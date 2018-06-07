Explosive: DOJ Investigating Senate Intelligence Staffer For Disclosing Classified Intelligence…

As suspected last night…. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating a “former staffer” from the corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee. There’s a strong likelihood the “former staffer” is Dan Jones, the senior staff aide to Senator Dianne Feinstein when she was Vice-Chair of the committee and Gang-of-Eight member.
(VIA CNN) The Justice Department has opened an investigation into a former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer who allegedly disclosed classified information, prompting the Senate panel to share information related to the federal probe.
The identity of the former committee aide under investigation has not been disclosed, but sources say prosecutors appear to be preparing charges soon against the individual.
In an unusual move, the Senate quietly passed a resolution Wednesday evening authorizing the Senate panel to provide the Justice Department with documents in connection with the investigation. The records are related to a Justice Department investigation into “allegations of the unauthorized disclosure of information by a former employee of the Committee,” according to a description of the resolution printed in the congressional record.
In a joint statement Wednesday, Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina and Vice Chairman Mark Warner of Virginia said the committee was cooperating with the Justice Department investigation.
Burr noted on Thursday that the situation was uncommon. (read more)
•Dianne Feinstein was Vice-Chair in 2016, and her former staffer, Dan Jones, is heavily involved in Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele. [See Here] By position Feinstein was on the Gang-of-Eight during the 2016 CIA, DOJ and FBI Counterintelligence Operation. The same Feinstein that arbitrarily released the testimony of Glenn Simpson in 2018 without discussing with anyone [See Here]
Senator Feinstein’s 2016 senior staffer (with Gang-of-Eight security clearance) was Dan Jones. It was recently revealed that Dan Jones contracted with Christopher Steele to continue work on the Russia Conspiracy angle after the 2016 election, and raised over $50 million toward the ideological goals of removing President Trump. {See Here}
Staffer Dan Jones surfaces in the text messages from Feinstein’s replacement on the Gang-of-Eight, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman, Mark Warner {See Here}
Senator Warner was texting with Adam Waldman about setting up a meeting with Chris Steele. Walman is a lobbyist with a $40,000 monthly retainer to lobby the U.S. government on behalf of controversial Russian billionaire Oleg V. Deripaska.
Senator Mark Warner was trying to set up a covert meeting. In the text messages Adam Waldman is telling Senator Warner that Chris Steele will not meet with him without a written letter (request) from the Senate Intelligence Committee. Senator Warner didn’t want the Republican members to know about a meeting. Chris Steele knew this was a partisan political set-up and was refusing to meet unilaterally with Senator Warner. Lobbyist Adam Waldman was playing the go-between:
That “Dan Jones”, mentioned above, talking with Chris Steele and told to go to see Senator Warner, is the former senate staffer Dan Jones, who was previously attached to Dianne Feinstein.
Simultaneously, while trying to connect Senator Warner to Christopher Steele, text messenger (go-between) Adam Waldman is representing Oleg Deripaska:
Oleg Deripaska was a source of intelligence information within the John Brennan intelligence community efforts throughout 2016. This is the same intersection of characters that circle around Stefan Halper.
And last month, journalist John Solomon connected Deripaska to Robert Mueller and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. {See Here} You just can’t make this stuff up.
