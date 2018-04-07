Interesting Tweets From President Trump Draw Attention To Chairman Goodlatte, House Judiciary Committee and FISA Investigation…

Posted on April 7, 2018 by

A few hours ago President Trump tweeted a curiously specific pair of tweets targeting the FBI, DOJ and FISA investigations as it relates to the House Judiciary Committee and Chairman Bob Goodlatte.  Something’s up:

Against the backdrop of the DOJ notifying the House Intelligence and House Senate committees last night of their ability to review the DOJ/FBI submission of the FISA Court application used to target U.S. person Carter Page, the specificity of POTUS Trump’s direction is curious.

As we previously discussed the DOJ allowing expanded congressional oversight over the FISA application, against the backdrop of a previously announced IG review of this specific FISA application, would indicate Inspector General Michael Horowitz and Federal Prosecutor John Huber signed-off on, or perhaps directed, last night’s approval.

There are several angles that loom as possibilities, including the beginning of a process to make this specific FISA application declassified and available to the general public.  There’s also the outstanding issue, a very serious issue, of the application currently in the FISA court being different from the FBI/DOJ version shared with congress (Nunes memo).  That unresolved issue is ongoing, and specifically involves Chairman Goodlatte.

Additionally, accepting the OIG report is almost certainly the most complex undertaking of IG Horowitz career; and the multitude of possible angles within each part of the investigative inquiry are so consequential; there’s an increased likelihood the report is coming out in stages.

Just the sheer process of an ordinarily complex OIG report with the inherent fact-audit, draft-report review, fact-check, and preliminary draft vetting of all references is exhaustive in itself.

Now imagine overlaying that process atop the tentacles behind millions of pages of gathered evidence on multiple investigative issues surrounding the FBI/DOJ conduct: •Clinton email, manipulated investigations with predetermined outcomes; •unlawful and coordinated media leaks; •false testimony to FBI, congress and under oath to IG; •manipulated FBI 302 reports; •issues with Andrew McCabe etc.. and then if that’s not complex enough to report about…. you overlay the •issues with the FISA court; •false presentations; •source material (Steele Dossier); and well, you get the picture…. This is massive and ¹complex.

[…¹and that still leaves the unmasking and state dept issues for a special prosecutor]

In my opinion, part of the reason why FBI Director Christopher Wray doubled the size of the staff assigned to the congressional fulfillment is specifically because there’s a phase in the OIG process where initial statements of fact go through an exhaustive OIG draft vetting process within the targeted agency.  The “source vetting” or “referencer” phase is part of the target response -and internal review audit- prior to the final draft and ultimately publication.

I don’t think all 54 of those FBI staff Director Wray assigned to this task are simply vetting for declassification needs.  Think about it, and contrast against the formal process. More likely a significant number of these staff are vetting the underlying evidence that’s noted in Horowitz’s draft notification document.  Remember, many of these elements are also potentially criminal actions individually; and quite likely, in the aggregate, also the broad outlines of a criminal conspiracy amid all of the participants.

You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States.

So with all of that in mind, for Inspector General Horowitz and Prosecutor Huber to be signing-off on releasing the Carter Page FISA application; there has to be something more there.  Something in addition to the end-stages of an IG report that is almost guaranteed to come in chapters or stages.

This is where I would draw your attention to EW “Bill” Priestap.  The head of Counterintelligence Division of the FBI who was present for the entire time, and is still in place today.

It would be intellectually dishonest in the extreme not to accept that any investigative approach taken by Michael Horowitz and John Huber, that is in any way related to the DOJ-NSD and FBI intelligence apparatus – including specifically the FISA court, has not been directed as an outcome of extensive interviews with the head of the FBI counterintelligence agency.

Horowitz and Huber ain’t fishing in uncharted waters.  They have a subject matter expert guiding them to the exact epicenter location of the fish.

