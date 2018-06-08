Oh Snap – President Trump and Justin From Canada Bilateral at G7…

Oh man, this is too funny. Remember the Bowing Ball metaphor? Well, in order for the G6+1 grand plan of Emmanuel from France and Justin from Canada to work they would need the U.K, Germany, Japan and Italy to agree…. outlook not-so-good.
President Trump sits down for a bilateral meeting with half of the dynamic duo. President Trump starts out the public comments with a joke-not-joke that Justin will drop all current trade tariffs against the U.S. and Trump will happily concur. ROFLMAO. Immediately drawing out the trade hypocrisy at the heart of matter. Must Watch:
.
The disconcerted look on Justin’s face is priceless.
Advertisements
😂😂😂
Excellent, thanks Sundance!
Doofuses gotta doofus 😂
They ain’t seen nothing, yet 🦁
LikeLiked by 14 people
Is it permissible to say that Justin dresses like a dork?
LikeLiked by 17 people
Absolutely!!!!
Soy boy 😆
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just gotta laugh at that one
LikeLiked by 2 people
At the beginning, it looked like Castro had his shoes on the foot(feet?) or his legs were reversed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the way Trudeau sits. Drives me crazy. That’s the way they taught us to sit when I was in a beauty pageant.
LikeLiked by 7 people
OMG I laughed myself silly starting at only a few seconds into the clip.
When they sat down, Justin from Canada started to cross his legs then stopped mid-cross (thanks I’m sure to whoever coached him).
That’s why he is so uncomfortable through the entire clip. He and Barry from Hawaii used to sit back together, in their clever metro-sexual skinny suites thinking they are all that and more. You never, ever, sit back in the chair and cross your legs when you are with our President Trump. Ever.
What a dork.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our post posted at the same time! Had read down aways, no one had mentioned it, I did. And you did! LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
And he started to cross his legs!!! PEE’ING MY DEPENDS!!!
LikeLike
Maybe he was in a beauty pageant once too.
LikeLike
That’s because Trudeau is a feminist. He’s raising his sons to be feminists too.
He says that he wants his sons to be free from the pressure of masculinity.
Sounds pretty fruity to me.
https://www.marieclaire.com/politics/a12811748/justin-trudeau-raising-kids-feminist/
LikeLike
Brown shoes with that suit and tie is hilarious!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hey, at least he has longhorn steers on his socks……
LikeLike
Brown shoes with a denim-blue suit? Really? Très gauche.
LikeLiked by 10 people
A friend of mine is colorblind and used to do things like that. He just couldn’t tell. Then he got married and started dressing much better.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m colorblind. And single. The struggle is real.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The older I get, the more I get what you’re saying. People can accomplish things despite sensory deficits, I know colorblind artists who do well. It isn’t ever easy to be sure.
LikeLike
“ Brown Shoes Don’t Make It”
FZ. 1965
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flashes of “Brown Shoes Don’t Make It” rushed through my mind.
LikeLike
And, by the way, it goes on to say: “I’d like to make her do a nasty on the White House lawn”…
LikeLike
The old comic George Gobel (“Lonesome George”) had a joke that went “Ever feel like everyone else at the party is in a tuxedo, and you’re a pair of brown shoes?” 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was classic George Gobel. He said that on the Johnny Carson show. I think Dean Martin was on the set too. Carson nearly rolled on the floor laughing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here it is! The gangs all there!
LikeLike
Check out GQ magazine. This is the style now. I realize it was not the style for older folks but it is w/ the younger ones now. If that is all you have to be critical about, you need to save your breath.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I think the latest fashion trend makes someone look like an idiot then so be it. I’m not known for not expressing my opinion so no holding of breathe happening here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“TY, ladypenquin! Justin shows up looking like a recent college grad at a job interview at Google.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, the nice thing about getting older is I find I am no longer a slave to fashion. If I think something looks stupid, I can say so. It is very freeing.
