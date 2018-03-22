Democrat Senator Maria Cantwell Scoffs At China’s Goal To Dominate the Aerospace Industry by 2025…

This video highlights the insane naivete’ of ideological democrats who are willing to give away U.S. trade and manufacturing jobs because they refuse to understand economics and history.
Senator Maria Cantwell is from Washington State, home of Boeing Corp. The leading aerospace company already acquiesced to Chinese demands within a manufacturing/trade agreement for production in China requiring Boeing to give-up their technology. In this video, Cantwell is playing the role of Jeb Bush. First, WATCH:
Apparently Senator Cantwell doesn’t even know that Boeing, her state’s largest employer, is already bound to the agreement with China.
Many people may remember the specific example of Boeing, China and aerospace came up in a presidential primary debate between Donald Trump and Jeb Bush. It was one of the most eye-opening debate contrasts during the 2016 GOP primary.
During the January 2016 South Carolina debate, and in response to Trump pointing out a necessary shift in trade position (a shift to put American interests first – a shift to stop the dependency on cheap import goods – a shift to use China’s dependency on access to our market to OUR advantage), Jeb Bush came back with an example of Boeing manufacturing.
2016 presidential candidate Donald Trump, responded to Jeb’s Boeing example, and pointed out China is forcing Boeing to open a manufacturing plant in China. As would be typical from a candidate who is unfamiliar and poorly briefed on the issue, candidate Jeb Bush looked back incredulously and said:
“C’mon man”…
There we saw it.
Right there was the disconnect.
However, almost everyone missed it.
There, in that exact moment, was the spotlight upon all that is wrong with a professional political class; globalists dependent on Wall Street best interest for their talking points.
Donald Trump was 100% correct.
But the issue is bigger.
Not only is China demanding Boeing open a plant in China, the intent of such a plant provided an opportunity to explain why candidate Trump, now President Trump, and his America-First MAGAnomic approach, is vitally important.
China refused to trade with (buy) Boeing products if the company did not move their manufacturing to China. Why? It was not about putting Chinese people to work; their motive was all about China importing Boeing’s research and development (Boeing’s production secrets) into their country so they can learn, steal and begin to manufacture their own airliners.
This is just how China works.
In time, Comac, a state-owned, Shanghai-based aerospace company will then use the production secrets they have stolen, produce their own airliners, kick out Boeing, undercut the aerospace market, and sell cheaper manufactured airplanes to the global economy.
Boeing, the great American company that Senator Maria Cantwell thinks they are, becomes yet another notch on the Asian market belt.
All of those Boeing workers, those high-wage industrial skill jobs that support the American middle class, yeah – those jobs get lost. And the cycle continues.
Of course Wall Street will be invested in the cheaper Chinese aerospace manufacturing company Comac, as it emerges as a manufacturing power.
This reality within this story is a peek into the future of the fundamental disconnect between Wall Street (grows again) and Main Street (lost jobs/wages). The reality within this example is exactly what has taken place over the past three decades.
Wall Street entities like Goldman Sachs will be fine. DC purchased politicians will be ok given the affluence they have accumulated by selling out the American worker.
Republican and Democrat leadership will be fine – it’s middle America who suffers.
The economic consequence, yet again, creates disparity between those insulated by Wall Street and the rest of the U.S. This is how our current oligarchy is growing out of control.
The road to a “service-driven economy” is paved with a great disparity between financial classes. The wealth gap is directly related to the inability of the middle-class to thrive.
Elite financial interests, including those within Washington DC, gain wealth and power, the U.S. workforce is reduced to servitude, “service”, of their affluent needs.
The destruction of the U.S. industrial and manufacturing base is EXACTLY WHY the wealth gap has exploded in the past 30 years.
And so they, as professional politicians, will propose solutions – their solutions. However, their solutions are actually the preferred solutions of their campaign contributors, ie. Wall Street. The same Wall Street that funds lobbyists, like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, to set the economic legislative priorities of congress.
You get cheap Asian imported durable goods. Meanwhile the non-import market, your visit to the grocery store, food, energy etc. sees prices increasing because the domestic raw material within the food sector is part of the trade agreement. Harvests are exported; domestic prices on consumable goods increase. This is exactly what happens when multinational entities control the trade outcomes and the American economy becomes a service economy.
In 1984 a name brand polo shirt would cost around $45, a really good 26″ TV around $600 to $1,000, a decent couch $1500, and a pair of name brand sneakers around $100. However, eggs (.49), milk ($1.79 gal), and store bread (2 loaves for $1).
Electric bill $100, water bill $20, phone bill $50.
In 2016 an imported name brand polo costs around $20, a really good 42″ TV $300 to $400, a couch for $500 and a pair of sneakers $50 – All imported, all Asian, all about half of of what they cost in 1984.
