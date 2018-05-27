President Trump Protects Dancing Korea Brothers – Announces U.S. Advance Team Arrival in North Korea…

Interesting dynamics at play. President Trump has announced via Twitter the U.S. advance team has arrived in North Korea to position for a possible June 12th summit between President Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.
Yesterday South Korean Prime Minister Moon Jae-in and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un held an impromptu summit/meeting in the DPRK to display their unified smiles.
The influence agent, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, has been unusually quiet since President Trump asserted that Chairman Xi was the agent provocateur behind Kim Jong-un’s diplomatic bi-polarism. Apparently, Chairman Xi did not anticipate President Trump being so public with the sunlight; and there’s no way Xi anticipated the economic consequences POTUS Trump outlined in the 232 Auto-Sector review.
It’s a smart strategy for Team USA to engage with Team Rocketman while a Chinese trade visit from U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross looms on the Beijing calendar, June 2nd. Given the tenuously adversarial position Chairman Xi has boxed himself into, the dragon would be unwise to stir the pot until after Secretary Ross delivers his trade terms.
Chairman Xi has only one way out of the current box. However, if Xi were to move Kim into an aggressive proxy position too soon, like now, Secretary Ross would likely unload on the economic consequences come June 2nd. Rut roh,… dragon thrashing amid panda box.
China has recently violated the terms of the August 2017 U.N. economic sanctions against North Korea. Economic Panda is naked to his enemies. The consequences outlined and enhanced by the U.S. in support of those U.N. sanctions was a threat to cut off any violating country from the U.S. banking system and economic engagement therein.
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Ross and POTUS Trump didn’t respond to the recent China/DPRK violations because Rocketman was moving in the right direction. However, the economic consequences now loom like a sword of Damocles if Chairman Xi attempts to move Kim Jong-un again.
In the big picture we can see how President Trump has moved Xi away from having influence. Against this strategic success, with Chairman Xi sidelined, President Trump is now in position to be more assertive in his presentations toward a Korean peace process.
Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un can play happy sandwich makers and without knowing it they are quietly protected by the strategy President Trump has constructed.
If Xi attempts to break up the happily dancing Korea brothers, President Trump tells Secretary Ross to cut the horsehair and the sword of Damocles falls on the Chinese economy.
Brilliantly played.
It is such a shame that the American media is determined to misrepresent and undersell Trump’s foreign policy strategy.
Because many people are missing the brilliance being displayed by him. And he’s executing that brilliance while holding off a coup and with 90% negative media coverage.
We are so fortunate to have this man as president. I never understood the full heigths of his greatness until he assumed office.
No surprise at all that he’s a multi-billionaire.
” the American media is determined to misrepresent and undersell Trump’s foreign policy strategy.”
….precisely because they are globalists who are anti-American. They’d be against this regardless of which GOP president was doing this.
Understand….Liberals HATE America. They America they love only exists in their pathetic, unrealistic, ideological minds.
So true, For. There is no doubt about it.
As Sundance often has said, trillions of dollars are at stake. And the Uniparty globalists want that money.
Progressives, globalists, Uniparty are all toxic for this nation. And for the world.
They are….quite literally….a plague on humanity and God’s own decency.
Amen. Could not agree more!
There isn’t another gop President that would even want to try and do this. The uniparty is why we’re in this mess in the first place. Perpetual war is big business for all of the swamp creatures. Korea is the first unconstitutional war we fought and we’ve been there for 70 years. President Trump is gonna end this fiasco, drain the swamp and MAGA! That’s why both parties opposed him so vigorously. To bad suckers! Turn out the lights! The party is over! Trust the plan!
I would just say this … The US Presidency since George Washington has had the power to engage in short term military conflict without an actual declaration of war.
Now, in the 21st Century, this war is still not over and should have either been resoluted or finished some fashion long ago.
I place my trust in Jesus Christ. Not men or “plans”. We are all imperfect, including President Trump, and his true allies are few and far between. May God’s grace and humility bathe him with discernment in his righteous endeavors.
When people say “trust the plan” it’s another way of saying you accept President Trump is fighting a world wide war against the forces of EVIL, that he’s our elected Commander in Chief, and we are going to let him lead this war without trying to second guess him from our fox holes. During the first American Revolutionary War, patriots trusted General Washington as their leader and similarly trusted/accepted his leadership. “Trust the plan” is said to buck up the nervous nelly demoralizers and rebuke the fox hole know it all dividers and underminer of the MAGA energy needed to win. The phrase has NOTHING to do with a rejection of Gods sovereignty or the need to pray any more than trusting your coach is a denial of God.
actually, it’s the Council on Foreign Affairs that is culprit. they come in all political views points. the goal is one world gov’t. removing America’s sovereignty is the goal. been happening for over 100 years. check out the documentary Shadowring – it’s on Amazon Prime video.
http://freemindfilms.com/films/shadowring/
The Council on Foreign Relations and it’s sister the Council on Economic Development are Milner Round Tables. (Cecil Rhodes will administered by Nathan Rothschild.)
