Sunday Talks – Peter Navarro vs Jake Tapper: Steel and Aluminum Tariffs…

Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro appears on CNN with Jake Tapper to discuss pending steel and aluminum tariffs. During the interview Navarro rightly outlined the possibility of some product “exemptions” but there no country “exclusions” for new trade tariffs.
What the media refuse to explain (willful blindness), on the country exclusion aspect, is that Chinese steel dumping doesn’t come from China alone. China uses proxy countries in Asia as shipment depots to avoid tariffs. Additionally, China use Mexico and Canada in North America as destinations for their steel product to gain tariff-free NAFTA access to the U.S. market. The only way to avoid their use of proxy shipment hubs is to tax all steel and aluminum globally.
.
I listened to a bit of the Larry Kudlow radio show today. Clueless to the end. All he could say is that a tariff is a tax, a tariff is a tax, … Then he was on about Canada is our friend, why is Trump doing this to an ally! LOL.
Whatever, it’s all good.
LikeLiked by 8 people
In a sense, it is a tax…that the US-based company has to pay in the form of wages, benefits, real taxes, insurance, regulatory compliance (capital outlays), licensing, and so on. So, if a US corporation pays it in order to sell to the US market, why not everyone else?
As to being a cost borne by US citizens, it is. We set our standard of living, and that’s the way it goes. If we decide we don’t like it and want to downgrade or lessen the overhead, we can. But it’s our call.
The best thing about it, though, is that it normalizes within the US. There will always be stratification within the US (the 1% vs the 5% vs the masses), but the spread will be much lower. That is, the lower rungs will be closer to the higher rungs than would be the case in a porous border for products and illegal labor.
Said another way, the rich will always be rich, but they’ll pull away from the masses in a “global market” vs. an appropriately regulated (it’s gotta be rational and proper) US/World market. BTW, I do not aspire to protectionism, but like all balances in life, there are boundaries to all behaviors…trade is one of them.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Good explanation… you’re right when you can get cheaper labor you will… look if these people play by the same rules then they can import without tarriffs however if they paid their workers decent wages and complied with applicable testing standards as well as environmental standards then they would not be able to dump their products.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If a company in Country X had to abide by OSHA, EPA, DOL, ADA, Obamacare (plus State versions of same), civil/product liability, and fund the courts, law enforcement, $chools, use premium priced energy (CA!), and otherwise pay the freight to keep up a heavy, arguably inefficient, 1st world infrastructure, pay employees destination wages (destination means the nation is not a 3rd world shiff-hole, and wages are one draw), then what do you think would be the result?
Why, barring geographically-based comparative advantage, the cost of the product would be identical to that of the US supplier. Imagine that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One example with massive costs for being here vs other places:
In America, every company and school has to have a licensed copy of the Microsoft Windows operating system.
In China, they buy one licensed copy for the entire office, factory or school and make illegal copies for the rest of the computers. If the newer OS disk will only work with one drive, then they clone the drives.
LikeLike
Exactly
LikeLike
“protectionism” is a code word that was coined by the Globalists that was given a “bad” connotation so that they could foist their plan to strip us of our wealth and independence (sovereignty) for their own amusement.
Quite a few of these people already have more money than they could ever spend in their lifetimes.
But they are insatiably addicted to it (power & wealth) just as the poor drug junkie is to the quest for some type of euphoria to escape reality.
Mark 8:36 For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The show I heard yesterday, I don’t know if it was a re-run or what, he said near same thing but he also admitted at one point that he probably is a globalist. Before he made that admission I THINK he said that the global corporatists don want the taxes.
LikeLike
So says Kudlow who probably agreed with Roberts on his Obamacare tax/penalty nonsense.
Why can’t someone stand up to that idiot and say: “Yeah Larry, it is a tax but also a penalty. It is a penalty first – and it is aimed at Traitor companies bypassing Made-In-USA products for Chinese and other crap …. it only becomes a tax when they pass it along to their dumb customers.” Seriously, just call him a Traitor to his face and dare him to counter it.
