Explosive: DOJ Investigating Senate Intelligence Staffer For Disclosing Classified Intelligence…

As suspected last night….  The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating a “former staffer” from the corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee.  There’s a strong likelihood the “former staffer” is Dan Jones, the senior staff aide to Senator Dianne Feinstein when she was Vice-Chair of the committee and Gang-of-Eight member.

(VIA CNN) The Justice Department has opened an investigation into a former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer who allegedly disclosed classified information, prompting the Senate panel to share information related to the federal probe.

The identity of the former committee aide under investigation has not been disclosed, but sources say prosecutors appear to be preparing charges soon against the individual.

In an unusual move, the Senate quietly passed a resolution Wednesday evening authorizing the Senate panel to provide the Justice Department with documents in connection with the investigation. The records are related to a Justice Department investigation into “allegations of the unauthorized disclosure of information by a former employee of the Committee,” according to a description of the resolution printed in the congressional record.

In a joint statement Wednesday, Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina and Vice Chairman Mark Warner of Virginia said the committee was cooperating with the Justice Department investigation.

Burr noted on Thursday that the situation was uncommon. (read more)

•Dianne Feinstein was Vice-Chair in 2016, and her former staffer, Dan Jones, is heavily involved in Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele. [See Here]  By position Feinstein was on the Gang-of-Eight during the 2016 CIA, DOJ and FBI Counterintelligence Operation.  The same Feinstein that arbitrarily released the testimony of Glenn Simpson in 2018 without discussing with anyone [See Here]

Senator Feinstein’s 2016 senior staffer (with Gang-of-Eight security clearance) was Dan Jones.  It was recently revealed that Dan Jones contracted with Christopher Steele to continue work on the Russia Conspiracy angle after the 2016 election, and raised over $50 million toward the ideological goals of removing President Trump. {See Here}

Staffer Dan Jones surfaces in the text messages from Feinstein’s replacement on the Gang-of-Eight, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman, Mark Warner {See Here}

Senator Warner was texting with Adam Waldman about setting up a meeting with Chris Steele.  Walman is a lobbyist with a $40,000 monthly retainer to lobby the U.S. government on behalf of controversial Russian billionaire Oleg V. Deripaska.

Senator Mark Warner was trying to set up a covert meeting.  In the text messages Adam Waldman is telling Senator Warner that Chris Steele will not meet with him without a written letter (request) from the Senate Intelligence Committee.  Senator Warner didn’t want the Republican members to know about a meeting.  Chris Steele knew this was a partisan political set-up and was refusing to meet unilaterally with Senator Warner.   Lobbyist Adam Waldman was playing the go-between:

That “Dan Jones”, mentioned above, talking with Chris Steele and told to go to see Senator Warner, is the former senate staffer Dan Jones, who was previously attached to Dianne Feinstein.

Simultaneously, while trying to connect Senator Warner to Christopher Steele, text messenger (go-between) Adam Waldman is representing Oleg Deripaska:

(Source Link) 

Oleg Deripaska was a source of intelligence information within the John Brennan intelligence community efforts throughout 2016. This is the same intersection of  characters that circle around Stefan Halper.

And last month, journalist John Solomon connected Deripaska to Robert Mueller and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. {See Here} You just can’t make this stuff up.

.

The wheels on the bus go thwack, thwack, thwack….

Flip Jones, and climb the ladder…

Need moar winnamins.

60 Responses to Explosive: DOJ Investigating Senate Intelligence Staffer For Disclosing Classified Intelligence…

  1. sundance says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Reply
  2. justme928 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    What do we know about Jones? Does he have a wife and kids and therefore, might like to stay out of prison? Cough it up, Mr. Jones!

    Reply
  3. Ziiggii says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    The identity of the former committee aide under investigation has not been disclosed, but sources say prosecutors appear to be preparing charges soon against the individual.

    😂😂😂 nice try CNN! 🤦‍♂️

    Reply
    • bosscook says:
      June 7, 2018 at 7:10 pm

      Reading the link to Sean Davis piece on Jones from April 27…”Although Jones’ name is redacted in the report, the biographical details plus previous reporting on the matter make clear that he is the individual referenced. The report also revealed that Jones told federal investigators that he had raised $50 million from “7 to 10 wealthy donors located primarily in New York and California.”

      I WANT TO KNOW WHO THE DONORS WERE!!!

      Reply
  4. josco scott says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    GET.
    WARNER.

    Dan Jones is good too. BUT WARNER.

    Reply
  5. Sidney Powell says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    PROGRESS

    Reply
  6. tunis says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    When does McCabe get indicted? Criminal referal from IG happened a while ago.

    Reply
  7. bosscook says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Sundancy, my humble request is that in all future postings you blot out Mark Warner’s weasel face. It’s seriously upsetting.

    Reply
  8. AngelOnejudicial says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Wonder what Mueller’s agreement with Dan Jones (and his company) looks like….

    Reply
  9. TwoLaine says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Good! I’ve been waiting for someone to put a noose around his neck, metaphorically speaking. How you go from being an intelligence committee staffer to raising $50 MILLION to overthrow a President is WRONG no matter how you slice it. This should be criminal and DiFi should hang right next to him.

    These people better start working for We The People or they are getting drained outta’ the swamp.

    Party On!

    Reply
    • Alison says:
      June 7, 2018 at 7:20 pm

      Under what money-laundering FEC or Tax Exempt rules did he raise that cool $50 million and no auditirs or regulators bat an eye?

