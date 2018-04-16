Joe diGenova Discusses James Comey, Scooter Libby and Trey Gowdy…

Posted on April 16, 2018 by

Interesting radio interview earlier this morning with Joe diGenova on WMAL.  Mr. diGenova discusses his review of the James Comey interview and at 12:30 of the audio he enlarges the discussion of Scooter Libby with an interesting perspective of Trey Gowdy.

.

Don’t forget the Office of Inspector General Horowitz, 39-page report on Andrew McCabe, is only the first of multiple OIG reports that will soon be released. The main report will cover the overall politicization of the Clinton investigation(s) by the DOJ and FBI; and the FISA court abuse by those same officials will follow thereafter.

  1. Obs says:
    April 16, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Obviously, to get anyone prosecuted Rosie has to be replaced.
    By Sessions. Bwaaaa…. I’m too funny.

  2. missilemom says:
    April 16, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    I am going to listen to it but Joe was on Hannity tonight and said Hillary Clinton should have been charged with a misdemeanor. A misdemeanor????? When will the bad news stop?

  3. Southern Son says:
    April 16, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Patriots bringin’ back Law n Order!
    Something Commy has never grasped.
    He knows Only his Higher Loyalty, to his own Idealology.

  4. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    April 16, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Off Subject but RIP Barbara Bush

  5. TreeperInTraining says:
    April 16, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    How dare Trey Gowdy?

    He’s been daring for years, to our chagrin.

    When Trey arrives, the circus is usually not too far behind.

    Send in the clowns…don’t bother…they’re here.

  6. Perot Conservative says:
    April 16, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    It’s a dangerous thing when you combine knowledge, the ability to communicate, and one knows where the bodies are buried.

  7. TNgal says:
    April 16, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    I think that diGenova meant that Comey should have charged her with something…anything…I don’t think he meant that it was the correct charge, but strategically Comey would have been better off doing that to cover his back side.

  8. 4sure says:
    April 16, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Too bad Joe DI is not the AG.

  9. shadowNOLAcon says:
    April 16, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    5.4.3.2.1 let the session bashing begin

    Trolls be trolling

    But didn’t Horowitz meet with sessions soon after his appointment where I’m sure they would of discussed what the was IG was doing and getting ready to do(investigations)

    Don’t you think it would be an issue if Session’s started discussing those since Horowitz is building the case

    And the best clue there are workings behind the scenes

    WHAT IG REPORT INFO HAS BEEN LEAKED????

    It’s in Horowitz court the DOJ holdovers could not of been trusted

  10. Justice Warrior says:
    April 16, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Who will give us justice?

  11. Justice Warrior says:
    April 16, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Who will give us justice?

  12. woohoowee says:
    April 16, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    So Roosterhead isn’t very bright………

    • Deplore Able says:
      April 17, 2018 at 12:19 am

      He is bright enough to leave Dodge before the sheriff arrives. Don’t trust any young guy who gives up a safe seat. Odds are that somebody has something on him. Maxine was convinced that Obummer has something on just about everyone.

  13. kinthenorthwest says:
    April 16, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Another had to share…

  14. Kmflob123 says:
    April 16, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Joe diGenova for AG

  15. fleporeblog says:
    April 16, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    • GB Bari says:
      April 16, 2018 at 11:40 pm

      Wow. Neither Bill O’ nor Joe think Sessions is serving the President well. Joe knows Sessions going way back, likes him a lot, but thinks Sessions is “out of his element” and doesn’t really know what to do in this Russiagate/Deep State corruption/Cohen saga. This is certainly out of sync with SD and Q but maybe Joe is unaware of everything happening behind the scenes re. Huber, Lausch et al. That was unexpected from Joe.

      • margarite1 says:
        April 16, 2018 at 11:50 pm

        A friend of mine knows a Senator who said that Sessions is a good guy but not up to the this task….he’s over his head.

        He needs to do the right thing and offer his resignation.

        • GB Bari says:
          April 16, 2018 at 11:54 pm

          I hesitated posting what Joe said because I didn’t want to reignite the “Sessions is a white hat or black hat” argument in this thread. Without knowing which Senator and not having official corroboration of his statement it just becomes column space filler. What I posted can be heard firsthand in the video clip. Whether one agrees or disagrees with it, its a statement made on the record.

      • MaineCoon says:
        April 16, 2018 at 11:55 pm

        Wrong. Sessions was never once mentioned by Bill nor Joe in this interview.

        • GB Bari says:
          April 17, 2018 at 12:12 am

          MaineCoon – go back to the video of O’Reilly & diGenova and go to about 20:47. The discussion about Sessions starts there.

      • fleporeblog says:
        April 16, 2018 at 11:56 pm

        I think AG Sessions plays his cards so close to his vest that no one really knows what he is up to. I respect him for that even though it can drive you crazy 😜.

