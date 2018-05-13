Sunday Talks: John Bolton -vs- Martha Raddatz on Iran Policy…

It is interesting to watch the Trump Cabinet debate the Obama Cabinet (U.S. media). In this interview between White House National Security Advisor John Bolton and ABC’s Martha Raddatz the central topic is Iran; the detailed conversation is deep weeds therein.
After Bolton presents the administration position and reasoning for exiting the deeply flawed, unsigned and unenforceable Obama Iran “deal” (not treaty), essentially a JCPOA pathway to the land of broken promises, Ambassador Bolton then reaches the part of the discussion where sanctions against European companies come back into play. This is the best part. WATCH:
Massive U.S. economic leverage, and the strategic application therein, is an aspect that drives the left-wing Iranian apologists bananas. A weaponized $20 trillion U.S. economy is the unavoidable atomic sledgehammer at the foundation of the Trump Doctrine. It is far more powerful than a military weapon and drops all nations to their knees in compliance.
Everything is about the economics. E.V.E.R.Y.T.H.I.N.G. Every point of opposition; every forward MAGA policy; every initiative, including freedom; every move toward success; everything is about the economics.
Look at the immediate take-away published by Reuters.
There are trillions at stake.
Every issue surrounds those trillions.
All political ideology is only triumphed by threatened indulgences.
Love seeing Trump’s picks beating down the cardboard philosophy of the Left!
Like the idiotic Der Spiegel excerpt Rattitz read. What a bunch of whiny, entitled socialist losers are the EU!
That last picture with May and Merkel makes me sick.
“Everything is about the economics. E.V.E.R.Y.T.H.I.N.G. Every point of opposition; every forward MAGA policy; every initiative, including freedom; every move toward success; everything is about the economics”
^^^^THIS!!!^^^^
Absolutely! I am absolutely proud and amazed by how effective Trump has used US economic power above all of the so-called levers of power, of military, economic and political/diplomatic. Trump has used economic power impassionately and without regard to friend or foe. All that matters is America First. It’s phenomenal! Geopolitics being mastered using economics (Trump was an economics major). Trump’s geoeconomics is going to change the world and change the world for the better. MAGA!!
John “Lightning” Bolton vs Martha “Radish” Raddatz … like a steel cage match between an David Hogg and Chuck Norris.
Absolutely love how Pompeo and Bolton left the sanctions questions open. Let France, Germany and France sweat. I want to see if the UK helped the traitors in the FBI, DOJ, State and CIA web of deceit attempt to take down our POTUS. Sanctions may be the least of their worries.
It’s as if the Europeans leaders lack vision. If all goes well and as planned with NK, we’ll see a huge economic boom for NK and its new partners. Using that blue print with Iran would be huge as well as opposed to working with the Mullahs as the EU is doing. That amounts to peanuts compared to a full opening and development of Iran with the Iranian people in the driver’s seat.
All of us Treepers are anxious to expose the traitors who are trying to take down our POTUS? You mentioned France, Germany, UK…..I’d like to add Australia to that list.
Because, remember the kerfuffle at the beginning of Trump’s presidency when “leakers” exposed the private POTUS conversation with Australia?
Enemies trying to show their control over our VSGDJT, but they failed.
Funny that the media ranted and raved about how smart Obama was…If only they had the ability to comprehend what is happening. Alas, the S in MSM must be stupidity!!
I think they comprehend. They’re just working overtime to make sure their readers and viewers never do.
Money talks and BS walks!
As for Russia 🇷🇺, they are giddy about the fact that our President is going to put crippling sanctions on Iran 🇮🇷. 70%+ of their GDP comes from the sale of oil. Removing Iran 🇮🇷 from the equation is HUGE for them. Especially with a barrel of oil selling at $71 a barrel.
