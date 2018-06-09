Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland Discusses NAFTA Trade Tactics and Opposition to President Trump Tariffs…

I wish we had caught this interview before the G7 began because it highlights how much energy the international community is expending in their desperation to retain access to the U.S. market. The central issue is how several decades of international trade policy have been built around exploitative one-way access and rules.
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, the primary Canadian trade negotiator sat down with The National ahead of the G7 summit to talk about strategies for dealing with the Trump administration, tariffs and expectations for the summit. WATCH:
There’s a part of this interview that CBC didn’t broadcast, but presented in a twitter video. See below:
Watch the embed video.
For some reason I don’t think Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, White House Trade Policy Advisor Peter Navarro, or National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow are too worried about facing their Canadian counterparts in a U.S. trade discussion.
Is that really a picture of the Canadian trade representatives?
They look rather… millennial?
Oompa…Loompa…dupedy dee….
– Big Jake (WordPress shadowbanned)
I concur but I would go a bit further..loopy Luna. Look at her over the top gestures & how she is sitting. The whole emphasis on pushing social justice into NAFTA. I saw a short video of her in motion the other day and it was unsettling.
Yes, social justice and emotions. All about emotions and feelings like all liberals.
She is sitting on her leg, how professional! The only thing professional about her is that as a good liberal politician she has mastered the art of making full sentences without saying anything of substance. Seriously we have to admire our negociators for be able to even conduct meetings with that lot.
No that’s chrystia and her coffee fetchers.
Notice the photo taken while walking on the street…no makeup…looking quite frumpy. Now compare to the TV interview look…full, flattering makeup, close up of just face area,loses the scarf. I had to look twice to make certain it was the same woman.
What’s that saying about putting lipstick on a pig?
Wet behind the ears?
Yes, but more importantly, there’s this news of global importance:
Donald Trump Late to the Gender Equality Advisory Council Breakfast
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/09/at-g7-donald-trump-late-to-the-gender-equality-advisory-council-breakfast/
If there’s one president that has already demonstrated meritocracy over social quotas, it’s Trump.
Priceless photos, if y’all will indulge me:
be sure to click to enlarge, they’re a scream
nimrodman says:
“be sure to click to enlarge, they’re a scream”
__________________________________
Merkel looks at POTUS as if she is his mother chastising him.
Thee is a reason why she is called Mutti in Germany. Merkel has a nerve…!
The other one looks at POTUS like an ex wife. I am embarrass as a women from Europe how these women behave and they call themselves sophisticated …?
LaGarde 1.0 “This seat’s saved.”
LaGarde 2.0 [I’ll NEVER acknowledge you exist]
Merkel 2.0 [We should NEVER have invited him]
Is there a single photo in existence where Merkel isn’t wearing her perpetual bitch face?? Autocorrect wanted to change it to butch face. Same same I say.
Love how they have The Lion sitting among all the kitty cats.
The brunette with glasses doesn’t look angry to be in his vicinity like the old war horses.
War horses? Hardly… More like sway backed old plow mares…
Sorry mis-read that as global impotence.
Donald Trump is a much bigger person than I. I would have hit the snooze alarm a couple more times and, er, missed the scintillating program. They are lucky they got ANY of his time.
She looks like a zombie in the close-up, and like a circus freak walking with her entourage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why would a high government official dress like that? At *least* buy a size 14.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The young woman in the navy dress looks like her junior by many years, yet she is more appropriately attired for business even while looking youthful.
That pink thing is what one wears to show off one’s figure at a party.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is an old saying: “Mutton dressed as lamb.” Wow. And to think she is high government official.
She is so short that she must have had that dress shortened to high thigh on purpose. Some people don’t actually see when they look in the mirror.
I have millennial aged children. They are more professional and intelligent. This woman reminds me of a 20 something who does makeup reviews on youtube in their dorm room. The way she talks, the way she sits, the way she dresses, her mannerisms…oh God, the voice.
Again, somewhat allowable (although not a good manner imhao) for a 20 something doing makeup reviews on youtube.
Not at all what someone older than 25 with more responsibilities than doing makeup reviews on youtube while sitting in their dorm room.
Canada should have just hired some high school kids to run their country — at least they could be seen as acting their age — instead 40 somethings who want to act like they are sweet 16.
I don’t know if Canadians are insulted by this, but I’m a bit offended that we have to put up with them.
