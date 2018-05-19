Joint U.S. – China Statement After Two Days of Trade Negotiations…

The White House has released a “Joint Statement of the United States and China Regarding Trade Consultations“:
“At the direction of President Donald J. Trump and President Xi Jinping, on May 17 and 18, 2018, the United States and China engaged in constructive consultations regarding trade in Washington, D.C. The United States delegation included Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur L. Ross, and United States Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer. The Chinese delegation was led by State Council Vice Premier Liu He, Special Envoy of President Xi.”
“There was a consensus on taking effective measures to substantially reduce the United States trade deficit in goods with China. To meet the growing consumption needs of the Chinese people and the need for high-quality economic development, China will significantly increase purchases of United States goods and services. This will help support growth and employment in the United States.”
“Both sides agreed on meaningful increases in United States agriculture and energy exports. The United States will send a team to China to work out the details.
The delegations also discussed expanding trade in manufactured goods and services. There was consensus on the need to create favorable conditions to increase trade in these areas.
Both sides attach paramount importance to intellectual property protections, and agreed to strengthen cooperation. China will advance relevant amendments to its laws and regulations in this area, including the Patent Law.
Both sides agreed to encourage two-way investment and to strive to create a fair, level playing field for competition.
Both sides agreed to continue to engage at high levels on these issues and to seek to resolve their economic and trade concerns in a proactive manner.”
WINNING!!
Everyday, and in every way … FASTER … than any President in my lifetime! BEST vote I EVER cast in my entire life. Thank you Democraps! Thank you for running HER toxic wasteland of a campaign. Thank you Democraps! For allowing HER world-tour of bitter retribution! Keep it up! Keep denigrating each and every non-hyphenated American CITIZEN!
President Trump … we have SO got your back. FORWARD !!
We’ll see. My money is on the Trump team.
My money is on both China and the US.
A trade deficit of $800 billion a year can’t continue. Wolverine Ross won’t stand for that. In this context the deal Trump is offering is win-win*.
The issue is now not if, but how, the trade deficit ends and how that end impacts China. There are easy ways and there are hard ways. China has chosen the easy way with no massive sanctions and economic disruption.
The price for the easy way? The price for Trump offering a slower end to the trade deficit? China has to give up on their “bulldog on a chain” (AKA North Korea). No more nukes and missiles for NK.
*Actually win-win-win-win. While China may give up the threat of violence from their vassal state NK as a political lever, China, North Korea, South Korea and the US will all economically benefit from investment in the modernisation and development of a peaceful North Korea.
I truly wish the best for the Nork people. Kim dynasty can prosper w its people or rot and dissolve over time, either is fine w me. Big Stipulation is TRUST BUT VERIFY.
Sounds like 60% of a loaf. Reagan would have been proud. I think both sides will be partially unhappy, US with IP and China actually having to reduce the deficit 1 penny. 30 years of bad deals can’t be undone in one fell swoop, but President Trump is the first not to rollover like a spineless jellyfish. Well done.
China cares about only one thing, Taiwan. It was likely never brought up. China’s strategy now is the militarization of the S. China sea as the NKorea nukes give-a-way is tied to saving their economy.
Energy, Ag US export to China is low hanging fruit for China as they need it anyway so why not get it from the US? IP? China likely has all they need at this point.
US will need lower corp taxes still and more favorable regulations before we can actually compete with China.
Pharmaceuticals is one of the high profit industries China is targeting for takeover. I see nothing new there.
We are going to have to go to Tariffs to get this ball rolling until the Taxes & Regs are better. 2018 is critical to get the taxes lower and permanent.
Of course, China cares about Taiwan….it was taken from China by Japan during the Sino-Japanese War and returned per Potsdam after WWII. The US recognizes one China, and Taiwan is part of China. Or should it revert to colonial status?
If Taiwan returns to Mainland Chinese government rule, isn’t that still “colonial status” of a sort —
http://www.tacp.gov.tw/tacpeng/home02_3.aspx?ID=$3001&IDK=2&
“Austronesian Peoples in the World
“The indigenous peoples in Taiwan refer to the inhabitants who had been living on the islands before major Han Chinese immigration began in the 17th century….”
What’s so great about government from faraway Beijing in contrast with Taiwan self-governing? Can Beijing take care of Taiwan as well as they can take care of themselves, or will the Taiwanese be oppressed by the northerners? Just asking.
Ask the residents of Hong Kong how folding into China has worked for them. I can casually say Not Well.
That would be moving from SENDING loaves of money to RECEIVING 60% of a loaf we never had.
Unspoken:
How this deal TERMINATED back-door exports through NAFTA and other trading partners to circumvent tariffs and taxes.
Huh? Rollover? Uhm, OK.
True. And this is because Trump was independently wealthy unlike most uni-party politicians in the pay of globalists. Globalists like Soros profit from trade imbalances. A Soros puppet like Hussain Obama could never move against the economic interests of his puppet masters.
Listen again to Trump’s Davos speech warning the globalists:
And a summary of the globalist response:
I also assume that North Korea is miraculously back on the table too…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never off it.
Just prodded to squeak on command by Xi.
Trump called it.
It never was off. Stop listening to fake news which is trying to end talks!
NOTHING. Nothing coming from the msm is TRUE. Nada. It has become 98% FAKE news … and the 2% is when they looked out the window and announced that the sky was blue today.
The statement and the additional explanations all sound like the negotiations are headed in the right direction. The final terms will be of most importance, and, secondarily, how this affects the North Korea situation.
Without specific numbers, dates, I’m afraid Mr. President will be fooled by Chinese.
Don’t count on it bisonlj.
And who said that we don’t have specifics?
Chinese has done this so many years: make promise at the table, break it after going home. That’s the way Communists do their jobs.
Trump is never fooled. When he appears to be fooled, it means there will be a big reveal of the other side’s cards in some way, and WATCH FOR THE CUE.
LikeLiked by 3 people
🙄 Riiiight.
A picture says a thousand words. Ross can’t help but grin. Tells me everything I need to know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump and Xi seem to be making a “Grand Bargain.” Peace in Korea and bilateral trade could set US-China relations to the most important in the world.
Maybe both the US and China will act together (SOF) to enforce denuclearization (inspections) while guaranteeing the security of the Kim regime while economic transformation occurs in the DPRK?
US-Chinese SOF working together in the DPRK for Kim’s security and verifying denuke inspections, while simultaneously creating a US-China trade deal? How else can we guarantee the DPRK follows the agreement?
Big Power politics not seen since Yalta…and this time we have Trump instead of FDR!
I’m noticing a disturbing trend of bash or be negative against Trump trolls on this site! You not fooling anyone, get back and stay on twitter, we don’t need your retarded Crap!
yeah i totally agree. where did these whores come from?
For all you naysayers: Trump never would have allowed this statement to be released if the deal wasn’t very substantially beneficial for the US. He knows the MSM would crucify him otherwise.
Besides, he prides himself on being our ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’, Besr Negotiator Ever President. (And that’s only one of the reasons we love him.)
MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!!!!!!!!!
Thank you, Mr. President!