The Russians also assured PM Netanyahu they will not provide their S-300 ground-to-air missiles to Syria 🇸🇾.
https://www.newstimes.com/technology/businessinsider/article/Putin-may-have-given-Israeli-PM-Netanyahu-the-12903507.php
From the article linked above:
* Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
* Netanyahu left saying he thought Russia wouldn’t intervene in Israel protecting itself.
* On Wednesday night, a massive air war broke out between Iranian forces in Syria and Israeli jets; Israel has said it destroyed numerous Iranian sites.
* Putin has warned Netanyahu against attacking Syrian sites, but when it comes to Israel versus Iranians, he seems not to care.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/russia-netanyahu-visit-backs-off-084918232.html
From the article linked above:
Russia is not in talks with the Syrian government about supplying advanced S-300 ground-to-air missiles and does not think they are needed, the Izvestia daily cited a top Kremlin aide as saying on Friday, in an apparent U-turn by Moscow.
The comments, by Vladimir Kozhin, an aide to President Vladimir Putin who oversees Russian military assistance to other countries, follow a visit to Moscow by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week, who has been lobbying Putin hard not to transfer the missiles.
Thanks Felice for all the info on Israel and Russia. I hadn’t seen any of that yet and it really adds to my understanding of what is happening. Lots to think about here. We are watching amazing things happen daily.
I agree with everything Sylvia said!
I dealt with one Israeli in business. Push, push, push. He was unrelenting!
Remember, was it the 6 Day War?
W.O.W. !
I thought this deal was based on the sanctions being able to be “snapped back” into place. Let the snapping begin!
Hey Martha Raddatz! The skeleton at the medical school called – he wants his face back!
Sha always asks such trite questions.
There’s an old movie called “Death Becomes Her” that Radatz always brings to mind.
“Death Warmed Over Becomes Her”?
Cultural appropriation of skeletorians.
Martha does have a rather unique look about her. I was thinking as I watched that if her eye moved any further apart, she would look like a fish. j/s
Loved her crying on camera when she realized hilldabeast had lost!! Epic
Bolton and Pompeo are sending a consistent message- and are team players! PTrump seems to have good judgement on his picks- rather than who was forced on him politically.
Imagine the possibilities if the RINOS in the Congress got in synch with the Presidents MAGA policies.
I’m telling you – I said it before and I will say it again…I don’t think KJU never had any nukes. I think they are tired of the isolation and having to keep up the farce of having them, and up until Trump, nobody ever offered them and “out” before. I think KJU was just waiting for a chance to end the charade and come into the real world, especially after he got a taste of it recently, with the winter Olympics. He never had any nuclear “capabilities” – he just had to keep up the impression that he did. But whatever it is, it’s all good for us and them. So it is a win-win situation.
Well, something caused earthquakes at that test site on multiple occasions, not to mention the tell tail radioactive fingerprints that were left…
“Rods from God” perhaps? Was the site obliterated with pinpoint weapons? Or commando raids (think of the attack submarines returning to port flying the Jolly Roger flag . . . ).
Kimchi fermentation mega cauldron blew up. /s
Whoa! Isn’t kimchi classed as a chemical weapon?
😜
Nice!!
But minus 10 points for cultural misappropriation, per MSM gadflies. 😉
Interesting: both Pompeo and Bolton stated that POTUS Trump would size up Kim Jong-un at the summit in Singapore.
Bolton and a Pompeo are respecting PTrump wanting to be engaged and taking an active role as the President in making the final decision. Pompeo and Bolton are team players. Whatever PTrump, Bolton, and Pompeo hashed out behind the scenes they have a plan and are all on the same page. Tillerson and others were butting heads with PTrump and publically undermining him rather than working with him.
Bolton was calm, cool, collected, prepared, knew the facts, history, and how to smack down the insipid whining / preening of the left. Did you see how fast Martha kept changing the subject, especially when he b!tch-slapped the entire Obama administration?
OMG: Bolton, Pompeo, Mattis — fierceness taken to astronomical heights.