Chrystia Freeland was born August 2, 1968. She’s 50 in August. Hasn’t gained a lick of sense in nigh on 50 years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Looks like a picture of a high-school debate team and their coach arriving for a match, except no one told them that it was going to be an all-in wrestling match.
Fixed it for you!
“The central issue is how several decades of international trade policy have been built around exploitative one-way access and rules.”
The central issue is how several decades of U.S. Policies have been built around exploitative international one-way access and rules.
Your last sentence is still ambiguous. It should read: “The central issue is how several decades of stupid U.S. policies were built around one-way exploitation of U.S. companies, farmers, and industry by our “international partners.””
LikeLiked by 6 people
ALL improvements considered.
I just didn’t want this to be just about trade, because we have been exploited six ways to Sunday and back by every country on this earth.
The actual term is RAPED. And I don’t know about the rest of you, but I FEEL IT, for myself, my children and grandchildren.
Totally agree TwoLaine – we can begin with looking at foreign aid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
YES!
TOO MUCH. TOO LONG. ZERO Results.
There is an old saying, Doing the same thing…..
You forgot the globalist COC …but then you might be accused of a run on sentence
I could just listen to Wilburine all day.
One clear, concise, true statement after another about a topic, I confess before you, I have never cared a whit about.
Its SO nice to be engaged as a result of actual facts being consistently presented by such capable men.
Its so nice to be engaged, period.
I agree piper567. It is SO NICE to see and have intelligent conversations for a change. It is nice to see a President who USUALLY Stands Up for America, instead of ridiculously apologizing for who knows what on the international scene. 😉
Speaking of which, the media never seemed to have a problem with The Kenyan apologizing internationally for the USA. Maybe we need to drag those clips out and replay them for everyone to see and remember what they overlooked about the The Oh?
Exactly. Wilbur cuts to the heart of the matter. He doesn’t use jargon. He makes what seems to me an arcane subject crystal clear. I feel like my IQ has increased every time I listen to him. He is a national treasure, and our PDJT had the smarts to talk him into serving our country. I am still overwhelmed at times by the genius of it all.
The days of We the People of the USA being screwed by you socialist ticks, degrading our lifestyle and way of life, so you can prop up your incompetently run, welfare state governments is OVER!!!! Thank God for President Trump!
LikeLiked by 23 people
^^Like^^
Is it just me or does she look like an Oompa Lumpa?
– Big Jake (Blocked on WordPress)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oompa Loompa. Typo.
Oompa Lumpy… Looks like a purple burlap potato sack of baked potato sized potatoes…
Wait: Illegal tariffs? Which ones are those?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I caught that right away – she wants to get rid of “Illegal” U.S. tariffs. WTH?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Illegal Tariffs” are those that make the rest of the ‘users’ in the world pay their fair share of the costs! Any tariffs THEY put on our goods are OK … because THEY profit while the ‘cash cow of the world’ (USA) takes the economic hit. Those days are OVER, they are now starting to realize it, and they hate it!
Just like they hate the fact that they are either going to ‘pay cash upfront’ for us to defend their countries from now on! MOST of the so called free world DEPENDS on US power and OUR military to defend them, so they undercut their own defense spending … knowing in the past if they get attacked the US War Machine will save their sorry butts! Like we always have done! That is OK, but from now on they are going to PAY for that service, as they should HAVE BEEN paying all along. Don’t want to pay? Build your own military, and take care of yourselves.
…bear in mind those tariffs protect a nation’s industry, and is also a source of funding for social justice efforts… What will the proletariat do when they start having to pay for the ‘services’ they are currently getting?
Military update: They’re now going to buy our defense equipment and pay us to jointly train to support their front-line fighters, who will defend their own neighborhoods.
LikeLike
Any tariff America puts up, but of course!
She needs a little more time to understand the concept of fair and reciprocal trade. As PTrump tweeted it will happen. Temper tantrums about illegal tariffs isn’t going to work- she will have to come around to a fair deal.
Trump suggest tariffs and they go crazy.
Trump suggest ZERO tariffs and they go ballistic!
I think, they like it just as it was…. key point is… WAS!
LikeLiked by 12 people
If that’s the Canadian Hockey Team, they’re in trouble. If that’s the Canadian Trade Team, they’re in serious trouble.
