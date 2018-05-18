Ingraham Segment: Stefan Halper “Agent Provocateur”….

Posted on May 18, 2018 by

I might be wrong, but this is the first prime-time mention of Stefan Halper I’m aware of:

.

Two days prior to the New York Times article outlining an FBI counterintelligence sting operation to infiltrate the Trump campaign I wrote the following:

I have a sneaking suspicion the Machiavellian connections between the U.S. intelligence apparatus and multiple foreign agents/actors, including the work of Stefan Halper in the 2016 presidential election, are only a few days from fully surfacing.  There could be enough sunlight on U.K/U.S. political and intelligence officers to launch multiple investigations.

Well, buckle up, I think today we are going to see and hear much, much more.

…at least one government informant met several times with Mr. Page and Mr. Papadopoulos,… ~NYT

Originally, attention was paid to Glenn Simpson saying in that August 2017 testimony the FBI had some additional ‘inside’ knowledge in addition to Chris Steele’s information.  Talk of campaign interlopers increased last week after the DOJ/FBI started stonewalling Devin Nunes and accusing him of trying to reveal the identity of a confidential CIA and FBI source for the 2016 origination of the FBI counterintelligence operation against Trump.

People began connecting Glenn Simpson’s prior 2017 testimony about ‘inside sources’ to the 2018 DOJ statements about exposing CIA/FBI ‘sources’. {See Here} Due to defensive leaks from within the corrupt intelligence apparatus the name Stefan Halper was identified.  {See Here} Stefan Halper is a foreign policy expert and Cambridge professor with connections to the CIA and its British counterpart, MI6.

Then came this:

New York Times – […] The F.B.I. obtained phone records and other documents using national security letters — a secret type of subpoena — officials said. And at least one government informant met several times with Mr. Page and Mr. Papadopoulos, current and former officials said. That has become a politically contentious point, with Mr. Trump’s allies questioning whether the F.B.I. was spying on the Trump campaign or trying to entrap campaign officials…

Stefan Halper connects to the same circle of intelligence operatives Christopher Steele used for his sketchy Dossier construct.  Halper’s role looks simple: make the low-level Trump campaign aides appear dirty… the CIA would relay that information to the FBI; and the FBI counterintelligence unit (Agent Peter Strzok) would take it from there.

A close circle of politically connected U.S., British, Australian and Russian intelligence insiders begins to back-stop the larger conspiracy.  The information provided by the international crew was apparently shaped and funneled by former CIA Director John Brennan to the FBI for domestic political exploitation.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, media bias, NSA, President Trump, Russia, Spying, Susan Rice, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

60 Responses to Ingraham Segment: Stefan Halper “Agent Provocateur”….

  1. TheUnknownPatriot says:
    May 18, 2018 at 2:08 am

    Who would’ve through we would be fighting a cold war between members of our own frigging government.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. TheUnknownPatriot says:
    May 18, 2018 at 2:09 am

    Sundance, have you gone back through any of the leaked Podesta emails looking for any mention of this?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Justice Warrior says:
    May 18, 2018 at 2:12 am

    Let it all come out.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. noswamp says:
    May 18, 2018 at 2:13 am

    I see that Laura did not interrupt tonight. But need to skip the first half of her show to when Roger Stone appears and then when the “panel” appears. Good red meat information. She seemed not to underestimate her audience this time. I really respect her for mentioning what few others have mentioned: Stephan Halper the mole and snitch. She could have dug deeper, but at least we got something from the interview.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. sbell22blog says:
    May 18, 2018 at 2:14 am

    Sundance nailed this about a week ago. Some impressive deductive analysis!
    I’m fairly new to the site, but hooked now.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      May 18, 2018 at 2:25 am

      CTH is addicting…The search and the deep dive for the truth, found on these pages regarding this cluster of a caper has been nothing short of amazing.

      This is a serious matter, but the humor also found on these pages is laugh out loud funny.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • doug says:
        May 18, 2018 at 2:32 am

        The analysis on this information is incredible. I don’t know what sundance did before moving into this treehouse but the dude has a profound understanding of very complex issues.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • Sayit2016 says:
          May 18, 2018 at 2:59 am

          I started reading CTH during the Trevyon Martin case in 2012… and never looked back.

          The sheer volume of analytical information Sundance cranks out is mind numbing.

          Welcome !

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
          • Curry Worsham says:
            May 18, 2018 at 3:27 am

            Me too. CTH is unique. Same sleuthing that worked for TM and MB now employed against Deep State.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • Chip Doctor says:
            May 18, 2018 at 3:45 am

            I wonder why Rush never mentions Sundance. He certainly must know of him. He mentions plenty of others. It’s not like CTH takes away anything from his show. Can anyone ever recall him mentioning CTH?

