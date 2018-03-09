President of United Steelworkers Union: “Members Won’t Forget What Trump Did, He Stopped Wealth Transfer”…

Leo Gerard, the President of the United Steelworkers Union, talks to a very frustrated Chuck Todd about the effect of President Trump’s new tariffs and his appreciation therein.
Chuck Todd has all his Media Matters talking points prepared to outline his narrative; however, unfortunately for the toad, he came up against a very knowledgeable union leader with a solid grasp of the details and important specifics. WATCH:
.
As you can see from President Leo Gerard’s comments he well understands the value of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer and administration trade strategist Peter Navarro. The next phase of MAGAnomic Main Street trade initiatives involves global “trade reciprocity” advancement.
I have never loved a President. As much as I liked Reagan, I LOVE Trump.
To me Reagan had the right ideas soul but was dependant on others for the intellectual heft. Trump IS the intellectual heft.
Amen. These folks realize they now have a president fighting for their interests.
Curse you villain!!! OMG! Sundance, you are the best. All the winning this week and its even Friday today! Tears of laughter and joy, laughter and joy!
Hilarity…it never gets old…Sad Clown Pelosi laments lower taxes and fair trade…wants high taxes and trade deficits???
Read on twitter yesterday: “What a great platform! Tax cuts stink, open borders / come one come all illegals, and oh yeah give us all your guns.”
November can’t come soon enough.
Spend your way out of debt, baby!
Yes, their bread is being buttered! Get on the Trump Train, Fools! RINOs Nevertrumpers and Dems…AMERICA FIRST!
“their bread is being buttered” – Yes it is.
Now cast that buttered bread into a HOT cast iron skillet made in the USA for a grilled [AMERICAN] cheese sandwich!
Schmuck Toad’s treasonous talking points — terminated.
I can already see whatever socialist/communist/globalist presidential candidate the Dems throw out there in 2020 spending countless weeks campaigning in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio…all to no avail…too late you elitist snobs! President trump actually cares about American workers! There is no un-ringing that bell!
PT wins over the Unions, deports illegals and gets the center left Dems to cross over, the Marxists left is dead!!
And once the illegals are voting Republican, he’ll get an end to voter fraud too 🙂
#WhatHappened LOL
Finally! Someone. Who had all his ducks in a row and did to Chuck what Chuck normally does to a guest who isn’t a bobble head liberal! Points were well made, positions well-stated and defended , and credit was given where credit was due!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fetched you from the bin Annie…. 😦
I hope our President decides to take this Patriot with him on Saturday to his rally in PA! Every time I hear him speak I get tears in my eyes because he still wears the emotions and Cold Anger on his face!
Upchuck Toad couldn’t stand to hear what Leo was saying. I love it!
Two generations of lost jobs, factories and hope for millions of American families. Curse you all in DC, MSM . Trade reciprocity, what a sweet idea.
Also ancillary factories working the steel the mills put out. It’s an ecosystems.
Exporting democracy by lousy trade policies? In other words, if we will tolerate being cheated and beat up, it will make nations like us?
This guy is so fine – not letting the goofball tie it to national security issues.
Plus both China and Russia have “presidents” for life. Canadia is committing demographic suicide with a guy who’s famous for thinking he’s a Bollywood star and Wears goofy socks. Some “Soft power” .
Remember Union people. The democrats could have increased tariffs in Obama’s first term when Democrats had majorities in both houses of Congress…
And They Left You Out To Dry.
Donald Trump has turned around the economy and but for tax cuts had no help from Congress. It’s time to back him up and send more MAGA candidates to Congress in November.
Just an ex Teamster talking..
Mr Gerard gets it: “China not only dumps steel into our market, it dumps unemployment into our market.”
This development has to concern the Dems. The AFL-CIO has come out in support of the tariffs and have done so by saying that they’ve tried to get the govt to “level the playing field” for decades. How is this going to affect the Nov 2018 elections?
Think of the things PDJT has done for the American worker to bring jobs back:
Cut regulations on coal.
Cut regulations on natural gas.
Cut regulations on oil.
Imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum.
How many jobs have returned in those industries alone due to the Trump administration’s policies? Pres Trump is delivering on his campaign promises. It’s really awesome and inspiring to see.
Not tired of all the winning yet!
Waiting for the day when our great POTUS hits China with massive trade tariffs and labels China
a currency manipulator.
Mr Gerard crushed the Toad on every point.
A joy to watch him take down presidents from Clinton through Obama!
Even the environment!!! Lol. US steel has a 1/4 the emissions so why wouldnt we produce here? Thats something we know but the climate change maroons dont pay attention to. That man knocked out the toad.
The reality is the more we produce stuff the less damage to the environment. We are the only countries in the world with environmental safeguards.
Chuck Toad had his smarty pants a@@ handed to him on that one.
I wonder when he will be inviting Mr.Gerard back for a follow up?
His answer about how the union members will vote was amazing as well. Trying to pigeonhole Mr. Gerard into a simplistic answer to a complex question did not work, either.
