“The Professional Outrage Machine is Going Bananas…”

Beyond the thirst for clicks, ratings and perpetual outrage there’s an aspect to the Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Rudolph Contreras story that deserves some attention.
♦First, the DOJ wasn’t withholding anything from congress. The DOJ told congress they (or their staff) could review any of the documents, including Strzok and Page texts, at the DOJ in their totality; as a consequence of the ongoing oversight.
However, if congress -or their staff- wanted to take possession of the documents, they would only be allowed to *remove* redacted copies.
The outrage machine shouts “cover up“, etc.
No. Not quite.
Why?
Because the IG investigative documents, in addition to being part of an internal review, are also evidence within an ongoing criminal investigation. Hence, the earlier statement by AG Jeff Sessions. The statement everyone, sucked-into and/or participating within the outrage machine, loves to ignore.
Again, before grabbing your Sean Hannity branded pitchfork, think.
With a dual track within the IG investigative findings: ¹“internal wrongdoing” and ²“potential criminal conduct”, you realize that evidence collected by the IG -that may have prosecutorial value- will be closely protected by the investigative unit, including the Sessions assigned prosecutor, and not released.
It is not hard to see the “why” when you set aside emotion and ignore the outrage machine.
♦Second, the bad news is… the entity pushing today’s outrage du jour is the House Oversight Committee. Remember, the basic motives behind every single effort of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee are political.
This is the Chaff and Countermeasures committee formerly led by Darryl Issa,… then Jason Chaffetz… and now Trey Gowdy.
Yeah, that. The House Oversight Committee is 100% political and structured to protect the Swamp 100% of the time. Issa, Chaffetz, Rosterhead…. same/same.
So what’s going on?
Easy. Occam’s Razor: Congressional “staff”, (they call them “investigators” when they need to make it sound better and more important), find the current “Rudy” text messages as outlined while reviewing DOJ investigative material.
The “investigators” then go back to the House -with their notes- and GOP political leadership huddles to determine which politician could gain the most benefit and exploit the opportunity for outrage the best. This “Rudy” reveal is rinsed through a political prism and assigned to Mark Meadows and thereby the House Oversight Committee.
Yes, the Page Strzok texts tell a story, likely the outline of a criminal story. However, we must avoid the shouting heads like Hannity and Sara Carter who take little bits and make exploitative claims for self-indulgent financial reasons; while they simultaneously do not accept -or discuss- the full measure of why a very specific and deliberate process must be followed.
See the shouting for what it is, a distracting self-interest. And stay focused on the big picture.
yes, yes, guilty, humbled, and chastened.
I think the slogan for the Big Ugly – which I believe is beginning tonight – will be: “The System is Rigged!” Trump used that phrase often during the campaigns, and it resonated. It’s an easily understood basis for all that will follow.
I offer this only as my contribution to the many treepers who have been wondering how all this corruption, intrigue and criminality will be explained in a way that cuts through the chaff rockets and electronic countermeasures being used non-stop to hide the truth.
Perfect slogan/EVERYONE understands RIGGED.
“The System is Rigged!”
YUGE understatement, Boss.
I can see your point. But The Big Ugly needed a slogan. 🙂
I’m agreeing with you. Trump has a way of naming people and things that succinctly and accurately describes their essence.
Just a thought (not trying to steal anyone’s thunder)… What about substituting “weaponized” for “rigged?”
I was agreeing with you too. (This has been a great 2 1/2 hours).
Thanks, Boss. And, yes, some great news has been revealed tonight!
I believe the big ugly started a few week ago, but okay, if you say tonight. Who am I to argue?
I say the slogan should be, The System is Lame.
Everybody already knows it is rigged, sheesh.
Thank you, Sundance.
Your well-structured analysis and commentary are what keep me coming back to the Treehouse.
And, of course, our fellow Treepers who share wisdom, knowledge and enlightenment, as well.
You, all my fellow Deplorables, ROCK
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Gratitude.