The UK has never ceased being an enemy of the USA. They just learned to hide it well.
The Crown of the evil empire.
Godland, woe to them because they are the idiots who are missing out on the glory our country under President Trump and God will reap.
“I never understood the full heigths of his greatness until he assumed office.”
I felt the same way before, except I realized his brilliance once I saw him on the debate stage… the very moment he called out in public all the people seated in the audience were representatives for special interest groups.
Then, I knew… This man was brilliant, bold, and exactly the wildcard our country needed in order to disrupt the entrenched corruption that has been poisoning our republic.
I knew he would be a great president.
I didn’t know he would become the best president our nation has ever had.
His battle is bigger in scope, with enemies both foreign and domestic, more insidious, and so much more at stake than Washington or Lincoln could have ever imagined…
God Bless Him.
Amen, M33. Well said.
I knew he was great, but not this great. As Dr Ronny Jackson has said, Trump just remains unfazed and gets up every morning and goes about his business undaunted.
The guy is 71 years old and runs circles around those decades younger.
Here is a person with exceptional strategical and financial insights, and he has the guts and confidence to use those tools to help the USA through his deal-making.
Best ever. At least in the modern era. Certainly the best of my lifetime, and I say that with great respect towards Reagan.
Trump runs circles around Reagan because he understands economics. Reagan allowed the Globalists to talk him into destroying US owned corporations via Hostile Takeover and Leverage Buyouts. “… The three regulatory factors were the Reagan administration’s relatively laissez-faire policies on antitrust and securities laws, which allowed mergers the government would have challenged in earlier years; the 1982 Supreme Court decision striking down state antitakeover laws (which were resurrected with great effectiveness in the late eighties); and deregulation of many industries, which prompted restructurings and mergers. The main economic factor was the development of the original-issue high-yield debt instrument. The so-called “junk bond” innovation, pioneered by Michael Milken of Drexel Burnham, provided many hostile bidders and LBO firms with the enormous amounts of capital needed to finance multi-billion-dollar deals….” http://www.econlib.org/library/Enc1/TakeoversandLeveragedBuyouts.html
Statistics (courtesy of Bridgewater) showed in 1990, Foreign ownership of U.S. assets amounted to 33% of U.S. GDP. By 2002 this had increased to over 70% of U.S. GDP. http://www.fame.org/HTM/greg%20Pickup%201%2010%2003%20report.htm
Industries with over 50% foreign ownership, according to Source Watch http://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php?title=Foreign_ownership_of_U.S._corporations
So Reagan ushered in the destruction of our American businesses which continued through the 1980s. Clinton gave us NAFTA and WTO in 1995 encouraging a mass exodus to foreign countries and then Obummer completed the destruction using the heavy hand of OSHA and the EPA.
And the muslim brotherhood embedded in every branch of government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. Thanks for that, G. I did not realize that and I’m very glad you shared that information.
Reagan did many great things, but apparently not so much in that area you pointed out.
So, yes, Trump > Reagan and the economic/financial background certainly is aiding Trump in that regard.
Thank you.
I knew there had to be a change of law.
I thought it was the conglomeratization which led to the problems,
but when I looked into it, I saw that thet was all done within the existing law.
Thanks again. Will check out all your links.
Our President has everyone over a barrel with the 232 on automobiles! We imported $192 Billion dollars worth of cars last year! 50% came in through NAFTA. The RINOs have been screaming bloody murder since our President announced his intentions. He told Wilburine that he could go as high as 25% tariffs on cars, trucks and parts.
Tom Donohoue is going insane right now. Little Marco is trying everything he can to stop any agreement between our President and Chairman Xi when it comes to ZTE. He realizes that North Korea 🇰🇵 could easily denuclearize if the meeting occurs. He is doing everything for his Masters to stop it.
They all realize that if the meeting happens, it is OVER! Rocket 🚀 Man wants his freedom and the freedom for his people in the worst way from China 🇨🇳. He can taste those Double Quarter Pounders with Cheese.
From the article linked above:
President Trump and congressional Republicans are barreling toward a showdown over auto tariffs, just the latest conflict between the president and his party on trade.
Trump has asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to investigate whether hefty tariffs, possibly as high as 25 percent, can be levied against auto imports for national security reasons.
