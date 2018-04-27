New Batch of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page Messages Released (pdf included)…

Last night another batch of FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ Lawyer Lisa Page text messages were released by the DOJ. (pdf here)

This series of messages are clearly from captures on the Peter Strzok side of their communications. All prior releases were captures from Lisa Page’s side, and were a direct outcome of her providing the messages to the FBI Inspection Division (INSD) as verification for her side of the story in the contradictions between her statements and those of her once boss Andrew McCabe (per the INSD leak investigation).

Some initial notes from the latest release below:

Much of the messaging is disjointed because of the one-sided capture. However, some information is decipherable and very interesting.

FBI Head of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap, Peter Strzok’s boss, features heavily in convos. This makes sense since the perspective in the release is from Strzok’s side of their communications. The name “Jen” also figures prominently and appears to be a person within the FBI Counterintelligence Unit that Strzok views as a competitor of sorts.

Important Note – It definitely appears Page and Strzok were using joint G-Mail account. Notes to “clear GMail” indicates they were using a running draft to talk at length about ongoing activities. [This is also a common tactic of terrorist group communications]

♦[April 6th, 2017] 15:32 FBI definitely Coordinating media leaks. Strzok asks Page if she has “update from Mike Kortan (FBI Communication Director) about timing of New York Times piece.”

♦[April 10th, 2017] 08:16am Strzok anxious because new DOJ is leaning in on media leaks and making inquires. Might pertain to April 6th leak to NYT previously highlighted.

♦[April 22nd, 2017] 10:53am another article constructed for intentional leak again discussed. Sheeesh, this crew was constructing leaks like mad. Transparent behavior of political motives within small group. Kortan needs to be questioned under oath to understand scale.

Connected aspect “GC” = General Counsel. That’s James Baker and he figures heavily in their coordinated activity. He’s the fulcrum amid Comey and McCabe and these activities as carried out by Michael Kortan, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok etc. Another frequent name abbreviated is “JR” James Rybicki, Comey’s former Chief of Staff.

♦[May 8th, 2017] Afternoon (15:00ish – 3pm) Strzok/Page are watching Yates/Clapper testimony to Senate Judicary Committee. Strzok makes mention of “unmasking” etc. First notation of concern. Here’s a reference point for convo: (CTH Article From May 8th)

More from May 8th, 2017. Appears to be a key date (lengthy convos). Discussion of Special Counsel and what they skills and investigative stuff they need.

♦[May 9th, 2017] Strzok “angry” because his boss “Bill” Priestap is starting to question why Strzok needs to have his fingers in everything. “implication is I’m a busy body” etc. Gee, ya think?

Important – May 9th, 2017 was date of Comey firing

♦[May 10th, 2017] 05:29am (five o’clock in morning) Page to Strzok: “We need to lock in {redacted} in a formal chargeable way soon”.

It’s highly likely the redaction is “POTUS” (secondary option could be “FLYNN”) “We need to lock in POTUS (Trump) in a formal, Chargeable way soon”. It is on page 32 of the pdf.

♦[May 11th, 2017] Conversation is about this picture when Andrew McCabe testified to congress, and the coordinated and accompanying media leaks to frame the narrative. DOJ Attorney Lisa Page was assigned a special counsel to McCabe’s office during the entire operation to exonerate Clinton, and later to frame Donald Trump (ie. the “insurance policy”) hence her centrality to all aspects within Main Justice and FBI via McCabe.

Convo on May 11th also includes Senator Mark Warner and Richard Burr questions to McCabe etc. With additional convo about Lester Holt interview w/ Trump. Page/Strzok see Holt as on their team: “he did a great job” etc.

♦[May 17th, 2017] Lisa Page mentions reviewing Benjamin Wittes Lawfare website (James Comey BFF and leak conduit) for “arguments to chronicle” on behalf of Special counsel advocacy.

NOTE: This is interesting because Lawfare Blog also mentions the “Insurance Policy”.

Important – May 17th, 2017 is the date of the Special Counsel Mueller appointment.

♦[May 17th, 2017] Date of Mueller appointment. Discussions of team being assembled. Strzok notes “emailing with Aaron”. Well that’s Aaron Zelby former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s Chief of Staff who was selected for Special Counsel position. He’s also a partner at WilmerHale, and Strzok mentions to Page that she might find herself working at WilmerHale if she plays her cards right.

The fact that Agent Strzok was emailing with “Aaron” Zelby prior to the official appointment of the special counsel team should likely raise a few eyebrows. Of course within this time-frame of the messaging released, the redactions increase. Go figure.

Toward the end of the release a more thorough picture emerges of who was selecting Robert Mueller’s team and why. Andrew McCabe was key player along with James Baker. Reading how this was done blows the entire Mueller “White Hat Theory” to smithereens. However, the conversation does highlight an aspect we have previously discussed. Robert Mueller did not select the “small group” to work with him; but rather the DOJ/FBI “small group” appears to have selected him.

Specifically Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are discussing who is best ideological ally to help their Mueller Special Counsel team “get Trump” (discussions on pages 46, 47, 48, 49).

… And whaddyaknow… Predictably right when those juicy tidbits about the Mueller agenda are surfacing the text message release abruptly stops on May 23rd, 2017.

Transparently those who are releasing information do not want the motives and intents of the Mueller team origination to surface. So they stop the release right there.

Bastards.

