Devin Nunes Delivers 24 Hour Ultimatum: Wray and Rosenstein Deliver EC Origination Documents or Impeachment Vote…

Giddy up… HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes says either FBI Director Chris Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein give him the “electronic communication” (EC) documents (initiated the counterintelligence operation against candidate Trump in July 2016) or congress will hold an impeachment vote.
FBI Director Wray and DOJ Deputy Rosenstein have until tomorrow night.
.
*Important Note* The person would know everything there is about this July 2016 EC is FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap.
I may be getting my timelines mixed up, but I thought if they turned this over to Congress it would compromise pending criminal investigations and actions?
You are confusing documents not timelines.
This particular document probably is not something which has been submitted to a Grand Jury, so it’s more likely to be embarrassing or harmful to the reputation or interests of some current and former members of the IC. Nunes says, “we have an interest in this particular document” with respect to the DOJ. That has to mean something. Could this implicate Carlin or Lynch? Perhaps Brennan, too? Prediction: Nunes gets the EC, Lauch convinces Goodlatte and the rest to allow the continued redactions until a few weeks after the IG report comes out.
Impeachment vote for Trump, or can other officials be impeached?
He’s playing hard ball and forcing their hand, I like it.
Impeachment vote for Rosenstein and / or Wray
Perhaps Mr. Rosenstein’s wife will come to the rescue:
Lisa H Barsoomian a US Attorney that graduated from Georgetown Law she’s a protege of James Comey and Robert Muller
Barsoomian with her boss R Craig Lawrence represented Bill Clinton in 1998 Lawrence also represented
Robert Muller three times
James Comey five times
Barack Obama 45 times
Kathleen Sebelius 56 times
Bill Clinton 40 times and
Hillary Clinton 17 times
between 1998 and 2017
Barsoomian herself represented the FBI at least five times
You may be saying to yourself, okay who cares, who cares about the work history of this Barsoomian woman.Apparently someone does.Someone out there cares so much that they’ve purged all Barsoomian court documents for her Clinton representation in Hamburg vs. Clinton in 1998 and its appeal in 1999 from the DC District and Appeals court dockets
Someone out there cares so much that the internet has been purged of all information pertaining to Barsoomian. Historically this indicates that the individual is a protected CIA operative.Additionally Lisa Barsoomian has specialized in opposing Freedom of Information Act requests on behalf of the intelligence community
And although Barsoomian has been involved in hundreds of cases representing the DC Office of the US Attorney her email address is Lisa Barsoomian at NIH gov.
The NIH stands for National Institutes of Health.
This is a tactic routinely used by the CIA to protect an operative by using another government organization to shield their activities.
It’s a cover, so big deal right, I mean what does one more attorney with ties to the US intelligence community really matter.
Barsoomian’s loyalties are tainted.
How could this not have influenced Rosenstein?
This clearly violates the appearance of impropriety attorney’s rules?
Both owe their careers as US attorneys to Muller, Obama, Bush, and the Clintons.
impartiality? that’s impossible.
Rod Rosenstein has no business involving himself in the Hillary Clinton-DNC funded Steel dossier, and the ongoing Russia investigation.
Much less the selection of his mentor and his wife’s mentor Robert Muller as Special Counsel.
The rules of ethics, funny, required his refusal.
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2017/05/proof-robert-mueller-cannot-be.html#rosenstein-conflict
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-05-22-Lisa-Barsoomian-represented-William-J-Clinton-98-cv-01459-TPJ-06-11-1998-PACER-accessed-May-22-2017.pdf
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-05-20-R-Craig-Lawrence-DC-Appeals-Court-Docket-PACER-accessed-May-20-2017.pdf
—————
Do you know that Rod Rosenstein’s wife is directly connected to Hillary Clinton and a law firm of R.Craig Lawrence?
1). – Lisa Barsoomian, wife of Rod Rosenstein: – http://archive.is/tB0SO .
2). – http://www.pacificpundit.com/2018/02/05/rod-rosensteins-wife-lisa-barsoomian-represented-bill-clinton/ .
3). –https://www.facebook.com/Deep6TheDeepState/videos/425951004483258/?hc_ref=ARQXZFA2olGOPjM_67rbCGH5fwuSlw9VvepTUCLlTCzlRj2A71_kEgVpHhE7QcQ8j-c&fref=gs&dti=282708145154360&hc_location=group
4). – Rod Rosenstein – https://www.timesofisrael.com/5-things-to-know-about-rod-rosenstein-who-helped-get-comey-fired/ …
Wow, thanks for that info Infidel. Very interesting stuff.
