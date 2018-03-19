Planning For OIG Release – President Trump Hires Joe diGenova….

Things are proceeding swimmingly. How is it possible to outline the biggest political corruption scandal in modern U.S. history; which utilized the full weight of the institutions of government and the vast intelligence community; against the predictable tide of a mainstream U.S. media apparatus who will shout ‘conspiracy theory’; while every single entity associated with the collaborative effort will protect the group behind the scandal?
There’s the challenge. How do you introduce the scale and scope of corruption to almost half the country who have relied upon the false narrative delivered by fake news for the past two years?
Answer: You assemble a strategic communications team, timed to activate when a key series of events takes place. Joe diGenova is part of that strategic communications team. The triggering event is the OIG release. The purpose of the team is to help the news consumer digest the corruption elephant one bite at a time.
As each individual indictment is parsed and delivered, there will be tens-of-thousands of pages of evidence, multiple witness statements, and a tsunami of investigative supporting material that needs to be unpacked -per person- and understood against the backdrop of the bigger story.
Understanding the scale and scope is why CTH put together the video series to help grasp the larger issues; and that video series only highlights the FBI and DOJ part of the story. [fyi, that video series will air as a single 30 minute documentary as part of the toolbox].
When does it all happen:
All by careful design…
You think he is not over the target with hiring Joe diGenova,do a google search just with his name ,first thing up is media matters.And goes down hill from there
LikeLiked by 4 people
LMAO! Brocky is surely in DIAPER MODE. (And we ain’t talkin’ red, either.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I love when a plan comes together.” – Trump A-Team
LikeLiked by 3 people
The DATE here has to have certain guilty parties checking for plane flights.
Today is March 19.
Trump is a genius.
LikeLike
You better be on his comm team, SD.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wish that Sessions had availed himself of Joe as an independent prosecutor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Easy now , this guy is to vocal with the facts. He would be called out as having a conflict of interest by the left in a millisecond.. He is better off being a Trump lawyer by far
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/19/politics/trump-new-lawyer-digenova/index.html
Check out Smirky Brooke introducing “this Joe” at 1:50.
Sure, she’s never heard of this Joe lawyer guy thingee. hehe.
LikeLike
Ugh! Watching and listening to those two pinheads was difficult.
LikeLike
Why would you even want to do that?
LikeLike
A momentary lapse in judgement…they should put warning labels on those things.
LikeLike
WaPo is calling DiGenova a “deep state conspiracy theorist”. lol
LikeLike
The propaganda media is FREAKING OUT.
LikeLike
Don’t forget that diGenova’s wife represents the FBI whistleblower.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Victoria Toensing is his wife? I did not know that! Great power couple.
LikeLike
Joe DiG this morning, on the need for strategic comms, especially for the FBI 14:23
LikeLike
Haha! He mentions Yates, Brennan, Clapper, Powers, Lynch, and more. 🙂 Thanks for posting that! Love the “milk carton” remark about Wray too. Hahaha!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Yates, Brennan, Clapper, Powers, [and] Lynch”
Is that the name of a law firm? 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a circus act. 🙂
LikeLike
Soon to be appearing at Gitmo for a long engagement…
LikeLike
“Yates, Brennan, Clapper, Powers, [and] Lynch”
Is that the name of a law firm?”
_________________
Soon to be members of a Chain Gang.
LikeLike
“Yates, Brennan, Clapper, Powers, [and] Lynch”
Is that the name of a law firm?”
_________________
No lawyers.
Just law breakers.
LikeLike
lawless firm
LikeLike
I’s sure like to see him add the name Eric Holder to the list.
LikeLike
Guy certainly knows his stuff, and he is a a clear, concise, and thorough communicator. No ambiguity, no stone unturned.
Thankfully he’s taking a central role. The MSM can ignore and/or dismiss him for only so long.
LikeLike
Joe D. at 9:33 “. . .we’ve shut down a presidency for almost a year. . .”
Robert Mueller’s original ten-year term as FBM Director was given a two-year extension by President Barack Obama.
