Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland Discusses NAFTA Trade Tactics and Opposition to President Trump Tariffs…

Posted on June 9, 2018 by

I wish we had caught this interview before the G7 began because it highlights how much energy the international community is expending in their desperation to retain access to the U.S. market. The central issue is how several decades of international trade policy have been built around exploitative one-way access and rules.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, the primary Canadian trade negotiator sat down with The National ahead of the G7 summit to talk about strategies for dealing with the Trump administration, tariffs and expectations for the summit.  WATCH:

There’s a part of this interview that CBC didn’t broadcast, but presented in a twitter video. See below:

For some reason I don’t think Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, White House Trade Policy Advisor Peter Navarro, or National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow are too worried about facing their Canadian counterparts in a U.S. trade discussion.

Wilbur Ross outlines the policy:

154 Responses to Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland Discusses NAFTA Trade Tactics and Opposition to President Trump Tariffs…

  1. Paul says:
    June 9, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Is that really a picture of the Canadian trade representatives?

    They look rather… millennial?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. TwoLaine says:
    June 9, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Fixed it for you!

    “The central issue is how several decades of international trade policy have been built around exploitative one-way access and rules.”

    The central issue is how several decades of U.S. Policies have been built around exploitative international one-way access and rules.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • spinoneone says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:01 pm

      Your last sentence is still ambiguous. It should read: “The central issue is how several decades of stupid U.S. policies were built around one-way exploitation of U.S. companies, farmers, and industry by our “international partners.””

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • piper567 says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:36 pm

      I could just listen to Wilburine all day.
      One clear, concise, true statement after another about a topic, I confess before you, I have never cared a whit about.
      Its SO nice to be engaged as a result of actual facts being consistently presented by such capable men.
      Its so nice to be engaged, period.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • TwoLaine says:
        June 9, 2018 at 5:54 pm

        I agree piper567. It is SO NICE to see and have intelligent conversations for a change. It is nice to see a President who USUALLY Stands Up for America, instead of ridiculously apologizing for who knows what on the international scene. 😉

        Speaking of which, the media never seemed to have a problem with The Kenyan apologizing internationally for the USA. Maybe we need to drag those clips out and replay them for everyone to see and remember what they overlooked about the The Oh?

        Like

        Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        June 9, 2018 at 6:05 pm

        Exactly. Wilbur cuts to the heart of the matter. He doesn’t use jargon. He makes what seems to me an arcane subject crystal clear. I feel like my IQ has increased every time I listen to him. He is a national treasure, and our PDJT had the smarts to talk him into serving our country. I am still overwhelmed at times by the genius of it all.

        Like

        Reply
  3. FL_GUY says:
    June 9, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    The days of We the People of the USA being screwed by you socialist ticks, degrading our lifestyle and way of life, so you can prop up your incompetently run, welfare state governments is OVER!!!! Thank God for President Trump!

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
  4. LegacyDriver says:
    June 9, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Is it just me or does she look like an Oompa Lumpa?

    – Big Jake (Blocked on WordPress)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Paul says:
    June 9, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Wait: Illegal tariffs? Which ones are those?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • ImHopeful says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:12 pm

      I caught that right away – she wants to get rid of “Illegal” U.S. tariffs. WTH?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • boutis says:
        June 9, 2018 at 5:55 pm

        She claims Canada is taking the US to “court” in the WTO. President Trump can withdraw from that too just like the Paris Accord, NAFTA, etc. Without the US there is no WTO and no one else with bother with it either.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Normally Quiet Observer says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:27 pm

      “Illegal Tariffs” are those that make the rest of the ‘users’ in the world pay their fair share of the costs! Any tariffs THEY put on our goods are OK … because THEY profit while the ‘cash cow of the world’ (USA) takes the economic hit. Those days are OVER, they are now starting to realize it, and they hate it!

