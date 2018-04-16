George Soros Judge Demands All Cohen Records Placed In Federal, Searchable, Database…

The Federal Judge, Kimba Wood, who is making decisions in the case against President Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen, is the same person who officiated George Soros wedding. Go figure.

Today Judge Kimba Wood demanded, in open court, that attorney Michael Cohen state -on the record- the names of his clients….. Then, moments later, in a decision about the seized records taken by the FBI during their raid last week, Judge Wood demanded all of the Cohen records be transferred into a federal database so they could be searched, reviewed, categorized and then leaked more efficiently to the media.

Explain to me again how the Mueller investigation is NOT political opposition research?

New York – […] U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood said in hearings Friday and Monday that if Cohen wanted the court to declare that some of his files were protected because of attorney confidentiality rules, he would have to divulge the names of the clients he’s worked with since the 2016 election.

With Cohen by their side on Monday, lawyers initially resisted revealing the name of the third client for privacy reasons, saying it would be embarrassing for the client. But Wood pressed on. “I understand he doesn’t want his name out there, but that’s not enough under the law,” she said. When the name was announced, there were gasps and some laughter in a courtroom packed with journalists. A few of them raced from the courtroom. […] Wood adjourned the hearing Monday, rejecting Hendon’s request for a temporary restraining order on the grounds that it was too early for such an objection. As a first step, the judge said the government should put the documents in a searchable database to determine which should come under review. Prosecutors said they expected they could determine by midweek how fast they can accomplish that. (read more)

Businessman Donald Trump had the audacity to think an ordinary citizen would be allowed to run for the office of the Presidency… and for that offense, all efforts of the professional political class will be deployed to ensure his incorrect thinking is eliminated.