LikeLiked by 11 people
The picture that sank the global cabals, evil intent
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 19 people
😂😂😂
Hey parteagirl, is Frau Merkel portraying Judas?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at the body language in that picture. Both Abe and Trump have their arms crossed in the “not gonna happen” pose. PDJT is looking at Merkel thinking about how ridiculous she sounds. You can almost see the smirk on his face and can clearly see it on Abe’s.
LikeLiked by 4 people
VSGPT: I wonder what she thinks she’s going to do about it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
VSGPT: You know, I could be at home looking at Melania instead of doing this….
The EU is powerless. The United States provides Europe with most of its wheat. The United States is not reliant on anything at all from Europe. This includes wine. Americans can buy their wines from another America hating communist state, The Peoples Republic of California.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Funny bat 😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just because my state is awful is no reason to make fun of it….wait a minute…never mind.
AFAIK it’s largely true the US doesn’t depend on Europe for most goods. There are a few small exceptions, for example, hearing aids seem to be a UK specialty. Obviously food is more basic resource and the US is more than self-sufficient in that respect. BTW besides California there are several states that produce wine, WA, OR, NY, VA, but unfortunately these states may be no less communist than CA. However if it’s any comfort, the wine-growing regions of OR and WA are a distance from the commie major metro areas and tend to glow red at election time. I don’t know the geopolitics of CA wine production well enough to comment on it, could be true down there too.
Missouri has good wines. shhhh
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just about everyone can grow a couple grape vines along their fence line. Homemade wine! And every state has their own wineries. Texas included!
True, the spread of winemaking has echoes of the beer industry microbrew revolution. I used to be an avid home brewer before great microbrews became commonplace. I became very good at it but never tried winemaking which is a more complicated project.
Same as NY, once you get out of the NYC/LI area, everything changes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
And with the short generational life of electronics, I imagine it wouldn’t take us long to be producing hearing aids if it became profitable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Wine is fantastic from Charlottesville, VA. Always pick some up when passing through!
Chrystia Freeland should try ending her communicate with Wilbur Ross by signing them “hugs”. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t forget the Happy Face…
LikeLiked by 2 people
And a little heart to dot the i in her name
LikeLiked by 23 people
Oh yes they did, thank God!
LikeLiked by 7 people
The sun is setting on the EU Empire, no wonder Merkel was so animated…. italiaexit is on the cards.
Theresa May needs to hitch up her skirt and catch the Trump train double quick time, cos it’s leaving on time and ain’t waiting for no stragglers!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The glib globalist agenda is going down in flames. 😂😂😂
He will do a great job – the people of Italy got it right!
Hugs!
— Donald J. Trump
LikeLiked by 18 people
I don’t know how PT can make it any clearer. Yet the EU and Canadian leaders continue to act hurt and indignant that PT insists on fair and reciprocal trade. It’s obvious to us that PT will do exactly what he says he’ll do, question is, will these other countries accept reality or continue to pretend nothing has changed? My guess is they’ll grudgingly accede to PT’s conditions, dragging their proverbial feet all the way, but within a few years the present trade barriers will be all but extinct.
LikeLike
Q.E.D.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent logic and a very good point! It seems the G7 believes the current system IS “fair”, so why on earth would PT want to change it? In reality the G7 countries know they’ve been taking advantage of the US and don’t want to see it end.
Christina Freeland looks like she has had stage acting lessons. I swear, she looks like she’s auditioning for a part in “Parks and Recreation” as Sewer Commisioner or something. Maybe she’s just a nice person nd I’m too used to GTH politicians in California. The firs question summed up, “So how are you and every other country and politician on earth planning/plotting to stop President Trump?”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ms Freeland dresses like she is poured into her clothes. How can anyone take someone that dresses like that seriously? Her clothes are waaaay too tight and her skirt is too short.
LikeLike
Just because a person appears to use a reality distorting fun-house mirror, and seems to be color blind, and seems to vastly overestimate their ‘smarts’ compared to other people, it is not right to insult morons and social justice wareeyore types.
[the above was intended as snarcasm for the aforementioned crybully and extortionist “negotiator” “Ms. Freeland]
That’s funny. I know that drama. “Parks and Recreation” has played recently in Portland OR where I live. I’ll spare everyone the goofy details but the part of Sewer Boy was deftly performed by our commie, financially illiterate mayor with able supporting roles of the city council. Goes to show the local and international talent pools both have their limits.