      Just like they hate the fact that they are either going to ‘pay cash upfront’ for us to defend their countries from now on! MOST of the so called free world DEPENDS on US power and OUR military to defend them, so they undercut their own defense spending … knowing in the past if they get attacked the US War Machine will save their sorry butts! Like we always have done! That is OK, but from now on they are going to PAY for that service, as they should HAVE BEEN paying all along. Don’t want to pay? Build your own military, and take care of yourselves.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • deplorabledaveinsocal says:
        June 9, 2018 at 5:43 pm

        …bear in mind those tariffs protect a nation’s industry, and is also a source of funding for social justice efforts… What will the proletariat do when they start having to pay for the ‘services’ they are currently getting?

        Like

        Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        June 9, 2018 at 6:01 pm

        Military update: They’re now going to buy our defense equipment and pay us to jointly train to support their front-line fighters, who will defend their own neighborhoods.

        Like

        Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      Any tariff America puts up, but of course!

      Like

      Reply
    • Firefly says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      She needs a little more time to understand the concept of fair and reciprocal trade. As PTrump tweeted it will happen. Temper tantrums about illegal tariffs isn’t going to work- she will have to come around to a fair deal.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Dick Bass says:
    June 9, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Trump suggest tariffs and they go crazy.
    Trump suggest ZERO tariffs and they go ballistic!

    I think, they like it just as it was…. key point is… WAS!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. billrla says:
    June 9, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    If that’s the Canadian Hockey Team, they’re in trouble. If that’s the Canadian Trade Team, they’re in serious trouble.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. Johnny Bravo says:
    June 9, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    The picture that sank the global cabals, evil intent

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  9. The Devilbat says:
    June 9, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    The EU is powerless. The United States provides Europe with most of its wheat. The United States is not reliant on anything at all from Europe. This includes wine. Americans can buy their wines from another America hating communist state, The Peoples Republic of California.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • Psycho Monkee says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:00 pm

      Funny bat 😂

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • rudy1876 says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      Just because my state is awful is no reason to make fun of it….wait a minute…never mind.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      AFAIK it’s largely true the US doesn’t depend on Europe for most goods. There are a few small exceptions, for example, hearing aids seem to be a UK specialty. Obviously food is more basic resource and the US is more than self-sufficient in that respect. BTW besides California there are several states that produce wine, WA, OR, NY, VA, but unfortunately these states may be no less communist than CA. However if it’s any comfort, the wine-growing regions of OR and WA are a distance from the commie major metro areas and tend to glow red at election time. I don’t know the geopolitics of CA wine production well enough to comment on it, could be true down there too.

      Like

      Reply
    • Grandma Fire says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:56 pm

      Trump Wine is fantastic from Charlottesville, VA. Always pick some up when passing through!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. starfcker says:
    June 9, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Chrystia Freeland should try ending her communicate with Wilbur Ross by signing them “hugs”. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. sundance says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
  12. sundance says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:23 pm

      I don’t know how PT can make it any clearer. Yet the EU and Canadian leaders continue to act hurt and indignant that PT insists on fair and reciprocal trade. It’s obvious to us that PT will do exactly what he says he’ll do, question is, will these other countries accept reality or continue to pretend nothing has changed? My guess is they’ll grudgingly accede to PT’s conditions, dragging their proverbial feet all the way, but within a few years the present trade barriers will be all but extinct.

      Like

      Reply
      • Atomic Fireball says:
        June 9, 2018 at 5:46 pm

        If the rest of the G7 didn’t believe that they have an unfair trade advantage over the US, then they would be fine with his proposal to eliminate *all* tariffs.
        Q.E.D.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • jrapdx says:
          June 9, 2018 at 5:56 pm

          Excellent logic and a very good point! It seems the G7 believes the current system IS “fair”, so why on earth would PT want to change it? In reality the G7 countries know they’ve been taking advantage of the US and don’t want to see it end.

