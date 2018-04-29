The Prequel – Understanding Lisa Page and Peter Strzok…

As many people are aware, CTH has decided to go back through two years of documents, releases, reports, testimony and media interviews; including interviews with fired FBI Director James Comey; question all prior assumptions; re-examine the entire framework within all the known granular DOJ and FBI activity; and finally contrast it all against the full scope of released messaging between FBI Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ Special Counsel assigned to Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page.
Suffice to say, this project was no small task; reading the messages in a chronological order takes a minimum of four to six hours. It is understandable why so much mystery and confusion circles the rather complex storyline. However, before going into the deep weeds – two distinct issues must frame what will soon follow:
♦First, notice a catch-phrase by fired FBI Director James Comey in every interview: “that was not my understanding.” That phrase is Mr. Comey’s ‘go-to’ lead-in at the beginning of every explanation, amid challenging questions presented to him, on his current book tour. That phrase is also a highly legalized linguistics and deployed for a specific reason.
♦Second, if you are going to endeavor to read through all of the released messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok; and/or review an outline of content that utilizes their communication as the background to understand events within the FBI and DOJ-NSD; it helps to have a familiarity from their perspective.
Having said that, this encapsulation of the Page and Strzok outlook by “Newhere” is both fair and accurate:
The nature and tone sound like a couple of earnest, self-important, professional bureaucrats who see themselves as high-achieving stand-outs among their peers, doing the “right thing” or at least the “best” thing among some ugly office politics and broader forces.
Among the two of them, they unquestionably believe themselves “the good guys,” with appropriate motives and judgment.
They are preoccupied with their professional reputations, ambitions and positioning. They spend lots of time dissecting the minutiae of day-to-day interactions and orchestrating mundane office dynamics, and often reassure each other on their respective “excellence” and superiority. All to a degree that pegs their maturity and self-awareness at a level of maybe adolescent. They interpret events and decisions around them in insular terms, like teenagers passing notes in homeroom about high school social cliques.
Takeaways?
— They weren’t driven by specifically by partisan bias. Viewing it as simple bias only minimizes the bigger problem. They were consummate professional bureaucrats, intuiting, anticipating, and expanding upon the goals of leadership, both spoken and implied. Contempt for the implicated political actors was a given; all politicians are intellectually and morally inferior, and (in their minds) the country needs professionals like them having the tools to stand watch and “protect” the country when necessary.
— Trump was viewed as so obviously “dangerous” that extreme measures were necessary. This wasn’t a *partisan* sentiment — it was (again, in their minds) a professional judgment. Which is how they managed the cognitive dissonance of behaving as they did while seeing themselves as moral actors.
These aren’t sociopaths with no consciences. They have the conscience of a common, professional technocrat. Self-delusion and self-importance that warps the moral compass (e.g., they feel aggrieved by things like being left out of a meeting, and they hyper-focus on their own “credit-seeking” vs. “team player” motivations, as if THESE are the pressing moral issues at stake . . ). They are professional technocrats like a lot of professional technocrats, who believe their jobs are singularly important, that they face pressures that are uniquely complicated — who know they hold replaceable jobs, but secretly believe themselves irreplaceable.
Professionalism becomes its own ethic, from which perspective actual ethics are quaint, a luxury for academics or simpletons. This isn’t spoken or acknowledged.
— The scariest part: conduct in the the Clinton/Trump investigations wasn’t anomalous. The fact that these “professionals” behaved this way with only a faint notion of the significance of what they were doing suggests it was more business-as-usual than the biggest scandal of our lifetimes. Meaning it’s even a bigger scandal.
— They did have at least a faint notion that they had ventured well outside of “by the book” territory, but were again deluded by feeling indispensable, hand-picked by the highest echelons of bureau hierarchy, to which they aspired. Page, in particular, felt special because she was chosen by McCabe. Their moral compasses were aimed at pleasing those whose favor they sought.
— They seemed to see the FBI as white hats vis a vis DOJ. I think they truly believed that any corruption/politicization came from DOJ, and FBI jockeying/mischief was trying to set things right against all these other corrupting [political] forces.
–Page’s final “never write to me again” doesn’t seem like a hostile snub. Seems more like a signal/coded message to a friend: “We’re scr*wed. Every (wo)man for himself. I’m looking out for myself. You should too.”
To this day, has anyone found ANY evidence that they were actually having an affair?
Well, since the two were trying to screw “We the People” who elected Donald Trump, I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch for one to think that they were.
Their love life is of no importance to me whatsoever; that’s their business and/or problem. However, their bureaucratic criminal behavior and acts are of the utmost importance to me.
Drain the Swamp & MAGA!
I don’t care about their love life either.
But it’s relevant because we were told they were having an affair. I think this is an early cover story they gave as to why they were sending each so many messages.
If it could be shown that they weren’t having an affair it would show they or someone else was trying to conceal their activities. Does anyone know where the affair claim originated? If it was Devlin Barrett are the WSJ, that would be very interesting as Page/Strzok likely would have been the source for that claim.
Maybe. The drop date for the affair story was Dec 2nd, 2017, and was carried by at least 7 major papers, according to Google Search Tools for time range filtering.
Barrett wrote a cover story for the Washington Post about the phones on Dec 15th, 2017, after the comments on burner phones were revealed.
