George Soros Judge Demands All Cohen Records Placed In Federal, Searchable, Database…

The Federal Judge, Kimba Wood, who is making decisions in the case against President Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen, is the same person who officiated George Soros wedding. Go figure.
Today Judge Kimba Wood demanded, in open court, that attorney Michael Cohen state -on the record- the names of his clients….. Then, moments later, in a decision about the seized records taken by the FBI during their raid last week, Judge Wood demanded all of the Cohen records be transferred into a federal database so they could be searched, reviewed, categorized and then leaked more efficiently to the media.
Explain to me again how the Mueller investigation is NOT political opposition research?
New York – […] U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood said in hearings Friday and Monday that if Cohen wanted the court to declare that some of his files were protected because of attorney confidentiality rules, he would have to divulge the names of the clients he’s worked with since the 2016 election.
With Cohen by their side on Monday, lawyers initially resisted revealing the name of the third client for privacy reasons, saying it would be embarrassing for the client.
But Wood pressed on.
“I understand he doesn’t want his name out there, but that’s not enough under the law,” she said.
When the name was announced, there were gasps and some laughter in a courtroom packed with journalists. A few of them raced from the courtroom.
[…] Wood adjourned the hearing Monday, rejecting Hendon’s request for a temporary restraining order on the grounds that it was too early for such an objection. As a first step, the judge said the government should put the documents in a searchable database to determine which should come under review. Prosecutors said they expected they could determine by midweek how fast they can accomplish that. (read more)
Businessman Donald Trump had the audacity to think an ordinary citizen would be allowed to run for the office of the Presidency… and for that offense, all efforts of the professional political class will be deployed to ensure his incorrect thinking is eliminated.
What’s truly disconcerting is that there’s no mechanism in place to at least halt a process such as the continued Constitutional abuse and harm to U.S. citizens we’ve seen over thr past of weeks! I keep waiting for somebody to jump up and call a halt to this madness.
I would say :::: rush to a higher court even SCOTUS before the documents hit the fan
a new lawsuit every single day :
against Mueller, THE NY criminal legal network, Rosenstein, etc.
The fight from the Left is not warfare (yet) it’s LAWFARE. They have been and will continue to use unethical activist lawyers, judges, and the DOJ/FBI. This way, the criminalization and humiliation of Conservatives and Christians looks legit because one of their judges validates it.
Just look at how liberal media meticulously reports on court proceedings in front of one of their activist judges! Their reporters always swarm the court. They can hardly wait to “report” it, along with their opinions. It’s happening more and more these days.
I am depressed at this news. I actually had a nightmare last night that PDJT lost in a contested primary. The forces against the Lion are strong and time is running short. SD has said multiple times that trillions are on the line. Will they really be defeated?
