IG Release Date Set for June 14th – First IG Hearing June 18th…

Inspector General Michael Horowitz has informed the Senate Judiciary Committee (full pdf below) the anticipated final publication date for the IG report on how the Obama DOJ and FBI handled the Clinton investigation will be Thursday June 14th, 2018.
The fact-based draft report to the principals was submitted on May 16th. Following the two week period for input from the principals outlined in the draft report, the IG “referencer” within the DOJ-Office of Inspector General then determines which responses will be added for the final report. The report is anticipated to be 400 to 500 pages.
As customary for Michael Horowitz, his office adds the approved responses and then outlines additional IG replies to those responses in the final report. Apparently, due to the scale of the report, the response and reply phase has been extensive.
Mr. Horowitz informs congress today the final report will be publicly available on Thursday June 14, and he will accommodate oversight with an appearance before congress on Monday June 18, 2018 to discuss the findings.
Here’s the letter from Inspector General Horowitz:
.
Q still: KEYSTONE.
Key – unlocks the door of all doors (info)
Stone – the force / strength capable of yielding power to act on info
Key+Stone=
#qanon
Definition of keystone from Merriam-Webster
1 : the wedge-shaped piece at the crown of an arch that locks the other pieces in place
2 : something on which associated things depend for support
This IG report will make clear that the FBI/DOJ were acting politically to clear Hillary. With that thoroughly documented, all of the following FBI/DOJ actions against President Trump are understood.
This report will out the major players from the FBI and DOJ. Other players in the scheme against the Trump campaign (and subsequently, against the Trump administration) such as Clapper, Brennan, Susan Rice, Samantha Power, John Kerry, and yes, the Obama White House, probably won’t be found in this report. But laying out the political machinations involved in clearing Hillary lays the groundwork for acknowledging the subsequent political action against Trump.
I hope it won’t be this on President Trump’s birthday.
“To The Honorable Charles Grassley:
The Inspector General of the United States Department of Justice respectfully reports to you that we have completed our examination of the investigation of the Hillary Rodham Clinton matter and determined that all actions taken by all involved personnel were proper and appropriate. We consider this matter closed.
/s
Michael Horowitz,
Inspector General
United States Department of Justice”
That’s my worry too
It doesn’t take 500 pages to say that.
I worry that someone here would post such dribble.
Try huffington post.
You need to look for your sense of humor. It’s sarcasm.
It doesn’t take 500 pages to do *that*.
I don’t think the IG report will be digging into the Flynn/Steele thing………….
IG Report released on President Trump’s birthday and also on Flag Day.
Roll the stone away, let the guilty pay. Happy Birthday, Mr. President. Hands over hearts, tears in our eyes, we honor and pledge our loyalty to our Grand Old Flag, forever may she wave.
We’ve waited long enough. The only thin thread that has been keeping everyone’s alive is that “everything is waiting for the release of the IG report.” So we we had better see some perp walks. Andrew McCabe should have been perp walked months ago. If he isn’t the first after this report then………………
I’m wondering if all of the witness interviews are listed in the report by name. Especially if the people who are being accused of wrongdoing are allowed to read and comment on it. That could be dangerous for the witnesses.
The only “Executive Summary” I want to see is the list of criminal referrals. Spare me the legal gibberish that cost us dearly. Actionable results please.
And the referrals start with lying to investigators and Congress. Under oath. A la McCabe. Ask Scooter Libby and Martha Stewart what that leads to.
And then goes on to obstruction (ie, altering 302’s, etc.) and destruction of evidence.
And throw in a heavy dose of conspiracy to defraud citizens of their rights. RICO.
And includes deliberate handling of classified information on unsecured devices. Thus easily exposing national secrets to enemies of the state. Including Obama’s knowing communication with the Hildebeast using a fake name. Can you spell “Consciousness of Guilt”?
I acknowledge that future IG work (Spygate, et al), and other DOJ Prosecutor work (Clinton Foundation, Uranium 1, etc.) will be the real magillas, but there is enough in the Clinton e-mail scandal to produce indictments. And indictments start with referrals.
Absent criminal referrals, this report will prove Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch to be correct. He said the IG’s are where scandals go to die. If all we get is “mistakes were made and we will do better” then this Country is in real trouble.
I’m betting/hoping that Horowitz is a true patriot.
That is not what happened with the IG report released on McCabe. McCabe is now peeing his pants and begging for immunity because he knows his goose is cooked. Also, Trump would not let that happen. If the IG report lays it all out and then stops short of criminal referrals, Trump will be all over it like a hot potato real fast. He will not let up until either.
I believe in Horowitz, his track record. But will Huber step up?
One or two pawns indicted, no bueno. Six, seven, ten indicted, now we’re talking.
The handling of the email investigation is part and parcel of the spygate operation. It was done by the same people for the same reasons. some of the actions and crimes done in the name of protecting Hillary were at the same time done to prevent Trump from winning. There is a lot of crossover because Elect Hillary and Eff Trump are different parts of the one Insurance Policy
Watch for President Trump’s Flag Day Tweet:
“The IG Report has revealed the FBI Cover-up of Hillary’s Email Crimes, and the ENTIRE COUNTRY has put out FLAGS to celebrate her pending PROSECUTION … Will she go to JAIL?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s too Funny BKR……….
Typically, the way these reports work is that all responses are included.
Identical and near identical comments, no matter how phrased, are aggregated. Detailed addendums should be available.
There should be near zero changes to the actual report. Corrections to the report are usually restricted to typos, misspellings, transpositions, etc.
A significant error may require a section rewrite, but that will be documented.
What the DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA and deep swamp members have been agitating for is substantial redactions.
Horowitz, likely knows the report backwards and forwards. Four days is not much time for Congressmen and Senators to prepare.
Here’s hoping Huber’s arrests and prosecutions start immediately!
Who is taking the over/under on if this IG report will be a nothingburger?
It will be one unless the DOJ reopens the Hillary investigation and there are criminal referrals.
“IG Release Date Set for June 14th ”
_________________
Another WEEK, huh?
They should have the whole thing redacted by then.