However, eggs ($1.99), Milk ($3.99+), and store bread ($2+ each). All domestic products and all double or triple 1984. Electric bill $250, Water bill $100, phone bill $100+. Again domestic consumables, again double, triple or even more.
We consume and spend more on domestic goods such as food, energy, fuel, than we do purchasing imported durable goods. As a consequence, depending on lifestyle, the net out-of-pocket is essentially the same to a little more.
However, the income opportunity, the jobs, the good paying jobs, well, those are gone because the durables are no longer part of the domestic production.
…The road to a “service-driven economy” is paved with a great disparity between financial classes. The wealth gap is directly related to the inability of the middle-class to thrive…
To keep the under-employed pitchforks at bay, government policy (now directed by Wall Street globalists and corporations) subsidized the income gap. That’s why EBT, WIC, SNAP and food stamp assistance over the past two decades was necessarily increasing. Congress has to satiate the masses to hide the ruse (bigger problem).
The sheeple masses dropped the pitchforks, but economic independence turns to dependence. This is now a strategic retention policy of democrats. With government policy adjusted accordingly – deficits necessarily explode. Stopping those deficits would require an actual budget. There hasn’t been a federal budget, passed under regular order since 2007…. “Omnibus”… Sound familiar?
Yes, that’s the BIGGER picture reasoning behind the UniParty “Omnibus” approach.
Yes, under Donald Trump’s MAGAnomic proposals the cost of imported “durable” goods might just increase. Until they start manufacturing in the U.S. your iPhone might cost $800 instead of $600. However, the North Carolina apparel, clothing and furniture manufacturing market would/will have an opportunity to revitalize – and with it, jobs, jobs, jobs…
Yes, when Main Street economic principles are applied Wall Street will initially lose. There’s no way for this not to happen. Most of Wall Street is built on the Multinational platform of economic globalism. Weaken the grip of the multinational corporations and financial interests on the U.S. economy and Wall Street will drop… this is not difficult to predict. This is also necessary.
Yes, there’s going to be a period of “pain” per se’ as U.S. manufacturing attempts to find its footing again and begins to restart. However, in the longer term, it’s a shift from “dependency” to “independence”. This is critical because one of the lesser discussed aspects of a trade deficit is the statement it makes about the competitiveness of the U.S. economy itself.
By purchasing goods overseas for a long enough period of time, U.S. companies lose the expertise, and the factories needed to make those products disappear. [Just try finding a pair of shoes made in America] As the United States loses competitiveness, we outsource even more jobs, and the overall standard of living declines.
Those who were fully matriculated independent adults prior to 1984 know exactly what needs to be done. Heck, freedom is dependent upon it.
Meanwhile, Ben Shapiro, an insufferable mouthpiece for the GOPe Wall Street corporate community, was born in 1984 and only views the world -and trade therein- through the prism of how much his next iPhone costs. These dolts are willing to consign themselves to a modern American society that looks exactly like THIS:
♦ On Social Security – Unlike many politicians President Donald Trump is NOT calling for rapid or wholesale changes to the current Social Security program; and there’s a very good reason why he’s the only candidate not proposing wholesale changes. Instead of accepting a limited worldview based on a singular economic pie controlled by Wall Street, President Trump is looking to make hundreds more more economic pies.
President Trump does not consider these programs as “entitlements”, he considers them reasonable promises made in exchange for effort. The American people pay into them, and the federal government has an obligation to fulfill the promises made upon collection of social security taxes. To fully understand how Donald Trump views the solvency of Social Security, we must again understand MAGAnomics and and how the essential underpinning is growth; real and measurable GDP growth.
The issue with Social Security, as viewed by Trump, is more of an issue with receipts and expenditures. If the aggregate U.S. economy is growing by a factor larger than the distribution needed to fulfill its entitlement obligations then no wholesale change on expenditure is needed. The focus needs to be on continued and successful economic growth.
What you will find in all of Donald Trump’s positions, is a paradigm shift he necessarily understands must take place in order to accomplish the long-term goals for the U.S. citizen as it relates to “entitlements” or “structural benefits”.
All other politicians begin their policy proposals with a fundamentally divergent perception of the U.S. economy. They are working with, and retaining the outlook of, a U.S. economy based on “services”; a service-based economic model pushed by Wall Street lobbyists who fund the politicians.
While this economic path has been created by decades old U.S. policy, and is ultimately the only historical economic path now taught in school, Trump intends to change the course entirely.
Because so many shifts -policy nudges- have taken place in the past several decades, few academics and even fewer MSM observers, are able to understand how to get off this path and chart a better course.
President Trump is proposing less dependence on foreign companies for cheap goods, (the cornerstone of a service economy) and a return to a more balanced U.S. larger economic model where the manufacturing and production base can be re-established and competitive based on American entrepreneurship and innovation.
