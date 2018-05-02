Joe diGenova Discusses Rod Rosenstein….

While I believe the remarks by Rod Rosenstein are being ridiculously taken out of context by dismissing the originating question, there is a solid argument to be made that enough is just simply enough with this *redaction* nonsense.
It is clear, the political left are determined to use Lawfare tactics to impeach President Trump and destroy anyone/everyone around him. Accepting this, and knowing the Lawfare scheme can only succeed in an environment of rumor, innuendo and false witness, the fastest way to destroy the narrative is full transparency.
Rudy G is absolutely crucifying ALL of them on Hannity. ALL of them.
Rudy G was fabulous – just layed it out straight forward with detail. Snake Rosenstein basically wanted Mueller – suggested PTrump pick him for FBI then forced SC when PTrump refused Muellef for FBI Director. All the FBI run to Mueller like he’s their big brother protector.
Mueller could not have been appointed FBI director, again, without an act of Congress, any more than Obama, GWB, or Bill Clinton could be President again. He’s not eligible for that position and they (DJT, RR, RM) all knew it.
There’s an act of Kabuki being played out that is almost to its climax where all the masks fall. Fooling the real bad guys requires fooling many good ones too.
Want to know about Rosenstein? Try this thread.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/991773717037494283.html
This. ☝️☝️
Did you realize this post is sandwiched in between 2 about Michael Caputo. They sort of don’t agree with what you are saying.
Thank you, geoffb…..I NEEDED THAT….
geoffb5 – I just watched the full CSpan May 1 interview on YouTube and then read the threadreaderapp –
he struck me as a straightshooter. I agree wth you re Kabuki etc – .
Must say that the Never Trump atmosphere in the room (mainly Press) was Odious!
I actually feel better about things than I did after watching Tucker Carlson – RR explained about the ‘oversight’ which congress has nowadays and past interpretations etc.
We should all keep our powder dry?
are you geofl from awhile back? Hope so ..miss her.. but welcome if you are new…
Yep. Too bad Hannity has to talk over his answers just when he’s starting to say something important. Why the hell can’t Hannity see how he does this? Doesn’t anyone at Fox give the hosts feedback? Like don’t ask a question and then keep talking while they’re trying to answer.
You are annoyed at Hannity…gee what a nice problem to have. Have you ever considered for even a moment the amazing amount of time and effort Hannity has given to the Conservative cause. He has done more in 3 shows than most of us have done in a life time and he has hundreds of shows on radio and T.V. – you spitballs should be aimed at real enemies…maybe Madcow or Don Lime or Anderson Pooper – but Hannity…that is hallowed ground. Now go to the interwebs and go old school to Hannity and Colmes…
Hannity….like Rush and Levin et. al. are simply controlled opposition, the opposite side of the Uniparty coin….sorry you’ve been duped into believing otherwise…..you probably still think there’s a difference between Rs & Ds…but don’t worry Catholic man, I used to think that too….but I woke up…hopefully you will too
I remember when Rush went all out for NAFTA, GATT and the WTO. He does not seem to want to discuss that anymore.
Awaiting on what will be @sundance’s rebuttal/reaction to Rudy’s interview.
Me, too, Molly!!!
I would rather see results from behind the scenes action than strong words on tv.
Shut this thing down!
Justin: Hannity is a TV show, not a court of law.
I do not believe Trump sits down with Mueller. This Volcano is about to blow. That’s why Rudy is spelling it all out on Hannity tonight.
This is a really good read! Warning ⚠️ about some of the language.
So, Fle, there is hope, that we can nail them?
Without a doubt in the world. Our President is going to bury ever last one of them until the regret being born!
I think Rudy sent a big message to Sessions to get off his ass and do it real quick and shut this debacle down. At least we know now that Trump has a great legal team. I think Trump may get involved and shut it all down if Sessions doesn’t. Rudy is not someone to mess with.
Frankie: Sorry Sessions is napping at the moment!
It’s just beautiful to see all of the straight talkers PT now has in the house! I also love Pompeo and Mulvaney. This is just beautiful speech.
Very NOT impressed with Giuliani on Hannity.
What’s with the making of the big eyes.
What’s with discussing the President’s legal strategy on television.
What’s with the appeasing tone and laudatory report of Mueller’s character.