Sundance can do all that fancy thinkin and whatnot … me? My arm’s getting tired from honing the razor sharp points of my pitchfork. I want to get straight to the penalty phase as soon as all them college boys finish their chess games.
LikeLiked by 6 people
PS … that was MY fancy college boy attempt at humor … of course Sundance is spot on. But the waiting is the hardest part …
“honing the razor sharp points of my pitchfork.”
If ya got a hankerin ta use that darn pitchfork on sumptin than y’all kin comedown this summer and spear ya some watermelons.
That outta hold ya over till the pumpkins are ready….
I could use some practice, since I’ve not wielded the ol’ pitchfork sincin I been tryin at git dat ol’ varmit, Billy Bob Clinton outta da White House
Although what you say is true about Sundance, I personally appreciate a little outrage once in awhile, because if I don’t get outraged once in awhile, I’ll go back to life as normal and ignore the talking heads on the news (which irritate me to no end, even Hannity).
It’s easier to get more concerned about my garden, my chickens, my rabbits and my sewing machines which have been sitting idle because I’ve been using my extra time to keep up on all of these scandals!
We are in a dangerous drought right now and our well water is getting nasty. The neighbors who burned down their rental property this winter, are still in the process of trying to catch the neighborhood on fire! No kidding!
With all of the wind we’ve been having and all of the warnings of fire hazards on the news, those numbskulls actually built another fire behind their house hoping that none of the neighbors would see it and say anything. The Fire Dept. paid them a visit today, but that won’t stop them. They committed arson once, and they don’t have a lick of sense or responsibility so, we have to keep a perpetual watch on them to make sure they don’t burn the entire wooded neighborhood down.
So a little outrage at the Deep State and the Shadow Government and all of the crooks and criminals helps sometimes! LOL!
You wouldn’t happen to live in Kansas would ya? I’m asking because what you describe in your environment sounds EXACTLY like what’s happening here in my neck of the “plains”.
Nope! I live in FL and they just put a new solar farm in this winter and it’s blocking out the rain on us. We already had the I-4 corridor blocking our rain, then they put a solar farm down near Okeechobee and almost dried up the water there.
I kept praying so the rain started coming up the East Coast. Too many solar farms…too many heat sinks!
That still sounds like Kansas LOL!
Sorry to hear about your situation. My uncle lived near Okeechobee but had to move back here do to health reasons. I don’t think he’ll be around much longer.
Sorry to hear about your uncle. Sorry to hear about your drought.
But if you get to praying for rain, GET SPECIFIC or you might end up with a flood!
Too bad you two don’t live in CA here with me, in the belly of the beast. Cause HERE … we get the Drought Monitor tellin us that we’re STILL in the grips of a (Jerry Brown, Global Warming induced) “drought” that never ends … despite being in the midst of a two-week long deluge of rain and snow. In fact, most of the Sierra was impassable today as blizzard conditions dropped another 4feet of drought. You should BE so lucky as to suffer a (never ending) CA drought …
http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?CA
How much will McCabe’s insider FBI scoop net for a book advance? Is that why FBI peers recommended termination? Make the best of a bad situation; i.e., make McCabe a Trump martyr to command interference?
McCabe’s advance on any book will get eaten up in legal fees. The book, assuming one’s written, will likely be used as evidence against the arrogant ass.
There is no way to make McCabe a martyr. He broke the law.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The MSM will make him a martyr. Already are. They are actual tweets starting to make thevrounds suggesting “go fund” account for him.
Sigh.
Oh, you have got to be kidding me!
But that’s okay! They’ll never raise enough money to replace his pension!
Oh yes they will…from the same college professors and other fools who financed all of Jill Stein’s recounts and watch Maddow every night. And that’s great. Less money available for DNC.
Too funny. Let the stupid liberals give their own money than our taxpayers cash. Although I’m sure he and Jilly still have the McAuliff/Clinton money stashed in the bank somewhere.
