Sunday Talks: Insufferable Wall Street Mouthpiece, Chris Wallace -vs- Treasury Secretary Mnuchin…

Posted on March 25, 2018 by

Oh, here we go. Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch has a decades-earned nickname, “Mr. Wall Street”, Chris Wallace is the insufferable media mouthpiece for the financial interests of the guy who signs the front of his paycheck.  This is Wall Street -vs- Main Street.

.

When Main Street economic principles are applied Wall Street will initially lose. There’s no way for this not to happen. Most of Wall Street is built on the Multinational platform of economic globalism. Weaken the grip of the multinational corporations and financial interests on the U.S. economy and Wall Street will drop… this is not difficult to predict. This is also necessary.

U.S. stocks, centered around U.S. domestic companies, will go up. U.S. stocks, centered around multinational companies -invested heavily overseas, and dependent on exploitation of the U.S. trade deficit- will go down.

As Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S.T.R. Robert Lighthizer and U.S. President Trump have previously affirmed, they are going to restore the U.S. manufacturing base or lose office trying.

Additionally, the U.S. GDP is measured by deducting the value of imports from the value of everything produced domestically.  Therefore, initially as the economy expands, and as more Americans have more money to buy more stuff, lots of the things they buy will come from overseas.  This increase in purchasing of imports drives down the GDP despite the overall economic activity expanding.

I hope everyone has been prepared with prior information on how the economic system works so we can understand this weird and predictable dynamic.  Increased consumer spending can actually drive down the GDP if the stuff we are buying is imported.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, China, Economy, media bias, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

17 Responses to Sunday Talks: Insufferable Wall Street Mouthpiece, Chris Wallace -vs- Treasury Secretary Mnuchin…

  1. DanO64 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Buy American. Buy used if you have to. Put off buying things you don’t absolutely need.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Redheart says:
    March 25, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Chris Wallace is off my list. I will not watch this show.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. 804hokie says:
    March 25, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    I started working a great job/career with Halliburton this month in fracking, thanks to the Trump Economy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. kiskiminetas says:
    March 25, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    I have known what CW is and was for some time now and don’t watch him. I don’t watch any network or cable news either. Most, if not all of the information I need to be informed comes via the treehouse. Reading the treehouse in the morning lights up my day and always has the smell of the victory to come.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Bendix says:
    March 25, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    The complete denial, despite all evidence, that what we have isn’t working for the majority of Americans.
    Why do we have to be subjected to these same old frauds, the ones who never said boo when the economy was going to crash on a worldwide basis.
    How can they claim any expertise, with straight faces?
    When something you do produces disastrous results, you don’t do it more, you do something else.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. dogbows says:
    March 25, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Could someone please explain to me how a line item veto would be unconstitutional. I would think it would be the exact opposite. It seems to me that congress adding nonessential pork to essential legislation would be unconstitutional.

    Personally, I think the Founding Fathers expected congress to vote on legislation one item at a time period. One bill = one item!

    Like

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      March 25, 2018 at 3:57 pm

      Congress is in charge of the money. They will NEVER give the executive the power to cancel out their pork projects and payola to their friends. How else would they leave congress as millionaires.

      We are light years away from what the founding fathers envisioned and what we have become. A Republic if you can keep it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. AngelOnejudicial says:
    March 25, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Tariffs are the stick used to get countries to eat the carrot that is renegotiated trade terms.

    It’s not rocket science yet Chris Matthews and those he represents come with a flawed perspective that America should be the only nation unable to advocate its own interests because it benefits Chris Wallace types. That’s an indefensible position held by WallStreet. Money for me scraps for thee.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Chris Trump says:
    March 25, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Chris Wallace and Bret Bair are one in the same. One step away from Shep and Juan Williams.

    Like

    Reply
  9. mikebrezzze says:
    March 25, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Chris Wallace is about as much fun to watch as that lunatic Ann Coulter is! I wish they’d both just stfu!

    Like

    Reply
  10. simicharmed says:
    March 25, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    This Chis Wallace character and his pocket full of talking points is pathetic.. It’s clear that Wallace did/does not fully comprehend the questions (talking points), he was asking – Sad!

    Steve Mnuchin just gave Chris Wallace an underwear wedgy and turned all his pockets inside-out on live television! AGAIN!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s