I think it’s all theater. The reason he said on Ingraham that he “thinks” they are going to give him the documents, is because he knows they are going to give him the documents. It doesn’t matter anymore – the criminal investigation is complete enough to let this information out.
Other officials may be impeached, even after they have left office, like John Brennan,. Those officials, if impeached after leaving office, may still be prosecuted, and are forbidden from ever holding office again.
Impeach ’em all.
Alcee Hstings was impeached and removed from office as federal Judge. He then ran for Congress and was seated as a representative. The Senate apparently could have prevented him from holding office, but did not.
Good find. Forgot all about him.
From your lips to God’s ear Jean.
Pretty ballsy bluff, there’s no way in that will be allowed…
In my view, ‘impeachment’ is promised for Messrs. Wray & Rosenstein, not PDJT.
FUTURE President of the United States of America!
Oh yes….solid
How many Senators and Congressmen will vote with the swamp instead of doing the right thing? From the overwhelming praise of Mueller today by GOP hacks I’d be surprised if Congress did the right thing. That said thank God for Devin Nunes, pray everyone for him for POTUS and for swift justice and truth to prevail.
This would put all House Members on record essentially asking each of them if they wish to actively govern, (legislative branch of government), or turn a blind eye to there mandated duties. It will also flush out some R’s.
Yes, he has been a gem.
Hmmmmmmm ……….. thinking maybe I should do something to show my support for PDJT and the many freedoms we have. When can I do that? Take a look at the calendar.
Monday – nope – game night with the guys
Tuesday – nope – PTA meeting
Wednesday – nope – hockey
Thursday – nope – driving range
Friday – nope – club for dinner
Saturday – nope – golf
Sunday – nope – take the kids to the beach
Just don’t have time. I guess it’s not that important. Somebody else will do it.
I can sit safely in from of my computer and create stupid comments. Yea that’l work.
You overlook the fact that posters here learn from the columns and other posters, take bearings on the feedback, and act as emissaries to the broader community. They donate to campaigns, attend rallies, volunteer, and vote. What else to recommend?
Recommend we get in the game:
vets4childrescue.com
donaldjtrump.com
mikeflynndefensefund.org
Get involved with the local party.
As Tip O’Neal once said, all politics are local, meaning the local party is where these cucks rise up out of the communities.
If conservatives aren’t at ground zero vetting local candidates and delegates, then we reap the power hungry cucks.
I’m an independent, but talk to people every time we get out. Americans can be so funny and for the most part people like President Trump45 🙂
Can someone tell me how this helps
justice? I mean aren’t all these
investigations done by POLITICAL
committees in the past led to no
charges Example Ben ghazi, fast and furious etc?
What can Nunes do with the EC?
What am I missing here?
And it will probably go as far as the Contempt of Congress charge against holder.
Impeaching Eric Holder would have been “racist”.
Rosenstein and Wray are both white…so they have no ethnicity to hide behind.
Rosenstein has an ethnic card to play.
he he….
That particular ethnic doesn’t carry all that much weight these days.
Aren’t they Senior Citizens?
Surely that counts for something….
When Nunes said he would start impeachment process on Rosenstein, I was screaming at the television….Please Let it happen Dear Lord. Rosenstein has replaced just about every Obama administration person on my top take down list.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Senate won’t convict. Although it might be nice to have all that we know about this paraded on the Senate floor under the flood lights.
“Rosenstein has replaced”
It could not happen to a nicer guy. There is a new video up at the link:
After almost 70 years of the Third Reich, the children, and grandsons of Hitler’s army are among us obscured behind changed names, and we think we shouldn’t dig because the crime of the father should never condemn son.
https://ellacruz.org/2018/02/21/1082/
The absurdity of this is completely beyond description.
No doubt the House will impeach but the senate will do nothing. Thank God Nunes is a strong individual.
good enough. These people’s egos are so fragile…the threat of putting a nice big dent in their illustrious “career” status gets their attention.
“FBI Director Wray and DOJ Deputy Rosenstein have until tomorrow night.”
I guess Mr. Rosenstein overplayed his hand when he reportedly got testy with the chairman during a closed door session. Something about he couldn’t be bothered with this constitutionally mandated oversight stuff.
He has been sooo busyyy overseeing the “Bumblin Bobby” Mueller investigation you see….
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wrote this earlier and this tells me unequivocally that Rep. Nunes has every chance to be our 46th President if he decides to run! The man is learning like it is nobodies business from our Lion 🦁!
President Trump will be the last President…
Walt is that a trick statement? Do you know something no one else does? Please kindly share.
Just a personal belief. We are on an unstoppable train and the people in power will burn it all down before giving it back to the people and there will be only one man that is trusted to lead us back and that will be President Trump.
