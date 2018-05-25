Secretary Wilbur Ross Heading To China June 2nd through 4th – Likely Authorized To Strip Bamboo Forest…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testified to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee yesterday on multiple issues. Much of the debriefing to the Senate revolved around Secretary Pompeo’s contacts and coordination with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.
The testimony is interesting for those who are following the DPRK issues. During many of the exchanges Secretary Pompeo clarifies his certainty that Kim Jong-un fully understood the U.S. position surrounding denuclearization; and for several weeks was progressing toward the June 12 summit with clarity of outcome between the U.S. and North Korea.
Then something happened…
[Watch the Briefing HERE] Secretary Pompeo’s briefing when overlaid with the timing of the first U.S. trade delegation to China (May 2-5); and then the second trip by Chairman Kim to Beijing (May 8); highlights the connectivity of Chairman Xi Jinping instructing Chairman Kim to change his approach publicly in order to provide China with leverage in the U.S./China trade summit which took place shortly thereafter (May 15-18).
As noted by President Donald Trump during his Oval Office remarks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the specifically scheming and cunning influence by Chairman Xi, what we customarily call ‘Red-Dragon-China‘, was -and is- accepted by President Trump as evidence of Beijing’s manipulative intent.
All forward trade and economic discussion with China will now be engaged while the U.S. accepts the Chinese Panda mask has dropped and we are in full battle-mode with communist Red Dragon China.
This is an important tonal shift to note because U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross just announced he is heading to China. Secretary Ross will visit China from June 2 to June 4, the official Xinhua news agency reported, and you can be certain that President Trump has just unleashed the “killer” side of Wilbur Ross.
The trade dispute took on added complexity this week when U.S. President Donald Trump announced a national security investigation into imports of cars and trucks, a probe that could lead to tariffs against China as well as key U.S. allies such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Germany. (link)
President Trump is not sending a “trade delegation” to Beijing, he is sending ONLY Secretary Ross. This is where ‘stuff‘ is fixin’ to get very serious. Wolverine Ross will likely be prepared to rip the bamboo forest to shreds. Don’t expect any firm or final decision on a change of heart for the June 12th U.S./DPRK summit in Singapore until after Secretary Ross reports back to President Trump.
How Important? Remember, the 2018 G7 summit is taking place in Charlevoix, Quebec on June 8th and 9th.
In the days leading up to the heads of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States meeting, there are ministerial sessions with the Secretaries of each nation taking place. The finance and commerce ministerial sessions are scheduled May 31st through June 2nd in Whistler, British Columbia.
Normally Secretary Ross would join Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at these ministerial meetings. Every economic and finance minister is going to want to talk to the U.S. economic team about the status of the steel and aluminum tariff exemptions. [Currently extended 30 days – expiring June 1st]. However, as noted Ross is going to China instead.
This helps to understand how significant the economic aspects of the Trump Doctrine are to the geopolitical engagements with North Korea.
Chairman Xi has made a strategic decision in his adversarial approach toward President Trump. Again, listen to the briefing by Secretary Pompeo – Panda China is telling him they too want to see peace, Korean stability and denuclearization. However, Dragon China is using the panda mask, and simultaneously leveraging Chairman Kim to aid their trade objectives.
Beijing has made a fatal mistake; they have exposed too much dragon face and did not expect President Trump to call them out on it publicly.
Secretary Ross now heads to China with •Steel and Aluminum tariffs; •auto-sector 232 evaluations; •intellectual property penalties; •over $150 billion in additional trade sanctions/tariffs pending; •and financial sanctions against Chinese banks as economic arrows in his dragon slaying quiver.
Don’t doubt for a minute that based on Chairman Xi’s maneuver with Chairman Kim, Wolverine Ross is not about to fire one -or several- of those arrows directly into the heart of Beijing.
Chairman Xi made a strategic mistake. Xi genuinely has no idea the level of hurt President Trump is looking for an excuse to deliver. Things are fixing to get ‘Old-School’.
“Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. Everybody has a plan until they get hit. Then, like a rat, they stop in fear and freeze.”…
What happened was undermining by previous administration and globalists that want US sovereignty replaced by UN control. DJT has to prevail. He will. He’s fighting two fronts, from the inside out domestically and from the outside in internationally. Never has one man in modern times since Churchill had such a battle.
I think thats right. Obama saw Europe as his real constituency and the US was simply the vehicle he used to achieve European objectives.
Our President is fighting on more than just “two fronts”.
He is fighting battles in all directions…so it’s more like ‘360 degree engagement’.
But it’s okay.
What is unique about Pres Trump, is that he sees that it is All Connected.
Commerce-ForeignPolicy-Defense-Economics…you name it, it’s all connected.
Recognizing this affords him an efficiency of movements.
And he has chosen a team of Wolverines who also see that everything is connected.
In short…it is a formula for Winning.
You are so right. And we will win. P Trump is the first authentic American president and he is defining our future in the manner he defines the debate and takes on the issues, others ignored or steered us to globalism
He has been historic in how he defines the three big issues of our times = trade, immigration, foreign policy.
