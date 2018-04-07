Interesting Tweets From President Trump Draw Attention To Chairman Goodlatte, House Judiciary Committee and FISA Investigation…

A few hours ago President Trump tweeted a curiously specific pair of tweets targeting the FBI, DOJ and FISA investigations as it relates to the House Judiciary Committee and Chairman Bob Goodlatte. Something’s up:
Against the backdrop of the DOJ notifying the House Intelligence and House Senate committees last night of their ability to review the DOJ/FBI submission of the FISA Court application used to target U.S. person Carter Page, the specificity of POTUS Trump’s direction is curious.
As we previously discussed the DOJ allowing expanded congressional oversight over the FISA application, against the backdrop of a previously announced IG review of this specific FISA application, would indicate Inspector General Michael Horowitz and Federal Prosecutor John Huber signed-off on, or perhaps directed, last night’s approval.
There are several angles that loom as possibilities, including the beginning of a process to make this specific FISA application declassified and available to the general public. There’s also the outstanding issue, a very serious issue, of the application currently in the FISA court being different from the FBI/DOJ version shared with congress (Nunes memo). That unresolved issue is ongoing, and specifically involves Chairman Goodlatte.
Additionally, accepting the OIG report is almost certainly the most complex undertaking of IG Horowitz career; and the multitude of possible angles within each part of the investigative inquiry are so consequential; there’s an increased likelihood the report is coming out in stages.
Just the sheer process of an ordinarily complex OIG report with the inherent fact-audit, draft-report review, fact-check, and preliminary draft vetting of all references is exhaustive in itself.
Now imagine overlaying that process atop the tentacles behind millions of pages of gathered evidence on multiple investigative issues surrounding the FBI/DOJ conduct: •Clinton email, manipulated investigations with predetermined outcomes; •unlawful and coordinated media leaks; •false testimony to FBI, congress and under oath to IG; •manipulated FBI 302 reports; •issues with Andrew McCabe etc.. and then if that’s not complex enough to report about…. you overlay the •issues with the FISA court; •false presentations; •source material (Steele Dossier); and well, you get the picture…. This is massive and ¹complex.
[…¹and that still leaves the unmasking and state dept issues for a special prosecutor]
In my opinion, part of the reason why FBI Director Christopher Wray doubled the size of the staff assigned to the congressional fulfillment is specifically because there’s a phase in the OIG process where initial statements of fact go through an exhaustive OIG draft vetting process within the targeted agency. The “source vetting” or “referencer” phase is part of the target response -and internal review audit- prior to the final draft and ultimately publication.
I don’t think all 54 of those FBI staff Director Wray assigned to this task are simply vetting for declassification needs. Think about it, and contrast against the formal process. More likely a significant number of these staff are vetting the underlying evidence that’s noted in Horowitz’s draft notification document. Remember, many of these elements are also potentially criminal actions individually; and quite likely, in the aggregate, also the broad outlines of a criminal conspiracy amid all of the participants.
You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States.
So with all of that in mind, for Inspector General Horowitz and Prosecutor Huber to be signing-off on releasing the Carter Page FISA application; there has to be something more there. Something in addition to the end-stages of an IG report that is almost guaranteed to come in chapters or stages.
This is where I would draw your attention to EW “Bill” Priestap. The head of Counterintelligence Division of the FBI who was present for the entire time, and is still in place today.
It would be intellectually dishonest in the extreme not to accept that any investigative approach taken by Michael Horowitz and John Huber, that is in any way related to the DOJ-NSD and FBI intelligence apparatus – including specifically the FISA court, has not been directed as an outcome of extensive interviews with the head of the FBI counterintelligence agency.
Horowitz and Huber ain’t fishing in uncharted waters. They have a subject matter expert guiding them to the exact epicenter location of the fish.
So yeah, this looks very curiously specific:
Come out it will — hi Jim!
They trying to grag it out past the Nov elections?
Maybe POTUS and Company is only waiting for Comey’s book tour to start…in two weeks.
That be interesting to arrest him during a book promo interview.
that would be outstanding. imagine the uproar from the left if Comey is arrested during his signing tour at a book store. the feds roll up while he’s reading an excerpt, read him his rights, cuff him, and perp walk his butt out the front door. one can dream.
He is getting $1000.00 a head on his book tour
Arrest him during a book signing. The police march to the front of the line, hand cuff him and say, “sign this”.
HAHAHAHA!!!!!
They are, and even better, Lynch Loretta is coming out next week with her set of excuses to get ahead of whatever Comey has to say about her little tarmac exercise and the “matter”.
Popcorn, get your popcorn.