HAVE YOU NOT READ of Mueller’s history of wrongdoing?!!!
What’s with saying Trump “funnelled” money through Cohen!!!
That’s what Hillary did with FusionGPS via Perkins Coie.
Were you infected by proximity to Hillary?
To your ex-wife?
By your cancer drugs?
Why so soulless, so devoid of passion?
Why did his words sound so empty?
The only value I see in having Giuliani appear on Trump’s team is his knowledge of the contents of the Weiner emails, the crimes, the atrocities.
Other than that, I would keep him at a distance, not share legal strategy with him.
Otherwise, use him as agent of disinfo to the enemy.
___________
The Tucker Show interview of Joe DiGenova just preceding this was VERY GOOD.
______________
After the break – Hannity is calling RG on the Cohen thing. Giuliani backtracking.
Has the legal team forgotten the pre law 101 adage “the best defense is a strong offense”??
They need to take a ‘strong offense’ posture and stop acting as though POTUS is a defendant!
He committed no crime!
Exactly.
I must admit, I was surprised Rudy admitted President Trump repaid Michael Cohen!
I held my nose and flicked over to CNN. Within 2 minutes of Rudy admitting this on Hannity, Anderson Cooper was breathlessly reporting this “scandal”.
Rudy MUST have known CNN/MSM would run with this. Was Rudy careless, or is it part of a broader strategy? Rudy’s a skilled operator, so I’m erring on the side it was a deliberate admission, to ultimately benefit POTUS.
I think Rudy was clearing the deck and pinching the speculation that Cohen was some big time fixer. Paying hush money is not a crime if it is documented, and anyone clutching their pearls about Trump’s womanizing better take a breath, their are bigger things at stake here.
Thanks RG, that’s definitely plausible. Rudy was emphatic there was no campaign financing breach, which is the crux of the whole muh Stormy Daniels saga.
Besides, I think lying about sex was made ok by the msm in the slick Willy lewinski case. At this point, what does it really matter? 😏
👍😊
May make them (lying, FakeNews media) admit/report (I know….praying for a miracle!) that NO CAMPAIGN FUNDS WERE USED to do anything with this woe-man!!
IOW….a YUGE NOTHING 🍔, Anderson.
I was too, but they revisited it later. Cohen paid her, Trump was paying him a retainer all the while, so he was eventually “paid back”. So it wasnt an illegal campaign finance thing. Nothing that Gules said contradicts anything we thought.
Mark Levin had the former head of the Federal Election Commission on his show a couple weeks. He had written an op ed in the WSJ detailing how even if Cohen paid the $130,000 it couldn’t in any way be a campaign contribution in kind. To be such, the expense paid must be an expense that exists only because of the campaign (posters, radio ads, yard signs, campaign salaries, etc).
Cohen paid stormy with his own money, then reimbursed himself with the money Trump paid to him as a retainer fee for his future work and expences.
This is all just Kabuki theater a RUSE to keep the traitors thinking they are in control, and that Trump is on the ropes… Trump, Rosenstein, Session, Mueller, Wray, Boente, and believe it or not I am beginning to believe Comey was in on it all as well… if Comey is NOT in on the double double then based upon his answers to the interviewers in the past 2 weeks Comey is literally the least qualified person ever to run a podunk police department much less the FBI. His lack of probing and the apparent lack of desire to determine where the dossier information originated from is troubling to say the least… given he runs an investigative agency which is purported to be the best in the world… however with sloppy investigative work and lack of any vision one wonders what Comey brought if anything to the FBI? .
I echo these concerns. Rudy looked old and confused. Hannity specifically asks him about Hillary money going through Perkins Coie to fund the dossier; Rudy replies that Michael Cohen did not pay Stormy Daniels with campaign funds. If Rudy was supposed to look scholarly and/or sympathetic, he accomplished neither.
While we are here, in our tree-house talking about taking scalps of criminals in government, there was no word from Rudy about charging those criminals…Is it a wrong time talking about it, while our Lion in danger of them charging after him?
Treepers, I am in desperate need of positivity…Please, lift my spirits about Justice in our country.
When it gets to the courts 200 years of deveoping rules of procedure will win the day. The rules find the truth. That is why the crooks avoid charging crimes and going to court. These people lose every time they go to court in the end.
