Peter Navarro Pushes Back Against False Narrative from GOPe and Wall Street Financial Class – America First Economic Policy…

U.S. Steel and Aluminum tariffs are just one component of a larger economic issue. Bringing back U.S. production on those sectors is vital to the infrastructure of a manufacturing and production economy. Modern Wall Street is centered on multinational interests within economic globalism. Weaken the trade grip of the multinational corporations and their financial manipulation upon the U.S. economy, and Wall Street will drop… this is not difficult to predict. This is also necessary.
Last week President Trump spoke candidly with the White House assembly of U.S. Governors about the critical need to re-evaluate their position(s) on trade. President Trump’s remarks were direct, but also nuanced toward the audience. A few hours later the White House announced President Trump had promoted his economic guru, Peter Navarro to be Assistant to The President.
Mr. Navarro’s job is to counter the false narrative from the GOPe, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Wall Street crowd. Cue the audio visual demonstration (two video segments):
.
Segment #2 below:
.
Where *is* everybody? 🙂
The Trump team has nerves of steel. And aluminum
The man of steel is able to bend steel in his bare hands.
Indeed!!
Wow, that is a nice one. Making me hot…oh sorry.
Aluminum melts quick an can easily be bent.
It’s Friday, and things are good. Trump won, not the sea hag, so… see you Monday.
Poor Maria. She tries hard. But unfortunately she’s bought into the magical “free market” propaganda that the Wall Street Journal and Chamber of Commerce have been pushing for several decades. It’s so hard for her to accept the fact that tariffs can actually be a good thing for our country.
“Free Market” is similar to “Socialist Utopia.” That is, neither of them exist in reality, only in academics. The world economy does not operate as a free market economy. Perhaps companies in two countries might be able to trade products/services freely, but typically only if a bilateral trade agreement exists to that effect.
These types of trade agreements typically enforce subsidy restrictions to prevent Governments from artificially deflating the price of the products/services.
The reality is that China is a MASSIVE cheater in this specific regard and we have done nothing about it for so many years.
Laura Ingraham pointed out on her show last night that both GWB & Obama put tariffs on Chinese goods. The markets and pundits did not have major tantrums back then.
Heck, the EU put tariffs on Chinese steel of up to 36% not 2 years ago! I understand that some countries might get miffed that Trump is making these tariffs global, but it makes sense in that the concern is China will just use other countries to “launder” their exports and avoid US tariffs. The answer is bilateral trade agreements that prevent that behavior, of course.
Sandra Smith on FNC was positively rude to Navarro this morning. He kept trying to point out the economic costs (minimal) while she interrupted about armaggedon.
Wow snarky, I saw that and was also upset about her rude, inpatient and out right hostile treatment of Navarro. I tuned in just to hear what HE had to say not listen to her bullying. She has ALWAYS been a never Trumper. Hemmer had better get ride of her or his numbers are going down. Stuart Varney is on at the same time, you get a much more balanced perspective along with lots of humor. I don’t watch outnumbered anymore because of her and Harf.
luckily I’m usually at work when Outnumbered is on. (I really like Harris Faulkner who follows Outnumbered…)
Turn off Fox News. Watch OAN. Cut the cable. I did it, after months of agony deciding. Now I am like, “I should have done this years ago.
There is so much streaming now. You can even cut the cable and still watch FOX with On Demand Now. 35.00 a month for all the cable channels.
I’m the primary caregiver to my invalid dad and FNC entertains him better than CNN…
Well there are always the exceptions. Fox News is way better than CNN, that I can tell you.
You should check out On Demand now. It’s cheap, and Fox is there.
No cable needed. Only high speed internet, and if your dad wants to watch it on TV as opposed to the computer. Get an Amazon firestick. On sale now for 29.00
Those were token moves. Everyone knows Trump is serious about trade. They see this as putting pressure on Canada and Mexico in NAFTA negotiations.
No…she is right–Navarro admits she is right, his position is YES there will be an increase in product manufacturing BUT the jobs created from the expansion of the steel manufactures will offset that.
And Americans agree and don’t give a damn to pay a little more to have things mad in the USA!
Fle– I have to agree with you I am sick of replacing things in 6 months from cheap products !
Yep. Made in America, more expensive, but lasts forever.
Made in China, might be cheap, but lucky if it lasts a week.
It used to be called free and fair trade.
I’ve always thought her analyses were kind of on the superficial side.
Volatility will necessarily go up. The former status quo enriched a few globalist entities at the expense of Americans. A shake up was necessary. After the readjustment everyday Americans will be in a better position than they have ever been.
One other reason why the tariffs are necessary is because when the infrastructure plan goes through, we need to use American steel and aluminum or all we’ll end up doing is enrich China. You could see President Trump warming up for this when he insisted that Keystone XL would only be approved if they used American steel in its construction.
Wall St couldn’t care less about this. The traders are simply using it like any other news to make their weekly payday. They make the same money whether the market goes down or up, so long as it MOVES.
The Reality is that the USA is the only major economy that is Consumption driven. China and Germany (among others) are investment and export driven. Their demographics make Consumption led growth impossible.
Consequently, they can either stop dumping into the US market and play nice or they can shut down their plants and move production to the USA which lowers transportation costs, lowers energy costs (significantly) and puts them on the right side of the trade wall.
Fact: The US economy is the least trade dependent economy in the world. And, 2/3rds of our trade is with our neighbors Canada and Mexico.
There are trillions at stake and God knows how many millions in corruption and graft.
BlackKnightRides wrote the following:
President Trump’s Trade ACTIONS will be his most enduring gifts to a Sustainable American Future … for our freedoms, our families and our citizen friends.
China’s pervasive economic entanglement cannot be overstated, beginning with our national defense reliance on steel and aluminum as critical basic materials inputs.
• You can’t begin to manufacture defense equipment from lumber or plastic.
• China has selectively underbid production of critical defense equipment components.
• They can instantly disrupt entire supply chains by withholding materials or production.
• Those supply chains extend FAR beyond defense industries, to include energy exploration and production, power generation and transmission, gas and water utilities, highway-rail-air transportation and telecommunications.
• Then consider China’s ability to disrupt or cripple shipping for an America completely dependent on imports of ALL INDUSTRIAL-MANUFACTURED GOODS and exports of ENERGY.
• Beyond sinking ships bound TO and FROM America, consider how easy it is to shut down traffic through the Panama Canal, around the alternative southern-passages bottlenecks past South America and Africa, and through the island passages to Asia.
Thank the Lord that President Trump is hammering down on RECIPROCAL TRADE … just in time.
I responded with the following:
BKR that is the ultimate game changer! It would have these countries decide rather quickly to lower their tariffs on our products and will allow us to once again win because American made products are head and shoulders above the rest of the world.
That decision alone would add 4% to 5% each quarter and each year to our GDP! We will be living in the 7% to 8%. The same way China, India and others are currently.
We will be able to kill our entire deficit in less than 10 years.
I heard this am that Australia demanded an exemption to the tariffs when the pm was here and now they are going public with that demand. The 1st thing that came to mind is their relationship with China. How big of a deficit does Aus run with china vs USA? OR is it something else they want🤔?
Gil our President understand the game of Wacko-Mole! Every country begging for a deal from this tariff realizes it allows them to become the middle man for Chinese steel. The Chinese will pass it through Australia. Our President is going to tell the world next week that the tariff on steel and aluminum is on every single country. NO EXCEPTIONS!
SD retweeted this last night! It is a perfect example of what these bastards do!
Ty. If we were to enter a war without our own steel it wiuld be very bad juju. And the people who could learn that trade now need to do it before the old timers are gone.
Exactly! Our kids and grand kids are the ones that are going to benefit greatly by our President and TRUMPISM!
Everyone needs to understand that one day some county China, Iran Russia, India etc… will think they can take on the USA. It will be a country or an axis of counties with the capability of war production. Imagine if we were in pre-WWII Japan’s shoes or Germany where another country could shut off oil supplies or helium supplies. Imagine no steel for ships, planes, tanks.
Does anyone remember in Apartided South African days the political maneuvering our government did in those days? It at the time was our supply of Titanium for plane production.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! The first step in disarming a country is to destroy their manufacturing base. We are quite nearly there. We won WWII because we could out manufacturer any country on the planet. Now we let the Clintons and others completely destroy our ability to defend ourselves. Just as they want to leave us defenseless in our homes by banning guns. They have left us defenseless on the world stage by removing our ability to supply our military with weapons to defend our nation.
Seems pretty simple when viewed like that.
Thanks Flep!
The same folks who sold our country out and oversaw it’s deconstruction into a “service based economy” now become the town criers warning us of impending doom should Trump reverse course follow through on his campaign promises and turn this ship around. The demons are always the loudest and most vicious right before they’re exorcized
Servant based economy.
FIFY
“All your work products and all your taxpayments and all your workers…are belong to us”
LikeLike
Hey, Maria, why haven’t the big companies I am sure you have stock in not lowered their prices after the huge 14% cut in their taxes and yet you worry about a slight rise in steel and aluminum. Be interesting to see what Maria and her husband are invested in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.wisdomtree.com/bannerads/etf-investments?mrkgcl=932&mrkgadid=3039498727&rkg_id=h-381a515291201f12621ef8a11998ba42_t-1520023040&adpos=1t1&creative=103147473629&device=t&matchtype=b&network=g&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5MvniL_O2QIVkrrACh3pPgHjEAAYASAAEgJHa_D_BwE
Some one should ask these doomsayer Congressmen who is giving them their advice to be so absolute PT is getting “bad advice”.
Great observation.
I think the national security argument will be the one that wins the day. It shows where the GOPe and Wall Street investment class loyalties lie, and it’s NOT with America or her survival as a free and prosperous nation.
I have one simple solution for the Wall Street money-movers who are panicking: invest in the U.S. companies rather than the foreign companies.
Another positive article written in support of Tariffs: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/tariffs-on-steel-aluminum-are-long-overdue-2018-03-02
My teachers in school were mostly Vets from the Pacific campaign as we had a base setup by the USMC for rehab on marines returning from the island campaigns. I will always remember my teacher explaining that there was two wars that could destroy a nation and one was the military and the other was through the economy.
They know militarily we can’t be defeated so they have attacked us through our economy and our government. Anyone that lived through the fifties can see easily what they have done to our economy. We have been at war economically and our government has been helping them along. Trump knows this and so does anyone paying attention.
The congress critters against this are either bought or blackmailed. You can’t say you support our nation and then sell it out.
I clearly remember my father “fada rapa rapafadadin” when he came home with a brand new car that cost more than his house which he had built in 51……for 16k, ….while he was bringing home 89 dollars a week.
I may be wrong, but I once heard before that the countries that can produce more steel than their military opponents always win the war.
Would love to know how much of 42 % of imports of aluminum from Canada are dumped from other countries?
If it raw Aluminum ore, none of it. People do not realize the “environment loving” Canadians have ripped up their land to sell allot of special raw metals around the world.
If its finished metal specialty products, then all of it.
If its raw ore, its 100% Canadian. People do not often hear how the “conservation minded” Canadians have ripped up their country-side strip mining special metals for export.
If is finished metal products, it is 100% dumped and laundered via NAFTA.
Love this tweet… and trying to educate myself on what Sundance tweeted…not much on the subject…. any information on that would be helpful
I’d be concerned about the extra cost of a twist off for my favorite beverage
Solution:
Bottle opener made in America, by Americans, with American Steel. 🙂
It never ceases to amaze how those who claim this is anti-“free trade” declare it is bad for the US to level the playing field for their critical industries and workers but its OK for everybody else.
Reminds me of an old (sorry folks) Cosby skit about a coin toss between Custer and Sitting Bull…”Cuss” you called heads but its tails, “Sit” says you and your boys got to sit at the bottom of that hill while all the Indians ride over you.
What it comes down to is that they do not care if domestic producers go out of business. They think anything that hurts “the consumer” is bad. However, one can not consume without producing or, in the case of folks on government assistance, someone producing for them.
