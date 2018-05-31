Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Holds Press Conference on Steel and Aluminum Tariffs…

Justin from Canada presents one of the most ridiculous contexts for the U.S. 232 Steel and Aluminum tariff decision. Justin proclaims the imposition of countervailing duties by the U.S. indicates that President Trump considers Canada a national security threat. Seriously, I’m not kidding, that’s what he is stating – watch. Additionally, his feelings are hurt.
Apparently Justin from Canada cannot draw a distinction between an industry being lost, and that loss being a national security risk, and the hurt feelings of the Canadian Prime Minister. Intensely ridiculous… even for Justin. Obviously the irrational liberals in both the U.S. and Canada will likely draw the same ridiculous and illogical conclusions.
.
China, the EU, Canada and Mexico have been exploiting weak U.S. trade policy for years. Through the effective utilization of targeted tariffs, with multiple opportunities -and warnings- to avoid the outcome, President Trump and Wilbur Ross cut the Gordian Knot.
The Big Club, driven almost entirely by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Tom Donohue are going bananas….. They can’t believe Trump actually did it. He actually followed through. The Wall Street consortium of multinationals are apoplectic.
Decades of economic gaslighting upon the U.S. electorate; massive manipulative multinational corporate influences; hundreds of millions spent purchasing U.S. politicians; and POTUS has just punched it all square in the face.
Amid ongoing trade stalemates with NAFTA and the EU, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the U.S. Commerce Department will no longer provide exemptions for the European Union, Canada or Mexico on Steel/Aluminum tariffs.
In addition, a week ago, President Trump “instructed Secretary Ross to consider initiating a Section 232 investigation into imports of automobiles, including trucks, and automotive parts to determine their effects on Americas national security.
Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 (19 U.S.C. §1862) authorizes the Secretary of Commerce to conduct comprehensive investigations to determine the effects of imports of any article on the national security of the United States. As often stated by President Trump, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: “economic security is national security.”
In its current form NAFTA became an exploited doorway into the coveted U.S. market. Asian economic interests, large multinational corporations, invested in Mexico and Canada as a way to work around any direct trade deals with the U.S. By shipping parts to Mexico and/or Canada; and by deploying satellite manufacturing and assembly facilities in Canada and/or Mexico; China, Asia and to a lesser extent EU corporations exploited a loophole.
Through a process of building, assembling or manufacturing their products in Mexico/Canada those foreign corporations can skirt U.S. trade tariffs and direct U.S. trade agreements. The finished foreign products entered the U.S. under NAFTA rules. This exploitative approach, a backdoor to the U.S. market, was the primary reason for massive foreign investment in Canada/Mexico; it was also the primary reason why candidate Donald Trump, now President Donald Trump, wanted to shut down that loophole and renegotiate NAFTA.
Why ship directly to the U.S., or manufacturer inside the U.S., when you could just assemble in Mexico and Canada and use NAFTA to bring your products to the ultimate goal, the massive U.S. market?
All nuanced trade-sector issues put aside, the larger issue is always how third-party nations will seek to gain access to the U.S. market through Canada and Mexico. [It is the NAFTA exploitation loophole which has severely damaged the U.S. manufacturing base.] President Trump, Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S.T.R. Lighthizer well understand this structural problem. ONLY Trump, Ross, Mnuchin and Lighthizer were willing to confront this problem. If Trump had lost the election, Clinton would have joined the multinationals and U.S. workers would have suffered greatly.
The issue of Canada/Mexico making trade agreements with other nations (especially China), while brokering their NAFTA position with the U.S. as a strategic part of those agreements, is a serious issue that could not adequately be resolved while U.S. remains connected to NAFTA. With the tax reform benefits, American workers are realizing they are getting more money in their paychecks; and as the U.S. economy continues to gain momentum, that’s the backdrop timing for President Trump/Sec Ross making the announcement today.
The Automobile Sector is one of the biggest points of contention within varying trade negotiations. In the NAFTA discussion the auto-sector, via rules of origin, runs at the heart of NAFTA’s fatal flaw. The fatal flaw = use of Asian, mostly Chinese, auto components within auto manufacturing. Mexico and Canada arguing to allow more Chinese auto parts in North American manufacturing; and President Trump demanding more North American parts for North American auto manufacturing.
The auto-sector is representative of much of the manufacturing exploitation by multinational corporations beyond vehicle production. China has supported the exploitation because they produce the components for multiple sectors (furniture, appliances etc).
The auto-sector is much more than just complete assembled vehicles. In many ways the core trade issues of part origination, manufacturing and assembly of multiple durable goods sectors are represented within the auto industry process.
Current trade negotiations with the EU, China and NAFTA reached a loggerhead status around these core issues. Multinational ‘Wall Street’ corporations unwilling to lose their prior multi-billion investments and take a new ‘America-First’ approach. POTUS Trump is rightly angered by many of them because he specifically offset any investment losses with a new U.S. corporate tax structure.
All of that said, the issues with the auto-sector have now rippled out into other trade sectors with discussions coming to a standstill until the auto issues are resolved. Enter President Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross with the plan.