So yeah, this looks very curiously specific:

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2018, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, Notorious Liars, NSA, President Trump, Susan Rice, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

161 Responses to Interesting Tweets From President Trump Draw Attention To Chairman Goodlatte, House Judiciary Committee and FISA Investigation…

  1. Caius Lowell says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Come out it will — hi Jim!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Plain Jane says:
      April 7, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      They trying to grag it out past the Nov elections?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • TMonroe says:
      April 7, 2018 at 8:59 pm

      And Loretta, who’s got her public interview upcoming Monday

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Caius Lowell says:
        April 7, 2018 at 9:00 pm

        You just *KNOW* there’s a reason for that! 😉

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • conservativedriver says:
          April 7, 2018 at 9:15 pm

          Q has an interesting theory on this. He believes she is desperately trying to get out in front of the story. She is up to her head in all of this! And she knows Priestap has flipped states evidence and he has the goods on all of them.

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
          • Caius Lowell says:
            April 7, 2018 at 9:18 pm

            That makes the most sense — Loretta Lynch wants to (alliteratively) lay low, so there has to be a good reason for her to raise her profile at this dangerous time — she may be corrupt but she ain’t dumb…

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
            • blind no longer says:
              April 7, 2018 at 9:33 pm

              President Trump is a sly fox. He has just caused the entire MSM to now take notice and have to report on this. His supporters are screaming, Oh yeah he’s calling the crooks out!! The scheme team and his enemies are having a collective OH SH!T moment. The brilliance of a Trump Tweet. Tweet on Mr. President, Tweet on.

              Liked by 3 people

              Reply
            • talkietina says:
              April 7, 2018 at 9:47 pm

              She is a little bit dumb.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
          • Jon Schuck says:
            April 7, 2018 at 9:35 pm

            Q is a waste of time

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • 1angryplumber says:
            April 7, 2018 at 9:50 pm

            Priestap did not flip states evidence, he volunteered it! Wake up people, he has been a white hat all along. He and Rosenstein are some of the native guides through the swamp, whether you want to recognize it or not

            Like

            Reply
          • doohmax says:
            April 7, 2018 at 9:59 pm

            Lynch and NBC will do a scripted interview to get her story out into the main-stream media and imply “Trump” Justice Department is on a political vendetta against “innocent” Obama officials. Once the IG report is released, the MSM will simply announce the release, then ignore the details. After all, the script will already be out there defining the report as “political hit job” by a vengeful, mean Donald Trump to distract from…..wait for it……the Russia Collusion Scandal. It is going to be very hard to get any punishment doled out to any of these black hats. The Deep State is very powerful. The Republican establishment is very weak in the knees.

            Like

            Reply
        • V says:
          April 7, 2018 at 9:24 pm

          🙂 Yeah! They now have this overwhelming impulse to incriminate themselves.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • DixT says:
          April 7, 2018 at 9:29 pm

          So far, since it was announced that an “outside Prosecutor” has been hired by AG Sessions to work “parallel to IG Horowitz,” former Obama officials have been showing up in the news, giving “their side of the story”—-Samantha Powell (former UN Ambassador), Jen Psaki (former WH Communications Director), John Brennan, and NOW it’s Loretta Lynch’s turn!!!!

          Personally, I think they’re all coming out to TRY and “discredit” the upcoming releases by IG Horowitz. They have NO IDEA what’s in the Reports that Horowitz will be releasing—but they’ll TRY to discredit those Reports, anyway!!!!!

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • Caius Lowell says:
            April 7, 2018 at 9:31 pm

            If what’s in the reports is the truth backed by lots of evidence — which is what it’s most likely to be — then Obama’s corrupt Democrats know exactly what’s up and have lots of reasons to be worried.

            Like

            Reply
            • Mike13 says:
              April 7, 2018 at 9:46 pm

              More than half of Obozo’s later staff has been given pardons, but LL from recollection has not. She planted a funny memo just before leaving the WH. She’s the weakest link, but that doesn’t mean she will sing.