The key words in the prior statement are “dependence” and “balanced”. When a nation has an industrial manufacturing balance within the GDP there is far less dependence on the economic activity in global markets. In essence the U.S. can sustain itself, absorb global economic fluctuations and expand itself or contract itself depending on the free market.
When there is no balance, there is no longer a free market. The free market is sacrificed in favor of dependency, whether it’s foreign oil or foreign manufacturing, the dependency outcome is essentially the same. Without balance there is an inherent loss of economic independence, and a consequential increase in economic risk.
No other economy in the world innovates like the U.S.A. Donald Trump sees this as a key advantage across all industry – including manufacturing and technology.
The benefit of cheap overseas labor, which is considered a global market disadvantage for the U.S., is offset by utilizing innovation, automation and energy independence.
The third highest variable cost of goods beyond raw materials first, labor second, is energy. That’s why President Trump unleashed the U.S. energy sector and simultaneously reset the tax base for U.S. corporations. The manufacturing price of any given U.S. product will allow for global trade competition even with higher U.S. wage prices.
We have a strategic advantage with raw manufacturing materials such as: iron ore, coal, steel, precious metals and vast mineral assets which are needed in most new modern era manufacturing. President Trump smartly said: stop selling these valuable national assets to countries we compete against – they belong to the American people, they should be used for the benefit of American citizens. Period.
EXAMPLE: Currently China buys and recycles our heavy (steel) and light (aluminum) metal products (for pennies on the original manufacturing dollar) and then uses those metals to reproduce manufactured goods for sale back to the U.S. China does the same thing with raw food products (harvests and proteins).
President Trump says “no-more”. We should do the manufacturing ourselves with the utilization of our own resources; and we use the leverage from any sales of these raw materials in our international trade agreements.
When you combine FULL resource development (in a modern era) with with the removal of over-burdensome regulatory and compliance systems, necessarily filled with enormous bureaucratic costs, we can lower the cost of production and be globally competitive. In essence, Trump changes the economic paradigm, and we no longer become a dependent nation relying on a service driven economy.
The cornerstone to the success of this economic turnaround is the keen capability of the U.S. worker to innovate on their own platforms. Americans, more than any country in the world, just know how to get things accomplished. Independence and self-sufficiency is part of the DNA of the larger American workforce.
In addition, an unquantifiable benefit comes from investment, where the smart money play -to get increased return on investment- becomes putting capital INTO the U.S. economy; investing in U.S. companies instead of purchasing foreign investments.
With all of the above opportunities in mind, this is how we get on the pathway to rebuilding our national infrastructure. The demand for labor increases, and as a consequence so too does the U.S. wage rate which has been stagnant (or non-existent) for the past three decades.
As the wage rate increases, and as the economy expands, the governmental dependency model is reshaped and simultaneously receipts to the U.S. treasury improve.
More money into the U.S Treasury and less dependence on welfare/social service programs have a combined exponential impact. You gain a dollar, and have no need to spend a dollar – the saved sum is doubled. That is how the SSI and safety net programs are saved under President Trump. When we elevate our economic thinking we begin to see that all of the “entitlements” or “budget busting” expenditures become more affordable with an economy that is fully functional.
As the GDP of the U.S. expands, so does our ability to meet the growing need of the retiring U.S. worker. We stop thinking about how to best divide a limited economic pie, and begin thinking about how many more economic pies we can create.
Simply put, this is the process to…. Make America Great Again.
It seems to me that people intentionally do not understand the issues concerning our economic fortitude.
Deliberate ignorance.
…because they’re getting paid for it. Sell-outs posing as patriotic Americans.
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”
― Upton Sinclair
The Multi-national corporations have been hiding this, and the average American knows nothing of this.
Sean Supsky – That depends on who you mean by “people” because if you’re referring to the average American it’s quite different than if you’re referring to the politicians we’ve allowed to run things. The average Americans, I believe, don’t do it intentionally. Rather, they’ve been dumbed down not to understand. However, the politicians certainly may do it intentionally. If the politicians is who you’re referring to I have to say I think your point is very insightful.
Dave,
Whilst my comment was concerning mainly the ‘people’ paid to represent us, I should have clarified that, it is also inclusive of those that do know, who do research, and yet continue to feign ignorance. That is to say, ones who watch as this country is taken advantage of and abused.
And if he signs this “Omnibus” Bill coming up he will firstly go back on his promises about the wall. He will allow funding of the very things he has claimed to be against. He will give the Democrats everything they wish with little for his base.
I for one will no longer vote for any GOP if this bill passes and also will not vote for PDT in 2020 because signing this bill is a reversal of all he’s told us he was for.
I am waiting and wondering and hoping but frankly I think he’ll sign it thinking he’s got time to recover from the error.