Bolton essentially called Obama and Kerry criminals…tell it like it is baby!
I’m perfectly fine with lethal injection, gas, hanging, quartering or firing squad for treason.
Candidate Trump did say he would have the best team on negotiations. Promise kept again. MAGA!
Now coming up, back to President Trump bashing!
Martha Radditz was the one choking back her tears on Election Night. Wonder if she had to retreat to her safe space/crying room after this beat down.
My favorite part is [Der Speigel says …] Well, I think that statement is just silly. Ha ha ha. Perfectly dismissive. I am so stealing that. Der Speigel really is too silly to use as basis for discussion. He doesn’t even bother treating their statement as genuine concern.
Does anyone remember Moochelle comments wherein she compared the presidencies of her husband and VSGPDJT to two dads with very different parenting styles?
Said Moochelle…“I always sort of felt like the eight years that Barack was president, it was sort of like having the good parent at home. You know, the responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time”. She then went on to blather on about her great husband and his wonderful team.
Well, after watching the Bolton interview, it’s so evident that the right parent is in charge and the grown-ups that report to VSGPDJT are light years ahead of the former JV team.
Bolton articulates clear, transparent and unequivocal support for VSGPDJT decision to terminate the JCPOA (Iran deal) and actually cites Iranian non-compliance by referencing chapter and verse loopholes that the “former parents” and the JV team negotiated into the actual document. And regarding NOKO, Bolton succinctly hammers home the economic leverage VSGPDJT proposes to incentivize NOKO de-nuclearization. WOW!
Compare Bolton subject matter expertise to Susan Rice. Then just for fun, recall the musings of Ben Rhodes, Tommy Vietor, Mari Harf and company.
We just love your parenting style, Mr. President and Thank You every day for MAGA!
Obama is the parent that condones pot smoking, maybe even lights up with his daughter when she turns 21.
Tommy Vietor, aka “Dude, that was like four years ago.”
Obama really had a penchant for pajam boys, didn’t he?
Trump can simply ask KJU, “What is it as President of the United States suggest for N. Korea including its people, you do not want for N.Korea and its people”?
I must say remarkably fair and helpful interviewby Radditz. She gave me the vibe of respecting John Bolton if not perhaps agreeing with hi. She may just be thinking “geez, maybe Obama really was to weak for the moment.’
LikeLike
Going in she probably realized she had no other choice. Bolton, like Mulvaney, answers questions precisely and coherently, without the pandering equivocation too often seen with pols. But you’re right she wasn’t too bad. Normally I can’t listen to more than fifteen seconds of her blather.
I hope we can go in there (NK) and get some food to those poor people.
“….he’s in a very strong negotiating position because of his nuclear…..”
No, he isn’t, you foolish twit! The little jerk has had all of the possible outcomes explained to him.
None, save his capitulation now, offered an outcome that allowed his regime to survive.
Glad to see an honest opportunity for peace/reunification but Un should be tried and executed for his crimes.
So the Obama reps were out in force promising the Europeans our POTUS was bluffing. Sounds like they’re the ones who should be getting insulted on the magazine cover.
Is there really a Logan Act and how does it not apply to the shenanigans now being pulled by Obama/Clinton/Kerry?
“A weaponized $20 trillion U.S. economy …” SNORT!!!!! (slight delay to clean keyboard)
Turnabout’s fair play in love, war, and politics you Never-Trumpers (that’s you, McCain — and thanks for your service, BTW), RINO’s, GOPe’ers, commies (that’s YOU, Bernie), Alinskyites (that’s YOU, Hildabeast), progressives, liberals, antifa imbeciles, embedded socialist educators, Deep State careerists, MSM pontificating airheads (that’s you, Brooks),and all other anti-American ne’er-do-wells.
WINNING!!!!!
ABC’s Chyron: “Trump’s foreign policy gambles”
SNORT!!!!!!
Trump Atomic Sledgehammer:
