Sunday Talks – Peter Navarro vs Jake Tapper: Steel and Aluminum Tariffs…

Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro appears on CNN with Jake Tapper to discuss pending steel and aluminum tariffs. During the interview Navarro rightly outlined the possibility of some product “exemptions” but there no country “exclusions” for new trade tariffs.

What the media refuse to explain (willful blindness), on the country exclusion aspect, is that Chinese steel dumping doesn’t come from China alone. China uses proxy countries in Asia as shipment depots to avoid tariffs. Additionally, China use Mexico and Canada in North America as destinations for their steel product to gain tariff-free NAFTA access to the U.S. market. The only way to avoid their use of proxy shipment hubs is to tax all steel and aluminum globally.