Will it ever gets to courts? So far we are in defensive mode, instead of offensive. PT didn’t commit any crime: they did.
And in what year will that be, and what Democrat demagogue will be President?
♥️this. Love it.
Rudy is laying it all out tonight. The Volcano is about to blow.
Someone posted, I think Pam, that Rudy will be on with Maria B. tomorrow morning on FBN. Stay tuned for the second round of explosion!
This is the release of info proceeding the Big Ugly. Sooo many Libs have no idea this is coming.
Please let Rudy refer to the Weiner laptop- pretty please!!!
That’s where the smoking gun is.
Rudy is so well liked by law enforcement, I wouldn’t be surprised that the NYC police gave him copies of Weiner’s e mails from his laptop.
Sporty, I was listening and I didn’t hear any “release of info proceeding the Big Ugly”…Not even hint. We are in defensive mode, that is my opinion after listening to Rudy(((
I believe I read that the sheer amount of info would need to be released incrementally as to avoid a huge backlash. Not sure who said it sorry.
That was a huge info drop.
Information is being blocked out, that is all I see. I am disappointed with Rudy’s interview. I love him, but he cannot do anything with deep state.
Thank you for the heads up. Missed that. Maria is quickly becoming the BEST interviewer on Fox…actually….ALL of TV.
Really.
Yep. We have all the leverage. Trump doesnt have to do interview and a subpoena has no authority if the “investigation” is deemed illegitimate.
I was hoping the Mueller travesty wouldn’t turn out like this, but the left is too horrible, dishonest, and corrupt for it to turn out any other way…
“It is clear, the political left are determined to use Lawfare tactics to impeach President Trump and destroy anyone/everyone around him.”
____________________
When members of the ‘Sovereign Citizens’ (I realize there is an inherent contradiction in terms) and similar groups use Common Law remedies to enforce their Rights, they are often labeled as ‘paper terrorists’.
But when the government and government-related groups use statute and code ‘legalities’ to do it to Americans, it’s called “Lawfare” and it’s perfectly fine.
Double standard number 9,527,487,571
Send in U.S. Marshals or the U.S. military and you arrest the bad guys, and ship them to Gitmo. Hopefully some dirtbag from Southern Poverty Lie Center will make a ruckus about it, so you can put him on the plane with everybody else to Gitmo.
And you keep doing this, to everybody who thinks they can hold up our nation’s business, until nobody says a PEEP about it.
And you ship them all to Gitmo.
This is OUR country. There is a WAR against We the People by a TINY minority of subversives who have corrupted EVERYTHING.
Round them up, and ship them OUT.
Anybody who doesn’t like it goes WITH them.
We have the military and the U.S. Marshals.
They have a loud mouth, and they can talk as LOUD as they want on the C130 flight to Gitmo.
The SC have great legal arguments but no venue. They can’t seem to grasp that. They end up filing lame motions from Federal Prison.
“The SC have great legal arguments but no venue. They can’t seem to grasp that. They end up filing lame motions from Federal Prison.”
________________
Yes. Because we have NO LAW in this country, besides ADMIRALTY LAW, which is the Law of the SEA, and NOT the Law of the LAND.
The proper venue for Americans to have their disputes heard is a Common Law Court, which is provided for by the Constitution.
……………………….
Amendment VII
In suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise reexamined in any court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.
……………………….
The government can’t just IGNORE Common Law, it is what our Constitution is BASED on.
But they do ignore it, and it would take a billionaire to sue and appeal all the way to the Supreme Court in order to RECTIFY it.
Damn it, we have RIGHTS, and they are VIOLATED AT WILL by the very government created to PROTECT those RIGHTS.
If there is a remedy besides violence, I’m all ears.
…………………………………..
Declaration of Independence:
“Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.
But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.” — excerpt
………………………………….
They qualify for the Traitor Discount… halfway to Gitmo.
Wow! Just watched Guiliani on with Hannity – I think it is now obvious (I will make it simple), Sessions and Rosenstein are black hats. No more to be said!
Finally after a year. People figure out Sessions is a crook.
Disagree. He made two errors of judgment in recusal and appointment of Rose but, not a crook.
