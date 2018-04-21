AM LO and NAFTA – BIG Multinational Corporate Push To Support Mexican NAFTA Position During Critical Weekend…

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the trade ministers from Canada and Mexico are not in Washington DC this weekend; however the trade staff from all three nations stayed in DC working to finalize agreement on NAFTA with increased urgency.
The nation pushing hardest to complete an agreement quickly is Mexico. The Mexican national election is July 1st and the soft-Marxist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AM LO) has increased his lead. AM LO is now 22 points ahead of his next closest competitor. Lopez Obrador, a self-described Hugo Chavez ideologue, is guaranteed to win – and Mexico will become Venezuela 2.0 within five years.
The looming Mexican election, and the radical political departure therein, means if a deal is not made soon, there will be no deal.
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will likely nationalize large segments of the Mexican economy for more progressive wealth distribution…. Enter, quickly, and with a transparency in their desperation, the multinational corporations who have already invested hundreds of billions into Mexican ports, transportation infrastructure, raw material procurement contracts, manufacturing/processing and assembly facilities, and all around exploitation of NAFTA as a tariff-free, profit-driven, back-door to the U.S market…
Yes, as oft repeated, there are trillions at stake.
Despite the framing of the media, it is the multinational corporations driving the Mexican time-line now, not the current Mexican government or Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo.
The current heads of Mexican government are fully immersed in their overseas contingency operations; ie. finding safe homes and schools for their families -and their wealth- where stability can be more assured. It is the multinational corporations who cannot move their assets out of Mexico so easily – they are the ones driving the urgency behind the NAFTA talks.
MEXICO – The chief negotiators are scheduled to meet again Tuesday.
Ruiz said the three countries have agreed that the so-called sunset clause — proposed and pushed by the United States — will not automatically lead to the termination of NAFTA if it is not renegotiated every five years.
Instead, it will act as a review mechanism that allows a country to leave the agreement if it is not happy with the results, he said.
With respect to rules of origin as they apply to the automotive industry, probably the most important — and contentious — issue in the negotiations, analysts expect that the three countries will agree to set regional content levels between 70 and 75%.
That range is higher than the current 62.5% content level in order for a vehicle to qualify for tariff-free status but lower than the 85% the United States wanted.
“It’s not that Mexico has given in; what it has done in the face of the United States’ interests is to look for a formula that brings us closer to them,” Ruiz said.
The three countries have previously pledged to speed up the negotiations as much as possible to avoid clashing with domestic political processes.
However, the official campaign period for Mexico’s presidential election has already started and voters will go to the polls in 10 weeks.
On his way into a meeting yesterday, Guajardo told reporters “we are basically working very hard, but I think there’s still a lot of work to do.”
After the meeting, he said that the three countries will need to be flexible to get a new deal quickly, adding that it was unlikely an agreement that only focused on the auto industry would be announced because the aim of the talks is a wide-ranging agreement.
[…] a large business delegation will be present in the U.S. capital this weekend to support Mexico’s negotiating team.
“The whole team is flying . . . to be in Washington, we expect at least 150 to 200 business chamber representatives [to be there],” he said. (read more)
Any American Media company would educate the American People!!! We only have Fake News instead!
“The truth is what we tell you it is.”
– MSM
Why make a deal with Senor O??? O Canada is a disaster already!
Curious how this eventually plays out. Lotsa moving parts and disappearing chairs.
Don’t rush to sign a agreement for any reason. If the Marxist takes over, what good is a trade agreement when he can just say to heck w/it. If he nationalizes all the mfg. how can we have a
fair trade agreement? The corps. deserve what they get for trying to screw Americans by fleeing to Mexico. I have no sympathy for them. I hope they lose their shirts.
I don’t understand what anyone, except Mexico, hopes to gain by a renegotiated NAFTA when you look at what is coming? Why would the corporations want this agreement? I am honestly bewildered.
+1
A “free” trade agreement is a two-edged sword. The moment anyone starts nationalizing industries, those companies that are foreign-based (from Mexico’s perspective) will get right out of dodge. Quickly the only thing that will be left are domestic corporations that are owned and run by an *extremely* corrupt government strongly influenced by cartels.
A psycho socialist in Mexico might be a really good thing for the US in certain ways.
