Sunday Talks: Insufferable Wall Street Mouthpiece, Chris Wallace -vs- Treasury Secretary Mnuchin…

Oh, here we go. Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch has a decades-earned nickname, “Mr. Wall Street”, Chris Wallace is the insufferable media mouthpiece for the financial interests of the guy who signs the front of his paycheck. This is Wall Street -vs- Main Street.
When Main Street economic principles are applied Wall Street will initially lose. There’s no way for this not to happen. Most of Wall Street is built on the Multinational platform of economic globalism. Weaken the grip of the multinational corporations and financial interests on the U.S. economy and Wall Street will drop… this is not difficult to predict. This is also necessary.
U.S. stocks, centered around U.S. domestic companies, will go up. U.S. stocks, centered around multinational companies -invested heavily overseas, and dependent on exploitation of the U.S. trade deficit- will go down.
As Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S.T.R. Robert Lighthizer and U.S. President Trump have previously affirmed, they are going to restore the U.S. manufacturing base or lose office trying.
Additionally, the U.S. GDP is measured by deducting the value of imports from the value of everything produced domestically. Therefore, initially as the economy expands, and as more Americans have more money to buy more stuff, lots of the things they buy will come from overseas. This increase in purchasing of imports drives down the GDP despite the overall economic activity expanding.
I hope everyone has been prepared with prior information on how the economic system works so we can understand this weird and predictable dynamic. Increased consumer spending can actually drive down the GDP if the stuff we are buying is imported.
Buy American. Buy used if you have to. Put off buying things you don’t absolutely need.
Chris Wallace is off my list. I will not watch this show.
I haven’t watched this Leftist Wallace for a while.
Sadly Chris Wallace is one of the battle fronts some of our Patriots, including our President’s soldiers like Sec Mnuchin, must fight.
But I, like you Redheart, will not watch.
Chris Wallace is a Tool.
When growth hits 3%. Chris Wallace will not acknowledge. He will find another ‘look here, shiney object chart’ to whine about. His show is an adventure in controlling ones blood pressure !
I started working a great job/career with Halliburton this month in fracking, thanks to the Trump Economy.
Great News!
W. TX oil & gas production is booming again. Was out there a couple weeks ago and am amazed at the support services activities. 🇺🇸 Jobs 🇺🇸 Jobs 🇺🇸 Jobs 🇺🇸
I have known what CW is and was for some time now and don’t watch him. I don’t watch any network or cable news either. Most, if not all of the information I need to be informed comes via the treehouse. Reading the treehouse in the morning lights up my day and always has the smell of the victory to come.
The complete denial, despite all evidence, that what we have isn’t working for the majority of Americans.
Why do we have to be subjected to these same old frauds, the ones who never said boo when the economy was going to crash on a worldwide basis.
How can they claim any expertise, with straight faces?
When something you do produces disastrous results, you don’t do it more, you do something else.
Could someone please explain to me how a line item veto would be unconstitutional. I would think it would be the exact opposite. It seems to me that congress adding nonessential pork to essential legislation would be unconstitutional.
Personally, I think the Founding Fathers expected congress to vote on legislation one item at a time period. One bill = one item!
Congress is in charge of the money. They will NEVER give the executive the power to cancel out their pork projects and payola to their friends. How else would they leave congress as millionaires.
We are light years away from what the founding fathers envisioned and what we have become. A Republic if you can keep it.
It was the Supreme Court that said it was unconstitutional not congress.
Tariffs are the stick used to get countries to eat the carrot that is renegotiated trade terms.
It’s not rocket science yet Chris Matthews and those he represents come with a flawed perspective that America should be the only nation unable to advocate its own interests because it benefits Chris Wallace types. That’s an indefensible position held by WallStreet. Money for me scraps for thee.
Chris Wallace and Bret Bair are one in the same. One step away from Shep and Juan Williams.
Chris Wallace is about as much fun to watch as that lunatic Ann Coulter is! I wish they’d both just stfu!
This Chis Wallace character and his pocket full of talking points is pathetic.. It’s clear that Wallace did/does not fully comprehend the questions (talking points), he was asking – Sad!
Steve Mnuchin just gave Chris Wallace an underwear wedgy and turned all his pockets inside-out on live television! AGAIN!
