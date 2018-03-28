What a Difference Six Months Makes – International Media Discuss Kim Jong-Un Meeting With Xi Jinping…

It was only six months ago when the international media and U.S. left-wing pundits were proclaiming how we were on the cusp of thermonuclear war with North Korea. As outlined HERE there was almost no-one paying attention to the approach taken by President Donald Trump to creating the “Magnanimous Panda” outcome.
Well, today those same media are reporting on North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and committing to a denuclearized Korean peninsular:
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping and reaffirmed his commitment to denuclearization during their first summit, the two countries’ media said Wednesday.
The North’s leader made an “unofficial” visit to China from Sunday to Wednesday, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol-ju and key officials, including de facto No. 2 figure Choe Ryong-hae, according to the North’s state-run radio.
It was Kim’s first foreign trip since he took office in late 2011. The summit came as Kim plans to meet the leaders of South Korea and the United States in the coming months. (read more)
Well, well, well,…. doesn’t this look like the “Magnanimous Panda” outcome previously discussed?
August 2017 […] The end result will be Kim Jong-un giving up his nuclear ambitions for good; a group of nations promising economic assistance (size TBD), and some official enterprise of ASEAN partners enters as an agency to oversee nuclear compliance under carefully negotiated terms. Big Panda (Xi Jinping) promises the world to be the magnanimous insurance policy therein. Everything between now and that outcome is optically chaff and countermeasures. SEE HERE and HERE
Funny how that works?...
“complicated business folks,…. complicated business”..
…. And likely no-one in media will ever recognize exactly how it all came together.
China’s objective is conquest. China’s tool for conquest is economics. President Trump’s entire geopolitical strategy, using economics in a similar way, is an existential threat to China’s endeavor. Communist Beijing calls the proverbial DPRK shots.
President Trump is putting on a MASSIVE economic squeeze.
♦Squeeze #1. Trump and Mnuchin just sanctioned Venezuela and cut off their access to expanded state owned oil revenue. Venezuela now needs more money. China and Russia are already leveraged to the gills in Venezuela and hold 49% of Citgo as collateral for loans outstanding. Now China and Russia will need to loan more, directly.
♦Squeeze #2. China’s geopolitical ally, Russia, is already squeezed with losses in energy revenue because of President Trump’s approach toward oil, LNG and coal. Trump, through allies including Saudi Arabia, EU, France (North Africa energy), and domestic production has driven down energy prices. Meanwhile Russia is bleeding out financially in Syria. Iran is the financial reserve, but they too are energy price dependent.
♦Squeeze #3. Trump and Tillerson just put Pakistan on notice they need to get involved in bringing their enabled tribal “extremists” (Taliban) to the table in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s primary investor and economic partner is China. If U.S. pulls or reduces financial support to pressure Pakistan toward a political solution in Afghanistan, China has to fill void.
♦Squeeze #4. China’s primary economic threat (competition) is next door in India. President Trump has just embraced India as leverage over China in trade and pledged ongoing favorable trade deals. The play is MFN (Most Favored Nation) trade status might flip from China to India. That’s a big play.
♦Squeeze #5. President Trump has launched a USTR Section 301 Trade Investigation into China’s theft of intellectual property. This encompasses every U.S. entity that does manufacturing business with China, particularly aeronautics and technology, and also reaches into the financial services sector.
♦Squeeze #6. President Trump, Secretary Ross, Secretary Mnuchin and USTR Robert Lighthizer are renegotiating NAFTA. One of the primary objectives of team U.S.A. is to close the 3rd party loopholes, including dumping and origination, that China uses to gain backdoor access to the U.S. market and avoid trade/tariff restrictions. [China sends parts to Mexico and Canada for assembly and then back-door entry into the U.S. via NAFTA.]
♦Squeeze #7. President Trump has been open, visible and vocal about his intention to shift to bilateral trade renegotiation with China and Southeast Asia immediately after Team U.S.A. conclude with NAFTA renegotiation.
♦Squeeze #8. President Trump has positioned ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) as trade benefactors for assistance with North Korea. The relationship between ASEAN nations and the Trump administration is very strong, and getting stronger. Which leads to…
♦Squeeze #9. President Trump has formed an economic and national security alliance with Shinzo Abe of Japan. It is not accidental that North Korea’s Kim Jong-un fired his missile over the Northern part of Japan. Quite simply, Beijing told him to.
Add all of this up and you can see the cumulative impact of President Trump’s geopolitical economic strategy toward China. The best part of all of it – is the likelihood China never saw it, meaning the sum totality of “all of it”, coming.
Six Months Later – This week: •India announces $500 billion investment in U.S. steelworks. •USTR finalizes section 301 report on Chinese trade practices. •The U.S. and South Korea sign historic renegotiated “KORUS” trade deal. •President Trump handing out Steel and Aluminum tariff exemption cards….. And, oh yeah, North Korea tells China it agrees to a full reversal of nuclear ambitions.
Funny that.
This is the first time that these two have met face-to-face?
Our President sure has a way of bringing people ‘together’. Haa.
