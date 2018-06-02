Former DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Officials Positioning For Devastating IG Report…

Many people have noted the bizarre number of former Obama Administration DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community officials who have gone to work within the U.S. media apparatus in order to protect their interests.
Former CIA Director John Brennan now working for NBC; former DNI James Clapper now working for CNN; former FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker now working for Lawfare blog; former FBI Supervisory Special Agent Josh Campbell now working for CNN; former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes now working for MSNBC…. the list goes on. All motives transparently political.
Notably absent, the hiring of any actual journalists.
All of these pre-positioned forces are defensive in nature. All of their collective narrative constructs stem from a self-preservation instinct. The U.S. media has imploded onto itself and devolved into an Kafkaesque assembly political narrative engineers churning out fake news 24/7.
What we are now witnessing is something far beyond Prava and Baghdad Bob. What we now see is an even more severe distortion of media; an alternate reality created as if the Stasi and Tokyo Rose joined forces to take control of U.S. broadcasts.
If the head of the KGB was an analyst for Russia Today, people would laugh. The New York Times would continue pointing at the example as a reason never to believe the stories. Yet, identically, former CIA Director John Brennan is on TV daily and almost no-one gives it a second thought.
A surreal distortion of reality, hence Kafkaesque.
Cue today’s audio visual demonstration.
Former FBI Supervisory Special Agent Josh Campbell, now a CNN analyst, steps to the forefront along with Deep State media guards at the New York Times and Washington Post, to pre-position the FBI defense in advance of the Inspector General Report:
Emphasis mine:
(Via Washington Post) Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz recently summoned an FBI agent important to the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election for an interview. His investigators wanted to know how the bureau came to surveil a former Trump campaign adviser, and in particular, the chronology of events that led them to seek a secret court order to do so.
As the Justice Department’s internal affairs cop, this is the sort of work Horowitz does: investigating the investigators. In that role, he has suddenly found himself in the political spotlight, a potentially decisive voice in the partisan controversies over the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server when she was secretary of state, and its subsequent probe of the Trump campaign and Russia.
In the coming weeks, Horowitz is expected to release a nearly 500-page report criticizing the Justice Department and FBI for their handling of the Clinton email investigation, people familiar with the matter said. They, like others in this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly about matters they are not authorized to discuss publicly. Meanwhile, he has intensified his review of the Russia investigation, interviewing the FBI agent who once led the case and inviting him back for a second conversation, one of these people said.
Those who know Horowitz say his findings will be as nonpartisan as they are thorough. But his work is almost certain to be weaponized by President Trump against federal law enforcement, and some question whether it will quell the tension gripping Washington.
“He’s going to be unflappable, he’s going to be apolitical, he’s going to call it like he sees it,” said Mary Jo White, a former U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York who supervised Horowitz when he worked there.
She added: “I think the public should have a very high degree of confidence in whatever he finds. Now, that’s a different question than, ‘How will it be received?’ ” (read more)
Well, those outlined interviews describe IG Horowitz looking into the FISA abuse scandal at the heart of SpyGate; and we all know who the re-re-re-re-interviewed FBI Agent is, don’t we:
Paraphrasing a quote; “If DJT walked on water, msm would headline “Trump unable to swim”.
You can learn a lot about a man, by studying his enemies.
Wonder how many lib useful idiots are taking the pill, because were believed tax bill was to enrich ‘Trump and his rich cronies’, and now see kochs and CoC’s openly opposing him?
Anyway, THIS IG report, is gonna be like 1st atom bomb. 3rd report, on spygate, is gonna be the one that forces surrender, I suspect. All the attempts to denigrate IG, will have been shown futile; they will have expended their ammunition on THIS one, hitting NOTHING. Then, we get spygate.
And nothing to refute with.
When they find out about the state run media. Liars and schemers. Under control. Who knows what the little mush minds will do?
They want to keep them high or stoned all the time so they never find out.
