President of United Steelworkers Union: “Members Won’t Forget What Trump Did, He Stopped Wealth Transfer”…

Leo Gerard, the President of the United Steelworkers Union, talks to a very frustrated Chuck Todd about the effect of President Trump’s new tariffs and his appreciation therein.

Chuck Todd has all his Media Matters talking points prepared to outline his narrative; however, unfortunately for the toad, he came up against a very knowledgeable union leader with a solid grasp of the details and important specifics.  WATCH:

As you can see from President Leo Gerard’s comments he well understands the value of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer and administration trade strategist Peter Navarro. The next phase of MAGAnomic Main Street trade initiatives involves global “trade reciprocity” advancement.

50 Responses to President of United Steelworkers Union: "Members Won't Forget What Trump Did, He Stopped Wealth Transfer"…

  Mark says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    I have never loved a President. As much as I liked Reagan, I LOVE Trump.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  mostlyogauge says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Curse you villain!!! OMG! Sundance, you are the best. All the winning this week and its even Friday today! Tears of laughter and joy, laughter and joy!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  Publius2016 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Yes, their bread is being buttered! Get on the Trump Train, Fools! RINOs Nevertrumpers and Dems…AMERICA FIRST!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 9, 2018 at 3:51 pm

      “their bread is being buttered” – Yes it is.
      Now cast that buttered bread into a HOT cast iron skillet made in the USA for a grilled [AMERICAN] cheese sandwich!

      Like

      Reply
  WhistlingPast says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Schmuck Toad's treasonous talking points — terminated.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Harry Lime says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    I can already see whatever socialist/communist/globalist presidential candidate the Dems throw out there in 2020 spending countless weeks campaigning in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio…all to no avail…too late you elitist snobs! President trump actually cares about American workers! There is no un-ringing that bell!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  FofBW says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    PT wins over the Unions, deports illegals and gets the center left Dems to cross over, the Marxists left is dead!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  littleanniesfannie says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Finally! Someone. Who had all his ducks in a row and did to Chuck what Chuck normally does to a guest who isn't a bobble head liberal! Points were well made, positions well-stated and defended , and credit was given where credit was due!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  sundance says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    fleporeblog says:
      March 9, 2018 at 3:49 pm

      I hope our President decides to take this Patriot with him on Saturday to his rally in PA! Every time I hear him speak I get tears in my eyes because he still wears the emotions and Cold Anger on his face!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  SharonKinDC says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Upchuck Toad couldn't stand to hear what Leo was saying. I love it!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  Bud says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Two generations of lost jobs, factories and hope for millions of American families. Curse you all in DC, MSM . Trade reciprocity, what a sweet idea.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  Sharon says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Exporting democracy by lousy trade policies? In other words, if we will tolerate being cheated and beat up, it will make nations like us?

    This guy is so fine – not letting the goofball tie it to national security issues.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    Esperanza says:
      March 9, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      Plus both China and Russia have "presidents" for life. Canadia is committing demographic suicide with a guy who's famous for thinking he's a Bollywood star and Wears goofy socks. Some "Soft power" .

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  joninmd22 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Remember Union people. The democrats could have increased tariffs in Obama’s first term when Democrats had majorities in both houses of Congress…

    And They Left You Out To Dry.

    Donald Trump has turned around the economy and but for tax cuts had no help from Congress. It’s time to back him up and send more MAGA candidates to Congress in November.

    Just an ex Teamster talking..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  anotherworriedmom says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Mr Gerard gets it: “China not only dumps steel into our market, it dumps unemployment into our market.”
    This development has to concern the Dems. The AFL-CIO has come out in support of the tariffs and have done so by saying that they’ve tried to get the govt to “level the playing field” for decades. How is this going to affect the Nov 2018 elections?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    anotherworriedmom says:
      March 9, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      Think of the things PDJT has done for the American worker to bring jobs back:
      Cut regulations on coal.
      Cut regulations on natural gas.
      Cut regulations on oil.
      Imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum.
      How many jobs have returned in those industries alone due to the Trump administration’s policies? Pres Trump is delivering on his campaign promises. It’s really awesome and inspiring to see.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  RH says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Not tired of all the winning yet!

    Waiting for the day when our great POTUS hits China with massive trade tariffs and labels China
    a currency manipulator.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Mr Gerard crushed the Toad on every point.
    A joy to watch him take down presidents from Clinton through Obama!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    Gil says:
      March 9, 2018 at 3:43 pm

      Even the environment!!! Lol. US steel has a 1/4 the emissions so why wouldnt we produce here? Thats something we know but the climate change maroons dont pay attention to. That man knocked out the toad.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      Esperanza says:
        March 9, 2018 at 3:51 pm

        The reality is the more we produce stuff the less damage to the environment. We are the only countries in the world with environmental safeguards.

        Like

        Reply
  Roger Duroid says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Chuck Toad had his smarty pants a@@ handed to him on that one.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 9, 2018 at 3:42 pm

      I wonder when he will be inviting Mr.Gerard back for a follow up?
      His answer about how the union members will vote was amazing as well. Trying to pigeonhole Mr. Gerard into a simplistic answer to a complex question did not work, either.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    The Boss says:
      March 9, 2018 at 3:44 pm

      That's because little upChuck was dealing with a real man and not some squishy liberal wimp or go-along-to-get-along RINO.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  fleporeblog says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    More winning folks! I stand by my comment that they will one day rename the "Rust Belt" to the "Trump Belt".