Chojun: who will buy the foreign companies who want to leave? Or they will have to forfeit brick and mortar and bring everything else home….
That is exactly what happened in Venezuela.
I would love Lighthizer to add a clause about nationalizing industries as an immediate point of nullification of the agreement.
That would be sweet to watch! Would give us a big reason for cocktail parties in 10 weeks!
The corporations wanted NAFTA and probably paid a fraction in “donations” relative to what they’ve received in profit, so bad on them, but more so, I blame the politicians that wrote the laws not just allowing it, but encouraging it. Ross Perot is owed a major apology. A lot of politicians I have some respect for (Newt…looking at you) knew exactly where this was going to lead. A lot of us watching Perot on TV in that lengthy TV show he aired with his charts knew this would happen, but just like today, we were the unwashed, know-nothing rabble (now deplorable masses) that didn’t know what was good for us. “Hey….who wouldn’t want cheaper stuff after all?” Uh….people with no jobs or money or hope.
What will multinationals do if there is no final agreement?
The multi nationals are in a lose lose proposition. Their only hope is to lower their costs as much as possible for the short term so they can make plans to move elsewhere (the US hopefully) before Obrador nationalizes them.
Great overview. In that the US is very much in the drivers seat during these negotiations, let’s hope that any trade agreement which allows Mexico to continue to cater to China has at a minimum 25B upfront to build the Wall. Failure to do so will be a major mistake and a missed opportunity. The more Mexico becomes like it’s Central America neighbors the more critical the Wall will become
Not sure any of this matters. As soon as nationalization starts Nafta is dead.
That is kind of how I am seeing it, too.
I’m sorry in advance. I do read this and try to understand and I do, sorta, sometimes. But this time I’m lost. Can anyone help me?
1. Why would corporations WANT NAFTA wrapped up before the Marxist is elected? How will they benefit when Marxist Mexico nationalize/steals all that they have invested in down there? I’d be cutting my losses not looking to entangle myself further. I don’t get it.
2. For that matter, why would the US want to finalize a trade agreement now with as Sundance says what will be Venezuala 2.0? Why would Mexico honor such an agreement under new management if they decided they didn’t want to?
Here is why Sylvia!
We already won with NAFTA! The longer the better. I wrote this the other day:
Our President is literally destroying Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦 because of what he has done with Deregulation, Energy and Tax Reform! The profits Corporations have been announcing this week for the 1st Quarter of 2018 are astronomical. They can thank PDJT.
The fact that there is uncertainty with NAFTA is the worst thing that can happen to Canada 🇨🇦 and Mexico 🇲🇽. Corporations are beginning the mass exodus out of both countries for the good old USA 🇺🇸. You have bodies floating on the beaches of Mexico 🇲🇽 and deaths in the teens on the same day in Cancun, Mexico. You have terrible conditions in Canada 🇨🇦 based on Corporate Taxes and Regulations.
These two countries will beg and give our President everything and more to have NAFTA stay around.
From the thread above:
Ha, well then I want a border wall, south AND north!
We just get it to be honest! The multinational corporations will be willing to fund it to keep the cash cow going 😉
Trade is about corporations, not countries per se.
Corporations are positioning for leverage, the ability to control the outcomes of their prior investments.
TY so much for answering. That makes sense.
I keep forgetting most of the corporations are multinational now and really don’t have any loyalty to a country, and I get why they’d want to try to maneuver things to get the best position for their bottom line.
It does seem to me like dancing with the devil, however. Obviously, I’m not cut out for corporate work. All I can see is warning signs flashing and trouble ahead; what I can’t see is how they hope to salvage something of their investment from this mess.
Our President has ALL of them by the balls and is tightening his grip! When I say ALL of them I am talking about Canada 🇨🇦, Mexico 🇲🇽, CoC, Tom Donohoue, China 🇨🇳, REPUBLICANS and Multinational Corporations.
Mexico is beyond desperate! That 75% will easily creep up to 80% of automobiles made in North America with 45% coming from the USA 🇺🇸 (we originally wanted 50%).
Even though there won’t be a sunset provision that kills NAFTA every five years, any country can decide to walk away every five years.
