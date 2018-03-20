Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Ongoing Trade Initiatives…

Posted on March 20, 2018 by

Against the backdrop of ‘Phase 2’ trade policy initiatives based on reciprocity, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross talks to CNBC about tariffs, carve-outs and protecting national security ahead of his meeting with the European commissioner for trade.

The hypocritical European Union has expansive protectionist tariffs against U.S. products and has threatened retaliation if the U.S. enforces the Trump administration about trade reciprocity.

Additionally, the Trump administration (Ross, Lighthizer, Navarro and Mnuchin) are focusing on China’s trade theft of intellectual property. According to Reuters reporting there is a possibility of $60 billion in trade tariffs being enforced against China for their IP violations and practices.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration is expected to unveil up to $60 billion in new tariffs on Chinese imports by Friday, targeting technology, telecommunications and intellectual property, two officials briefed on the matter said Monday. (more)

However, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang puts the panda mask on by saying: “We don’t want to see a trade war” with U.S., and hopes to negotiate disputes. The U.S. market is the customer for the manufactured products by China and Beijing understands the U.S. team holds the leverage.

13 Responses to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Ongoing Trade Initiatives…

  1. USTerminator says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Go MAGA

  2. redtreesquirrel says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Mitch McConnell and the RINO’s have gotten rich off of China. Watch them try to undermine this.

  3. John says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Trump 2020!!!

  4. Ospreyzone says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    Paul Ryan’s budget proposal looks like a Pelosi / Schumer shopping list. SD is absolutely right in saying that the RINOs would much rather be in the minority where the money is good and the livin’ is easy.

  5. StarryNights says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Peter Schweizer’s (Clinton Cash fame) “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends” reportedly chronicles how we’ve been sold down the river by both parties.

  6. The Boss says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Sec. Ross did some basic economic schooling in response to Becky’s babbling about soybean farmers. Very good response to one of several annoying talking points he had to deal with today.

  7. johnparham1 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Love this guy. You can understand him and he makes sense.

  8. PaulM says:
    March 20, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    I have a pile of Chinese made consumer products sitting by my scrap pile. Things that never worked right, worked for a month and died or fell apart. This is not entirely the fault of the Chinese, the American importers/distributers tell them “I want 100,000 wallets and I won’t pay more than $XX./per thousand or I’ll buy from the other guy”. The importers/distributers get it for fifty cents each and charge the consumer here $25.00. Most of the stuff from China should go straight from the factory into the dumpster. We used to make quality here. We still could, but the greedy bastards have to give up that 1000% profit margin. That’s where the fight will really be.

  9. Paco Loco says:
    March 20, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Wilbur has this all figured out. Economic policies are numbers driven. It’s the anti Trump naysayers who say the sky is falling. Ross and company are balancing the economic playing field which has been unlevel for many years and in the process revitalizing American manufacturing and product producers. It’s MAGA in action!

  10. starfcker says:
    March 20, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Wilbur crushes every single talking point without breaking a sweat. Crushes them. They must feel like insects parroting tired talking points and getting swatted like that.

  11. Elizabeth Carter says:
    March 20, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    It is such a blessing to have intelligent, informed people in President Trumps administration. They take the overblown talking points of the MSM and just stick a pin in them and watch them deflate. LOL

  12. Donzo says:
    March 20, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    When Hannity asked Schweitzer why Kushner is on the cover even though he has not profited from the deals, in so many words he said Kushner should not profit as have the children of some. Not a very good reason for making him appear to be a current beneficiary of the largesse. Seems like there’s something more going on here

