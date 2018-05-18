Ingraham Segment: Stefan Halper “Agent Provocateur”….

I might be wrong, but this is the first prime-time mention of Stefan Halper I’m aware of:
.
Two days prior to the New York Times article outlining an FBI counterintelligence sting operation to infiltrate the Trump campaign I wrote the following:
I have a sneaking suspicion the Machiavellian connections between the U.S. intelligence apparatus and multiple foreign agents/actors, including the work of Stefan Halper in the 2016 presidential election, are only a few days from fully surfacing. There could be enough sunlight on U.K/U.S. political and intelligence officers to launch multiple investigations.
Well, buckle up, I think today we are going to see and hear much, much more.
…at least one government informant met several times with Mr. Page and Mr. Papadopoulos,… ~NYT
Originally, attention was paid to Glenn Simpson saying in that August 2017 testimony the FBI had some additional ‘inside’ knowledge in addition to Chris Steele’s information. Talk of campaign interlopers increased last week after the DOJ/FBI started stonewalling Devin Nunes and accusing him of trying to reveal the identity of a confidential CIA and FBI source for the 2016 origination of the FBI counterintelligence operation against Trump.
People began connecting Glenn Simpson’s prior 2017 testimony about ‘inside sources’ to the 2018 DOJ statements about exposing CIA/FBI ‘sources’. {See Here} Due to defensive leaks from within the corrupt intelligence apparatus the name Stefan Halper was identified. {See Here} Stefan Halper is a foreign policy expert and Cambridge professor with connections to the CIA and its British counterpart, MI6.
Then came this:
New York Times – […] The F.B.I. obtained phone records and other documents using national security letters — a secret type of subpoena — officials said. And at least one government informant met several times with Mr. Page and Mr. Papadopoulos, current and former officials said. That has become a politically contentious point, with Mr. Trump’s allies questioning whether the F.B.I. was spying on the Trump campaign or trying to entrap campaign officials…
Stefan Halper connects to the same circle of intelligence operatives Christopher Steele used for his sketchy Dossier construct. Halper’s role looks simple: make the low-level Trump campaign aides appear dirty… the CIA would relay that information to the FBI; and the FBI counterintelligence unit (Agent Peter Strzok) would take it from there.
A close circle of politically connected U.S., British, Australian and Russian intelligence insiders begins to back-stop the larger conspiracy. The information provided by the international crew was apparently shaped and funneled by former CIA Director John Brennan to the FBI for domestic political exploitation.
Who would’ve through we would be fighting a cold war between members of our own frigging government.
“Who would’ve through we would be fighting a cold war”
Or a civil war……this is a war against political tyranny.
I’m ready for a hot war. Let’s root these marxist traitors out, and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. I’m talking to you, Jeff Sessions.
I predict that Session will surprise you in the best possible way. Stay tuned.
Agreed it is a Cold War, my friend UnknownPatriot. I am not surprised. It’s who the opposition is.
Sundance, have you gone back through any of the leaked Podesta emails looking for any mention of this?
Let it all come out.
It will ; )
I see that Laura did not interrupt tonight. But need to skip the first half of her show to when Roger Stone appears and then when the “panel” appears. Good red meat information. She seemed not to underestimate her audience this time. I really respect her for mentioning what few others have mentioned: Stephan Halper the mole and snitch. She could have dug deeper, but at least we got something from the interview.
It was a good segment. ; )
If Ingraham keeps diggin like she is, she could outdo Hannity…and become more famous than she is….
Little less talk is all she needs…..
Her show is pretty new– she is working the kinks out ; )
Sundance nailed this about a week ago. Some impressive deductive analysis!
I’m fairly new to the site, but hooked now.
CTH is addicting…The search and the deep dive for the truth, found on these pages regarding this cluster of a caper has been nothing short of amazing.
This is a serious matter, but the humor also found on these pages is laugh out loud funny.
The analysis on this information is incredible. I don’t know what sundance did before moving into this treehouse but the dude has a profound understanding of very complex issues.
I started reading CTH during the Trevyon Martin case in 2012… and never looked back.
The sheer volume of analytical information Sundance cranks out is mind numbing.
Welcome !
