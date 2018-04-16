Joe diGenova Discusses James Comey, Scooter Libby and Trey Gowdy…

Interesting radio interview earlier this morning with Joe diGenova on WMAL. Mr. diGenova discusses his review of the James Comey interview and at 12:30 of the audio he enlarges the discussion of Scooter Libby with an interesting perspective of Trey Gowdy.
.
Don’t forget the Office of Inspector General Horowitz, 39-page report on Andrew McCabe, is only the first of multiple OIG reports that will soon be released. The main report will cover the overall politicization of the Clinton investigation(s) by the DOJ and FBI; and the FISA court abuse by those same officials will follow thereafter.
Obviously, to get anyone prosecuted Rosie has to be replaced.
By Sessions. Bwaaaa…. I’m too funny.
I am going to listen to it but Joe was on Hannity tonight and said Hillary Clinton should have been charged with a misdemeanor. A misdemeanor????? When will the bad news stop?
I heard him say that,too. I couldn’t have disagreed more with that assessment. WTF! Send that witch to f$cking prison!
Just goes to show, if you want the perfect outcome, the Clinton Body Bag is your choice🙈
I think he went overboard trying to be respectful of Derschewicz. At least I hope so. It’s hard to believe he really believes that.
DiGenova seems to think the whole Hillary case is just about using the wrong email server.
Hillary’s setup was designed to avoid FOIA requirements because the subject matter was toxic, most likely discussing pay for play schemes among other things. That’s why the 33,000 emails disappeared. Hillary has a history of misplacing incriminating documents.
We must not have heard him right. He must have said “27 felonies and a misdemeanor”.
Seriously, I think Douchewicz got to him.
Correct, Joe. I am tired of people commenting without researching first. Note SD’s rules.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/16/trey-gowdy-requests-ig-horowitz-appearance-before-house-oversight-committee-may-8th-2018/comment-page-3/#comment-5258139
Are your referring to me?
I am responding to JoeKnuckles as in the thread.
Everyone needs to listen to the entire conversation, in which essentially diGenova was saying that for Comey to make his kabuki theater look more believable, he should have at least charged Clinton with a misdemeanor.
DiGenova was being snarky about Comey’s act.
If you use the link, above my comment is the interview. Listen to it a few times. But listen before the assessed timing intro.
…my comment is below the interview.
Douchewicz, Joeknuckles? Really? Maybe you should trying keeping up because Professor Dershowitz is not one bit supportive of what Mueller is doing and he certainly thinks that Rosenstein needs to be replaced because of his conflict of interest among other things. Professor Dershowitz was especially upset over raiding Cohen’s home, office and hotel room. He has also stated that there is no such law that covers collusion. There’s more, but try to catch up.
“Professor Dershowitz was especially upset over raiding Cohen’s home, office and hotel room. He has also stated that there is no such law that covers collusion. There’s more, but try to catch up.”
___________________
Dershowitz is the enemy.
I don’t know why people on our side are so willing to FORGET that, why people on our side are so easily FOOLED by hearing a Leftist like Dershowitz when he throws a few bones our way.
Dershowitz is a good buddy of the Clintons, and that’s tantamount to being friends with the Devil.
It’s Dershowitz that is constantly making false arguments of equivalence and then saying you can’t criminalize political differences in his defense of the Clinton’s outright lawlessness.
Dershowitz isn’t a neutral player, and he sure as &^%$ isn’t on our side.
its outrageous that she wasnt even charged with a misdemeanor. Try that on for size. :).
I love this one!
Just stop before you start whacking Joe diGenova. You must listen to the entire conversation.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/16/trey-gowdy-requests-ig-horowitz-appearance-before-house-oversight-committee-may-8th-2018/comment-page-3/#comment-5258139
Some days I just have to shake my head at some of the comments….I guess when you are a hammer everything looks like a nail…….
