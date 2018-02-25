Adam Schiff Admits To December 2017 Leak of False Information During Intelligence Committee Hearing…

Well, well, well…. this is hilarious; let’s see if any MSM realize the importance of this little admission. [I know Glenn Greenwald will]
Today during a CNN interview with Jake Tapper, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff admitted to being the source for the false reporting (December of 2017) by CNN’s Manu Raju – surrounding the Donald Trump Jr. and the wrong dates on the Wikileaks email.
You might remember back on December 8th, 2017, when CNN ran with a story -based on entirely incorrect facts (a wrong date)- that Don Jr. received advanced notice of a pending Wikileaks release of “hacked documents”.
The false CNN article (and broadcast report) stated their information was based on a read-out of the Trump Jr. email provided by an unnamed source. However, the entire substance of the leaked email was false. The entire story CNN ran with all morning was FAKE NEWS. –SEE HERE– & –SEE HERE–
Well, today during an interview with Jake Tapper, the CNN host ran a soundbite from President Trump who mentioned the December hearing and criticized Adam Schiff for being the intelligence committee leaker therein. In his zeal to counter the criticism of the President, Adam Schiff accidentally admitted to being the December intelligence leaker.
[Watch the part from @01:15 through @02:45]
REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: Well, I’m proud to be one of the bad hombres, I guess.
What the president is referring to, I think what really aggravated him is when his son came to testify before our committee, I asked him about conversations he had with the president where the president was on that aircraft and they concocted this false statement about that meeting in Trump Tower with the Russians.
And he refused to answer the questions, claiming attorney-client privilege, which clearly doesn’t apply to a situation where neither he nor his father are attorney nor client. Our position is — and the Republicans have adopted it as well — if witnesses refuse to answer questions and make bogus claims of privilege, as he did, as Steve Bannon did, we call them out on it.
Well, the president doesn’t like that. But that’s not a leak. That’s a fact. And it didn’t disclose testimony he gave. It disclosed a privilege that he asserted that doesn’t apply.
So, I’m not surprised the president doesn’t like it. (transcript)
While Schiff doesn’t admit to the leak of the email content specifically, he’s admitting to reporting to CNN during the specific testimony of Donald Trump Jr.
That intelligence committee testimony, and how Adam Schiff excused himself during testimony to run to the media, was the specific reference brought out in a letter (note below) from Don Jr’s lawyers to the House Committee staff.
It was during Donald Trump Jr’s sequestered testimony, that Manu Raju ran to the CNN cameras to broadcast the breaking news that later turned out to be based on false information from a committee leak.
Watch and Remember THIS REPORT IS FALSE:
.
With Adam Schiff admitting today he gave reporters a briefing during the Donald Trump Jr testimony, in conjunction with the actual CNN report happening immediately thereafter, Schiff is essentially confirming he was the source of Manu Raju’s report.
Following the hearing and the leak Donald Trump Jr. wrote a letter of complaint to the House Rep. K. Michael Conaway, a Texas Republican who is heading the House Intelligence inquiry into Russian election interference. Don Jr’s outline specifically focused on the erroneous leak to CNN about the content of a received email; and requests an investigation into how the leak took place:
The Washington Times reported in December:
[…] Republicans suspect that the staff of Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat, leaked the erroneous “scoop” to CNN. They say his staff regularly leaks, with CNN being a favorite, with a spin that is not accurate.
Mr. Schiff, who is a big fan of the discredited Trump dossier, appeared on TV afterward. Mr. Futerfas said he misrepresented his client’s testimony.
[…] Mr. Futerfas’s implication is that the leakers let the story catch fire on social media and other venues before correcting it.
“Ranking Member Schiff and his staff do not leak classified or confidential information, and any disclosure of non-public information by the congressional committees undertaking investigations is singularly unhelpful,” Mr. Schiff said in a statement. “It is imperative that all investigations into Russia’s covert political interference campaign operate with appropriate discretion and refrain from publicizing information for short-sighted political gain.” (read more)
Now some might ask: why is this important? Well, as the ‘ranking member’ of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff is also a member of the “Gang of Eight”. The Go8 is briefed on the most sensitive intelligence information in the entire U.S. government, including covert operations.
Having a known intelligence leaker acting politically on the Gang of Eight is profoundly disturbing and puts U.S. national security at risk. This also undercuts Schiff’s credibility as the author of the rebuttal memo attempting to defend the DOJ and FBI corruption.