“I hope we can avoid getting into any kind of tariff situation,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Fox News. “I think all of us are hoping that all of this back and forth discussion about trade doesn’t end up leading into the implementation of tariffs or some larger trade war.”
“A handful spoke but I would say there was more than a handful interested in the topic and … sharing with the vice president, since he was there, some of those concerns,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).
There are “a number of members who are concerned about using national security as a cover for essentially economic protectionism,” Cornyn said.
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) raised the issue with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during an unrelated hearing, saying the administration is running its trade policy “too transactionally.” He called the floated auto tariffs “absolutely an abuse” of the president’s authority.
“To me [it] feels like it has more to do with domestic politics, or some other issue, and I hope that will be abandoned quickly. I think it’s dangerous and destabilizing,” said Corker, whose state is home to a Volkswagen plant.
The prospect of auto tariffs comes as Republicans are already on edge over a reported deal between Trump and Beijing to save Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE and less-than-productive talks aimed at renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). They also come on the heels of Trump’s decision to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports for national security reasons using the same Section 232 law.
“I didn’t think aluminum and steel met the test,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), a member of the GOP’s Senate leadership. “I certainly don’t think automobiles meet the test. I just don’t think it’s a national security issue.”
Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a vocal GOP critic of the president who is retiring after 2018, said the administration is using “national security … to enact protectionist policies.”
“National security is broadly defined to include the economy, to include the impact on employment, to include a very big variety of things,” Ross said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”
“Economic security is military security. And without economic security, you can’t have military security,” he added.
Thomas Donohue, the president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement that the auto tariffs aren’t “about national security” but the administration trying to use trade penalties as leverage in separate, larger negotiations, such as NAFTA.
The proposal, if carried out, “would deal a staggering blow to the very industry it purports to protect and would threaten to ignite a global trade war,” he said. “Section 232 authorities should not be abused in this way.”
A possible 25 percent tariff is “not insignificant” and would hit every vehicle sold, including trucks and autos along with auto parts, Lusk said.
Trump has said he wants to boost auto production within the United States and believes U.S. automakers aren’t getting fair tariff treatment in regions such as the European Union.
During a May 11 roundtable with auto CEOs, he said “we’re working on how to build more cars in the United States.”
“We’re importing a lot of cars, and we want a lot of those cars to be made in the United States,” Trump said.
The U.S. imported $192 billion in new passenger vehicles in 2017, according to Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Mexico and Canada, members of NAFTA, combine for nearly 50 percent of all auto imports into the United States. Japan represents 21 percent, South Korea 8 percent and 2 percent come from the rest of the world.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday slammed Trump, telling Reuters he is “trying to figure out where a possible national security connection is.”
The United Kingdom, another close U.S. ally, said it does not accept that its industry poses a threat to U.S. national security.
QUOTE:
“Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threw yet another temper-tantrum on Thursday, telling Reuters PDJT is “trying to figure out where a possible national security connection is.”
Fixed. No charge.
LOL 😂
Trudope is trying to figure out what he is? Mr. Selfie Mr Socks Mr Nice hair Mr wacky tobacci. A real Turd he is. What does one expect from a part-time drama teacher and ballet dancer.
Thanks Flep!
I am so tired of these COC Republicans. That’s what we’ve fought for years now.
I am concerned about Lil Marco and the ZTE veto-override threat. I know that Team Trump is working to manage this via outreach, but if Marco thinks he’ll be rewarded for it I’m sure he’ll go all out to get it done.
For this week I’m hoping that China approves the Qualcomm/NXP deal. I think that’s the next domino to fall in this play. I think that was (likely) being held up by the ZTE matter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MAG our President and the administration are in favor of that deal.
Great to hear, Flep!
From what I read, that seems the next step in this entangled process. And I think China has to give the ok for it to move forward.
The UniParty desperately doesn’t want us to view economics as a national security issue. And if the stress continues to accrue, Tom Donohue may just have a brain aneurysm!
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Tom Donohue may just have a brain aneurysm!”
TBH, I would not mourn should that occur.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fle, i say this without hyperbole, every one of those individuals you mentioned in your comments are traitors. They are the lowest of the low…true judas iscariots to their fellow Americans.
If ANYTHING were to ever happen to our President, I predict every single one of those creatures lifespan would be shortened. If together we are able to glean, and figure out their previous acts done in secret against him over the last 2 years, how long do they think it would take us to figure out any harm to come to him?
Our wrath upon their heads would be swift.
One quick solution to all of this is to simply end NAFTA. Boom! Settled! The entire auto parts import issue, and the Chinese manipulation of NAFTA loopholes goes away! Amazing with all these RINOS crying about how increasing tariffs is going to be bad! Just end NAFTA and this problem goes away real quick.
