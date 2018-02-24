The DOJ and FBI Abuse of The FISA Court – Three Part Video Series…

The release of a memo today by HPSCI ranking member Adam Schiff, a feeble attempt to defend evidence of DOJ/FBI abuse, provides an opportunity for a recap of the surrounding issues. Here’s the full three-part video series: Why – How – Who?

“WHY” – The first video highlights the historic backdrop of DOJ/FBI FISA court abuses:

.

“HOW” – The second video highlights the specific example of how the DOJ and FBI used false information to the FISA Court to secure a fraudulent ‘Title-1’ surveillance warrant:

.

“WHO” – The third video highlights who the primary players were within the scheme:

.

