Mike Pompeo Confirmed and Sworn-In as Secretary of State…

Posted on April 26, 2018 by

The Senate voted Thursday to confirm CIA chief Mike Pompeo as President Trump’s next secretary of state.  Secretary Pompeo was confirmed on a 57-42 vote.  All Republicans present voted to confirm Pompeo. Seven Democrats voted yes.

After the vote, Pompeo was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in the West Conference Room of the Supreme Court:

I am pleased with the Senate’s confirmation of Mike Pompeo to serve as our country’s top diplomat. Having a patriot of Mike’s immense talent, energy, and intellect leading the Department of State will be an incredible asset for our country at this critical time in history. He will always put the interests of America first. He has my trust. He has my support. Today, he has my congratulations on becoming America’s 70th Secretary of State.

~ President Donald J Trump

Advertisements
This entry was posted in ASEAN, Canada, CIA, Deep State, Egypt & Libya Part 2, Election 2018, G20, G7, Iran, Islam, Israel, Japan, media bias, N Korea, NATO, North Africa, President Trump, Russia, Secretary of State, Secretary Pompeo, Syria, Uncategorized, Yemen. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Mike Pompeo Confirmed and Sworn-In as Secretary of State…

  1. Col.Sanders says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Good. Now hurry up and release the texts. Thats why they were trying to hold him up.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    This was an excellent move by our president. I think Pompeo will make an outstanding SOS.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bkrg2 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Altho I really like T Rex, I am looking forward to SoS Mike Pompeo
    Will be forever grateful for his role in helping get N Korea under control

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s