It is all part of the circle of life. I look back with great amusement now at things I wore that were trendy and high style. Someday, I expect Justin will look back at this fashion phase and laugh, too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, the “style” for hipsters and soyboys! Not for MEN of substance and power.
Looking at that Nancy (Soy) Boy, I’m betting he couldn’t bench press a naked bar! (45 lbs.)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Robert Bly the poet wrote a book 22 years ago pointing out how MEN were getting hard to find among the younger generations, i.e. the last half of the Baby Boomers, Generation X, and down. If you have not read *The Sibling Society* it is worth your time: we have fewer parents with children, when the putative parents are not actually adults themselves.
See:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Sibling_Society
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey, Justin insulted our President before his arrival. He ain’t getting away with that around here. When we hear the horrible insults the media slings at our lovely FLOTUS, who is the best dressed woman in the world, wear brown shoes with a blue suit at a world summit and yer gonna take heat.
LikeLike
DMWT, if I buy a couple of vowels and add them to your handle, you will discern my interest in the fashion scene.
LikeLike
Sometimes, though, the style is just–uh–inappropriate. Or ugly.
LikeLike
TY, ladypenquin! Justin shows up looking like a recent college grad at a job interview at Google. I will be very happy when brown dress shoes for men go out of style.
President Trump looks like a billionaire, a boss and a man that knows professional style and taste. The only other thing that would have upstaged the Trudeau’s ensembles today even more would have been if Melania had shown up. When our First Couple make an entrance, they blow everybody out of the water. As we used to say in my day, “They know how to put on the dog.”
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yes he does farmhand.
And right out of the gate Pres Trump refers to PM Trudeau as “Justin”, while poor Justin refers to our great president as “President Trump.
Now who is the Man and the Boss.
Brown shoes, give me a break.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I didn’t even notice the colors as much as the fact that he pants are too short and too skinny going down his skinny legs. I just couldn’t figure it out. I mean who has part of their leg showing above their sock???
Old-fashioned word came to mind, “dork”!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama also wears suit pants with the skinny jeans cut. Same body type as Justin so skinny pants work for their slender, muscle-free legs. No wonder women at these summits clamor to be next to our POTUS.
LikeLike
T45 this is….Sharp Dressed Man
Justeen des sparkle socks this Aint😂🤣😂
LikeLike
“… looking like a recent college grad at a job interview at Google”
Nailed it.
It’s a style you’ll see in GQ magazine and others that “metrosexuals” read.
I’ve seen it in TV commercials recently as well.
It’s “trendy”
The socks … another matter altogether …
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now I could lend him a pair of my penguin socks, I have a whole drawer full, all my friends find them cute, but then I’m just a registered nurse having lived a number of years, and I can pull it off.
I’m not a fan of the metrosexual European look. Bunch of pansies and dandies. Now there’s some out of fashion words for folks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL….words like pansy and dandy never go out of style. Seriously….
LikeLiked by 2 people
My daughter just got married and the groom and groomsmen wore navy suits. A couple of them wanted to wear brown shoes because it’s trendy, but smartly the bride stated that she wanted the wedding photos to look timeless years from now. Thank goodness they granted her wish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congrats to you, AND for raising a smart girl💖💕💖
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Georgia Grace!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Ladypenquin I was looking for the overall look for Mr Sparkle Sox. I think you hit on it, Dork! Not a fan of the skinny leg Euro suit.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And either his pants legs were too short or his socks were. Showing glimpse of the leg, at least it my day, was unseemly.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I noticed that too Sylvia Avery, “Justin” looked like a real chucklehead.
LikeLiked by 6 people
dork socks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That too. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the socks fit…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Real high-water pants! Didn’t know he was an civil engineer! All he needs now is a pocket protector, steel rimmed glasses held together at the nose bridge by tape and a holster for a slide rule to complete the full Dork look. But even a 50’s-style engineer would be embarrassed by those socks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
PMS (Prime Minister Sox)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dork Justin watched nervously as President Trump took control of this presser and all trade agreements. Nod boy in silly socks. Canada, where are your leaders?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Justin’s over gesturing signaled he was super nervous, too.