Ok thanks for the additional thoughts behind the original statement.
also I believe that the entire system is corrupt and rigged and that a new system will need to be put into place which will not have a president or parties. And before people ask I do not have a clue of what that system will be.
yeh well if our dear Leader keeps taking the advice of the bomb happy neocons, there won’t be a country to lead! Only atoms.
Well if you are smarter than President Trump you should have ran. I voted for a President and I have full confidence in him and zero concern. yes after two to three years of shear panic whenever he farts you want me now to believe they finally hoodwinked him…..
Good luck Walt!
@ Walt… I recall that being said about Obama (even though, he was never a president to begin with); and, he did everything possible to deliberately destroy America. He still failed; and, whether you can see it or not, all that the anti-America #NEVERTRUMPERS are doing right now is not proof of their success; but rather, proof that they are a dying breed and know it.
And, don’t worry that PDJT might fail. While anything is possible, that is highly unlikely; and, even if he does fail, America will still survive. As hard as what we’re going through appears to be, what Trump is doing is the easy way. If it becomes necessary, there are millions of us who are willing to save America the hard way, the old fashioned way, the same way our Founding Fathers did it, by sheer determination to succeed, by being willing to die if necessary to make that success a reality, and last but not least, by believing in God and that He is on our side.
I am going to send him some money just for having the balls to stand up to them and promise them he would start impeachment proceedings. Hey the Left aren’t the only ones who can scream impeachment anymore!!!
I received a letter/fundraiser from Nunes yesterday, sent him a donation…
Can’t afford to lose him!
Big difference because he WILL do it while Maxine only dreams about it.
Forget the documents.
Send them to GITMO.
It’s not waterboarding if you use diesel.
LOL………..
Like your train if thought!
Or sulphuric acid. I really hate diesel, though.
Hydrofluoric Acid friend. Hydrofluoric. It kills you dead.
That there is one nice visual.
Alright. Potentially silly question but, if Nunes finds there was no justifiable cause for the entire Russian collusion/Mueller case and that bad acts and or fraud led to false evidence being used to start it, will all evidence gathered from the entire Mueller investigation be fruit of the poisonous tree and need to be inadmissible?
There are exceptions, but for the most part, that may be the case. However, inadmissible evidence can be used by congress to impeach and then to try in the senate. So, even if the whole SC justification collapses, anything the SC has gathered likely leaks anyway. IMO, that makes indictments by this summer quite important. The SC is going to start leaking if the walls start closing in; indictments would drown out any leaky dirt.
Thank you, Rep Nunes!
Nunes brought us to the table of deceit; he will finish it. He knows what we don’t know. Of all the players in this mad drama, Nunes stands alone for me as someone who is not compromised.
Why? I truly don’t know. I question the other players over and over. I want to believe Sessions is this mastermind of a take down of this soft coup but I am not sure; less every day. If Sessions is the real deal, Rosenstein would have had his stuff thrown out of the office on the curb today.
Wasn’t he one of the furst oeople to read some unredacted docs, and he beat feet down to the WH to warn the POTUS?
I am gratified to see him break this news on Laura’s show too.
I hope he does something. I guess the 24 hour ultimatum from the other side was a fire in Trump Tower.
I wrote this last night and I agree with Laura that our President won’t fire the POS Mueller because Mueller will live in infamy as the man that singlehandedly destroyed the Democrat Party! The Left, MSM etc. are scared out of their minds because they KNOW that Mueller staying intact will KILL them.
An aside: I was hoping Ingraham’s sabbatical might hatch a more laid back interviewer. Guess not. It’s like she tries to answer her own questions. Hannity-level aggravation.
Hannity has been hit one too many times in martial arts practice.
Annoying. ..but they are trying.
Annoying isn’t it. You feel like telling them, please STFU. Stop breathing or something…
Eight months waiting for documents to be produced is ridiculous. I hope Wray and Rosenstain deliver tomorrow, because it appears that Devin Nunes is done with the DOJ’s slow-walk. The FBI needs to be stripped of at least 4 layers of management, they’ve definitely forgotten they work for POTUS.
Impeachment is useless unless you can back it up in the Senate. It might end up being a de facto vote of confidence on the President.
Dear Devin
I LOVE YOU!
THE HEAT IS ON–
Hats off to Devin Nunes. He is a great man!
Devin Nunes is not an attorney, and maybe that is a good thing, but I am sure that he goes by that old adage that says, “never ask question unless you already know the answer to it.”
My take on this is that he knows the answer to the questions, and what he is really asking is for the official documentation of the answer which puts several people in serious legal jeopardy.
The EC is central to a public presentation of his underlying case.
