The “Small Group” Knew They’d Lose The Fact Battle, So They Began a Propaganda War…

A flood of DOJ/FBI moves, leaks and details this week highlight the desperation of an aligned group of Obama officials and ideologues which began with the FBI raid on the offices and home of Michael Cohen. All of the subsequent activity is connected.
This week began with a dramatic early-morning raid on the home, office and hotel room of a sitting U.S. president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen. The week ended in equally dramatic fashion, in a packed courtroom, following numerous media leaks from New York U.S. Attorneys and FBI investigators about the content of their Cohen raid. In the big picture all of this week’s activity appears related to a coordinated propaganda strategy.
Looking up from the granules, we can see a clear and comprehensive plan to flood the zone with propaganda narratives to distract, dilute and obfuscate.
If we look at the big picture the stylistic content of the James Comey book; the timing of the release; the timing of the raid on Cohen; the leaks of scraped material from the raid to the media; all of this falls into a pattern. A strategy that was originally outlined by James Comey’s friend back in October of 2016. SEE HERE. We knew the DOJ/FBI raid on Cohen was likely a larger strategy to gather opposition research.
With the OIG reports coming rapidly to a conclusion, and with the IG reports being so detailed in their fact-outline, the “small group” is at an inflection point where their risk is growing. A larger awakening is taking place.
Knowing the connection between the FBI, DOJ-NSD, Fusion-GPS, Clinton Campaign and Christopher Steele political activity in 2016, we also pondered if the larger motive behind the raid might be connected to the use of DOJ and FBI databases to conduct searches on political opposition, and the need to hide therein.
The intelligence mistake of Michael Cohen traveling to Prague, is a direct-line thread connecting the FBI/DOJ FISA(702)(17) searches to Fusion-GPS and the Steele dossier. As such there would be a very strong motive for similarly aligned political entities within the U.S. intelligence apparatus to take strong action to cloud the connection. In short they need to lower the risk.
This week we also discovered the origin of the 2016 FBI Counterintelligence Operation against candidate Trump began as an outcome of a CIA referral connected to Australia and the U.K. In essence, fellow ideologues within GCHQ (U.K), and their Australian counterparts, worked collaboratively with the U.S. intelligence apparatus to oppose Donald Trump; and create a false narrative that would undermine the 2016 presidential election.
After Donald Trump won the election, all of the aligned intelligence entities -including Obama officials therein- were now at risk. The issues extend beyond the activity of the DOJ and FBI, and one of the trails of their collective activity ended up inside the Steele Dossier with the false fact surrounding Michael Cohen. The intelligence apparatus needs to create something, anything, that removes that connection.
As if on cue…. late the afternoon one of the leaks from the Mueller Team specifically targets this threat:
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department special counsel has evidence that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and confidant, Michael Cohen, secretly made a late-summer trip to Prague during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Confirmation of the trip would lend credence to a retired British spy’s report that Cohen strategized there with a powerful Kremlin figure about Russian meddling in the U.S. election. (read more)
This is where it becomes critical to remind yourself of how far this group has already gone to manipulate the outcomes of the election. Do not sell these Machiavellian-mind people short. Remember, one of the key benefits of the raid on Michael Cohen was to create the architecture underneath media narratives (stories) created out of loin cloth. The actual content of evidence captured in the FBI raid is irrelevant, they only need the basic element of truth -that the raid took place- as the foundation for the downstream propaganda.
The U.K., Australia and the U.S. intelligence apparatus, foreign (cia) and domestic (fbi/doj-nsd) collaborated to influence the 2016 U.S. election outcome. As such, those same entities have a vested interest in now creating a false series of facts that remove the threat within the false Michael Cohen Prague visit.
The “small group” of Mueller activists within the DOJ and FBI need to create any alternate appearance in order to cover for the very real likelihood the intelligence apparatus used Christopher Steele to launder search outcomes from the abuse of the U.S. FISA database (NSA, FBI and DOJ-NSD). This crew needs to create a plausible way the specific Cohen event could have made it into the Steele Dossier without using U.S. intelligence databases.
The raid on Michael Cohen creates the basis for the false claims. The use of friendly foreign intelligence to potentially substantiate false claims is the plausible deniability they need. Everything is essentially propaganda.
They knew they would lose the fact battle, so they chose to fight a propaganda war.
…that’s the essential argument made by James Comey’s friend Benjamin Wittes in his plan of action written in October 2016 when he described the “insurance policy” – in his outline of what to do in the unlikely event Trump wins. You might remember that Wittes was the friend FBI Director James Comey used to leak his memos to the New York Times.
Alert. April 13, 2018. Truth told on CNN.
Pigs flew.
Hahhhhhahahaha. Good one, rf..
Can I stop holding my breath?
Oh my. Their swan song. They won’t be back any time soon.
Temporary insanity, no doubt.
This makes the current and future 24/7 stream of propaganda seem more plausible.
Cnn: “Remember, on April 13th we reported facts!”
Now stay tuned for more fabricated stories about porn actresses and low level associates’ travel itineraries.
Sundance, your writing over the past few years has shown us all just how close we are to a full-blown fascist, authoritarian (if not totalitarian) state. Our elected politicians, federal bureaucrats, and sundry elites worked hard to hide the truth. They came very close to pulling it all off right under our noses. But, then you started blowing the whistle. For awhile there, it looked like you were the only one who had a handle on how it was all coming down. Then people started talking about the “splitting strategy”. Then the GOPe and the UniParty. Pretty soon your ideas about the commonality of political alliances within the republican and democrat UniParty gained influence far beyond the Treehouse. Then Trump came along and kicked the whole rotting fascist carcass out the street so that everyone could see just how dishonest the people we trusted actually are. It hurts to know that they lied to us for so long, hurts to know the sneering contempt they feel for us. But it’s something we needed to know. Thank you for that.
^^^LIKE^^^^
But it’s not “how close we are”, it’s how the f#@* do we stop it?
We’ve been economically locked down and financing our own demise since the 1930’s when the feral banksters at the fake reserve began duping Americans into constant taxation without representation.
Anyone that can is always welcome to prove my comment(s) are incorrect. Proof though, not emotionally charged and misplaced patriotism!
I agree! We Americans are aloof to seeing the actual truth because we have been spoon fed a different narrative by the elite establishment while being content consuming the contrived culture they have been selling for past 60 years!
Now?
Ambiguously awake!
The current POTUS is trying to show us how to begin reversing that long descent. It won’t happen quickly especially because, as Sundance has repeatedly told us, “there are $Trillions at stake“. But if more voters would get behind the President and stop believing the false news they are bombarded with by the eneMedia, then more and better change will happen.