          Like

          Reply
  13. rudy1876 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Christina Freeland looks like she has had stage acting lessons. I swear, she looks like she’s auditioning for a part in “Parks and Recreation” as Sewer Commisioner or something. Maybe she’s just a nice person nd I’m too used to GTH politicians in California. The firs question summed up, “So how are you and every other country and politician on earth planning/plotting to stop President Trump?”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • anotherworriedmom says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      Ms Freeland dresses like she is poured into her clothes. How can anyone take someone that dresses like that seriously? Her clothes are waaaay too tight and her skirt is too short.

      Like

      Reply
      • deplorabledaveinsocal says:
        June 9, 2018 at 5:55 pm

        Just because a person appears to use a reality distorting fun-house mirror, and seems to be color blind, and seems to vastly overestimate their ‘smarts’ compared to other people, it is not right to insult morons and social justice wareeyore types.

        [the above was intended as snarcasm for the aforementioned crybully and extortionist “negotiator” “Ms. Freeland]

        Like

        Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      That’s funny. I know that drama. “Parks and Recreation” has played recently in Portland OR where I live. I’ll spare everyone the goofy details but the part of Sewer Boy was deftly performed by our commie, financially illiterate mayor with able supporting roles of the city council. Goes to show the local and international talent pools both have their limits.

      What these illiberal “actors” like the mayor, the Canadians and Europeans all have in common is the complete inability to prioritize spending vs. income, IOW entirely unable to connect the dots no matter how obvious the resulting image would be.

      I mean PT painstakingly laid it out dot-for-dot at the G7, yet they speak as though they don’t get the message at all. At some point, and that’s about now, we have to get on with the business at hand and let the chips fall where they land.

      Like

      Reply
    • grandmaintexas says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:53 pm

      OMG! Too funny!!!

      Like

      Reply
  14. progpoker says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    How old is Chrystia Freeland? She sits in a chair like a 6-year old…

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • BAM says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:23 pm

      It’s because she’s really short! I didn’t realize how short she is. I suspect she has something to stand on when she’s behind a podium. I’m really short and usually curl up as my feet won’t touch the floor and the other thing is that you end up sitting on the edge of the seat, and can be very uncomfortable! However, I sure wouldn’t do that in that type of setting, would have put something on the floor under my feet if necessary.

      Like

      Reply
  15. simicharmed says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    This woman behaves like a wet-brain snowflake….a younger Nancy Pelosi

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. westernwhere says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Dear Christy,

    GTFO

    Hugs!
    The United States of America.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. stg58animalmother says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    The contrast betweeen Freeland and her entourage and Trump and his dogs of war is hilarious. Like sending children into a meat grinder.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Teagan says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:33 pm

      Since she is so very concerned about the transgender population in ECONOMIC TRADE TALKS (!)…is it fair to ask how many on her team are transgenders? Shall we take a closer look at the young people surrounding her in that street photo?

      Like

      Reply
  18. cedarbrookblogger says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    She’s clueless. That’s about it.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Sentient says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    I’ve never had so much fun watching a US President deal with other countries’ leaders.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. budman says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    AND……. She has her leg crossed with her foot on the chair. Not very lady like and very bad manners.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • ImHopeful says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:18 pm

      Noticed that as well… between child-like sitting posture for a national interview, and the purple mini dress, well, she comes across as an amateur – way out of her league here.

      Like

      Reply
      • BAM says:
        June 9, 2018 at 5:43 pm

        I agree she is WAY out of her league. That being said, she either doesn’t care or has no clue how to present herself in a very public way which in her case has some added challenges as she is very short. The challenges I can appreciate as I am also very short, but I go with the has no clue as it seems to fit.

        Like

        Reply
  21. gawntrail says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Trump and the others he brought in for this part of the govt are real players. Everybody they are dealing with are just puppets. They have to constantly be told what to do and what to say. OUR guys naturally know what to do and say because they know what it is to have their own skin in the game. It’s experience and substance over appearances and platitudes.

    It’s the same reason I only negotiate with actual buyers and sellers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. NoJuan Importante says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    When she said that “…people say the President-he really likes the Prime Minister” she had a furrowed up brow and was scowlin g. Which indicates something else to me. The entire way she cocks her head is a sign of ….not strength….not really commitment….I would say being unsure of herself and their position.

