Matt Gaetz Discusses Call for Independent Probe of DOJ and FBI Misconduct…

Following on the heels of the House of Representatives filing a resolution today outlining evidence of FBI and DOJ political corruption – and calling for a second special counsel, Representative Matt Gaetz appears on CNN to discuss the granular issues.

In this interview democrat operative Jake Tapper attempts to lay multiple traps for Matt Gaetz to walk into. However, Matt Gaetz uses a firm understanding of the facts to avoid the narrative efforts of Tapper and deconstructs the nonsense with ninja-level retort.