I would say that we are hurtling to a civil war. 50-65% of the Country will not accept Fascist Rule. Koskinin (IRS guy, don’t care if spelled correctly) basically told the IRS to audit as many Obamacare people as possible. I have been in a battle with the IRS since the 2016 tax season, I could go into what has been going on, but the post would be to long – short part, since I have not settled withe IRS because they say I owe them over $20K and my accountant says I should be getting a refund. The Healthcare Market Place has cut off health insurance to Me, Wife & 3 sons. Basically I want my nice Aetna Policy that didn’t have Maternity, Pediatric Dentistry Back! I had it for 10 years, was reasonably, which didn’t happen often. priced, could expect $2500(not including an $800 er month premium) out of pocket in an unhealthy year. The Policy the Marketplace jammed down my throat cost me close to $200 monthly and we average $8000 per year out of pocket. This is costing me a fortune in accountant fees to fight this! I would say if the Country went through another 8 years like under Obama with Equal Law & Order thrown out the window, massive regulation, etc – that a bunch of people will snap. The uniparty knows these facts, that is why killing the 2nd Amendment is at the top of the list. The 50-65% I am talking about are probably the most heavily armed, basically made up of real republicans, Independents & Libertarians. These people can not afford and will not put up with things much longer, these are the Trump Voters.The Government is on their back, they are watching Black Lives Matter, Antifa and other Progressive Groups, unchecked immigration, Law & Order being handed out willy nilly and it will come to a point where they will snap. Sundance mentions Cold Anger in quite a few posts and up until now people have lived with it, but as Sundance explains it basically exists in the host as something that doesn’t belong, it will manifest and turn into something much more dangerous With the Uni-Party running around doing what ever they want and the Bureaucracy following suit, you will see small amounts of people snapping and taking vigilante justice into their own hands (Bundy’s), but it will spread and be met with force from the Bureaucracy, which in turn will only make the group bigger and bigger. Time is of the essence and I think POTUS well understands that, which is why he is doing everything he can at speed never by any other President, but Sessions better light a fire under the butts at his end. I think if the Mid-Terms are bad and they do try to Impeach POTUS, the cork will blow and the Liberals will realize that they just unleashed hell! I hate to make predictions like this, but in my world I talk to people that constantly being wronged for following the rules and you can see they are near a breaking point!
$2000 monthly – sorry mad a bunch of other typos!
Thanks for the report, Brass. I suspect you are correct. I think they planned on Hillary finishing us off, but now they need a Plan B, or was it C? Anyhoo, if they are desperate to disarm us now, with some seriously sick and vile mass-murders as part if their plan, then it would serm that they are hoping to push more “aggressive” measures to regain control of America.
Meaning, I think they are closer to beginning shooting than we are. I think there are grounds to suspect that progaganda is a mere hors d’oeuvre for the blood-letting they are hoping to unleash.
We gotta wake people, and be ready.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
Oncefiredbrass, don’t give up with the IRS. i fought them for FIVE years and finally won. I couldn’t afford an accountant, so they didn’t have a third party with whom they could make a deal against me. I fought Allstate, in court, without an attorney, and won. Put on your fighting shoes and don’t give up!
Thanks Sundance.
That video about lying McCabe will likely be pulled from the CNN website by tomorrow and replaced by more fake news about Michael Cohen negotiating with the Russians..
LikeLiked by 4 people
And thanks for all the donations to the legal defense fund…
Thank you, Sundance, for your continued patience in laying it all our for us. For me, it’s mind boggling. I joked on another thread about how the pictures helped. I’m not so sure I was joking.
I hope every member of the cabal does jail time.
I also hope that somehow, somewhere, you and your team are recognized for your contributions to the reclamation of the USA by it’s freedom loving citizens (still a work in progress). Your assistance is immeasurable.
If they were constitutionally hanged it would serve us much better. No one wants to be hanged, and much fewer would dare perpetrate such evils upon us on behalf of wannabe globalist “overlords”.
It’s far past time for truly effective JUSTICE FOR ALL.
Yes! A public hanging will do wonders for restoring our constitutional republic!
If it was good enough for Lincoln to do it, albeit not public, but public enough, then it’s also good enough for our current leadership!
On further thought as I pondered our history to see when was the last time a citizen in the US was executed for treason, surprisingly I couldn’t find anyone. The Rosenbergs who were executed for espionage not treason is the closest reference I could find as a recent example! Hansen is still alive and in prison!
I wonder why? Perhaps because there would be such a public outcry world wide that this admin would be labeled as being a dictatorship if they were to carry out such acts? China and other countries would call us out as being hypocrites on human rights issues and so forth! In a lot of ways a PR nightmare that will never go away!
SD good article and good sourcing. I never thought about that angle. They did start a propaganda war. Problem is that some people actually believe the propaganda.
The level of Liberal haters commenting on all tweets has risen to epic proportions tonight. They think NOW they have won and impeachment (or inpeachment, according to Mad Max) is right around the corner. There’s a ton of screaming about the leftover money from the inauguration being stolen by POTUS to hush Stormey, and somehow the RNC is also fleecing the country. It’s amazing what they can come up with, now that they are positive they are winning.
Sundance is, as usual, spot on. The raid launches a new season of programming.
Bonkti,
Related to the raid, most politicians would use that news as blackmail and be at the will of those with the information, however I seriously doubt Trump will act differently because of the raid. He is not that type of person. He does not care, he is not a politician, just a guy trying to do right by the American people, thank goodness.
That’s all they have. Their narrative is collapsing and their only move is to double down.
It is still my belief that this is all going to come right back at them in the end. I still hold on to that belief. It just has to end that way.
These people are not the brightest bulbs in the world! They can come out every single day about more information pertaining to Cohen’s trip to Prague. They can muddy the waters as much as they want. The truth is on our side. Michael Cohen was never ever in Prague.
The Buzzfeed case will continue to move forward. Cohen will not back down. Remember that an incredible man put a stop to all queries back in April 2016. The Obama administration decided to use the UK and Australia to get the information that Admiral Rogers stopped.
If you think for one minute that the Greates White Hat of them all isn’t aware of what they did, these two tweets quoting Rep. Devin Nunes tells you the information has been shared.
People were wondering why Nunes was going on with McCullum at 7pm instead of Sean, Laura or Bream. After our President made his national address at 9, we got our answer. Rep. Nunes was informed to go on at 7 and not later.
This leads inevitably to the question of whether said “allies” were engaged in a conspiracy with our Demmunists to denuclearize the United States on behalf of – wait for it – Russia.
