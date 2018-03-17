Great News – Andrew McCabe Claims He Kept Notes of Discussions With President Trump…

Within hours of Attorney General Jeff Sessions firing Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, the politicized intelligence community and their media advocates began shaping a narrative.

Despite the decision coming from President Obama’s initiated Department of Justice Office of Inspector General sending a referral to the DOJ Office of Professional Responsibility for an internal review; and despite the determination by the OPR to recommend firing; and despite the termination was carried out by Attorney General Jeff Sessions; somehow this just has to be President Trump. Why? TDS, that’s why.

In an effort to assist his wounded-indian-routine, politically thinking McCabe claims to have taken copious notes of interactions with President Trump, who –according to McCabes prior sniffeling– hurt his feelings.

Yes, that’s right, the Deputy Director of the FBI clutches his pearls while proclaiming his innocence against the charges he politicized his position; and defends against his firing by saying he had his sensibilities wounded when President Trump pointed out -to his face- that McCabe held an important position, and was stupid for thinking it was a good idea for his wife to run for political office.

Within Washington DC it might be the norm for law enforcement idiots to ignore brutally inappropriate conflicts by steering their spouses, children, friends and family into political offices, but in the real world it’s just not good practice.

So Andrew McCabe is now going to spill the beans on conversations with President Trump where Chief Executive questioned McCabe’s personal judgement.

That’s the strategy. Ooooh, resist we much; and we much, about that, be committed.

Brilliant.

It might be worth noting, McCabes notes all stem from President Trump questioning the judgement of a guy who was eventually fired for lying about his actions – which evidenced a brutally obvious lack of judgement – that he tried to hide…

Yeah, you just can’t make this stuff up.

I’m reminded of a time when a jilted employee thought he was so invaluable to the organization that he spent six days formulating a response in advance of being notified of his well known pending termination.

Obviously the employee had a very high opinion of himself and further thought it would be more powerful if his grand speech was delivered with an audience of his co-workers, who he was certain felt the same way about him.

After about 30 seconds of a five minute speech the company owner interrupted and simply stated: “When you get all done with this, you’re still fired” – and walked away.

The entire room burst out in laughter.

.

.

.

