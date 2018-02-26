Devin Nunes Interviewed by Maria Bartiromo…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Mornings With Maria Bartiromo to discuss the abuse of the FISA court by officials within the Obama DOJ and FBI. [Two Important Video Segments]
.
Video Segment #2 Below:
.
Advertisements
Go get ’em Devin! Show those lying democrats on your committee that you will not be stopped from telling the American public the truth!
LikeLiked by 19 people
Jeff, Please, please, please. Just one little indictment. Then I will wait patiently.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nunes is clearly frustrated with the justice departments lack of urgency in prosecuting these people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I actually got a reply back from Jeff Sessions today, here it is. “Dear Concerned American, you can go pound sand. I’ve got pot smokers to deal with. Love, Jeff.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course, pot smokers are the one stirring discontent with PDJT’s chosen and kept AG Sessions. Nice to see masks fall!
LikeLike
I’m with you.
LikeLike
If only Sessions had this kind of courage
LikeLike
Sessions is waiting for the IG’s report before he throws down.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nunes in reference to the Page FISA warrant – he (Nunes) verifies that the FISA warrant was retroactive!
@3:13 first video – “GO BACK AND GET ALL HIS INFORMATION…”
LikeLiked by 13 people
Good catch! I’d still like Nunes to provide some idea of how many others besides Carter Page were surveilled on the basis of the FISA Court approval for Title 1 surveillance on Carter Page. Don’t need names (e.g. Flynn, or campaign workers), I just want the imputed motive of spying on the Trump campaign to be reinforced with facts and examples.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would not be surprised if BHO was monitoring all 17 people on that stage at the start of the primary and lessening the number as the field was whittled down.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not claiming that it’s my original thought, but I posted here weeks ago the very same sentiment. Stands to reason with the regressive mindset: “We’ve got a hammer, let’s pound this nail.” Then someone else says, “Hey, 16 other nails over here……where’s that hammer?” I would bet my last dollar that the Obama/Clinton/State/FBI/DOJ/DNC/K-street machine went hog wild with their shiny new tool.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think they were spying on everybody from 2009 on, with Brennan helping off-the-books even before the 2008 election, so count me as AGREED.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I fear it’s worse than that when it comes to surveilling Mr. President.
If it didn’t begin during the birth certificate issue it began shortly thereafter.
*sick* as noted is an understatement.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great minds think alike!
LikeLike
And how often that tool was used in the 2012 election.
LikeLike
Exactly
LikeLike
The way I understand it (FISC Surveillance), is that it’s “2-Hops” out. Example – Carter page communicates (phone, text, email, other), with the Chief of Staff (1st Hop), Chief of Staff communicates with POTUS (2nd Hop). This example is for EVERY person Carter Page communicated with past and current – each person he communicated with gets 2-Hops out.
In each of those Hops, every conversations (PAST & Current), can be monitored and/or retrieved. With that all in mind, there is 99% probability that every person in the Trump team, Trump Organization, Trump Friends & Family were spied on!
The only “rule” that 2-Hops Do Not apply to are large corporations (Google for example – if Google was in one of the Hops, you cannot spy on every person who has a Google account).
LikeLike
Darn it! I probably was left out by a hop or two!
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^^^^THIS ^^^^^ This is what they did (2 hops), I’m as sure of it as night follows day. The whole 2-hop thing both forward and back needs to be brought out more clearly in the media. A lot of what happens here makes it out into the mainstream so maybe if pushed from here, we can turn this into more that just “they spied on Carter Page” because Page isn’t the only one actually spied on and we need to make sure that is known far and wide. I’m doing my part by telling others of this 2 hop forward and back methodology, and I also tell them if they don’y think obummer and Co. didn’t use this provision, I have a bridge to sell them.
Paul
LikeLike
“In testimony yesterday before the House Judiciary Committee [in 2013], National Security Agency Deputy Director Chris Inglis said that the NSA’s probing of data in search of terrorist activity extended “two to three hops” away from suspected terrorists. Previously, NSA leaders had said surveillance was limited to only two “hops” from a suspect.” by Sean Gallagher – 7/18/2013 Arstechnica.com
LikeLike
The purpose was to give cover for the illegal spying they had already done
LikeLiked by 8 people
My limited intelligence tells me that rather than “giving cover” it only makes them more corrupt, abusive, and culpable. But, I’m just a dumb ole country Republican in a deeply blue state, so what do I know.
LikeLike
Nunes is very frustrated that no one has been indicted!
LikeLiked by 18 people
He’s not the only one
LikeLiked by 16 people
Has someone told him about the Sessions 12D meme yet? Maybe he needs to be reassured everything is going to be just fine when the IG report comes out? /s
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree, however, since it has taken so long for the report(IG) to come out IMO it will be somewhat a disappointment. Furthermore it seems the constant re-cuing the same story over and over the public is getting tired. Same MO of the last eight years wear’em down then move along nothing here. Shucks Mueller’s Pinocchio b$ is nothing more than bread crumbs for corrupt employee paychecks to very incompetent crooks with a title.