At the very least, POTUS DJT should have his term extended by the same number of months that this bogus deep state fraud has “shut down” his administration.
Such action would send a clear message to future fraud attempts.
LikeLike
As ristvan and others have pointed out, midterms are coming. 🙂 Too bad this couldn’t all come out before the Saccone/Lamb special election. At least Saccone is running again in November.
LikeLike
Why? He’s not the ideal candidate for PA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s pro-Trump.
LikeLike
100% but he lost already…just realized 2018 is about Trade Budget The Wall Immigration…everything else is noise!!! An Angel Mom or Dad will win going away!!!
LikeLike
He lost by the slimmest of margins! And the upcoming revelations by the OIG might very well work in his favor. But hey, I’m not totally stuck on the guy, I was just saying it would have been nice if he’d won instead of a Dem-o-rat.
LikeLike
Saccone will have an up hill battle to win the May primary in the newly formed district 14. Strong candidate will emerge.
LikeLike
Just thought about it! We need Angel Moms and Dads to run in every Republican Primary! Time to take our country back and build THE WALL! So sick of the RINOs and Nevertrumpers running against America First!
LikeLike
Thank you Jesus, let it all be done correctly so these criminals fall into the trap they set for others!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
They will not be able to spin this. The snowflakes that didn’t melt after Nov. 8, 2016, will probably have splody head. Pop, pop, pop….kinda like popcorn.
LikeLike
Man, what I wouldn’t give to be a part of that team…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know, right?
LikeLike
I wonder how Nancy Pelosi is dealing with the fact that George Bush has now hired Joe diGenova to be a part of his legal team. : D
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent, Wolf, just excellent!
LikeLike
It would have to be as infrequent as possible, if you ask me. Scratch that, I don’t think it’s even possible at all.
LikeLike
That’s a woman? Whoa, Nellie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check her out here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But that pic of her with her hammy radio above! WTH? Chest, arms, wrists, hands, clothes – like a dude’s! Sits like a dude! Yikes!
LikeLike
Sorry, I thought the photoshopping was obvious. 🙂 That’s a dude with Nelliie’s head photoshopped on
LikeLike
It’s fake.. a meme
LikeLike
The outside prosecutor that AG Sessions mentioned is looking into the House Judiciary Committee allegations. Not the OIG investigation.
When OIG report and his outside prosecutor come togeather, BOOM.
“I have appointed a person outside of Washington, many years in the Department of Justice to look at all the allegations that the House Judiciary Committee members sent to us; and we’re conducting that investigation.”
LikeLike
Yes, but that arguably includes the Nunes memo, not just Judiciary committee (which covers same ground differently), which covers very wide grounds.
LikeLike
Parse that. Open ended statement that didn’t include “only”.
LikeLike
Any bets that Joe diGenova is about to start screaming from the roof tops that Special Counsel Mueller is covering for the Clintons just like the FBI did. Mueller has turned his back on any crimes the Clinton campaign has committed, especially paying foreign agents for information on the Trump campaign. Also FBI, and DOJ officials gone rogue. The POTUS has just hired a legal sniper and he is about to start racking up the confirmed kills.
Joe diGenova knows how to work inside the DOJ world to inflict the most damage. I would say Wray and Rosenstien are headed for the unemployment line.
HOT DAMN
LikeLiked by 4 people
D.C. FBI Insiders Fear: “General Flynn Might Take a Flamethrower to this Town Before He is Done”
https://truepundit.com/d-c-fbi-insiders-fear-general-flynn-might-take-a-flame-thrower-to-this-town-before-he-is-done/
LikeLiked by 4 people
THEY SAY THAT LIKE IT’S A BAD THING.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Head of the DIA. They just about hate the CIA. First chance Flynn gets he will put a foot so far up Brennan’s fourth point of contact it will take a wrecker truck to pull it out. Then he will get to !#ck McCabe.
P.S.
Judge Contreas your day is coming.
LikeLike
Oh, I hope so!!!!
LikeLike
IG report to be released… when?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Around the same time taxes are due.
