Little Rocketman Kim Jong-un: “I feel closer to Moon again”…

After the sandwich-maker summit the two Korean boys held hands and began skipping in circles around the park while the band played Ode To Joy. So goes the end of the latest chapter in the ongoing komance between Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in.

If you don’t believe it, just look at this quote directly from Reuters:

…”Kim said he feels closer to Moon after talking again.”

SEOUL (Reuters) – After a surprise meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump keeps his planned meeting with Kim in June, Seoul-based news agency Yonhap reported Sunday. (link)

Additionally, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed “his fixed will” on a possible June 12 summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting on Saturday with the president of South Korea, North Korea’s state news agency said. During what it called in-depth discussions, Kim and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in agreed to hold high-level talks between their two nations on June 1, news agency KCNA said.  (more)

“Maybe”…

  1. BobBoxBody says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Has Ross had a chance to talk to Beijin/Xi yet?

    • jj1219 says:
      May 26, 2018 at 11:12 pm

      June 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

    • jesusbiggerthanthebeatles says:
      May 26, 2018 at 11:51 pm

      It has become increasingly obvious that Kim Jong-un is very ill, and in a great deal of pain. Compare Kim’s appearance in today’s photos to the one that accompanied the “Guardian” story from 2014, which acknowledged he suffers from gout, diabetes, and high blood pressure. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/sep/26/north-korea-kim-jong-un-ill-health

      Also, note his hands, which are so swollen that he is no longer able to manage a proper handshake.

      Kim’s body language tells all. In the smiley photos taken with Sec. Pompeo during the latter’s most recent visit to Pyongyang, Pompeo had his left arm and hand around and on Kim’s back, almost as if to steady him: A familiar gesture to those of us in the West, but a definite breach of Asian decorum for two supposed “enemies.” And now this “embrace” with Moon captured in the unofficial photo.

      Kim, now hemmed in on every side, is confronting his own mortality. He’s signaling to President Trump: “Save Me.”

      “I will guarantee his safety, yes. He will be safe, he will be happy, his country will be rich, his country will be hard-working and prosperous.” — President Trump.

  2. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    “Maybe”.

    Sundance cracks me up. Lol 😁

  3. kea says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    I will not laugh… I will not laugh…I will not….LOL I’m sorry but that closer to the moon again and the McD’s was just too much!!! LOL I needed that.

  4. 4sure says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Only thing missing in that pic. is a big bosomed female. Then it would be like Ted Kennedy and Dodd waitress sandwich. Can anyone photo shop kim and moon doing the waitress sandwich?it?

  5. Pam says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Too awesome Sundance! Heh!

  6. Ellen Lopez says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    I love Sundance too. And those who comment here. Just can’t make this stuff up.

  7. ecmarsh says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Cute little fellers, ani’t they.

  9. CharterOakie says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Closer to Moon, or over the moon…or something like that.

  10. USA loves Melania says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    “I feel closer to Moon…”

    Yeah. POTUS and Secretary Wilburine putting the screws to Red Chinese steel, aluminum, auto parts, etc, etc will do that to a guy.

  12. chojun says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    I feel that the Koreas, especially North Korea (Kim Jong-un) want to be reunited again. Desperately.

    History should tell the heartbreaking story of one Korea which was held as political and economic hostages to a greater Communist Meanace ever since Kim Il-sung.

  13. lastinillinois says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Hahahahaha

    Aaaaaahhhhhhh…… those wacky koreans !

  14. Aristotle says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Why do i get the uneasy feeling that the US is going to get thrown under the bus?

  15. Everywhereguy says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    “When you’re slapped, you’ll take it and you’ll like it.”

    • wheatietoo says:
      May 26, 2018 at 11:39 pm

      The nagging question is…after Unification, then what?

      A ‘unified’ Communist Korea?

      Or a ‘unified’ Free Capitalist Korea?

      Gordon Chang seems to think that Moon would be okay with South Korea becoming more communist.
      China would, of course, love that too.

      • Conservativeinny says:
        May 26, 2018 at 11:52 pm

        Iwell Sundance has said Moon is like Obama, so it would not surprise me at all if they become more communist

  17. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    It’s going to be another East Germany all over again. Yes, it was good the wall came down and families were reunited….. But then the West had to support the East, they are still separated by many cultural issues and Merkel was in the East government and now rules the whole of Germany. Putin still speaks German….