    Like

    Reply
    • boutis says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:22 pm

      She is a journalist. Specifically a globalist editor. She has been in “politics” since 2013 or so. She has made a career in both journalism and politics as a globalist. Her maternal grandfather was a Ukranian Nazi (I am not kidding), she went to college in Italy, Harvard and is an Oxford Rhodes scholar. Her studies were in Russian studies and Slavic studies. She is a highly creditialed goofball globalist.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • JMC says:
        June 9, 2018 at 5:25 pm

        If her maternal grandfather was a Ukranian Nazi, then she is most likely the granddaughter of a man who was an active participant in the Holocaust.

        Like

        Reply
  23. wheatietoo says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Chrystia Freeland just admitted to conspiring with the EU against Canada’s NAFTA trading partner, the US.

    It’s really outrageous how these people claim, “we’re your closest allies”…while stabbing us in the back.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • ImHopeful says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:20 pm

      Yes, that second video clip shows she has placed all her eggs in the EU basket.
      Predicting that’s not going to go so well for her & her little band of interns.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Steve in Lewes says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      Yep! That’s because the EU and China are taking advantage of NAFTA through OH! No Way Canada and Hasta la vista Mexico!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:27 pm

      She also noted working with unions and anyone else to undercut Trump. CoC and C IA probably booked the tour for canada.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      Perfectly said.

      “We’re you closest allies.”

      Reply: “Prove it. And you can start by taking your trade knife out of our back.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • realgaryseven says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      Yes, she also admitted to going around the federal government with respect to foreign affairs and negotiating with Congress, governors, mayors, etc. The last time I read the Constitution, foreign affairs are the exclusive domain of the federal executive branch.

      Drain the Swamps…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        June 9, 2018 at 5:45 pm

        Yep!
        She not only admitted to going around our country, conspiring with Dems behind our trade representatives backs…she bragged about it !

        She was patting herself on the back over it.

        Like

        Reply
    • gda says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      Not only that, but the lists of retaliatory tariffs were made, not so much to effectively retaliate (if there IS such a strategy), but to interfere in the mid-term elections by targeting those states where they can hurt POYUS the most.

      Some here may not be aware of the work of the Obama “brains trust” in getting this doofus of a leader elected. Be assured that the same team is feeding Chrystia and her EU buddy with information on what and where to target.

      However, don’t doubt that VSGPDJT is well aware of all this subterfuge and dirty tricks.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • grandmaintexas says:
      June 9, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      They are most certainly not our allies in trade. They are our parasites.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  24. Normally Quiet Observer says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    I guess she thinks IF she says “illegal tariffs” often enough … some will start to believe they ARE illegal. When in fact, they are NOT illegal in any way shape or form. Grow up honey, and let the adults sort it out.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • ImHopeful says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:23 pm

      That “illegal tariffs” comment was a really poor choice of words on her part.
      She is either delusional or naive, thinking she and the EU have this under control. VSGPDJT and his team are going to have to teach her by way of the school of hard knocks, she leaves them no choice.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:34 pm

      Yes, it was irksome the way she kept repeating “illegal tariffs” over and over.

      Typical lying leftist…she knows that repeating a lie over and over, is the way to establish a false narrative.

      But if it is “illegal” for Us to have tariffs, then what does that make the Canadian tariffs on our products?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • ledygrey says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:43 pm

      Justin Trudeau a few minutes ago in his news conference used the same “illegal tariffs” term but caught himself immediately and changed it to something much softer.