HE DOESN’T.
jakee308,
That is entirely your prerogative to remove yourself from following our President any further. Some are made to walk only a little distance during clear weather, whereas others face the storms, the wind, rain, lighting, and thunder, staying the course, until the final battle is won, no matter the turmoils along the way.
If, in fact, President Trump does turn his back on America and sides with the opposition party, then by all means, join him, but if he must make a compromise, as stated during the campaign, in order to get the best deal, both parties must be satisfied, then what seems like a benefit for the other side now, may in fact, be a landmine ready to explode in their face.
Have faith that the black arrows our President Trump has taken will not be for nothing and that we will be victorious.
It’s a six month spending bill. If he vetoes it they can just revoke and it passes without his signature. Do some research.
I can’t take this woman anymore!! She and Murray are traitors to Americans.
LikeLiked by 5 people
https://goo.gl/images/HVkFe2
And she says “Trust me”? I won’t trust her with a used corn dog.
“By purchasing goods overseas for a long enough period of time, U.S. companies lose the expertise, and the factories needed to make those products disappear.”
Worse yet, you cant turn a service-based economy into a wartime-economy when needed. We were in a totally different position when we fought WW2, and we are now nearly naked and left vulnerable before our enemies.
Exactly what our enemies (and they are many) want.
Even the ones from other countries!
So true. My husband is 60 years old. He’s been a CNC machinist since he was 18. Highly skilled and experienced. He’s a dying breed. The young guys who get hired at his plant as “machinists” couldn’t machine a screw properly. The unfortunate part of this story, is his salary has plummeted in the last 10 years. He makes less now than he did 10 years ago. Lay offs all the time. Constant turn-over. The globalists have dang near killed manufacturing in America.
Its actually every industry. I work for a software company. There are very few American born programmers. Most are from China, India or Russia. Techsupport is 90% gone with most companies keeping a small group in the US for one reason or another…sometimes appearances and others due to contractual obligations.
Wow! You put some considerable time into this one Sundance. All the nuts and bolts!!
This should be required reading for all high school students. Print and distribute at will – LOL!
ABSOLUTELY.
Can anyone be in DC on the 24th with multiple, multiple copies to give to the kiddies? serious/not serious
The problem would stem from whether they could comprehend what they were reading to showing signs of illiteracy 🙂
Cantwell is so freakin’ clueless that it was under her watch (and the other Hag in tennis shoes) that Boeing moved their headquarters to Chicago. And slowly those high paying aerospace jobs in the Sound area have declined. But hey, they have Bezos and Amazon delivery jobs to make up for it.
Their outta be a law against these incompetents…..
I was born and raised in Washington State and Boeing used to be king! Well paying jobs with good benefits – could raise a family on what the average machinist made. But then the different parts started getting outsourced – salaries didn’t keep up with inflation – benefits slashed…all because the globalists wanted to make nice with China in order to artificially inflate the stock prices, which in turn made them wealthy!
Maria Cantwell learned this game early on, which is how she made her fortune at Real Networks, which enabled her to buy her Senate seat (with a little help from the always corrupt King County Elections!)
However, I had the occasion to meet her in person in 2008 – long story, but I believe that Senator Cantwell knows that she sold her soul for money and power, and that knowledge haunts her…Patty Murray is a total idiot but I have a smattering of sympathy for Maria Cantwell. (Only a smattering, mind you, because she has had numerous opportunities to make things right and has chosen not to do so!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chicago, of all places!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which, I have to say, pleases me. I’d rather see jobs go to RTW states than stay in WA. But that’s just me.
I know, Sunny. Chicago for Boeing was the weirdest corporate move……ever.
That’s when I knew it was going down the tube. Said a lot about the “new” management. That all happened after their merger with McConnell- Douglas and put most of the M/D management in place of a lot of Boeing management, which up to that time had had plenty of execs come up through engineering. Now management is all business and doesn’t have a clue.
Hey, a good reason. Chicago votes early and often. Even the dead vote twice.
In Chicago the dead don’t vote….it’s the brain dead that vote!
Yeah…How ARE those service jobs going btw? Manufacturing jobs are considered “HARD CURRENCY”…in ME production class it was the question: “What it takes to make a widget?”
We simply can’t allow career politicians. We must have term limits and get rid of all those special perks the goonies get when they retire from their Swamp Swim.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you, SD, for taking the time to put down in writing what no other person dares to do. Globalism, as envisioned by the ‘big thinkers’ is really a ruse to enrich a few pockets at the expense of almost everyone else, in my opinion. It will take a few more of these thoughtful pieces for it to finally start to sink it. Thank God for His gift of Donald J. Trump!
I second your thought, and thanks, SD!
