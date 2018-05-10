Chairman Nunes and Gowdy Meet With DOJ, FBI and ODNI to Discuss Non-Compliance With Congressional Requests…

The current issue is the DOJ and FBI refusing to comply with a previous letter sent by Chairman Devin Nunes to Jeff Sessions requesting information pertinent to ongoing review of potential FISA abuse.

Chairman Nunes sent Main Justice a classified letter asking questions. DOJ responded saying they would not comply with providing information (letter below). The Washington Post claimed Nunes was looking for information on an FBI/DOJ ‘source’:

“Top White House officials, with the assent of President Trump, agreed to back the decision to withhold the information. They were persuaded that turning over Justice Department documents could risk lives by potentially exposing the source, a U.S. citizen who has provided intelligence to the CIA and FBI, according to multiple people familiar with the discussion and the person’s role.” (link)



Additionally, this “source” was later also described as a witness for Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation.



A subpoena that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) issued to the Justice Department last week made a broad request for all documents about an individual who people close to the matter say is a sensitive, longtime intelligence source for the CIA and FBI. The Justice Department has refused to provide the documents. Intelligence officials say the material could jeopardize the source, a U.S. citizen who has aided the special counsel investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 campaign. (link)

However, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said the Nunes inquiry was appropriate. With Ryan’s support, Chairman Nunes threatened to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of congress for non-compliance with valid congressional oversight. DOJ responded saying they’d like a private meeting. Today that meeting took place.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Nunes, and House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy, met with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and his deputy Ed O’Callahan, as well as representatives from the FBI (Christopher Wray) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (Dan Coats).

Sketchy, all of it. Notice they are not ACTUALLY meeting with Wray or Coats, but career administrative officials, ie. “representatives” of the FBI and ODNI. Sketchy. Suspicious. It all sounds more like the Lawfare Group is still driving the “small group” instructions.

WASHINGTON – […] “We had a productive discussion today with officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Department of Justice, and FBI in which we raised questions related to information requested from the Intelligence Community,” Nunes and Gowdy said in a statement. “The officials committed to holding further discussions of these matters, and we look forward to continuing our dialogue next week to satisfy the committee’s request.” […] California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, is also expected to go to the Justice Department on Thursday for the same briefing given to Nunes and Gowdy. (link)

Sketchy. All of it. Given the history of what has taken place within the DOJ and FBI; and knowing the lower-tier of career administrative officials are still in place within the DOJ and FBI; I don’t trust a single constructed word out of either organization.

My standing status/outlook is: they’re hiding stuff.

If they ain’t, let ’em prove it.

The DOJ and FBI are corrupt. Institutionally corrupt. All of it.

They are all liars.

Trust is gone.

Co-dependent no more!

#ColdAnger