Me too. CTH is unique. Same sleuthing that worked for TM and MB now employed against Deep State.
I wonder why Rush never mentions Sundance. He certainly must know of him. He mentions plenty of others. It’s not like CTH takes away anything from his show. Can anyone ever recall him mentioning CTH?
I’ll say. My nose is still smarting from an earlier unexpected “Sundance-ism” involving Tom Donohue while drinking a glass of ice water.
Wear a bib from the Red Lobster it helps ; )
Ha! Personal experience? Thanks for the tip! I may have to try it.
Hey, don’t blame it on me…..I’m a victim of surcumstances…..😎
HA !
After my morning devotional I would usually check Facebook followed by Drudge and Fox News but since discovering CTH in December, it’s AM devotions followed by CTH and nothing else. You don’t need anything else after hanging out here!
I agree. CTH has become my go to site for the latest. I come here first. I think many of us are “addicted” to CTH not only for Sundance’s brilliant analysis, but also for the comments. I learn as much from you guys as I do from Sundance. There are some very good writers on here. Other sites evolve into nasty name calling within a few posts. Tons of trolls.
I encourage people to donate to CTH. I don’t ever see solicitations, so I will make one for them.
We all are hooked…. very informative.
I can relate shell22, I fell asleep early and awakened at 1210 ( PST.)
My first thought is open up the CTH and see what has happened in the last few hours, and here I am.
Seven more years of this. I hope I make it😉
God bless PDJT and thank you all.
Ingraham: “I know DiGenova is… on this.”
Somehow I thought of you SD.
Does the release of the Glenn Simpson transcripts by FEinstein raise anyone else’s suspicions? It just doesn’t seem to fit. So she was letting who know to get their story straight? Simpson walked back story then didn’t. Doesn’t make sense. Anyway just something to wonder about. Feels like a trap.
Tiffany, Sundance wrote an essay on that very topic.
Check the Archives…tab on the sidebar near the top.
Maybe Feinstein’s release of Simpson transcript was either a trap or a warning to others to shut-up, or if they do testify, to follow same narrative?
Note – The guy (Jones/James ??? can’t recall his name) who was on Feinstein’s staff, who left and raised 50 million to continue Fusion’s work—- might be a good idea to check the timeline of him leaving Feinstein, and Feinstein’s release of the transcript. Would the release of the transcript helped him to raise funds? Might be another piece of the puzzle.
Laura probably read it here first. After Dobbs mentioned and tweeted out this site on his show, gotta figure the Faux peeps swing by for “the best reporting” aka Sundance.
It has been really good to see CTH being tweeted and retweeted as recommended reading.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m SO proud!
Me too– no other can learn what we are !
Talk about REAL Truth to POWER. ( I would like to know who coined this dumb phrase ; )
NOW OTHERES *
These criminal conspirators did far more to undermine our Republic that anything the Russians could have done. That is, IF they go unpunished.
The FBI/CIA has no credibility, the DOJ same thing. Indeed, the whole intelligence apparatus has been compromised. Foreign intel “partners”. All of them.
What MUH Russia did was find the Steele/Brennan cabal hungry for chum on Trump and they said, You want crap? We’ll give you crap! And these crooks fed it to a FISA court and the Obama press.
People HAVE TO GO TO JAIL. This cannot go unpunished.
Carter Page just referred to it as Domestic Terrorism.
Excellent show. Thanks.
We’re gonna need more rope.
I am curious about the timing of the leaks and the NY Times story. What prompted this story now? IG Horowitz is just wrapping up the Clinton email investigation and it appears he’s got some ways to go to complete the FISA abuse, unmasking, spying and framing of Trump and his campaign. Is Devin Nunes sniffing too close to comfort that Sally Yates and Mary McCord would go on record on this story to spin the “justification”?
Timing is everything. As you well know it has to do with SQUIRREL! and framing the narrative… and then there is always the Oh Sh*t screw ups as you spin your web. I’ve got some stuff for you to help get your head around the BIG UGLY in general… but you’re gonna have to invest a little time. If you can’t watch or read this stuff all at once… do it in “easy stages” cause that’s how Moses crossed the Sinai … So let’s jump in Mr. Peabody’s Way Back Machine… and go back to the time of the Nuremberg trials… (clip is 4 minutes) ,,, and meet this man, Thomas J. Dodd, one of the chief prosecutors at the trials… meet him, and then wonder how this man……
became…
Then his son Chris Dodd was a DC swamp critter from Conn who took to the scam like a fish does to water.
… this man.
Clip is 48 minutes long… and to understand everything else that follows, you really need to watch this clip very, very carefully. Watch it at normal speed and watch it from start to finish. You say you are curious about the timing of the leaks, so basically you want “to know how a plot watch works”. “For now let’s just keep an eye on the time.” In the beginning, “nothing will make sense to your ears” and you will “doubt” everything you see, hear, and read that follows… “But in the end you will understand.”
and now, the same man as above about 8 years later…
On appointment of G. HASPEL, people are talking about how she said MI6 WASN’T involved in spying on DJT.
And, wasn’t ‘Head’ of british intel forced to resign?
My suspicion is that these foriegn actors, in England and Australia, were ‘rogue’, working as part of international deep state, rather than for countries best interests. Has been going on for a long time.
Everytime I watch, read, or listen to this stuff, I can’t help to think about the hatred by the FBI/DoJ agents, other government officials, and foreign operatives of Americans citizens. All of this isn’t just about the POTUS, its we who voted for them they really hate.
I’m OK with this. It means we finally have their attention and when this goat rope is over it means we need to put our foot on the gas and not let up.
Bring it on.
By way of light relief on the Australian angle: Dolly Downer goes to London.
And here is him putting on his fishnet stockings: http://www.ozpolitic.com/album/forum-attachments/downer_fishnets_220.jpg
Good clip, I also very much liked the Joe Dejenova interview on Tucker tonight. It was a great summation of the misuse and setup by Brennan & company.
In that interview, Joe said criminal referrals have been made by Horowitz … and Brennan needs a very good lawyer. Huge if true.
I’d like to see prosecutions that match the severity of the crimes here. I’m cynical about accountability in DC but at least there’s reason to hope.
Joe isn’t the kind of guy who says untrue things.
They touched briefly upon the issue of PDJT talking to Mueller. Is anyone else getting the feeling that PDJT is just stiff-arming Mueller, stalling for time until the IG report comes out, and with it perhaps some unsealed indictments? PDJT teases talking to Mueller, then his lawyers throw cold water all over the idea. Feels like a stall.
Also, is anyone else getting the feeling that the whole independent counsel investigation was from the beginning an elaborate piece of deliberate misdirection by PDJT to keep the focus and attention off of the IG, Sessions, and Huber? He has kept the Trump collusion believers (the dupes who believed the Russian collusion smear) busy for a year on a wild goose chase while clearing working space for the IG and Huber to build criminal cases against the conspirators. It just worked out that way? Serendipity?
And if this indeed was an elaborate piece of misdirection, might it be a double misdirection? Might the IG investigation itself have served as a cover, drawing attention away from a simultaneous investigation of the CF and U1? The rest of May could prove very interesting, and very revealing.
It’s the first time I’ve heard his name spoken in prime time – or at anytime for that matter.
You’ve nailed it again, Sundance.
Enough of this drip, drip, drip. The Republic is under attack!!
I am tired of waiting . I am going to the hardware store and get some rope.
“I’m Tired of Waiting–Let’s Kill One”
Red pill cat.
Finally, Halper is openly linked to this coup by a major tv news source. Bravo Ingraham!
Next up Brennan, Halpers handler/recuriter.
I wonder if the ‘Campaign Mole’ is still on the job…as a mole.
Did this person make the transition and are they now in the White House?
I get the impression that this ‘mole’ is a name we don’t know yet.
Or maybe we know the name…but don’t know yet that they were acting as a mole.
And was there only ‘one’ mole — or are there others?
You don’t think the “moles”were Paige or Pap?
Who, who, who is financing all the illegal activities that are undermining our REPUBLIC?
Simple.
American taxpayers.
Nice work to the CTH community and SD – I’m certainly hooked! I’ve been selectively sharing posts for the past few weeks. Readers need to be in the mood to “think and dig” which this Spygate story certainly qualifies for! This is hopefully a moment in history – we’ll see….