Things that make me go HMMMMMM……
There seems to be a big tie to Hillary, Mueller, and Uranium One. McCabe now figures heavily into Uranium One. And yet Russia is being used as a demonization foil for Trump, and as a convenient proxy in Syria.
This whole thing is very ugly.
SMH……
Yes! This!
Sigh!
Uranium One ties them all together. So much of the apparent conspiracy to smear Trump and kill his presidency appears to arise from an aggressive need to coverup and protect insider dealings, racketeering and seditions arising from the Uranium One. The most profound and disturbing instances of abuse of government resources and authority threads back to Uranium One, questions of treason and the bad actors involved.
Yup. Stealthy denuclearization of America is what these people were up to. Very scammy.
LikeLike
I jus wanna be sure you all know Baba 97 above is our own Fleporblog who wrote that elegant tribute to Adm. Rogers in that linked Tweet. Thanks a bunch, Fle!
So true. It despicable the lives they are dragging through the mud though. Terrible people who can nothing about the evil they do towards others. They have no conscience or compasion for other human beings.
Dirty, Dirty, Dirty, and corrupt operation……….
I can smell the stink from the Cohen Raid here at my farm in NE FL….
May they all be hit with a tactical Nuke in the near future…….
We will get smaller dripped reports like McCabe’s in the time in-between May?
As it’s pretty obvious the media will manufacture anonymous source stories on Cohen regardless if they have the documents or not.
Already starting…report out tonight that Cohen WAS in Prague after all but he went in through Germany so his passport didn’t need to get stamped. No actual facts to back up that claim so we shall see how many times it gets repeated over the weekend before they decide to walk it back.
Just because one enters Prague through Germany has no bearing on whether or not your passport is stamped or not. Most places don’t even stamp passports anymore, they keep an electronic record of you. They don’t need to stamp your book. In fact, most places you have to ASK them to stamp it (a lot of tourists do). I have been to France and Geneva, Switzerland, several times (my company is based in France), and I don’t have a single stamp in my passport. Does that mean I wasn’t there? .. does it mean I was there? .. no, the customs dept. of each country (and some share the info) has that information. They don’t care if I have that information or not.
He already said he was on a trip to California to watch his son play a sporting event during that time frame. I’m sure there’s records of his flight, hotel etc. Just more corruption they will have to answer for one day.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 15 people
Shiny missile things, distracting budgets, search warrants. Must not get away from the soft coup stay focused.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s just a matter, not an investigation, so there’s that to be thankful for …
“The Justice Department special counsel has evidence that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and confidant, Michael Cohen, secretly made a late-summer trip to Prague during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to two sources familiar with the matter.”
And “according to Sources familiar with the matter”, so it must be true /s/
How can lying CNN make the claim FBI agents and Federal Prosecutors require candor?
I stood at the fence @ 1600 Pennsylvania Ave once…
Is that close enough?
There is one thing that people are overlooking.
Cohen is suing Buzzfeed over the dossier. If he made a secret trip to Prague, why in the world would he bring a lawsuit .. that would be a HUGE Risk!!
I don’t think he would take that risk because he knows he could be exposed.
Besides that, Buzzfeed sent someone to the hotels in Prague to try to find a record of him & got pics from inside his passport.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/anthonycormier/trumps-lawyer-showed-you-the-cover-of-his-passport-heres?utm_term=.lnqzBJeklO#.jmzg7D6lNJ
pfffttt.. that means nothing either. Just because Buzzfeed has pictures of Cohen’s passport (one of them anyway), doesn’t mean squat. A friend I work with goes to France almost every other week (I don’t go quite as often) and he has had to get fresh books repeatedly when they have filled with stamps, although, anymore, most places don’t bother stamping them anyway. The point is, a passport isn’t some magical recording of your travel activity. It is merely a trusted piece of identification (some places don’t really trust it either). Personally, I have been to France/Switzerland several times. I think I have example 1 stamp in my passport from Geneva, when I specifically asked for it.
” *exactly* 1 stamp “
It’s not about the passport stamps. It’s about the lawsuit. You have to do a deposition & the other side will investigate what you have said. That is where the risk is.
Bingo they are afraid of depositions and what will come out……..
LikeLiked by 3 people
😉
Why do I vaguely remember that Cohen said he was at some sort of a baseball(?) tournament in which his son was competing when this issue came up the first time?
Yes. He said he was in California (?) at his son’s ball tournament in Aug & was in NY the whole month of Sept.
Since when is it a crime to visit Prague?
It is not, but if they can frame him as a liar then the whole media circus has something to speculate on for the next 6 months!
The Big Ugly has arrived!
“Cohen said that during the time the report places him in Prague, he was actually with his son visiting USC and meeting with the baseball coach. A USC baseball source confirmed Tuesday night that Cohen and his son had visited USC on August 29th. Cohen said that he was in Los Angeles from the 23rd through the 29th of August, and that the rest of the month he was in New York. He said that his only trip to an EU country over the summer had been a vacation to Italy in July. In one instance, the dossier places the alleged Prague travel in “August/September 2016.” Cohen said he was in New York for the entire month of September.”
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/01/michael-cohen-it-is-fake-news-meant-to-malign-mr-trump/512762/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
We can now see how incredibly desperate they are. The propaganda is easily disproved, but it is all they have left. As an American citizen, my contempt for them has no bounds.
Please God, may they all be locked up in Gitmo from the least of them to the greatest.
I wonder if Cohen has anything to prove his whereabouts during his supposedly trip to Prague. A parking stub, Taco Bell receipt, anything
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
BINGO! Plus there was an actual Michael Cohen that was in Prague during the time that the Dossier claims. He will be showing up in a courtroom to describe everything he did there!
Ah, I was writing below without seeing your comment, fle.
I asked if there’s an article from last year that describes this “other Michael Cohen”? Where’s he from? Did he go to Prague? What were the dates?
You seem to recall there’s an actual Cohen-B, might you have a link if you’ve seen articles that describe him definitively?
More that just a supposition that there “must be another Michael Cohen because Cohen-A was elsewhere at the time”, that kiinda thing. Or the supposition that “a Michael Cohen came back in FISA queries, but the wrong Cohen”.
What I’ getting at is, has a 2nd Michael Cohen been identified or do we only have suppositions that there is one?
I just searched for +”other michael cohen” +prague and +”different michael cohen” +prague
… and didn’t come up with any identification of Cohen-B.
At best there’s this weak statement in a last-Nov Breitbart article, weakly attributed to a “gummint source”:
Even CNN’s Jake Tapper reported that a government source indicated that it was a “different” Michael Cohen.
