Oh Snap – President Trump and Justin From Canada Bilateral at G7…

June 8, 2018

Oh man, this is too funny.  Remember the Bowing Ball metaphor?  Well, in order for the G6+1 grand plan of Emmanuel from France and Justin from Canada to work they would need the U.K, Germany, Japan and Italy to agree…. outlook not-so-good.

President Trump sits down for a bilateral meeting with half of the dynamic duo.  President Trump starts out the public comments with a joke-not-joke that Justin will drop all current trade tariffs against the U.S. and Trump will happily concur.  ROFLMAO.  Immediately drawing out the trade hypocrisy at the heart of matter.  Must Watch:

.

The disconcerted look on Justin’s face is priceless.

196 Responses to Oh Snap – President Trump and Justin From Canada Bilateral at G7…

  1. Minnie says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    😂😂😂

    Excellent, thanks Sundance!

    Doofuses gotta doofus 😂

    They ain’t seen nothing, yet 🦁

  2. Pam says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    POTUS tells it like it is even in front of his foes. Never a dull moment with this man. Love him! LOL

  3. MattyIce says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    OOOCH, bitch slapped right in front of the whole world. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

  4. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    The G6 look very uncomfortable with themselves.

    Rightly so.

  5. Oldschool says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    That’s NY ba!! busting at it’s best!

  6. vikingmom says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Why doesn’t someone help Justin a) find a suit that fits him and b) teach him how to sit properly? He keeps crossing and uncrossing his legs like a 10-year-old boy who has no idea how to behave at the grown-up’s table!

  7. Psycho Monkee says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    🇺🇸❤️PDJT❤️🇺🇸 Fired the first salvo and little Justin hadda go potty.

  8. Roy says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    I was always told that your socks should match your shoes, not your pants.

  9. Dekester says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    He is our P.M.

    Goodness me he really is a child, a hapless child.

    Ford in the new Conservative leader of Ontario will been on his A** .

  10. Akindole says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Yep; :::snort:::
    Start out with “You get nuthin”, then work from there…
    CV Payne had to do an audience/panel /sarc alert.

  12. Gary Whitt says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Maybe Trump should have offered to pardon Justin for the burning of the White House…. [snort]

  13. Alison says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Go for the jugular against JustIn 😂😂😂

  14. Landslide says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Such a great example of how to negotiate or just plain get things done! I find myself thinking along these lines in everyday life….shoot for the extreme and then everyone’s happy with less than that. 😁 And make ‘em laugh…you gottta make ‘em laugh! 😋

  15. fleporeblog says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Justin from Canada 🇨🇦 better be veryyyyyyyyyyyyy careful this weekend! PM Abe is extremely close to our President. He has asked a lot of our President in terms of what Japan 🇯🇵 hopes to get out of the Summit and finalized deal with North Korea 🇰🇵. Our President continues to bring up the trade deficit with Japan 🇯🇵. At some point in the very near future, our President will be presenting PM Abe with a bill that is past due.

    There happens to be the fact that currently 40% to 45% of the RAV4s that are imported into our country come through Canada 🇨🇦 thanks to NAFTA. The remaining RAV4s are imported from Japan 🇯🇵. Not a single damn RAV4 is made in our Toyota/Mazda plant in Alabama.

    A deal can easily occur where that 40% to 45% are manufactured in our country instead of Canada 🇨🇦.

    From the article linked above:

    Toyota said its exports to the U.S. rose 22% in April (WE GET SHIT FROM THAT 22%), highlighting the problem it faces if the Trump administration makes good on threats to impose higher import tariffs.

    The problem is crystallized in one model: the RAV4 sport-utility vehicle. It is the most popular Toyota among American consumers—and none are made in the U.S.

    More than half are imported from Japan, while the rest are made in Canada and imported tariff-free under the North American Free Trade Agreement.

  16. joeknuckles says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    What’s this all aboot, eh? Did Justin say he was soory, eh?

  17. wheatietoo says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Wait..what?
    Justin is not strutting around talking all tough about “isolating Trump” today?

    He reminds me of a teenager who’s dad came home and showed him a video the kid made, trash-talking his dad.

    Haaaa. Pres Trump knows what you said, little Justin.
    And he’s going to have fun with you now.
    😀

  18. Lie Detector says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    AMLO, the next president of Mexico, said yesterday that if Trump does not change his position he will punish the USA by pulling Mexico out of NAFTA! Hilarious!

  19. William Ray (@6williameray7) says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    A 70 year old Alpha billionaire against a 40 something Beta feminist…Vegas must be going crazy trying to spread this meetings outcome!