LikeLike
I wish he would just come out already…. It’s hysterical watching him pretend to be a macho man.😂😂
LikeLike
I love that Trump calls him Justin.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And there’s our President giving we, his beloved Deplorables, that “I love you” heart shape with his hands again. He’s signaling us: “Don’t worry, I’ve got these adolescent boys right where I want them.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s see: US GDP= $22 trillion
EU GDP=$19 trillion
Wonder who has the upper hand with trade??
LikeLiked by 1 person
With Brexit and a possibility of an Itexit, EU is not exactly in a position to negotiate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
POTUS tells it like it is even in front of his foes. Never a dull moment with this man. Love him! LOL
LikeLiked by 21 people
❤️🦁❤️🦁❤️🦁❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Watch this. Trudeau talks trade
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s like an effeminate Jeff Spicoli.
LikeLiked by 7 people
😆👍
LikeLike
That speaks a little French.
LikeLike
What’s funny is, The President’s joke is EXACTLY what he/we want and the proper plan. Both eliminate tariffs. Why is this so radical? If they want the income, make tariffs equitable.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let’s see, I took an economics course once, which is it, surplus? deficit? steel? wha? I came in thinking I looked cooler than Donald with my socks, shoes and little boy suit, but I’m not sure I understand what this is about. Trade! That’s the ticket.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OOOCH, bitch slapped right in front of the whole world. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
LikeLiked by 12 people
It would have been funny if he would have flicked a little dandruff off of Justin’s collar….
LikeLike
The G6 look very uncomfortable with themselves.
Rightly so.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bunch of also rans
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donna, I give Abe the benefit of the doubt. He is with PDJT and my be worried more about NOKO talks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s NY ba!! busting at it’s best!
LikeLiked by 8 people
And it’s WONDERFUL to behold.
OUR President defines integrity.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Why doesn’t someone help Justin a) find a suit that fits him and b) teach him how to sit properly? He keeps crossing and uncrossing his legs like a 10-year-old boy who has no idea how to behave at the grown-up’s table!
LikeLiked by 20 people
Excellent description, thank you 😄
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ooh the women here are out with full pitch fork today.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nobody does it better than CTH women, right gals? Wheatietoo, Sylvia, where are you?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Got that right, farmhand! Got some great Ladies in the Treehouse, I suspect Sylvia is out sharpening her shovel to better do battle with the snakes!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I got sisters like all y’all here
Just sayin’
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha, coming right behind you!
I don’t like it when men are prettier than me, have prettier clothes, nicer jewelry or longer hair. Makes me want to snarl.
I can’t help but sneer at Justin. He looks like he just aged out of a boy band and is searching for his next job.
I prefer men. Cue up the Secretary Zinke pics….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could you get Secretary Zinke to pose with his horse? i would love that one! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, the women are unforgiving of fashion sins when men are incompetent, inadequate to the task and show weakness. Masculine strength and resolve are still intrinsically important qualities that women notice despite the years of leftist propaganda minimizing the role of men.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But isn’t that the definition of doofus?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Quite right, Howard.
Alpha males will always appeal to me.
These young, hip skinny pant, man-bun sporting doofuses are not appealing.
For their sake, I hope the trend reverses, quickly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was just going to make the same comment about the appeal of Alpha males Minnie.
Man-bun, purse carrying betas are just too funny.
LikeLike
Thank you, Minnie, lots of mixed signals out there for today’s males.
LikeLike
Yes, certainly one definition anyway!
LikeLike
CTH is populated by real feminists, and no, not those strange men-hating radical lib “women.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey! Any MAN with the least sense of how REAL MEN dress like know a Nancy (Soy) boy, when they see one! So you and your bib overalls can shut up!
That shade of brown shoes wouldn’t work at a Sig Ep frat party!
LikeLike
Justin’s biggest talent is showing off his socks
LikeLiked by 3 people
Strongly disagree, Justin’s biggest talent is dancing, hands down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like his mangina is being pinched.
Poor boy
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for that visual vikingmom.