Hannity, as usual, interrupted, but I think Joe was starting to say that if he was the cognizant DOJ attorney (I gptta admit – I don’t know who the DoJ attorney was in this case) – he would have offered Hillary a plea deal where she admits to a misdemeanor
(he wasn’;t given a chance to explain what punishment she would need to agree to (fine,?suspended sentence?). As usual, if one agrees to the plea deal, you have to appear in person in court AND you can never claim publicly that you don’t agree with it – because if you do, then you have committed a felony (when you admitted to the misdemeanor).
Having participated in every sort of security clearance training for over 30 years, as well as signing of associated acknowledgement certificates this is full blown BS. The stated punishments listed in the Federal Codes discussed in those training courses were ALL described as felonies with hefty jail time and fines for the perps and loss of contracts, security certifications and fines for their employers.
Actually, she would have been better off charged with a misdemeanor, pleads guilty, thousand dollar fine, story over.
Now she’s screwed.
The e-mail scandal is small potatoes. Hillary has a lot more serious things to worry about. Hillary said “We will all hang it Trump is elected.” She didn’t say that because of some e-mails.
t
It’s because of the lies about yoga…everyone knows if Hill did the downward dog she would fall over. Troof !
Patriots bringin’ back Law n Order!
Something Commy has never grasped.
He knows Only his Higher Loyalty, to his own Idealology.
lol @ “Commy”
Off Subject but RIP Barbara Bush
She didn’t die, she’s dying though.
I’m hearing she passed
post it.
Saw a statement today that she is going on “Comfort Care.”
Hospice.
We know how that ends
Not on any news sites that I can find via search using duck duck go. Gravely ill as per NYT report yesterday.
I was at work and saw something posted on the wire
Maybe you should stop looking at the Etch A Sketch for news and look at something more accurate. lol
Babs Bush will meet her maker and burn in hell…ALL of the Bush family is pure evil.
How dare Trey Gowdy?
He’s been daring for years, to our chagrin.
When Trey arrives, the circus is usually not too far behind.
Send in the clowns…don’t bother…they’re here.
Treeper, you know what has been popping into my head over the past few days with roosterhead’s mug continually popping up in the media? 1.) Kasich…did you know my father was a mailman? 2.) Gowdy… when I was a former prosecutor (that’s all he’s got, he’s an empty vessel).
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wait….Kasich’s father was a mailman? Heh.
(Agree with you. Trey is perfect for the DC Theater. That’s about it.)
‘Kasich’s father was a mailman? Heh.’
Yep, who knew? 🙄
Just about anyone and everyone who ever had the unfortunate opportunity to here him speak.
It makes you wonder just how many innocent people Rooster head sent to prison ……
Trey Gowdy is a POS that I am so happy is exiting stage right come January. Pastor Mark Burns who is a MAGA man and dear friend of our President is going to run for his seat.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Most excellent news tonight!!
Thank you for the share, flep.
I can rest well tonight with renewed spirit and faith.
Thanks for sharing! Great candidate!!
Love him!!!
The President loves Pastor Burns. Excellent. Has Gowdy come out with an endorsement? Didn’t think so.
Now THERE’S a guy who deserves our full support! ! MAGA congressman!
It’s a dangerous thing when you combine knowledge, the ability to communicate, and one knows where the bodies are buried.
I think that diGenova meant that Comey should have charged her with something…anything…I don’t think he meant that it was the correct charge, but strategically Comey would have been better off doing that to cover his back side.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That was my take on it as well FWIW.
I think you are correct in what Joe D was saying…………
Sorry but he should have charged her with the crime which is a felony. If he wanted to negotiate later for sentencing or reduced charge, fine but DiGenova should not have jumped there.
I was so disappointed.
YES!!!!! Thank you…just to fake justice!
Too bad Joe DI is not the AG.
LikeLiked by 3 people
5.4.3.2.1 let the session bashing begin
Trolls be trolling
But didn’t Horowitz meet with sessions soon after his appointment where I’m sure they would of discussed what the was IG was doing and getting ready to do(investigations)
Don’t you think it would be an issue if Session’s started discussing those since Horowitz is building the case
And the best clue there are workings behind the scenes
WHAT IG REPORT INFO HAS BEEN LEAKED????