These corrupt SOB’s only get away with this nonsense because no-one questions their lack of patriotism. It’s that simple. I’m from NYC, I know them, they will crumble when confronted and if the Traitor meme gets momentum they will fold like the cowards they are. They exist in a bubble, insulated from our opinions, reading NYT, WSJ and WaPo and watching talking heads all on the same page. They see Trump and us as aliens from another planet. But they are weak and spineless when confronted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Larry Kudlow is WRONG. So is Stephen Moore. Period. 🙂
LikeLike
That chart displaying world steel production by country was staggering. I had no idea we lagged that significantly behind so many countries.
Is there any information available on what tariffs countries like China and India place on American steel exports to them (if there are even any exports)? That would really help to put this issue in perspective. My understanding is that they levy tariffs on all of the products we attempt to export to them and that is a major reason our exports are low and are trade deficits are so high.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I did try to search to find China’s tariff rates on US steel but didn’t find anything useful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have no fear, Sundance already covered it hear:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/24/wilbur-ross-shreds-globalists-at-davos-we-dont-intend-to-abrogate-leadership-but-leadership-is-different-from-being-a-sucker-and-being-a-patsy/#more-144971
LikeLike
Yes, at Davos, the Wilbur challenged the roomful of economic ministers, “do any of you claim to have as low tariffs as the US?” There were no takers.
LikeLike
I have to admit that Tapper treated Navarro much better than FOX did on Friday morning. FOX has been utterly hysterical to the point of “jumping the shark” on this issue.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I found that very interesting… no more exaggerated expressions or butting in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, T99. Excellent interview. Tapper conducted himself well and asked appropriate questions, and Navarro was calm, en pointe and convincing. Rappers started the snark-and-dumb-question routine near the end, and Navarro handled it masterfully. No hysterics; all valuable info. A rare and decent interview.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Haha – even with proofreading, spellcheck sneaks in and makes such funny substitutions. Tapper, not “Rappers”. Sorry. 🤓
LikeLiked by 3 people
That you for explaining about the rappers!
LikeLike
Hehe.
LikeLike
I type on a computer and still miss little goofs. I had to turn spell check completely off on my tablet and minimize it on the smart phone (neither of which I use here).
That “auto-complete” feature can be handy, but also maddening at times.Especially when you cannot override it, no matter how many times you try.
LikeLike
So true. 😉
LikeLike
Yup, Maria should have waited to have her coffee until after the PN segment!
LikeLike
I thought Tapper was MUCH more fair in his interview than Wallace. He asked good questions and allowed Navarro time to answer. Wallace cut him off and badgered him with a bit of hysteria.
LikeLiked by 1 person
>>FOX has been utterly hysterical to the point of “jumping the shark” on this issue.
Murdoch has a Chinese media presence.
Trump is hurting China — and Murdoch’s — bottom line.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If this country wants to regenerate rich people in the future?
What’s wrong with doing something besides HT?
Without competition, the product rots because it’s inbred.
Same family or group doing the same dam thing.
And bribing DC to keep it that way!
Like our education for the last 150 years.
LikeLike
We the People could just pay the bribes to the Clintons, Bushes, Obamas, Democrats, Rino’s, CoC, etc. directly and not have to let them sell or give our products, resources and military information to other countries.
We know they are traitors but I think we could probably just pay them ourselves instead of having other countries pay them and letting the other countries take everything from us.
We could just think of it as paying “protection money” to the mob so they don’t steal our stuff, burn our buildings down or kill us. It would be cheaper and more honest in the long run.
Of course, the best case scenario is having military tribunals pit these traitors in Gitmo.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They just redid Gitmo. It is too good for them. Besides, we will need the space there for the jihadis.
Where is a much older, more run down federal penitentiary that we can put them? I just thought of Alcatraz.
LikeLike
Elizabeth,
I think we should the get the deplorables to get an old “A” team and take them out.
“Of course, the best case scenario is having military tribunals pit these traitors in Gitmo.”
We could only wish.
That right was right,
and wrong has hardship.
Human’s can be bribed.
LikeLike
The American citizen has been exploited by EVERY country for decades. We the People pay and pay as we slip into poverty while other countries, with poor management and leadership use our money to keep their countries propped up, e.g. EU uses OUR money to keep their socialism going, Canada depends on USA to defend them so they don’t spend money of a military, etc.. Of course, they will scream when the free money is stopped and they actually have to run their countries on their own.
It’s time the USA end the “Great Society” which has morphed into supporting the world. President Trump is working to save the USA by removing the parasites, both foreign and domestic.