              One doesn’t need to jail Obozo – just tarnish the image of anyone associated with him. Indict, jail a few and silent majority will know.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
            • donna kovacevic says:
              April 7, 2018 at 9:51 pm

              Why do you say IF? What about the Fisa warrants where they truth? Nobody obviously cared and they caused mayhem. I believe it will be the Truth and nothing but they Truth so help us God!

              Like

              Reply
  2. tageweb says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Is it possible that a Big Bunch of White Hats are in Collusion together to expose and Criminally Charge a Bunch of Black Hats? I’m just sayin’!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Tonawanda says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    The name Lynch jumps out.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Publius2016 says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    They have everything to hide! Where’s JFK Files? April 26 can’t come soon enough…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Stormyeyes says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    And CLINTON Emails!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Ausonius says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    NBC was pushing the BIG STORY of…Loretta Lynch being interviewed by Lester Holt! Implied is that she will reveal the BIG STORY about….?

    Yawn!

    And so the true story – because it will be hard if not impossible for the Illiterati to follow it, precisely because of the deliberately complex layering of the conspiracy to effect a coup d’etat against President Trump – will be not only ignored by the Media, but submerged under blather and obfuscation and Leftist agitprop and fuzzy faux outrage.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      April 7, 2018 at 8:50 pm

      True, but it won’t work.
      Come out, it will.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • AH_C says:
      April 7, 2018 at 9:16 pm

      Lester Holt is a “republican” dolt. Lol it’ll be interesting to see thunder ankles ‘splaining that high noon rendezvous

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 7, 2018 at 9:41 pm

      I gave seen NOTHING TODAY about the 100 homes confiscated in Sacramento as illegal pot grows, run by Chinese individuals!

      Minor complaint: Trump said we weren’t going to blab to the press. Why are relevant government agencies BLABBING on how they caught the criminals!!??

      Like

      Reply
  7. Roger Duroid says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Please let that broad, Sally Yates, be the foirst one paraded out of her house in cuffs.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  8. wheatietoo says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    This just demonstrates that Pres Trump is not privy to what the DOJ is up to.

    He doesn’t treat the DOJ like it is his own personal ‘political apparatus’…like his predecessor did.
    He is basically saying:
    “What’s going on over there?”

    When the Storm hits…and indictments happen, like we hope will happen…then the Dems & Enemedia will all try to dismiss it as “Trump’s revenge against Dems”, or something like that.

    But this way, PDJT can say something like:
    “Hey, I don’t know what’s going on over there. They don’t tell me what they’re up to.”

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Caius Lowell says:
      April 7, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      I noticed that too — they must have gamed out the DC Swamp politics and determined that gives them an advantage. It certainly helped when the fired special agent and DNC operative McCabe: “President Trump didn’t fire McCabe — the FBI fired McCabe!” was a nice insulator.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        April 7, 2018 at 8:53 pm

        Well, the Dems tried to set up PDJT on bogus “obstruction of justice” claims…right after he took office.

        Which is pretty outrageous, since O’s DOJ was obstructing justice for the entire 8 years of the O-regime.

        So Pres Trump has been purposefully keeping his ‘distance’ from the DOJ, for the past 14 months.

        These tweets just reinforce that, and call attention to that ‘distance’.

        I think he just gave Sessions the general instructions of…”Get the bad guys. Restore Law and Order.”

        Liked by 10 people

        Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        April 7, 2018 at 9:53 pm

        I figure they’re giving us and Congress a little red meat every few weeks to keep us slighly placated while they get the “Big Ugly” ready. That’s my hope. And I have further hope given that he is a former offensive tackle, a notoriously selfless group. Not a peacock like Gowdy or Christie.