Meanwhile BPS put an excellent video today on why China is extremely vulnerable! I highly recommend watching it as it puts everything in perspective!
And he became a billionaire the old fashioned way – he earned it. One building at a time.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He definitely did, Curry. Worked his tail off to make that money.
It is such a shame that the American media is determined to misrepresent and undersell Trump’s foreign policy strategy.
True, but their misdirection is not working this time. The majority of the American people know the media is fraudulent and the polls are starting to reflect that. For the first time in many of our lives we’re seeing someone in the White House who says what he means and does what he says he will do. We don’t have to agree one hundred percent with every policy he proposes, but it’s refreshing to see a Chief Executive deliver what he said on the campaign trail, and not give us the usual pile of BS.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The globalist have indeed lost their brainwashing tool.
OOPS wrong one…
LikeLiked by 6 people
The American people know the truth, despite the efforts of the media to obscure reality.
We are so very blessed to have President Donald J Trump, chosen and anointed by God for such a time as this!
May God richly bless him and his family on this Memorial Day weekend. We love you President Trump!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen, Mountaingirl. Well said!
Well here being Monday morning here in HK, May 28th 2018 is being sold to Asia as well! For those you may not think that China is watching, I say yes there are!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry, these are pics I took with my Mobile device as I came into work this morning this is all I see on the news everywhere, so snapped a few for everyone here to see. It is not just American media, but it is being displayed in Asia right before the summit. Hmm? I wonder why?
LikeLiked by 2 people
A2 has alluded to this before, I believe. The concept that the Chinese leadership thinks they can wait out Trump based on, I guess, what they are seeing in the (USA) media.
Thanks for that info, Jedi!
Exactly! The US media is incorrigible and making us look bad!
Anyway, I do what I can!
They really are making us look bad.
Great job, thanks for that!
You bet!
One beauty of America’s President Trump’s diplomacy-craft is that he allows the national media to trip over themselves in solidifying their bias. They despise their president so much that they essentially praised JongUn Kim: a ruthless dictator. Now the press cannot easily cry foul for cozying up to a tyrant. Meanwhile JongUn Kim is getting the chance of a lifetime: as with all media darlings they have unlimited “get out of jail free” cards. The best part is that even under horrendous animus, misrepresentation, ill-will, and false reporting President Trump does what he knows is best for the nation and international community. He’s literally the bull in the “China shop” yet as graceful as a fox. May his detractors diminish by the day, and may our nation be blessed by wisdom instead of cursed by covetousness.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great comment, Impossible, and from your keyboard to God’s ears.
The fawning over Kim and his sister, to spite Trump, has been absurd. No doubt about it.
Trump is a rock. As you said, he’s doing best for America through all of the attacks.
Thank you MAG-master : such great people at this site, with astute comments. The knowledge gained is doubly-worth the time deployed here, something that cannot be said of any other current-events site. (Or maybe any other site for that matter…)
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re welcome!
This site is tops, for sure. I have learned so much from Sundance and his team, as well as from other commenters.
Best politics/current events site I have ever seen. By far.
Mat I copy that to send to a friend? I will give you credit. Great comment!
“It is such a shame that the American media is determined to misrepresent and undersell Trump’s foreign policy strategy.”
And the intellectuals and politicians of China chose to listen to CNN instead of looking at this web site at bare minimum(we know they do anyway but these are minor details.) No wonder Xi thought he could get away with his 20th Century play on Trump. There is only one way to understand Trump. He means what he says and does not play games. You can’t use money (he is a billionaire) or reprisals(he will cut the rug out from under you in a heartbeat) or leverage against Trump unless he ALLOWS you to use it. And Trump played nice with China until China got coy and listened to our media, or someone in their gvt that thought that playing Kim off was a good idea.
China should be very embarrassed right now, and feel very incompetent, because they are about to have to give up even more now than before.
I am very happy to see this happen. Folks we finally have us a POTUS!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They should have been reading Treehouse, noswamp!
We do have us a POTUS and isn’t it grand? 🙂
Brilliantly played, even with the buzzing mosquitoes (Mueller) around his head
LikeLiked by 4 people
Meuller’s SC is helping Trump, not harming him.
QUOTE:
“A CBS News poll several weeks ago showed that fewer Americans believed Mueller’s investigation to be legitimate (44 percent) than to be politically driven (53 percent).”
That ^^^^ is excellent news. And portends well for Nov.
I agree, it distracts the mosquitoes.
CBS tried everything in their power to bury their poll!
“Meuller’s SC is helping Trump, not harming him.”
True. Not intentionally, but true. Law of unintentional consequences. Libtards seem to only be able to think linearly.
Trump has this.
What a riot! I love it.