      • lizzyp says:
        April 17, 2018 at 12:20 am

        Some time back Sundance pointed out a few things about Sessions that have really stuck with me. First, he posed the question ‘how do we know what we know?’ and that there is only one person with the authority to leak the few details we’ve gotten about the IG investigation – AG Sessions.

        Sundance also pointed out that, as a ‘victim’ in much of the malfeasance being looked at, Trump SHOULDN’T know the specifics, if things are being run by the book the way they appear to be. Joe di Genova is a close associate of Trump’s so it kind of stands to reason that he’s following Trump’s line of thought, which for very good reason could be missing vital puzzle pieces.

        Finally, the Huber appointment was how long ago? It has not had a single leak in something like 8 months (heck, it’s been so secret that we don’t even really know how long it’s been going on!) and the only reason we know about it as fact at this point is that Sessions himself revealed that information.

        In DC knowledge is not just power it is currency. Yet none of this has been circulated. That does not sound like an operation directed by an incompetent man, nor does it sound like someone who is out of his depth.

        Until I have seen something that definitively tells me otherwise I will assume that the duck’s feet are paddling like crazy.

    • Payday says:
      April 16, 2018 at 11:48 pm

      No connection being made yet to wieners lap top

    • TNgal says:
      April 17, 2018 at 12:12 am

      We know more than O’Reilly and DiGenova…they are discussing if Michael Cohen actually went to Prague. We already know that USC has confirmed that he was with his son on a campus visit for baseball on the date that McClatchey asserted that he was there. We know his passport does not show a stamp that he was there. We also know according to Tracy Beanz yesterday that a different Michael Cohen was there, but that the unmaskers in the FBI and DOJ were using the data base via Bruce Orr and Nellie Orr and others. In their haste, they leaked the different Michael Cohen thus revealing that they were still using the data base that Adm. Michael Rogers had just shut off due to the upticks in inquiries during the election season.

  16. GB Bari says:
    April 16, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Gowdy is failing on all fronts lately. He might be distracted by something ominous.

  17. fleporeblog says:
    April 16, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Wray has found the replacement for McCabe! At least this guy is from within the FBI instead of another lawyer.

  18. Pam says:
    April 16, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    The part about Gowdy in the video start in at about 12:25 mark to make sure you don’t miss any of it. I’m glad Joe put him in his place!

  19. Alonzo says:
    April 16, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    It has been obvious to me for a long time that Trey Gowdy isn’t a conservative, or a real Republican. I appreciate Joe telling it like he sees it and I couldn’t agree more. Trey Gowdy is leaving Congress for a reason and it isn’t to begin a run for the Whitehouse. He obviously had those stars in his eyes at one time and the Trump Train derailed him thank God. Trey should shut up, tuck his tail between his legs and go home.

    • Payday says:
      April 16, 2018 at 11:33 pm

      He’s protecting his tail

      • kiskiminetas says:
        April 16, 2018 at 11:59 pm

        No he is trying to protect his tail because he was corrupted and those who gave him the money have dirt on him. He most likely has been told to obediently walk the plank by his handlers. People like him either do it or talk. If you don’t do what your handlers want you to do there could be grave consequences. If He talks there is still the problem of him being a corrupt deep state actor. He is not going to be getting off scot-free

    • TxTailChaser says:
      April 16, 2018 at 11:45 pm

      Hello from Texas everyone….been lurking for a few months around the great place, and it’s just fantastic reading thoughts from all of you who are so much smarter than myself!
      It’s been quite a rollercoaster ride since I found this forum, but it truly did pull me up out of the omg what’s next, they are gonna JFK my President! It’s been very encouraging reading and learning about whats really going on. Thanks Sundance for keeping me almost centered lol.
      I am sick of gowdy, Benghazi was a total show, all blow and no go. (He’s a joke now, someone should tell him he’s irrelevant already).
      This smells to high heaven to me and it’s not Roses I smell.
      Is he really running interference on this? Or does he really have reason to want testimony, he has to know there IS actually an investigation happening over all of this. Right?
      Could he be charged with interfering in an investigation?

      • Ad rem says:
        April 16, 2018 at 11:48 pm

        Welcome to the Tree House TxTailChaser! No one’s that much smarter than the rest. We all endeavor to pull each other to a higher branch. 😀

      • GB Bari says:
        April 17, 2018 at 12:02 am

        Welcome TxTailChaser! There are many truly insightful folks who post in these comments threads but I’m almost as new as yourself; only been on for a few months and still coming up to speed.. One requirement I found here – requires a LOT of reading to keep up.
        Good luck and glad you’re on board.