LikeLiked by 10 people
FL_GUY: Fending-off the parasites at the individual level is also important, and requires constant vigilence. Especially as an owner of small busineses, I am constantly trying to minimize the predations of the state and of other companies large and small, who want a piece of flesh or a few drops of blood for nothing in return. It’s a constant drag; like barnacles on a ship hull. You keep chipping-away and the barnacles keep coming back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is a lot of “stuff” deeply embedded everywhere for the past 30-40 years or so that has to be uprooted and pulled out like weeds, so that it does not regrow.
Hell, poison the ground so it does not regrow after we are gone. New legislation towards MAGA and KEEPING it that way, perhaps?
The NAFTA posts by Sundance a couple of days ago point the way of what has to change. Our POTUS knows this, it is our job to spread these links to educate others.
LikeLike
God, I love Navarro/Trump on Trade. We are witnessing huge change. Make America great Again!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Does world steel production include recycled steel? Isn’t a lot of our used steel shipped for recycling purposes to China? I read somewhere that they take our used steel, dope it down, and then resell it to us as an inferior grade steel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right—when people keep talking about Canada being our biggest trader of steel—they FAIL to say it is re-processed steel from China !! And it is inferior to ours.
They ALSO fail to mention how much these “complaining” countries are charging US in tariffs for our products. It should be said that way so the average person understands instead of saying “trade deficits”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same thing happens to us here in Germany. There’s a metal recycling yard not far away from here where there’s old and VERY sturdy (the way they USED to be made) machinery and scrap metal heading for cleaning and then China, which will end up being made into “Cheap Chinese Crap” and sold back to us for a multiple of what we sold it to them for; very little value having been added, if at all, and the steel itself being suspect, at best…
They’ve become a sort of universal crooked drug dealer: secretly water-down the product, and sell it to the highest bidder…
I keep thinking of the replacement span (WilliBrown™) on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, put in to replace the part (barely) damaged by the Loma Prieta earthquake. They have had NOTHING but trouble with the concrete, the rebar, the metal parts, etc. ever since it was said to be “completed”. I suspect (and fear) that should another large quake occur, that span would drop in its entirety, not just one segment…
Apparently we have neither the cranes/other equipment, the expertise, nor the skilled workers to build such a span. China supplied all three (or so the libtard CA media said)…
That has to CHANGE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thai you, Sundance, for explaining how China uses proxies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My (heavily inflated) 1cents worth –
When one buys goods, at “lower prices” from another country, goods that one could well make oneself, even if at a “higher” price, that is not economy, but rather exploitation, generally of labor, both of the home country and the foreign country. Only certain middlemen benefit.
Free market comparisons only operate correctly within a given social political unit. The only things it is economic to buy from abroad are things that cannot be had at home, which includes as a limit case also some specialty and luxury goods. One is relying on an artificially imposed barrier to do otherwise. It is a type of arbitrage.
Imagine what would happen if the lower price good supplying country and the purchasing country were to be united. The price difference would tend to disappear and equalize. The only reason this equalization is not happening, then, is the national barrier.
So one is trying to have the barrier to enjoy the cheap prices, and also not have it, to be able to access the goods.
“Dumping” is a particularly intensified form of this, but actually most low price foreign buying is really dumping too.
Once this kind of exploitation has been operating for a while, it will be hard and painful to a degree to stop, because of the internal dislocations that have established themselves in the home county and the foreign country. Wages and cost of living may have moved too high in general, so that, as the mantra goes, “you can’t get people to take those jobs”. Knowledge and skills may be completely lost. The foreign country is growing and developing at the home country‘s structural expense.
It’s a sin to try to get something for nothing. “The first taste is free”, yeah right. Justice will find you out.
Pray for President Trump and his administration, that God will guide them in all prudence, and protect them from their enemies. Almighty God, as You Know and as You will, have mercy on us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly right.
Where are the SJW’s who babble about “fair trade” and “fair wages” concerning clothing and golf clubs when it comes to the steel and aluminum industries?
LikeLike
Is just the raw product, i.e., steel and aluminum that has the US tariff imposed… or also the imported finished products made of steel and aluminum?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The target is raw unfinished steel/aluminum. Therein lies the deceit (conflating, if you want to be polite) raw (ingots, sheets and tubes) with finished products (cars, equipment etc)
China controls over half the world market in raw steel/aluminum, thanks to massive subsidies of local smelters. Canada buys a lot of it to produce finished products which in turn is sold to us. Yeah, Canada exports, as finished products, whatever was cited by Chris while China only exports 2%.