I don’t see any (white) coconspirators attaining martyrdom … not even HER. The Real-racial identity-politic of the NEW Democrap Party only assigns martyrdom to people (ov culler). Obama – martyr. Lynch – Martyr. Rice – iffy Martyr (too much baggage carried for HER). No … these FOOLS will ALL be cut free by the NEW Anti-white-privilege Apartheid Socialist-Democrap Party of America.
I wonder how the ‘clock’ plays into all of this.
For instance, my understanding is that unless he is fired VERY soon, McCabe will be able to retire on his Federal pension, which apparently would be forfeit IF he were to be fired.
We shall see . Once he hits the magic date and retires, he’s home free as far as his pension is concerned.
I understand that the HildeBeast is also counting down to a ‘statute of limitations’ date that would make it impossible to prosecute her for her numerous instances of Gross Negligence in handling classified information.
I am hoping that Justice will be Served.
The Lawbreakers should be Punished, not allowed to walk away because the bureaucracy moved so slowly. After all, if it were a regular working stiff that did ANY of this, he would be Under the Jail.
McCabe was fired today! And none of this is over yet!
LikeLike
The weeds is where the magic happens. Stay grounded Treepers, keep your roots in the ground. Your roots will hold us steady throughout this storm. Stay vigilant.
Tree branches break off in storms. The view is nice from up there, but falling is hazardous to your health and can be fatal.
It is safer to hang out near the ground.
Do we find out who the prosecutor is when the IG report comes out? Or only when the indictments start coming out?
Outrage=$$$$$
sd you are a gem.
Thanks for all your 24/7/365 hard work.
Hope you are well/feeling better/GOD BLESS YOU.
It absolutely has been a good week for our country, our President and the few White Hats in Congress, DOJ, NSA and FBI!
I truly believe that the White Hats were so disgusted by what happened on November 30th to General Michael Flynn that they said from this point forward we are going to go on attack. I am grateful for that because so much has been revealed over the past three and a half months. Which lead to our AG firing the POS “Andy” McCabe this evening. A victory in a battle as we continue to win the war.
White Hat Congressmen have been out their pounding the pavement every chance they get. Rep. Devin Nunes, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Ron DeSantis, Bob Goodlatte, Senator Grassley and Ron Johnson.
I believe in my heart that our President will see to it that every single person that tried to destroy him, his family, his friends (General Flynn) will pay the ultimate price. PDJT believes in loyalty. For him it is a two way street. General Mike Flynn was absolutely loyal to our President throughout the campaign and while he was President Elect. Our President will repay the great General with justice and other perks that we will never be aware of.
That repayment started this evening!
It is very hard to follow it all…for a simple Jeffersonian Deplorable like me.
But, it seems like its been a good week for America. Not sure. But seems like it has.
McCabe’s Statement shows me he was one of the Black Hats…now a desperate Black Hat. That’s a good thing.
Sorry, not buying it. After all the bull we’ve been fed, and the withholding of so many relevant facts, we have a right to expect answers. Top Secret classifications and redactions don’t seem to ever be used to protect sensitive information, unless your definition of sensitive information is hiding criminality from the American people. It didn’t disturb anyone ( enough to do anything ) when Hillary did the stuff she did with a private server, and we still know next to nothing about official behavior with Fast and Furious, Benghazi, Lois Lerner, Anthony Weiner, and on and on it goes. It seems the only people who have no right to know are the people. We have had a decade of deep state shenanigans and it is time we were allowed in on the scam. Enough is enough. If it’s a problem, it’s their problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey knucklehead, try reading. Nothing is withheld. Lazy congressional tools just need to take their ass to the DOJ and do their jobs. Nothing is being withheld.
However, if they want to remove evidence in a criminal case, then it needs to be redacted. Duh.
Some gullible knuckleheads, like you, just need to be perpetually outraged – and Sean Hannity counts on you for his audience.
“Lazy congressional tools just need to take their ass to the DOJ and do their jobs.”
Back in the days during WJC’s impeachment, not a single democrat signed into the room to even take a cursory look to examine the evidence.