      • alliwantissometruth says:
        April 17, 2018 at 12:02 am

        Welcome TxTail, & regarding your “smarter” comment, if you voted for Trump, you’re smarter than half the country that voted for Hillary

      • piper567 says:
        April 17, 2018 at 12:06 am

        Tx, welcome to the branches here…we truly enjoy the benefit of one of the Country’s premier investigative analyst/reporter.
        just a warning: the CTH can be very time consuming.
        Time does indeed fly when you’re having fun.

  20. NJF says:
    April 16, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    I hope he can give POTUS counsel he knows so much about the swamp.

  21. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 16, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    “The main report will cover the overall politicization of the Clinton investigation(s) by the DOJ and FBI; and the FISA court abuse by those same officials will follow thereafter.”

    We know that, the big question is why this report is apparently holding up executing arrest warrants, since Mr. Huber’s team has been working for well over 5 months now ? Apparently the Inspector Generals have been receiving plenty of incriminating evidence which was squirreled away during emperor o, leading to delay into next month for the DOJ report.

    Any news on any of the other 46 IG’s? Everyone is preoccupied with just DOJ.

  22. MissouriAl says:
    April 16, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    A little off topic…but where is the Weiner laptop??

  23. CowBelle says:
    April 16, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Matthew Bissonnette, a Navy Seal, wrote the book ‘No Easy Day’ about the killing of Osama Bin Laden. He was fined $6.8million dollars and had to amend his tax return to show all money from sales of the book go to the United States. Yet, Comey can write and tour with no restrictions.

  24. theresanne says:
    April 16, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Joe diGenova’s explanation of Comey’s motive in seeking a private meeting with the President so he could present this “damaging information” in an attempt to blackmail him makes the most sense of anything I’ve heard on the subject. President Trump is right. Comey is a Sleaseball.

    • MaineCoon says:
      April 17, 2018 at 12:06 am

      That’s what I thought also. I’d heard that theory a while ago. Can’t remember who said it. maybe it was Joe. G. He connected the dot of Comey saying he didn’t want to be left alone with P45 and then he asks to be left alone o tell him of the dossier. Yes, attempted blackmail. No other reason. Comey hatred P45 so much he would have loved to tell him about the dossier in a room full of people. He didn’t. Blackmail was his motive. Joe is spot on.

    • webgirlpdx says:
      April 17, 2018 at 12:23 am

      The President didn’t “share” much with Comey that day because he knew from the beginning what a sleazy incompetent he was.

  25. RJones says:
    April 16, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    I sort of disagree with Mr Digenova on one point. I think the reason that Comey didn’t disclose that the dossier was Clinton oppo is that they thought there little group was going to come up with something pretty quick that could be used to impeach or impugn Trump. And they probably thought they could control Trump’s access to the underlying information until that time. If they had succeeded, they thought, it might never get out. This was a full blown effort to remove Trump from power. And, as Sundance has already speculated, some Republicans (Gowdy? Ryan? McCain? Graham?) were involved.

    The real question is this: Who is AJ Sessions more loyal to? The President or his buddies in Congress? If I were the President, I’d be having Mr Sessions over for dinner and AC very frank discussion.

    • Obs says:
      April 17, 2018 at 12:03 am

      Who do you believe, Sessions or your lying eyes?
      -Sessions allowed the political research raid on Cohen. Knowing all docs will be read by a pretend disinterested individual and leaked.
      -Sessions has a track record of refusing to instruct DoJ and FBI to provide evidence documents demanded by Congress. He can do that in a second.
      -Sessions has not to my knowledge ever defended the President in public.
      -Without Sessions recusal there would be no Moeller.

      What more evidence do you need that Sessions is a UniParty insurance policy?

  26. tunis says:
    April 16, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    If and when McCabe gets indicted will be telling how far Sessions DOJ will be prosecuting the coup plotters.

  27. Mike says:
    April 17, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Comey threw Priestap and Rosenstein under the bus and implied he is ready to throw Lynch under the bus.
    Lynch threw Comey under the bus.
    McCabe threw Comey and Page under the bus.
    It has been said here many times by SD and others. They never thought she could lose.
    I would not want to be them.

    The IG, I believe will continue to present the truth. The FBI internal affairs and the IG did not balk at McCabe, the FBI number 2. Instead they NAILED him. Contrast that with the cowardice of Comey “If I had been stronger,” Page and Strzok, I don’t remember the quote, but from their emails they were afraid of pissing off “she could be our next president.”

    Clearly the way they are all covering their asses by pointing fingers at each other shows they had no plan for an honest IG investigation.

    What can we do?
    Email the fighters, Nunes, Goodlatte, etc. Say THANK YOU.
    Email the rhinos and the democrats. Demand McCabe be prosecuted!
    If YOU do it will happen.