Trump doesn’t have a problem with Canada importing steel and aluminum from American smelters and sending back finished products.
National security is simply ensuring that we have not just one smelter but several healthy competitors here in the US, that have the capability to build whatever we need in case of global wars and unrest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As PDJT said we can’t have security if we can’t supply our security needs.
Really pretty simple for most but lost on so many.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Globalists no likey. Notice that Fake Jake tried to use a WEAKER security argument to argue against the basics. CUNNING THEY ARE.
LikeLike
If anyone thought Trump was going to cut taxes and raise our overall debt should’ve known better. Trump is raising taxes to create jobs and to pay down the debt. Tariffs are what actually funded the US government before the income tax was implemented. Most nations have a VAT tax in addition to their income taxes. Trump’s reciprocal tax is essentially a sales tax meant to balance trade and protect our industries. If other nations refuse to balance trade by buying our goods then we will tax their products the same way they tax ours to level the playing field.
From a fiscal perspective, I hope Trump continues to tax US consumers for buying foreign goods. It will eventually balance trade, keep our deficits down and straighten out our industrial might. Now we just need an energy policy that makes us an exporting power (more nukes and hydro/geo please) and infrastructure spending that will enable more business expansion and we will have an economy second to known the rest of this century. MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
For the sake of conservatives who might not get it. If am not mistaken in my conservative orthodoxy, consumption taxes are preferable to income taxes and taxes on capital/savings. Trump has reduced income taxes and taxes on savings/capital and is replacing those taxes with consumption taxes like the gas and import taxes. Trump is not a supply-sider. He doesn’t believe that growth will pay for tax cuts. That’s an academic deal. Trump is a business man who understands cash flows and he’s going to replace “bad”taxes with “good” taxes, which are the consumption taxes. He’s not going to blow up the debt like Reagan did with his tax cuts and Obama did with his stimulus. He’s going to pay for his tax cut and he’s going to pay for his infrastructure program like a responsible adult.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For nearly a century and half, our country got by on consumption taxes. The 16th amendment gave congress direct access to we the people, breeching a wall of separation instituted by the founders between the federal and us.
Income taxes gives the government too much information about us and our income/spending, then uses the barrel of the gun to force us to comply.
Next term, we need to focus on repealing both the 16th and 17th.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course, for savers, consumption taxes are taxing our money twice. I saved my whole life for retirement with after-tax savings. Taxing those again as I spend them with consumption taxes just gives the government a second bite.
That being said, I still support the tariffs because they are good for America.
LikeLike
After those taxes, if you want to leave something substantial to your heirs, that gets taxed again, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, you would think saving is a bad thing the way the government punishes it.
LikeLike
I hear you about the double taxation. But we have to start somewhere! Let’s get rid of the income tax and tax consumption. Trump should continue to lower income taxes and raise consumption taxes and the GOP should make it a goal to do away with income taxes and taxes on savings. Forget supply side economics!
Hopefully in Trump’s 2nd term, he gets rid of income taxes for middle class or eliminate corporate taxes with another substantial income tax cut and implements the reciprocal tax on imports. If you buy American, you don’t get taxed! MAGA!
LikeLike
Can’t agree with you when your solution means I pay double taxes. That kind of after the fact change in the rules without grandfathering people who followed the rules is why people hate government.
It’s simple enough to credit people for tax paid savings to exempt them from the consumption tax. The fact you never hear that proposed tells me that it is a deliberate tax grab. Everyone without significant tax-paid savings is ok with it because it doesn’t affect them.
Then in a few years they add a “temporary” income tax for some emergency, and -everyone- is double taxed.
I’ve seen this on the local level where they increase sales tax to lower property tax, and then raise property tax back up later.
LikeLike
Trump’s tariff might add 9 billion to cost of finished American made products and it’s the end of the world.
Just one Oboobie EPA regulation adds 100 billion and all taken together, Oboobie added 1.5 trillion in added costs and we get crickets from the uniparty.