Morris & McGann: Christopher Steele’s Big Math Problem in Quantifying His Trump Dossier’s Accuracy
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/23/morris-mcgann-christopher-steeles-big-math-problem-quantifying-trump-dossiers-accuracy/
January 11th.. Obama’s Government Confirmed it was the wrong Cohen
Oh, thanks so much, Deborah, I’ve been asking all over the thread and keyword searching for print articles and couldn’t find any. This video didn’t show up, but it clearly says
“a Michael Cohen from a different country, same birth year but different birth date”
The President’s attorney, Michael Cohen was in California with his son visiting colleges, I believe. He has an airtight alibi.
They’ll say it was the “other” Michael Cohen visiting colleges in California and they have proof.
Actually, if I recall, I believe he does. If I recall correctly it is pretty ironclad. One could probably find it somewhere on the net.
Yeah receipts were already provided IIRC this is settled business a long time ago.
Steele claimed it was in August. Cohen’s only trip was for 8 days in July to Italy.
If there was a different Michael Cohen that went to Prague at the right time, this is damning. So far only Jake Tapper has tweeted it, and never followed up on it.
So if he was in Prague, what was his crime for being there?
LikeLike
Yeah, here’s a May 5, 2017 Buzzfeed article that shows those dates, July 9-17 for Cohen’s Italy trip and a claimed August timeframe for the “meeting”.
Here’s a question: we’re told that it was a different Michael Cohen, likely derived by mistake from FISA queries.
Has that other Michael Cohen been identified and have the dates of his Prague travel been identified? Anyone seen an article that answers that? From last year, probably, when it was in the news.
Or is there only a presumption that there’s another Michael Cohen who made an actual trip to Prague? In order to explain how Trump’s Cohen got fingered mistakenly.
Put another way, are there articles from last year in which a Michael Cohen-B was identified. And who actually made a Prague trip and for which dates are known.
Sorry, I’m just trying to order my thoughts. I’ve keyword searched and read a couple articles but they don’t hit on that question.
Anyone with good recall who might remember the story from last year?
Thx in advance.
… continued my line of questioning a couple comments upthread in response to fleporeblog
… nevermind, it’s answered in Deborah’s comment about 4 comments upthread.
CNN video with Jake Tapper saying investigators “ran it down” and found
“a Michael Cohen from a different country, same birth year but different birth date”
I watched that video twice, and it sounds like we’re, again, talking about our old friends, “Anonymous Sources” from intelligence agencies as the ultimate source. I’m not sure why they should lie about this, but we definitely need to view this with some wariness.
that’s a good thought, Electra.
I was just happy to see some documentation of an “other” Cohen, so I know we’re not just operating on supposition.
but you’re correct, we don’t know the specifics nor the reliability. I’d prefer to see a print article that describes this other guy and what country he’s from, etc. I haven’t found that yet.
I’ve often wondered about these questions myself. I’m not sure where the “it was a different Michael Cohen” story originated, but I’ve assumed this person does exist and was kept out of the press for the protection of his privacy. Man, the guy would really have a law-suit if some media outlet released his name. But, yeah. There are a whole lot of details missing from this picture.
Dozens of people had to have seen him (Cohen) and called him at American land-lines, etc, during the time that they say he was over there. It seems pretty stupid for Mueller’s thugs to make such a stupid claim after Cohen has exposed their fraud.
The Mueller fraud team must truly be extremely deperate to simply cloud the air with BS and confusion, so that it is difficult for the general public to sift out the truths that we here at CTH have been getting all along.
And it seems that this tactic is being released too early for their hopes of influencing the November elections. They will be exposed well before the elections, giving the GOP real conservatives time to capitalize on their fraud.
Just my two cents.
That is an excellent “two cents”!
To paraphrase Mark Antony’s speecy from Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar
But Mueller says he was ambitious;
And Mueller is an honourable man./sarc
I’m not going to lie..that leak about Cohen actually being in Prague in 2016 scared the heck out of me. I’m still worried about it. He needs to come out strongly against this and confirm he wasn’t there.
Shiloh – Cohen has come out strongly. He said, “I have never been to Prague in my life.” Not much more he can do.
“Investigators for Special Counsel Robert Mueller have evidence Cohen entered the Czech Republic through Germany in late summer 2016, McClatchy reported, citing two unnamed sources. The news agency said it was unclear whether Mueller’s investigators have evidence that Cohen met with a prominent Russian as the dossier claimed.”
3 Hours ago
Yeah, they have evidence Cohen entered Czech Republic……….still accurate even though it was a different Cohen.
Cohen has posted pics of his passport showing no Prague.
And proof he was in California. Other than that, this is spot on accurate information!
two unnamed sources, through Germany, and prominent Russian… how many more things could they squeeze in to that statement that aren’t trustworthy?
also, Cohen didn’t even go to court today, to the ire of the judge and everyone on the left. instead he was cold chilling, smoking cigars with his boys in front of his hotel. that doesn’t smack of somebody who is worried about what the feds found or could use on him.
He didn’t look worried at all now did he…..
Kudos to Cohen……..
Learned it from The Master.
It is time for “unnamed sources” to be thoroughly trashed as the foundation of fake news. 1). Many such as those revealing what was found in Cohen’s raid, represent felony disclosures by law enforcement personnel; their motive for leaking unexamined in any of the reports broadcasting the information, (non journalistic credulity), 2) Fusion GPS has been revealed as one of several firms with the capacity to plant stories in the MSM for hire for political or other nefarious purposes, and to have worked corruptly with Nellie Ohr to plant opposition research in the FBI, 3) the IG report issued today documents that one prominent set of anonymously sourced stories were leaked by McCabe specifically to manipulate the public narrative to make his own role in protecting Clinton look better as if he had played the opposite role. Such reliance without skeptical examination of the leaker’s motive is not journalism, but corrupt propaganda.
The Atlantic’s Rosie Gray tweeted “updated: USC baseball source confirmed to me a few minutes ago that Cohen and his son visited on the 29th of August”
FIGHT ON!!!!!!!!
I am finding the Office of the Special Counsel to be just simply a fount of reliable information. I just love it when they release these tidbits for us!
They are remarkably astute, and capable, and so very accurate! Really, just setting a new standard for excellence! I find myself breathlessly hanging onto their latest utterance!
Man, what a crew they have assembled! Talk about the Dream Team!/sarc….okay, maybe I did lay it on with a trowel…
I hope he’s telling the truth. This could blow up big really quick.
LikeLike
You worry to much. Try to relax, get some sleep, eat a pizza.
Agreed Trail…just more chaff and countermeasures…..At some point, you gotta give it up..Mueller is going to have Judge Sullivan problems here very shortly. Should occupying time.
