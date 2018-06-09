Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland Discusses NAFTA Trade Tactics and Opposition to President Trump Tariffs…

I wish we had caught this interview before the G7 began because it highlights how much energy the international community is expending in their desperation to retain access to the U.S. market. The central issue is how several decades of international trade policy have been built around exploitative one-way access and rules.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, the primary Canadian trade negotiator sat down with The National ahead of the G7 summit to talk about strategies for dealing with the Trump administration, tariffs and expectations for the summit. WATCH:

.

There’s a part of this interview that CBC didn’t broadcast, but presented in a twitter video. See below:

Watch the embed video.

In times of tariffs, it helps to have friends in high places. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland talks about the value of her close relationship with the EU trade commissioner, calling themselves "sisters in trade." #cndpoli pic.twitter.com/PTCgvMSok8 — CBC News: The National (@CBCTheNational) June 8, 2018

For some reason I don’t think Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, White House Trade Policy Advisor Peter Navarro, or National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow are too worried about facing their Canadian counterparts in a U.S. trade discussion.

Wilbur Ross outlines the policy:

Advertisements