      I watched it on C-Span and it seemed to me that Trudeau was doubling down on Canada’s resistance to PDJT’s ending our trade imbalance. He expressed no acknowledgement of the unfair trade practices that President Trump has played out.

      https://www.c-span.org/video/?446782-1/prime-minister-trudeau-holds-news-conference-close-7-summit

      Like

      Reply
  25. Steve in Lewes says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Chrystia Freeland is 40 years old whose life experience was a journalist until entering the Canadian Parliament in November 2013. She is the author of Sale of the Century, a 2000 book about Russia’s journey from communism to capitalism[4] and Plutocrats: The Rise of the New Global Super-Rich and the Fall of Everyone Else in 2012. From wikipedia;
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chrystia_Freeland#Journalism_career
    Me thinks the Wolverines are in control; experienced and successful businessmen versus a journalist. I think our President and Team have this one, BIGLY!!!

    Like

    Reply
  26. JMC says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Christina sounded like a clueless millennial in the first video, or else was shamming so as to reveal nothing and yet sound warm and fuzzy. Her admission in the shorter 2nd video that she and one of the EU women, i.e. her “sister” exchange emails with happy faces definitely tilts in favor of the “clueless” label. Very soon she’ll be able to add frowny faces on her emails to her “sister” in the EU.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Running Fast says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Wow that video is INCREDIBLE. Go watch it everyone ❤ minutes. Canadians are screwed with leaders like her. Her position the US trarrifs are ILLEGAL and Tredeau has a GREAT RELATIONSHIP with our VSG. They can't even read between the lines!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • tageweb says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:55 pm

      I was trying to figure out how to express this. “Her” vs our team? I mean, Really? I was literally in disbelief watching her. At first I thought it was a parody. Oh, My, poor Canada!

      Like

      Reply
  28. jmclever says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Dear Ms Chrystia
    You forgot to say with whom you collaborated for the list and timing of retaliatory tariffs. It was the American Dem party. There! FIFY Chrystia
    Hugs
    JMClever
    😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Suzanne says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Color me dumb… why on earth are tariffs “illegal” when we impose them but not when they do?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • 1stgoblyn says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      GMTA!

      Like

      Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      This is a rhetorical question, no?
      Don’t you know…we’re never ever supposed to have any of those mean old tariffs against our besties, our pals, our comrades; and their tariffs, well, those are just fair because you know fairness. Because that’s what besties do — be fair with each other and hang and stuff.
      (say it with a rising voice at the end, like all the cool girls do; it will enhance the effect)

      Like

      Reply
    • Firefly says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:56 pm

      Color us all dumb. Our representatives in Congress, Senate and presidents have all made such deals where the U.S. got sold short. This has been going on so long the Canadians like Chrystia Freeland thinks it’s illegal for the us to have tariffs but the Canadian are allowed.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  30. 1stgoblyn says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Serious question…what makes the US tariffs on steel and aluminum illegal? Anyone? I don’t get it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • gda says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:49 pm

      AFAIK they are not “illegal”. They may be “not allowed” under WTO “agreements”, but who knows. I really can’t be bothered to confirm that, though it seems likely.

      Like

      Reply
    • NoJuan Importante says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      Given the research talked in previous comments, and her Ukrainian connection, I think she is trying to create a projection or perception that equates the “illegal’ annexation of Crimea, with our “illegal” tariffs. Pretty soon they will be talking about sanctioning us for our illegal tariffs. Watch.

      Like

      Reply
    • rudy1876 says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      Isn’t it related to the procedure we were theoretically beholden to for changing tariffs with other G7 nations via WTO or something? I think some debate it’s binding, but over the years I’ve watched debate after debate on WTO and it’s not binding at all. Even when they made the case for it being so, there are so many rules on predatory dollar manipulation that a case can be made on any side for anything, like most things written by lawyers. There is no right or wrong, just words. If she’s referring to something else I can’ timagine what it could possibly be. I’m watching Congress. They’re very upset over all this I’m sure. There are moves right now to move away from the US Dollar as the World Reserve Currency and tariff parity kind of throws. wrench in those plans. China and Russia proceed silently.

      Like

      Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      June 9, 2018 at 5:51 pm

      The Apple Dumpling Gang is taking us to the WTO about this. We’ll see what happens.