    500 to 1 that Trump wins this????? That’s even to low!
    WOW!!!!

  21. Nightstand says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    I heard the joke and I heard Trump get his point across but I failed to see Trump cut him down or run rough shod over him. I must have missed something.

  22. Chad Nelson says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Love how Justin started to cross his legs and then thought maybe that wouldn’t look cool/strong/manly next to Trump. Justin – Trum owns you!

  23. AleaJactaEst says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Brown shoes with a blue suit…. dear oh dear oh dear.

  24. TeaForAll says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Justin is up against a Alpha Male President Trump.

  25. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Justinnnnne de Canuckistan:
    Merci, merci tous le monde, je suis un imbecile, mon Papa va battiere mon derriere 😂🤣😂🤣😂

  26. gatordad says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    Pajama Boy Trudeau and French Fry Macron

  27. Paul says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Why does Trump sit in chairs like that? Always leaning forward. Bad back?

  28. AngelOnejudicial says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Justin had to consciously remind himself at least 5 times in under 2 minutes not to cross his legs. “Power seat” rewatch it’s hilarious he must’ve learned “how to sit like a man” in those acting classes he loved so much.

    • coloradochloe says:
      June 8, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      I noticed that too AngelOnejudicial.

      Justin was constantly squirming and twitching, it was almost painful to watch.

      He reminded me of my toddler grandson, who has a hard time sitting through family dinnertime.

  29. frenchq says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    Flashback to April – Justin Trudeau’s Best Friend Jailed After International Pedophile Ring Bust
    https://yournewswire.com/justin-trudeau-friend-pedophile-ring/

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      June 8, 2018 at 7:47 pm

      And look at the symbol for Pierre Elliot Trudeau’s “Foundation”…

      Sounds like they serve pizza and chicken there…

  30. fedback says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Rocket Man weighs in

  31. labrat says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    and the pundits are wringing their hands because Trump doesn’t understand the importance of conforming to “diplomatic niceties”. Oy vey. 😀

  32. Evelyn says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Something about Trudeau reminds me of the Canadian Ambassaor in the Due South pilot (I just loved that series, Fraser reminds me of my husband, although he’s not Canadian). Pick up the scene I’m thinking of in minute 6 of this clip:

  33. thelastbesthope says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Wait … our media said Trump was entering a lion’s den by going to the G7.

    Our media is confused

  34. roubaix says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    It’s a good reminder that all the “free trade” agreements are thousands of pages of managed trade, written by and for well-connected industries.

    A true free trade agreement would only need to be a few sentences in length, specifying that no barriers to trade shall exist between countries.

  35. LKCO says:
    June 8, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Love the way Justin was about to cross his legs right after sitting down (what garish socks, and WHERE is the flood?), and then he realizes Trump is taking a power sitting position so he uncrosses his half-crossed leg. Trying to project strength? Hahaha!

  36. rwisrael says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    The G6 is starting to worry that Trump is going to make them move out of the basement and pay for their own place.

  37. dutzie60 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    I like how it appeared PT was willing to answer questions and Justin from Canada (love that) couldn’t get them out of there fast enough. 🙂

  38. Hillyard says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    I don’t mean to be crude, but Justeen looks to me like he just might go Joe Biden’s hand on approach to little kids.

  39. trapper says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    I’m sorry, but every time I see Justin Trudeau I hear music

  40. Bendix says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Two men on the stage, one has total command of the space.

  41. petepokyhomt says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Remember how leftists around the world were ecstatic when the snowflake twins pretended to be manly-men by the way they shook President Trump’s hand?

    Headline from May 28,2017
    Emmanuel Macron: my handshake with Trump was ‘a moment of truth’

    Headline from February 14, 2017
    Donald Trump vs Justin Trudeau: The political handshake

  42. fredh49 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Did I just hear PDJT say NAFTA was going to be something very different and then say there might be two deals, one with Canada and one with Mexico? Why yes, yes I did!
    Basically he told Twinkle Toes to go to hell.
    MAGA

  43. maga2004 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    As my WWII fighter pilot father would say, there is a reason why Trudeau’s knees rub together, and Trump’s do not!!! Of course, he would have said it with just two words, LOL!

    I’m sure Trudeau is a afraid to telegraph any “toxic masculinity” by “manspreading” – the good progressive, sjw that he is.

  45. CollusionMyth says:
    June 8, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    CNN is going to see this picture of a man and a boy and make up that Trump is a pedo.