PS at my age I am running out of time.
LikeLike
Getting justice in this case of treachery is like Waiting for Godot!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Patience, people. There are 27 investigations going on with leaks alone. Take comfort in this answer from less than 2 minutes into the video:
..”If we just rush ahead,and just indict a bunch of people, without the developing the cases, your not going to get the necessary convictions”.
LikeLiked by 11 people
27 leaks investigations that have been going on for a year? Seems more like a talking point these days…
LikeLiked by 11 people
There must be a slam dunk in there somewhere? Just a crumb.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s hope that number (27) is real. I’m going to be pissed if it has become a “life-of-its-own” urban legend/talking point like the “17 intelligence agencies” BS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions stated that number during congressional testimony a couple of months ago.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/jeff-sessions-doj-is-conducting-27-investigations-into-classified-leaks/article/2640618
LikeLike
Soon to join the 17 intelligence agencies agreed Russia hacked hog wash
LikeLike
Nonsense!! Mueller has gone back over 10 years and gotten indictments and pleas from savvy people who were operating all over the world comitting complex financial crimes. He did this in a couple of months.
DOJ cant even indict a leaker or perjurer when they do it on national tv, and in front of congress or the fisa court. What does indicting leakers have to do with the IG report? Nothing. Why can nobody be charged unless everybody is charged simultaneously? Where are these people gonna go.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Where are these people gonna go”
– to get a lawyer when the sledgehammer drops all at once? It will add to their stress level, which they so richly deserve.
My mother said flat out last summer that Hillary knew the fix was in and she did not have a thing to be worried about. She arrived at that conclusion by observing HRC’s cavalier, nonchalant attitude when supposedly there were a lot of FBI agents that were looking into the e-mails etc. .
LikeLiked by 4 people
@Deplorable Infidel – I must have your Mother’s intuition because I felt the same way in 2012 when that smug commie rat david axelrod bet his mustache that obola was gonna win about a month before that election was stolen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In retrospect, that gives a lot more credence to what BHO said while bent over and there was a hot microphone, about telling Vlad he could be more flexible after the election. It was as if he knew his re-election would be a slam-dunk.
If our Republic was functioning correctly, he should have been impeached and removed by the end of two years into his first term..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thecleaner just took a Brillo Pad to the DOJ. Try Draino the next time – we might get better results.
LikeLike
Yes, that “take everybody down at once” works when you are doing something like infiltrating the Mafia and they don’t know you have an undercover cop.
DOJ/FBI have a wide array of non connected crimes, some as you point out done on National TV.
Absolutely no reason why some people aren’t indicted.
And waiting on the IG doesn’t make sense. The IG’s function is to go after corruption/crimes that the management was complicit in or incapable of prosecuting/preventing on their own. IG is the last line of defense, not the first.
LikeLike
Exactly. Why is shifty not indicted ? People go to jail for not having money to pay a speeding ticket.
LikeLike
honest question.
What int’l financial crime investigation are you referring to? Manafort / Gates? If so, it took 22 months to obtain the first indictments.
LikeLike
22 months? Have you been hibernating? Mueller didnt get appointed until May 17, 2017, and it would have taken another 60 days to get staffed up and tasked up.
He had Manifort, Gates, Flynn and Papadopolous indicted and flipped…except Manafort by December, and the indictments against Manafort and Gates continue to mount.
LikeLike
It seems the 27 leak investigations are the same ones mentioned by Sessions at his August 4, 2017 press. Nothing new there.
*******
08/04/2017: Sessions said the Justice Department has “more than tripled” the number of active leak investigations compared to the number pending at the end of the Obama administration.
11/14/2017: “Members of the committee, we had about nine open investigations of classified leaks in the last three years,” Sessions said. “We have 27 investigations open today. We intend to get to the bottom of these leaks.”
02/18/2018: Sessions told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.” that DOJ has launched 27 leak investigations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If I had 27 leaks in my house for over a year, I would hire a new plumber….but thats just me and I play chess on a flat board
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow! I wound up listening to the whole thing! Explosive stuff here with Dr. Corsi but I wish this video could be condensed down to only his comments. The interviewer talks too much! I hope that part about Justice Scalia is not true. I do believe he was murdered but please, not like that!
LikeLike
if you have the software and the time, it can be done. Someone did that for Dr. Corsi’s explanation of Uranium One. It was originally part of a 2 or 2 1/2 hr. video and was cut to one hour.
There are plenty of his recent videos on You tube worth listening to while you multi-task doing something else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t hold your breath waiting for the DOJ to indict anyone in regards to the FISA abuse, Hillary crimes, or the 2009 Uranium One crimes for that matter. AG Sessions is too busy writing blackmail checks.