    Russia was receding from power with Germany. China is not receding by anyone’s standards and Korea is obviously an objective. Fairly certain China would like the South Korea car businesses just for starters.

    Please don’t let the North Koreans become refugees! Oh Lordy, we have enough Communists living here from Eastern Europe already. Look that how they effect our National politics already. Seattle is full of Commies, I was so happy when President Trump closed the Russian Embassy in Seattle. Send them back home, please.

  18. missilemom says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Trump’s next call with Moon should be I got this; enough of the excited utterances. I understand how Moon wants peace; we all do; but his pandering won’t work. Has Moon met with Xi? Thats telling.

  19. A2 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Moonriver said: “If the U.S.-N. Korea summit is success, we should move towards a trilateral summit between the U.S. and the two Koreas.”

    I see smoke coming out of red dragon. Moon may get his bahookie scorched.

  20. fleporeblog says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Kim Jong-un wants his freedom and the freedom for his people. He literally can taste the Double Quarter Pounder With Cheese. That photo of him hugging 🤗 Moon is real. The man realizes that if he can get to the Summit with our President, he can tell him he is ready to give everything up so that he is no longer a puppet of China.

    I think the reunification will happen pretty quickly after all the nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles are gone. He will have an Emperor’s title for life. Similar to the Japanese Emperor.

  21. Patriot1783 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    “Yes we’re getting a McDonald’s.”

    😂😂🤣

  22. Everywhereguy says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Kim, strapped in a carseat behind the driver: “Are we there yet? I want a Happy Meal.”

    Trump, in driver’s seat: “Just calm down. Soon. Don’t make me stop this car.”

  23. GB Bari says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Nobody but NOBODY covers this as well as CTH.

  26. Delibero says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    After seeing this article, I am compelled to insert some of my earlier comments from the “Sandwich Maker” article earlier today.

    Delibero says:
    May 26, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    “….there is one important thing that Kim Jung-un and President Moon Jae-in have in common. They are both Koreans and Trump and Chairman Xi Jinping are not. It would be interesting to hear what Kim and Moon say when they are alone together.”

    “Certainly both know their futures at this moment in time are largely dependent on Trump and Xi Jinping but how much does their mutual Korean identity impact their personal relationship.
    Is president Moon just a carbon copy of Obama (as SD says) or a man befriending Kim and hoping to eventually unite the 2 Koreas or at least initiate much improved relations between a divided Korea? Is Kim hoping to ease tensions and connect more with S. Korea in order to help distance himself from China’s dominance in the future. I suspect their mutual Korean genetics are not irrelevant to either leader.” (End Quote)

    Putting aside the hyperbolic celebrations between the 2 leaders during today’s meeting, I suspect both are pining for more independence in a more united Korea. Whether that is possible is yet to be determined.

  27. Sunshine says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Great last photo: “Maybe”…

  28. Turranos says:
    May 26, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    This fully rests on the the shoulders of Xi Jinping. Trump won’t budge an inch but who knows what the ChiCom will pull next. Moon and Kim will just have to enjoy the sandwiches!

  29. Curry Worsham says:
    May 26, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Komance … Priceless.

  30. Sancho says:
    May 26, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    This is the song that immediately came to mind:

    😀

  31. grizz1 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Pull ALL troops.
    We have a border to defend here.
    The boyz can go play hide the salami

  32. Doppler says:
    May 26, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    So what just happened?
    1. We were on track for June 12
    2. Bolton said, it will be another Libya, Pence repeats
    3. NK’s foreign minister calls Pence bad names
    4. Trump cancels summit
    5. NK foreign minister says, please don’t leave me
    6. Trump expresses encouragement
    7. Sandwich brothers are over the moon

    Meanwhile, back at the China trade ranch.
    1. Trump says, we’ll get $200B in trade concessions
    2. Negotiators become inscrutable
    3. Trump threatens much heavier retaliations ( under section 232?)

    The 232s and the summit cancellation are simultaneous. Both Xi and Kim shit their pants, also simultaneously.

    Seriously, what explains Korean ecstacy? Something else must have happened behind the scenes. Somehow Trump pulled a pony for each of them out of their piles. Another dimension in Trump chess game. What was it?

  33. rayvandune says:
    May 26, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    I am logged in but unable to post replies to existing commenters.

  34. Fools Gold says:
    May 26, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    Well it’s fake news Ruiters you know. but Kim has to choose to die either way..,might as well go down on the wrong side of history unless he has gonads are as big as Trumps,,;🐼