Since Schiff was behind the Nunes ethics investigation back in March of 2016, Schiff by all rights should have his security clearance suspended
He says he did not state a “fact” about what Jr. testified.
See if CNN said anything other than “privilege” back then.
Did the leak contain Jr’s words?
Anyway, why can you leak what he admits?
When his boyfriends “overdose’ was covered up in Kali, all his clearance should have
gone.He has owed Comey and the FBI ever since.
The FBI has always been the swamps gamekeeper ever since J.Edgar.
That’s why it was set up,first for the CFR to own, and later the Bidlerburger’s.
Go back to what he was saying about Nunes.
That’s the key. If he was talking about rules, laws, and important it is to keep the proceeding private, he’s done.
Use his own words against him and his admission or even possible admission.
He admits to talking about, after the hearings, what Jr. refused to testify about.
He thinks that’s different than leaking what Trump, Jr. testified about.
The only thing in the letter about leaks during hearings is the “Hope Hicks” sentence.
The lawyer’s letter assumed the leaker about the “Erickson” letter knew about the wrong date. But maybe the leaker was given a false document on purpose by investigators.
Revoked. And removal from any committies that may come into contact with classified information in any capacity.
I have access to a pair of handcuffs and Im sure a bed is ready at Gitmo. All we need is his immediate wuthdrawl from all committees, tender his resignation, and lets get this guy under arrest.
Leaky little leaker.
Loose lips sink Schiffs…
Loose lips = Schiff noose
Ok you legal eagles. Is what he did illegal or not? If it is he should already be in handcuffs.
He Schiffed himself.
Not that we needed more reasons for this mini-Lenin to resign.
Schiff is an outright liar. The truth will win out. Pray for justice.
One must be careful about making such “excited utterances”. But it does seem that if I go onto a national media platform and admit to committing a federal crime, then I am “in the clear”.
Just how much longer must we endure the blatant disregard for all law by these “duly elected officials”??
Again I ask, where are the US Marshalls?
What he admits to is not during a meeting but what he and another congressperson said about Jr’s decline to testify, which they did in front of cameras.
He does not confess to releasing to Raju the “Hope Hicks” data, the only “during the meeting” statement listed by Jr.’s attorney. But he or his staffers are probably sources.
BTW Wikileaks NEVER claimed to receive the emails from “Guccifer 2.0”. That’s sloppy work in the letter.
Guccifer 2,0 was a DNC invention Gucciffer 2.0 was embeded with Russian keyboard characters and Russian names to give weight to the idea they had been hacked by Russians. The only releases Guccifer 2.0 gave were things already leaked.
As good an explanation as any others i have read
https://www.intellihub.com/new-information-suggests-guccifer-2-0-leak-was-a-dnc-ruse-fabricated-by-warren-flood/
My sincere apologies a quick search and i came up with the the above link unfortunately is basically click bait.
Here is a link with more of the research and links
https://steemit.com/news/@fortified/seth-rich-or-how-the-hacker-guccifer-2-0-was-made-up-by-the-dnc
It’s hard not to conclude the White House and the few PDJT supporters in Congress and the Senate have concluded that prosecutions aren’t possible because every one looks like Nixon trying to shut down Watergate investigations.
See what Mueller created and will create until the end of the Trump Presidency (hopefully in 7 years)? All because a cringing Republican Congress voted for it and Sessions deliberately created the vacuum that made Mueller possible.
Bannon is wrong, the biggest mistake of this Presidency isn’t sacking Comey (a no brainer), it’s enabling the appointment of Mueller.
Schiff is so masculine looking, maybe he is also a Broward County Deputy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Swings both ways, a known bisexual and maybe pedo as well.
Plenty to be blackmailed about, makes him a perfect presidential candidate for
the uniparty.
In this instance, because of the seriousness of the offenses as well as the potential negative ramifications for National Security, the first order of business for the House tomorrow morning should be to expel Mr. Schiff from the House of Representatives.
Media outrage be damned.
He is probably counting on “business as usual” and “the MSM will support me”.
Either we are a nation of laws, or we are not. Enough is enough.
First Schiff is a leaker and is proud of it. He should be removed and investigated.
Now the FISA warrant application.
Nothing is ever corroborated when we go to the FISA Court?
Everything is based on hearsay and total speculation?
Can’t see how anything could go wrong with that approach.
That statement absolutely floored me, too. Nothing is substantiated? Are you kidding me? So any American can be secretly spied on with only hearsay evidence? This is totally outrageous…end this FISA court now.