Knowing all of the outlier, generally lesser, trade sectors are being impacted over the Chinese auto component issue, President Trump cuts the Gordian Knot and tells Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to consider a Section 232 review of auto industry as it pertains to imports.
Additionally, amid ongoing trade stalemates with NAFTA and the EU, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has announced the U.S. Commerce Department will no longer provide Steel and Aluminum tariff exemptions for the European Union, Canada or Mexico. During a telephone briefing with reporters today Secretary Ross announced at midnight tonight the 25% steel, and 10% aluminum, tariffs on imported goods will begin.
Australia, Brazil and South Korea (KORUS) have completed trade agreements with the U.S. and will remain exempt from any countervailing steel and aluminum duty. However, Canada and Mexico (NAFTA), as well as the EU, have been unwilling to reach reciprocal and balanced trade agreements with the U.S. and will now be subject to the tariff.
“The United States was unable to reach satisfactory arrangements, however, with Canada, Mexico, or the European Union, after repeatedly delaying tariffs to allow more time for discussions.”
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce representing Wall Street multinational interests are going bananas. DC politicians, and the multinational media, who are fully purchased by the U.S. CoC lobbyists are attacking the Trump administration….. all predictable.
2 articles buttressing SD’s assertions
1st from 2015 explaining loophole
2nd from 2008 demonstrating loophole with GM product
http://www.tradeready.ca/2015/trade-takeaways/exporters-rules-of-origin-get-naftas-benefits-avoid-heavy-penalties/amp/
“NAFTA tariff preferences will only apply to goods that are found to “originate” in one of the three NAFTA countries …
However, if inputs from non-NAFTA countries go through a certain amount of processing or transformation within the NAFTA region, they may qualify as NAFTA originating goods.”
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2008/03/25/business/worldbusiness/25iht-chevy.4.11415496.html
“GM has neither broadcast nor hidden the fact that the Equinox engine (and that of its twin, the Pontiac Torrent) is made in China. The car’s sticker notes that 55 percent of its parts are from the United States and Canada, 20 percent from Japan, 15 percent from China, and the rest from elsewhere. But no sticker tells consumers the engine is built at Shanghai General Motors, a joint venture between GM and Shanghai Automotive Industry, a Chinese company.”
Dang. I wouldn’t buy a weedeater made in China, much less a car.
Remember that Canada can retaliate with Justin from Canada x2. Bieber will join Team Trudeau and Canada will place a huge tariff on his recordings.
Please, please do that!
Our wonderful Canadian friends to the North and our not so wonderful friends to our south, who have stood by us in times of trouble, fought alongside us in wars, and been allies of ours for a very, very, long time, have also purposely and gainfully used a loop hole in NAFT to enrich themselves and their citizens at the expense of OUR citizens. Our people and their communities have been bleeding for a very long time. Our once GREAT manufacturing States have been, in some areas turned into ghost towns, factories shut down, jobs lost and all the social upheavals that go along with the carnage. With friends like Canada and Mexico who needs enemies.
America First for a change
The Globalism fraud is coming to an end. Made in USA is going to be the brand of choice on everything from soup to hex nuts. PDJT will have the US manufacturing sector booming with the low tax, low interest rates and appropriate tariff policies before the end of his first term. Of course, Soros and the Globalists will test globalism by creating a depression in Europe and the UK that will spread to China. We are moving into some tricky times. The biggest problem for the US near term is the monster debt. Reducing that will require a rapidly growing economy, a congress who constrains spending and a Fed that stops inflating the Dollar.
Mexican auto workers make about $1/hr on average
Canadian auto workers make about $35/hr on average.
US auto workers make about $22/hr (tiered system average)
So, if they can make $$$ in Canada, which they do, then the margin really comes from somewhere else, like, say, cheap Chinese car parts.
If that’s $35C, then it’s much closer to $22USA. Just sayin’. BTW, how many massive recalls of consumer autos occurred prior to 1994? How many since? Betcha those faulty ignition switch modules in GM cars from the early 2000s that are still being replaced were Chinese parts-based, if not 100% Chinese.
It’s going to be SO MUCH FUN to watch the globalists try to play hardball with Trump. 🙂
So, it has taken me the better part of an hour to find the highest steel production year in US history. The search engines are working like the climate changers, controlling the stats. The evil doers do not seem to list any stats prior to 1969. Funny.
I finally found one report that made a slight reference.
“But today, even after five years of the Great Recession, the US remains the world’s third largest steel producer at around 96 million short tons last year. Annual output is down from a peak of roughly 150 million st in 1973, but that diminished 2013 total includes the healthiest integrated steel makers and a wealth of low-cost mini-mill steel production unparalleled in the world.”
http://blogs.platts.com/2014/01/21/us-steel/
This blog was attempting to sugar coat 2014, but check out the Chinese and US output in that chart above.
This situation has been nothing short of war. And we are losing like wimps. And how do you like the word “remains?” If I am not mistaken, US Steel was the behemoth in the world, and Bethlehem Steel was the bride. Not China. We haven’t “remained” anything…we have been punched in the gut.
Does any Treeper have historical stats for 1965 or any other earlier year between China and the US?