The lesson is not learned before the punishment is dealt. So do not in a mistaken kindness stop short, lest one learn an unpleasant lesson themselves.
I keep hearing, and rightly so, that we are being cheated and lied to. It is true whether it comes in the form of a complaint, a well reasoned argument, or an angry outburst, we have been lied to…on an epic scale. I believe WWIII is being fought, even now, in alleys and ward rooms, across the earth. This fight is for more than the freedom of our country, it is for the freedom of all people. Our government controls a doomsday machine and it isn’t nuclear or atomic powered, small potatoes, it is the ability to see inside our thinking and perhaps, inside our hearts. Metadata. The black hats want access to it, and the white hats are wresting it free from their grasp. Progress hasn’t been shown to us for one simple reason…every one of these investigations is looking at precisely one issue, they are simply looking at different aspects or events of one enormous undertaking. The subversion of all earthly power through the control of information. When the white hats strike they must take out the entire cabal or they will fail, and THAT is an enormous undertaking. What stands in their way? A few good people chosen by us, and our own resilience…some might say, chosen by God. I would not argue that.
If I’m wrong I will eat my tinfoil hat. Stay safe treepers.
Let’s see here, Horowitz released his report to the FBI and DOJ around 3 weeks ago now but the citizens have to wait at least 2 more weeks to see what? Unbelievable that the suspects are allowed to review and control the evidence against them. I know a couple of people that would loved to have had that privilege. What a sad joke this all is.
You would hope Mueller would find a way to exit this embarrassing get-Trump investigation with some grace. However, the deep-state are going to push this as far as possible no matter what the damage to the country. I expect Mueller to create a crisis (eg subpoena) and the Supreme Court will be involved. This will happen prior to mid-terms. The DS don’t care about the country they see the mid-terms as their last chance to stop the rot and retain power. WAR
Great comments by Sundance. Kafkaesque implosion, indeed.
We have still to learn the specifics of how implicated the NYT, WaPo, CNN etc are, in what’s been going on since 2015, but their actions betray them. They are like a dying organism now, lashing out in defense, but ultimately defeated by reality.
Like most, I’d like to know who was paid to peddle propaganda, but also I wonder how many unpaid reporters knowingly participated in the Obama/Clinton scheme?
Josh Campbell and the other bootlickers are wasting their time. They’re preaching to a declining audience of deranged liberals, who already agree with them. They don’t seem to have realized that the liberal hivemind of FakeNews, does not represent America. They should have learned that lesson on Nov 8, 2016.
Appears not. Oh well. Let them squawk away. Changes nothing.
My question to the lawyers here on CTH is this. Is there a viable path to indict members of the media as co-conspirators?
Freedom of the press makes that very unlikely
This is their last stand and the MSM apparently has a death wish. They are confirmed liars (Brennan and Clapper) or quit strategically (Campbell) before the SHTF. But they all have dirty hands and are at risk of indictment, especially after the IG investigation of the FISA abuse and so on gains momentum. The latest Strzok-Page emails (see John Solomon’s newest piece in The Hill) are getting us closer to the predicate for the Trump surveillance, what Bongino calls paragraph one, and it ain’t Papadopoulos. But we already knew that.
CMDCMRET: The why is obvious, and the conspiracy to ‘soft coup’DJT is only a small part of it. The BIG deal, was global domination, the soft coup simply cause DJT threatened it.
Corruption; whether talking about Iran, Venezuela, China, Russia, or EU, regardless of the ‘name’ of the ideology, or the ‘tenants’ it uses, to attract/brainwash the ‘followers’, the common element is corruption.
THATS why the ‘left’has thrown in their lot with ‘islamists’, despite the many (seeming) areas of divergence.
All this crap about inclusion, womens empowerment, LBGTQ, etc SEEMS totally at odds with Islamists,yet they are working together. How can this be???
Because NEITHER really believes the tenants they profess; its all about CORRUPTION.
The following insightful SD quote about the “bizarre number” of Obama Admin… officials being hired by the MSM made me laugh. “Notably absent, the hiring of any actual journalists.”