I never understood why some conservatives understand that restrictions on certain freedoms are necessary for the health of the country (drugs, alcohol, gambling, euthanasia). If all anyone cares about is getting the cheapest price possible for any product, sometimes this can lead to a decline in the health of the country. These cases often need corrected.
Market up strongly today, which is a good sign for a Friday/end-of-the-week close.
Seems traders are ho-humming GOPe hair-pulling.
Addendum:
Sundance posted in another thread that we should be expecting to see the markets go down over time in the short term, for reasons he spelled out.
Please set your expectations accordingly.
Ben Sasse who studied history liberal arts degrees … Knows anything about economics or business.
Us companies got huge tax cut and reform along with continuous cuts in regulation, which are stealth tax increases…. So STFU with hair fire crap.
Video 2: These are the a-h0les that got us into this mess. 😉
Hatch-give-my-seat-to-Romney and Sasse-liberal-arts.
Yep. Those two know steel alright. Those two comprehend trade deals alright. Those two know all there is to know about the uses for aluminum and steel within our national security, infrastructure, military.
They are not sending their best to the MSM cameras, folks. Stupid people say stupid things.
I keep being reminded of
Everyone talks about cost of steel and aluminum increase due to the tariff. I do not think it will happen. China and India and South Korea have so much overcapacity that if anyone increase the price, the other country will keep the cost low to keep their mills running and take market share. Just think what China is going to do with all the mountain of steel that they over produce every year? they will lower the cost even at the loss to keep mills running and people employed. This tariff might not save the US steel industry yet but at least China will pay some of our Federal deficit. China would not dare to retaliate to risk even further all out trade war with Trump and lose 400B trade surplus with US and so is the world. Previous President backed down because other countries know we don’t want trade war with their retaliation. Trump is welcome the trade war and call all of them bluffs. Trump already hangs the “reciprocal tariff” out to warn them. This is high stake poker and Trump is holding Royal Flush and he will win
Great post!
I remember watching that round table from a few weeks back and our President said that certain countries will eat the tariffs because they need to make sure their people still have jobs. We know he was talking specifically about China.
China has 50 ghost cities that have almost no one living in them. They look like modern US cities. The reason they build them is to make sure that their population are constantly working so that they don’t return back to the fields and could eventually rise up against the government.
Our President is an EXTREMELY smart man and knows that the US Government will make out BIGLY on those taxes. Goes right into the government coffer.
Just watch what it means in terms of the deficit and our GDP. You will see it more next year than this year since many countries overproduced in 2017 knowing that this day was coming. AMERICA FIRST!
This is a real tough issue. There are valid arguments on both sides. There are also well respected pro-Trump people on both sides. I think both sides expect and are willing to suffer some short term pain but the divide is the long term affects. It’s probably to simplistic to call it principle verses practical because both sides of the argument can lay claim to their version of each.
I suppose the tie-breaker for me on this issue is trust President Trump. While I don’t advocate unquestioned loyalty, I do believe in putting faith in the guy we elected to get us out of this mess.
“Delta: NRA discount used for only 13 tickets.”
That only cost Delta a little better than $3.8 million per ticket. They didn’t think the State would do away with their 50 million dollar win fall. That bill had to pass because President Trump’s tax cut messed up the GA State tax laws. https://www.ajc.com/business/delta-nra-discount-used-for-only-tickets/8ep5j7K19kQVEMQ3bFg0CP/
The Gov. signed it today.
So, what’s the right solution, in Maria’s opinion? Status quo? No tariffs, stay in NAFTA, join TPP?
Whatever best suits Maria’s and her husbands current investment folio, I imagine.
I think she was just playing devil’s advocate; it gave Navarro a chance to answer all the questions and concerns being raise…it was very informative and good.
It did not look like she was “just” playing devil’s advocate. Too emotional.
They are all uncomfortable with swift, decisive moves. Scared to death. They all, even the best of them, prefer endless negotiations and half-measures and slow, gradual changes with minimal risk.