It’s in Horowitz court the DOJ holdovers could not of been trusted
Who will give us justice?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed, and that is all people are asking for. Equality under the law, or else free the criminals currently incarcerated! The whole situation is corrupt and stomach churning
Who will give us justice?
Who will give us the right to choose our President?
So Roosterhead isn’t very bright………
He is bright enough to leave Dodge before the sheriff arrives. Don’t trust any young guy who gives up a safe seat. Odds are that somebody has something on him. Maxine was convinced that Obummer has something on just about everyone.
Another had to share…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow. Neither Bill O’ nor Joe think Sessions is serving the President well. Joe knows Sessions going way back, likes him a lot, but thinks Sessions is “out of his element” and doesn’t really know what to do in this Russiagate/Deep State corruption/Cohen saga. This is certainly out of sync with SD and Q but maybe Joe is unaware of everything happening behind the scenes re. Huber, Lausch et al. That was unexpected from Joe.
A friend of mine knows a Senator who said that Sessions is a good guy but not up to the this task….he’s over his head.
He needs to do the right thing and offer his resignation.
I hesitated posting what Joe said because I didn’t want to reignite the “Sessions is a white hat or black hat” argument in this thread. Without knowing which Senator and not having official corroboration of his statement it just becomes column space filler. What I posted can be heard firsthand in the video clip. Whether one agrees or disagrees with it, its a statement made on the record.
Wrong. Sessions was never once mentioned by Bill nor Joe in this interview.
MaineCoon – go back to the video of O’Reilly & diGenova and go to about 20:47. The discussion about Sessions starts there.
I think AG Sessions plays his cards so close to his vest that no one really knows what he is up to. I respect him for that even though it can drive you crazy 😜.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally agree with you, Fle. Best description of the situation re: AG Sessions that I’ve seen so far!
Some time back Sundance pointed out a few things about Sessions that have really stuck with me. First, he posed the question ‘how do we know what we know?’ and that there is only one person with the authority to leak the few details we’ve gotten about the IG investigation – AG Sessions.
Sundance also pointed out that, as a ‘victim’ in much of the malfeasance being looked at, Trump SHOULDN’T know the specifics, if things are being run by the book the way they appear to be. Joe di Genova is a close associate of Trump’s so it kind of stands to reason that he’s following Trump’s line of thought, which for very good reason could be missing vital puzzle pieces.
Finally, the Huber appointment was how long ago? It has not had a single leak in something like 8 months (heck, it’s been so secret that we don’t even really know how long it’s been going on!) and the only reason we know about it as fact at this point is that Sessions himself revealed that information.
In DC knowledge is not just power it is currency. Yet none of this has been circulated. That does not sound like an operation directed by an incompetent man, nor does it sound like someone who is out of his depth.
Until I have seen something that definitively tells me otherwise I will assume that the duck’s feet are paddling like crazy.
No connection being made yet to wieners lap top
We know more than O’Reilly and DiGenova…they are discussing if Michael Cohen actually went to Prague. We already know that USC has confirmed that he was with his son on a campus visit for baseball on the date that McClatchey asserted that he was there. We know his passport does not show a stamp that he was there. We also know according to Tracy Beanz yesterday that a different Michael Cohen was there, but that the unmaskers in the FBI and DOJ were using the data base via Bruce Orr and Nellie Orr and others. In their haste, they leaked the different Michael Cohen thus revealing that they were still using the data base that Adm. Michael Rogers had just shut off due to the upticks in inquiries during the election season.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gowdy is failing on all fronts lately. He might be distracted by something ominous.
No he is just trying to kill the criminal investigations! Maybe to save his and Ryan’s butt!
Wray has found the replacement for McCabe! At least this guy is from within the FBI instead of another lawyer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What do you think fle? It appears he’s pretty well connected to the swamp according to that link.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That would be Tracey Harrison’s link.