Yet the whole (D) crew, headed by Jerold Nadler (D-NY) was spewing vitriolic hatred daily against Henry Hyde and the rest of the republicans.
Sean Hannity is showing himself to be part of the problem. Sit there and listen to him on the radio and find myself shouting at him, You bloomin’ nutjob, why don’t you ever say anything about ______!!!! He’ll dance all around stuff we found out through research for ratings.
And now, he’s bringing in Levin! And a couple of months back…ole Cruz!
I don’t trust him anymore!
But Lou Dobbs, is still spot on for the most part.
Meh….Lou has turned into a shouting shrew, IMO. No longer watch him either.
I like him because he doesn’t keep playing the Democrat sound bites over and over and over again!
I learned that about Hannity LOOOOooooong time ago. He’s a hypocrite and he does what he does intentionally.
He needs to go back to the WWE where he first started “announcing” (then WWF). Bill O’Riley is another one.
knucklehead,,,lol
term of endearment
my Grandfather used.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Later came Levin, Coulter, Savage, etc. You can’t be a MAGA supporter and a supporter of those individuals.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If the individuals you mention get the truth out to their millions of followers, good.
Stop the circular firing squad. We have an election to win.
Um, they are not on your side. They are your abuser.
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLike
IMO, Tucker is different, although it is clear often enough that he is NOT saying things in order to protect his paycheck.
Tucker is the ONE talking head who most often SAYS exactly what I am thinking. And I like the way he takes down the fools who show up to debate him. He is usually quite well prepared.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best description yet!
Hey Sundance, have you heard of this guy named Kevin Shipp? Ex-CIA whistle blower. The CIA poisoned his family and then sealed all of the hospital records so that he could go after them for destroying his house and trying to kill his family.
He does a pretty good layout of the Deep State and the Shadow Gov. And how the CIA has a contract with the Washington Post….owned by Amazon!
He likes Trump. Talks a lot about the Constitution and how these secret agencies keep breaking the law and there’s no accountability.
Part 1: Kevin Shipp, CIA Officer Exposes the Shadow Government
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! Awesome video!!! Listening now!
Sundance, some of those are Globalists, and others have their own separate egotistical agendas. The Truth gets lost. Thanks for people like you, being you, and millions of others just working for the truth. With the hope that it comes in a timely manner, so it only destroys the guilty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sara Carter said tonight that she ‘felt sorry’ for McCabe.
*cough. gag.*
You were right about her, Sundance!
Sorry that it took ya this long, wheatietoo, but ya had to learn somehow.
Ouch.
Ah well, I do the best I can…not having your superior level of smarts, Mark.
“she ‘felt sorry’ for McCabe”
Feigned compassion, perhaps? The woman has to eat.
By doing that she could not be portrayed as strictly an alt-right tin foil hatter so as to maybe make an appearance on somewhere other than FOX.
So true . We are battered , when we take even crumbs from our ridiculous media , and are happy for it !
Pundits are all bipolar. When they are manic you can listen for entertainment, but when they go irate or swing back into depressive mode…..tune them out or else you will be joining them in their mood swings and seasonal rationality.
So Oversight Committee would not walk over to DOJ to look at unredacted Text messages. Damning.
Slap!….Thanks, I needed that!
It could be that McCabe did not cooperate or it could be that they have so much hard evidence they dont need him to. I am betting and hoping on the later.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I keep wanting someone to investigate 0bama using Fusion GPS to get opposition dirt on the Romney Presidential Campaign…..and people wonder how Fusion came to the attention of Hitlery and the dnc.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/13/fusion-gps-romney-investigation/
https://godfatherpolitics.com/surprise-obama-used-same-corrupt-organization-to-investigate-romney-that-hillary-used-on-trump/
Yes, I’d like to know why Romney choked! Perhaps what they had on him had some truth in it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the part where he talks about the North American Union??? Doesn’t talk against it!
