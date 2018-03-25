Sunday Talks: Insufferable Wall Street Mouthpiece, Chris Wallace -vs- Treasury Secretary Mnuchin…

Oh, here we go. Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch has a decades-earned nickname, “Mr. Wall Street”, Chris Wallace is the insufferable media mouthpiece for the financial interests of the guy who signs the front of his paycheck. This is Wall Street -vs- Main Street.

When Main Street economic principles are applied Wall Street will initially lose. There’s no way for this not to happen. Most of Wall Street is built on the Multinational platform of economic globalism. Weaken the grip of the multinational corporations and financial interests on the U.S. economy and Wall Street will drop… this is not difficult to predict. This is also necessary.

U.S. stocks, centered around U.S. domestic companies, will go up. U.S. stocks, centered around multinational companies -invested heavily overseas, and dependent on exploitation of the U.S. trade deficit- will go down.

As Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S.T.R. Robert Lighthizer and U.S. President Trump have previously affirmed, they are going to restore the U.S. manufacturing base or lose office trying.

Additionally, the U.S. GDP is measured by deducting the value of imports from the value of everything produced domestically. Therefore, initially as the economy expands, and as more Americans have more money to buy more stuff, lots of the things they buy will come from overseas. This increase in purchasing of imports drives down the GDP despite the overall economic activity expanding.

I hope everyone has been prepared with prior information on how the economic system works so we can understand this weird and predictable dynamic. Increased consumer spending can actually drive down the GDP if the stuff we are buying is imported.