I have heard say that Shiff is a leaker. Lets bug his life in every way imaginable after all we need proof.
Surely someone fled an ethics complaint on this rat. Representative Adam Schiff needs removal from his ranking member position and from the gang of 8.
This POS may give me the biggest smile of them all when he is arrested and thrown in jail for leaking classified information. I have no doubt that both him and the other Moron Democrat, Swalwell from CA are part of the 27 leak investigations that are currently going on.
As SD has stated, the fact this POS is a Gang of 8 member will magnify his arrest and prosecution.
These two will be a good start. They should be charged and tried in the house. Let Mad Max defend them. Issue dress oranges and send them off for a Caribbean vacay at Gitmo.
Definitely need removal from HSPCI and Bug Eyes from Go8
If memory serves me, I believe as now exposed, this is the second leak by another person in the Gang of 8! Her name……lmao
He’s despicable but no dummy. He may let out that he is guilty of leaking to cause a 6 month investigation and by doing so, throwing a monkey wrench in the Nunes investigation. If so, the Dems will try to get the HPSCI temporarily suspended, until Schiff’s leak investigation is over. Or, I could be wrong and Schiff is a complete retard.
Or both
He’s the latter.
Or you could be right and Schiff is a complete retard.
What is going to be his consequence for leaking? It is as if he is saying, yeah I did it, what are you going to do about it? With the rate at which we have witnessed with the whole Russia collusion, Clinton crimes, Mueller probe, FBI/DOJ corruption, it seems that no one is held accountable thus far!
Not to worry; he is one of the 27 leak investigations going on now for a year…maybe in another year everyone will forget about them and we can all get back to business as usual..just the thoughts of Sessions…let it rest and it will go away.
Schiff obviously feels very safe.
Darn’t I watched the interview and thought Tapper blew it by not following up on the leak question.
Sundance, thanks for pointing this out; I thought Schiff was admitting to challenging the executive privilege claims which he did do publicly.
He left a small gray area in all of this.
THAT doesn’t mean he should not be put before a review board and have to step down or at least temporarily be removed pending an investigation into this.
Sundance says: “Schiff is essentially confirming he was the source of Manu Raju’s report.”
Essentially confirming is not confirming.
I am not sure this time I agree with Sundance that this will become a major issue that will cost Schiff any more credibility as he has none left to lose or make Shiff lose his security clearance.
Both Memos are out and Nunes has called out Schmidt and Dems as participating in a coverup of FISA Warrent abuse. Nunez also stated publicly that the media malfeasance is at play in the coverup.
What if this has been the POTUS plan all along, to have the situation reach this point and then, bombs away, the FISA Warrant is declassified to smash the Dems for illegal activity in the Intelligence Committee, harming the US National Interest?
Maybe the first Pawns to fall are Dems in Congress, the domino chain leading to the ultimate catch for the Bama Possum?
“Having a known intelligence leaker acting politically on the Gang of Eight is profoundly disturbing and puts U.S. national security at risk. This also undercuts Schiff’s credibility as the author of the rebuttal memo attempting to defend the DOJ and FBI corruption.”
Wow and crap! How did I forget this guy was on the Gang of Eight? Oh noes, a blabbermouth.
He needs to be investigated by the Ethics Committee like they did with Devin Nunes. Why isn’t there an investigation? Did anyone file a complaint? What the heck…. I’ll bet the Republicans are being nice again. Suckers.
Most Treepers are nice, some of us aren’t. I’ll call them in the morning before my coffee, that’ll fix ’em. They need grumpy people calling, every minute of every day.
Lock him up.
You have an unsubstantiated and unverified dossier and you can get a FISA warrant.
Mind you, this is the Republican nominee for the election.
But we still can’t figure out who unmasked Americans. Who paid for the dossier. Now the FBI says they didn’t.
We have no proof who, if Obama or Hillary or both, were in on the spying of Trump.
And we have no idea how many innocent Americans had their rights violated by being unmasked.
There is a list of actual crimes and wrong doing we have no clue about.
But when it comes to Trump, anything that someone thought was good enough for a FISA warrant. And to investigate him.
Thats pretty interesting and a total double standard of applying of the law.
Gee, imagine if there was a group of people with integrity who constituted an opposition party to people like Schiff. We could call them Republicans, yeah, that’s a great name, and they would all be issuing statements and tweeting from their individual and collective offices tonight pointing out the outrageous behavior of Schiff and the Democrats. I can dream can’t I?
That Schiff is already a known leaker begs the question, why is he still allowed access to classified anything?
