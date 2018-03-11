Sunday Talks – Maria Bartiromo Trade and Tariff Discussion With Peter Navarro…

Maria Bartiromo talks about the steel and aluminum tariffs recently announced by the Trump administration along with the shifted trade perspectives of the Trump administration with White House Trade Policy Adviser Peter Navarro.
While the current trade focus centers around steel and aluminum tariffs, Mr. Navarro expands the discussion when asked about China as a trade target specifically. Within the expanded discussion Navarro highlights U.S.T.R Robert Lighthizer’s pending 301 review of intellectual property theft by the Chinese government.
Regarding ‘European Union (EU) retaliation’, forget it; they won’t.
The protectionist EU hypocrites simply cannot afford to go toe-to-toe with the U.S. on trade. The UK is in the process of formalizing their Brexit terms; the EU (essentially ‘Germany’) needs to find a way to make up for the lost revenue (billions in taxes) from the UK economy. Currently the UK pays Brussels approximately a billion per month on a $2.5 trillion economy; that will stop.
Brexit reduces the overall EU GDP by $2.5 trillion. German Chancellor Angela Merkel cannot -and will not- challenge President Trump. In addition to being politically weak, Merkel has attached her economy to expansive environmental regulations (Paris treaty), though she is now attempting to pale down those regulations. Chancellor Merkel cannot afford to run the risk of losing any access to the U.S. market.
A 25% decrease within the German auto sector alone would be enough to throw the entire nation of Germany into a recession; and functionally Germany is the EU. President Trump holds all the leverage within the trade discussions with the EU…
…. WE ARE THE CUSTOMER in this equation.
No wonder President Trump smiles so much. He is sitting in the ultimate Catbird Seat.
With all the heated rhetoric, from both sides, the one goal, IMO, of all this horse-trading is to help the American business and worker by leveling the playing field. I sense in Trump a desire for the American part of the equation to be at least on an equal footing with others. Not an unfair advantage just an equal chance to succeed. It seems like for 30 years or more we have been behind the eight ball on trade, commerce, manufacturing and distribution. Trump maintained throughout his campaign he DID NOT hate the Chinese, or Mexicans or anyone else – he was mad at our own people for being snookered in nearly every trade agreement.
Not so sure our politicians were snookered. There are some very wealthy politicians that made their fortune AFTER being elected.
Good comment. ‘By the pricking of my thumbs,. Something wicked this way comes’…ie Congress. Shakespeare anticipated Congress?
Those in Congress do not seem to get jailed for “insider trading”.
I read somewhere (cite?) that Congress had exempted itself from inside trader laws.
How convenient!
This is true and unacceptable. So a secretary who gets a tip from her boss can be jailed but lets allow Congress to use their insider info to cheat their constituents.
That’s true – https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20130416/08344222725/congress-quickly-quietly-rolls-back-insider-trading-rules-itself.shtml
Unless they fail to “toe the party line”, then they get thrown under the bus.
The Menendez case in New Jersey is the most recent example. All was fine and dandy until he defied Obama on an important issue that escapes me right now.
We had a local (D) here in WNY that was jettisoned for inappropriate dealings with young female interns. A year or two earlier he defied the party by actually voting in favor of the rights of the constituents that elected him (my, what a novel concept!). He dared cast a no vote for the so-called firearms SAFE ACT.*
For that transgression he was not afforded the usual defense of “private matter”, etc. etc. that usually occurs while it is swept under the rug.
* https://scopeny.org/SAFE-ACT
The Media and the Democrats repeatedly refer to the Secure Ammunition Firearms Enforcement Act as the Safe Act, so that is why the title of this page is errant. Even the State Police Field Guide misnames this so called common sense infringement of the Second Amendment.
The S.A.F.E. Act has nothing to do with safety but it has the prerequisite candy wrapper name and that makes the ignorant masses feel good about an abusive law.
Time for a Republican-NRA S.A.F.E. Act:
Secure America with Firearms Everywhere act.
Menendez disagreed with Obama’s Cuba policy.
McConnell/Ryan have increased their net
worth tremendously while serving COC Donohue.
Thus the letter to PDJT on NO TARIFFS.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/03/07/107-house-republicans-express-opposition-to-broad-tariffs-call-on-trump-to-only-target-bad-actors.html
Ryan and Yertle should shut up, let Trump coach the team, and concentrate on learning to play their positions as bat-boy and ball-boy.
Think insider trading and more importantly, LOBBYISTS!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bingo. We have a winner
Yes, indeed. And they use their “bag wives” or “bag husbands” or “bag children” to collect the bags of money for them.
“Trump maintained throughout his campaign he DID NOT hate the Chinese, or Mexicans or anyone else – he was mad at our own people for being snookered in nearly every trade agreement.”
So, the old cliché “the rich get richer while the poor get poorer” is OK for the ones (0.1%) getting richer.
