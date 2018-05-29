North Korea’s Top Party Official Kim Yong-chol Heads To China, Then To U.S….

According to Yonhap News North Korea’s vice chairman of the Central Committee, Kim Yong-chol, is traveling to Beijing China for an operational briefing -and likely instructions- prior to heading to the U.S. where he might possibly be scheduled for a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The travel plans highlight the influence strategy deployed by China and Chairman Xi Jinping ahead of the tenuously scheduled June 12 summit between the U.S. and North Korea in Singapore. The U.S. negotiation team is currently in South Korea working on summit details amid discussions between all significant stakeholders.
Watch the U.S. -vs- China trade front closely. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is scheduled to arrive in Beijing on June 2nd to discuss current trade issues. China is hoping to manipulate their North Korean proxies as trade leverage. Communist Chinese trade negotiators are notorious for their cunning manipulation.
BEIJING, May 29 (Yonhap) — A senior North Korean official arrived in Beijing on Tuesday apparently en route to the United States to hold preparatory talks over a possible summit between the leaders of the two countries.
The trip by Kim Yong-chol, a vice chairman of the Central Committee of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, came as Washington and Pyongyang are holding working-level talks on the summit agenda and issues related to security and protocol.
The North’s Air Koryo plane carrying the official touched down in Beijing at 10 a.m. (local time), sources said. He has also been found to have booked a ticket on an Air China flight set to depart for New York at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Kim was said to have originally reserved a flight set to leave for Washington at 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the sources said.
“I understand that Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol has arrived in Beijing, will hold talks with Chinese officials at the airport and leave for the U.S. tomorrow,” a source said, declining to be named.
Kim, a former military spy chief, is known to be conversant with denuclearization and security issues. He has been heavily criticized in the South for his alleged role in a series of North Korean provocations, including the 2010 torpedo attack that killed 46 South Korean sailors.
It was widely expected that Kim would travel to the U.S. to reciprocate recent visits by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The two may meet to put final touches on the preparations for the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, observers said. (read more)
“Communist Chinese trade negotiators are notorious for their cunning manipulation.”
Yet, they are up against the grand master deal maker of all time…..President Trump!
Reply from the West:
God Almighty is more cunning and more manipulative.
(And you Communists have no clue.)
Bingo! This is just too much winning!
Oh, and we here in the U.S.A. have His blessings.
(And you Communists do not.)
Your absolutely right! Our Lion is moving forward with the first $50 billion in tariffs! According to the WSJ, China was SHOCKED by the announcement.
Welcome to AMERICA FIRST BABY!
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-sets-dates-for-tariffs-investment-restrictions-on-china-1527599565
From the article linked above:
The Trump administration sent a sudden, harsh message to its Chinese counterparts on Tuesday morning, saying the U.S. was moving forward with its threat to apply tariffs on Chinese imports and other moves to restrict Beijing from accessing sensitive U.S. technology.
But now they’ll make it really hard for us to sell them our Chevys.
Oh wait . . .
Maximum pressure
The ChiCom negotiators were dealing with obama’s, Clinton’s and Bush’s losers until the Trump Administration arrived. Elections have consequences.
Amen!
This is the way trade negotiations are supposed to be conducted. It’s a shame that we have had politicians doing this for so long that have been either so unconcerned with our well being or so incompetent.
“unconcerned with our well being or so incompetent” . . . yes. BOTH. And totally consumed with increasing their wealth, power and personal influence.
I think your statement really sums up what has been going on with our trade situation for a really long time.
Most politicians have been in the pay of those whose goal has been to empty out American power from our booming economy. Their purpose has been to bring the U.S.A. to its knees. They came pretty close. Yes, these politicians also got beaucoup wealth, power, and personal influence if they did the bidding of our enemies. Too many were willing — either One Worlders or marxists. They weren’t “unconcerned;” they either were purposefully blind or in agreement. Traitors.
Quote:….Communist Chinese trade negotiators are notorious for their cunning manipulation.
The thing about cunning is that it is only as successful as the intelligence of the people behind the cunning. I believe the USA trade team led by President Trump overwhelms the Chinese with genius level intellect. The days of the Chinese buying politicians and essentially bribing their way to trade success are over and they certainly will NOT be able to con or manipulate their way to a trade advantage IMHO.
Yes, Trump’s team has the upperhand. Why? Because Trump didn’t hire a bunch of money-hungry, what’s-in-it-for-me, screw-the-good-ol’-USA politicians. Instead, he hired people who are experts–and successful ones at that–in their field. They’ve seen it all during their careers, so there’s no pulling the wool over these men’s eyes!!
TRUMP hired “Killers” …just saying
Makes you wonder why we elect politicians in the first place to conduct the business of America. We should have been electing people from the private sector to work for specific periods of time for America’s best interests. When have elected FAKE politicians ever been known for their sharp intellect, shrewd understanding of how other countries manipulate us, clear and concise understanding of the word, “No”? All they know is how to increase their own bank accounts at our expense and then give a speech about how they have our best interests in mind.
The type people we need to run our government are not the type people want the job. When we start drafting people for public office, we’ll have a much better class of candidates.
I’d bet on our President over the Chinese (and Lil’ Kim) any day!
China may think they are the master manipulators…but they are meeting the Master of the Deal in this battle.
I kinda feel sorry for them…NOT!
I am all for master negotiators on both/all sides. The problem is that our American so-called leaders have thrown the game over and over again, so the Chinese can be having a hard time believing that Reality has significantly– significantly — changed this time.