In Washington State they’re called Maria Cant-vote-well and Party Murray (all her loyalty belongs to the Democrat Party).
“Apparently Senator Cantwell doesn’t even know that Boeing, her state’s largest employer, is already bound to the agreement with China.”
Newt Gingrich has said recently (within last 8 weeks or so) that all you have to do to get into Congress is win an election. The example was in reference to Maxine Waters (D-CA). Before you start, you are suppose to swear to uphold the Constitution of the U.S.A.
Which most of our representatives in the last 50 years have probably never even read. The founders did not require a test of the knowledge of the Constitution, because they could not have foreseen the dumbing down of America. with Rep. Waters as exhibit #1.
Another factor is once you are in office, you do not have to know a single blazing thing about the people and district that you are suppose to be representing!
Well, you know, the voters have a say in this. And it is so sad how delusional and thoughtless many are.
With all the voting fraud we have heard about and for some on this site, consider, I’m not sure how much their votes or ours count. In NY, as a conservative, my vote does not count and Cuomo has told me I should leave.
I am in CA and I don’t even get Republicans to vote for on the ballot for most statewide campaigns. Top two primary winners get on the ballot. It is disenfranchisement.
She is bought and paid…The Best “Democracy” Money Can Buy: For Every Dollar Spent Influencing US Politics, Corporations Get $760 Back
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am posting this example again. I have a Grainger engine driven centrifugal pump # 3P582 that was new about 10 years ago. Being the pack rat that I am, I have old catalogs to compare prices over the years. They are as follows:
Cat # 364 Fall 1983 $604.81
Cat # 371 Spring 1987 $721.02
Cat # 388 1997 $911.50
Cat #404 2013-2014 $1898
Over the past two years, I have seen the on-line website price as high as ~$2100 On March 16th of this year, it was $1902
https://www.grainger.com/product/DAYTON-8-HP-Aluminum-305cc-Engine-3P582?searchBar=true&searchQuery=3P582
For decades the Teel pumps sold at Grainger used castings made by AMT in the USA. Sometime in the past decade, many or all of them now come from China. AMT is still operating, though.
Funny thing about that. You used to be able to buy chain choker hooks for about 6 bucks a few years ago. Now they are $10.99 each and that is for “imports”. I was needing a couple so today I called a few logging supply places to order a couple. I called 5 or 6 and none of then sold anything but “imports”. Finally a guy in Maine gave me a phone number of an outfit in Pennsylvania that may sell USA made hooks. I called them and sure enough they had some. They were 4 bucks apiece more but made here. I told the guy I only needed 2 but to send me 4 just because. He said that he sells more of the imports only because they are cheaper. Business conclude, he thanked me for my order and also thanked me for buying the made in USA hooks. It goes without saying which outfit I will be calling my next order into.
It seems the Chinese have been buying a lot of swampland, right here in the USA.
If Mr. Trump hadn’t been elected China would now own the Chicago Stock Exchange.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sec-chicagostockexchange/sec-blocks-chicago-stock-exchange-sale-to-china-based-investors-idUSKCN1G000H
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everyone should take note, the Waldorf is now in the Chinese government hands because a supposedly stable Chinese company bought controlling shares of the property and then ironically went ‘bellyup’, leaving it in the hands of the Red Dragon dictatorship.
LikeLike
An experienced voice who will still be Lurking Lawyer on legal stuff here (actually a Harvard summa BA, then Harvard honors JD/MBA—so should be anything but the Deplorable I am). Had a 25 plus year career on the front lines of this trade battle before going US focused private entrepreneurial the past 17.
Helped save Harley Davidson from the Japanese motorcycle onslaught in the late 70’s against their unfair trade practices. (Personal example learned in Japan. The 4Jap manufacturers made at that time no bikes over 750 cc. Harley made none under 900c [has to do with engine stoke/bore ratio and RPM, not horsepower.]So when Harley entered Japan, the gov added a small requirement to MC licenses. If over 750 cc, applicant had to laynthe bikemdown on its side then pickmit up again. Ever tried that with a Harley?)
Saw EU protectionism (and dirty dealing) up close while working in Munich in the early 1980s. Even once went to Austria to interview clients country management onlyntomfindmthey had all been arrested earlier that morning for bribery in the WeinerAllgemeinerKrankenhaus scandal.
Been to China several times in my second career at a high tech Fortune 50. We had 10000 employees in Tianjin. Forced there by Chinese ‘trade rules’. Just prior to one trip there, corp security visited and said take nothing of any technological value—even including nontechnical future product plans— with you to the negotiations. They received notice (I can only guess from where) that our hotel rooms were bugged and while we were at meetings rooms will be entered and searched.
Facts. Personal experience. Not imagined, lived. Its actually worse than Sundance has described or Trump has articulated. Been there, done that.