“Two senior FBI officials who texted each other about President Trump and Hillary Clinton relied on work phones to try to hide their romance from a spouse and made the bureau’s probe of Clinton’s private email server their cover story for being in such close contact, according to people familiar with the matter.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/fbi-officials-text-message-about-hillary-clinton-said-to-be-a-cover-story-for-romantic-affair/2017/12/15/23205bee-e1b6-11e7-bbd0-9dfb2e37492a_story.html
“Page and Strzok used their work on the Clinton case as a cover story for the affair, these people said, adding that there was not a separate set of phones for untraceable discussions of the Clinton case. The text had nothing to do with the Clinton investigation, these people said.”
Complete and utter bull.
Well, for starters, there was this article:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/fbi-officials-text-message-about-hillary-clinton-said-to-be-a-cover-story-for-romantic-affair/2017/12/15/23205bee-e1b6-11e7-bbd0-9dfb2e37492a_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.96b24b1ce702
And this, too:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5199043/Pictured-Anti-Trump-text-FBI-agent-wife-cheated-on.html
Interesting. I’d bet quite a bit that Page was the source for that story.
Interesting how the story is the complete opposite of reality.
It claims that the excuse of talking about investigations was used as cover for the affair, when in reality it looks like the affair was cover for scheming against Trump and for Hillary.
Really two levels of deception there, actually.
I do NOT remember which text stream it was but in one of them she told him she would even have time to “take a shower for {him}”. Alluding to the possibility their affair was a hit or miss booty call only … JMHO … but it really is irrelevant to me. As someone else also said …could have been a blind cover for so many texts and calls …
If you read the last set of texts one mentions showering for the other, so um yeah i didnt think so at first till i read that.
It is this simple – they broke the law by scheming to undermine a campaign, an election, and a sitting President. I do not give a —— how they view themselves or how they see their motives.
Mirror mirror on the wall.
It does not matter one way or another. What matter is these people are dangerous treasonist traitors.
Next week will be HUGE.
What’s happening next week?
DanO65: I suspect we are in for a rather too long wait! Sessions indicated recently two more weeks than originally thought. Maybe more like end of May now? I hope not.
I pick up the vibes that thieves give off from these two. I elected a worthy candidate to a National office in a completely legal, ethical manner and these two low lifes were trying to steal my God given right away from me. Thieves and liars … liars and thieves.
Without a moral compass, humans like Page and Strzok flail about in a world filled with minutiae and self-importance.
Lisa and Pete set the ideological scene for McCabe and Comey.
The fact that no-one in the FBI sort of, slightly, at all, noticed Lisa and Peter’s ideological corruption says a lot about our “premier law enforcement agency” (sic).
Yeah, I jest.
I agree that they are wanna be technocrats. Because of their smartness they can lead the world to a better place. (sure in addition to the standard office politics).
Yes, as this reminds us, the deep state goes back along way.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/04/28/louie-gohmert-rips-into-bob-mueller-in-48-page-report/
This mostly has to do with Meuller and his many dubious prosecutions. But the short cutting the edges of the Constitution is not good. The Deep State also surveiled Congress while the Iranian negotiations were going on in addition to the William Jefferson raid, which did not follow protocol.
It does seem that the larger part of DC plays by the By Any Means Necessary ‘rule’ book. Or in Alinsky’s words, the ends justify the means.
I really like what Sundance did with this piece. He used a antastic play on words that illustrates what is wrong in today’s world of opinion based journalism. By all accounts, wouldn’t it be better if reporting was always fair and accurate and not necessarily fair and balanced.
Typo (fantastic)
Errr….
Isn’t this all over now?
Lying, leaking, felonies, conspiracies, corruption, crony politics at FBI / DoJ elite level….. and we’re still talking about low level perps Lisa and Peter……
When the J walking indictments are, gasp horror, delivered ….you’ll know they won.
Ugh.
There were lots of these so called technocrats working in Germany in the 1930’s and 40’s. Sound familiar? Same in Italy. The public/private partnerships. then and now.
I get whats being said here: it wasn’t ideological, it WAS business as usual.
Its why so many working in d.c. have the gut level dislike of VSG.
Being business as usual is scary: means they and their ilk have been doing this KIND of thing for a long time.
Strategic leaking is how the game is played, and they aren’t there to serve us, or their country, they are only there to serve themselves. And unless we see some intimate stuff, im doubting the affair, in which case that WAS another strategic leak, and bs
Control FBI and DOJ and you are home free for any crime you want to do.
Lisa & Strzok are common, ordinary Liberals. Every Liberal I have ever known see themselves as having the Right to rule because of their superior understanding. Proof that their understanding is superior (in their eyes) is because they are Liberals. A circular circle jerk.
All their dreams of “saving” the nation (and buttering their own bread) are dust in the wind now. Reminds me of the biblical quote: “Pride goeth before the fall.” No matter what professional role they grandly envisioned themselves in, hubris was their downfall.
Their whole story is pure irony. Both Page and Strzok were one (or two) reporting levels down from their politically appointed bosses. They were boss pleasers, ladder climbers, aggressively trying to demonstrate their self importance, but they played too close to the fire and got burned by the same bosses they tried to please. Lord of the Flies 2.0
The bureaucratic familiarity breeds contempt attitude permeates many governmental agencies. I don’t how you change or prevent people from developing this attitude. You want esprit de corps and camaraderie but not to the point of blinding individuals to valid criticism and input.