Sessions said he was recusing himself from all matters pertaining to the 2016 election. So that means that his deputy, swamp rat Rod Rosenstein is in charge of all those “matters.” Rosenstein signed at least one of the FISA warrant applications based on the phony Steele dossier. (On February 20th, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett says that 6 federal felony statutes were violated in lying to the FISA judges.) Rosenstein also threatened Chairman Nunes and the House Intel Committee if they didn’t stop their investigation. So Rosenstein is in charge of investigating himself and his friends in all matters pertaining to the 2016 election..
Sessions even told Congress that his recusal extended all the way back to 2009 and he was unable to investigate the bribery, extortion, money laundering, racketeering, etc in the Uranium One deal. Who covered up Uranium One so that Hillary could get her $145 million? Rosenstein, Mueller, Comey, McCabe, Weissmann, Holder, Clinton, et al. Who did Sessions assign to investigate the Uranium One crimes? Rod Rosenstein. When Senator Grassley pointed out to Sessions that Rosenstein was involved in Uranium One, Sessions said that Rosenstein can investigate himself.
So we’re waiting for Rosenstein to indict himself, as well as his good friends Hillary Clinton, Comey, Mueller, et al..
Gregg Jarrett: Six felonies by Rosenstein, McCabe, Comey, Yates for lying to FISA judges. (Note the video cuts off before Gregg says “obstruction of justice.”)
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/ag-sessions-folds-says-rosenstein-can-investigate-uranium-one-criminal-investigation-video/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr. Jarrett just reiterated those concerns on Lou Dobb’s FBN show this evening at around 20 minutes into the show. He seems to think (corroborated by sources inside DOJ) that Mr. Sessions lacks the awareness of what has to be done, as well as the physical energy to do it.
“A man has got to know his limitations” – Clint Eastwood, playing “Dirty” Harry Callahan in “Magnum Force” -1973
LikeLike
My favorite citizen (farmer) legislator, and my favorite ‘suspicious cat’ journalist. Wonderful!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Nunes is a hero – just like Admiral Rogers. Jordan is in their club. I don’t think anything will happen until Rosenstein is neutered. He is IMHO as powerful right now as the President and is his biggest nemesis. Gotta get rid of him.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Could you please forward your comment to The Honorable Jefferson Beauregard Sessions. I believe he is still the Attorney General, but I could be wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeff had to take some months off in the fall to help Santa build toys. I think he’s back on the job now can we should know soon
LikeLike
My observations of video 2:
1) “High officials in the Trump Admnistration” …. one has to be Rosenstein.
2) Not bothered by the answer about the IG only reporting on the email issue. That is vital.
3) Moreover, Nunes emphasized exactly what I have been posting: a PROSECUTORIAL mechanism is absolutely justified, necessary and needed right now to handle the snooping scandal.
4) Nunes conceded that he has no indication whether or not something like that is in motion now … (using DOJ personnel in lieu of a second SC?)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why is the MSM ignoring the major news coming out of Nunes’s investigation and ongoing discovery? On PBS NewsHour, they were too busy with Day 12 of the Rob Porter affair.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because if they told the truth they wouldn’t be communists anymore😛
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ultimately, all the truth will come out in spite of the fact that may progressives refuse to believe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can we stop calling them “progressives”… there is nothing “progressive” about them. They are Marxists.
LikeLiked by 18 people
I’m in!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definitely. They are marxists, pure and simple. Everyone who misuses “progressives,’ takes importance and relevance from American Progressives from the turn of the century, from all walks of life, including Main Street businesses, who were trying to stop the illegalities and then-voter fraud, including buying entire state legislatures by the equivalent of our Global Elite corporate types today. Then a variety of Robber Barons.
LikeLike
that is why I often call the traitors prog/commies……..it links their current preferred name de jure with their actually ideology
LikeLike
“Progzi” is the term you’re looking for. They’re not egalitarian or anarchist enough to be Marxists–they want it all their way or no way and they want the full weight of an authoritarian gummint working solely for them. They are a new kind of nazi–not national socialists, but globalist/progressive (as in radical relativists, progressively destroying the Constitution and all sound institutions of western culture) socialists, ergo, progzis.
LikeLike
GlobalCommieProgs
LikeLike
I just call them commies 🙂
LikeLike
You’re wrong, they are one half of a nazi duopoly.
The merger of the state and corporations as Mussolini defined it.
Both Democraps and Repubcraps are equally guilty.That is the Deep State is.
Don’t attack the messenger, just think about it, before you try to refute it.
I think you will find it hard to once you have.
Operation Paperclip brought all sorts of nazi’s to the USA, not just the rocket scientists,
not at all.