What these illiberal “actors” like the mayor, the Canadians and Europeans all have in common is the complete inability to prioritize spending vs. income, IOW entirely unable to connect the dots no matter how obvious the resulting image would be.
I mean PT painstakingly laid it out dot-for-dot at the G7, yet they speak as though they don’t get the message at all. At some point, and that’s about now, we have to get on with the business at hand and let the chips fall where they land.
OMG! Too funny!!!
How old is Chrystia Freeland? She sits in a chair like a 6-year old…
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s because she’s really short! I didn’t realize how short she is. I suspect she has something to stand on when she’s behind a podium. I’m really short and usually curl up as my feet won’t touch the floor and the other thing is that you end up sitting on the edge of the seat, and can be very uncomfortable! However, I sure wouldn’t do that in that type of setting, would have put something on the floor under my feet if necessary.
This woman behaves like a wet-brain snowflake….a younger Nancy Pelosi
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dear Christy,
GTFO
Hugs!
The United States of America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The contrast betweeen Freeland and her entourage and Trump and his dogs of war is hilarious. Like sending children into a meat grinder.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Since she is so very concerned about the transgender population in ECONOMIC TRADE TALKS (!)…is it fair to ask how many on her team are transgenders? Shall we take a closer look at the young people surrounding her in that street photo?
Blue Dress might be M-to-F but at least she dresses demurely
She’s clueless. That’s about it.
I’ve never had so much fun watching a US President deal with other countries’ leaders.
LikeLiked by 4 people
AND……. She has her leg crossed with her foot on the chair. Not very lady like and very bad manners.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Noticed that as well… between child-like sitting posture for a national interview, and the purple mini dress, well, she comes across as an amateur – way out of her league here.
I agree she is WAY out of her league. That being said, she either doesn’t care or has no clue how to present herself in a very public way which in her case has some added challenges as she is very short. The challenges I can appreciate as I am also very short, but I go with the has no clue as it seems to fit.
Trump and the others he brought in for this part of the govt are real players. Everybody they are dealing with are just puppets. They have to constantly be told what to do and what to say. OUR guys naturally know what to do and say because they know what it is to have their own skin in the game. It’s experience and substance over appearances and platitudes.
It’s the same reason I only negotiate with actual buyers and sellers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s amazing what a successful business tycoon can accomplish as president vis-à-vis a “community organizer”.
Harvard lawyers as presidents is the dumbest trend of the last 100 years
When she said that “…people say the President-he really likes the Prime Minister” she had a furrowed up brow and was scowlin g. Which indicates something else to me. The entire way she cocks her head is a sign of ….not strength….not really commitment….I would say being unsure of herself and their position.
She is a journalist. Specifically a globalist editor. She has been in “politics” since 2013 or so. She has made a career in both journalism and politics as a globalist. Her maternal grandfather was a Ukranian Nazi (I am not kidding), she went to college in Italy, Harvard and is an Oxford Rhodes scholar. Her studies were in Russian studies and Slavic studies. She is a highly creditialed goofball globalist.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If her maternal grandfather was a Ukranian Nazi, then she is most likely the granddaughter of a man who was an active participant in the Holocaust.
Chrystia Freeland just admitted to conspiring with the EU against Canada’s NAFTA trading partner, the US.
It’s really outrageous how these people claim, “we’re your closest allies”…while stabbing us in the back.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, that second video clip shows she has placed all her eggs in the EU basket.
Predicting that’s not going to go so well for her & her little band of interns.
Yep! That’s because the EU and China are taking advantage of NAFTA through OH! No Way Canada and Hasta la vista Mexico!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She also noted working with unions and anyone else to undercut Trump. CoC and C IA probably booked the tour for canada.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfectly said.
“We’re you closest allies.”
Reply: “Prove it. And you can start by taking your trade knife out of our back.”
Yes, she also admitted to going around the federal government with respect to foreign affairs and negotiating with Congress, governors, mayors, etc. The last time I read the Constitution, foreign affairs are the exclusive domain of the federal executive branch.
Drain the Swamps…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep!
She not only admitted to going around our country, conspiring with Dems behind our trade representatives backs…she bragged about it !
She was patting herself on the back over it.
Not only that, but the lists of retaliatory tariffs were made, not so much to effectively retaliate (if there IS such a strategy), but to interfere in the mid-term elections by targeting those states where they can hurt POYUS the most.