The Republicans thought they were going to be slick and never vote on NAFTA 2.0 because their corporate masters want the original. Our President is going to kill NAFTA the same day a new NAFTA is announced. He has the legal authority and RINOs would look like complete MORONS to take him to court with a new deal sitting in front of them.
They will have a choice to either approve NAFTA 2.0 or live with NAFTA being gone never to return again! He truly is surrounded with KILLERS just like himself!
From the article linked above:
It could be called President Donald Trump’s version of “take it, or leave it.”
As top-level ministers gathered in Washington toward the end of this week, the Trump administration has already been thinking about how to get a new NAFTA agreement through both chambers of Congress.
One strategy that has seemed to gain favor is to force a congressional approval on the new NAFTA by withdrawing from the existing pact even before the new one is ready. The thinking is that Congress will have to approve whatever terms are in the new deal quickly, lest the U.S. is left hanging without an agreement with two of its largest trading partners.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is said to have advocated for such an approach, according to current and former administration officials.
The strategy, which has been under consideration for months, figures that Congress may not act on the new agreement, preferring the status quo instead.
SD, attempt to control outcomes. I go back to Cuba 1958-59. Then there was HRC.
Precisely: Socialists/Communists do not follow any treaties they sign, unless the treaty gives them an advantage over capitalist running dogs and/or it puts the evil capitalists at a disadvantage.
How many millions of Mexicans will be attacking the Rio Grande – instead of living off garbage dumps a la Venezuela – when the Marxist starts running the country downhill? That is the real question for America right now!
Hopefully Obrador will appease the peasants long enough to get the wall built before he bankrupts his country.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Build the wall!
Build the wall!
Build the wall!
And frucking fast!
One thing you can be sure is the China is happy that Mex. is moving move to a Commie state.
Wish I could help, but I’m not grasping everything. I’m assumimg the EU multinational corps will be on the losing end of the stick when product content is raised and product source back door is closed? Let’s wait until someone else clarifies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When “US” product comtent is raised resulting in a diminishment of their product content
See my post above.
I think the simple answer is that it will allow these companies to more easily move into the US and Canada when the Mexican government becomes hostile to them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Okay, that would seem like a good thing to try for if I were a multinational corp! Thanks!
Sylvia, I spent near 40 years consulting to, then helping run, big corporate America. Been all over the world doing that, including China, Japan, and many many times to Mexico. I am as confused as you are.
A true story that may clarify some of our confusion. Once, for a very large German client while I lived in Munich (and still fluent in German), we were ‘strategically auditing’ all overseas operations ‘businesses’. I personally drew Finland, Austria, Italy, Brazil, and Argentina. What follows is Italy only, in two parts. (Boy, have I got more funny stories on all the other countries, also.)
1. We went to Italian subsidiary HQ, spent a day explaining the strategic ideas and ‘audit methods’, then left behind copies of the audit Frageboben (questionaire). Italy sent in over 100 completed questionaires, one per ‘business’, less than a month later. We ran them through our secret computer checking program looking for inconsistencies. There were NONE! Stunned, I flew to Italy to inquire how such perfection was possible. The national subsidiary CEO took me to a delightful lunch with wine, and confessed. “ You explained what you wanted. We Italians of the subsidiary know our businesses well. So, we held a Frageboden filling out Party one weekend and gave you exactly what you wanted. Now leave us alone, as we are quite profitable.” I caught the next plane back to Munich filled with admiration.
2. One of the major Italian subsidiary businesses was underground electric grid cables (mainly used for medium/low voltage distribution). Very profitable. Was also a major business for the German parent. BUT, a huge difference. The German parent cable business was plastic coated, the semi-monopolistic Italian subsidiary underground cable business was rubber coated.?!?. So, the Italian CEO explained, ‘underground plastic cables deteriorate in strong sunlight south of the Alps dividing line, so we sell only rubber coated.’ Nod wink, clear antitrust violation— but this was Europe,and had gotten the absurd plastic/rubber distinction written into Italian law.
So my Nafta confusion assumes there are many such ‘underground cable sunlight deterioration’ scenarios. Hope this helps. The Swamp is vast.
Holy heck. Vast indeed!!
Chrysler is already bailing out- moving some of their light duty truck assembly to Detroit.
No NAFTA, and build the wall 10’ higher. We do not need a Venezuela to the south, sucking ~$30B a year from us.