Thank you, rist, your words are welcome and shared. Many of us are pedigreed, but not nearly as well as you.
We had to watch as our laid-off union guys were called back at 3x their salary to go to China to train Chinese workers to run our guy’s machines that had been taken down and sent to China.
When our guys came home they went back on unemployment.
We have never forgotten. Nor forgiven.
My apologies for OT, but I am THRILLED that McMadtets is our and Bolton is in!
I have seen up close and personal what can and does happen to a smaller town when all of the manufacturing is shipped overseas. I grew up in a small East Tennessee town that had numerous factories. Items such as TVs, radios, furniture, clothing, car seats, mobile homes and tools were made there. Not to mention agricultural products, Dairy and vegetables were/are grown there. The families in the town and surrounding areas made a good living, residents worked in those factories for years. And then NAFTA happened and 95% of those factories are now closed and shipped overseas, very few remain. Now the highest paying job is at Walmart or the Mall. The families who had lived in the area for generations began to leave only to be replaced by illegal aliens who work on the larger farms. I’m sure my hometown is only one example of what has happened due to bad trade policies.
Sadly, I think this is our last best chance to turn the corner and become something more than servants for a global economy. We should pray daily that President Trump is strong enough to withstand the global politicians in the Senate and Congress you are more concerned with enriching themselves than helping America enrich itself again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My hometown was powered by IBM. It is gone now. IBM sent those jobs overseas. Their great big factory with over a dozen buildings sits empty. It used to be a farm. They are trying to make it into a start up loft type of “campus”. We’ll see. Down the road a bit, there is a Walmart/Sams club plaza, also built on that land are 2 huge hotels, a small outlet plaza, and several medical buildings. Across the way is a Gap factory, yet more hotels, and yet more medical buildings. It used to be corn as far as the eye could see when I was a kid. The small town is still going but there are many empty store fronts after you get off of main street. The towns people have continual water problems as all those buildings tapped into the local aquifier costing the town people a lot of money to have their wells re-drilled. I could go on and on with examples in the Hudson Valley. I wait for the day IBM Poughkeepsie closes its doors. The town will implode.
LikeLike
“Harvests are exported; domestic prices on consumable goods increase. This is exactly what happens when multinational entities control the trade outcomes and the American economy becomes a service economy.”
In an issue of “Popular Mechanics” magazine several years ago, there was an article about CNG* tankers and the infrastructure improvements needed on the east coast of the USA to export our plentiful natural gas to Europe. These required “regulatory approval”. One of the arguments cited against allowing the wholesale export of natural gas was that it would be more profitable to export the product to Europe, thus driving up costs for the domestic consumer.
* – Compressed Natural Gas
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brilliant article, Sundance. Thank you!
The way to save our Social Security program is with…Jobs, Jobs, Jobs.
Our President knows this.
That is what funds SocSec —-> Jobs.
All these politicians who have aided and facilitated the closing of our manufacturing base, have been guilty of hurting our SocSec program.
And then…these same politicians, turn around and talk about how we’ve got to “Fix Social Security” or it will go bankrupt.
When they were the ones who sabotaged it!
I’m looking at you, Paul Ryan.
Remember how Ryan came out with his ‘big plan’ to save Social Security?
Nowhere in that ‘big plan’ was a mention of Bringing Jobs Back.
He just acted like we were stuck with high unemployment as a permanent feature of our life going forward!
A lot of people don’t even realize that for Every Dollar that is Withheld for SocSec…the Employer must match it.
So every job represents a SocSec contribution…times two!
When we lose Jobs, we lose those X2 contributions to Social Security.
And to Medicare.
Pres Trump, as a longtime employer, is well aware of this.
He knows that we have to do whatever is necessary to Bring Jobs Back!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
How is this fixable without a Trump Party with candidates on offer to replace the UniParty?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am positive that there are some out of the box plans already in place.
Indeed. Washington is not used to PDJT’s business MO.
McMaster is my personal favourite sacking. A Never Trumper to his disguised eyeballs. Sit McM down and ask and he wouldn’t personally support any Trump core policy, betcha.
As I read your post, Scout, I suddenely realized why the GOPe congress has not adopted the Nuclear Option: They would be required to vote for a bunch of bills that would make Trump look great and which would almost guarantee his re-election in 2020.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Makes total sense. Here’s the leverage. The GOPe’s constituents are waking up, they see and are aware of that. So they find themselves caught in a very dangerous spot.
I explained pie baking to my daughter as she bought into her University polisci training that we were a diminishing power in the world and was glad Obo was there to lead the decline. I wish I had been as articulate As you Sundance in explaining this.
two of my favorite books are tai-pan and noble house by james clavell. both books are set in hong kong. the main character in tai-pan was named Dirk Struan and his understanding of the chinese enabled him to dominate the tea trade between britain and china during the 1800s. noble house was set in the 1950s and the main character was ian dunross who also dominated trade because he understood and implemented the same buisness practices as the chinese, which gave him an advantage over his competitors. both characters remind me of President Trump in that they always seemed to be a couple of moves ahead of their opponents.