Full Mitt Romney Fundraiser Video Part One (36:39)
Full Mitt Romney Fundraiser Video Part Two (31:04)
…and why, just when big payments were being funneled, by DNC and Team Hillary, to Fusion through P-C- why was OFA also making big payments to P-C? The timing is just too big a coincidence for me to believe it is just a coincidence. Particularly since, as you said, OFA had paid Fusion for this kind of work before.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actors, people are playing the game. I believe certain people are being fed certain information on purpose to create the outrage and anger. Mike Cernovitch said earlier today McCabe wasnt gonna get fired. He was probably fed that information on purpose.In other words, keeping people tuned into the world’s greatest soap opera aka President Trump. You have to keep the public in tune and interested. After all in today’s day age people have the attention span of a goldfish. I wish more attention was being paid to the mass censorship going on with social media. Since when was it ok to discriminate people over their political beliefs? Private entity my a$$. Imagine how much worse things would be if it were President Hillary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
People are working on the “Internet Bill of Rights”.
PDJT needs to get some appointments through first. Dr. Jerome Corsi covers that quite a bit on his “Q” decoding sessions on Youtube, since he has been a victim as well.
Perhaps that IBOR may be why QAnon posted the name “John Perry Barlowe.”
Wow, I just read that guy’s Wiki page. Unusual dude that’s for sure.
“Imagine how much worse things would be if it were President Hillary.”
Under BHO’s “Net Neutrality”, most likely this site would not exist now, or would be terminated sometime soon for being subversive against the government. That is how bad.
These people accuse PDJT and us of everything they actually are and do. Which, in a way, makes it easy for us to know what they are up to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are spot on Jeff.
The FBI and DoJ folks implicated would do well to remember that the Criminal Justice System exists primarily to protect the accused. The alternative is boiling pitch and feathers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
and I found you guys…
He is good for something
You have to admit having a branch here is better than watching Hannity. Am I right?
Did anyone actually read Sundance’s post? Or just reacting to the title, reading script, or just causing more confusion.
Read Sundance’s post, geez. Then ask or make sage comments.
I’m guilty too! But, I am redeemed when I come here for common sense :p
Thank you Sundance.
GOP false outrage is good campaign material but fails at getting #*$! done. I’ll say this about Sessions, he gave up a safe and cushy Senate position to take over as top law-dog. Disregard any of his former colleges who now have a bone to pick. Congressional committees are for show, fundraising, and earning appearances on Hannity. Putting your legacy on the line to clean up the DOJ is a thankless job and Jeff took it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Meet Lisa H Barsoomian
Lisa H Barsoomian a US Attorney that graduated from Georgetown Law she’s a protege of James Comey and Robert Muller
Barsoomian with her boss R Craig Lawrence represented Bill Clinton in 1998 Lawrence also represented
Robert Muller three times
James Comey five times
Barack Obama 45 times
Kathleen Sebelius 56 times
Bill Clinton 40 times and
Hillary Clinton 17 times
between 1998 and 2017
Barsoomian herself represented the FBI at least five times
You may be saying to yourself, okay who cares, who cares about the work history of this Barsoomian woman.
Apparently someone does.
Someone out there cares so much that they’ve purged all Barsoomian court documents for her Clinton representation in Hamburg vs. Clinton in 1998 and its appeal in 1999 from the DC District and Appeals court dockets
Someone out there cares so much that the internet has been purged of all information pertaining to Barsoomian.
Historically this indicates that the individual is a protected CIA operative.
Additionally Lisa Barsoomian has specialized in opposing Freedom of Information Act requests on behalf of the intelligence community
And although Barsoomian has been involved in hundreds of cases representing the DC Office of the US Attorney her email address is Lisa Barsoomian at NIH gov.
The NIH stands for National Institutes of Health.
This is a tactic routinely used by the CIA to protect an operative by using another government organization to shield their activities.
It’s a cover, so big deal right, I mean what does one more attorney with ties to the US intelligence community really matter.
