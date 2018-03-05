NAFTA Round Seven Ends in Mexico City With Negligible Progress – USTR Lighthizer Remarks (Transcript)…

Dear Ambassador Lighthizer, love ya’ but enough already. After eight months, and seven rounds of negotiations, only six trade chapter agreements -out of 30- have been closed. It’s an election year in Mexico (July), Canada and the U.S. (November).
Time to cut bait; call the baby ugly; end the nonsense; stop the backslapping; put everyone out of their diplomatic misery, and finally make a formal NAFTA exit announcement in Washington DC.
Today, round #7 ends in Mexico City with no progress. Surprise fail. Here’s the trilateral presser (sorry, poor audio):
Other than the progressive Canadian ‘princess rainbow-sparkles’ stomping her feet and promising targeted political trade retaliation for U.S. Steel and Aluminum tariffs, there’s nothing newsworthy within the entire public conference. Below is a transcript of Ambassador Lighthizer’s full remarks as delivered.
Ambassador Lighthizer: Good Afternoon.
Let me begin by commending Secretary Guajardo for a terrific job hosting this seventh round of negotiations here in Mexico City. It is a privilege to return to this great city. Not long after I was last here, Mexico was struck by devastating earthquakes. Your nation’s rapid recovery from that tragedy shows the great strength of the Mexican people. You deserve our praise for that and our continued prayers and support.
I would like to thank both of you — Secretary Guajardo and Minister Freeland — for your hard work and for the hard work of your able staffs. We have to keep in mind that there were several hundred people working very long hours for several days during the course of this process. We are dealing with a large number of difficult issues, very technical issues, and I appreciate the efforts made by all negotiators.
In spite of this hard work, we have not made the progress that many had hoped in this round. We have closed out only three additional chapters: Good Regulatory Practices, Administration and Publication, and Sanitary and Phyto-sanitary Measures. We have also completed work on sectoral annexes related to chemicals and proprietary food formulas. And we are making substantial progress on Telecommunications and Technical Barriers to Trade. We have also agreed to include a chapter on energy.
These chapters are important and provide further evidence that all three countries want to upgrade and modernize NAFTA. But to complete NAFTA 2.0, we will need agreement on roughly 30 chapters. So far, after seven months we have completed just six. Now granted, these things tend to converge more towards the end of a negotiation.
As I have said since August, we have two major goals in these negotiations. First, we want to update NAFTA to address modern trade issues. All three countries agree that NAFTA is outdated, and I believe we should be able to reach agreement on new issues like digital trade, labor, and environment, intellectual property, and much more. We urge all parties to move more quickly on these issues.
Second, we believe that NAFTA should be rebalanced. This has been a longstanding U.S. concern about the treatment of our workers and businesses. From our point of view, among other things, changing the agreement so that it no longer encourages outsourcing, developing rules of origin that will fairly treat our manufacturing sector and workers, and reshaping the rules of government procurement are very important. We also need to make more progress on these points to conclude a new NAFTA. We continue to stress the need to act quickly.
Now our time is running very short. On July 1, as everyone here knows, Mexico will choose a new president. That campaign as I understand it begins in earnest just next month. But Mexico is not the only NAFTA country in the midst of elections. Both Ontario and Quebec have elections scheduled later this year. Finally, the United States has mid-term elections coming up in November. All of this complicates our work. I fear that the longer we proceed, the more political headwinds we will feel.
I also note that in all three countries, reaching an agreement at the negotiating table is only part of the process. In the United States, after an agreement in principle is concluded, our laws require public disclosure of text, further consultations, and numerous reports before it can be considered by Congress. Thus, in the U.S., we must resolve our outstanding issues soon to maintain the possibility of having this measure be considered by the current Congress.
As President Trump has said, we hope for a successful completion of these talks, and we would prefer a three-way, tripartite agreement. If that proves impossible, we are prepared to move on a bilateral basis, if agreement can be made.
We have tried to be clear and very specific about what we hope to see in a new NAFTA. We are prepared to work continuously to achieve a breakthrough. I understand that these talks are not easy for anyone. Each of us has our own political concerns. But we are at the point where we have very important decisions to be made. If the political will is there, I am certain that we have a path to a rapid and successful conclusion.
Thank you.
Adios Amigos!
Chicom guy is probably frantic to find a last minute way to move his (multi?)billion $ aluminum dumps across our border. Hope he gets a good haircut.
Negligible progress? The closer we get to the exit door, the more progress we make
Ain’t dat da trute!
Every important decision regarding the future of the United States has been arrogated to our adversaries, both external, and internal. The U.S. has surrendered its sovereignity.
Canada needs new leadership for sure.
Adios, Mexico!
Sounds like a long good-bye. Now we can pull those bi-lats from the bottom drawer and get busy.
Do it President Trump. Call it off and start from scratch.
So, what’s the “path to a rapid and successful conclusion?” Round 8? Or “sorry, fellas, with the heavy heart we have to terminate NAFTA?”
Ditto! When do we fold the tent and go home…CYa bye?
PLEASE, do not give me hope. This is not an election year in Canada. Only in mid-2019. Canadians have another 18 catastrophic months with the Sock-Boy and his mediocre team.
One door needs to close so another door can open. What a mess.