LikeLike
At this point, “ultimately” is not a very satisfying answer for the courageous white hats that are taking a political pounding, including PDJT. This is trench warfare, not Marquis of Queensbury. Nunes is not a happy camper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Waiting for the Sessions apologists to attack Nunes for criticizing Sessions….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nunes is perplexed at Sessions’ inaction and recusal
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dontcha know that #NunesFrustration is a part of 128D chess Nunes, Trump, Mueller and Sessions are playing? Trump and Nunes provide the cover for #SilentAssassin who lied about his recusal but in fact is actively investigating everything and getting ready to drop his #Hammer close to the #Midterms because #Timing is important. I realize I should’ve inserted a quote from Q somewhere in my post but you get the point.
#Patience
#All will be #revealed in due time
#9,000 sealed indictments
LikeLiked by 4 people
You’re right:
Timing is CRITICAL to build UNSTOPPABLE and overwhelming Mid-Term Election MOMENTUM to drain the corrupted Swamp.g
Not too soon. Not too late. President Trump gets it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I did not buy into the Bannon-DJT feud, either. I will be looking forward to that playing out in future years, as soon as I make it through this month first.
LikeLike
I guessed that too when it happened that the split was just Kabuki but the quotes in Wolff’s book made me nervous though.
LikeLike
Summer of the Scathing Wit! 🙂
LikeLike
I believe that whatever is happening behind the scenes is happening slowly for a reason. The cognitive dissonance that must be overcome is staggering. They have slowly dripped certain information in order to get it firmly set in the public minds. Each new bit builds on that. Maybe it won’t be the epic cosmic smackdown we’d like to see, but something is happening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO nothing will happen until the Mueller investigation officially closes. Until then, there will always be an “obstruction” threat. Mueller is the last hope the Dems have of removing Pres Trump prior to 2020. They are not going to let it go.
LikeLike
Reply to anotherworriedmom – I agree with the “obstruction” threat. I am sure Trump’s lawyers are cautioning him about obstruction. However, if Mueller wasn’t there, and the DOJ tries to indict anyone, the crooked mainstream media and UniParty (which is against Trump) will say the President is using his office to go after political opponents.
LikeLike
I am at the point where I think Sessions is guilty of insubordination. He works for the President. The President has made it perfectly clear that someone should be charged, yet Sessions does nothing. POTUS needs to ask for his resignation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He offered it last spring after some snafu, but it was not accepted. The big question is, who can be confirmed by the snakes in the Senate (GOPe)?
Probably the only reason Mr. Sessions was confirmed is that he agreed to recuse himself from the things that mattered most for justice for the crimes committed by the Democrats from the previous administration.
Another play is to get Rosenstein out because of Uranium One, so # 3 can step in.
Or another Special Counsel,
LikeLike
Senate has said they won’t confirm -anyone- if Sessions is fired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What POTUS needs is for Nunes, Jordan, Meadows, et al to write him and demand that Sessions do something….cc Sessions. This give Potus backing for asking Sessions to resign and pressure on Sessions to do the right thing and resign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Except with no replacement for Sessions, Rosenstein will be acting AG, and I’m not sure we would see an improvement.
If Sessions would do the honorable thing and resign, the Senate wouldn’t have a valid reason to oppose Trump’s replacement choice.
LikeLike
That was a year ago and Al Franken is gone….if they want a DOJ without a leader they can eat it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a little suspicious that the Senate Swamp would be happy with Rosenstein. They don’t have to confirm him. He would be the automatic acting AG.
And I don’t think he is a white hat.
LikeLike
It was not accepted because Priebus talked POTUS out of it and Sessions to withdraw it…huge mistake.
LikeLike
Priebus strikes back
LikeLike
Your concern is noted. Really.
LikeLiked by 1 person
go back to huffpo where you belong jerk
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excuse me.. I have never been at Huffypo– However, you are rude and a defeatist… big on Session hysteria short on facts. Calm down child.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where on Earth are the rest of the Republicans/Conservatives? Other than Nunes (mostly Nunes), Jordan, Grassley, Goodlatte…a few others? I know that they’re not privy to the same information as Nunes, Grassley…but doesn’t anyone else in the Republican party have ANYTHING to add to this conversation?!!
I don’t have cable so maybe I’m missing some interviews? Is this the case or has the Republican party gone completely silent on all of this treason and criminality? Hmm, if so, I wonder why?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uniparty. As far as I can tell, Turtle has been absolutely silent. UniParty Gang of Eighter.
Turtle is such a great meme for that one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Most likely many of them were in on it. Uniparty did not want to be disrupted!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you are correct. Tails firmly between their legs, they have run for and are hiding out in the tall grass like the political cowards they are. UNLESS they all know about the alleged “hammer” dropping on lawbreakers behind the scenes and have been instructed or have a strong incentive to keep quiet. As for that “incentive” – can we all agree that it is exceedingly RARE in Washington DC that everyone keeps quiet about ANYTHING of political significance ….unless it damages them.
So, regarding the deafening silence from the GOP and the media, is it possible that the overwhelming majority of politicians and other political players in Washington DC are ALL potentially damaged by these findings? Does this scandal reach farther and wider than has been detailed thus far? Is this a potential crack in the Earth’s crust under DC?