He made a few more errors. Once he saw that the issues he recused himself from were critical to the country’s health, and that those delegated were doing a terrible job, he was responsible to find a solution, chide Rosenstein, rein Mueller in, tell his staff to turn over documents. Or Effing Quit,
dawg: Both of these “errors in judgement” are completely unacceptable for an AG. Flat out unacceptable. Unless, of course, no errors in judgement were made. We still do not know.
the problem. These are major errors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Revealing PT reimbursed Cohen
is smart. He took away a news cycle
from them. You just know the black
hats were waiting to spring that
on Trump to embarrass him later on.
Good to take that away from them.
Yes, Jahealy, I couldn’t believe my ears either.
“Did Hannity and Giuliani imagine they were doing POTUS any favors with this interview?”
Looks to me very much like Giuliani just violated PDJT’s attorney-client privilege. When the full video and transcript of the interview comes out, we can see the exact wording of his backtracking after the break. Hannity called him on his Cohen Trump story and Giuliani tries to get out of it with something about oh, I didn’t know. Well, if you’re going to represent THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, you better know all the facts.
LikeLike
He, she, it.. is just setting around babbling non coherent gibberish and the priests needs to translate hesheit gibberish, cause the profane isn’t able to understand it.
Q is a LARP. He/She simply pulls things from Twitter feeds. Trump have said out of his own mouth. Sessions was a mistake, he regret the pick& that if he knew Sessions was going to step aside from the case. He would not have pick him. How much clear can it get? They are all dragging their feet , for Democrats to win back the house then impeach Trump. They then would whip up the mob in a frenzy & have people burning cities, towns etc to force Trump to resign. They then will say see the distraction & mayhem are going to keep happening if you don’t resign Mr. President. To heal the country & heal the divide you have to do the right thing. I see the Democrats& GOP playbook as plain as day. The U.S.A Republic is in danger.
This is the truth. People are getting destroyed for supporting Trump. Nothing happens to protect them. I do not get it. Never leave anyone behind.
Excellent Howie….spoken like a true Marine…Merchant or otherwise..
It seems like the IG report may be anti-climactic by the time it arrives. The end game is accelerating from the swamp side, who see a strong offense as the best defense. When the pendulum swings strongly for the President as it did last week, the Lawcraft executioners sharpen their axes and accelerate their war plan
No way on Earth the President has to defer to the equivalent of a hung jury that is cheered on by a blood thirsty media. Those MSM clips Hannity showed leave no doubt about their ruthless pursuit of this coup.
Rosenstein used typical prog/leftist tactics to frame congressional oversight as “attacks” or extortion and not only attacks on him but on ” justice ” itself. He frames constitutionally mandated oversight as a felony crime of extortion. That same Rosenstein who threatened to use his powers to spy on Intel committes cell phones for daring to exercise their constitutional oversite. Rosenstein is no friend or “white hat”.
Love him or hate him Steve Bannon was right on multiple fronts, POTUS should’ve immediately dealt with the holdovers he should’ve never hired the worthless Cobb who assumed Mueller was playing by the rules and he should’ve immediately exercised his presidential powers to declassify
Everything. Now we are here, public perception may be swinging in Trumps favor but this investigation is bankrupting good people and having a devastating impact on future outsider interest in politics which I’m sure was exactly the point.
It was Bannon who talked Session out from resigning. Bannon does not know everything and helped that Session is still AG.
No! he did not. Bannon was for Sessions getting the boot . Bannon wanted Sessions replaced with Rudy & for Christie to replace Priebus. Kushner said No! Bannon also advise Rod be gone . For President Trump to clean house get rid off em all. Reality is the President loves to be like. That is his weakness. We all have strengths & weaknesses . I hope Trump goes head to head. Especially , at that Brennan man who puts public threats to the President . How could Brennan be getting away with such behavior? makes me sick.!
Bring back Bannon and Lewandowski. Time to play hardball. Clear the decks and get on with MAGA. The democRATS and their media attack dogs are going scorched earth so we have to hold the line and fight back. “We must hang together or assuredly we will all hang separately.” Benjamin Franklin.
Are you nuts? Bannon was a leaker who hurt the President. When he went back to Breitbart, the site turned anti-Trump until he was forced out.
Bannon -VS- McMaster.
McMaster left and the leaks stopped.