I love it! What does Loretta know about what Jimmy will tell!!!!
HAHAHAHAHA!!!
And Loretta, who’s got her public interview upcoming Monday
LikeLiked by 5 people
You just *KNOW* there’s a reason for that! 😉
Q has an interesting theory on this. He believes she is desperately trying to get out in front of the story. She is up to her head in all of this! And she knows Priestap has flipped states evidence and he has the goods on all of them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That makes the most sense — Loretta Lynch wants to (alliteratively) lay low, so there has to be a good reason for her to raise her profile at this dangerous time — she may be corrupt but she ain’t dumb…
President Trump is a sly fox. He has just caused the entire MSM to now take notice and have to report on this. His supporters are screaming, Oh yeah he’s calling the crooks out!! The scheme team and his enemies are having a collective OH SH!T moment. The brilliance of a Trump Tweet. Tweet on Mr. President, Tweet on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She is a little bit dumb.
Q is a waste of time
Please tell this Canadian what Q stands for? I apologize for my ignorance. Thank you and Cheers.
Q stands for Q. Look it up. #qanon
Q has been more predictive of the comings than just about anyone. Q has identified FB, AMZN, TWTR as targets – before CA stuff came out.
Interesting twist is Q pointing finger at JS as part of Deep State. Very different story as CTH. But maybe there are those who just follow the blowing winds.
No, you are.
Priestap did not flip states evidence, he volunteered it! Wake up people, he has been a white hat all along. He and Rosenstein are some of the native guides through the swamp, whether you want to recognize it or not
Lynch and NBC will do a scripted interview to get her story out into the main-stream media and imply “Trump” Justice Department is on a political vendetta against “innocent” Obama officials. Once the IG report is released, the MSM will simply announce the release, then ignore the details. After all, the script will already be out there defining the report as “political hit job” by a vengeful, mean Donald Trump to distract from…..wait for it……the Russia Collusion Scandal. It is going to be very hard to get any punishment doled out to any of these black hats. The Deep State is very powerful. The Republican establishment is very weak in the knees.
🙂 Yeah! They now have this overwhelming impulse to incriminate themselves.
It aligns with the old communist way of public confession.
Remember when Lois “Coprophagous” Lerner waived because she and her legal counsel were so unrelentingly stupid they couldn’t even plead the fifth correctly? Good thing the had an Obama get out of jail free card…
Yes, and Comey’s at it, too:
4-7-18: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trouble-brews-for-james-comey-as-he-prepares-to-break-silence-with-book-tour
“…with April 17, the day his memoir hits bookshelves, fast approaching, a number of potential complications have arisen.”
I understand that the statute of limitations is much longer, so is there a possibility that she still may face justice in this life?
Hebrews 10:31 It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.
The clock on the STATUTE of LIMITATIONS STOPS with an indictment.
Now think of the 24,544 SEALED indictments from 10/30/17 thru 3/31/18. 😁
So far, since it was announced that an “outside Prosecutor” has been hired by AG Sessions to work “parallel to IG Horowitz,” former Obama officials have been showing up in the news, giving “their side of the story”—-Samantha Powell (former UN Ambassador), Jen Psaki (former WH Communications Director), John Brennan, and NOW it’s Loretta Lynch’s turn!!!!
Personally, I think they’re all coming out to TRY and “discredit” the upcoming releases by IG Horowitz. They have NO IDEA what’s in the Reports that Horowitz will be releasing—but they’ll TRY to discredit those Reports, anyway!!!!!
If what’s in the reports is the truth backed by lots of evidence — which is what it’s most likely to be — then Obama’s corrupt Democrats know exactly what’s up and have lots of reasons to be worried.
More than half of Obozo’s later staff has been given pardons, but LL from recollection has not. She planted a funny memo just before leaving the WH. She’s the weakest link, but that doesn’t mean she will sing.
One doesn’t need to jail Obozo – just tarnish the image of anyone associated with him. Indict, jail a few and silent majority will know.
Why do you say IF? What about the Fisa warrants where they truth? Nobody obviously cared and they caused mayhem. I believe it will be the Truth and nothing but they Truth so help us God!
Is it possible that a Big Bunch of White Hats are in Collusion together to expose and Criminally Charge a Bunch of Black Hats? I’m just sayin’!
I hope so. The suspense is maddening! I think there is a big battle going on. It’s not settled yet whos going to do what. Only in the cesspool of DC.
Would explain Q’s “what is a witness? “
Only if they’re GUILTY!!!
Just like wikileaks on Clinton emails, this should come in stages. Target low lying fruit first, with one big target like McCabe or Comey. Then build the story up, like wikileaks, with every set on new indictments grabbing more and more of the nation’s narrative.