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Esperanza says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    It’s difficult to impose tariffs. No it’s not. China has massive tariffs. Also you must have a local partner. You can’t just walk in. They protect their industry.

    Also since Nafta etc, we’ve had a race to the bottom. Wages, social safety net. The reason China can dump is it has child labour and zero expensive safeguards. China needs to treat the Chinese properly, they need better working conditions. In my opinion China is using deaths from pollution etc as population control. If China wants to export to us without tariffs we should be saying, fine, give your workers the same rights ours have and we will then be competing FAIRLY.

    This is a health insurance, environmental tax.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 9, 2018 at 3:44 pm

      “In my opinion China is using deaths from pollution etc as population control.”

      Life is cheap to the government over there. Hundreds of people die each year in mining accidents and it is written off as the cost of doing business.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  Publius2016 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Reality hits UNIPARTY Deep State Think Tank Black Ops RINOs Nevertrumpers and Dems in the face: President Trump unites pro union pro military pro law enforcement pro life pro 2A pro business pro low taxes and pro infrastructure voters! He crosses "party lines" for America First!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  fred5678 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Todd, with jaw dropped to full down position, is totally surprised by the knowledge and push-back from his guest. Chuckie, you pompous ass with your college degree and neatly pressed slacks, you came unarmed to a battle of wits, you dunce!!

Reagan Democrats, UNITE!!!!

    Reagan Democrats, UNITE!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    “a very knowledgeable union leader with a solid grasp of the details and important specifics”

    Off the cuff answers with no teleprompter to guide him!. BHO would have been stuttering and stammering after the first minute or two if the MSM ever grilled him like that!. Notice at about the 3:00 minute mark that the “export democracy” fallacy comes up.
    WHAT?
    Like sucking the wealth from our middle class is OK because it is “exporting democracy”????
    How has that been working out? Our founding fathers told us to not meddle in foreign affairs.
    So we send drones all around the world and wonder why we are so hated because of the collateral damage they inflict. That is for another thread….

    Like

    Reply
  Mist'ears Mom says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    The stupid Marxist progressives do not understand-jobs give people worth and purpose. Americas rust belt population has been decimated by the closing of these factories-the jobs left and our proud Americans had nothing except to maybe let the “gov” take care of them – ok for some but not those who want to work, worship and raise families without a hand out.
    Without purpose these communities delved into poverty, drug abuse, alcoholism, suicide, family destruction and desperation.
    God Bless our President-he is keenly aware of what Obamas and past dems policies have done to our country.
    Pride is back with a good dose of hope and optimism! All thanks to Pres Donald J Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  Deplore Able says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    United Steelworker Union President Leo Gerard mentioned the $100,000,000 investment US Steel made in its Loraine Ohio plant, which was later shut down because of Korean dumping. US Steel just announced today they are reopening the Loraine plant and plan to hire 1000 employees to operate the plant. MAGA.

    Like

    Reply
  fred5678 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Chuck "jaw agape" Todd comes unarmed to a battle of wits. Pompous college grad with neatly pressed slacks and LOTS of opinions takes on blue collar worker armed with FACTS.

That big blue wave is suffering massive shrinkage.

    That big blue wave is suffering massive shrinkage.

    Like

    Reply
  Truthfilter says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    This guy knew his stuff! Boom!

    Like

    Reply
  dufrst says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    I’ve said it before, Trump is not a supply sider. The country for most of it’s history pre-1900 funded itself on tariffs. Trump passed a massive corporate tax cut and middle class tax relief, but the Establishment didn’t cut spending. Conservative orthodoxy stated that consumption taxes are preferable to taxing work (income taxes), savings (401(K)s), and investment (profits/capital gains).

    The reciprocal tax would be a consumption tax that would offset the corporate taxes that were cut. It would permit further reductions in corporate and income taxes and essentially return the US to a consumption tax system. What’s brilliant about it is that it would make jobs and product manufacturing for our domestic market more likely to be sourced in our country since domestic goods would not be taxed and it will force other countries to lower their trade barriers boosting our exports, which will produce more jobs at home.

    These are the exact incentives that would further drive down unemployment and raise workforce participation and wages. Wage growth will lead to higher revenues and greater business investment as their their businesses expand. Greater investment will be plowed into workers boosting productivity and higher productivity will lead to higher profitability. Higher profits will boost the stock market and higher stock prices will generate a strong wealth effect boosting consumption. Higher consumption will boost GDP and GDP growth will be twofold because that increase consumption will not go to imports (because of the tax) but more to domestic goods. Higher GDP will reduce our deficit and our national debt. And a lower deficit and national debt will put a lid on long-term interest rates, boosting returns on investments, leading to a virtuous cycle that becomes an economic boom.

    Trump has an economics degree from the Wharton School of Finance. He always says, “I was a pretty good student.” It is showing. MAGA!!

    Like

    Reply
  coltlending says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    That was a quite the revealing segment.

    Chuck was so gobsmacked by what he was hearing, it looked like he was about to cry.

    Like

    Reply
  Walt says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Am I the only one who feels like a massive weight is being lifted off my shoulders everyday…

    Like

    Reply