The position of these people that insist that WE MUST (no matter what) continue the same failed policies that have crippled us for the past ~30 or so years never ceases to amaze me. The LIES of omission continue to permeate the MSM. My comment to a Donald Lambro article, which was deleted:
No, WE the people are sick and tired of lying pundits with keyboards, such as you are. I have been a registered conservative in NYS for over 20 years. I resent these attempts to characterize “conservatives” as being against our POTUS.
Tariffs are mentioned in the U.S.Constitution. Your academic libertarian “free trade” policies DO NOT WORK IN THE REAL WORLD – what we have been doing for the last 30-40 years has not worked. You are a TRAITOR and a “domestic enemy” to advocate that we keep on doing the same.
You lie by omitting key facts in your so called “opinion reporting”.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/08/potus-trump-frames-stunning-win-on-steel-and-aluminum-tariffs-announcement-coming-330pm-today/#more-146673
Any nation that acts like a Chinese proxy in the trans-shipment problem will not get relief from the tariffs. However, the nations that manufacture and trade honestly will be granted tariff relief. This allows Team Trump to evaluate the origin of the Steel used by countries that want to import their finished goods into the U.S. If they are using Chinese Steel, the tariff applies. If they are using their own manufactured steel, there is no tariff.
See how brilliantly that works?
https://townhall.com/columnists/donaldlambro/2018/03/09/conservatives-say-trade-tariffs-will-kill-us-jobs-and-ignite-a-trade-war-n2458900
Maria Bartiromo gets schooled
I think Maria B or her staff peruse this site. She was out of her mind last week when she interviewed Navarro. She was better behaved today, and allowed Navarro the chance to swat away the CofC / K Street talking points we heard so much about from the whore nest known as Congress.
Take aways: Navarro “We have been Uncle Sucker” on trade. Maria: Looks impatient throughout; like can this be over? Quite distracting. Navarro: Mentions Warren Buffett’s reference to “conquest by purchase” and compares it to a “reverse mortgage”; Clever. Navarro: To do business in China Ford and GM have to surrender their technology. ~~ Says it all, US trade policy in past has been surrender.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Friday, on local Philly radio, Navarro was on with Dom Giordano, speaking of trade and he used the “reverse mortgage” line and Dom said, that’s good, you need to use that nationally.
Navarro is kicking in:
“NO MAS” Uncle SUCKER.
I think she was merely getting impatient because Navarro was going on at length, but she was trying to be patient and let him finish. And she did. Bravo, Maria!
“Trade deficits don’t matter” (Wall Street Journal’s position according to Maria)
HUH?? What planet are they on? Oh yeah, they are GLOBALISTS.
Well, the real world is composed of individual nations and we are not going back to the Garden of Eden, no matter how hard people try.
Nationalism (strong individual nations) is ordained by God,
Satan’s lie is the United Nations and New World Order.
Of course nations are too trade with one another. Many dozens of examples of that contained in the Old Testament Scriptures, but this is not Bible study time.
A trade deficit, by itself, doesn’t matter. The conditions under which trade occur do matter.
I thought the trade deficit really does matter because each year it has to be subtracted from the GDP number. I believe it was President Trump who said that.
What about the interest that has to be paid on loans?
No matter how you slice it, our trade deficit drags down our GDP.
Why has China had and still has GDP in 6,7,8, or higher range?
Their trade surpluses, all over the world, is a major factor.
If their economy is sooo hot, why do they build ghost towns and ghost shopping malls.
There is no upkeep and maintenance, just initial builds. No people inhabit, no communities, no commerce supporting down stream businesses.
People still do not connect “making stuff” and “exporting stuff” as being large multipliers of GDP growth. The “financial-globalist side” of Wall Street doe not care for Trump’s economic policy because it introduces volatility and unpredictability to their financial models. Also, note during the major market down turns the big upset with the algorithmic traders, who can game the market to make profits via their super computers.
The financier class, on Wall Street, could care less where goods are built and focus on actual sales and profit. That is why outrageous statements about GDP are made by these people.
Forgot to add, the reason the talking heads on business shows and financier class have trouble with Trump’s team is that they are overly focused on business and never even stop to consider Trump’s Team actually takes their job seriously, to represent US Interests and the people who elected them. The market is NOT the economy of main street, one of the few things Charlie Gasperino often says that I like.
Note the democrat party economic polices of the past 10 years was actually financier focused as in attempting to maximize their profits, while using policy in an attempt to redistribute those profits. So long as the Obama’s team coordinated closely with the financiers to make the redistribution predictable, they were OK with the arrangement that resulted in zero focus on actually improving the US economic sectors impacting the labor force.
The comments about congress insider trading is more accurate than is known. The notion of congressional members having “blind trusts” is total BS as they are conflicted with all their economic decisions, which in turn impact the portfolios in their trusts.
Thanks for the nice, succinct summary.