It’s been known for some time that it was the wrong Michael Cohen, and that’s how the FBI got caught – gee, who knew there were so many Michael Cohens? It’s not just a matter of a passport “stamp” – they have records, digital and otherwise, of airline passenger lists, and people entering and leaving countries. The real Michael Cohen who made the trip has already been identified. And for the record, the President’s Michael Cohen has proof of where he was on those dates – in the United States.
There isn’t anything to blow up, so worries are unnecessary.
So well stated, so clear, and nice and polite. I salute a much better, nicer person who has much better manners than I.
Sigh. Like Scarlett O’Hara, my mother would be ashamed that she didn’t raise a lady. I have good intentions, but somehow…
Some people you can not convince, even if God, Himself came down and told them.
About all he could do at this point is hold up a sign and be screaming from the rooftops. He has proven his innocence. As some would say, there is no there there. These leaking tools will pull every out every thing they can to distract. The left and the rest of the deep state are desperate. It’s all they’ve got.
Yes, I’m sure it scared the heck out of you.
Sure. To do what? The premise is that the electorate was swayed by whatever they are supposed to have collaborated on, ostensibly release of Hillary/Podesta emails.
Flipped, it’s the Billy Bush tape in reverse. Hidden “gems” put on public display.
The naked secret is this: the “crime” was allowing the public to see Hillary’s political operating world behind the curtain. That’s it. That’s the crime. That’s the whole damn thing.
And we already knew. The 90’s happened already.
Prague, Oklahoma
Me too. Here’s the thing though, the leak story looks awfully fishy, once you examine it closely.
It makes the argument “that Cohen entered the Czech Republic through Germany, apparently during August or early September of 2016 as the ex-spy reported, said the sources…..He wouldn’t have needed a passport for such a trip, because both countries are in the so-called Schengen Area in which 26 nations operate with open borders.”
Apparently offering this as some sort of debunk as to Cohen’s passport not showing any trip to Prague. But Cohen’s passport doesn’t showing enter Germany either, nor any other Schengen Area country in August or July. Passport does show him traveling and out of Italy during the month of July.
So the only way it’s true now is if Cohen had a second passport he’s keeping hidden.
Still possible but it looks sketchy to me.
I’m sure it would be easy to disprove with cell phone or credit card records.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
“He wouldn’t have needed a passport for such a trip, because both countries are in the so-called Schengen Area in which 26 nations operate with open borders.”
I think you mean “visa”.
If this article is correct, he could have entered the Schengen area but it would have been from Italy in July.
“The stamps indicate he traveled abroad at least four times in 2016: twice to London, once to St. Maarten, and once to Italy in July. The Italian trip is the most intriguing, because it places Cohen in what’s known as the Schengen Area: a group of 26 European countries, including the Czech Republic, that allows visitors to travel freely among them without getting any additional passport stamps.
Upon entering the Schengen Area, visitors get a rectangular stamp with the date, a country code, their port of entry, and a symbol showing how they entered — such as an airplane or a train. In Cohen’s passport, that mark appears on page 17, with a date of July 9. The mark is too faint to be fully legible. The exit stamp, similar but with rounded edges, is also light, but the letters “cino” are legible, indicating he flew out of Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport in Rome. That stamp is dated July 17.”
https://www.buzzfeed.com/anthonycormier/trumps-lawyer-showed-you-the-cover-of-his-passport-heres?utm_term=.vqrlbpy69z#.kjOrwDjNdl
^^^^
Meant to say that the dates are wrong for him to be at the meeting & I don’t believe he went.
Wrong Cohen….. Obama GOV. confirmed 1/11/17
Reason for this:
He looks pretty happy after a seriously hefty meal to me…
😀
Seems to me that already occurred… “ he needs to come out strongly”… that’s already been disproves and confirmed by the media… in addition Sundance article clearly refutes why this is a non-issue for the real Cohen… Read the article you will be impressed with what SD posits
Cohen is going to put Buzzfeed out of business and make himself millions of dollars in the process! What else does the man have to do.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He has strongly denied it AND has proof of where he actually was. This portion of the Steele dossier was all debunked, because it was not this Michael Cohen, over a year ago. We also know that this means someone was feeding info to the dossier writers. Read Sundance’s post above again….
Remember when many in here thought this was all 4 D chess and Mueller was really a white hat? LOL!
I think SD nailed it – they are worried that this “wrong Michael Cohen” stuff is going to fully expose the fake intelligence creation mechanism. THAT is how errors work – they give you insight into PROCESS and MECHANISM.
It has the stench of Obama, this scam has his sticky fingerprints all over it.
It’s another one of those, “don’t know nuthin” stories. Obama never realized that the MSM didn’t question his claims that he didn’t know anything because they didn’t want to embarrass our first black President.
They believed he didn’t know nuthin’.
We are going to have to wait for trials/CSPAN to get any truth….
The saddest thing about all of this is how so many Americans, blinded by their politics, ideology & yes, stupidity, empower corruption & criminality by their refusal to face facts
The Globalists, the Deep State, our politicians, our media, all corrupt to their cores & working feverishly to destroy the American people, are allowed to operate & continue their usurpation because so many actual Americans refuse to open their eyes
Extremely sad
Hopefully when all the facts come out, enough of them will be forced to confront the truth
AllIWant – It is extremely difficult to embrace the truth when it means that your own entire life has been built upon a lie. I think it must be a lot like drug addicts or alcoholics finally owning up to and admitting that they have a problem. Most people just can’t do it.
Well stated and most correct. I’ve been talking to deer in the headlight looks and eyes that say please don’t tell me for 28 years now…
Most people simply and truly cannot handle the awful and evil truth. I can’t blame them, I don’t like it either… but… well, I can’t unlearn things.
Is that…is it? Is that Ana Navarro there on the left? No, I don’t think it is. Not enough cushion.
Geez, ya gotta love the Cube, don’tcha?
Masterful
As you said not enough cushion, but the pic still made me gag a little…
YUCK. What a sick fact of life this is.
The Cohen raid does not strike me as a well thought out move. Raiding the office of the attorney for a president is so outrageous, so over the line, it stinks of flop sweat. The rabbit just bolted.
They got their asses handed to them in court today and will lose on Monday when the judge shares the decision!
In that thread he mentions another person to follow. I checked it out & found this.
As Sundance said— it’s a propoganda war now
LikeLiked by 2 people
This… is cnn. And nbc, and so forth and so on…
A nation filled with traitors must correct its terrible situation, eh?
Eh.
Leftist tactics from the French Revolution until today: dreary, cunning, amoral/immoral and aimed at the gullible.