LikeLike
Of course, a lot of republicans are going to be afflicted.
A few months ago, I remember Trey Goudy casually mentioning (in an interview concerning something else) that if the Clinton Foundation were fully investigated, half of Washington, DC would be going to jail.
We must remember that he is only one of a few people to be able to see everything inside those SCIFs.
LikeLike
well, we know McCain is…
LikeLike
Because this is at the committee stage and the people that are talking are at the heads of those committee’s.
LikeLike
Scary times in our country….Scariest is that I do feel that the left has been using shootings to deter people when it seems like the real truth is coming out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am glad you posted that. I keep trying to catch myself from thinking the same thing, but then again, I had to do that with Obama, so how different is this now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You…that post was one of the rare times my typing got out of control, but its been in my brain for a long time.
I am so pissed at the people blindly following David Hogg. Apparently he can declare war on numerous American Companies & Organizations but if we fight back we are bullying a kid. Right now he is going after FedEx…
LikeLiked by 2 people
FedEx told Hogg to FedOff!
LikeLiked by 4 people
OK–screen cleaning time..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL! Linus always comes up with wisdom!
LikeLike
You’re not alone thinking that ‘kin’.
That’s likely a big part of why this has to be brought out patiently. Imagine the bombshell that’s gonna be when it hits.
It has to be verifiable and irrefutable!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Scarey….Waiting for the men in black to come knocking at one’s door–I’m not talking Mormon missionaries either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scary times alright. Would be twenty times scarier without Trump
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wish we could somehow put a dent in the communist media. Nunes job would be much easier
LikeLiked by 1 person
We had better put a big dent in it soon. Foreign owners — no matter the percentage of shares — should not be permitted on American airwaves — no more Saudis, no more Australians, no more Mexicans, no more Soros’s from whatever country, etc..
LikeLiked by 4 people
What happens when Sessions refuses to order the FBI / DoJ to prosecute when the FBI / DoJ refuse to prosecute their own elites and political fellow travellers?
Because that’s where we are right now.
The Nome Alaska police department might have to be brought in to do it as one of the possibly non corrupted law enforcement bodies left.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have sadly lost faith in Sessions…Praying that Trump has his reasons or other plans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Federal Marshals and military tribunals. At some point what needs to be done will outweigh the consequences of allowing the swamp to continue to operate unchecked.
If Jeff Sessions hasn’t resigned by then he’ll simply be set aside to his corner office to be the non event he’s been since the election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God for Nunes. Please dear God let there be true justice. Amen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have admittedly vacillated between optimism – as Sundance’s series of reports and opinions in this site allude to eventual but almost inevitable prosecutions and punishments of some sort – and pessimism, after hearing someone as high up and powerful as Devin Nunes voice genuine concerns and frustrations over a lack of attention to these findings or any action.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is incredibly discouraging some days. I’m not sure how I’ll react or what I’ll do if it turns out Sessions isn’t doing any of what we all hope and pray he is doing behind the scenes. Ditto if the IG report isn’t the smoking gun we hope it will be.
Is it just me, or does it seem the white hats were building to something over many weeks … and now there’s a stall?
LikeLike
I think we are on low simmer. Just short of a bubbling boil.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the rot goes so deep we need the boil. There are still 13,000 sealed indictments, starting from last February. Normally there are around 1,200 per year.
There are also at least 27 leaking cases ongoing. That will also involve at least 27 government or MSM participants. Probably many more.
LikeLike
There is this prevailing notion that eventually the media won’t be able to ignore these issues. I don’t see why not. When Friday rolls around and the subpoenas get issued, they will deflect about something else. When the IG report comes out, knowing it has no teeth, they will talk about prostitutes, wife abusers, school shootings or the emotional topic du jour. If indictments are ever issued, they will spin a narrative of political witch hunting. Ignorance is their business. Suppressing public outcry is their goal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How would you feel if a couple of Senators and Congressmen, as well as media types were included in the roundup? They will not suppress that. That would have to happen when Congress is not in session, or traveling to or from Washington – so mark your calendar.
LikeLike
If thy applied their stonewalling talents to building an actual wall, it would be more than half completed by now.
LikeLike
I agree nearly completely, but I do believe should convictions eventually happen people will pay attention. People generally believe that courts sort out the nonsense and generally dispense justice.
Without that it is just so much more political noise to the vast majority of people. And the MSM spins our side as just political smears.
That is why I don’t believe in the gradual enlightening of the low info’s as to what is going on in order to avoid shocking them. We aren’t informing them. This is just more blah, blah, blah to them. Except that Mueller is actually indicting and convicting people. They notice that.
LikeLike
Devin Nunes is getting closer and closer to the Top of the White Hats in my book. That top spot still belongs to Admiral Rogers! Devin Nunes is fighting like hell for each and everyone of us. He has the same Cold Anger running through his blood that runs through ours. The man has seen all the madness of the Left up close and personal. Maria B. was ready to execute the Mayor from Oakland and rightfully so. Devin was calm, cool and collected because he has been privy to the craziness for a good chunk of his adult life coming from California.