RICO. They don’t even have to prove that Mueller knowingly conspired with Hillary’s campaign. Round them up. Those are the raids I want to see.
I keep going over PDJT’s words yesterday in front of the media concerning the Michael Cohen raid. I am still surprised that he mentioned that Rosenstein signed one of the FISA warrants. I do not believe a single thing that PDJT said was not completely prepared. Something is up with the statement about Rosenstein. What though? Any thoughts?
It is going to be interesting to compare the EC document to any statements that Bill Preistap makes regarding the initiation of the counter intelligence investigation into the Trump Campaign with any previous and future statements that Comey makes about the initiation of the counter intelligence investigation.
Then what about everyone else’s ideas about it. Intelligence community? Obama? More? That EC document is a potential roadmap into the entire genesis of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative, and it better be good.
It sounded like the EC is a 2 page document that congress has not even been allowed to see even with redactions.
Nunes wants the EC unredacted – swamp not sleeping well tonight!
Stop threatening and do it! Even after they turn them over!
Kudos for throwing down the gauntlet, but how quickly could an impeachment vote move and take effect, even best case scenario?
Thank goodness for Devin Nunes—it’s about time someone, anyone, started punching back against the Deep State in a substantive way. I hope it’s not an empty threat.
I cannot tell you what if anything his remarks mean. The fact that he said R signed the FISA docs is meant to tell R that he knows what he did. But in the same sentence he praises R for his letter on Comey. A plus and a negative. Tells me that Trump is letting R know he smells a rat but he can’t say that directly to R at the moment. I hear Dershowitz was at the WH this eve. If you ask me, Trump wants to know all of his options at this moment in time. All of them.
Laura was interrupting him constantly. It is annoying and I wanted to scream for her to shut up.
I simply cannot watch these hosts that CONTINUOUSLY interrupt and try to make the show/story about them. It’s beyond annoying and I had to stop 1.5 minutes in.
Devin Nunes is awesome! Love this guy, he has to be the best Congressman from California ever!
So, does anyone think that the threat of impeachment will get these weasels moving? bwaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Should we let them know we’re coming, or should it be a surprise impeachment party? eye-roll
Storm the bastille and scare the crap out of Messrs. Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell? Or…. would it be more fun to barrage Piglosi and Uncle Chuckles? What the heck, no favorites. We’ll give them all some attention.
Bring bullhorns/megaphones, Communists/Globalists are hard of hearing….plus Piglosi has that attention deficit disorder thing for GW Bush. snicker.
Ha ha… Good post!
Here you go Chairman Nunes!
We need to take away the DOJ/FBI crayolas.
CNN and NYTIMES have assured all us average folk the reason the “Official” FBI Investigation began was due to Papadopoulos blabbing to Downer about Russia having DNC emails – you would have thought if that were true the “2 page document” would be unredacted and handed over to congress and have been brought into the public sunlight many many months ago.
Something more is in there.
Yes, most likely there is something incriminating in EC, or there is nothing in there other than Source A said Source B said (both were drunk at the time)….they started it all with a big nothing burger..
Have been wanting to throw this out to Treepers:
Notice in the Page/Strozk email archive (linked at hsgac senate committee media page, attachment C) Page references discussion of an “ec” on May 5, 2016, at 20:54.19, page 235 of the attachment:
20:53:33, Page: Andy wants to meet with you and Bill.
20:54:19, Page: All the same stuff we have been talking about. Ec, letter to icig, etc.
Notice where this falls in the timeline. First, a few highlights on the now well-known significance of April 2016: Abedin and Mills interviewed Apr. 5, 9; Apr. 10 — Obama interview airs on Fox, repeats Clinton’s acts “not intentional” and DOJ not politicized; Apr. 18 — FISA abuse probe initiated and contractor 702 access shutdown; Apr. 19 — Glenn Simpson wife Mary Jacoby visits WH; Apr. 25 — FBI counsel Baker and DOJ FISA attorneys visit WH.
Now look at May: May 2 — Comey circulates first draft of exoneration memo (small group has converged around an endgame for phase I); May 3, Trump wins Indiana, Cruz drops out, T becomes presumptive nominee (target for phase 2 now certain); *May 5* — Page and Baker visit WH again … and Page texts indicate that later that night, she meets with Andy, then texts Strozk that Andy wants to meet with him and Bill, about “Ec” (electronic communication? on Trump?) and “letter it icig” (letter to intelligence community IG? reporting Clinton case?) . . .
In any case — not sure even MORE data points on the plan make add much at this point. But this is the only reference to “ec” I’ve seen in the texts, thought worth flagging, given its current focus . . .