What worries me about this Lion vs Panda is that Congress (Rubio & Schumer) are fixing to interfere. They don’t like that a deal has been made with ZTE (the likely catalyst of the change from Xi/KJU). In addition, the hurt that was leveled at ZTE didn’t just put that company out of business, but a LOT of US businesses were impacted. It seems the deal that President Trump has made will save face/trade for everyone.
IMO, Congress needs to step out of the way for a bit. Let President Trump and his team work their magic. It is obvious they don’t understand what is going on…. if they interfere, then the NK deal will be impacted.
They have no power, don’t listen to their crying and wailing. Just listen to POTUS and his cabinet. They wield all the power here.
Is that TODAY? Haven’t heard, but seems like Muelers case against Flynn is another dead man walking, only ? is how it eventually ends in dismissal.
On China/trade, one of Chinas tactics is delay, delay, delay while showing Panda.
Cant delay, cause THEY are the ones hurt by delay, FAR MORE than U.S.
SO, no hurry, no worry for U.S.
Sweet!
I believe every Mueller case has significant problems.
1. Flynn, no lying – Judge asks for exculpatory doc’s, lots of attention.
2. Russia – Concord Management – defendants want a speedy trial and discovery, Mueller scrambling.
3. Third Judge (Ellis?) asking for original, secret FISA scope of authority.
I hope Secretary Ross gets a nice vacation at the end of these intense negotiations around the globe.
This is what you call big ugly Wilburine style. It ain’t gonna be pretty. Xi simply doesn’t realize who he’s messing with.
I wouldn’t want to be on the opposing side against our Wilburine.
Heheh.
China truly messed up here. They keep thinking they are dealing with a self serving politician who needs their money can be bought and listens to corporations and other billionaires tell him what to do. They, along with the entire world, keeps forgetting that this President says what he means and means what he says. POTUS is results oriented, and serves the American people, not himself. He wanted sincerity and good faith from China and NK, instead he got games. Sec. Ross going by himself tells me that there is nothing to negotiate at this point. Zero. His purpose of going there is to tell China what will happen and when. China and NK has lost their face, they are embarrassed. They tried to play games with a dragon slayer instead of negotiating in good faith and will now suffer the incremental consequences.
“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testified to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee yesterday on multiple issues. Much of the debriefing to the Senate revolved around Secretary Pompeo’s contacts and coordination with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.”
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee hasn’t moved the ball a single INCH on North Korea in SIXTY-FIVE years. Or anything else that benefited America, for that matter. What could they possibly contribute, beyond tainting the entire process with the odor of their corruption?
Let’s take a look at some of the treasonous scum on the ‘committee’:
Uni-Party Republi-Cons
Bob Corker (RINO, NeverTrump traitor)
Jeff Flake (RINO, NeverTrump traitor)
Rob Portman (RINO, NeverTrump traitor, part of the Sea Island, GA cabal)
And for the Demonrats:
Bob Menendez (fresh off a rigged federal corruption trial)
Jeanne Shaheen
Tim Kaine
Ed Markey
Cory Booker
I need a shower after just typing their names.
The evil is off the charts. And that’s not even all of them.
We KNOW, as a result of Peter Schweitzers book, China OWNS McConnell and Biden. How much did those 2 spread the corruption around, each to their own ‘party’?
Most in Congress, regardless of party, bought paid for. So, many im sure hearing from their paymasters to get IN DJT’s way, run interference.
So, they will TRY. Being the whores they are, they get paid, whether they succeed or not.
“As noted by President Donald Trump during his Oval Office remarks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the specifically scheming and cunning influence by Chairman Xi, what we customarily call ‘Red-Dragon-China‘, was -and is- accepted by President Trump as evidence of Beijing’s manipulative intent.”
_______________________
I’m beginning to like China’s whole Sybil/Dragon/Panda comedy routine. It’s an acquired taste, but once you ‘get it’, the laughs never stop.
The Chinese are actually hilarious, in a mentally deranged kind of way. It’s tragic that they’ve been so misunderstood.
And that whole ‘zero-sum’ thing they do. Good. We can run circles around such rigidly inflexible opponent with only one forward gear.
If they want zero-sum, I think we should give it to them.
All they can take, until they can’t take no more.
“Beijing has made a fatal mistake; they have exposed too much dragon face”
Yup. The thing is, China shows its dragon face by sending Kim out to talk tough. Now, when PDJT calls them on it, China will have to reverse course by sending Kim out all contrite and conciliatory. It should be increasingly obvious even to those who only follows this casually that Kim is, and has always been, nothing more than a puppet of Peking, with Xi’s hand up Kim’s hindquarters making his mouth move. Of course, everyone here has known that for a long time.
We can check in with Kim on “lose face book”.
I have heard, outside the U.S., people in and out of gov believe the msm bs, so China can, perhaps be forgiven for there blunder.
IF you believe msm, DJT is on the verge of losing midterms, so support in Congress, may be facing impeachment, REALLY needsa win, any win. Needs an agreement, any agreement with N.Korea, blah blah.
So, if they believed the narrative, they are surprised. On the other hand, I suspect China would have done what theyve done, regardless.
You dont take someones word for it, you TEST them, to detirmine their mettle. Now they know. Da man aint gonna take no B.S.