“Steve Bannon was right on multiple fronts”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
To me, Sessions is a disgrace! President Trump named him AG, and then he recused himself. And what gets me is he did it while PT was in the air, WITHOUT even telling him … This doesn’t strike me as “white hat” 5D Chess … He should have been up front and never taken the job. Even liberal Alan Dershowitz pointed this out ~ So now we’ve got Rosenstein and Mueller and this disastrous out of control partisan investigation, that’s not even looking at Russian Collusion any longer … All the while the real culprits skate … I don’t know how PDJT is holding up. Maybe I’m wrong, but Sessions just doesn’t seem very “white”… He seems weak, and “controlled” … Not “In Control”
session defender should live in shame.
I have the feeling that we are going to see the “smoke & mirrors” soon.
The Deep State is going to lose this battle.
I have never seen or read of such a calculating, fierce or even wise warrior like President Trump.
I think The President may have decided that this will take an Address to the Nation. Probably more than one. The tweets today were very ominous. It is clear there is no 4D Chess “acting” going on here. Sessions has quite simply made himself irrelevant. He put Rod Rosenstein in charge of the DOJ. He occasionally goes out into the public arena, as he did today, and makes short tortured speeches asking people not to engage in illegal behavior. then he returns to DC, goes to a corner where he sticks his thumb up his a** and puts his brain in neutral. He is not a black hat. His quarter century in DC has destroyed his moral compass. He needs the opportunity to put himself out to pasture before Rosenstein convinces him to hold off on the OIG report until after the mid-term elections ( I’m barely joking here). Trump should also insist that China’s President For Life Xi, arrest and hold McConnells in-laws hostage in a bamboo cage until Mitch resigns and then Xi can forget about tarriffs. (once again, barely joking). President Trump has a lot on his plate. His base is with him. Time to quit dicking around with these traitors.
Given that there is not a shred of evidence that there was any collusion, I don’t understand why Sessions does not un-recuse himself and start acting like an AG.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
I think the writers of the original 13th Amendment (not the newer one) had it right. BAR all (play on words) attorneys from serving on the payroll of governments.
I keep trying, and failing, to come up with a scenario where Rosenhack is really a White Hat.
For example: his vociferous stonewalling of Congressional requests for documents.
Or his ridiculous open ended tasking of Mueller.
Or his apparent nonchalance attitude towards what and how Mueller is operating.
Can somewhere provide some evidence that Rosenhack is not a Black Hat?
People like imperator rex,
Larry Schweikart and the
4-D chessers have egg all
over their faces after the
Giuliani interview.
I would love to believe them
but the evidence that this is
an attempt to impeach PT
is now overwhelming.
This is why this 8D fraud exists. PT is a fallible human being. Some believe him this omnipotent godlike character. Of course he could be “and was” hoodwinked.
Exactly! I remember Roger Stone
on Alex Jones show in jan and
feb of 2017 sounding the alarm
of all these appointments.
Trump needed a group of seasoned
advisors who could have watched
out for him and give him the straight
up goods on who he can and can’t trust.
My wife, a great judge of character, says Sessions is a sneaky little weasel. Enough said.
Women just know…scary isn’t it….they just know…😎
What I heard from Rudy about our AG Sessions is truly heartbreaking. I still have hopes it isn’t so. Hearing Mr. caputo explaining his situation is heartbreaking and Mr. Sessions is not interfering in the injustice.
Mr. Sessions is not stopping the injustice done to our duly elected president.
It truly is heartbreaking and I feel very disheartened tonight.
Thinking of what our President,his family and his cabinet are going through every day. Every day.
He and all these people need prayers.
Yep. Not to mention the
Manafort and Cohen raid.
and Flynn’s legal and money
problems.
Having his friends lose money
and have their homes raided
is NOT part of the 4-D chess
plan!
On another issue, I had an email address from Sen. Isakson’s office. I sent the following to I guess one of his people.
Ms. *********,
I will get to this “privacy” form maybe tomorrow. But I am naturally concerned given the veritable “swamp” that is DC. I really don’t trust anyone there (except Trump). I doubt you will respond to this email, but you (and Isakson) do work for us, not the uniparty/Chamber of Commerce Tom Donahue. Can you tell me why Canada and Mexico are just pass thru countries for China….so stuff from China gets into the US thru NAFTA by way of Canada and Mexico?
