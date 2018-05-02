Joe diGenova Discusses Rod Rosenstein….

While I believe the remarks by Rod Rosenstein are being ridiculously taken out of context by dismissing the originating question, there is a solid argument to be made that enough is just simply enough with this *redaction* nonsense.

It is clear, the political left are determined to use Lawfare tactics to impeach President Trump and destroy anyone/everyone around him. Accepting this, and knowing the Lawfare scheme can only succeed in an environment of rumor, innuendo and false witness, the fastest way to destroy the narrative is full transparency.