The last couple of weeks, he has been everywhere! He is killing the Democrats, the Left and what really excites me the most, the media. He is going after the media and exposing what we all know. They have been in bed with this whole cover up from day one. Nunes was absolutely right, they never thought our President could win. Once he did, they had to try to explain it off and take him down with Muh Russia.
We are coming full circle! As Nunes says, we are over the target!
LikeLiked by 8 people
OK Flep, and hopefully the bay doors are open, but is the bomb release mechanism jammed and are we going to need Slim Pickens to ride one down for us?
LikeLiked by 1 person
GB I believe that our President and his White Hats are getting closer and closer to that MOAB being dropped. The IG report will commence the aerial bombardment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can we afford to wait that long? Fire Rosenstein and Wray today and let the cards lay where they fall. Its time for some action. Stir the pot. The Dems are not going to hate the President any more than what they do now.
LikeLike
Trouble is it is not only the Dems who hate Trump, it is the UniParty. People say the President should fire Sessions, fire Rosenstein. The President hired Wray, and he (Wray) is not doing much. With the crooked main stream media and UniParty against the President, subordinates do not follow Trump’s directives. In fact, not listening to the President seems to boost these officials standing with the crooked main stream media and Congress (in fact Senate Republicans rejoice when officials disregard Trump).
LikeLike
Nunes said the IG report will only be about the Clinton email investigation. Nothing about the coup plotters.
LikeLike
Yes, that was quite a surprise to me. It really narrows the scope. And I’m guessing it will focus on the investigators’ misdeeds, and not really investigate Clinton and cohorts.
LikeLike
Reply to tunis – Wow! Many Conservative Tree House people believe the IG report will be the big ugly. What Nunes says (and he is essentially the only one driving this FISA fiasco) essentially eliminates that possibility. NO THREE D CHESS. Game over, Trump is just trying to survive and make positive changes. That’s all there is folks!
LikeLike
This is going to come out, and the gavel is going to come down. EVERYTHING that has happened lately, especially the pearl-clutching over Parkland is not a sign of strength on the part of our enemies…it’s DESPERATION. They are losing. Badly. We saw that Jake Tapeworm couldn’t really defend Israel over the shooting. He was indefensible.
Toto has yanked down the curtain and everyone can see Oz for the fraud that he really is. Just like Sundance has said, “I shall leave you naked before your enemies.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well said!
LikeLike
I agree with your POV on Nunes. A true patriot with, hopefully, a very long and bright future. We need a lot more of people like him.
But I share others’ concerns about lack of what I will call “White Hat Progress”. Not one indictment, not one ongoing prosecution and eons away from a conviction despite what are obviously multiple felonies.
The Black Hats control the narrative. The average low to moderate information voter (that will decide the mid terms) only hear progress on the Black Hat side. Dust being kicked up everywhere.
I understand the concept of patience, and I understand the fact that a complex investigation takes time.
But some of these felonies are simple, slam dunk cases. Lying to Congress under oath (easily provable via video tape), lying to the FBI (easily provable via transcripts or interview notes), leaking classified information (easily provable on multiple occasions).
We need to change the momentum. We need at least one high profile, indisputable indictment of an otherwise sacred cow (no Hillary pun intended).
Does anyone else agree with me that we are getting very close to losing control of the outcome here?
Time is a wasting. We are playing into the Black Hat and the MSM’s hands.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see it differently. I think we have been completely on attack since December. Our White Hats have been preparing the public for what is to come. I also think our President wants to get maximum exposure that will do the most damage to the Democrats, MSM and the Left.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I very much hope you’re right.
But we need highly visible action soon.
My “mother in law” research (talking to dozens and dozens of my friends in our evenly balanced mid sized town) believe if the “White Hats” had anything that would stick, at least something would have come out by now. Just one thing to give us continued hope.
They point out that, to the contrary, the “Black Hats” are getting frisky. Not a good sign.
More and more of them are coming to believe there is “no there, there”.
LikeLike
Thats what I’m hearing from my friends as well. That Mueller quickly got indictments and confessions, so if there is illegality on the dem side we would be seeing the same there. After all, the Republicans control everything!
LikeLike
Mueller and most of his team have got far real conflicts of interest than Sessions but this does not trouble them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t trouble them because they have a media force field around them. Sad. Really sad. I don’t know what the answer. I know just one itsy bitsy decent indictment would open the flood gates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can someone remind me of Imperator’s new handle? I can’t remember that for anything. I will write on sticky note this time. Thanks.
LikeLike
Vashell Lindsay
LikeLike
Thanks a bunch.
LikeLike
@_vachelLindsay_
LikeLike
Another great one to follow on Twitter is Lisa Mei Crowley.