Well, the French Revolution gave us Toqueville and Bastiat!
I always thank goodness for Bastiat, and for anyone who has not read The Law: READ IT NOW!
And le guillotine. The American debut of this useful tool is long overdue. Somehow, I feel it is the perfect device to use on our own snuff pinching, mincing, overly mannered, foppish, snobbish elites. It seems to fit.
And to be clear, I have no objection to heads on pikes in the streets of DC afterwards. It might seem a trifle extreme, but it would send a message.
And once the Thermidorian reaction was over, THE TERROR WAS OVER.
We have a really cool book about le Guillotine.
And I’m totally down with heads on pikes too. A little Game of Thrones action never hurts.
“The actual content of evidence captured in the FBI raid is irrelevant, they only need the basic element of truth -that the raid took place- as the foundation for the downstream propaganda.”
I am sure we will be seeing plenty of evidence of that in the months ahead. The traitors needed “fresh meat” for spinning lies, since “Russian collusion” is all but dead and most people either do not give a rip and/or believe the “Stormy Daniels” fiasco, which turned out to be a dud for the conspirators.
Awesome link from a Treeper on another thread earlier:
http://howtobeyourowndetective.com/
Donald Trump won the presidential election of 2016, dashing the dreams of boodle and cushy jobs of many thousands of parasites in the Hillary campaign, and in the bureaucracies of the nation. Key among these were the careerist lawyers and agents in the FBI, the Justice Department, the CIA, and other scumbags in the court system, the national security complex, and the intelligence community.
They and Democrat lawyers with billable hours have tried to impede the will of the people at every turn.
Is there a real journalist in this country able to perceive the outlines of an actual civil war, one fought with information and fake information versus bullets? Is there any politician, “leader” out there who doesn’t have crap-for-brains that can tell the cabal it’s time to stand down and take their punishment? What is wrong with the leaders in this country that they are willing to put the country through this? What a bunch of disgusting excuses for human beings. You’re no elite. Just a bunch of jackasses.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s a very, very, big swamp.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shiloh–give it a rest–SD posted a tweet from Cohen with HIS FREAKIN PASSPORT…do you actually read?–
oh shi## i just fed a troll–
FFS..I’m not a troll.
Just worried about Deep State tactics on Trump.
I went to Canada maybe 5 years ago. Other than my passport I defy the FBI to raid my home and determine I was there. If I have some scrap of paper or record that proved I was there I couldn’t find it in a week. They don’t need to raid me to get my credit card records and I honestly don’t know if I used it anyway. If Cohen had a folder or something does anyone think he would leave a hot potato like that laying around?
You are worried about Trump? really? You just completely jumped off the train when OUR President made announcement about US and UK and France bombing chemical facilities in Syria! Do you have a bungee cord to get back on? Your concern trolling tonite is embarrassing ..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
pointless might be fine–but you freakin went off on President TRump like he was a MORON… You freaked out! Like he is a globabalist neocon– On multiple posts…Apologize..I will forgive 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
Pointless?
I dare say President Trump doesn’t think so. I believe he takes his duty as COC very seriously.
agree –I was trying to be nice.. And Our most amazing President is CIC not chamber or commerce–;)
That strike before the Nork Negotiations? Warning Russia and avoiding civilians? You haven’t read his books have you?
Shiloh1177,
BRASS
LOL!!!
Yep…nothing like a concern troll trolling.
Must be paying extra for late night duty.
The same kind of people who tried to reconstruct Alger Hiss’s typewriter to prove the Pumpkin Papers were fabricated are likely busy trying to fabricate ‘proof’ that the ‘right’ Cohen actually was where they say he was when they say he was. Again thank God for Admiral Rogers. Without him on the side of justice the pooch would have been screwed.
So where or who is the “Michael Cohen” who really went to Prague?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beth, have a look at the CNN video Deborah posted upthread, click the link at bottom of this comment and if that don’t work, just scroll up and the “picture” of the video will catch your eye
In the video, Jake Tapper says investigators “ran it down” and found
“a Michael Cohen from a different country, same birth year but different birth date”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/13/the-small-group-knew-theyd-lose-the-fact-battle-so-they-began-a-propaganda-war/comment-page-1/#comment-5246472
There never was any “Russian Dossier” it was always a FusionGPS Dossier using NSA data laundered through Steele and “returned” to the FBI who sourced the entire SCAM.
It would be the similar situation as paying a car thief to steal your car and then pretending you did not know your car would be stolen while you file an insurance claim. FRAUD !
Well, to be clear, not all of the dossier contents was from NSA data searches… we know the one salacious piece came from 4chan (a troll of Rick Wilson), which means that someone was just throwing stuff into a word doc and laundering it through Nellie Ohr/Steele et al to make it seem like an “intelligence” report.
The false report about Cohen being involved and in Prague is exactly why FusionGPS is being sued by “the real” Michael Cohen
Will the real Michael Cohen please stand up?
The other Michael Cohen has learned the lesson of ‘how not to be seen’
HM Government Public Service Film No. 42
please stand up
please stand up
Actually – that is a really good point. If the whatever searches found a Michael Cohen going to Prague – where is he? Or did they even fake the intel?
The only way this cracks open is if someone inside snitches, and not only snitches, but has corroborating evidence. Sure, there are solid trails, but the American public is not savvy enough to follow this granular story, especially since we don’t even know what intelligence was obtained using NSA records or who was doing it or what unmasking even is (including myself). So what are the odds someone has already told the story, from beginning to end?
To date I’ve seen no evidence of Intelligence from these crooks…….
Matter of fact all I’ve seen is stupid and doubling down on stupid…
It’s the timeworn adage ‘Pride goeth before a fall.’
These criminals spent decades humbling us and trying to destroy our great country. All the while their arrogance and hubris grew and grew.
Believe me, a good number of them will maintain their ‘righteousness’ until they die in prison.
They are going to use the weapon they know best…PROPAGANDA. Fake news. Lies. Deception. They know half or more of the adult population are easily fooled and will believe the lies. Esp. the supporters of the uniparty and the never trumpers.
And if you watch them engage in defending their lies, they are pretty good at it. If propaganda fires up their voters for the midterms, they will have succeeded.
Indictments and trials will win the day. When it is shown that no one is above the law, Justice will always prevail.
Pray for Justice. Leave vengeance to the Lord.
No I would rather put my trust in Trump! We all know Trump is a very cultured person. Justice like revenge is a dish best served cold!
I tell ya, when I heard Scooter Libby had been pardoned I had to laugh. Our great President is one in a billion!