Some here may not be aware of the work of the Obama “brains trust” in getting this doofus of a leader elected. Be assured that the same team is feeding Chrystia and her EU buddy with information on what and where to target.
However, don’t doubt that VSGPDJT is well aware of all this subterfuge and dirty tricks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes…Canada is interfering with our election!
They are most certainly not our allies in trade. They are our parasites.
I guess she thinks IF she says “illegal tariffs” often enough … some will start to believe they ARE illegal. When in fact, they are NOT illegal in any way shape or form. Grow up honey, and let the adults sort it out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That “illegal tariffs” comment was a really poor choice of words on her part.
She is either delusional or naive, thinking she and the EU have this under control. VSGPDJT and his team are going to have to teach her by way of the school of hard knocks, she leaves them no choice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it was irksome the way she kept repeating “illegal tariffs” over and over.
Typical lying leftist…she knows that repeating a lie over and over, is the way to establish a false narrative.
But if it is “illegal” for Us to have tariffs, then what does that make the Canadian tariffs on our products?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justin Trudeau a few minutes ago in his news conference used the same “illegal tariffs” term but caught himself immediately and changed it to something much softer.
I watched it on C-Span and it seemed to me that Trudeau was doubling down on Canada’s resistance to PDJT’s ending our trade imbalance. He expressed no acknowledgement of the unfair trade practices that President Trump has played out.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?446782-1/prime-minister-trudeau-holds-news-conference-close-7-summit
Trudeau and his team are beyond farce at this point. We are in a whole new world.
Chrystia Freeland is 40 years old whose life experience was a journalist until entering the Canadian Parliament in November 2013. She is the author of Sale of the Century, a 2000 book about Russia’s journey from communism to capitalism[4] and Plutocrats: The Rise of the New Global Super-Rich and the Fall of Everyone Else in 2012. From wikipedia;
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chrystia_Freeland#Journalism_career
Me thinks the Wolverines are in control; experienced and successful businessmen versus a journalist. I think our President and Team have this one, BIGLY!!!
Maybe she was Ali Watkins before Ali Watkins?
Christina sounded like a clueless millennial in the first video, or else was shamming so as to reveal nothing and yet sound warm and fuzzy. Her admission in the shorter 2nd video that she and one of the EU women, i.e. her “sister” exchange emails with happy faces definitely tilts in favor of the “clueless” label. Very soon she’ll be able to add frowny faces on her emails to her “sister” in the EU.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow that video is INCREDIBLE. Go watch it everyone ❤ minutes. Canadians are screwed with leaders like her. Her position the US trarrifs are ILLEGAL and Tredeau has a GREAT RELATIONSHIP with our VSG. They can't even read between the lines!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was trying to figure out how to express this. “Her” vs our team? I mean, Really? I was literally in disbelief watching her. At first I thought it was a parody. Oh, My, poor Canada!
Dear Ms Chrystia
You forgot to say with whom you collaborated for the list and timing of retaliatory tariffs. It was the American Dem party. There! FIFY Chrystia
Hugs
JMClever
😀
Color me dumb… why on earth are tariffs “illegal” when we impose them but not when they do?
LikeLiked by 1 person
GMTA!
This is a rhetorical question, no?
Don’t you know…we’re never ever supposed to have any of those mean old tariffs against our besties, our pals, our comrades; and their tariffs, well, those are just fair because you know fairness. Because that’s what besties do — be fair with each other and hang and stuff.
(say it with a rising voice at the end, like all the cool girls do; it will enhance the effect)
Color us all dumb. Our representatives in Congress, Senate and presidents have all made such deals where the U.S. got sold short. This has been going on so long the Canadians like Chrystia Freeland thinks it’s illegal for the us to have tariffs but the Canadian are allowed.
Serious question…what makes the US tariffs on steel and aluminum illegal? Anyone? I don’t get it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AFAIK they are not “illegal”. They may be “not allowed” under WTO “agreements”, but who knows. I really can’t be bothered to confirm that, though it seems likely.
Given the research talked in previous comments, and her Ukrainian connection, I think she is trying to create a projection or perception that equates the “illegal’ annexation of Crimea, with our “illegal” tariffs. Pretty soon they will be talking about sanctioning us for our illegal tariffs. Watch.