      Reply
  10. Larry Bucar says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    No more questions concerning Muller white hat or black….. just an asshat now, hahahahah

    Reply
  11. SillyMe says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    There are going to be a bunch of liberal tears. They were so hoping it was Nunes.

    Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      June 7, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      Yes. Now, you can look at that earlier thread from today, and pinpoint those who were trolling. That is who was saying Nunes.

      Reply
  12. Jay Wizz says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    DiFi without a doubt, unilaterally released Simpson’s testimony to cover the fact that Dan Jones, and possibly herself had been leaking information like a seive. Making it public masked the source of the info they were leaking.

    Reply
  13. jack says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Gee. How long does Dan Jones have to live? What do you think. Will it be heart attack or mugging or being run over.

    If Jones sings like a canary and exposes everything, this would be very nice. 🙂

    Reply
  14. Derek Hagen says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Oh lordy, here we go!

    Reply
  16. aklh30f7y says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    And we are supposed to believe the Senator had nothing to do with it?

    Reply
  17. Truthfilter says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Now THIS is good news!

    Reply
  18. coeurdaleneman says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    IIRC, Jones was in on the failed second stab at Michael Cohen going to/near Prague.

    Reply
  19. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    I know I shouldn’t. I KNOW I shouldn’t. But I’m getting kind of excited thinking that maybe the Big Ugly is going to take down some of the corrupt elements in the Congress, too????

    I was practically dizzy with delight watching the tendrils of this thing crawl out of the DOJ and start creeping into the CIA and BO White House, but now I’m just breathless at the thought of more tendrils inching forward up the Capitol Steps and vining around the necks of some of these disgusting creatures. I have a whole entire list whose mug shots I hope to see on the murder board.

    Reply
  20. Alison says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Fry him in bacon grease.

    Reply
  21. Clydeen says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Please hang Burr in NC so I don’t have to drive far to see it, signed, old guy who hates to drive, thanks in advance.

    Reply
  22. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    “The wheels on the bus go thwack, thwack, thwack….”

    Like driving over spike strips, the wheels, bearings, etc. eventually fail and things come grinding to a halt.

    “ASSUME THE POSITION”

    Reply
  23. Putting On Its Shoes says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Is no one worried that it’s a Republican staffer since swamp creatures agreed to say they were cooperating publicly? It seems uncharacteristic that Warner would put his name on something that gives him bad exposure i.e., Jones.

    Lots of speculating all around, and Jones is logical, but I always worry when something appears bipartisan that it is going to be bad for Conservatives.

    Reply
    • Alison says:
      June 7, 2018 at 7:23 pm

      Who cares? If they are harming our country’s interests – and members of both parties undeniably are – bring them to account. Period.

      Reply
  24. simicharmed says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Senator Warner MUST be removed from the Senate Intelligence Committee – he is completely disqualified as he was (maybe still is),colluding with at least one Russian!

    He should also be censured and referred to the Ethics Committee.

    Thereafter he should be charged with Obstruction of Justice – he was clearly interfering in the Mueller investigation.

    He should also be fully investigated as a Seditionist and other related crimes of Sedition!

    Reply
    • fanbeav says:
      June 7, 2018 at 7:21 pm

      Nothing less than prison for this ugly cretin! He went on TV and continued with the Russian narrative when all along he knew who was behind it!

      Reply
  25. Carrie says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    My source says it’s not Dan Jones- but the former head of security for the committee- so he works for both sides!

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      June 7, 2018 at 7:21 pm

      This former head of security lied under oath- it wasn’t leaking. Maybe connected to Dan Jones? But I’m hearing it is still related to leaking?

      Reply
  26. missilemom says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Still remember Diane Feinstein’s ashen face when she left briefing with Grassley very early on in this whole ordeal. Kudos Devin Nunes.

    Reply
  27. Truthfilter says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    DNC can’t pay its bills but Dan Jones raised $50 million to take down the current U.S. President. Whoever is on that doner list is guilty as sin. Same can be said for the folks who contributed to McCabe’s go fund me legal defense. How can we get a list of contributors to these scumbags?

    Reply
  28. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Warner’s sphincter just shrank

    Reply
  29. Rhoda R says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Well it looks like we’re finally and officially spiraling out of the FBI/DOJ/CIA world into the political world were the corruption REALLY lives.

    Reply
  30. Convert says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    I love it– I was wrong and I am so happy. I thought sure there was no way these dirty birds would vote unanimously in support unless it was a Republican. This is awesome news.

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      June 7, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      Might be…. we don’t know… Right now Jones looks like the guilty party, but if the Dems agreed, then I’m skeptical.. We know the Repubs would vote for it because of honor… or lack of it… Dislike for Trump

      Reply
  31. Eagleonelanded says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    SD, don’t forget McCain’s ties to Oleg Deripaska. Oleg was a source to intel and McCain delivered that intel tied with a bow called dossier.

    https://www.thenation.com/article/mccains-kremlin-ties/

    Reply
  32. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    I had a suspicion last night when this story broke that the slimy snake, Mark Warner, is connected to this in some way. He is one of my Senators, and he is as dirty as it comes. I will never forget his mug in front of the camera for over a year harping about Trump and Russian collusion when all the time, he is the one with the dirty details of collusion. I hope that he gets his due real fast.

    Reply