Yes
Firstly, the Smoot Hawley Act in 1930 raised tariff’s on 20,000 goods of all kinds, while Trump is raising tariff’s on the country’s top two strategically-important goods.
Secondly, financial markets are not, I repeat, are not the real economy. After the 1987 Black Monday crash (23 percent in one day): “…the economy was barely affected and growth actually increased throughout 1987 and 1988, with the DJIA regaining its pre-crash closing high of 2,722 points in early 1989.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Monday_(1987)
Financial markets are inherently “conservative,” in the neutral sense of that word. Wall Street doesn’t like ANY change that involves a major shift in the current financial status quo.
However low the current short setup takes us — and the fib patterns look a lot like 1987’s (If history repeats, Monday could be bad. Really bad. See below link.) — whenever the downtrend ends, and end it will, the next bull market could represent the buying opportunity of a lifetime. (NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE!!!)
http://eminiaddict.com/?p=13941
There’s a lot of myths about Smoot Hawley. Smoot Hawley DID NOT cause the Depression.
And last night on his radio show Mark Levin totally trashed Trump on guns and trade, I don’t think I’ll watch his new Sunday night show on Fox News,
I never watch or listen to him…He is as stimulating as an end table
He’s basically a NeverTrumper who pretended no to be when it didn’t matter to keep his audience.
The Globalist Oligarchs’ attack though their owned politicians and media hacks are doing Trump a huge, huge favor. Incredible. I am astounded. Floored. There is nothing better for Trump than to be hammered by these crooks for standing up for the American Worker.
And where are the DhimmiRats?
American voters will remember when it comes time to vote who is standing up for them, taking the vicious attacks from the media for standing up for them.
This is on top of the tax reduction ‘crumbs’ that the DhimmiRats did their best to stop.
All Trump has to ask is when the bullets were fired at me for defending American jobs by the America and American worker hating media, where were the DhimmiRats???? Answer, attacking also.
Wow, Peter Navarro — impressive!! And as a bonus, he mentioned my other favorite guy, Mick Mulvaney.
The best part was him challenging Dagan… she’s a miserable naysayer. She and Charlie Gasparino should start their own show on another network.
“American voters will remember” I hope all Citizens of the United states will vote for President Trump. No matter what party you once voted for. Otherwise the globalist will win and the US will lose.
These paid shills know the truth: the cost of manufacture makes up less than 20% of the total price! If only two major plants open and retool, then the local government will benefit greatly with real estate, payroll, and all other local taxes, while the American People who live in these towns will have major footholds for the next 30 years!
Yesterday it seemed there was a loud clamor against the President’s announcement about tariffs, it was confusing to this non commercial person. Today, having read two very informative articles
I am wiser and understand how the tariffs will benefit not only employment but also the security of the USA, thank you Treehouse.
Our manufacturing our own goods and military hardware is a national security issue. How do you supply your military or consumer goods if you are hostile with the nation that manufactures them all? Losing our manufacturing base was the first step in disarming our nation.
Funny how the same people who complained that the income tax cuts would increase the deficit aren’t lauding the tariffs for decreasing the deficit.
The same people. Exactly right.
They have no comprehension of their own incongruities.
Really Anna? Sooooo basically you’ve known about this for a week and you haven’t done even the most basic analysis on the impacts this will have? Seems the only thing you did prepare is your garbage narrative…
Orin Hatch? Really? Wow Anna…
Wow! Maria! Take a breath. She is discombobulated about President Trump leveling the plane field in trade.
Why can’t people understand that the US market is the best trading “card” (incentive) in the entire world?! She is so afraid of other countries retaliating against us, but she doesn’t get that our market is what they want and if there are new rules in place, they will do everything they can to comply, because withdrawing is not financially appetizing to them! Besides trading countries know that they had been taking advantage of us. Ask China!
Love how Peter Navarro explained that shoring up our aluminum and steel sectors is also a matter of national security. Yay! we also have made great strides in our energy sector. All good!
I can’t wait until we kick NAFTA in the butt or for NAFTA partners to comply. One or the other, we will come out ahead!
Thank you President Trump! I love that you love us, sir. And we love you back! God bless you!