        There is just too much evidence, too much corruption, too many bodies.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • jahealy says:
      April 7, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      Yep, this could just be PDJT “playing his role,” so to speak.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • tageweb says:
      April 7, 2018 at 8:55 pm

      Actually, I think Pres Trump knows EXACTLY what is going on! I think he as know for a long time. Red Herring! Red Herring! GOT CHA Suckers!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • 4harrisonblog says:
      April 7, 2018 at 9:45 pm

      I sure President Trump has no clue what people are doing. Go on any left wing site and all you hear is he plays golf cheats people and chases women while the USA goes down the tube.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 7, 2018 at 9:52 pm

      PDJT will find out about it in the newspaper, just like BHO did!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. usayes says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    OK SD, our VSGPDJT has me befuddled — maybe a signal to Horowitz/Huber?
    BTW, is there a “very curious” cat photo? Much needed here.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. WSB says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    “Comey, Lynch, McCabe, Clinton..”

    Quite a set up by the President. So much information to brace for in the IG report?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    I hate how stupid I feel.

    I was very excited to see that Sundance dropped a new post on PDJT’s tweets because I had read them earlier and was puzzled why, after last night when things seemed to be moving forward, the President is tweeting out laments about it all being slow walked???

    I had hoped I’d read Sundance’s OP and EUREKA! I would get it! But as usual, I really don’t. Sundance, you make me dig for the info like my dog with her Snuffle Mat.

    Okay. So the purpose of PDJT’s tweets could be to call attention yet again to the situation so that it gets even more publicity, to subtly insert certain names and subjects into our consciousness and expectations (like Clinton emails, like Loretta Lynch), and/or to dramatically highlight how he is in the dark just like us forgotten men and women?

    I know I am impatient. I purely hate waiting, and I hate feeling stupid. ARGH! I feel both right now. Trying to calm myself. It is coming, it surely is.

    I can feel it comin’ in the air tonight, oh Lord. I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life (or at least it is starting to seem that way).

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  12. Harry Lime says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    “FBI Director Christopher Wray doubled the size of the staff”

    Christopher Wray finally realized…

    I’m getting the distinct feeling that this is much, much bigger than even Horowitz, Wray, Huber, and the rest had anticipated it becoming. Of course, here at the Treehouse, we were all very well prepared.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 7, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      Are they really gonna chop down several forrests to print this beast for Congress and the press?

      I have an idea!

      Put it on a server, in someone’s basement! … no, really, put the whole sucker online, broken down into chapters / chunks. Should speed up production.

      Like

      Reply
  13. William F Buckley's Ghost says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    When the DOJ and FBI turn over the FISA evidence to Goodlette they are also giving it to Schumer, Obama, Hillary Clinton, Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder to concoct a defense strategy months before charges are brought. What’s the advantage to us for doing this when we know that Goodlette, Nunes and the other committees are useless. Only Huber and Horowitz can indict, arrest and convict!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Heika says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Remember what Goodlatte said the consequences were of the DOJ NOT handing over all of the files/docs by 2 days ago? Yes, it was that they would then be in a position to hold them in contempt and start inditing people at the DOJ/FBI who were not complying. From what I see, the DOJ only gave over 1,000 words, not the millions requested. Have I missed something? Isn’t Goodlatte in a position to now take action? The deadline is up. DOJ gave a mere ‘crumb’ hoping Goodlatte would call off the dogs, but no…http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/04/05/justice-department-misses-deadline-to-hand-over-fbi-documents-on-fisa-clinton-foundation.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. HickTick says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Looks like they want to release the FISA part of the IG report first for some reason . I would have thought the e-mail fiasco would be first . I think the dossier will be what hangs them all for it proves conspiracy , ,all their hands were on it .