LikeLike
thanks. I have never done twitter. i just follow these several. Only the last few weeks (this year) did I realize I could view those twitter comments. Or even face book.
LikeLike
You have one of the most famous Twitter names ever….
LikeLike
I know this all should be in the open thread. From those above, I did find kyle kushuv with 32.2K followers is a pro 2ndA student from the school. I dare say, twitter won’t be able to easily accidentally kick him off the twitter island. Twitter folks, get on his list.
LikeLike
Exodus 32:25 And when Moses saw that the people were naked; (for Aaron had made them naked unto their shame among their enemies:)
LikeLike
I think the entire Mueller Probe comes down to whether Manafort will confess to a bunch of stuff that never happened, or not. They just seem to piling on him to make him crack like a Spanish Inquisition. If you look at Mueller’s team it’s even more clear that’s the game plan.
My new theory on why they ever even got a warrant on their former undercover agent Carter Page (on Hannity tonight) is to try find a crime on him, to get him to make a false confession. Might have tried the same with Flynn and Bannon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Manafort will eventually say whatever he has to say to skate.
He, and his ilk, are not men of principle.
More dust will be kicked up.
We will go into the mid terms under a growing cloud.
No “Black Hats” will be indicted.
The IG report will conclude with “mistakes were made and we need to do better in the future”.
Deck chairs will be rearranged and pensions will be saved (see Lois Lerner).
Shame on Sessions and all the unused resources at his disposal. There was plenty to do/prosecute that is unrelated to his recusal. He went to sleep on us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reply to Harleyd – I agree with you fully. Most likely what this all boils down to is the report (probably fake news) that Trump called Sessions an idiot for recusing. Sessions in response has told the President – take a hike Mr. President, I am not going to listen to you and there is nothing you can do about it.
LikeLike
IG’s report…wait a month and then only the clinton email scandal is addressed.
Are you F’ing kidding me?
This whole fiasco has gone on long enough.
Numerous documented felonies…WITH NO ACTION.
What a crazy, surreal rabbit hole maze have we found ourselves in? What a sh!thole!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is a State Dept. IG looking at Uranium 1?
Remember, under Hillary (perish the thought) there was no State Dept. IG for years and multiple millions of dollars can not be accounted for.
We are being played.
LikeLike
Congressman Nunes frustration on leak investigation correlates directly to the Obama’s administration decision to widely disperse intell reports and internal departmental reports widely across government agencies.
If this had not happen the source of a given leak could be nailed down quite easily. Now, with dozens of departments within the government having access to these documents, multiplied by hundreds individuals having access to them. Who is to say, who did what and when.
It all comes back to the interview, I believe it was Sally Yates, where she says, “the fear was that the documents would just disappear with the out going adminstration.
Now, phrase that interview, her so called claimed fear rational, that important documents, would just disappear like HRC’s several boxes worth of her State Department papers WITH THAT of the results… the inability to address who leaked what and when.
It is a classic example of using seemingly reasonable rhetoric and legalise to hide a huge political advantage down stream to convolute accountability.
LikeLike
“the fear was that the documents would just disappear with the out going administration.”
I remember the infamous Evelyn Farkas used that exact term, or something very similar, in her blabber-mouth episode on MSNBC with Mika B. last February. I don’t recall ever hearing Sally Yates voice. I hope it stays that way.
The video is back in the archives here:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/24/tying-all-the-loose-threads-together-doj-fbi-dos-white-house-operation-latitude/
LikeLike
Evelyn Farkas
LikeLike
We are lucky Devin Nunes was a farmer. A good farmer.
Not everyone can be a farmer. There are certain traits that are necessary to have as a farmer that most people don’t possess.
Patience: Farmers tend to have a lot of patience and definitely need it in order to deal with the surprises that may come their way with their livestock, crop, equipment and weather.
The Weather: Farmers watch the weather every day to make sure their crop and livestock aren’t dramatically affected. Their ability to monitor weather conditions allows them to understand what they need to do when it comes to growing, harvesting, and selling their crop as well as producing feed for their livestock.
Risk Taking: Farmers take huge risks every year. The quality and health of their livestock and crop is never guaranteed. Factors such as the weather and local economic conditions can drastically affect a farmer’s business. But as a farmer, risks just need to be taken.
Hard Work: As a farmer, some years and seasons are worse than others and require more work. But farmers keep on going and work through the tough times in order to produce product for their communities.
The Environment: Farmers know better than anyone that preserving the environment is important. They constantly continue to make improvements to their land and the environment so they can have better crop seasons in the future.
America needs to send more farmers to Congress. They have the traits America needs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nunes was spot on. Sessions and the DOJ are not gonna prosecute any of those that attempted the coup. This whole recusal thing is just BS. Even POTUS Trump in that call was saying that there should be a prosecution. But….NO, they ain’t gonna take down their own.
And the important oint that the IG report is only focused on the Clinton email investigation. So this let’s wait for the IG report is not gonna move the ball forward on the coup plotters.