They might have believed that their winning in the past was because they were so brilliant. Unfortunately they were dealing with purposeful losers.
After they swallow hard, blink, and do whatever they can to save face, they might even enjoy going head-to-head and toe-to-toe with the best. They mistakenly thought they were the best for too many years without any serious competition. This effort will make a better nation out of them.
Our Mister Trump is fair AND gracious to all who will play straight with him.
Yes, Trump would let Mexico, Canada, (and even China) prosper along with us in friendship. President Trump knows, I mean right-now already, how to structure a deal to help our neighbors out, so they can do themselves some good.
But they refuse his advice. As somebody smart said somewhere else, “These people are stupid”.
Honestly, it feels premature for a Summit.
Agree. Maybe we could meet after China’s economy has been tanked for a couple years at which time they might be a little more “flexible”?
It was never meant to be a formal summit. Just a first meeting between the leaders of both nations probing to determine if they could even sit on the same room and START the discussions. It was the media who added the term SUMMIT, so they had something to use to attack the meeting results.
Make their agreements with China on trade and with North Korea while the iron is hot. Giving up leverage now will show weakness.
Don’t fall for the politicians normal way of doing things as the standard. They have never worked and they will always manage the narrative so that it lowers our expectations of them being successful. Then, we they are not successful after all that work, we are happy with the result.
It’s like we have no rear view mirror, no history to look back on and see what has always happened before has NEVER worked.
Reagan refused to listen and got up and walked out of the summit with the USSR. Go back and read the media accounts of it and you will basically learn that the world ended right then and there.
Don’t fall for it.
I would play hard ball and insist that the DPRK agree to give up ALL nukes & ICBM’s while also allowing unfettered access to verify by the U.N and/or U.S.A. at ANY time, otherwise, cut off all trade with China.
If Trump and his team can not negotiate a favorable trade agreement benefiting the United States I doubt any future President can.
Yong-choi will bow to America…even though his demeanor is mean spritited.
And yes. We like it. Thanks again Sundance!
It’s all about how to get China to concede on North Korea. That’s why there is all of the movement back and forth on trade issues. THAT is where WE have great leverage — although the Chamber of Commerce types at places like the Wall Street Journal would have you believe it’s the other way around 🙂
Trump is doing what the CoC and other status quo “go along to get along” Republicans don’t want — he’s upsetting the highly managed and complex trade system by trying to get both better trade deals, and/or using our leverage on trade to get others — like China — to bend on other issues — like North Korea.
The “go alongs” are screaming in pain because their carefully lobbied deals may get changed. Besides — they care not a whit about North Korea having nukes. They literally don’t care.
Oh, I think we have plenty of leverage over China, too. They need us a whole lot more than we need them!!! And let us not forget that China made a really dumb, really fatal mistake just last week, and they’re still smarting from it.
I’m not saying it will be a cakewalk, but because of Trump’s positioning, we have everything to win and China/North Korea has everything to lose!
Folks need to realize, the President and his team have never used the word SUMMIT. That is a media added description. This is meeting is a kick-off and nothing more. The term summit is added to aid in attacking the scope of meeting results as well as to allow the use of derogatory descriptive terms, to describe results,
I guess I have much to learn about this summit and its outcomes.
What happens to Kim when our entrepreneurs come in to fund and co-manage ventures in farming, power generation, and infrastructure? Will all these ventures become ‘parastatals’? How will China react to NOKO’s new-found prosperity — as an economic rival? As a trading partner? What will happen to China’s oversight expectations vis a vis NOKO? If NOKO achieves western-financed entrepreneurial prosperity, how is this new NOKO different from the one that China has desparately tried to keep from happening since the 50s?
The fact that lefties are so sad and upset about possible peace on the Korean peninsula is very telling.
You are so correct. They are actually afraid that he might succeed. What’s interesting is how far out front of the Main Stream Media, and their talking heads, he has been on this issue. If he is successful, the negative coverage and spin will be non stop.
The North Korea issue and the dangers it presents to the world have been around since 1950, for almost 70 years and through 13 presidents and their administrations. Donald Trump is the first President to bring the Kim dynasty to the negotiating table. That alone is an incredible success and Trump deserve the credit. Unfortunately, the left in this country will spin and rail against any success achieved. Their insane hatred and jealousy will never allow them to admit to any favorable outcome.
President Trump is the first “gently” to let China know that we know North Korea exists only because of them. Our leaders who either wanted One World Government or marxist- controlled government were oh, so happy to maintain the lie that NorK was an independent nation. Oh, we were so afraid of their nukes. More traitors in my opinion.
Not only this reality, but anyone who knows anything about the Korean War knows it was not against the North Koreans. If that were true, we would own the entire peninsula, and, therefore, the government of South Korea would have owned it, too.
Negotiating with China is crazy. If you show any weakness whatsoever, they’ll immediately take advantage of you. And to the Chinese, generosity is a form of weakness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Current yearly trade deficit with China around $500 billion – Impose $500 billion tariff on Chinese goods then relax and watch the fun.
China you want to make money out of USA? Ok here is all the things you first have to do first before we can allow you to make any money out of USA!
“Dealing” with other people is an “Art”. Not a science.
“Wilburine!”
I’ll bet that little man really feels irrelevant without his 20 star general dragon commander costume/hat. He probably hasn’t taken it off in 20 years.
