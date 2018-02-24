The DOJ and FBI Abuse of The FISA Court – Three Part Video Series…

The release of a memo today by HPSCI ranking member Adam Schiff, a feeble attempt to defend evidence of DOJ/FBI abuse, provides an opportunity for a recap of the surrounding issues. Here’s the full three-part video series: Why – How – Who?
“WHY” – The first video highlights the historic backdrop of DOJ/FBI FISA court abuses:
.
“HOW” – The second video highlights the specific example of how the DOJ and FBI used false information to the FISA Court to secure a fraudulent ‘Title-1’ surveillance warrant:
.
“WHO” – The third video highlights who the primary players were within the scheme:
.
Although most of us have ‘known this’ for a while, it is great to actually see it laid out, in one spot. Awesome job again, Sundance. I also admit my patience is not holding up waiting for these traitors to be charged, tried, and sentenced. That they are still ‘free’, is mind boggling, and shows the depth of corruption, and the Swamp…………
Exactly what I wanted to say. This lengthy exercise of trying to bring these people to justice has done nothing more than wear most people to boredom while at the same time the left seems to have regrouped and is even making their lame dossier argument on par as nothing more than an opposition argument. How does having more evidence than the O.J. Simpson trial suddenly turn into a nothing burger. Very pathetic.
mcclainra, Friday night Louie Gohmert had a “telephone town hall” where he calls you and invites you to participate. During the Q&A someone said they were angry that these elites like Hillary and Obutthead could get away with breaking any law they wanted to while regular people would have been thrown under the jail. Louie had some interesting things to say about that, one is that Jeff Sessions is working on things that should put people in jail within a year. Also that Devin Nunes will be recommending specific charges on people also. He said he understood the impatience but feels that this time people, including elites, will be going to jail. Louie Gohmert is usually a straight shooter so, I will impatiently try to give it a few more months.
Thanks, Sundance.
This is great, having all three videos in one location.
And thank you so much for all your tireless work on this massive story!
This is good! SD Wish I knew of away to tweet to the world!
Think of a tweet for it and we can all take it to Twitter. But Sundance would suggest a tweet if there were some action we wanted to press. I guess… Not yet.
We need to find a way to bring the videos to the attention of the President. He is a master of Twitter, and uses it to report what the legacy media tries to bury.
These videos are great.
The level of lawlessness is simply astounding!
Excellent work, Sundance. Thank you.
Thanks Sundance. Passing them on.
I’m passing on also, I’m on the phone with my first caller that received this from me.
He a business man with 5000 employees I need him to stay on our team..
This is an excellent resource. Thank you to those who produced it. And thanks for posting it.
Thank you Sundance and John Spiropoulos for the great videos. Hopefully those who tweet are posting them. They provide great simple version of the big picture.
I want to know what will happen NOW!
Corruption always NEEDS a noose…and a pine box (or laminate box in this day and age)!
Perfect! TY, SD
The Why, How, Who, is a nice touch.
Everyone has to start somewhere and these videos are addressing current and important events in plain, everyday language.
Also, a great way to introduce CTH.
If they come this far…
Perhaps, they’ll come a little further!
I can link to this directly and update as each new video/post comes out.
Come out, it will. 🎩
Just watched the videos. Amazing how totally easy this should be. Looks like a first year law student could win this without any effort. Of course would have to be an honorable law student. I do really hope things are happening.
As I’ve noted before in one of my possible battered conservative syndrome desperation pleadings, if our people don’t do something very public, very obvious, and legally tight to preclude any effort at weaseling out of the consequences by the offenders, it will be their butts in the ringer if the November elections prove unkind to us/them. If they think playing nice will hold back the hounds if we lose, they are sorely mistaken. Deep state is being severely threatened (as noted on this website) and if they get another chance, I think figurative (and possibly literal) blood will flow in the streets of DC and very very quickly once they have power again. They will not allow this to happen again. And they will make damn sure of it this time.
I don’t know when the point of no return/salvaging date would be, but I would think June/July time frame would be the deadline for when things needed to have happened. And perhaps get some fast moving court action into the public record. Something that is so obvious. So blatant. So transparent that the MSM can’t ignore it. Perhaps no indictments (for political reasons) of the top obvious 3-5 people (at this time), but make it so obvious that they are guilty beyond any doubt. Basically everyone will call them, un-indicted co-conspirators. That label itself will bring utter shame on them.
Sorry for the rant. 🙂
I agree. Time is of the essence now. We know the players and enough to get started. I want it to be such a bombshell, that the MSM cannot ignore it, and even more to throw Mueller off his game. His spending our millions on nonsense when totally ignoring the real crimes will be obvious to all, hopefully.