I am at a point where I can’t trust anyone in the upper echelon of the FBI. Hopefully he will surprise us.
Article was pretty biased in its first bullet on “what you need to know”. Says McCabe was “pushed out of the FBI after attacks from President Trump”. That’s quite disingenuous right out of the gate. So not sure what to make of the rest. Scary part is how he’s so straight up and well liked by everyone and has been considered as the next in line for several years.
We heard lots of MSM rave reviews about Comey and McCabe before we learned the truth. And just who has been considering Bowden as next in line? That would be the same snakes we’re trying to get rid of now. Color me concerned for the moment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, Bowdich.
Bowdich was on the email chain when they were changing Comey’s memo.
“On Monday, the bureau also released a response to the May 2 email. Rybicki sent the response, dated May 16, 2016, to several colleagues: Peter Strzok, Jonathan Moffa, Baker, Trisha Anderson and E.W. Priestap. He copied McCabe and David Bowdich, the associate deputy director. In the email, which is marked “unclassified,” Rybicki wrote, “Please send me any comments on this statement so we may roll into a master doc for discussion with the Director at a future date. Thanks, Jim.”
http://www.newsweek.com/james-comey-fbi-clinton-emails-drafted-statement-686140
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know if he’s dirty but I’ll be very suspicious until we know more. I did read that he was well liked by members of the FBI. ( but then again so was Comey).
Does the position of Deputy require confirmation?
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great question Minnie! I am not sure of the answer to be honest.
Gotta be better than Mark Felt or Andy McCabe.
At least he’s from a law enforcement background, not an attorney background.
Bowdich was an FBI sniper, in his early days with the Bureau.
That’s interesting.
wheatie…hard to be objective ab a sniper.
How so?
A good sniper has to be focused and ‘all business’.
They often provide valuable, life-saving overwatch, for their fellow agents and for civilians.
‘Mr. Bowdich oversaw multiple high-profile investigations, to include the San Bernardino terror attack …’
Sorry, Felice, but, that doesn’t inspire confidence.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015_San_Bernardino_attack
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have no opinion on the guy! I can’t blame you at all. The FBI has been so corrupt for so long that I wonder if any good people still exist in the upper ranks.
I was just sharing the article for those that are interested.
What part of the ongoing coup did this one play?
The part about Gowdy in the video start in at about 12:25 mark to make sure you don’t miss any of it. I’m glad Joe put him in his place!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
It has been obvious to me for a long time that Trey Gowdy isn’t a conservative, or a real Republican. I appreciate Joe telling it like he sees it and I couldn’t agree more. Trey Gowdy is leaving Congress for a reason and it isn’t to begin a run for the Whitehouse. He obviously had those stars in his eyes at one time and the Trump Train derailed him thank God. Trey should shut up, tuck his tail between his legs and go home.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
No he is trying to protect his tail because he was corrupted and those who gave him the money have dirt on him. He most likely has been told to obediently walk the plank by his handlers. People like him either do it or talk. If you don’t do what your handlers want you to do there could be grave consequences. If He talks there is still the problem of him being a corrupt deep state actor. He is not going to be getting off scot-free
Hello from Texas everyone….been lurking for a few months around the great place, and it’s just fantastic reading thoughts from all of you who are so much smarter than myself!
It’s been quite a rollercoaster ride since I found this forum, but it truly did pull me up out of the omg what’s next, they are gonna JFK my President! It’s been very encouraging reading and learning about whats really going on. Thanks Sundance for keeping me almost centered lol.
I am sick of gowdy, Benghazi was a total show, all blow and no go. (He’s a joke now, someone should tell him he’s irrelevant already).
This smells to high heaven to me and it’s not Roses I smell.
Is he really running interference on this? Or does he really have reason to want testimony, he has to know there IS actually an investigation happening over all of this. Right?
