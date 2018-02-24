Chairman Devin Nunes CPAC Discussion – Dueling Memos and FISA Court Abuse…

Chairman Devin Nunes attends the CPAC Convention and sat down for a lengthy Question and Answer session to discuss the ongoing investigations into top-tier corruption within the FBI and DOJ. Much of the discussion centers around the abuse of the FISA court system and the politicization of multiple U.S. intelligence agencies.
You have such high energy for Nunes, I just love it Flep.
Great Tweet!
MM every time I hear him speak, it hits me like a brick. He is one of us. He has that Cold Anger. It is what drives him day in and day out. He understands the Forgotten Men and Women. He understands what it means to be an American. He is in such a high position that one would think he would be on the take. I get no sense from him that he is in anyway compromised. Our President thought so highly of him that he put him on his transition team.
When we think of how many of these politicians are corrupt and only out for their pockets, we can point at Devin Nunes and tell our kids and grandkids that there are honorable people that put the interest of our country above everything else.
This man also understands MAGA! I believe that Trumpism can last for decades to come. People like Devin Nunes have to be in positions that allow it to occur.
As a fellow Californian, we love this man. He makes it worth while living here.
I was thinking, ‘the one thing California has to be proud of,’ thank heaven for Devin Nunes.
Amen and amen!
Fle, I was there for this event today, Chairman Nunes is amazing, and SO humble.
Wow thats awesome!
i was there too and there wasn’t a whole lot of new news to anyone who regularly reads here, which is a MAJOR tribute to Sundance and the great job he (?) does keeping us up to date – but to hear it all spelled out to a room full of swamp creatures and college kids was quite another thing…
AND did we know that the deadline for his questions was the end of next week? had that been said publicly before?
Funny. The ‘dueling memo”, was literally a crayon memo written by a discounted DNC operative who found his way into politics – a genuine loser at every level! I don’t care that this fool was/is a politician “elected” by a population who does not care! His “population” made a mistake in the matter and they can redeem themselves by eliminating their mistake. Adam Schiff-for brains represents NO PERSON! He represents his party only – The DNC
Bought and paid for by Soros with Hollyweird constituents. What else could he be?
Rep. Nunes is a remarkable patriot. We all owe him a great debt. That he is not an attorney makes him even more attractive. He will not give up. Nice calm demeanor and common sense smart. Trustworthy and exact opposite of Richard Burr, majority leader of Senate Intel Committee.
Carpe Diem, patriots. About our guns, MOLON LABE,.
I think that any time the DNC operatives can be goaded into putting something into writing, it is a good day, because then when the IG report comes out or the actual FISA application is declassified, the truth will be obvious to anyone who is willing to look at the facts.
Great point!
Nunez has really become a champion in all of this.
I agree. I can’t think of any politician in my lifetime who has shown more integrity, bravery, brains and class. I am a huge fan.
The facts show that secret court, established on grounds of national-security, has been hijacked to overturn a presidential election. Which begs the question, what would it take to prove that secret courts are inherently inimical to the American way of life?
“what would it take to prove that secret courts are inherently inimical to the American way of life?”
Do we need to amass a burden of proof? How about prima facie?
Secret courts = police state. They are unconstitutional!
Chairman Nunes is a hero who has uncovered the brutal truth that the Obama administration used the FBI and DoJ to subvert the Presidential election and committed treason. The Democrats are in full protection mode to provide and deniability that Obama and his henchmen came up with the Russian collusion nonsense to cover up their crimes. As Rep. Nunes said, it’s all going to be handed off to a special prosecutor who will make the case for treason. I hope that Nunes can make the case that Obama and Clinton ordered the sedition and those two dirty, rotten scoundrels face the music soon.
I like your summary, Paco Loco. They are not only “dirty, rotten scoundrels,” but they are communists. Just think how close we came. But our best citizen, a red-blooded American, now President Trump, would not let it happen. Nor would our Monster Vote. Nor would CTH with every investigative muscle working to the max.
But please, No Special Prosecutor. Enough investigations. Now it’s time for indictments and their consequences. We need appropriate enforcement of the law, and the order and justice that brings.