LikeLike
Just listened to 30 min of Digenova speaking — he has all of the bad players and facts down cold. He was absolutely seamless in his interview. He does not mince words at all. This all about the illegal attempt to take down an American President.
Is there a stronger word than hate ? Hate does not begin to describe what I have felt for over a year towards these lawless people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Get in line my friend. I melt the snow because of the laser beams shooting from my eyes. Anger is like a volcano waking up and ready to blow it’s top.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This help? Abhor, abominate, despise, detest, execrate*, loathe.
*My fave.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many times does it have to be stated here? NOTHING is going to happen to anybody associated with this sorted, unconscionable, unbelievable, sickening, and flat out frightening conspiracy to first prevent Trump from being elected, and then to take him down when that wasn’t successful. Sadly, the media and the Dems being in cahoots is going to lead to the impeachment of undoubtedly the greatest POTUS since Ronaldo Magnus. Truly sad for our country, but it will be true. Shelve all your excitement and hope, cuz as repeated many times, Comey, Lynch, Hillary, Brennan, McCabe, Strzok, Rice, Obama, you insert the name, they are all going to skate. But unfortunately, Trump is the one who will go down. We all know, deep in our heart of hearts that Mueller is going to get an indictment for some trumped up offense and that folks will be the end.
LikeLike
What a Debbie downer you are. Go piss on some liberals back and tell them it’s raining.
Run along now
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, no kidding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We all know, deep in our heart of hearts …”
… that some people couldn’t buy a clue if they owned Fort Knox.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, since you’ve obviously given up, go crawl into your bunker and leave the rest of us to continue fighting for our children’s and grandchildren’s future. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
sassyc, did you think Trump was going to lose the election too? It’s OK if you’re feeling negative, there’s a good reason for it. But it’s more fun if you’re hopeful. You don’t need to pin all of your hopes on the right thing happening, but a little optimism is healthy. 🙂
LikeLike
Ben, is that you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My bet it is a member of the Republican Congress. Doing his wishful thinking out loud.
LikeLike
Sounds like cry baby LIL Rubio
LikeLike
We most certainly do not know this.
LikeLike
You cannot get an indictment on a sitting President so run along now!
LikeLike
No, I think you might be on a branch all by yourself thinking Mueller is going to get an indictment and that will be the end.
I think Mueller will be a nagging annoyance for Trump’s full 8 years, but Trump is clean, and I don’t see an indictment coming. And even if he find Trump jaywalked sometime, it isn’t going to be the end.
Remember, impeachment is a political act. If they have the political majority and desire, they have no need of an indictment, they can name their own crime since high crimes and misdemeanors are not defined. But it takes a 2/3 supermajority in the Senate to convict.
That’s not going to happen, no way,
LikeLike
I was looking for corroboration of the news conference claim and it appears it’s going to be about drug prices, not about the OIG report. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-03-19/trump-promises-major-news-conference-on-u-s-drug-prices
Trump Promises ‘Major News Conference’ on U.S. Drug Prices
I’m actually hoping that the OIG report is released sooner and he holds a whopper of a news conference about it too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Muller is crooked. Go back in the 1980s when he was writing letters to keep these innocent men in jail.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/1970/01/19/one-lingering-question-for-fbi-director-robert-mueller/613uW0MR7czurRn7M4BG2J/story.html
LikeLike
Come on treepers. Nancy and Nellie pictures are killing my libido. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nellie’s a dude. Gottabe.
LikeLike
A dude not even making a serious attempt at passing as a female.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Found myself looking for the sure-to-be-there long chin hair
LikeLike
Got a face that could make a freight train take a dirt road. LOL
LikeLike
I think the same thing every time I see her picture.
LikeLiked by 1 person
About a month…
April 19 is Patriot Day.
For the win.
(My first attempt to post here)
LikeLike
Well, welcome Wob!
LikeLike
I like the way you think. Welcome and grab a tree branch to perch on.