I’m pretty excited ab the prospect of these multi-nationals losing their shirts and coming completely unglued. I’m going to pull a Sylvia, and say I wouldn’t mind them becoming suicidal.
I do so hope we bail on these people…even if so we can thoroughly enjoy their pi$$-poor ROI…cut off their source of sustained income.
Now that I think ab it, I’m Really Excited ab it.
What concerns me is any Congressional role in the termination of any signed Treaty…for we Know that lots of the money coming from these multi-nationals goes straight into the pockets of our “representatives”.
Someone wish to fill in this detail?
Act in haste, repent at leisure.
This lowering to 75% of content is not very helpful for any American doing his/her best to try to buy an American-made car – not that there is such a thing.
Really hard to feel sorry for these companies who rushed to move their companies out of the country so they could pay lower wages and still have access to the US market; I do my best not to patronize them already.
If I were a US multinational and saw Venezuela coming at my operation, I would start packing and paying my DC John or Hooker to approve the withdrawl.
What are the multinationals doing in Caracas at the moment? Maybe I am seeing this all wrong, but if the infrastructure is moot because no one is getting paid, how are we doing?
Agreed. Being from MI I saw the way the corps. cut and ran, looks like a little karma. However I think the upcoming Mexican Election portends the urgency to have the wall constructed and a serious tightening of immigration enforcement. Venezuela is a case study of what can happen whe a country devolves into socialism.
The thing about Venezuela is that they’ve been socialist for quite a while. They began nationalizing when the oil value crashed and it put them into a death spiral because it looked foreign investment.
Socialism literally won’t fail until it’s tried.
NAFTA is dead. Mex and Can are making ridiculous offers out of desperation (by the multinational corporations?). In particular Mexico is desperate. They need an agreement ASAP. Don’t know if an agreement would tilt the election; however, it could “protect” the multinational corporations interests (though I do not see that as protection). Think Cuba 1958-59.
BTW, love the pic of the Mariachi band and selected “players”.
Singing for tips.
If the people of Mexico knows what happened to Venezuela, they are suicidal to think it would not happen to them under the same system. I guess that their media is making sure they DO NOT know about Venezuela.
Remember most elections in SA are with gun in hand. Other people’s gun. Not really free elections, huh?
Sounds like a certain Philadelphia precinct in 2008, only with baseball bats instead of guns.
Either Canada and Mexico roll over, or there will be no deal. I almost see these negotiations as a blind date. Go on to practice for the real date…. dealing with China, Japan and South Korea. How would the US protect American companies from nationalization seizure? I don’t think they can if Socialists take power.
I don’t think they really have tried to protect their investments from seizure. I think their top eschelon were more trying to grease enough palms so they wouldn’t lose their own shirts.
I wonder.
Will the USA allow a Venezuela like Mexico next door?
Or will the USA simply invade the top third of Mexico? I figure those Mexicans will greet us like Liberadores the second we bring out the toilet paper boxes. Might be much easier to fix the North of Mexico and keep the Mexicans in there while the rest of the county goes down the toilet (with no TP).
Top third of Mexico are poor hell holes controlled by drug cartels.
Another portion of Mexico is prone to armed uprisings from indeginous people or those that claim such.
And another portion of which the ruling class comes from are hold themselves as superior towards the others whom tend to be dark skinned.
How about the United States of “NORTH AMERICA”?
Of course under our VSGPDJT…
Canada entered a trade deal with Asia, who will use the new NAFTA as a back door into the US. I hate to be dense, but I don’t see the advantage of the US to revamp NAFTA at this point. The advantage goes to the multinational corporations who are paying $5.8 million/year/Congressman for lobbying. Congress is representing the multinationals, not their constituents, in pushing NAFTA. What does Lighthizer see that I am missing?
Yo, Coca Cola, Ford, etc.
Get ready to lose all your factories.
They deserve it!
Its not much of a threat to say if we don’t reach a deal now, there is no deal after Mexico’s election
No deal is the ideal place for US where US is out
The Wall; enforcement of our existing immigration laws; E-Verify; cut-off benefits to all non-citizens, etc. If Obrador is good for one thing, let’s hope his victory will stimulate the application of urgency to these matters. Time is of the Essence.
