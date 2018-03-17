Great News – Andrew McCabe Claims He Kept Notes of Discussions With President Trump…

Within hours of Attorney General Jeff Sessions firing Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, the politicized intelligence community and their media advocates began shaping a narrative.
Despite the decision coming from President Obama’s initiated Department of Justice Office of Inspector General sending a referral to the DOJ Office of Professional Responsibility for an internal review; and despite the determination by the OPR to recommend firing; and despite the termination was carried out by Attorney General Jeff Sessions; somehow this just has to be President Trump. Why? TDS, that’s why.
In an effort to assist his wounded-indian-routine, politically thinking McCabe claims to have taken copious notes of interactions with President Trump, who –according to McCabes prior sniffeling– hurt his feelings.
Yes, that’s right, the Deputy Director of the FBI clutches his pearls while proclaiming his innocence against the charges he politicized his position; and defends against his firing by saying he had his sensibilities wounded when President Trump pointed out -to his face- that McCabe held an important position, and was stupid for thinking it was a good idea for his wife to run for political office.
Within Washington DC it might be the norm for law enforcement idiots to ignore brutally inappropriate conflicts by steering their spouses, children, friends and family into political offices, but in the real world it’s just not good practice.
So Andrew McCabe is now going to spill the beans on conversations with President Trump where Chief Executive questioned McCabe’s personal judgement.
That’s the strategy. Ooooh, resist we much; and we much, about that, be committed.
Brilliant.
It might be worth noting, McCabes notes all stem from President Trump questioning the judgement of a guy who was eventually fired for lying about his actions – which evidenced a brutally obvious lack of judgement – that he tried to hide…
Yeah, you just can’t make this stuff up.
I’m reminded of a time when a jilted employee thought he was so invaluable to the organization that he spent six days formulating a response in advance of being notified of his well known pending termination.
Obviously the employee had a very high opinion of himself and further thought it would be more powerful if his grand speech was delivered with an audience of his co-workers, who he was certain felt the same way about him.
After about 30 seconds of a five minute speech the company owner interrupted and simply stated: “When you get all done with this, you’re still fired” – and walked away.
The entire room burst out in laughter.
McCabe dirtied himself.
Sessions statement says-
Both the DOJ/OIG & FBI/OPR concluded that McCabe lacked candor – including under oath- on multiple occasions.
McCabe’s Excuse-
He “did the best he could amidst the chaos that surrounded me” &
“I was distracted in the midst of chaotic events”
yeah, right /s/
“the fog of war” and all. Because, remember, this is NOT normal!!!!
/s
So Susan Rice had her exculpatory email, Comey had his notes that he duly leaked to the NYT and now McCabe has notes too. Do they have any notes about their meetings for the PDB’s with Obama?
Doubtful- remember, Comey said he ‘never felt the need to make them’ after meeting with Obama.
Translated… Jarrett said no notes or recording devices allowed.
Cultural Marxism relies on having victims. McCabe has likely been doing the bidding of the globalists – Marxists. Now he’s has been caught he is a victim, pure and simple.
McCabe has to be dumber than a rock to lie to a fed govt. official before he was KMA on his full pension. Idiot!
Dear Mr. McCabe,
While we understand the pain snowflakes feel when confronted by brutal honesty, we’d like to remind you the American people are faced with the brutal realities of an incompetent & failed past administration every day
President Trump does not want nor will he allow the corrupt & criminal to be in positions of power, unlike the radical past President who not only allowed it but sought out corrupt & criminal miscreants like you to do his bidding
May I remind you our government is owned by we the people & it’s ruled by American law. For many years you & your ilk have run roughshod over the rule of law & ran one of our most treasured institutions as your personal fiefdom, which you turned into a criminal enterprise
You were given an important position of power, a position bestowed upon you by we the people, & you shit all over it & on us too
It is not you & a few of your morally bankrupt friends who get’s to choose who will lead us. That is for we the people to decide
If we may, we’d like to give you some advice…
Instead of acting like the unhinged childish snowflake that you are, we’d suggest you enjoy a month or two of your new found unemployment before your next adventure. We highly doubt you’ll be able to enjoy what you’re allowed to enjoy now because, well, there’s not much freedom or decent food in prison these days
Best of luck to you
The American people
Libs think it’s great to be unemployed, remember feel good stories under BO’s unemployed America?
Gives time to do the things you missed while working. Karma – hey Andy mow your lawn, clean the gutters, wash the windows it’s spring! Makes me smile.
alliwantissometrusth, fantastic written speech stating clearly who he thought he was and what he could do but unfortunately many in government work does not like to think they are OUR employees, and that includes Congress. We are the Republic government and sad to tell them they day has come and is going away. You are criminals of the highest level via sedition and treason, and why do you think you deserve anything but a rope necklace while we all thought those in the FBI and CIA were truly intelligent America loving employees. We were wrong and now we are going to make all right and clear. You have gotten only a portion of the punishment awaiting you.
I’ve been told there is a government form for reporting hurt feelings. 😉
Do McCabe and Comey have Hypergraphia which is a symptom of the Manic/Depressive state?
“HYPERGRAPHIA – A condition in which a person with bipolar disorder feels an overwhelming compulsion to write especially during mania or hypomania. The sufferer may find themselves writing for hours at a time, not necessarily realizing that this is unusual. It may take the form of journalling, creative writing, or copying page after page of a book. Hypergraphia may also be associated with temporal lobe epilepsy and schizophrenia, as well as certain brain injuries.”
Manic/Depressives can write 50 to 100 pages per day when manic. The writing can go around and around the front and back of a piece of paper and make absolutely no sense whatsoever. But they believe their “Thesis” is an official document that will stand up in court and they will litigate if they find a lawyer without ethics.
I once kept a burning barrel fueled around the clock for 4 days on 1,000’s of extra copies created by a victim. I saved one original of everything and still filled 10 file cabinet drawers. By the time I finished I was ready for the straight jacket.
hey Andy, i here William and Mary has an ethics class opening. You will report to Professor Comey!
The saddest part is that the Comey’s, McCabe’s, Brennan’s oh and yes Obama’s, all believe they have the moral high ground, perhaps will still believe so even sitting on a bench behind bars.
A timeline should be laid out with all the dates of the texts and emails of all these idiots conspiring on the top, and all the terrorist attacks, mass shootings, etc that occurred on the bottom to illustrate what a dangerous use man hours and resources this charade has been.
The times has come the IG said
To speak of many things
Of Schiffs, Strozks, and McCabre Feds
And whether these pigs will swing.
Oh brother, does every Fox show have to have this Leslie Marshall leftist on their show to shill for the democrat crime machine? Bongino putting her in her place at least.
Another copious note taker—- Great! Can’t wait to read all about the Obama Years.
Watchdog Group Obtains Shock Docs on What Happened Day Scalia Died
https://truepundit.com/watchdog-group-obtains-shock-docs-happened-day-scalia-died/
Andrew McCabe was just offered a job by a congressman so he can get his full retirement. And it just might work.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2018/03/17/andrew-mccabe-was-just-offered-a-job-by-a-congressman-so-he-can-get-his-full-retirement-and-it-just-might-work/?utm_term=.4db676deb7bd