You tell the good Senator to start being a more supporter of Trump. The Mueller et all coup attempt is getting tiresome. Which side is the Senator on? And don’t say he is on the side of the law. The law was trashed when Mueller was put where he is. What does the Senator think of Rosenstein? What does the Senator think of Sessions? Does the Senator know why Sessions will not lift a finger on all the POTUS 44 and HRC shenanigans? Don’t give that recusal BS.
What does the Senator think of Peter Strozk, Lisa Page, Bruce and Nellie Ohr (by the way, why did she get a ham radio license in late 2016), Andy McCabe (and his wife….and where did she get all that money and how does he afford that million dollar mansion), Bill Priestap, Jim Comey (and Comey’s BFF, Richman), FBI counsel James Baker being Comey’s attorney, Ms. Jacoby, etc? Will the Senator back Huber and Horowitz if they come up with some interesting findings? Will the Senator support representatives when they request unredacted stuff from DOJ…..like they just did?
What does the Senator think of Rosenstein’s latest bit that the DOJ will not be pressured? Does the Senator find that the slightest concerning that Rosenstein thinks he is above inquiry of Congress?
What does the Senator think of the “insurance policy” that Strozk and Page discussed in “Andy’s office”? Is the Senator going to do anything or is he waiting to see what November holds?
Perhaps the Senator would like to learn a few things……. The Last Refuge Tell the Senator to stop watching CNN, MSNBS, CNBS, etc.
Rudy = RICO cases.
The statute of limitations has past on most of the Clinton/Obama admin felonies and so RICO is necessary. The time constraints, huge complexity and composition of the criminal participants/ acts are enormous. RICO gives 3 times the $$$ amount of the financial crime so the USA will benefit greatly from punishing the Swamp.
The Treasury Secretary and the Commerce Secretary know all the tricks of hiding money by the rich politicians and their rat-faced contributors.
Forgotten Americans need reparations and recompense. Easy, fast and dirty, don’t even kiss them first….take all their Swamp money.
Only way Muller can stop this ongoing crime is to get s protection deal from Trump . Rudy and Trump can not sign on for in going long protection as if and when the commies get in they will put a law dog on him and or Clintion’s Soros will make a hit on him!
LikeLike
Not trying to be one way or the other with Sessions, but I think he is there until the November election is over. If the election goes well for us, I think he will be removed the next day. If the election goes bad for us, well……………
We all were able to watch Rudy tonight and he roasted Jeff Sessions and called him out for being unfit for the job of AG.
Rudy stated it broke Trump’s heart the way Sessions has been doing his job! Rudy has discussed this with Trump, and Rudy is giving us the GUT feeling of how the president feels about Jeff Sessions. Many of us on this site have been very upset with Sessions but many people thought Sessions would work behind the scenes to help Trump. But I never saw that and I don’t see that now. I see Sessions as a Traitor to Trump and THE MOVEMENT. I think Sessions was the insurance policy the FBI was discussing if Trump got elected. Sessions allowed all of this to go on and on.
I would like to see a few anti-Sessions threads and step back for a few days and see what effect it has in the news and with fox and friends and other places. Let’s unite behind Trump and admit if you trusted Sessions that you were duped, as was the President in picking Sessions as AG. Trump’s biggest mistake was to give the job of AG to Jeff Sessions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well , I believe Trump probably was supporting Sessions view on illegal immigration and other topics. So both men had issues they both agreed on. Like any friendship, you find common ground. But as with any relationship, it has to be built on trust and honestly. And Sessions was not honest with Trump about his recusal , or give a heads up to Trump about it.
Why are you failing to listen to and really hear Trump telling us for over a year how he feels about Sessions, or listen to Rudy talk about Sessions, or Joe diGenova talk about Sessions! Be here NOW and listen.
I pray that I am a stupid fool, but I am terrified that I may not be.
The headline on Drudge is that Trump paid the $137,000 to Stormy via Cohen as revealed by Rudy on the Hannity interview tonight. The sharks at ABC and CNN are smelling blood in the water.
Blood in the water over what? The payment was legal. That’s why Rudy said it. Duh.
You might be missing the whole “looks like he cheated on Melania” angle. Duh. I’m not saying he did or didn’t, and it’s none of my business and I don’t care. But do you seriously think this is only about the legality of the payment?
