscation station.
Good Point.
Fact that Peter “No We’ll Stop Him” Strzok is lead person on Clinton email sham investigation, FBI counter intelligence investigation,
Flynn interview and Special Counsel investigation is complete BS. The FBI has thousands of investigators and they keep tapping this guy to be involved.
Yes! It feels like they have only 2 or 3 people. Let’s have some non DC people in.
Fact that Peter “No We’ll Stop Him” Strzok is lead person on Clinton email sham investigation, FBI counter intelligence investigation,
Flynn interview and Special Counsel investigation is complete BS. The FBI has thousands of investigators and they keep tapping this guy to be involved.
This is a very important point. It was always an oddity that the FBI was running around with its head on fire looking for Clinton emails when they supposedly had no proof that the server (or servers) were ever hacked. Catherine Herridge at Fox had a report that they suspected the server was hacked. Undercover Huber and Lee Smith have a detailed dissection of the evidence that shows it was likely hacked by Russia. It seems likely that the FBI was extremely interested in those missing emails because it would be extremely harmful to the FBI’s reputation if they ended up being released. It also plays into this post from Sundance since they absolutely could not admit that they found the missing 30,000 emails.
Things make a lot more sense if you consider that the FBI was fully aware that Russia had those emails, those emails contained damaging information, and that any release of those emails would thoroughly destroy both Hillary and the credibility of the investigation. It really explains the fixation upon Trump’s throwaway line about Russia releasing the missing emails. Ironically, if Russia was actually the wikileaks source for the DNC emails then the fact that they didn’t release the Clinton emails is extremely contradictory.
The real story is that Russia hacked Hillary’s servers. Russia hacked the DNC servers. Russia hacks anything they can. They are seriously overpowered in comparison to the enormous capability of the NSA so targeted hacks are a real equalizer. Any weakness is exploited and they all made themselves easy targets. The Russian MO is to hack but not leak (just like they didn’t leak the Clinton emails). The DNC leak was not the Russians but because they hacked all of these systems it was possible for the IC to blame it on them. The Russian meddling is seriously overblown. They didn’t meddle. All they did was collect intelligence. Exactly what the NSA and CIA do.
SUNDANCE: “Contradictions, inconsistency and obtuse justifications are as rampant in our midst as the political narratives shaping them. Perhaps that’s by design.”
Of course it’s by design. It is malicious design, a cretin’s craft honed over decades by the so-called “intelligence” community to manipulate populaces, and its primary purpose is to generate confusion, not clarity. It is a black art with the name “psyops,” and anyone who believes it doesn’t exist is fodder for it. Ashton Gray has analyzed and exposed some of the most important methods used in CIA psyops, published as an appendix to his book “Watergate: The Hoax.” That analysis has also been published freely as a public service at Chalet Reports:
“The CIA Psyops of Watergate and Beyond”
http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=810
It summates—and predicted—every last “contradiction, inconsistency, and obtuse justification” that I have seen trotted out in Spygate and the Russia hoax. If you see any that aren’t cataloged there, please send notice to info@chaletbooks.com.
Could the “de-duplicate” be a reference to duplicates internal to that computer? For example, If the laptop was used to create “backup” copies at different points in time, it MIGHT have multiple copies, no? Also, If the same e-mail was sent to Huma, Cheryl, and Hillary and then forwarded to Huma who forwarded to Weiner’s laptop then multiple copies might once again be on that laptop. The question for me is whether or notthe “de-duplicate” refers to an internal comparison or to the e-mails already searched outside of the Weiner laptop.
Sorry to be dense, but does the IG Report address what happened to the physical evidence? i.e. Clinton’s server, her mobile devices, etc? It seems incredible for it to have disappeared between upstate NY and Washington unless (1) they were proactively destroyed by Clinton or (2) deliberately lost by the FBI.
You know what has gone AWOL throughout the Clinton investigation and in the IG process as well? (At least at the summary level.)
There is a complete absence of reasonable skepticism.
This, in an organization of professional investigators.
I have two programs on my computer that can rip through files and quickly identify duplicates. No decoder ring necessary.
Now how to “de-duplicate” the Russia investigation from the Midyear examination, not seeing that one.
Appears the “Russia investigation” is more a spawn of the MYE than a duplicate. The MYE begot the Russian thing, the MYE “team” were the womb and the midwives. It’s the same theme, new variation, and the song plays on without end.
The FBI’s Document Blackouts ~ The bureau is redacting documents without credible justification.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-fbis-document-blackouts-1528931262
Notably, Justice and the FBI have been redacting names or initials of employees involved in handling those cases. This frustrates Congress’s ability to seek more information or interviews with those individuals.