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        May 18, 2018 at 2:34 am

        I’ll say. My nose is still smarting from an earlier unexpected “Sundance-ism” involving Tom Donohue while drinking a glass of ice water.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        May 18, 2018 at 2:51 am

        Hey, don’t blame it on me…..I’m a victim of surcumstances…..😎

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Leslie says:
        May 18, 2018 at 3:31 am

        After my morning devotional I would usually check Facebook followed by Drudge and Fox News but since discovering CTH in December, it’s AM devotions followed by CTH and nothing else. You don’t need anything else after hanging out here!

        Like

        Reply
        • Chip Doctor says:
          May 18, 2018 at 3:54 am

          I agree. CTH has become my go to site for the latest. I come here first. I think many of us are “addicted” to CTH not only for Sundance’s brilliant analysis, but also for the comments. I learn as much from you guys as I do from Sundance. There are some very good writers on here. Other sites evolve into nasty name calling within a few posts. Tons of trolls.

          I encourage people to donate to CTH. I don’t ever see solicitations, so I will make one for them.

          Like

          Reply
    • Gloria Albertini says:
      May 18, 2018 at 2:35 am

      We all are hooked…. very informative.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Dekester says:
      May 18, 2018 at 3:16 am

      I can relate shell22, I fell asleep early and awakened at 1210 ( PST.)

      My first thought is open up the CTH and see what has happened in the last few hours, and here I am.

      Seven more years of this. I hope I make it😉

      God bless PDJT and thank you all.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. Andrew Lee says:
    May 18, 2018 at 2:19 am

    Ingraham: “I know DiGenova is… on this.”

    Somehow I thought of you SD.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Tiffany McClure says:
    May 18, 2018 at 2:24 am

    Does the release of the Glenn Simpson transcripts by FEinstein raise anyone else’s suspicions? It just doesn’t seem to fit. So she was letting who know to get their story straight? Simpson walked back story then didn’t. Doesn’t make sense. Anyway just something to wonder about. Feels like a trap.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • piper567 says:
      May 18, 2018 at 2:37 am

      Tiffany, Sundance wrote an essay on that very topic.
      Check the Archives…tab on the sidebar near the top.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • daughnworks247 says:
      May 18, 2018 at 3:58 am

      Maybe Feinstein’s release of Simpson transcript was either a trap or a warning to others to shut-up, or if they do testify, to follow same narrative?
      Note – The guy (Jones/James ??? can’t recall his name) who was on Feinstein’s staff, who left and raised 50 million to continue Fusion’s work—- might be a good idea to check the timeline of him leaving Feinstein, and Feinstein’s release of the transcript. Would the release of the transcript helped him to raise funds? Might be another piece of the puzzle.

      Like

      Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 2:28 am

    Laura probably read it here first. After Dobbs mentioned and tweeted out this site on his show, gotta figure the Faux peeps swing by for “the best reporting” aka Sundance.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. doug says:
    May 18, 2018 at 2:30 am

    These criminal conspirators did far more to undermine our Republic that anything the Russians could have done. That is, IF they go unpunished.
    The FBI/CIA has no credibility, the DOJ same thing. Indeed, the whole intelligence apparatus has been compromised. Foreign intel “partners”. All of them.
    What MUH Russia did was find the Steele/Brennan cabal hungry for chum on Trump and they said, You want crap? We’ll give you crap! And these crooks fed it to a FISA court and the Obama press.

    People HAVE TO GO TO JAIL. This cannot go unpunished.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • deqwik2 says:
      May 18, 2018 at 2:51 am

      Carter Page just referred to it as Domestic Terrorism.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  10. wendy forward says:
    May 18, 2018 at 2:36 am

    Excellent show. Thanks.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Fedup says:
    May 18, 2018 at 2:46 am

    We’re gonna need more rope.

    Like

    Reply
  12. tunis says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:03 am

    I am curious about the timing of the leaks and the NY Times story. What prompted this story now? IG Horowitz is just wrapping up the Clinton email investigation and it appears he’s got some ways to go to complete the FISA abuse, unmasking, spying and framing of Trump and his campaign. Is Devin Nunes sniffing too close to comfort that Sally Yates and Mary McCord would go on record on this story to spin the “justification”?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • TDU_Weight says:
      May 18, 2018 at 3:46 am

      Timing is everything. As you well know it has to do with SQUIRREL! and framing the narrative… and then there is always the Oh Sh*t screw ups as you spin your web. I’ve got some stuff for you to help get your head around the BIG UGLY in general… but you’re gonna have to invest a little time. If you can’t watch or read this stuff all at once… do it in “easy stages” cause that’s how Moses crossed the Sinai … So let’s jump in Mr. Peabody’s Way Back Machine… and go back to the time of the Nuremberg trials… (clip is 4 minutes) ,,, and meet this man, Thomas J. Dodd, one of the chief prosecutors at the trials… meet him, and then wonder how this man……

      became…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • TDU_Weight says:
      May 18, 2018 at 4:05 am

      … this man.