….It’s all part of the piranha media’s bloodlust to smear the President.
Yep. So why throw more chum in the water, is what I’d like to ask Rudy and Sean right about now.
What if it’s a lie – maybe she’s a Dem golddigger plant.
What if Mr. Trump never had any contact with her.
What if Cohen had her himself or fell for the extortion and paid her without telling PDJT anything about it.
Many possibilities before jumping to conclusions that Trump “funnelled” hush money to her via Cohen, like Giuliani just did.
God bless Donald Trump.
He is on top of this and gets it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see no contradiction other than Rudy and Hannity were talking about two different things – hannity was talking about Perkins Coie/HRC Campaign and Rudy was talking about Cohen/Slut.
The following may already be known, as I didn’t read all the comments. A letter addressed to AG Jeff Sessions signed by Bob Goodlatte which states that McCabe was told to stand down by Matthew Axelrod on Clinton Foundation Investigation. This is what caused the heated exchange call in the texts. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-02/doj-probe-demanded-after-very-pissed-obama-official-reamed-mccabe-over-clinton The referenced document is included.
Was covered yesterday at this site.
If Sessions goes his replacement will have to get 60 votes in the Senate. Not one Dem will vote for ANYONE Trump appoints, especially Rudy.
If Sessions goes then Rosenstein is AG. What I want to know is, if Sessions and Rosenstein go, and no replacement is approved by the Senate, who is next in line to be Acting AG?
I think it is more important to PROSECUTE the conspiracy, than it is to fire Mueller. Expose the conspiracy and Mueller is exposed.
51 votes… not 60.
SO we are back to Sessions bashing again. See lots of new names tonight. Reading a lot of real or faux angry things being said. P45 knows about Q. Q is real—-a way to wake more people.
I guess most of you are forgetting the quality, smart, clever warrior we have in our VSG. We are getting lost in the current sandstorm. Peace—this,too,shall pass. Wait and see.
This is an email I got today from a like minded friend – long but interesting:
Found this interesting even if only half of the timeline is right,
For my friends who like “coincidences”, or those who like facts:
Incest, it’s Incestuous. From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation. A Grand Jury had been empaneled. Governments from around the world had donated to the “Charity”. Yet, from 2001 to 2003 none of those “Donations” to the Clinton Foundation were declared.
Hmmm ….. now you would think that an honest investigator would be able to figure this out. Guess who took over this investigation in 2002?
Bet you can’t guess. No other than James “Wassup Homey” Comey.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
Guess who was transferred in to the Internal Revenue Service to run the Tax Exemption Branch of the IRS? Your friend and mine, our favorite person in the whole world if you are a Tea Party Member, Pro-Life or a True the Vote supporter……. ding, ding, ding, ding Lois “Be on The Look Out” (BOLO) Lerner. Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
It gets better, well not really, but I am sure this is all just a series of strange coincidences, right? Guess who ran the Tax Division inside the Department of Injustice from 2001 to 2005? No other than the Assistant Attorney General of the United States, Rod Rosenstein. Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
Guess who was the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation during this time-frame??? I know, it’s a miracle, just a coincidence, just an anomaly in statistics and chances, Robert Mueller.
What do all four casting characters have in common? They all were briefed and/or were front line investigators into the Clinton Foundation Investigation. Now that’s just a coincidence, right?
Ok, lets chalk the last one up to mere chance. Let’s fast forward to 2009, shall we? James “Wassup Homey” Comey leaves the Justice Department to go and cash-in at Lockheed Martin. Hillary Clinton is running the State Department, on her own personal e-mail server by the way.
The Uranium One “issue” comes to the attention of the Hildabeast.
Like all good public servants do, you know looking out for America’s best interest, she decides to support the decision and approve the sale of 20% of US Uranium to no other than, the Russians.
Now you would think that this is a fairly straight up deal, except it wasn’t, the People got absolutely nothing out of it.
However, prior to the sales approval, no other than Arkansas Bill goes to Moscow, gets paid 500K for a one hour speech then meets with Vladimir Putin at his home for a few hours. Ok, no big deal right?
Well, not so fast, the FBI had a mole inside the money laundering and bribery scheme. Guess who was the FBI Director during this time-frame?
Yep, Robert Mueller. He even delivered a Uranium Sample to Moscow in 2009.