Devin Nunes is one in particular I will be concerned for who will have a very large “get him now” sticker on his back should the Republicans lose the House in November. He seems a decent representative…..not a lawyer. A regular farmer. The exact person the framers wanted as a representative. He probably does not have the financial resources to fend off the hounds if he is in the minority.
Farmer Nunes is a better investigator than the former head of the FBI, Special Counsel Inspector Clouseau.
What about #schemeteam
The DOJ and FBI must be audited. They subcontract to legitimate and also dirty. There should be an accounting of the last 10 years. See how easy this was for the Swamp? It’s even part of the Patriot Act, betcha a dollar……
(Think what Mad Max said, and then realize this is how Obama could steal taxpayer money and set this up for himself…..)
How Private Contractors Have Created a Shadow NSA
A new cybersecurity elite moves between government and private practice, taking state secrets with them.
By Tim Shorrock
https://www.thenation.com/article/how-private-contractors-have-created-shadow-nsa/
FBI’s hunt for WikiLeaks sources likely to focus on CIA contractors
By Shane Harris
Published: Mar 8, 2017 4:48 p.m. ET
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/fbis-hunt-for-wikileaks-sources-likely-to-focus-on-cia-contractors-2017-03-08
Just look them up, there are tons and tons. FBI spy subcontractors, the FBI guys don’t even have to work if they don’t want to.
Perhaps that explains why the FBI has become so ineffective and so uninterested in solving crimes, eh? Yes we are being taken for a huge ride.
There is a reason the Ukraine and Russia are the focus of Mueller. I hope that Sundance begins to look at the Balkans, George Soros, the bank cartels, and the CIA next. They are most likely intertwined, like the rest of the Spook-For-Hire business.
The spies, spooks and their Globalist masters scheme against our President worldwide. Anything that the Hillary Campaign/DNC complained about in 2016/2017 is something the Swamp is up to against our President. (muh Russia, Ukraine, Macedonia). Especially since Evelyn Farkas and Victoria Nuland were in charge over there.
Read
3. Intelligence agencies in Europe and among our so-called Five Eyes partners— Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom—had evidence of suspicious Trump interactions in 2015 and 2016. What triggered them?
in this article:
THE KNOWN UNKNOWNS SWIRLING AROUND THE TRUMP-RUSSIA SCANDAL
https://www.wired.com/story/the-known-unknowns-swirling-around-the-trump-russia-scandal/
In order to understand what our enemies are up to it is important to read what they say….that’s how you catch them 🙂
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/02/23/susan-rice-lawyer-obama-administration-classified-intelligence-michael-flynn-trump-423437
Letter is here:
https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000161-c538-d933-a3e9-d7b99b660002
That was a reply to the Grassley letter a few weeks ago.
Ziiggii,
Wasn’t Flynn present in T/Tower on Dec 15 2016 when President Elect Trump welcomed the UAE Sheikh.
And Rice admitted the Whitehouse was not informed of the visit and she (Rice) un-masked “Americans” presumably to find out what was being said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think so… her rebuttal to Grassley is laughable. It was WH counsel that told her to do it! 🤔
I know, Sundance, has covered this. But quickly from my bookmarks..
https://www.cnn.com/2017/09/13/politics/susan-rice-house-investigators-unmasked-trump-officials/index.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
My Apologies, to The Crown Prince.
FTA:
Yes, intetesting!!
Also, fta
Both the White House and Prince have strongly denied that Prince was working as a liaison for the Trump administration.
Prince said he met with a Russian while at the Seychelles but “I don’t remember his name.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also..
Dec 16 2016 DNI Clapper resigns (effective Jan 20 2017)
Dec 17 2016 NSA Rodgers visits PE Trump in NY.
Dec 18 2016
PE Trump moves transition team to NJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How would the National Security Advisor NOT know about the existence of the FBI investigation?
They are still playing their old games of “I found out like everyone else – in media reports!”.
They really do believe we are ignorant……..
Their games are laughable!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohomo the DEVOUT Muslim, according to ALL his Indonesian school contemporaries, and his CORRUPT, CRIMINAL , UNDEMOCRATIC DemoncRAT Regime infiltrated and weaponised all the alphabet organs of State and many of the OBAMUNISTS they installed there are STILL there and still doing their Masters bidding. So now we get the FAKE NEWS NETWORK headlines ‘The DemoncRATS support the FBI’ well Duhh!! the DemoncRATS , and the MEDIA, have COLLUDED with the FBI and other ‘Intelligence’ Agencies and RUSSIA and they all fed leaks to their PROPAGANDISTS in the MEDIA to try to bring down Trump from the get go.
VIDEO 1 IS THE ORIGINAL CRIME..( Thank you Last Refuge )
THE DOSSIER WAS CREATED TO GET A FOREIGN SPY WARRANT TO COVER THERE BACK SIDES
