IG Horowitz Informs Senator Grassley Primary IG Report Release Date “May”…

In a letter from Michael Horowitz to Senator Chuck Grassley (full pdf below) the DOJ Inspector General informs congress of multiple investigations, and multiple releases. The primary OIG investigation into the FBI and DOJ politicization will be released in May:
In the ¹footnote Horowitz outlines the Andrew McCabe report was a secondary investigative outcome of the initial investigation, and the supplemental FISA investigation will result in an additional release unattached to the primary.
Here’s the full letter:
.
Trump has scored gold in my view this evening; This ties up
1) exit strategy
2) Corners NK
3) Makes Assad untenable.
4) Debunks Russia theory BIGLY
5) Leadership!
Good points!
May 1st we hope.
Not May 31st.
But what year?
Bingo. Remember when it was coming after the first of the year? Then in March?
Then April? This is how they stonewall. Remember the Awan trial? No? Yeah. That’s the point.
Ha, A fellow optimist.
may 31st works for me as that would be a good birthday present
NEVER seen a leader be everywhere every single day like our President. He is sucking the oxygen from the planet and I love him for it. Feeling greedy and impatient with IG but so thankful that Horowitz is the good man that he appears to be. I have to believe there are preparations that have to be made as Q has said. This is supposed to be the MOAB so there must be an enormous amount of strategizing and planning. As far as Q: I google: “Q drops analysis April 12 utube” and see a host of different interpretations. It’s an easy way to go about understanding Q. I think Q is important to follow, if for no other reason, patriotism. It’s fascinating and you do get the information ahead of time, it appears.
Whew!
Those pics of Strok n Page reminded me of what Bumpin’ Ugly meant.
Please tell me that Huber and Horowitz are investigating Mueller!!
What would be better then the FBI raiding Mullers office in the predawn hours?
home, and tie down his Frau
It would have to be the US Marshal’s Service because I doubt that they could find an honest FBI crew that wouldn’t tip him off.
The FBI is rotten to the core.
We will see but really time is running short, how I hate how our Gov’t works at this point and the retaliation on Assad/Russia I have mixed feelings at this point.
Support PDJT but pray he has the best council at this point.
May……of what year? I just hope it’s not May 32nd.
My eyes glaze over after reading some the IG’s letter back to Grassley. It’s amazing the amount of work it takes to write these reports.
All Obama had to do was put the pen down and make a phone call to screw Trump.
YAY!
If I read that correctly, the FISA abuse is next and should be released before the main report.
If the McCabe ‘matter’ and the FISA abuses are just ‘minor’ side issues, then what MOAB lies in the Main Report?
Looks like we get Christmas Eve in April and Christmas Day in May.
Yippee!