I watched the Cantwell clip. She did a cheap little rhetorical comment ” they aren’t going to take over OUR aerospace …. ” she was pandering to her voting base — it was an applause line. Zero knowledge, foresight, wisdom. Nothing there.
But would Washington state media ever point this out?
Wow. I am completely blown away. Best written piece I’ve read in days. Thank you Sundance team.
Cantwell’s a LIAR.
She’s not an idiot, she’s a liar.
I worked with some Boeing peeps back in the NINETIES who saw that this is precisely what China was going to do…..because the U.S. and Boeing were going to LET them do it.
And Cantwell, as part of our Senate since…forever, was in on the heist.
Maria and Patty Murray are from my state. I was somewhat surprised to even see her as she usually lays low. Neither one of them are worth their salt as they are pass through votes for the D side. They have both been in DC for decades, and you can see how out of touch Maria is regarding aerospace, even though Boeing has a VERY LARGE presence in the state.
McConnell’s sister in law is on the board of the Chinese government bank!
That’s another rabbit hole…or turtle den.
https://intelligence.house.gov/homepage-2016/russia-investigation-public-documents.htm
Just going to leave this here.
How ’bouts you leave it on the Presidential Open Thread where it belongs?
….”..Comac, a state-owned, Shanghai-based aerospace company will then use the production secrets they have stolen (from Boeing), produce their own airliners, kick out Boeing, undercut the aerospace market, and sell cheaper manufactured airplanes to the global economy.
Boeing, the great American company that Senator Maria Cantwell thinks they are, becomes yet another notch on the Asian market belt.
All of those Boeing workers, those high-wage industrial skill jobs that support the American middle class, yeah – those jobs get lost. And the cycle continues.
Of course Wall Street will be invested in the cheaper Chinese aerospace manufacturing company Comac, as it emerges as a manufacturing power….”
And everything that the Democrat Voters in WA. State SAY they hate will have happened ….and they will blame it on anyone but the Democrat pols, and Cantwell will be voted in AGAIN, if they have their way.
With Cantwell/Uniparty blessing:
1) Ship all the secrets and tech and know-how to China
2) China opens up it’s own “shop”
3) GOOD American jobs destroyed
4) Wall Street happy as they trade on the booming new Chinese company.
Dem Voters blame Republicans and keep voting Dem.
Just WOW! These blogs are just so amazingly educational. And encouraging!
We are doomed as a country if we don’t fix this mess! Plain and simple! We have to fight for it! When we have to wrestle with such treacherous and wanton ignorance of the elected class, it makes overcoming this problem twice as challenging!
Our congressmen are like the oligarchs in a Communist country: they decide where products will be made, and how many; this gets decided supposedly by some great 5-year plan of need and capacity, but is really determined by what will be acceptable, generally, while allowing all decision-makers to have their pockets lined and have the protection of the government in all of this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Put it this way, we joke about Aeroflot, but I wouldn’t fly on a Chinese operated plane, let alone Chinese built. Look at the crap they sell us.
I know from personal experience as QC inspector about Air China’s cheapness with maintenance, having rejected two engines’ components that were being overhauled, only to be pencil whipped by the FAA certified company at Air China’s insistence. Both engines failed on the test stand. One of them actually blew up. I rejected the shaft because the oil cooling passages were already reamed out to the 3rd and max oversize but still had wormholes. The shaft was kicked back and forth between shifts but no one wanted to sign off. 1st shift said it was my shaft since it was 2nd shift that did the final ream (union shop)
My boss who used to be QA/QC inspector demanded I buy it off. At the time, I was competing for a manager position and he was my mentor. He told me he was withdrawing his sponsorship but I refused. He then threatened to fire me and I still refused. I said it needed to be scrapped. He then talked an outside department inspector who didn’t know better into signing off. A week later, the shaft broke during testing and another two weeks later, my boss was walked out the door by security.
Yeah, every time I hear of a Chinese operator incident, I automatically assume cheap ass maintenance. Does that make me racist? What evs.
Love the story! Glad you persisted and prevailed.
Have worked many years with the Chinese, other countries in SEA, and had offices in HK.
And that will stymie the Chinese and their school kids. Because the students cannot just learn at colleges here and then go back to totalitarianism. They are never allowed to think for themselves. It never really quite works.
What a treat. A happy ending. I read your post intently (in a kind of an ‘I’ve been there’ way’), and then, at the end, comes a sudden bolt of pure joy,
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”
― Marcus Tullius Cicero
Softness to traitors will destroy us all.