      Clip is 48 minutes long… and to understand everything else that follows, you really need to watch this clip very, very carefully. Watch it at normal speed and watch it from start to finish. You say you are curious about the timing of the leaks, so basically you want “to know how a plot watch works”. “For now let’s just keep an eye on the time.” In the beginning, “nothing will make sense to your ears” and you will “doubt” everything you see, hear, and read that follows… “But in the end you will understand.”

      and now, the same man as above about 8 years later…

      Like

      Reply
  13. Dutchman says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:04 am

    On appointment of G. HASPEL, people are talking about how she said MI6 WASN’T involved in spying on DJT.
    And, wasn’t ‘Head’ of british intel forced to resign?
    My suspicion is that these foriegn actors, in England and Australia, were ‘rogue’, working as part of international deep state, rather than for countries best interests. Has been going on for a long time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Piggy says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:07 am

    Everytime I watch, read, or listen to this stuff, I can’t help to think about the hatred by the FBI/DoJ agents, other government officials, and foreign operatives of Americans citizens. All of this isn’t just about the POTUS, its we who voted for them they really hate.

    I’m OK with this. It means we finally have their attention and when this goat rope is over it means we need to put our foot on the gas and not let up.

    Bring it on.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Splatterbottom says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:07 am

    By way of light relief on the Australian angle: Dolly Downer goes to London.

    And here is him putting on his fishnet stockings: http://www.ozpolitic.com/album/forum-attachments/downer_fishnets_220.jpg

    Like

    Reply
  16. 1hear2learn says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:07 am

    Good clip, I also very much liked the Joe Dejenova interview on Tucker tonight. It was a great summation of the misuse and setup by Brennan & company.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • roubaix says:
      May 18, 2018 at 3:27 am

      In that interview, Joe said criminal referrals have been made by Horowitz … and Brennan needs a very good lawyer. Huge if true.

      I’d like to see prosecutions that match the severity of the crimes here. I’m cynical about accountability in DC but at least there’s reason to hope.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. trapper says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:29 am

    They touched briefly upon the issue of PDJT talking to Mueller. Is anyone else getting the feeling that PDJT is just stiff-arming Mueller, stalling for time until the IG report comes out, and with it perhaps some unsealed indictments? PDJT teases talking to Mueller, then his lawyers throw cold water all over the idea. Feels like a stall.

    Also, is anyone else getting the feeling that the whole independent counsel investigation was from the beginning an elaborate piece of deliberate misdirection by PDJT to keep the focus and attention off of the IG, Sessions, and Huber? He has kept the Trump collusion believers (the dupes who believed the Russian collusion smear) busy for a year on a wild goose chase while clearing working space for the IG and Huber to build criminal cases against the conspirators. It just worked out that way? Serendipity?

    And if this indeed was an elaborate piece of misdirection, might it be a double misdirection? Might the IG investigation itself have served as a cover, drawing attention away from a simultaneous investigation of the CF and U1? The rest of May could prove very interesting, and very revealing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. distracted2 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:32 am

    It’s the first time I’ve heard his name spoken in prime time – or at anytime for that matter.

    You’ve nailed it again, Sundance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. fred5678 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:34 am

    Enough of this drip, drip, drip. The Republic is under attack!!

    I am tired of waiting . I am going to the hardware store and get some rope.

    “I’m Tired of Waiting–Let’s Kill One”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Curry Worsham says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:40 am

    Red pill cat.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. Bob Thoms says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:52 am

    Finally, Halper is openly linked to this coup by a major tv news source. Bravo Ingraham!
    Next up Brennan, Halpers handler/recuriter.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. wheatietoo says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:54 am

    I wonder if the ‘Campaign Mole’ is still on the job…as a mole.

    Did this person make the transition and are they now in the White House?

    I get the impression that this ‘mole’ is a name we don’t know yet.
    Or maybe we know the name…but don’t know yet that they were acting as a mole.

    And was there only ‘one’ mole — or are there others?

    Like

    Reply
  23. rashomon says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:56 am

    Who, who, who is financing all the illegal activities that are undermining our REPUBLIC?

    Simple.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. teeheeman says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:59 am

    Nice work to the CTH community and SD – I’m certainly hooked! I’ve been selectively sharing posts for the past few weeks. Readers need to be in the mood to “think and dig” which this Spygate story certainly qualifies for! This is hopefully a moment in history – we’ll see….

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s