I mean with Trump and his
recent tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports,
the border wall,
DACA,
everything coming out of California,
the Uniparty unrelenting opposition to President Trump,
the Clapper leaks,
the Comey leaks,
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusal and subsequent 14 month nap with occasional forays into the marijuana legalization mix,
and last but not least Muller’s never-ending investigation into collusion between the Trump team and the Russians
Why does Barsoomian, CIA operative, merit any mention
BECAUSE
she is Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s WIFE
That’s why.
Barsoomian’s loyalties are tainted.
How could this not have influenced Rosenstein?
This clearly violates the appearance of impropriety attorney’s rules?
Both owe their careers as US attorneys to Muller, Obama, Bush, and the Clintons.
impartiality? that’s impossible.
Rod Rosenstein has no business involving himself in the Hillary Clinton-DNC funded Steel dossier, and the ongoing Russia investigation.
Much less the selection of his mentor and his wife’s mentor Robert Muller as Special Counsel.
The rules of ethics, funny, required his refusal.
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2017/05/proof-robert-mueller-cannot-be.html#rosenstein-conflict
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-05-22-Lisa-Barsoomian-represented-William-J-Clinton-98-cv-01459-TPJ-06-11-1998-PACER-accessed-May-22-2017.pdf
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-05-20-R-Craig-Lawrence-DC-Appeals-Court-Docket-PACER-accessed-May-20-2017.pdf
LikeLiked by 7 people
Personally I would teeter towards the more nefarious side of the equation. The treason runs wide and it runs deep.
Makes you wonder what Rep. Nunes and Rep. Goudy have seen in those SCIFs that makes their heads spin..
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is why “Q” has been saying “FOLLOW THE WIVES”.
Recently I found out about her legal representation of those people. I did not know of the CIA connections, though.
Rooting out the “deep state” corruption of the CIA in domestic affairs is going to be like trying to get rid of Japanese knotweed
——————————————
The invasive root system and strong growth can damage concrete foundations, buildings, flood defences, roads, paving, retaining walls and architectural sites. It can also reduce the capacity of channels in flood defences to carry water.[16]
It is a frequent colonizer of temperate riparian ecosystems, roadsides and waste places. It forms thick, dense colonies that completely crowd out any other herbaceous species and is now considered one of the worst invasive exotics in parts of the eastern United States. The success of the species has been partially attributed to its tolerance of a very wide range of soil types, pH and salinity. Its rhizomes can survive temperatures of −35 °C (−31 °F) and can extend 7 metres (23 ft) horizontally and 3 metres (9.8 ft) deep, making removal by excavation extremely difficult. The plant is also resilient to cutting, vigorously resprouting from the roots.
Japanese knotweed has a large underground network of roots (rhizomes). To eradicate the plant the roots need to be killed. All above-ground portions of the plant need to be controlled repeatedly for several years in order to weaken and kill the entire patch. Picking the right herbicide is essential, as it must travel through the plant and into the root system below.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fallopia_japonica
Heh. Heh. Heh. … you said … “fallopia japonica”. One of my favorite pornstars.
Other than your comment about AG Sessions, brilliant research. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Day 55.3. Lisa Barsoomian – FBI FOiA Shot Blocker : TruthLeaks …
https://www.reddit.com/r/…/day_553_lisa_barsoomian_fbi_foia_shot_blocker/
Dec 14, 2017 – 1 post
… lobbying and inspyder trading opportunities (HRCratline); the Dyncorp Harvest; Awan-Contra–the Pakistani ISI Spy Ring In Congress Being Protected By Our Government; Uranium One; FISA Abuse; Corruption; Fusion GPS and politiclal reprisals; Project Cassandra and Human/Drug/Organ Trafficking; …
Transcript of George Webb Video Series Part 226 “Hillary … 1 post Dec 17, 2017
Transcript of George Webb Video Series Part 225 “Hillary … 1 post Dec 16, 2017
More results from http://www.reddit.com
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?search=Lisa+H+Barsoomian&title=Special:Search&go=Go&searchToken=dkse8botqecs1oculi94h4e5t
The page “Lisa H Barsoomian” does not exist. You can ask for it to be created, but consider checking the search result below to see whether the topic is already covered.