Maximilien Robespierre
“Good societies can survive people doing immoral things, but a good society cannot survive if it calls immoral things moral.”
Dennis Prager
Sundance,
No one knows more about how China wants to dominate Aerospace than the General Aviation ( aka Cessna and Piper drivers ). The Chinese have bought: Cirrus, Diamond Aircraft of Canada, Mooney, Glasair, Continental Motors, and the small German VW type aircraft engines manufacture Limbach. IMHO Continental is frightening. Their were 2 American Aviation Engine Manufacturers Lycoming and Continental. Continental was sold to the Chinese by Teledyne Technologies for something like 162 million. Not that I have that money in my pocket, but no one in this country thought is was worth it ( such as Rec Industry Corp, Boats, engines, ATV’s ) as an Engine Manufacturer? With “good will”, a patent portfolio, a logo and nameplate and a history and employee technical expertise? Yet the Venture Capital types will throw all kinds of money at a freaking “APP”? Beam me up Scotty. Whilst Continental didn’t have a big “mil” exposure, I am sure it sailed through the Fed/Sales hurdles. But think of this, they now have Gen Av aircraft made of aluminum, composites, the Cirrus Jet, high performance singles and how is this not gutting an Industry were America was once number one? How did they buy it pennies on the dollar IMHO because frankly Gen Av was dying on the vine because no one can afford it anymore ( Liability is a big reason, thank you the ATLA ) and our kids are more interested in their phone than flying? These aircraft are and can be used for training. Where is your next generation of Pilots to fly you away on vacation going to come from? Where are your Mechanics going to come from for this industry? This is the seed corn the base of Aerospace IMHO was we sold it away for pennies on the dollar and no one cared. Senator Cantwell, with all due respect, you need to do your due diligence and get a grip. I can see this is a train wreck and you can’t that China wants to dominate aerospace? Don’t even get me started on their E-Hang 184 man carrying Drone which is a game changer and how the FAA kind of put the kabosh on electric powered aircraft and we don’t have anything like it here as an R & D project in America as far as I know ( the “Cora” maybe..) .
Wow! I haven’t been a member of EAA or flown a light plane in years.
I had no idea this was going on but upon a reflection it only makes sense.
Mike Re-Up in EAA, come on in the water is fine ;-). We should have a Treeper meeting location @ OSH….
One thing folks may not understand is we changed two 70/80’s adversaries into capitalist (China/Russia). Leveraging China against Russia we won the Cold War. The cost was China manufacturing cheap goods at the cost of US manufacturing jobs.
Time for a US Marshal plan. MAGA.
I have commented previously about Nixon and beware of what you wish.
I’m still not convinced about “winning” the cold war.
We’ve got politicians that are for sale to the highest bidder, the educational system has been destroyed, we have large groups of anarchists setting fire to cities whenever the corrupt media pulls their string, we’ve got a drug problem that’s unriveled and the majority of the incumbent politicians and their sycophants are trying to bring down the president that the people elected.
Wilburine on Dobbs talking Chinese Tariffs…
Notice the Chinese lobbyist smiling at the end of the video?
Boing! Boing! Boeing… the 787 wings were shipped to Japan. And they- Mitsubishi- are our allies, now.. but the “wings”? That’s the plane man! Don’t let the Chinese ever see what ‘s under that skin.
IMHO, Boeing should tell the Chinese to shove it. Let them steal from Airbus. Let Airbus give away their fly by wire toy IP while The Spring Factory (boing! boing!) keeps its IP in house. Better to make a little less money today than to make none tomorrow. Force the Chinese to play by fair rules if they want a Spring Factory Commercial Plane, otherwise they can get their ugly (I think Airbus planes are sort of ugly) 350s.
This is fundamental problem with Wall Street vs. Main Street: Short Term thinking. Cantwell is just a useless pseudo commie that has been paid off by Wall Street and Boeing Commercial is being run by short term Wall Street types.
BTW, whenever I fly, I select the airline that (a) flies Boing and (b) gives me at least 34 inches of seat pitch in coach (my company is really cheap).
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
I don’t know about the rest of y’all but, I ain’t flying in no “Made in China Aeroplane
A clear example of technology theft by the Chinese is with high speed rail. The Japanese developed the technology and the Chinese copied it and are marketing their system all over the world. The Japanese are having a hard time competing. The Chinese also provide financing thru their state run banks. A double win for themselves. I think a lot of poor countries have been sucked into this corrupt scam which also probably involves bribes and kickbacks.
Good article. The lesson seems to be the more a country innovates, designs, and/or manufactures a product within its borders by its own citizens, the stronger the country remains…and therefore more free. Nationalism is inextricably linked to national security, thereby, making “globalism” a weak construct in this regard. Thoughts anyone?