Could he be charged with interfering in an investigation?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Welcome to the Tree House TxTailChaser! No one’s that much smarter than the rest. We all endeavor to pull each other to a higher branch. 😀
Welcome TxTailChaser! There are many truly insightful folks who post in these comments threads but I’m almost as new as yourself; only been on for a few months and still coming up to speed.. One requirement I found here – requires a LOT of reading to keep up.
Good luck and glad you’re on board.
Welcome TxTail, & regarding your “smarter” comment, if you voted for Trump, you’re smarter than half the country that voted for Hillary
LikeLiked by 2 people
just a warning: the CTH can be very time consuming.
Time does indeed fly when you’re having fun.
I hope he can give POTUS counsel he knows so much about the swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We know that, the big question is why this report is apparently holding up executing arrest warrants, since Mr. Huber’s team has been working for well over 5 months now ? Apparently the Inspector Generals have been receiving plenty of incriminating evidence which was squirreled away during emperor o, leading to delay into next month for the DOJ report.
Any news on any of the other 46 IG’s? Everyone is preoccupied with just DOJ.
A little off topic…but where is the Weiner laptop??
At least it’s not on top of Weiner’s lap any more. Yuck.
It may be off topic, but I was just thinking the exact thought when you said it!
Matthew Bissonnette, a Navy Seal, wrote the book ‘No Easy Day’ about the killing of Osama Bin Laden. He was fined $6.8million dollars and had to amend his tax return to show all money from sales of the book go to the United States. Yet, Comey can write and tour with no restrictions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s what I thought also. I’d heard that theory a while ago. Can’t remember who said it. maybe it was Joe. G. He connected the dot of Comey saying he didn’t want to be left alone with P45 and then he asks to be left alone o tell him of the dossier. Yes, attempted blackmail. No other reason. Comey hatred P45 so much he would have loved to tell him about the dossier in a room full of people. He didn’t. Blackmail was his motive. Joe is spot on.
The President didn’t “share” much with Comey that day because he knew from the beginning what a sleazy incompetent he was.
I sort of disagree with Mr Digenova on one point. I think the reason that Comey didn’t disclose that the dossier was Clinton oppo is that they thought there little group was going to come up with something pretty quick that could be used to impeach or impugn Trump. And they probably thought they could control Trump’s access to the underlying information until that time. If they had succeeded, they thought, it might never get out. This was a full blown effort to remove Trump from power. And, as Sundance has already speculated, some Republicans (Gowdy? Ryan? McCain? Graham?) were involved.
The real question is this: Who is AJ Sessions more loyal to? The President or his buddies in Congress? If I were the President, I’d be having Mr Sessions over for dinner and AC very frank discussion.
Who do you believe, Sessions or your lying eyes?
-Sessions allowed the political research raid on Cohen. Knowing all docs will be read by a pretend disinterested individual and leaked.
-Sessions has a track record of refusing to instruct DoJ and FBI to provide evidence documents demanded by Congress. He can do that in a second.
-Sessions has not to my knowledge ever defended the President in public.
-Without Sessions recusal there would be no Moeller.
What more evidence do you need that Sessions is a UniParty insurance policy?
If and when McCabe gets indicted will be telling how far Sessions DOJ will be prosecuting the coup plotters.
Comey threw Priestap and Rosenstein under the bus and implied he is ready to throw Lynch under the bus.
Lynch threw Comey under the bus.
McCabe threw Comey and Page under the bus.
It has been said here many times by SD and others. They never thought she could lose.
I would not want to be them.
The IG, I believe will continue to present the truth. The FBI internal affairs and the IG did not balk at McCabe, the FBI number 2. Instead they NAILED him. Contrast that with the cowardice of Comey “If I had been stronger,” Page and Strzok, I don’t remember the quote, but from their emails they were afraid of pissing off “she could be our next president.”
Clearly the way they are all covering their asses by pointing fingers at each other shows they had no plan for an honest IG investigation.
What can we do?
Email the fighters, Nunes, Goodlatte, etc. Say THANK YOU.
Email the rhinos and the democrats. Demand McCabe be prosecuted!
If YOU do it will happen.