Nervous 10-year-old boy? Capri pants are to show off preppie socks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe he forgot to go to the toilet before the meeting . . .
LikeLike
To me the nip tucks at the waist are what stands out to me; both Justin and Macron. Trump leaves his suit jacket open. This is a great thread.
LikeLike
🇺🇸❤️PDJT❤️🇺🇸 Fired the first salvo and little Justin hadda go potty.
LikeLiked by 5 people
^^^ 🙂
LikeLike
I was always told that your socks should match your shoes, not your pants.
LikeLiked by 2 people
either no one taught Justin how to dress or he just doesnt care. Consequently, his lack of ability to dress himself appropriately for the occasion telegraphs his inability in other areas.
I’ve seen the odd shoes thing in fashion magazines for younger folks. But this is a formal meeting with a visiting dignitary, not a high school dance. But then again, this is Justin showing his true forte: being a drama teacher and fitting in with younger crowd.
LikeLiked by 9 people
That is hip. The only thing missing in his look is a man bun.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😆😆
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂😂 and a carefully cultivated 5 o’clock shadow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jmclever, a high school dance describes perfectly how “justin” looks like he dressed for.
And Pres Trump’s continuing to call him “Justin” enforces the juvenile look and presence of the poor kid.
LikeLike
Yes, like President Trump’s, and taller, matching dress socks. They are not at a casual barbecue.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hate the brown-shoes-with-blue-suit look that is popular now. When you look at someone dressed like that your attention goes to their feet. It makes me think they lost their shoes at the airport or something and had to go with the brown ones they wore on the plane.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Conceivably some shade of brown shoe could go with some shade of blue suit but not what Justin’s wearing, it’s not even close. It’s too glaring to be a simple mistake, but what statement a color clash (and patterned socks) is supposed to make escapes me completely. It sure is getting attention though, if not what Justin wants attention for.
LikeLike
I know, right? SMH.
LikeLike
Like he lost his shoes at the airport…. Not a fan of judging politicians for looks/fashion, and so wasn’t liking this thread till I read that. Laughed in spite of myself. Hahahaha!
LikeLike
Best I could find for his wardrobe.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Doesn’t he kind resemble Hogg Boy?
LikeLike
He is our P.M.
Goodness me he really is a child, a hapless child.
Ford in the new Conservative leader of Ontario will been on his A** .
LikeLiked by 12 people
Maybe if Ford does well governing Ontario, he’ll get a chance to lead the whole country. Let’s hope he makes the best of his opportunity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He may. Ontario is a basket case, and he truly is a populist, and much like your President. He is fearless and does not give S**t about the MSM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like the perfect man for the job. I wish him well!
LikeLike
Yep; :::snort:::
Start out with “You get nuthin”, then work from there…
CV Payne had to do an audience/panel /sarc alert.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Trump should have offered to pardon Justin for the burning of the White House…. [snort]
LikeLiked by 5 people
Too funny!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go for the jugular against JustIn 😂😂😂
LikeLike
Such a great example of how to negotiate or just plain get things done! I find myself thinking along these lines in everyday life….shoot for the extreme and then everyone’s happy with less than that. 😁 And make ‘em laugh…you gottta make ‘em laugh! 😋
LikeLiked by 2 people
Justin from Canada 🇨🇦 better be veryyyyyyyyyyyyy careful this weekend! PM Abe is extremely close to our President. He has asked a lot of our President in terms of what Japan 🇯🇵 hopes to get out of the Summit and finalized deal with North Korea 🇰🇵. Our President continues to bring up the trade deficit with Japan 🇯🇵. At some point in the very near future, our President will be presenting PM Abe with a bill that is past due.
There happens to be the fact that currently 40% to 45% of the RAV4s that are imported into our country come through Canada 🇨🇦 thanks to NAFTA. The remaining RAV4s are imported from Japan 🇯🇵. Not a single damn RAV4 is made in our Toyota/Mazda plant in Alabama.
A deal can easily occur where that 40% to 45% are manufactured in our country instead of Canada 🇨🇦.