LikeLike
The Dem propaganda media is attacking DiGenova already. We know what they’re doing, they are priming their clueless audience to hate the guy without even knowing any facts at all.
LikeLike
Joe and I are still in morning after the UC Bearcats lost to the Nev Wolf Pack after being up by 22 with 11 minutes to go. I haven’t turned on the TV since.
LikeLike
The Swamp.
Uranium One.
RICO.
Mr. Digenova’s wife is representing the witness, Mr. Campbell for the Russian uranium documents.
This is how to drain a Swamp……
The statute of limitations in RICO reads like this:
https://www.justice.gov/usam/criminal-resource-manual-109-rico-charges
“Pattern of racketeering activity” requires at least two acts of racketeering activity committed within ten years of each other. 18 U.S.C.A. § 1961(5) (West 1984). Congress intended a fairly flexible concept of a pattern in mind. H.J., Inc. v. Northwestern Bell Tel. Co., 492 U.S. 229, 239, 109 S. Ct. 2893, 2900, 106 L. Ed. 2d 195 (1989). The government must show that the racketeering predicates are related, and that they amount to or pose a threat of continued criminal activity. Id. Racketeering predicates are related if they have the same or similar purposes, results, participants, victims, or methods of commission, or otherwise are interrelated by distinguishing characteristics and are not isolated events. Id. at 240, 109 S. Ct. at 2901; Ticor Title Ins. Co. v. Florida, 937 F. 2d 447, 450 (9th Cir. 1991). Furthermore, the degree in which these factors establish a pattern may depend on the degree of proximity, or any similarities in goals or methodology, or the number of repetitions. United States v. Indelicato, 865 F. 2d 1370, 1382 (2d Cir.), cert. denied, 493 U.S. 811, 110 S. Ct. 56, 107 L. Ed. 2d 24 (1989).
Continuity refers either to a closed period of repeated conduct, or to past conduct that by its nature projects into the future with a threat of repetition. H.J., Inc., 492 U.S. at 241-42, 109 S. Ct. at 2902. A party alleging a RICO violation may demonstrate continuity over a closed period by proving a series of related predicates extending over a substantial period of time. Id. Predicate acts extending over a few weeks or months and threatening no future criminal conduct do not satisfy this requirement as Congress was concerned with RICO in long-term criminal conduct. Id.
As to the continuity requirement, the government may show that the racketeering acts found to have been committed pose a threat of continued racketeering activity by proving: (1) that the acts are part of a long-term association that exists for criminal purposes, or (2) that they are a regular way of conducting the defendant’s ongoing legitimate business, or (3) that they are a regular way of conducting or participating in an ongoing and legitimate enterprise. Id.
***Next paragraph….here is the Obama admin and CIFUS,??
The RICO statute expressly states that it is unlawful for any person to conspire to violate any of the subsections of 18 U.S.C.A. § 1962. The government need not prove that the defendant agreed with every other conspirator, knew all of the other conspirators, or had full knowledge of all the details of the conspiracy. Delano, 825 F. Supp. at 542. All that must be shown is: (1) that the defendant agreed to commit the substantive racketeering offense through agreeing to participate in two racketeering acts; (2) that he knew the general status of the conspiracy; and (3) that he knew the conspiracy extended beyond his individual role. United States v. Rastelli, 870 F. 2d 822, 828 (2d Cir.), cert. denied, 493 U.S. 982, 110 S. Ct. 515, 107 L. Ed. 2d 516 (1989).
My question is, does the DNC fall into this category as well? Hillary did buy them out. The DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz was in cahoots to destroy Bernie Sanders, and also, through the Democrat Party apparatus/media these same creatures used the Dossier to frame and spy on President Trump. Part of the conspiracy? What about those Pakistani brothers. Is there another deal that we haven’t heard about yet?
Does this have something to do with the missing State Dept. money?
Clinton’s State Department Blew $6 Billion In Contracts, And We’re About To Learn Why
http://dailycaller.com/2016/08/19/clintons-state-department-blew-6-billion-in-contracts-and-were-about-to-learn-why/
LikeLike