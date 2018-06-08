Oh Snap – President Trump and Justin From Canada Bilateral at G7…

Oh man, this is too funny. Remember the Bowing Ball metaphor? Well, in order for the G6+1 grand plan of Emmanuel from France and Justin from Canada to work they would need the U.K, Germany, Japan and Italy to agree…. outlook not-so-good.

President Trump sits down for a bilateral meeting with half of the dynamic duo. President Trump starts out the public comments with a joke-not-joke that Justin will drop all current trade tariffs against the U.S. and Trump will happily concur. ROFLMAO. Immediately drawing out the trade hypocrisy at the heart of matter. Must Watch:

.

The disconcerted look on Justin’s face is priceless.