That’s because little upChuck was dealing with a real man and not some squishy liberal wimp or go-along-to-get-along RINO.
More winning folks! I stand by my comment that they will one day rename the “Rust Belt” to the “Trump Belt”.
This is the site that Leo spoke about!
It’s difficult to impose tariffs. No it’s not. China has massive tariffs. Also you must have a local partner. You can’t just walk in. They protect their industry.
Also since Nafta etc, we’ve had a race to the bottom. Wages, social safety net. The reason China can dump is it has child labour and zero expensive safeguards. China needs to treat the Chinese properly, they need better working conditions. In my opinion China is using deaths from pollution etc as population control. If China wants to export to us without tariffs we should be saying, fine, give your workers the same rights ours have and we will then be competing FAIRLY.
This is a health insurance, environmental tax.
“In my opinion China is using deaths from pollution etc as population control.”
Life is cheap to the government over there. Hundreds of people die each year in mining accidents and it is written off as the cost of doing business.
It’s a feature not a bug. They have over population, helps keep it down.
Reality hits UNIPARTY Deep State Think Tank Black Ops RINOs Nevertrumpers and Dems in the face: President Trump unites pro union pro military pro law enforcement pro life pro 2A pro business pro low taxes and pro infrastructure voters! He crosses “party lines” for America First!
Todd, with jaw dropped to full down position, is totally surprised by the knowledge and push-back from his guest. Chuckie, you pompous ass with your college degree and neatly pressed slacks, you came unarmed to a battle of wits, you dunce!!
Reagan Democrats, UNITE!!!!
Fetched you from the bin…. 😦
Thanks — reentered a variation!!
“a very knowledgeable union leader with a solid grasp of the details and important specifics”
Off the cuff answers with no teleprompter to guide him!. BHO would have been stuttering and stammering after the first minute or two if the MSM ever grilled him like that!. Notice at about the 3:00 minute mark that the “export democracy” fallacy comes up.
WHAT?
Like sucking the wealth from our middle class is OK because it is “exporting democracy”????
How has that been working out? Our founding fathers told us to not meddle in foreign affairs.
So we send drones all around the world and wonder why we are so hated because of the collateral damage they inflict. That is for another thread….
The stupid Marxist progressives do not understand-jobs give people worth and purpose. Americas rust belt population has been decimated by the closing of these factories-the jobs left and our proud Americans had nothing except to maybe let the “gov” take care of them – ok for some but not those who want to work, worship and raise families without a hand out.
Without purpose these communities delved into poverty, drug abuse, alcoholism, suicide, family destruction and desperation.
God Bless our President-he is keenly aware of what Obamas and past dems policies have done to our country.
Pride is back with a good dose of hope and optimism! All thanks to Pres Donald J Trump.
United Steelworker Union President Leo Gerard mentioned the $100,000,000 investment US Steel made in its Loraine Ohio plant, which was later shut down because of Korean dumping. US Steel just announced today they are reopening the Loraine plant and plan to hire 1000 employees to operate the plant. MAGA.
And whom in the recent past gave us that wonderful korean trade deal? Right Obama.
Chuck “jaw agape” Todd comes unarmed to a battle of wits. Pompous college grad with neatly pressed slacks and LOTS of opinions takes on blue collar worker armed with FACTS.
That big blue wave is suffering massive shrinkage.
This guy knew his stuff! Boom!
I’ve said it before, Trump is not a supply sider. The country for most of it’s history pre-1900 funded itself on tariffs. Trump passed a massive corporate tax cut and middle class tax relief, but the Establishment didn’t cut spending. Conservative orthodoxy stated that consumption taxes are preferable to taxing work (income taxes), savings (401(K)s), and investment (profits/capital gains).
The reciprocal tax would be a consumption tax that would offset the corporate taxes that were cut. It would permit further reductions in corporate and income taxes and essentially return the US to a consumption tax system. What’s brilliant about it is that it would make jobs and product manufacturing for our domestic market more likely to be sourced in our country since domestic goods would not be taxed and it will force other countries to lower their trade barriers boosting our exports, which will produce more jobs at home.
These are the exact incentives that would further drive down unemployment and raise workforce participation and wages. Wage growth will lead to higher revenues and greater business investment as their their businesses expand. Greater investment will be plowed into workers boosting productivity and higher productivity will lead to higher profitability. Higher profits will boost the stock market and higher stock prices will generate a strong wealth effect boosting consumption. Higher consumption will boost GDP and GDP growth will be twofold because that increase consumption will not go to imports (because of the tax) but more to domestic goods. Higher GDP will reduce our deficit and our national debt. And a lower deficit and national debt will put a lid on long-term interest rates, boosting returns on investments, leading to a virtuous cycle that becomes an economic boom.
Trump has an economics degree from the Wharton School of Finance. He always says, “I was a pretty good student.” It is showing. MAGA!!
That was a quite the revealing segment.
Chuck was so gobsmacked by what he was hearing, it looked like he was about to cry.
Am I the only one who feels like a massive weight is being lifted off my shoulders everyday…