      Like

      Reply
  31. Doppler says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    This ain’t much: Trudeau’s ability to relate, plus hugs and smiley face emoticons among “sister ministers”, and the threat of ganging up (except they each have different industries they’re protecting unfairly, never mind, they can still relate together in a safe space that feels really good). Especially against the Wilbur and the Donald.

    As to steel and aluminum qualifying as a national security exception to international trade rules, I think Trump’s argument that we need strong such industries to be a country able to gear up for war is certainly plausible having fought hot wars with all of the G7 in the last two hundred twenty years (except maybe France).

    But I also see these two tariffs as primarily a pawn in the deal with China, the largest steel producer by far, which games NAFTA the most to gain access for its steel and aluminum component parts into the US market, the largest trade imbalance >$500B, and the highest barriers and tariffs among major trade partners. First he threatened the tariffs, then he postponed implementation on some partners, then he thought he was going to get $200B in trade concessions from China, but those negotiations became inscrutable just as Kim threatened to back out of Korean talks, a more formidable counter-move than our allies have mustered, but Trump upended their table by calling off the Korea talks. Now he’s got the big meeting coming up re Korea, with all those chips on the table, and he goes ahead and imposes the tariffs on his closest allies, in part to show that he means what he says and says what he means, and knows how to brush away distracting diversionary tactics, remains focused on the deal at hand. I want those $200B in trade concessions, President Xi, and I won’t be denied them if you want anything from me. Your choice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Piggy says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Only thing Leftist understand with trade is hand outs, monopolizing, and how tax dollars can make them rich.

    That picture in that dress though…kind of looks like a grape. Not very flattering.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Nigella says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Since this was before the G7 , wonder what she “thinks” now?

    Like

    Reply
  35. StarryNights says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Hugs, CTH. 🙂

    YGTBSM

    LoL – post G7 certainly tells a different story, eh?

    Like

    Reply
  36. Eric says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    It must have been a fairly shallow bench over there when Justin was forming his government.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Dances with Wolverines says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    I don’t think this ends well for Canada *hugs*

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. Eric says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Mexico is run by corrupt politicians, but at least some of them have a clue. Can’t say the same for Canada. Trump could crush them and turn them into a third world country in fairly short order.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Doppler says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    I find it interesting that Soros and Paul Singer, supposedly on opposite ends of the political spectrum, have so much in common:

    – both are hedge fund billionaires who make most of their money betting on the abrupt decline in value of assets or currencies that “the market” has “overvalued” while they get their bets placed, then panics and dumps when the “hidden flaw” in the market’s analysis is revealed through coordinated press attacks on that asset

    – both spend heavily to influence public policy (media, think tanks, political campaigns, etc.)

    – both favor open borders and mass migration (which creates instability, and with it opportunities for them to make money)

    – and both spent heavily, and hired the same Fusion GPS, in failed attempts to de-rail Trump, that same Fusion GPS that makes it money working to get articles published to push views for foreign and domestic financial and political interests .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. USA loves Melania says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    “The Art of the Deal” vs. “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. mike croft says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    O my! Like golly gee, our ManBoy Prime Minister has a wonderful relationship with the President
    and as all Canadians know, he is cute too!

    Like

    Reply
  42. teeheeman says:
    June 9, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Are those Trudeau-issued Ray Bans worn by all the Canadian millennials? What a hoot! I love the Canooks but these kiddos would be more competitive playing pond hockey than messing with Wilbur and team USA. But I’m sure Justin thinks they will do just great given their globalist upbringing and trust in all “peoplekind.”

    Like

    Reply
  43. Bendix says:
    June 9, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    I’m thinking that Donald Trump was prepared for this moment when some of these people were still in grammar school.
    I’m proud of him. I’m proud of us, for the role we played in the fulfillment of his dream.
    No wonder we kept hearing how respected and popular Hillary Clinton was over there, as if that should have mattered in choosing our president.
    I would say she was willing to give away the store, but that’s wrong. She would sell it out.
    The reason she’s so popular with people like that, is because they are the ones who benefit, but not the ones who pay the price.

    Like

    Reply