Create a reality show called ‘Libtard indictments’. Build it up over next few years.
Most certainly. Probably a small bunch of white hats.
The name Lynch jumps out.
Lynch is making the rounds tomorrow, no?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Both Lynch and Brennan are scared out of their boots. They don’t know what’s been uncovered, who’s been flipped and how tight the evidence is against them. Hey Brennan how about Lt. Quarles Harris Jr., or Michael Hastings, or Andrew Breitbart and his assistant corner? What do you know about them and their very untimely deaths? They all have one thing in common ———-YOU!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Outstanding my friend
Interesting.
It’s funny how people’s names often describe them. Hussein Obama, Hitler Hillary, Loretta Lynch mob.
They have everything to hide! Where’s JFK Files? April 26 can’t come soon enough…
An hour after tweet, FIRE AT TRUMP TOWER???
Where’s Hillary?
Second fire? There was another fire at Trump Tower in January?
http://abcnews.go.com/US/firefighters-battling-blaze-trump-tower/story?id=54311061
” This is the second fire to spark at the skyscraper in recent months.
“Another blaze back on Jan. 9 three people, including a firefighter, were wounded after Secret Service agents spotted flames coming from a heating and cooling unit located on the rooftop of the building….”
Like Las Vegas, it’s a message…President Trump has put everything on the line for our country!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Trump opened all the JFK files already. He opened them early. I don’t think there are anymore.
And CLINTON Emails!
LikeLiked by 5 people
NBC was pushing the BIG STORY of…Loretta Lynch being interviewed by Lester Holt! Implied is that she will reveal the BIG STORY about….?
Yawn!
And so the true story – because it will be hard if not impossible for the Illiterati to follow it, precisely because of the deliberately complex layering of the conspiracy to effect a coup d’etat against President Trump – will be not only ignored by the Media, but submerged under blather and obfuscation and Leftist agitprop and fuzzy faux outrage.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Come out, it will.
LikeLiked by 6 people
In due time. Too bad that it won’t be on Lester Holt’s set!
Lester Holt is a “republican” dolt. Lol it’ll be interesting to see thunder ankles ‘splaining that high noon rendezvous
I gave seen NOTHING TODAY about the 100 homes confiscated in Sacramento as illegal pot grows, run by Chinese individuals!
Minor complaint: Trump said we weren’t going to blab to the press. Why are relevant government agencies BLABBING on how they caught the criminals!!??
Please let that broad, Sally Yates, be the foirst one paraded out of her house in cuffs.
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
So many mean girls.
Don’t forget MY personal Hate List that includes Eric Holder and John Brennan.
Oh, and because a girl can dream I’m going to add Dingy Hairy Reed to the list since Brennan involved him in spreading the Fake News about the dossier and he was part of the Gang of Eight….
Brennan and Clapper is pretty terrible too — so many terrible people Tom Donolin, Dan Pfeiffer, etc.
Robby Mooks
I want to like it 10 times!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s a mean girl, too.
BIG time!
John MCCain
john mcBrain
Can we please stop leaving Valarie Jarrett of these lists?
Well played! Remember when ValJar the Iranian troll received Secret Service protection? That must have hurt to be on her detail…
And in a ratty, tatty bathrobe and her hair in curlers. Maybe a cigarette drooping from the corner of her mouth dropping ash all over the bathrobe….
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brennan goes on TV and just sweats contempt for the American People & The Rule of Law! He is just so above us “peons”!
LikeLiked by 5 people
All I see is a snarling mask of hatred and anger. Something inside me screams “Varmint! Grab shovel!” when I see him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stumbled over this…
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2013/feb/19/the-islamic-cloud-over-brennan-and-hagel/
Oh man, we’re gonna need garlic, silver bullets, and a hawthorne stake, too, just to be sure!
Wouldn’t hurt, Sylvia.
Just to be sure.
Sheesh
Plus after eating a cheese sandwich and spinach salad without being able to brush her teeth, interview her live.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PERFECT! Just perfect!
That is a great picture and so easy to imagine!
Without her make-up and needing her roots touched up.
I want Holder first. She’s guilty as all heck, I know, but his smug, smarmy, race baiting butt needs to go down in a very public way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d be quite happy with third overall pick.
I will second that motion, since I despise her and she is on my top three takedown list!! Please let her be one of the first.
There is something about her that is very disagreeable…but I repeat myself.
No plea for her. Jail only.
This just demonstrates that Pres Trump is not privy to what the DOJ is up to.