Go, Trump, go.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Plus, any tariff charged is income to the federal government, reducing the deficit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about saying, “We need aluminum and steel to build tanks, warplanes, and warships. What are we supposed to do, rely on countries that have been hostile to us in the past? Are we supposed to count on them selling us steel, whether directly or indirectly, if we have to go up against one of their allies?”
And he needs to debunk this “Canada, Canada” thing. Not sure why he isn’t bluntly saying that China channels steel through Mexico and Canada, neither of which has a legit steel industry themselves.
Scratching my head on this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any of you ever heard of “one-way” containers? A one way container is simply a result of the trade imbalance.
It is cheaper for China to build a container to ship 40 tons of crap to us and build another container to ship the next load, than to return it to China and reload it.
Ponder that a while.
Admittedly, that’s great news for someone looking to buy a couple to build a home with. Or to use them as a cheap onsite storage unit.
It also indicates there’s not enough of these containers being shipped back to China, or wherever, loaded with our goods.
I think I saw somewhere in Youtube videos dedicated to repuropsing containers as housibg units that there are over 11k units each year in the US for sale as “once used, like new” . Hard to believe when there are tons of other units in circulation that are rode hard before junked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just like a Sidewinder doesn’t directly dart at his prey, China sidewinds their inferior steel through our “friends.” They are the direct perpetrators of the bite.
Remember the candy a few years back that came from Canada but really came from China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s happened to Tapper? This was a respectable interview…was CNN threatened in some way? Ever since that disastrous town hall meeting, Tapper has gone fair. Opposite with Chris Wallace…that was a totally disrespectful interview and he would not let Navarro answer the questions…
LikeLike
I’ve seen both Navarro interviews and am able to judge the moderators. I’m no fan of Yapper. But he just proved to me he is way more fair than Crissy. How does Wallace even still have a job? Please everyone. Stop watching his show. Give your support to Bartiromo instead.
LikeLike
Watch both interviews with jake tapper and chris Wallace….it’s a damned shame when tapper is more civil than Wallace, whose supposed to be onour side! That says a LOT. Wallace is a RINO shill….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wallace hasn’t pretended to be on our side since Trump showed up. I’m floored that so many of my conservative friends still think FN is a conservative channel.
LikeLike
The need for local production, manufacturing and food production are good examples of the real principle of subsidiarity. PDJT knows this.
LikeLike
I need to see links to verify proxy shipment hubs to the U.S. market. I’m searching for data because this argument is a game changer. Any help? Difficult to research
LikeLike
I think “they” made it that way on purpose – so most people would not know what is going on and those that wanted to find out would encounter a lot of difficulty.
Sort of like when Ann Coulter was looking for immigrant statistics (especially relating to crime, etc. ) for one of her later books. The government was deliberately NOT inquiring about that, just about everything else
LikeLike
Lots of people saying Tapper is “fair.” With all due respect, that’s “battered conservative syndrome.”
He asked lots of very hard questions he would never in a million years ask a Democrat. Hard questions are reserved for Republicans. Also, politeness should be expected — conservatives see it as some kind of special consideration.
Tapper also pulled some dirty tricks, like facts that are “accurate lies”– U.S. imports only 2% of its steel from China, failing to mention that China sells massive quantities of steel to the U.S. through 3rd parties.
In short, it was an unfairly tough, albeit civil-toned, interview.
LikeLike
I don’t consider myself a conservative, at least not on all things, I was a leftist most of my life…so battered conservative syndrome, no. Anyway, it was better than Wallace’s.
LikeLike
The way I understand it – Mexico nor Canada makes/produce steel or aluminum; rather, they sell us Chinese steel and aluminum dumped into their Nations (via NAFTA abuse). With that in mind, why would Peter Navarro simply state such??
It would real easy for most of the public to understand a simple statement (the simple truth) , such as – “Most of the steel the US imports is Chinese produced steel that is dumped into Mexico and Canada in a deliberate plan to abuse NAFTA”…and “Canada and Mexico are not producing these products (steel and aluminum), they are acting as a distributor of Chinese steel and aluminum”….etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I have to say Tapper was far better than Wallace interview wise. Wallace was having a meltdown. Loved it
LikeLike
Jim Cramer had it halfway correct on Friday, recognizing that the tariffs are aimed at China. But no one ever explains how China launders steel through proxy countries.
2 min 52 sec
LikeLike