The peddlers of the propaganda are DOMESTIC ENEMIES who are engaged in a disinformation psyops ATTACK on The People and the republic. To be more explicit, same domestic enemies in conspiracy with accomplices in the “enemedia” (destroy Trump media) are attempting to do a total mindf#*k on The People who should flame their lying seditious asses for what a Big Lie they have been peddling. Every lying POS involved should get eighty-sixed and left for buzzard food.
Don’t you have to love how the deep state using their own data messed up their own storyline! Somebody forgot to verify that it was the right M. Cohen! That is what happens when you assume! You make an ass—u—me! Couldn’t happen to a nicer smart bunch of crooks!
This propaganda war has been set up. It is obvious as the set up gets rolled out.
Stephanopoulos being. Shocked, and Comet describing g an out of body experience. Thus far, we have this. Laughable.
Damn I don’t need no TV shows…Just watching the DC actions this week and coming weeks is going to be plenty of drama for me—Thanks Sundance.
kin–We are truly watching the 2nd american revolution…in real time…My family thinks Im crazy…but I cannot stop! This FIGHT is for our future! GOD FAMILY COUNTRY! AMERICA!
Yes and I truly believe Trump was chosen…
without a doubt..
If it was Obama he’d roll out the prayer rug, face mecca and chant.
I know, that was snarky but sometimes I just can’t help myself.
Relax…….They got this
Deb! I love that you have so many pics and tweets that back up our Pres and SD! If Deb is cool–i know i can sleep with a smile on my face! ;
Some pinhead on CNN commented that Cohen not wearing a tie during the business day and looking so relaxed and casual while smoking cigars with friends at a sidewalk cafe showed a “mocking” attitude to law enforcement.
See you just verified what I said up stream STUPID people……….
Oh MY! That is “mocking” to look casual and not wear a tie and smoke a cigar. Fanning myself furiously.
Whatever. You CNN idiots are lucky it wasn’t me because I would have shown you what mocking looks like Sylvia style. Think Mickey with his upturned finger….
If the deep state is willing to go this far, the raid of Cohen’s office, why not go a little further and plant the ‘Prague trip’ evidence somewhere so that they can ‘find’ it.
And I believe Brennan’s own tech firm confessed to illegally hacking into the gov’t passport database in 2008. Willing and able, obviously.
Because if they make a mistake, and Cohen has records of being elsewhere, then they are in even deeper trouble.
But maybe that was the data that they were after …. all of his possible receipts that could defeat a false planting.
Yeah, pull his records from him so he can’t defend himself against trumped-up claims.
That’d work.
Thanks, Dennis and Mike, you saved me writing, I was coming to write the exact things both of you said.
Yeah, the hypothesis is that Brennan’s guys were “fixing” Barky’s passport / visa / travel records.
Like to show he travelled on an American passport instead of a Ubangi or Indonesia or CIA one, maybe modify the name used, that kinda thing.
None of this will work. It’s all out there. Their behavior is like the ‘what have you got to lose’ meme. Only dark & inverted. It’s this or prison. Or maybe not going to prison just yet.
“A strategy that was originally outlined by James Comey’s friend back in October of 2016.”
An excerpt from link following that sentence [above]:
If Trump wins it, the Coalition of All Democratic Forces needs to be prepared to see him in court.
————————————————
From: April 13, 2018:
http://howtobeyourowndetective.com/
“…Democrat state attorneys-general filed 35 multistate lawsuits against President Trump’s administration in 2017. By comparison, Republican state attorneys-general sued President Obama’s administration 46 times during his eight years in office.
Other lawyers with Soros money and/or billable hours paid for by someone else have been suing President Trump also. Lawfare extortionists with the ACLU, for example, sued the Trump administration at least 100 times by November 2017.
Many bureaucrats and senior officials in federal agencies actively try to stymie Mr. Trump’s policies, which he is trying to carry out because he promised the American people he would do so. Civil service rules protect these vermin. And we are paying these crab lice their paychecks while they work against us….”
Just saving the best for last, besides, the U.S. Marshal Service will probably be doing the honors. The Federal Bureau of Incompetence would probably forget to put handcuffs on and let her escape.
Leftists are posting that meme as a source of pride, as if she wasn’t raided because she’s innocent, but that Trump guy … yada yada
The one I saw had both Hill and Barky.
… that’d be on the facebooks, that is
Well, I guess that one is in the eye of the beholder. I looked at it and thought, as I so often do, thank GOD that smug beyotch didn’t get elected and what a perfect meme! She looks so much like she just got one over on everyone and she is so special…
But yeah, I suppose the lefties love it with their own weird spin on things.
If by “letting her escape” you mean the FBI agents throwing her in the Scooby van and driving her away to a safe house and then smuggling her out of the country?
Is Hillary drinking:
A. Baby’s blood.
B. Vodka
C. Cyanide
D. Urine
2Kings 18:27 But Rabshakeh said unto them, Hath my master sent me to thy master, and to thee, to speak these words? hath he not sent me to the men which sit on the wall, that they may eat their own dung, and drink their own piss with you?
Dep,
I prefer the New Living Translation 2Kings 18:27
But Sennacherib’s chief of staff replied, “Do you think my master sent this message only to you and your master? He wants all the people to hear it, for when we put this city under siege, they will suffer along with you. They will be so hungry and thirsty that they will eat their own dung and drink their own urine.”
[Sennacherib (King of Assyria) has invaded with only a small army but strong faith in the Lord]
I rolled out my coffin
Drink poison in my chalice
Pride begins to fade
And y’all feel my malice
“I Walk on Guilded Splinters” (1967)
— Mac Rebennack (aka Dr. John Creaux)
Love me some Doctor! And that’s one of my favorite songs.
me too, wendy
Walk thru the fire
Fly thru the smoke
See my enemy
At the end of dey rope
The isolationist drum beat tonight will over shadow these threads being connected for the overall American electorate. Unfortunately, the Deep State’s work in Syria is yet another distraction to the more important issues of the day!
What are the odds Phreet was involved with this planning of the Cohen Raid????
Pretty high
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
—————-> zoom ————————>zoom
The small group should be under surveillance. Their spouses too.
So are there more members of the small group? Robert Khuzami, Deputy U.S. Attorney, US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York was put in charge after his boss US Attorney Berman (from law office of Rudy Giuliani) recused himself.
Khuzami worked with Peter Strzok’s wife Melissa Hodgman at FEC before taking the Deputy US Atty job in Southern Dist., New York.
Sorry, they worked for the SEC (typo, my apologies) Here is an event after Khuzami left the SEC where he was on the panel as a guest and Melissa Hodgman (Strzok’s wife) was attending as SEC staff.