“Also, note during the major market down turns the big upset with the algorithmic traders, who can game the market to make profits via their super computers”
That boggles the mind when i learned about that concept of using supercomputers to make money off tiny fluctuations in stock prices by shifting massive blocks of stocks around, etc.
I posed the question recently, what do people like this (the supercomputer brokers, hedge fund managers making $ 1M/day) actually produce? I can see the CEO of a company making widgets. These trading machinations seem like a massive voodoo magic ponzi scheme to me.
“I posed the question recently, what do people like this (the supercomputer brokers, hedge fund managers making $ 1M/day) actually produce?”
They produce profits for themselves and the few who are in it with them. But it is a Ponzi scheme, since those who buy at the higher price can only be profitable if they in turn can sell at even a higher price yet. No solid wealth is created since nothing of lasting value is created. It’s all paper profits. And the losses are written off and ultimately fall on the taxpayers.
I’ve had this concern since the 1980s, when most of this manipulation started becoming popular. Think about this- that’s about the same time the manufacturers started closing down here and relocated overseas or simply disappeared. That’s when the Globalists started ramping up.
You have to spate the hedge fund managers and the super computer algorithmic traders as two different animals.
GB Bari’s answer covers Hedge Fund folks and those who move in those circles. There are also unfair tax practices that go with those trades, which Republican senators (to their everlasting shame) allowed them to keep as part of the compromise to pass the President’s tax package.
The algorithmic super computer guys use a combination of math models describing a set of specific market conditions, market based metrics and the speed of super computers to conduct trades at speeds far in excess of more “traditional” trade processes. They can turn profits during some very volatile conditions due to the speed of their execution. The problem comes from the fact that math is math and market metrics are a constant, thus allot of these guys trigger on the exact same things…which given volumes and amounts of money involved can cause the more “traditional” traders to panic as well as create an automated trading spiral that can only be broken literally “turning off the machines”. There are allot of arguments on both sides of the need for algorithmic computer traders to be more closely regulated. Look up Vitu Financial as a good example and listen to some of the You-Tube conversations with their CEO Vincent Viola.
Maria Bartiromo is not “educated”. Maria Bartiromo is “indoctrinated”.
Maria Bartiromo may be amongst the few TV pun-dents with the intelligence to “come” around to MAGA economics, give her some time…(years ago I had the same thoughts about Neil Cavuto but he’s a lost cause)
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The position of these people that insist that WE MUST (no matter what) continue the same failed policies that have crippled us for the past ~30 or so years never ceases to amaze me.
An interview show without challenging questions to bring out the positions and answers so people can judge whether or not the interviewee has valid points is just a speech by an unchallenged position holder not an interview to determine the wisdom of the position. This is the stalwart of pundit shows like CNN, etc. Everyone on those shows are in complete agreement and ask question that allow the pundit to preach unopposed. The CNN, etc., shows are just like a boxer shadow boxing with no one actually throwing any counter punches that demonstrate the actual skill (truth) of the boxer. Which one do you want: a shadow boxing match or two skilled boxers demonstrating the truth of their skill (ideas)?
Thank you Maria for letting Mr. Navarro give his complete answer!
I have learned so much on this site from Sundance regarding trade issues and GDP. It is so alarming to hear the so-called experts comment upon these issues when I am now able to see how wrong they are and how much they are providing fraudulent information to unsuspecting (an uniformed) listeners.
Just yesterday I heard one of these “experts” dismissing the need for tariffs against Chinese steel because their exports to us were so minuscule. If I didn’t frequent this site, I would not have known about the “money laundering” done by China with their use of proxy nations to dump their subsidized steel into America. I had no idea how they exploited NAFTA to backdoor their steel into our country through Mexico and Canada.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very few in American knew (or still don’t know) about the “back door” that NAFTA provides. Some in the news biz now know but refuse to admit they know.
Sundance knew from the start, as does our Lion…
“President Trump holds all the leverage within the trade discussions with the EU…
…. WE ARE THE CUSTOMER in this equation.”
BOOM!
One thing that kinda pizzes me off, and that is that neither Trump or his people…like Navarro…are making the open argument that the critics are the mouthpieces of the globalists, in other words…the mouthpieces of those who have PROFITED from selling America down the river for their own gain. And Trump’s policies threaten their profits, so naturally they are going to say Trump’s trade policy is bad.
I can’t understand why the administration doesn’t make this argument, and in so doing, inevitably pit Main Street USA vs. Wall Street.
I think he has clearly implied that to those paying attention. I agree that it would get through to many more people if it was stated directly, but Trump understands the risk of slapping Wall Street in their face in full view of the world. He doesn’t want to make them look like victims of political bullying.
” WE ARE THE CUSTOMER in this equation.” The customer is always right!
Interesting.
The National Review globalists want their system to continue as it has.
The destruction of the American working class is of zero concern to them. ‘Collateral damage’ I suppose.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/03/trump-returns-to-his-democratic-roots/