Guess who was handling that case within the Justice Department out of the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland. No other than, Rod Rosenstein.
Guess what happened to the informant?
The Department of Justice placed a GAG order on him and threatened to lock him up if he spoke out about it. Interesting, huh?
How does 20% of the most strategic asset of the United States of America end up in Russian hands when the FBI has an informant, a mole providing inside information to the FBI on the criminal enterprise?
Guess what happened soon after the sale was approved?
~145 million dollars in “donations” made their way into the Clinton Foundation from entities directly connected to the Uranium One deal.
Guess who was still at the Internal Revenue Service working the Charitable Division? No other than, Lois “BOLO” Lerner. Interesting, huh?
Ok, that’s all just another series of coincidences, nothing to see here, right? Let’s fast forward to 2015.
Due to a series of tragic events in Benghazi and after the 9 “investigations” the House, Senate and at State Department, Trey Gowdy who was running the 10th investigation as Chairman of the Select Committee on Benghazi discovers that the Hildabeast ran the State Department on a unclassified, unauthorized, outlaw personal email server.
He also discovered that none of those emails had been turned over when she departed her “Public Service” as Secretary of State which was required by law.
He also discovered that there was Top Secret information contained within her personally archived email. I will spare you the State Departments cover up, the nostrums they floated, the delay tactics that were employed and the outright lies that were spewed forth from the necks of the Kerry State Department, we shall leave it with this……
they did everything humanly possible to cover for the Hildabeast.
Now this is amazing, guess who became FBI Director in 2013?
Guess who secured 17 no bid contracts for his employer (Lockheed Martin) with the State Department and was rewarded with a six million dollar thank you present when he departed his employer. No other than James “Wassup Homey” Comey.
Amazing how all those no-bids just went right through at State, huh?
Now he is the FBI Director in charge of the “Clinton Email Investigation” after of course his FBI Investigates the Lois Lerner “Matter” at the Internal Revenue Service and exonerates her.
Nope couldn’t find any crimes there. Can you guess what happened next?
In April 2016, James “Wassup Homey” Comey drafts an exoneration letter of Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile the DOJ is handing out immunity deals like candy. They didn’t even convene a Grand Jury. Like a lightning bolt of statistical impossibility, like a miracle from God himself, like the true “Gangsta” Homey is, James steps out into the cameras of an awaiting press conference on July the 8th of 2016, and exonerates the Hildabeast from any wrongdoing. Can you see the pattern?
I could go on, Rosenstein becomes Asst. Attorney General …..Comey gets fired based upon a letter by Rosenstein…..Comey leaks government information to the press, …..Mueller is assigned to the Russian Investigation sham by Rosenstein to provide cover for decades of malfeasance within the FBI and DOJ and the story continues.
FISA Abuse ….. political espionage….. pick a crime, any crime, chances are…… this group and a few others did it.
All the same players.
All compromised and conflicted.
All working fervently to NOT go to jail themselves.
All connected in one way or another to the Clinton’s.
They are like battery acid, they corrode and corrupt everything they touch. How many lives have these two destroyed? It cannot be numbered. Incest, it’s Incestuous. As of this writing, the Clinton Foundation, in its 20+ years of operation of being the largest International Charity Fraud in the history of mankind, has never been audited by the Internal Revenue Service !!!!!!!!
Well, another opportunity, cover if will, is presented to Jeff Sessions to terminate Rosey. He had it when it was revealed that Rosey signed the FISA. It was revealed when Rosey lied about how he was going to release documents to Congress. Now, we’ve got him throwing out words like ‘extortion’ to a House Oversight Committee demanding to see documents they are entitled to and told they would get.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Well, no. Not exactly.
“These men have taken their idols into their hearts, and set the stumbling block of their iniquity before their faces; should I let myself be inquired of at all by them?” Ezekiel 14:3 NRSV
Use your powers to declassify, Mr. President, and order immediate all-agency cooperation with Congress. Just do it.
And doggone it, why does not Congress strengthen the FOIA law? Not like Congress is doing anything anyway.
LikeLike
President Trump’s Survival May Turn On Mr. Mueller’s Unconstitutionality https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/president-trumps-survival-may-turn-on-mr-muellers_us_5980f4dee4b0b35d274c5e67