Securities Enforcement Forum 2017
October 26, 2017, Mayflower Hotel, Washington, D.C.
Presented by Securities Docket
http://www.securitiesenforcement.com/
You were in the bin…. 😦
Thank you Ad rem. Appreciate you!
Where is sessions?
I suspect he is sharpening a few knives . . . or maybe some guillotine blades. Remember this the same crew that tried to paint him as a white supremicist after he’d decapitated the KKK in his home state.
Buzzfeed and the deep state are trying to plant the idea that the controversy about the Cohen Prague trip has to do with August 2016. (July bombed out because of the entrance/exit stamps for Italy failed to match a timeline.)
But if sundance’s theory about the dossier being a Fusion/Ohr byproduct of NSA snooping, then the date for the other Michael Cohen’s visit to Prague likely would have been earlier in the calendar.
This all might be moot. Nellie and Bruce Ohr might have spilled their guts already. So I am not going to expend a lot of research on this deep state deflection attempt.
LOVE it!
Reasons I’ve heard for the Cohen raid so far –
Stormy Daniels
Some other bimbo (can’t remember her name, a playboy playmate supposedly paid hush money)
The doorman at Trump’s building says Trump had an affair with a maid that produced a child.
Cohen ran an illegal taxi operation.
Cohen was involved with a sketchy Ukranian over a business deal.
Something about Cohen and a Trump hotel deal in Russia.
Cohen actually was in Prague.
Did I miss any?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I am still trying to figure out why Cohen would have to go all the way to Prague to meet with Russians. This isn’t the seventies. Czechoslovakia is no longer a Soviet satellite. Just go
across the damned Brooklyn Bridge and be done with it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
and they sure did know everything that took place during the meeting.
No, no! The had to meet at midnight at the Brandenburg Gate, wearing trench coats, and smoking Gauloises! Cue the suspenseful background music!
The raiding of the President’s lawyer’s various premises is an escalation that the remaining clients of Fusion GPS and its MI6 twin, Hakluyt/Holdingham Group, will have to consider. They face the likelihood of reciprocity, the possibility of exposure, and a fate as collateral damage. I’ve got to think conventional cash flow is a problem. Who’s going to pay the lawyers and barristers?
Cohen rhymes with Russia? or sound like Vodka?
White Russian maybe??
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Excellent twitter thread by Rosie Trump, she goes deep into the Cohen Raid.
Not sure how she gets all these documents – but I ain’t complaining…
Here’s a taste to ignite your curiosity…
@almostjingo does do some nice research and always has a wealth of information in her threads…
On the cynical side, Robert Khuzami looks like a Cleaner for the Swamp.
Worked @ Deutsche Bank AG in New York, serving first as Global Head of Litigation and Regulatory Investigations (2002-04) and then as General Counsel for the Americas (2004-09). after leaving the SEC.
When the Mortgage meltdown happens goes back to the SEC to work for Obama and clean up the mess. Then back to the private sector for some government white collar firm…..now working for the Small Group. Is a pal of Mrs. Strzok. IDK about this guy. Berman had to recuse himself because of Rudy Giuliani, he picked this guy not President Trump.
http://www.securitiesenforcement.com/?p=921
Excellent analysis Sundance. Our government appears too compartmentalized. The layers of bureaucracy and insulation from oversight is frustrating. I wish there were a Dept. of overarching forensic audit of felonious activity that could be launched. Sorta like the GAO for criminal activity.
Now that it appears there is some progress toward ending this sick joke of an investigation on President Trump I have a question. I hope I am not being too pro-active here but if Rosenstein (supposedly Muellers only task master) is removed and replaced. Impeached perhaps. Would that person then be able to direct Mueller to reveal all his accumulated “evidence” within a specific time frame? I ask because of the claim from seemingly EVERY pundit in the media that NOTHING can stop Mueller. He can literally go on FOREVER. Even his detractors say he is INVINCIBLE, BULLETPROOF even. So, if Rosenstein is replaced by another, can that person then demand of Mueller and his team that they must present substantive evidence against Trump or finally stop and desist?
yeah, that person would be able to define the parameters of the investigation. right now, this is rosenstein’s investigation (not mueller’s). rosenstein makes all the calls.
Enforcing the rules and regulations in the special counsel law would shut him down instantly. I can’t see how Sessions himself is recused from that.
backstory on judge is interesting…
of course, she has ties to hillary clinton.
she’s ordered cohen to show up to court on monday.
So the judge has ordered Cohen to give her a list of all his clients on Monday. He is sueing Buzzfeed so in that case he is his own client. Fishy stuff. Has anyone seen the affidavit the warrant is based on? If the FBI raided his office and stole his case files it is a violation of the first magnitude. Is she the judge who signed off on the search warrant? It would have to list specific evidence they had probable cause was there but they grabbed up all kind of stuff not listed in the warrant referred by Muelley?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s a new thought.
Out of curiosity I did some searches for the name ‘Michael Cohen.’ There are thousands, especially in NYC and other big cities. Type it into a Facebook search and see the streams of different people with that name.
It seems to be like the ‘John Smith’ of traditional Jewish names. In other words, quite common.
We’re the idiots behind the plot so clueless that they didn’t factor this in and proceed with due diligence and verify the identity? I would guess that in New York alone there are multiple lawyers with that name. Dumber than the Watergate plumbers, but infinitely more dangerous, nasty and evil.
I know! I know!
Cohen went to Prague in an SR-71!!
That’s how it was done.
🙄
No, he went in a Tardis! Which is how he got rid of the trenchcoat and false whiskers and all the other evidence! They’re scattered through time and space! Now if Mueller can just convince The Master to let him use that Timelord’s Tardis . . .
Chuckle.
Good times.
‘Bout time, ‘eh?
😊
He should say ” Your honor, I can’t give you a client list, THEY took all my records!”
Anyway they are really desperate, I don’t think they are smiling.
Notice how jolly, rocketman stopped smiling?
How you can recognise someone royally f*cked by DJT.
NO SMILING.
I still wonder about the backpage bust.
How many sili boys, from con valley, dems, rinos, etc were ordering up 12y.o. ‘prostitutes’, and doj has the records?
0HOUR1 is tooting his horn that the Cohen raid was orchestrated by Trump to get evidence on a client of Cohen named Briordy who was involved in some shady stuff that Sessions is somehow tied into. Therefore he thinks Sessions will either resign or be forced out. Now, “Zero Hour” sometimes has good info and sometimes not … so take it with a grain of salt until more evidence becomes known.
I’ve just read “The Prince” again. They’re very much using these tactics. Zero sum game from Deep State, Leftists, and Uniparty.