Sundance months ahead of anyone else on this story.
Anyone not reading the Treehouse is far behind the curve.
Unfortunately there are some I know, would say it is not true, blah, blah blah while they wear their Pink Pussy Hats and hold on to their coloring books.
Brilliant, Sundance! Every piece you outlined for us last year! Many thanks!
Excpet for one detail…Kimmy’s Round the World Cruise!
I’ll bet he is looking forward to the chocolate cake at Mar-a-Lago!
LOL Well his “I’m fat, so my country can’t be starving routine” is sickening.
More like Trump Las Vegas for summit…would be great if Peace Treaty can be signed ending this Police action.
I don’t always trust my ability to read people’s expressions, but in nearly every shot of just the two leaders posted so far, Fat Boy looks scared and Xi looks annoyed.
Confirm/Deny, anyone?
Agree, almost like a disdainful snub.
Xi is dealing with a lesser individual…some one that owes loyalty to him, and Kimmy knows it.
With Trump, he has to deal with an equal…
When others were wringing their hands and screeching “We’re all gona die”…Treepers cast a calm eye because the Sage Sundance had explained to all of us how this would unfold. MONTHS AGO! I tell you! MONTHS AGO!!! Can’t wait until the old retired military guy rolls outta the bed and has to look me in the eye. Breakfast will consist of the usual plus a serving of “I told you so” on the side.
And this tired ol’ military awaken @ 0500 hrs…why is his @SS still in bed? Get a loudspeaker with Bugle Call playing…HEHE!!!
Kind of makes me think that this may have been Rex Tillerson’s job from the very beginning. Now that things are in line he can move on to do the other things in life that he wants to accomplish.
But…Lets make it look like we are quarreling, give the MSM something to talk about. 🙂
Secret? This was the most widely announced “secret meeting” I’ve ever seen.
Well it was secret, and even China denied he was there until he left with his entourage and arrived home. Then the photos and the paraphrased talks of the meeting. The Renmin ribao account was interesting to say the least. Pretty stomach turning.
http://en.people.cn/n3/2018/0328/c90000-9442453.html
You aren’t kidding. It was laid on thick w/ a trowel… couldn’t finish reading it due to the stench.
For an ‘unofficial’ visit, there sure was a lot of pageantry. Imagine what an official visit would look like.
Kim is calling the shots here. And China and NK are on the same page. Talk with the Americans by all means. But the objectives are the same, US get out of Korea, China wants the US out of Asia, then we may think about denuclearisation. If you read the rhetoric, it is Kim playing the China card as he sees it before the meeting scheduled tomorrow. Not bad for Fatty Kim he is ‘evolving’. Let’s see where this goes.
China prefers denuclearization on Korean Peninsula as opposed to Asia Arms Race…like Communists here in America, they know the value of disarming a People.
What a fantastic bedtime story. Goodnight.
You called it Sundance ………
Nice, some good news on NK Nukes……
I have been in the mountain and in the ocean for wargames in S. Korea.
Some of the youth their are as vapid and insane as the youth here. Protest by university students for these or that aggrievement against the US valid or false. I have been saluted and hissed at.
In some ways, I say eff them and let the country face NK alone.
Sadly, NK can reach out and touch others than Soul.
Clinton gave them nuke and muzzle tech, W gave them further tech, Obama just ignored.
Trump is truly trying to find the 3rd way and it might just be successful.
Been there, done that, except the sea part…
Those youth are pawns of the powerful NK subversives and Chinese provocateurs, much as the Greens were for Russia in Europe and John Effn Kerry was, for, his ego. I think things will change, though wisdom comes hard for such youth. Whole lotta winning!
Been there and done that…
Agree with all you stated..Korean youth are certainly “off of center”..
But…..they get rid of the nukes they can protest all they want…
One thing is for sure…SK riot police don’t screw around, unlike what we have here.
Let your protest get out of hand, in SK, and you may end up with a cracked skull…after they try more “peaceable” ways.
I lived in Seoul from 83-85 and Pusan from 96-98.
I was tear gassed in a riot just outside of the base…. spent many hours listening to protestors screaming through bullhorns… was spit on, and, like you, hissed at, by their SJW youth.
However, the elderly Koreans were some of the most kind, appreciative, generous people towards us. What a difference a generation or two makes.
The DMZ was one of the creepiest places I have evern been in my life. I can’t begin to imagine the horror experienced by the North Koreans. I pray that these historic talks will lead to improvements in the lives of the North Korean people.
Quelle Joie!!!
I love living the bestest History ever!
GBVSGPDJT
🇺🇸
every psychlo knows that you cant negotiate without leverage. .. president Trump knows this too.
dont we have the best president folks… we love Trump!!!
I am so very proud I voted For President Trump, the history being made, is tremendous, as Trump would say.
TY SD for being on top of this from day one, genius is as genius does.
Correction…Chinese Academy of Stolen US Stuff.
but cnn promised me ww3.. rreeee! said the liberal.
Great write-up, well done! You called it. Much appreciated.