Chinese point of view:
Losing is a bitch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Theresa, and this is why the dragon spurts fire but is brought down to earth when it sees it isn’t gonna win. They are very intelligent in leading Chinese but they are also NOT dumb enough to continue down the wrong road and lose it all.
Xi is consensus building. He can’t make a deal with Trump until the Chinese businessmen are begging the Communist Party to make a deal. It is a Rube Goldberg world.
There is a plum, though, NKorea buildout would make Chinese businessmen a lot of money, just as investment in the US will make them a lot of money… in investments outside of China. For them it is a hedging move.
Wilbur Ross is not just the hammer going to China, he is also there to point out there is big money to be made. And China needs coal, oil, gas, agricultural products anyway.
So, Xi can say he tried, Wilbur can say make some money in the US & NK. Everybody will be happy but the Uniparty traitors.
“Loss of face is extremely important. If China is shown to lose too badly it imperils Xi. This make may them desperate”
Xi will not get desperate because in fact he has suffered no loss of face as yet, at least not the losing of face that will make him desperate. This is why Trump goes out of his way NOT to blame China for anything. It’s more of a “thick face black heart” approach to negotiating that I have rarely seen displayed by our leaders. (A great book by the way, if you REALLY want to understand Chinese actions and thought patterns).
Trump knows that Xi has lost his face with the world and so does Xi, but by Trump not crossing the line and calling him out for it(notice Trump states facts, and then said I don’t know if that’s the case and certainly I’m not blaming China)…Xi does not lose his face. Perception is everything in China. Trump needs a chairman Xi to get a deal on trade with China so he props him up and commends him every chance he gets, by doing this he “saves” Xi’s face, which to Xi means more than his mistake with Kim because he has the kind words of Trump he can throw back to the politburo and public as evidence he is doing a good job for China and that both countries get along very well. This calms the factory owners in China and prevents unrest.
SD is right, Xi is in a box, and will not make the same mistake twice. If Xi were smart he would start preparing his business friends for several years of less business with America and start prepping the growing Chinese middle class for sales of their products. Co-Founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma has been preaching this for years, only thing is that even his time line for China getting economically self sufficient has been moved up thanks to Trump. If you look at it that way it’s a win win for both countries in the long run, certainly not in the short run.
It also explain this as well. Provocation in the Spratley is ramping up as well.
https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/2702751/us-navy-warships-in-serious-incident-with-china-after-sailing-into-disputed-waters/
Not that this means much and could be fake news, but something to an eye on!
” the American media is determined to misrepresent and undersell Trump’s foreign policy strategy.”
….precisely because they are globalists who are anti-American. They’d be against this regardless of which GOP president was doing this.
Understand….Liberals HATE America. They America they love only exists in their pathetic, unrealistic, ideological minds.
Oops….this ^^^ was supposed to go under MAG’s post above.
All these years Donald J Trump was straining at the leash while our negotiators gave away the bank.
Now is his moment in history: President Donald J Trump cuts the gordian knot on the Korean War.
This is just Act One of POTUS Trump’s Big Freakin’ Deal world class achievements.
Popcorn.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Trump “give me more problems to solve” dammit. Once NK problem is sovled, Iran will be in his sights. President probably is laying the ground-work for the Iran problem already.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He was laying the groundwork for that when he went to Saudi Arabia and agreed to be in a sword dance.
Meanwhile, what the hell happened to Stormy Daniels and the end of Trump?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Curry, Stormy has a lousy cheating attorney and with his big mouth and huge debts owed, they make a stupid pair going nowhere and never should have ever started down this road to nowhere.
She’s on the road doing the hoebag circuit probably with that lawyer of hers doing the opening act.
I just saw last night one of those mobile billboard cars in 60611 advertising Her Skankness’ appearance at a strip joynt in the city.
Not kidding.
“….what the hell happened to Stormy Daniels….”
She just realized she is about to get sued for $$$MILLIONS for violating a nondisclosure agreement and her idiot lawyer is about to lose his licence to practice law….
Seems Car-ma is about to running over the dog-ma (or is that Karma is running over the biotch?)
Isn’t she still on her “Screwing America” tour? Kind of funny she at one time represented the hopes of the Left for a month or so.
As soon as CNN hitched their hope wagon to her caboose she was finished. CNN has the worst Karma.
Praise God!
He who gets to owns the most McDonald’s franchises wins.
Just airdrop 40 million Happy Meals on NK and they’ll be begging for more.
“Brilliantly played.” ~ Sundance
Yes, our President is amazing, isn’t he.
I was thinking that Xi might try to sabotage the peace talks…and then try to blame it on PTrump somehow.
