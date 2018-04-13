IG Horowitz Informs Senator Grassley Primary IG Report Release Date “May”…

In a letter from Michael Horowitz to Senator Chuck Grassley (full pdf below) the DOJ Inspector General informs congress of multiple investigations, and multiple releases.  The primary OIG investigation into the FBI and DOJ politicization will be released in May:

In the ¹footnote Horowitz outlines the Andrew McCabe report was a secondary investigative outcome of the initial investigation, and the supplemental FISA investigation will result in an additional release unattached to the primary.

Here’s the full letter:

232 Responses to IG Horowitz Informs Senator Grassley Primary IG Report Release Date “May”…

  1. Bigdog35 says:
    April 13, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Trump has scored gold in my view this evening; This ties up
    1) exit strategy
    2) Corners NK
    3) Makes Assad untenable.
    4) Debunks Russia theory BIGLY
    5) Leadership!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. rsmith1776 says:
    April 13, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    May 1st we hope.

    Not May 31st.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. positron1352 says:
    April 13, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    NEVER seen a leader be everywhere every single day like our President. He is sucking the oxygen from the planet and I love him for it. Feeling greedy and impatient with IG but so thankful that Horowitz is the good man that he appears to be. I have to believe there are preparations that have to be made as Q has said. This is supposed to be the MOAB so there must be an enormous amount of strategizing and planning. As far as Q: I google: “Q drops analysis April 12 utube” and see a host of different interpretations. It’s an easy way to go about understanding Q. I think Q is important to follow, if for no other reason, patriotism. It’s fascinating and you do get the information ahead of time, it appears.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Southern Son says:
    April 13, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Whew!
    Those pics of Strok n Page reminded me of what Bumpin’ Ugly meant.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. The Meemer says:
    April 13, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Please tell me that Huber and Horowitz are investigating Mueller!!

    Like

    Reply
  6. sickconservative says:
    April 13, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    We will see but really time is running short, how I hate how our Gov’t works at this point and the retaliation on Assad/Russia I have mixed feelings at this point.
    Support PDJT but pray he has the best council at this point.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Brant says:
    April 13, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    May……of what year? I just hope it’s not May 32nd.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. mikey says:
    April 13, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    My eyes glaze over after reading some the IG’s letter back to Grassley. It’s amazing the amount of work it takes to write these reports.

    All Obama had to do was put the pen down and make a phone call to screw Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. H.R. says:
    April 13, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    YAY!
    If I read that correctly, the FISA abuse is next and should be released before the main report.

    If the McCabe ‘matter’ and the FISA abuses are just ‘minor’ side issues, then what MOAB lies in the Main Report?

    Looks like we get Christmas Eve in April and Christmas Day in May.
    Yippee!

    Like

    Reply