Probably the best meal he’s had in years…
In those photos Rocketman looks like he just crapped his pants! 💩
It’s good for us, it’s good for the world. And I’ll certainly be good for the North Korean citizens. Great call, Sundance. Way back
Was the train car filled with Twinkies for the trip home? (reason #2 for the meeting). 😉
2017-2018: The media promised WW3 with Trump as President.
Reality: Saudi Arabia signs a 10-year deal with WWE.
LEVEL 3 chess board play . LEVERAGE to assure China remains BIG PANDA and not RED DRAGON during THE STORM !
967
Mar 28 2018 00:32:40
Q !xowAT4Z3VQ
465
What does the house cleaning represent?
We always knew.
Final stage.
What does NK represent?
Threat.
Safeguard.
Insurance.
POOF!
KIM TO CHINA REPRESENTS SOMETHING VITAL [KEY].
Many will be buried before exposed [them/self].
FF / DISTRACTIONS.
Q
966
Mar 28 2018 00:09:48
Q !xowAT4Z3VQ
464
seal-team-6-punisher.jpg
965
Mar 28 2018 00:06:34
Q !xowAT4Z3VQ
463
INSURANCE that China won’t become RED DRAGON as THE STORM sweeps up the TRAITORS and SEDITION crowd .
SAFEGUARD KJU “KIM TO CHINA ” represents what Sundance has posted . Trump negotiates via trade not war . Uses position of STRENGTH to assure the ART OF THE DEAL
Most certainly, no interested party from China and Japan to Seoul, nevermind Pyongyang, foresaw this historic outcome. Huge kudos to CTH for perceiving Trump’s Grand Strategy from last September, defusing what doofus media delighted in “reporting” as a slide towards nuclear war.
One great thing here is that, despite U.S. economic and naval underpinnings, this appears a wholly indigenous Far East powers initiative. Trump will carefully disclaim all credit, and benighted media will studiously agree. Comes next an equally decisive Mideast reconciliation of Jerusalem with Mecca, to barbarous Wahabists’ terminal chagrin, and Trump Peace will meet Trump Prosperity worldwide.
Other than Napoleon and the two German Wars, no single individual we can think of will have had such impact– in this case, not gangster militarism but a visionary, life-affirming force. People should be dancing in the streets… from Peking to Riyadh, regional satraps will treat this U.S. President’s initiatives with newfound respect. Recalling Suetonius’ “De Viribus Illustribus”, may DJT press on.
Fat Boy can’t wait to visit New York City and see a decent tailor.
Will Jim Acosta be invited on Air Force One to report live from the summit in Helsinki (or wherever), or be relegated to interviewing high school football coaches?
My reputation as someone who knows what the real scoop is has coincidentally grown exponentially among my friends ever since I started forwarding links to CTH articles in 2015. Strange, that.
5678, that’s funny.
I often feel like such a fraud, and at times feel like a child with a secret. When around acquaintances that rabbit on about various local or geo political events.
I am retired now, but do a number of small contract jobs if called upon. A fellow I worked with for several hours yesterday, kept trying to denigrate PDJT, all around guns and Stormy.
When he ran out of breath, the topic of mass shootings was destroyed when the fact that these shootings occurred in “ gun free zones” Then Stormys lies and drugged up eyes was introduced. Then finally the incessant, biased and false MSM narratives were challenged or debunked.
The poor guy has a wife that insists on watching CNN. (Honestly that should be grounds for divorce right there.)
This fellow knows little about me, and was left near speechless.
Thank you Sundance and all you insightful CTH posters. The knowledge gleaned from you folks is priceless.
God bless PDJT.
I can’t help but wonder if something scary (militarily) was secretly shown to North Korea to help Kim experience his epiphany. Maybe somebody turned off the lights in Kim’s palace without warning and a Donald Trump plush toy appeared next to Kim’s teddy bear on his bed. Sun-tzu said the greatest general avoids a war completely by defeating his enemy in the mind without having to do battle at all. Someone paranoid can have his world turned upside down by a strong and frightening dose of unexpected vulnerability. President Trump takes his place beside the greatest strategists in world history.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right again. All boils down to economics.
It is better for the whole world that Korea become a garden inhabited by happy well fed wealthy and peaceful people than it become a sad cemetery bigger than the one it is already.
President Trump truly deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.
Love the last photo of P45 with arms wide open. Very Loving Stable Genius.
To have a blog like this from Sundance predicting this as our future unfolds is amazing and comforting along the way to America First & MAGA. We have been so blessed.
will not post video but, thinking of song by Creed – “With Arms Wide Open”.
Very Stable Genius!
I think North Korea has experienced, or is on the precipice of a nuclear disaster that will affect all of SE Asia and beyond and that is why they have so abruptly changed their stance on firing ICBMs and testing thermo nuclear devices. The last I heard was the mountain they test under is on the verge of collapsing.
All I can say is “WOW” and Thank you God for giving us the forsight and ability to vote for Trump as our President. Thank you Sundance for your hard work explaining the truth of all that has and is transpiring in our great country and world.