Isn’t it related to the procedure we were theoretically beholden to for changing tariffs with other G7 nations via WTO or something? I think some debate it’s binding, but over the years I’ve watched debate after debate on WTO and it’s not binding at all. Even when they made the case for it being so, there are so many rules on predatory dollar manipulation that a case can be made on any side for anything, like most things written by lawyers. There is no right or wrong, just words. If she’s referring to something else I can’ timagine what it could possibly be. I’m watching Congress. They’re very upset over all this I’m sure. There are moves right now to move away from the US Dollar as the World Reserve Currency and tariff parity kind of throws. wrench in those plans. China and Russia proceed silently.
The Apple Dumpling Gang is taking us to the WTO about this. We’ll see what happens.
This ain’t much: Trudeau’s ability to relate, plus hugs and smiley face emoticons among “sister ministers”, and the threat of ganging up (except they each have different industries they’re protecting unfairly, never mind, they can still relate together in a safe space that feels really good). Especially against the Wilbur and the Donald.
As to steel and aluminum qualifying as a national security exception to international trade rules, I think Trump’s argument that we need strong such industries to be a country able to gear up for war is certainly plausible having fought hot wars with all of the G7 in the last two hundred twenty years (except maybe France).
But I also see these two tariffs as primarily a pawn in the deal with China, the largest steel producer by far, which games NAFTA the most to gain access for its steel and aluminum component parts into the US market, the largest trade imbalance >$500B, and the highest barriers and tariffs among major trade partners. First he threatened the tariffs, then he postponed implementation on some partners, then he thought he was going to get $200B in trade concessions from China, but those negotiations became inscrutable just as Kim threatened to back out of Korean talks, a more formidable counter-move than our allies have mustered, but Trump upended their table by calling off the Korea talks. Now he’s got the big meeting coming up re Korea, with all those chips on the table, and he goes ahead and imposes the tariffs on his closest allies, in part to show that he means what he says and says what he means, and knows how to brush away distracting diversionary tactics, remains focused on the deal at hand. I want those $200B in trade concessions, President Xi, and I won’t be denied them if you want anything from me. Your choice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CanaDUH’s Emoji Negotiator.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL
Can-a-dumb.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
Only thing Leftist understand with trade is hand outs, monopolizing, and how tax dollars can make them rich.
That picture in that dress though…kind of looks like a grape. Not very flattering.
Since this was before the G7 , wonder what she “thinks” now?
Hugs, CTH. 🙂
YGTBSM
LoL – post G7 certainly tells a different story, eh?
It must have been a fairly shallow bench over there when Justin was forming his government.
I don’t think this ends well for Canada *hugs*
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mexico is run by corrupt politicians, but at least some of them have a clue. Can’t say the same for Canada. Trump could crush them and turn them into a third world country in fairly short order.
I find it interesting that Soros and Paul Singer, supposedly on opposite ends of the political spectrum, have so much in common:
– both are hedge fund billionaires who make most of their money betting on the abrupt decline in value of assets or currencies that “the market” has “overvalued” while they get their bets placed, then panics and dumps when the “hidden flaw” in the market’s analysis is revealed through coordinated press attacks on that asset
– both spend heavily to influence public policy (media, think tanks, political campaigns, etc.)
– both favor open borders and mass migration (which creates instability, and with it opportunities for them to make money)
– and both spent heavily, and hired the same Fusion GPS, in failed attempts to de-rail Trump, that same Fusion GPS that makes it money working to get articles published to push views for foreign and domestic financial and political interests .
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Art of the Deal” vs. “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
O my! Like golly gee, our ManBoy Prime Minister has a wonderful relationship with the President
and as all Canadians know, he is cute too!
Are those Trudeau-issued Ray Bans worn by all the Canadian millennials? What a hoot! I love the Canooks but these kiddos would be more competitive playing pond hockey than messing with Wilbur and team USA. But I’m sure Justin thinks they will do just great given their globalist upbringing and trust in all “peoplekind.”
I’m thinking that Donald Trump was prepared for this moment when some of these people were still in grammar school.
I’m proud of him. I’m proud of us, for the role we played in the fulfillment of his dream.
No wonder we kept hearing how respected and popular Hillary Clinton was over there, as if that should have mattered in choosing our president.
I would say she was willing to give away the store, but that’s wrong. She would sell it out.
The reason she’s so popular with people like that, is because they are the ones who benefit, but not the ones who pay the price.