IMO, Sessions should be fired and a new AG appointed who will launch a prosecutor or Trump and the Republicans in Congress should force another special counsel to be appointed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FROM A TREEPER ON THIS SITE…”Mueller has gone back over 10 years and gotten indictments and pleas from savvy people who were operating all over the world committing complex financial crimes. He did this in a couple of months….DOJ can’t even indict a leaker or perjurer when they do it on national TV, and in front of congress or the FISA court. What does indicting leakers have to do with the IG report? “EARTH TO ALL TREEPERS WHO CONTINUE TO DEFEND AG…How many more months do we defend this Mueller VERSUS DOJ track record?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can’t argue with #93 fly girl…..I concur. Lets stir the pot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
URGENT…Chris Farrell from JW just said on Dobbs…”We’ve been talking about this for a year or longer…if we DO NOT see DOJ action on this in terms of an impaneled Grand Jury and indictments, the country will slide deeper into the deep state abyss etc.” AGAIN, I ASK …”IS THIS REALLY 28D CHESS OR ARE WE IN THE MIDST OF OVERLY CRIPPLING ANALYSIS BY PARALYSIS inaction”? How do we TREEPERS MOVE THE NEEDLE to action? All suggestions welcome.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are doing it now. The evidence is in and Jeff Sessions is a failure. It can’t be denied and soon the President will have to request his resignation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep the pressure on the bureaucrats by periodically contacting Congress, DOJ/FBI, and DOJ OIG and DEMAND that the corrupt Obama Admin officials be fully investigated and charged for their crimes. Once the DOJ OIG report comes out, Americans must DEMAND indictments or a second special prosecutor.
Keep speaking out at this and other websites and your interactions with people. Cumulative pressure will work!
LikeLike
It’s clear even President Trump is running out of patience with the Attorney General’s inaction.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/president-trump-and-judge-janine-discuss-their-disapproval-with-ag-sessions-by-not-saying-anything-at-all/
Add to that the Tweet from last week and it’s clear that Sessions Is getting on the President’s last nerve. Jeff Sessions can indict people at any time or call a grand jury but refuses.
Take the hint Beauregard and retire.
LikeLike
Time to prosecute?
LikeLike
2:00 mark of 1st video……”The media is totally ignoring this”
Two reasons:
1) Sundance has already pointed out one reason….investment
….but he’s missing another one…
2) The MSM has been coordinating itself via “JournoList”, which never died. The MSM is nothing less than a pro-active participant in FISAgate w/ Schiff, Comey, Yates, Rice, et al
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, you can see they still coordinate every day. Switch channels and you hear the same talking points.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At any point in Sessions career has he been “establishment/swamp”. Sessions has almost been set up (intentionally) to play a role of obstructionist to PDJT. Does a President not have conversations with a cabinet member on a regular basis as to what they are up to and what the priorities should be as the country’s Chief Executive? If Trump/Sessions were to operate like Obama/Holder we would find ourselves in a political civil war most likely with violence (not that we aren’t close to that today and the left has tried their best to continually fuel flames) if Sessions would have gone headlong into going after the prior administration with Trump, I don’t think the outcome as a nation short term would be good. My gut still says they are playing the long game and the hammer will fall when the time is right. Like everyone else, I would have rather seen it yesterday. So….let’s have some predictions as to when the first indictment will come down. I am going with April 20th – give the IG report a week or two to marinate and then the hammer just in time for election season.
LikeLike
Hello Disgusted…Regarding your political civil war reference…. Crimes have been committed and I’m sure you and others can recite the precise violations. Therefore, where is the DOJ? If the shoe were on the opposing foot, would the other side worry about politics? NO! Political civil war not withstanding, JUSTICE needs to be served and served soon.
LikeLike
disgustedwithjulison: Beware the Ides of March.
LikeLike
I share the frustration and concern. I saw a tweet of WaPost clip from long ago reporting on LBJ’s use of the CIA and FBI to spy on Goldwater. Granted, I wasn’t born yet and am not a political junkie, but this was something I never heard. Yet it is the truth, on the record, and I guess fairly common knowledge. So why didn’t anything come of that, and if that episode of history was just shrugged off, what’s to say this won’t be as well. Can anyone not as politically naive answer that for me?
LikeLike
Iltravisjr: You may not be naive, but prescient.
LikeLike
There is a LOT more to dig into. I am willing to bet that since 2009, Obama and Holder not only used FISA to spy on the Tea Party leaders, and to spy on all 17 Republican Primary candidates, but also spied using FISA on Romney’s campaign during the 2012 Election, and I am willing to “bet the farm”, that they also opened a FISA case on Trump, when he questioned Obama’s Birth Certificate in 2013. Everything Obama and Holder touched; they corrupted. The Constitution meant nothing to them! The FISA court was simply Obama and Holder’s WILLING “play-thing” for enforcement of their Agenda.
LikeLike