It’s certainly clear that some people are very worried, but I wonder if sundance has any idea where their coordinated defensive propaganda network is based and if they actually have group meetings or communicate in other ways. I doubt they are using traceable text messages now. Is there a “Star Chamber” type of organizational network or what? Obama did remain in Washington and he has a large dwelling surrounded by walls.
I’m partly joking, but how this resistance network is coordinated is of great interest. In some cases, they all wait for the WaPo or the NYT’s to lay out the talking points to the various on air MSM stooges and then they all parrot the same basic script. But that is not all there is to it.
Classified info is regularly leaked from the DOJ, the FBI etc to the recipient actors and then passed on up to the leader or leaders of the Resistance (or Butt Covering Campaign) who then decide when and where to pass the edited classified info to including which newspaper and which head honcho of a MSM network and then on down to the legions of on-air MSM goons.
I wish a hot shot reporter-investigator could unravel this process and all of the participants and their roles. Also, who is funding all of this widespread, well funded treachery.
Hampshire- excellent post. To your point, here’s an article from the NY Slimes regarding
a “confidential” letter from Trump’s attorneys. Very interesting read but even more interesting are the bogus comments and faux analysis by the make believe journalistas.
And now…in honor of ….
As for media corruption, it was,..SURPRISE! Clinton operation. Media Matters, and Move on.org, and it was done right out in the open.
Follow the $, and the personell and actions, and the path becomes clear.
Im really starting to wonder about Bannon. Took over briefbart, after Andrew died, and did a lot to discredit it, objectively.
Was HORRIBLE in the admin, leaking like a seive, and not forwording Pres. agenda, and then the aborted attempt to run candidates to primary mcconells. Was HE a IC plant???
Methinks he was.
This just one way the Washington Post (etal leftists) try to hide their propaganda:
“Those who know Horowitz say his findings will be as nonpartisan…[and] thorough. But his work is almost certain to be weaponized by President Trump against federal law enforcement…”
Almost sounds completely nonpartisan, a reasonable statement of facts does it not?
Except for the insertion of of the “evil and dangerous” weaponization part which is meant to reflect poorly on the President and to deflect any wrong doing on the part of Team Left.
Personally I would think that the President and Justice Department MUST weaponize the findings if laws were broken…maybe even nuclear-IZE the findings…
In Leaked Letter, Trump Legal Team Battles Mueller Subpoena Power
Someone leaked Trump’s lawyers letter to the MainSlime Media
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/02/in-leaked-letter-trump-legal-team-battles-mueller-subpoena-power/
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
There was No Collusion with Russia (except by the Democrats). When will this very expensive Witch Hunt Hoax ever end? So bad for our Country. Is the Special Counsel/Justice Department leaking my lawyers letters to the Fake News Media? Should be looking at Dems corruption instead?
3:43 AM – Jun 3, 2018
It’s simply amazing to me how far into delusional land people allow themselves to go to protect their ideological opinions
They don’t just have horse blinders on, they’ve got full blindfolds on
OK, I get it, the brainwashed, ill-informed nitwits get their “news” from the MS Media, but you know, even when the facts come out, they’ll yell & scream, jump up & down & hold their breath until they turn blue to dismiss those facts
Yeah, I’m a freedom loving, conservative American who loves our country & hates what leftism represents, but I’d not only be totally disgusted if we used the destruction of the values & convictions of what we hold dear to gain power, I’d condemn it & wouldn’t want any part of it
Honor, integrity & the belief in ones convictions loses all meaning if you have to pervert the original intent, yet that’s exactly what those on the left do
Talk is cheap. Those who sell out what they purport to represent are nothing but tools
Another Sundance brilliant thread, we knew this was happening, but Sundance casts it in a coherent manner that we can all process the deep media corruption playing out. He reminds us, THIS IS BY DESIGN, NOT ACCIDENT !!!!!!!!!!