Fortunately our man in the WH is on it.
NAFTA deal won’t protect corporations from Hugo-like leader
I think it’s clear from the media that my responsibility as a US Citizen is to destroy the jobs of my fellow Middle Class workers that use both their minds and their hands. Surely just another 20 or 30 years of gigantic trade imbalances, immigration of those without skills to work at home and supporting hostile regimes won’t be that bad. It’s our duty. I suggest we outsource our defense to Russia and China as an indication of friendship too. Or blow them up. I get confused.
When Mexico nationalized their petroleum industry and created Pemex, they took the assets of US and Dutch companies. Tell the we want our stuff back, with interest. And they build the wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I, too, wondered about that possible partition/segregation concept… Where are the major/high tech multi-national plants in relation to that 1/3rd line location? I could see that happening very easily if say 60-70% of those new plants were in that northern zone… We’ll need more “walls” and taller walls…. AND…someone is going to have to “run the show” so that everyone up north gets fed at least 1700 calories daily…This would also provide a “buffer” between the USA and any “drugs/terrorists” coming our way, eh?… between say 100-200 miles of “hostile territory”, a few 10’s of millions of hungry and pissed off “residents” (who, once in charge, we could carefully vet and then arm – they can’t be armed in Mexico now)….and, then, our “wonderful walls…with snakes and auto fire drones between them… Where is George Lucas when you need him, eh?… (BTW: where are those silver mines down there, eh??? – that income could offset the welfare tab for food) Someone in the back of the room is waving both hands….WHAT about the UN, he says?? We simply say: What’s a UN – they left the building yesterday!…
Check-6
There’s something odd with NAFTA. EU just negotiated a trade deal with Mexico. Why is any country in NAFTA permitted to negotiated a trade deal on their own. What’s the point of a trade block? EU negotiated as a block
“the multinational corporations who have already invested hundreds of billions into Mexican ports, transportation infrastructure, raw material procurement contracts, manufacturing/processing and assembly facilities, and all around exploitation of NAFTA as a tariff-free, profit-driven, back-door to the U.S market…”
Screw ’em.
I will not feel sorry for them if they lose it. All of it.
They should have stayed in countries were their investments were safe. How many times since the dawn of the industrial age has that happened?
I know, right? This is CLEARLY not an area where I have a lot of knowledge, but heck even I can remember being a school kid and learning about some sh*t hole country in South America where US companies (there were such things, then) had invested tons of money in oil exploration, development, refining…and everything was grins and giggles until the commies took over and “nationalized” the industry and they took it, and our companies were left with nada.
I still remember that, even though the class was dull and I was busy day dreaming about how cute Robby was and drawing little hearts on my PeeChee…THAT somehow got through my head because I was so shocked. I couldn’t believe they could do that! It was obscene!
If I can pull that out of my memory banks, you’d think these big deal corporate geniuses could as well. But I suppose they calculated the risk and reward on a spreadsheet and decided it was an acceptable risk. So, sucks to be you big multinational corp.
“Lopez Obrador, a self-described Hugo Chavez ideologue, is guaranteed to win – and Mexico will become Venezuela 2.0 within five years.”
Just imagine how vitally important border security will be then! Otherwise, WE will become Venezuela 3.0 after being flooded with Democrat voters.
I would have thought they could fix election outcomes down there. We’ll see I guess.
Forgot:
What’s stopping those multi nationals from boxing up those “new/high tech plants” and shipping them into storage in say El Paso (They’ll be lost out in the tank trails)…Wait for the chaff to fall back to earth and then figure out where to un-crate them… Which won’t be back in Mexico I’m betting!… Otherwise, they getting nationalized is on their own hook… Now, that is one annual stockholders’ meeting I’d like to make… (drawing and quartering is a lost art, eh?)…
Still my hero! A president that personally went on a raid to save employees from being hostages in Iran? Nawww…who’d want a guy like that! The original Trump! Debate with Al Gore over NAFTA 1993. https://youtu.be/5XEziSYRqhU
This is why US need the wall quickly. Leftist Mexican will destroy their own country then try to move to US and destroy US by voting in more Leftist politicians
Being a communist, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will simply revoke any and all new agreements. Any deal with Mexico is going to end up being a complete and utter waste of time.