Potomac Watch Podcast
One initial batch of documents contained an Oct. 11, 2016 text message from FBI official Peter Strzok to his FBI paramour Lisa Page. It read: “Currently fighting with”—while the rest was redacted. The unredacted version reads: “Currently fighting with Stu for this FISA,” which may be a reference to the warrant the FBI obtained to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Who is Stu and what was that fight? Congress has a right to know.
The initials “BO” are also redacted from several messages. An unredacted version shows a Strzok text on Oct. 7, 2016: “Jesus. More BO leaks in the NYT.” Another from Oct. 25, 2016 reads: “Just cranky at them for bad choices about BO.” Investigators aren’t certain who BO is, but one possibility is Bruce Ohr, the DOJ employee who was demoted after it emerged that he’d held undisclosed meetings with anti-Trump dossier author Christopher Steele, and whose wife worked for Fusion GPS, the firm that hired Mr. Steele.
Another less-redacted text shows someone blacked out a Strzok explanation for why the FBI didn’t pursue some Clinton leads. “Clinton, Mills, and Abedin all said they felt the server was permitted and did not receive information that it was not. To the extent there was objection down the line in IRM, we did not pursue that as State OIG did, because it was not a key question behind our investigation.”
Why not? An important issue regarding Mrs. Clinton’s private email server was whether she and aides Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin intentionally violated State Department rules in setting it up, and if this increased her mishandling of classified information.
Redactions are supposed to be limited to guarding national security, attorney-client privilege, individual privacy or criminal investigations. These blackouts appear motivated to withhold pertinent information from Congress or spare the FBI political embarrassment.
Meanwhile, the FBI is refusing to answer a May 11 letter from Sen. Johnson seeking the names of employees who are doing the redacting. Mr. Johnson is concerned that some of the employees involved in this investigation might also be overseeing the redacting.
As retired FBI special agent Thomas Baker wrote on these pages last month (“The FBI’s Shocking Disrespect for Congress,” May 11), the FBI has damaged its credibility by flouting subpoenas and slow-rolling or hiding information. This behavior is why Congress must continue to pry out the truth.
We have found the laptop.
One really basic issue is surprisingly murky and makes no sense in the world of computer forensics: why all the talk about the original laptop and multiple, potentially different copies? That’s not how computer forensics are done. Searches and analysis isn’t done on an original machine. That would cause changes in the data that would taint its use as evidence.
Every computer forensic investigation I’ve seen (admittedly not a whole lot, but a few involving experts who do contract work for FIB) starts with cloning, not copying, the original system harddrive and/or other storage. It doesn’t matter what’s on the original (eg, consistent metadata or not, varying file types, even different OS), b/c the cloning process simply duplicates, byte by byte the data on the original. Then the original is tagged and secured for future confirmation and use as evidence. No analysis is ever done on the original machine, because every file access changes file attributes, like last accessed, modified, and created. In court you have to prove, eg, when Weiner accessed or created a file, not when some jack-leg FIBber did.
In short, none of the discussion so far about handling of the Weiner laptop or any computer forensics makes any sense at all, unless we assume that the FIBers are not just lying, incompetent, and/or obfuscating but more like committing sabotage and evidence tampering. If they really expect us to believe the bs they’ve thrown out so far, I’m deeply offended, b/c that means they think they can play me easier than a roll piano. Um, NO!
Meanwhile, all of this wearing people down, and out… A necessary side effect of what must happen if we the Constitutional oriented people seeking a complete REBOOT of our system without the massive beast aspect of it to be put in place.
K. I. S. S. Keep It Simple Stupid.
It is deliberately massive, and we are witnessing why. So nothing ever gets done about those abusing the system while us “normies” are easily prosecuted for things we haven’t even done and they continue to violate ALL of our rights collecting data on us, etc…
If you’re already screaming for heads to roll and Sessions removal (yawn), might want to take a break as this is NOT going to end quickly. There are literally a couple hundred million people in this nation that have to even get a clue to “accept” what MUST HAPPEN.
The Reckoning. The Restoration. Whatever you want to call it… must happen. Order without chaos.
“Strzok is saying due to some amazing wizardry the FBI forensics team was able to de-duplicate the emails.” That’s easy, just put together something that retrieves all the emails on the laptop they previously had from her server and they can say we “we didn’t find anything new”….because they didn’t look for anything new….
inconsistent application of law…
This issue is so deep and profound and it should continue to expand as one of the CENTRAL issues of our time.
Imagine being in high school and a certain group of your classmates go on to work for the DOJ or AG or DA.
A portion of those people were the stand-up people, the very people you want there. Another portion is the bullies and now they are the Arm of the Law.
Hillary should be locked away in prison by now for the multiple felonies she committed.