Rod Rosenstein
Solicitor General of the United States. Rosenstein is married to Lisa Barsoomian, an Armenian American lawyer who works for the National Institutes
37 KB (3,039 words) – 04:58, 13 March 2018
I don’t know if in the end McCabe will serve any time. One thing is for sure though-they are closing in on the crooked media being involved in almost all of this. McCabe is a good start but having a bunch of media people indicted for their involvement in all of this would be priceless. JMO
LikeLiked by 7 people
@[19][1st]
@[3][1st]
The LINK.
[John Perry Barlow]
[2]
[3]
[4]
WE HAVE THE SUB.
HOSTAGE RELEASE.
1000 pieces.
And this one from 3/15:
Iran next [].
RT days after.
RT Kenya.
No coincidences.
Track.
Important.
MB.
BOOM!!!!!!!!!!!!
Q
John Perry Barlow (October 3, 1947 – February 7, 2018) was an American poet and essayist, a cattle rancher, and a cyberlibertarian[1] political activist who had been associated with both the Democratic and Republican parties. He was also a lyricist for the Grateful Dead and a founding member of the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Freedom of the Press Foundation. He was Fellow Emeritus at Harvard University’s Berkman Center for Internet and Society, where he had maintained an affiliation since 1998.[2]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Perry_Barlow
Are you providing the Q decoder ring?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Ginned-up-outrage has another name: Useful Deception. Don’t be a useful idiot.
“The Professional Outrage Machine is Going Bananas…”
__________________
I would never have known, if I hadn’t read it here.
You’d be surprised how easy it is to not watch MSM propaganda or read MSM propaganda.
And like everyone else here, I care more about this stuff than 95% of the population.
Nobody cares what the ‘professional outrage machine’ is doing.
Nobody.
It’s the sound of one hand clapping.
A show that they put on for themselves, because they’re the only ones watching.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will heed the advice of the old bull however and walk down the hill.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please, re-read his articles. He’s spot on, erudite and has great insights into the machinations of this enormous scandal. He understands the Swamp’s depth and currents.
LikeLiked by 5 people
While The Stork, Lisa Gums, and the rest of the mob busied themselves with toppling our republic, and attending cocktail parties was there anyone doing anything of benefit for the average deplorable?
Tell your friends; come to the TreeHouse and enjoy the view. Generally speaking, SD is 2,3,4 days ahead of El Rushbo, Mad Mark, Hawkn’ Hannity and that crowd. Knowing the factoids ahead of the squawkers shtick is comforting. 🇺🇸❤️
I wasn’t outraged over how they found the info….I was outraged at what the found.
I wonder how the ‘clock’ figures into all of this.
McCabe is on the cusp of retiring, but if he gets fired (VERY soon) he may forfeit his retirement.
HildeBeast is nearing a statute of limitations date where she can avoid prosecution on her many instances of Gross Negligence in handling secret information.
I would like to see Justice done, and the Guilty punished.
But… it sure looks like the bureaucracy will move slowly enough that all the ‘Rats will get away scot-free, and will sit there laughing at us.
>McCabe is on the cusp of retiring, but if he gets fired (VERY soon) he may forfeit his retirement.<
McCabe was fired tonight.
“HildeBeast is nearing a statute of limitations date where she can avoid prosecution on her many instances of Gross Negligence in handling secret information”
There are probably a dozen more besides that and there is no statute of limitations on murder. Her mishandling of Special Access Protocol items reportedly resulted in the deaths of foreign assets.
And considering that putting everything on a “private” server was essentially running a classified data clearinghouse for bad actors worldwide, she is quilty of treason and espionage. No statute of limitations there.
And that’s merely the tip of a very large iceberg.
Looking at the McCabe firing at another angle.
Are with Sundance 1000%.
Praying for Hannity and Carter to shut the
f*ck up and listen.
Stop comparing Trump to the bad guys.
If DJ TRUMP did this or that or the other thing …
JUST GIVE US THE UNREDACTED TRUTH
and sign off.