But now, I see that our President anticipated this — and as you say, Sundance, has put Xi in a box.
It is truly a brilliantly played strategy!
The situation is still fluid, though, and it remains to be seen how the details will be worked out.
But I don’t think our President or the South Korean people would welcome communism as a result of unified Korean peninsula.
LikeLiked by 9 people
A quibble….
—————-
““Brilliantly played.” ~ Sundance
Yes, our President is amazing, isn’t he.”
—————-
There is no question our VSGPDJT deserves a lot of credit, but let’s not cut Ross, Mnuchin, and others out of it. They’re very smart and capable people themselves, and no doubt have a hand in helping PDJT make his decisions.
I think PDJT himself would be the 1st to say it’s a team effort.
Just my $.02
Well yeah…it’s a great team.
And yes, it is a team effort.
But it was Pres Trump who assembled that team.
And our President has been talking about this for decades…so it is his plan and his hand-picked team of ‘killers’ who are helping him execute his plan.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’m just saying it’s a team effort, and when SD says “Brilliantly played”, I suspect his is talking about all concerned.
No need to tell you how I feel about PDJT. You well know.
As I said….just a quibble. Nothing more.
Cheers!
I got the feeling, they’d games this out after dinner for years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Well… Sundance has compared Moon to be like a Korean Obama… so… maybe…?
DJT is the most brilliant POTUS in history.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Pam I agree, now I wish I had studied about him long ago but foolish me thought he was just a typical show business type with no substance and I ignored him, I now know better and admire his brilliance and great leadership.
MAGA
One Chinese banker has taken preemptive action.
“The chairman of the regional bank in China’s northern city of Tianjin has been found dead in his office after his wrists had been slit, state media has reported”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How do you know someone didn’t slit his wrists “for him”?
Jus’ sayin’
LikeLike
That is why the quote reads the way it does. Tianjin police are being ‘neutral’ for now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kudos, Hillary!
Washington Lincoln Reagan TRUMP
LikeLiked by 2 people
In seven more years, Trump, Washington (toss-up), Reagan.
Re-read history re: Lincoln. He held the country together, true, but I have mixed feelings about how he did it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, I agree. Lincoln laid the foundation for bloated centralized Federal government. Maybe if he lived long enough to see reconstruction through the 10th Amendment would have survived.
Trump, Washington, Jefferson
I feel like I missed this news somehow…🤔
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too.
I’ve been posting on this with the multiple reports for months. It’s a big fat open secret.
President Trump repeatedly illustrates that those who actually are tough don’t have to act tough or use threats – they just do what needs doing, dispense information, and get results.
Those who actually are very smart don’t usually strut around acting smart – they just keep using their smarts as a tool to get things done, not as self-image makeup (like obama’s pretend smarts).
LikeLiked by 8 people
WW2 was necessary, defend America or lose it. Korean War had nothing to do with American security or safety. It set a precedent of war for profit. Since WW2 the traitors in the intelligence and political theater have sent precious US men and women into war not to defend America from an existential threat but to enrich the elitists and their supporters while thinning out the US population of a source of prime lifeblood. Every war since Korea was an unnecessary engagement that brought pain and misery to America. Americans would gladly lay it on the line for an enemy like the Axis; Korea, VN, the Middle East were not the Axis, Americans were deceived into those wars by tricks like Bay of Tonkin or 911. The Axis is now inside the gates, running the media, Hollywood and gaining political footholds as high as the WH.
The men and women we honor today, whether they fought in a legitimate war of a politically engineered war made no distinction and served with honor and dignify. God Bless those that served and God damn those that sent them there for economic gain and political advantage.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If we had not supported South Korea in that war, we would have no allies today. No one would trust us. We had troops along the border protecting it from the North and had assured South Korea we would stick with them. We did and I am proud of it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Aren’t y’all just as happy as can be for little Rocket Man and the NoKo’s? They’ve likely been under China’s thumb for decades, forced to do all kinds of atrocious deeds, living under the most atrocious conditions (no McDonalds). He looks genuinely relieved that PDJT came along, forced China’s hand and lifted the veil of deception.
PDJT will reward the NoKo.s for making it look like a unilateral nenuclearization. PDJT will help China save face; it’s the way he rolls. He wins and then becomes magnanimous; let good go around… brilliant!
Now you have done it. Fatty Kim will not take lightly giving China credit for his juche credentials, murderous and evil ways, chucking hundreds of thousands of his dissenting people and families into gulags whilst starving the rest and enriching his loyal elites at their expense. Give Rocketboy the credit he so justly deserves. Sui generis NK style.
It is sad to see our President wasting so much time with North Korea when the real threat is China and their predatory behavior in all domain.
Haha, this is ALL about China!