From the article linked above:
Toyota said its exports to the U.S. rose 22% in April (WE GET SHIT FROM THAT 22%), highlighting the problem it faces if the Trump administration makes good on threats to impose higher import tariffs.
The problem is crystallized in one model: the RAV4 sport-utility vehicle. It is the most popular Toyota among American consumers—and none are made in the U.S.
More than half are imported from Japan, while the rest are made in Canada and imported tariff-free under the North American Free Trade Agreement.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Italian Leadership is much more aligned with our President than they are with other EU counties. The video below shows you why the EU is in grave danger.
Their new PM, Giuseppe Conte, agreed with our President today that Russia 🇷🇺 should be welcomed back in creating the G8.
LikeLiked by 4 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was actually stunned to see this week that Italy has a higher GDP than Russia.
LikeLike
President Trump, in the Abe visit debrief, announced that Japan would be investing in MANY factories in America.
They should announce the largest Bilateral Trade Deal to-date as the G7 Final Statement.
LikeLike
What’s this all aboot, eh? Did Justin say he was soory, eh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait..what?
Justin is not strutting around talking all tough about “isolating Trump” today?
He reminds me of a teenager who’s dad came home and showed him a video the kid made, trash-talking his dad.
Haaaa. Pres Trump knows what you said, little Justin.
And he’s going to have fun with you now.
😀
LikeLiked by 10 people
His little friend Macron wasn’t there to shore him up
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe last night election results woke Justin From Canada up……..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent analogy. “Now go to your room, young man, and think about what you have done!” – haha
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, Daddy’s home and he ain’t happy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
AMLO, the next president of Mexico, said yesterday that if Trump does not change his position he will punish the USA by pulling Mexico out of NAFTA! Hilarious!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Think we should put a 20% sur-charge on all monies sent out of this Country to Mexico
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, AMLO, you can’t quit.
‘Cause: “You’re Fired!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please do it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That story had to come from The Onion right? No one can be that stupid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sort of like the guy holding off the police and saying “don’t come any closer or I will kill myself.” Now that I think of it, Cleavon Little in Blazing Saddles.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do us a favor, AMLO, just pull Mexico out of the USA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
HAHAHAHA
LikeLike
A 70 year old Alpha billionaire against a 40 something Beta feminist…Vegas must be going crazy trying to spread this meetings outcome!
500 to 1 that Trump wins this????? That’s even to low!
WOW!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLike
Great comment!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 15 people
… and Justin be like: “Ooohhh, nice pants!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I LOVE THIS!!!
LikeLike
The comments on r/The_Donald thread are hilarious 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard the joke and I heard Trump get his point across but I failed to see Trump cut him down or run rough shod over him. I must have missed something.
LikeLike
It’s NY street, regular guy talk. It is not disrespectful. He does it all the time with his cabinet. Elite, snob, talking heads are appalled by a guy busting another guy but not by severed heads of POTUS. Find a safe space
LikeLiked by 4 people
And he’s only warming up 👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love how Justin started to cross his legs and then thought maybe that wouldn’t look cool/strong/manly next to Trump. Justin – Trum owns you!
LikeLiked by 8 people
President Trump shifts in his chair, ear-splitting peeling sound commences.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thats exactly it. Crossing arms and legs like that is closed off, weak, and can be unmasculine. He was also very nervous. All signs point to him having his ass handed to him over dinner.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How Should Men Sit
1:59 President Trump
3:35 soy boy Justin
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brown shoes with a blue suit…. dear oh dear oh dear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justin is up against a Alpha Male President Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Justinnnnne de Canuckistan:
Merci, merci tous le monde, je suis un imbecile, mon Papa va battiere mon derriere 😂🤣😂🤣😂
LikeLiked by 5 people
😂😂😂
Even with only 3 years of French in HS, I got it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🤣😂🤣😁💣💥💣💥🔫pew🔫 pew🤗😊🤗😘
LikeLike
Had to call my daughter on this; but in essence, what DGG wrote translates to –
“Justinnnnne from Canuckistan:
Thank you, thank you everyone, I’m a fool, my dad will battiere my back.”
