Sunday Talks: Gordon Chang Discusses China Trade Confrontation…

Gordon Chang discusses the ongoing trade initiatives by President Trump to reset the trade imbalance with China. The dynamic of confronting a bilateral trade relationship with a government controlled economic state (China) is the dynamic behind the discussion.
Mr. Chang does a good job of outlining the ‘big picture’ issue from the perspective of the Trump administration trade policy toward China.
Excellent stuff from Chang, as usual.
He’s right. This is a fight for the future of our country. And of the world.
Of course, the left will try to use all this as political leverage against Trump. We just have to hold firm now, in the short term.
It is taking a little while, but eventually through these one on one interviews the truth and wisdom behind PDJT’s MAGA plan will get out there. People with preconceived notions and ideas, as well as the partisan ideologues, will never get it.
And sadly they won’t even try
We need to see more of Gordon Chang, he knows what he is talking about and projects it well.
I know things are going to get down and dirty before China decides they cannot win the so called trade war, but we must be patient, strong and confident to perservere through this. Great interview.
Agree. 100%
IMHO, the forgotten men, women, families of this country have been in this battle for years as we watched our representatives theDNC/GOP/GOPe sell out this countries assets for greed and ego.
This is what to me is the first time ever a President of this country has stood up and said, “no more, not gonna continue”. In support of him, we are ready, will will not back down. Together this is our time we can handle it!
Down 500 billion, really! We have seen the bottom, now it is their turn. Game on, bring it!
MAGA
I don’t know what Trump can do w/executive orders on this trade issue with China or Nafta. There is no way the uniparty owned by the CoC and wall street is going to let Trump’s policies happen. No way. If the GOPe has to give up both the House and Sen. to stop him, they will. As SD says, there are trillions at stake. There’s a reason we have been giving the country away for the past 30 yrs. There’s a reason these crooked pols. come to DC and leave as very wealthy people.
Tom Donohue has given the crooked uniparty their marching orders. They are not going to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs. Ship the wealth and the mfg. abroad. Flood the country w/third world unskilled cheap slave labor that will eventually keep a majority of the population on govt. handouts and the uniparty will be in power for ever. That’s their plan. And so far it is well on its way to working.
MAGA will not be accomplished w/o an uprising from those who voted Trump into office. We MUST be willing and able to occupy DC, get arrested, and make our voices heard and let the world see that we are fed up. We cannot be the silent majority. We have to be the loud, fed up, not taking it any more majority.
I have been listening to Gorden for a few years now. Mostly on Maria, Varney, Regan FBN. The guy always makes sense.
The art of the deal. Beautifully played.
China projects itself as more powerful than it really is. A country having to steal vast amounts of valuable intellectual property and rig international trade in its favor is not fundamentally a strong nation.
China cannot do what President Trump has done. Trump has re-opened the spigot on America’s natural energy resources which remain vast. China cannot do that. This copycat nation must copy our innovative nation as WE lead the world in creativity.
China cannot build a Boeing 787 Dreamliner without copying one Americans have already built.
China can never “catch up” to a nation founded on personal liberty. China cannot achieve, using a government whip on its people, the lasting and superior strength possessed by the USA from recognizing the individual freedoms our citizens naturally hold to create, to share ideas, to speak freely and to reap a financial bounty from their creativity.
Americans have the freedom to pursue their dreams and make their own choices. China limits the choices of its people.
I think that, at every opportunity in these on-air interviews, the Trump economic team might address the current stock market volatility a bit more than they have to date. I would like to see them discuss how the low interest rates from QE-1-2-3 etc and other Fed decisions kept rates artificially low and de-incentivized the bond markets for years, driving investors to greater proportions of stocks in their portfolios. That put upwards pressure on those stocks to perform even better than before. And in those average mom & pop portfolios, the mutual funds – the preponderance of most 401Ks – have for many years had a significant mix of foreign investment. So if the Trump team sees a rising of domestic manufacturing and resulting stronger performance of domestic stocks, plus if the interest rate is going to drift upwards making bonds once again a viable part of the average investment portfolio, this should be discussed. This might de-fuse *some* of the fear of uncertainty. Just my 2 cents.