LikeLiked by 6 people
RH,
Read what Sundance has written about President Trump and China. He has laid it all out clearly.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/?s=president+Trump+china
Lealy rolypop.
Aren’t y’all just as happy as can be for little Rocket Man and the NoKo’s? They’ve likely been under China’s thumb for decades, forced to do all kinds of atrocious deeds, living under the most atrocious conditions (no McDonalds). He looks genuinely relieved that PDJT came along, forced China’s hand and lifted the veil of deception.
PDJT will reward the NoKo.s for making it look like a unilateral denuclearization. PDJT will help China save face; it’s the way he rolls. He wins and then becomes magnanimous; let good go around… brilliant!
Looks like the salami slicer (Kim) will be joined by the little red hen (Moonriver) to the meeting with the President in Singapore.
US delegation led by very experienced and professional nuclear negotiator Sung Kim are meeting in NK until most likely Tuesday.
On the sandwich menu according to Kyodo news, is convincing Kim to ship his nuclear warheads overseas, scrap production of weapons-grade plutonium and other accouterments of the technology. It is believed Kim is offering up some ICBMs.
https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2018/05/f9071f8ce11e-update1-us-n-korea-to-focus-on-shipping-n-korea-warheads-overseas.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
If the goal is lasting peace, then the ball is definately in the chairman’s court. We understand Chairman’s difficulties, the internal ones. Turning a chapter is never easy.
The key questions are, “Are you your own man, do you have control over hardliners, and can see yourself free from the rhetoric that separates from world. These are heart felt questions, answered only by COURAGE. Fidelity, is never easy passage. You are not alone(that is the grace). If you so choose, we will stand with you. You have the authority, to lead one way or another, either by mans norms or by a courage leading towards a blessing.
Never think your alone. The spirit of devine will is there for the taking, greatness awaits the ill affected beyond the rhetoric, fear can be replaced with love, surround yourself with chapter turners, nothing anwers the unknowable better than fidelity to the future free from fear. Boldly step into that furure and free yourself from burdans not of your making.
With that advise, you can position yourself as the SON to the people, a position of strength that will not fall to earthly bounds and will reap every lasting rewards to all as long as you remain true to, “But a man”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said, MTK.🌸
The Sword of Damocles, poised like a Rod From God, with the promise of Nuclear-Winter-level economic annihalation, teasingly jiggled and tweaked by Wrecking Ball himself.
Leadership has consequences
GBVSGGEWBPDJT
🇺🇸
Dang. L’esprit de l’escalier…
Leadership BRINGS consequences.
FIFM
Wonder how many people know that President Moon’s parents were North Koreans rescued by an American Victory Ship (its captain saved 15,000) in the Korean War.
Both Presidents of North Korean heritage: Go figure.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I do now! Thanks!
“Who was that Black Knight?”
Courtesy of my uncle, who has a Korean-heritage tenant whose North Korean parents were rescued on the same ship!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
And how may know that his Cabinet is filled with pols who were anti-American Juche (official state ideology of NK) activists at University.
Is these ” the hunt for red October” movie plying at real with KIM – captain and NK submarine…?
“Apparently, Chairman Xi did not anticipate President Trump being so public with the sunlight; and there’s no way Xi anticipated the economic consequences POTUS Trump outlined in the 232 Auto-Sector review.”
_____________________
It just defies explanation why he would anticipate anything else.
Did he expect Trump to be COMPLICIT in his dirty dealings?
If the roles were reversed, would HE be?!?
What’s WRONG with these people?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What kind of President have they dealt with the last 30 years? What did GHWB do about Tiananmen Square? What did Clinton, Bush or Obama do about massive theft of intellectual property rights? What did they do to protect the interests of American workers as millions of jobs moved to China? What did Obama do as China constructed man-made islands as military outposts in the South China Sea?
I can excuse them for trying to get away with it, doing so was in their interests. I think the right question is what has been wrong with our Representatives.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Shameful” is becoming the ultimate compliment for our last 4 presidents.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I prefer the word Traitorous.
Trump has said as much by not faulting other Countries, but laying the blame for all manner of shortcomings on American “negotiators” and “leaders”.
All during The Campaign, and now as President.
Its just a matter of who was/is paying attention.
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump’s purpose in using tariffs isn’t protectionism, it is to level the economic playing field that has been slanted against the American worker for far too long. President Trump isn’t protectionist at all – he want trade between us and other counties – but he wants it to be fair – not massive trade deficits which enrich Wall St. at the expense of Main St. The GOP weasels who spout protectionist nonsense are simply political whores who put out for the globalist pimps. Shameful.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The corporate media are hopelessly deficient in their coverage and explanations of how strategic objectives for national security are being delivered through a geopolitical Trump Doctrine via economic leverage.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/11/president-trumps-economic-approach-toward-national-security-wins-u-s-media-ignore/
LikeLiked by 3 people
__________________
If that public sunlight was a possibility (and Xi had to know it was), then it’s his own fault for not having his guard up.