Or something like that…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bravo Bravo!! Tu et encroiable!!!!!😉
LikeLike
Par chance: son backside 😎
LikeLike
I prefer “imbecile”!
😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moi aussi!!! 🤣😂🤣😎💥💣💥
LikeLike
IL est cul de cheval.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bien sur!!! Absolutement!😎💣💥💣
LikeLike
Pajama Boy Trudeau and French Fry Macron
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why does Trump sit in chairs like that? Always leaning forward. Bad back?
LikeLike
Maybe its because he is wearing Kevlar?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Man who is more comfortable in action, is what I think.
LikeLike
Justin had to consciously remind himself at least 5 times in under 2 minutes not to cross his legs. “Power seat” rewatch it’s hilarious he must’ve learned “how to sit like a man” in those acting classes he loved so much.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I noticed that too AngelOnejudicial.
Justin was constantly squirming and twitching, it was almost painful to watch.
He reminded me of my toddler grandson, who has a hard time sitting through family dinnertime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flashback to April – Justin Trudeau’s Best Friend Jailed After International Pedophile Ring Bust
https://yournewswire.com/justin-trudeau-friend-pedophile-ring/
LikeLiked by 1 person
And look at the symbol for Pierre Elliot Trudeau’s “Foundation”…
Sounds like they serve pizza and chicken there…
LikeLike
Rocket Man weighs in
LikeLiked by 5 people
and the pundits are wringing their hands because Trump doesn’t understand the importance of conforming to “diplomatic niceties”. Oy vey. 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
Something about Trudeau reminds me of the Canadian Ambassaor in the Due South pilot (I just loved that series, Fraser reminds me of my husband, although he’s not Canadian). Pick up the scene I’m thinking of in minute 6 of this clip:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait … our media said Trump was entering a lion’s den by going to the G7.
Our media is confused
LikeLiked by 5 people
He IS. It’s HIS den. He owns it. The press just didn’t get that part.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a good reminder that all the “free trade” agreements are thousands of pages of managed trade, written by and for well-connected industries.
A true free trade agreement would only need to be a few sentences in length, specifying that no barriers to trade shall exist between countries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the way Justin was about to cross his legs right after sitting down (what garish socks, and WHERE is the flood?), and then he realizes Trump is taking a power sitting position so he uncrosses his half-crossed leg. Trying to project strength? Hahaha!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A little boy imitating a grownup.
LikeLike
The G6 is starting to worry that Trump is going to make them move out of the basement and pay for their own place.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hahaha
LikeLike
I like how it appeared PT was willing to answer questions and Justin from Canada (love that) couldn’t get them out of there fast enough. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t mean to be crude, but Justeen looks to me like he just might go Joe Biden’s hand on approach to little kids.
LikeLike
I’m sorry, but every time I see Justin Trudeau I hear music
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two men on the stage, one has total command of the space.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Gender Confusion still a DSM characterlogical disorder? Asking for a friend.;0
LikeLike
Remember how leftists around the world were ecstatic when the snowflake twins pretended to be manly-men by the way they shook President Trump’s hand?
Headline from May 28,2017
Emmanuel Macron: my handshake with Trump was ‘a moment of truth’
Headline from February 14, 2017
Donald Trump vs Justin Trudeau: The political handshake
LikeLike
Did I just hear PDJT say NAFTA was going to be something very different and then say there might be two deals, one with Canada and one with Mexico? Why yes, yes I did!
Basically he told Twinkle Toes to go to hell.
MAGA
LikeLike
As my WWII fighter pilot father would say, there is a reason why Trudeau’s knees rub together, and Trump’s do not!!! Of course, he would have said it with just two words, LOL!
I’m sure Trudeau is a afraid to telegraph any “toxic masculinity” by “manspreading” – the good progressive, sjw that he is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
CNN is going to see this picture of a man and a boy and make up that Trump is a pedo.
LikeLike