He doesn’t treat the DOJ like it is his own personal ‘political apparatus’…like his predecessor did.
He is basically saying:
“What’s going on over there?”
When the Storm hits…and indictments happen, like we hope will happen…then the Dems & Enemedia will all try to dismiss it as “Trump’s revenge against Dems”, or something like that.
But this way, PDJT can say something like:
“Hey, I don’t know what’s going on over there. They don’t tell me what they’re up to.”
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, the Dems tried to set up PDJT on bogus “obstruction of justice” claims…right after he took office.
Which is pretty outrageous, since O’s DOJ was obstructing justice for the entire 8 years of the O-regime.
So Pres Trump has been purposefully keeping his ‘distance’ from the DOJ, for the past 14 months.
These tweets just reinforce that, and call attention to that ‘distance’.
I think he just gave Sessions the general instructions of…”Get the bad guys. Restore Law and Order.”
I figure they’re giving us and Congress a little red meat every few weeks to keep us slighly placated while they get the “Big Ugly” ready. That’s my hope. And I have further hope given that he is a former offensive tackle, a notoriously selfless group. Not a peacock like Gowdy or Christie.
There is just too much evidence, too much corruption, too many bodies.
He = attorney John Huber.
Yep, this could just be PDJT “playing his role,” so to speak.
Actually, I think Pres Trump knows EXACTLY what is going on! I think he as know for a long time. Red Herring! Red Herring! GOT CHA Suckers!
Shhhhh.
No no no…he doesn’t know what is going on over there at the DOJ. Really!
😀
No more than us and a study of the relevant laws and procedures.
I sure President Trump has no clue what people are doing. Go on any left wing site and all you hear is he plays golf cheats people and chases women while the USA goes down the tube.
PDJT will find out about it in the newspaper, just like BHO did!
OK SD, our VSGPDJT has me befuddled — maybe a signal to Horowitz/Huber?
BTW, is there a “very curious” cat photo? Much needed here.
Allow me …
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
TY, Curry! My fav!
It is sharing comments like this that make this site so totally AWESOME!
“Comey, Lynch, McCabe, Clinton..”
Quite a set up by the President. So much information to brace for in the IG report?
I hate how stupid I feel.
I was very excited to see that Sundance dropped a new post on PDJT’s tweets because I had read them earlier and was puzzled why, after last night when things seemed to be moving forward, the President is tweeting out laments about it all being slow walked???
I had hoped I’d read Sundance’s OP and EUREKA! I would get it! But as usual, I really don’t. Sundance, you make me dig for the info like my dog with her Snuffle Mat.
Okay. So the purpose of PDJT’s tweets could be to call attention yet again to the situation so that it gets even more publicity, to subtly insert certain names and subjects into our consciousness and expectations (like Clinton emails, like Loretta Lynch), and/or to dramatically highlight how he is in the dark just like us forgotten men and women?
I know I am impatient. I purely hate waiting, and I hate feeling stupid. ARGH! I feel both right now. Trying to calm myself. It is coming, it surely is.
I can feel it comin’ in the air tonight, oh Lord. I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life (or at least it is starting to seem that way).
You bought her a SNUFFLE MAT???!!!
Um, well, yeah…
I may be just the tiniest bit of an overindulgent pet parent. Possibly.
🙂
We should talk about what she’s eating. I know things. O/T for this thread though.
Ha, ha!!
Pictures please!
My pitt bullies would eat the mat. LOL
Heh, and probably my little dog, too!
She love her doggie.
New item for pampering your pet and helping to keep him trim. Hadn’t heard of this:
http://www.paw5.us/wooly-snuffle-mat/
You’re OK Sylvia. Nice use of the Phil Collins lyrics too.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Precisely.
In other words …
When VSGPDJT tweets, EVERYBODY listens.
EF Huttton. Nice play on that ad campaign!
“FBI Director Christopher Wray doubled the size of the staff”
Christopher Wray finally realized…
I’m getting the distinct feeling that this is much, much bigger than even Horowitz, Wray, Huber, and the rest had anticipated it becoming. Of course, here at the Treehouse, we were all very well prepared.
Are they really gonna chop down several forrests to print this beast for Congress and the press?
I have an idea!
Put it on a server, in someone’s basement! … no, really, put the whole sucker online, broken down into chapters / chunks. Should speed up production.