I give Lighthizer and his team commiserations for having to deal with economic illiterates. It was as if it was a remedial class, and the pupils are recalcitrant and unwilling to learn. Sometimes you just need to fail the class and wish them luck.
“Let me begin by commending Secretary Guajardo for a terrific job hosting this seventh round of negotiations here in Mexico City……”
Enough, yes…?
I’m with SD +& others here….Throw the Baby out with the bath water….Mexico & Canada have zero intentions of making equal& fair trade agreements with the US.
Why would they? Why would China? When you have the upper hand, you drag things out as long as you can. My question is, what authority does the President have to terminate it? Full authority? If so, get on with it.
Mexico City has great food. I’m sure that’s what he was talking about and why they waited until after this session to terminate.
I’m hoping for a sound bi-lat with MX that enforces border security, cooperation in exterminating cartels and criminal gangs and sets the stage for MX to be great for once. Best way, after the wall, to control immigration is to get MX working, so people who want to work can stay there.
CA will come along as soon as they see how great it is, sitting at the adults’ table of sovereign nations, instead of consigned to crumbs on the floor by globalists.
hmmmm. CA is seriously f’d up, alternate reality in the most literal senses.
dayallaxeded, lived in Mexico for many years but good food mostly in only a few cities like Mexico City, but goes down hill unless you want to eat monkey. I didn’t, thank you. But definitely better Mexican food there vs. the phony so-called mexican restaurants in the USA! Yuck! I cook the real stuff, thank you. Hopefully, there might be a meeting of the minds but considering that the PRI and other stupid parties always run, not much chance because they don’t want to lose money while their citizens are murdered by the cartels and druggers. Mexicans are known for a lot of things, but not for constructing real equipment as I worked in a company and everything had to be eyeballed and tested because they are not imprinted with the mechanical skills needed. In a car manufacturing company, most is done by important machinery so a car can actually be built. I found myself fixing most anything because I was doing a better job.
Your post got me thinking: Does the path to fixing California run through Mexico?
Maybe they all had a nice lunch.
Time for the TRADE TWO-STEP:
1. Impose the Steel and Aluminum Tariffs… on EVERYONE.
2. Cancel NAFTA.
3. Schedule Bilateral Trade Deal negotiations… how long do you want to feel those Tariffs?
Gotta make the world believers:
If we do this to NEIGHBORING Allies who don’t negotiate, guess what we’ll do to YOU.
OK, yes, that was the Three Step … couldn’t resist giving them the heads-up that it takes MONTHS to cut a deal and delaying getting in line could cost BILLIONS.
Ah ha! Ross Perot wasn’t the only one who heard that “ giant sucking sound” when Slick Willie was selling our national interests down the NAFTA rabbit-hole – DJT heard it, too! And now he’s going to fix it!!! Winning isn’t everything, it’s the ONLY thing!!!
BlackKnightRides, as I have mentioned before, many of us older bloggers here grew up in fair trade and the world all wanted to buy Made in USA products because of quality, and then along came the rotters to change that. What Trump is saying/doing is what we used to have so lump it Ryan, you who has never liked Trump but having to appear to do what he wants. You are a RINO and need to be replaced as Speaker and hopefully not ever elected again in your home state. I think those in Congress against Trump on fair trade are afraid of losing multi-bucks and that is not liked. However, they could represent us instead, now couldn’t they? Dream on!
Will ending NAFTA + steel&aluminum tarriffs+Italy elections+Britain’s creeping Brexit result in Mexico, Canada, Italy and Britain competing for an alpha position in the bliateral trade deal lineup?
Not off topic to mention because one thing ties in with another and everything ties in with money and trade.
I’m thinking it does create competition for the alpha position to be FIRST-IN PARTNER.
Each Bilateral Dealmaking cycle with a new Partner will develop a bigger American edge:
** Established “precedents” and “templates” to jump-start negotiations and cut cycle time.
• Refined “provisions” that yet more ERASE CHEATING OPTIONS to “get over”.
• Improved “measurement” capabilities to track “level of RECIPROCITY”
• Enhanced “monitoring” organization and technology to identify “VIOLATIONS”
• Expanded “skills and tactics” for overcoming objections
• Multiplied “counters” for closing gaps and taking the lumps out
Heard today that two NEW parties have formed in Italy ready to pitch out the very old and robbery to what truly will benefit Italy, its workers, and getting ride of hundreds of thousands of migrants. I say good for you and do it! Another country sick and tired of the leeching migrants.
Just now looking at the pic of the negotiators and while I usually try to stay away from commenting on people’s looks, CA’s princess sparkles is some kinda sway-backed. If she were a horse, she’d be put out to pasture. They’re not sending their best!
Just like Mexico’s illegals.
dayallaxeded, I just think she is trying to stand tall and be relevant, while along she has not been. On the other hand, what do we expect with Socks running the show and the country down hill and she was sent by him to just complain.
And don’t forget, didn’t Justin sign Canada onto the TPP a couple weeks ago, which basically puts all those partners in line to screw us like China has been doing through their backdoor of NAFTA all these years?
Time to walk away… and begin the bilateral trade deals IMO, being very cautious with any/all countries that are participating in the TPP so they don’t try to get their nose under our tent, following China’s example.
Thankfully, PDJT has the best negotiators for We the People!
I love how the media completely ignores this writing on the wall.
Or maybe they just do not have the smarts to understand.