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. DanO64 says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    A few minutes ago I was reading in another thread The Last Refuge’s twitter post about this and what do you know, SD has a new thread. Man-O-man I love this place. Just say N.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. dotherightthing4 says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Maybe there is something in the information the DOJ is using for criminal prosecutions and they do not want to tip their hand. I trust Jeff Sessions and believe justice will be coming in short order. I can not wait to see those criminals perp walked and see egg on the faces of the sycophantic media. Get the popcorn.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. DeWalt says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    Dan Bonginos take is interesting also. They are hiding collusion with allied foreign intelligence agencies to bring down Trump, an American citizen.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. f.fernandez says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    More theater from the White Hats IMO. Just like when Trump tweeted out about using Horowitz for the FISA and that he’s an Obama guy, already late with I.G. report, etc. Not long afterward Sessions announces Huber’s been working with I.G.

    Openly complain about the DOJ/FBI while they appear to slow walk evidence yet have been working in secret (Horowitz/Huber) to process the evidence.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. The Boss says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    President Trump is firing for effect. To the named or involved people, the message is simple. Unconditional surrender is your best option.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. nobaddog says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    I hope so. The suspense is maddening! I think there is a big battle going on. It’s not settled yet whos going to do what. Only in the cesspool of DC.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Keebler ac says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    PDJT specifically in these tweets references Lynch – who has not been covered at length compared to McCabe and the rest. Lynch scheduled to do some kind of interview with the media….so who is cooperating in delaying the release of redactions so that media can frame a psyop?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Blaze says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    These people are responsible for illegally spying on his family. Trump will never forget this. Counter Punch will be epic!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Ziiggii says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Reverse Kabuki… I telling you it’s POTUS calling card/MO!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. tom dunkle (@calalus) says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Whatever is going on we do not have long to wait. Marvelous if this blows up about the time Comey comes out on his book tour. The magnitude of this is so beyound belief that if it goes down the Democrat party will be destroyed for a generation, and well it should. And will start the healing of these agencies that were so corrupted by Oboma and Clinton.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. AH_C says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    And with these two tweets, Adam Shiff’s eyes bugged out even more. The last thing the deep state wants to see is anything coming out. Lolo.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. AngelOnejudicial says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    One of the Strozk Page text chains revealed Pete Strozk was angered by being held back from promotion, some time passes Page then says you’ve been made Deputy Asst Director under Bill Priestep & the real kicker followed which was do not disclose or discuss this. Knowing Page worked directly under “Andy” who is ultimately Bill’s boss brings up a certain dynamic esp with the possibility of a promotion into a specific position to help their scheming. My guess Bill Priestep was an easy going guy who was taken along for ride. Sundance likely is spot on that he’s fully cooperative.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. SR says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Lynch can not attack Clinton or previous administration but they are going with early offensive mode with the help of fake msm. Msm would spent whole time what Lynch said than actual report. Game is starting from next week…..

    Like

    Reply
    • LafnH2O says:
      April 7, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      SR.. Consider this..

      They are trotting out Lynch.

      On Sundance’s Hollywood squares pic presentation… of the o cabal, DOJ side…

      Ohr/Carlin squares…
      Lead to
      Sally Yates square…
      Leads to
      Loretta Lynch square…

      One square to go…

      One dominoe closer.

      Imho… They are desperate!
      Let her talk, talk, talk.
      We’re listening…

      Like

      Reply
  29. Jake says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Nothing is going to change for the better until some miscreants start getting indicted and going to jail….and by miscreants, I’m including RR and other leadership in these totally corrupt institutions.

    Apparently there are not enough good guys left in Congress to get together and replace the corrupt leadership there either. God help us, please.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. joeknuckles says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    I think Trump is just playing around here, messing with liberal heads.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Stormyeyes says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Judge Jeanine had Mark Meadows on. He spoke of impeaching Rosenstein if he doesn’t cooperate! The whole interview with him was GREAT!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Stormyeyes says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Sad report. The occupant of that Trump unit that had the fire died.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. gatordad says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    DOJ/FBI truly a “House of Cards”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. 4harrisonblog says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    The first time I saw Obama on TV, the hair on my neck stood on end, the truth. If he is guilty I want to see him pay with all his earthly effects including breath of life, for what he has done to President Trump and for what he has done to the United States.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s