When the DOJ and FBI turn over the FISA evidence to Goodlette they are also giving it to Schumer, Obama, Hillary Clinton, Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder to concoct a defense strategy months before charges are brought. What’s the advantage to us for doing this when we know that Goodlette, Nunes and the other committees are useless. Only Huber and Horowitz can indict, arrest and convict!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi, dianne. 🙋♂️
Remember what Goodlatte said the consequences were of the DOJ NOT handing over all of the files/docs by 2 days ago? Yes, it was that they would then be in a position to hold them in contempt and start inditing people at the DOJ/FBI who were not complying. From what I see, the DOJ only gave over 1,000 words, not the millions requested. Have I missed something? Isn’t Goodlatte in a position to now take action? The deadline is up. DOJ gave a mere ‘crumb’ hoping Goodlatte would call off the dogs, but no…http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/04/05/justice-department-misses-deadline-to-hand-over-fbi-documents-on-fisa-clinton-foundation.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
In PDJT we trust…
Yes!!
A few minutes ago I was reading in another thread The Last Refuge’s twitter post about this and what do you know, SD has a new thread. Man-O-man I love this place. Just say N.
Maybe there is something in the information the DOJ is using for criminal prosecutions and they do not want to tip their hand. I trust Jeff Sessions and believe justice will be coming in short order. I can not wait to see those criminals perp walked and see egg on the faces of the sycophantic media. Get the popcorn.
Exactly. But Congress and PDJT are necessarily out of the loop. (Sort of.)
Dan Bonginos take is interesting also. They are hiding collusion with allied foreign intelligence agencies to bring down Trump, an American citizen.
Bonginos’s take – Latest texts released -Strzok goes to London and meets “interesting chat,” day after counter intelligence operation starts. Is this Downer?
Brennan/UK and Aussie raw intel aka disinformation/spying – big scandal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This could very well mesh with two FISA applications.
I read a great quote today: Many entered the intelligence services to protect their countries and citizens and grew disappointed when they ended up protecting politicians…
I saw that too.
GCHQ Head resigns and another country’s Intel Chief resigns after Trump is elected. Not a coincidence.
More theater from the White Hats IMO. Just like when Trump tweeted out about using Horowitz for the FISA and that he’s an Obama guy, already late with I.G. report, etc. Not long afterward Sessions announces Huber’s been working with I.G.
Openly complain about the DOJ/FBI while they appear to slow walk evidence yet have been working in secret (Horowitz/Huber) to process the evidence.
Indeed. Let your enemy think you are weak where you are strong (divided).
“The liberties of a people were, nor ever will be, secure, when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them”.
Patrick Henry
President Trump is firing for effect. To the named or involved people, the message is simple. Unconditional surrender is your best option.
I hope so. The suspense is maddening! I think there is a big battle going on. It’s not settled yet whos going to do what. Only in the cesspool of DC.
PDJT specifically in these tweets references Lynch – who has not been covered at length compared to McCabe and the rest. Lynch scheduled to do some kind of interview with the media….so who is cooperating in delaying the release of redactions so that media can frame a psyop?
Interesting point Keebler.
These people are responsible for illegally spying on his family. Trump will never forget this. Counter Punch will be epic!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
This ^^^^^ right here.
Whatever is going on we do not have long to wait. Marvelous if this blows up about the time Comey comes out on his book tour. The magnitude of this is so beyound belief that if it goes down the Democrat party will be destroyed for a generation, and well it should. And will start the healing of these agencies that were so corrupted by Oboma and Clinton.
And with these two tweets, Adam Shiff’s eyes bugged out even more. The last thing the deep state wants to see is anything coming out. Lolo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lynch can not attack Clinton or previous administration but they are going with early offensive mode with the help of fake msm. Msm would spent whole time what Lynch said than actual report. Game is starting from next week…..
SR.. Consider this..
They are trotting out Lynch.
On Sundance’s Hollywood squares pic presentation… of the o cabal, DOJ side…
Ohr/Carlin squares…
Lead to
Sally Yates square…
Leads to
Loretta Lynch square…
One square to go…
One dominoe closer.
Imho… They are desperate!
Let her talk, talk, talk.
We’re listening…
Nothing is going to change for the better until some miscreants start getting indicted and going to jail….and by miscreants, I’m including RR and other leadership in these totally corrupt institutions.
Apparently there are not enough good guys left in Congress to get together and replace the corrupt leadership there either. God help us, please.
I think Trump is just playing around here, messing with liberal heads.
Judge Jeanine had Mark Meadows on. He spoke of impeaching Rosenstein if he doesn’t cooperate! The whole interview with him was GREAT!
Sad report. The occupant of that Trump unit that had the fire died.
DOJ/FBI truly a “House of Cards”
The first time I saw Obama on TV, the hair on my neck stood on end, the truth. If he is guilty I want to see him pay with all his earthly effects including breath of life, for what he has done to President Trump and for what he has done to the United States.