The Chinese are supposed to be tough guys… but if this is their ‘A’ game, they play like scrubs.
That seems to imply it didn’t sink in to Xi that “public sunlight” was a real possibility, or put another way, he knew it but didn’t really believe it. Yeah, the Chinese are “tough guys”, but still subject to human miscalculation. It certainly appears despite all the psychological profiles generated by their intel agencies, they sharply underestimated—or misconstrued—President Trump and what he stated he will do.
Then again that’s not so surprising, after all, even a considerable number of native-born Americans underestimate, misunderstand (or misrepresent) the President’s statements, intentions and actions, and though the President’s accomplishments are fully visible they still refuse to revise mistaken opinions.
The hammer Trump holds over Xi is that the US economy is 60% larger than China’s. And with only 1/4th the people, that makes for a relatively huge disposable income. If they want to play tariff games we will win big.
I have to say sundance’s analyses of this situation have been incisive, and they show Trump to be the consummate deal-maker. Amazing MSM doesn’t have even the beginning of a clue as to what’s actually going on. I think in time it will be undeniable; Trump will come out on top, and his enemies and America’s will finally get their comeuppance.
Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2016-us-vs-china-economy/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well we could call them North Korea[state] and South Korea [state] and they could be governors.Or they could be a AU[Asian Union],like EU,than we set aside a little piece of the north /south boarder for AU unelected governing body.There all fixed.
What if the play at hand, behind all the posturing is in reality a Constantine of Constantinople morality play. It is not as far fetched as it seems. Nobel, to the Chairman in the works. Wait an see. Wait an see. I pray this to be the case.
God’s grace will intervene, and replace fear of reprisals with profound love of faith towards those ill affected. All can be managed in new future, if leadership stears the course.
There is no one like Trump! MAGA!
North Korea and Iran and (insert) are China’s yapping poodles. They are cowardly bullies and need to be treated as such.
If I recall correctly (insert) = Pakistan.
SUNDANCE: “China is the #1 investor in Pakistan, and by extension of President Trump’s strategic decision to put Pakistan in the spotlight for supporting extremist elements within Afghanistan, China is also in the geopolitical spotlight. It’s a brilliant play by President Trump and Secretary Tillerson.
If there was no symbiosis between China and Pakistan, there would be no reason for China to have an opinion. However, understanding the nature of how their geopolitical ally has been called out, China is now exposed, and responds by trying to get the burden of responsibility removed from Pakistan….”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/24/china-requests-u-s-to-respect-pakistans-security-concerns-accept-the-excuses-from-pakistan/
…..
Sundance explains President Trump’s strategy of assigning ownership of world problems to the CORRECT party:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/22/president-trump-begins-familiar-strategic-process-pakistan-assigned-ownership-of-afghanistan-extremism/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Moonjongun… they are one hot power couple!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moon is jealous of KimXi. Hot and spicy so I’m told.
Would you like some fries with the winning?
And THIS is how a true American POTUS–who knows adversaries like the NorKs and ChiComs need America more than we need them–plays The Game. And plays it with only one goal: For American to WIN.
What if Trump has gameplanned this all out WITH Kim Jong Un – using Dennis Rodman as intermediary. Rodman is a friend of Trump’s and with Trump’s ability to think long term it doesn’t seem so much of a stretch. Why couldn’t KJU be a party to all this? Why would we have to believe all the reports of his reign over NK? I don’t believe anything the media has told me now.
According to the gossipy Pingguo ribao, KJU may already be in Beijing as China rail has stopped all trains coming into Beijing from Heilongjiang on 27-28 May and again on 13-14 June. The last time they did this without explanation was when Kim drove his special train to visit Xi in March.
The speculation for the June dates is that Kim maybe flying on a Chinese plane to Singapore, as the Japanese FM opined weeks ago, Kim’s old soviet-model plane is a relic.
As for Chinese ‘silence’ they have actually made comments through top- Xi-crony Wang Qishan, that NK is a ‘core issue’ for China. That is Red Dragon speak for don’t attempt to snatch our pearl.
LikeLiked by 1 person
coincidence? https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-military-exclusive/exclusive-us-warships-sail-near-south-china-sea-islands-claimed-by-beijing-idUSKCN1IS07W
Will this escalate and put the communist China walking all over Asia in a corner or will we see a showdown?
Teddy Roosevelt would be smiling