We thank you Nunes for all you do along with Jordan, and Gaetz, etc….Keep up the fight for truth, integrity of our govt. , and we will win in the end..”The whole world groans for the revealing of the Sons of God”(scrip.) … We know that “Be bold as a lion, as the wicked flees when no one chaseth”(scrip.) Courage and spiritual faith will turn a nation from its wickedness. Our family thanks you and others for their courage against much persecution!
Nunes, I noticed, was more confident today. He has a spring in his step so to speak. I also think that he is very humble. He and his family have been through a great deal with threats, name calling, etc., and he doesn’t complain.
More proof we are winning, behind the scenes.
He knows that behind the scenes he now has backup !
When will these investigations into felonious crimes against President Trump be transformed into indictments and by whom?
What is the point of all these memos and statements to news outlets. If a crime has been committed, get an indictment, arrest the fool, and proceed with the court case. Let the dominoes fall.
Cattle are branded one at a time when they are lassoed.
President Trump pretty much called out Jeff Sessions in that conversation. It really confuses me. I so much want for justice to be served.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Fle… Let me be clear that I am not bashing Jeff Sessions. Plenty of other people here willfully do that. I just am confused at how President Trump keeps saying things that make it look like Mr. Sessions is on the outside looking in. I just want justice to be served. I do not give a hoot who does it. Thank you for all your insight. You are a wealth of information and a tremendous President Trump supporter.f
Trust Sessions and Mueller. Q
Why do you think Q posted that?
I do not think Q said to trust Mueller. Please correct me if I am wrong.
I believe the quote as “Trust Sessions and Wray.”
You are correct. Give me a spanking.
So that when Sessions et al drop the hammer, people can’t accuse the President of going after his enemies. His hands will be clean. Diversion.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Y!
I agree! I also believe we will see it. Our President realizes the magnitude of it in order for our country to truly be about law and order.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly…
Sounds to me like President Trump is bashing Sessions. He certainly is taking him to task for not investigating and prosecuting the guilty in FISAgate. How many times do you have to be called out by your President for not doing your job before you start doing it?
33 footnotes. Seriously? Found Perkins-Coie down there. Must assume the DNC and HFA are in the redacted footnotes.
Who is “you know who”?…Jeff Sessions?
Rosey?
Trump has just branded Sessions as “you know who” 😂😂😂😂
He wont even say his name anymore…oh oh
If Trump calls him a good man, then he is probably gone. Otherwise, he is here to stay.
I never realized the Bill Clinton hired Trey Goudy for Frderal Prosecutor. Watch this video.https://youtu.be/AlByyGYZrT8
America may now have a Trump heir apparent.
This video is HIGHLY relevant!
WOW!! This is long but very informative.
Gives new meaning to hopping!
Thanks Cy!
WOW!!!! The corruption has spread like a cancer more than I ever could have imagined. The Deep State/Cabal has effectively weaponized our government against us!
The US has become the Police State of America!
Jaw dropping if you don’t already know what Binney stated (I didn’t realize the breadth and depth). I suspect a lot of veteran Treepers do know.
It’s official! SETH RICH will be revealed as the leaker! Schifty admits the emails were “stolen” in defense of SPYING ON TRUMP!!!
Schiff tweeted, “Wrong again, Mr. President. It confirms the FBI acted appropriately and that Russian agents approached two of your advisors, and informed your campaign that Russia was prepared to help you by disseminating stolen Clinton emails.”
This is HUGE!!!
I have always believed that Seth Rich leaked the emails and was murdered for it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge Jeanine is shocked to hear that Carter Page worked undercover on behalf of the FBI/DOJ against a Russian spy back in 2013. You know, it seems I heard that information a few weeks ago. Now where could I have possibly heard that? OH YEAH!!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/05/in-march-2016-carter-page-was-an-fbi-employee-in-october-2016-fbi-told-fisa-court-hes-a-spy/
Come on down Jeanine. We got a nice comfy branch for ya!
Deep state put PTrump and Session in the box. Session made a promise to stay out from this whole thing which he can not break. PTrump is in infinite fake Mueller investigation so he can not make change in DOJ/FBI otherwise obstruction of investigation. Mueller keeps finding something which has nothing to do Russia collusion investigation.
Can’t OMB force them to do their “investigation” pro bono??
Well maybe Sessions should do the honorable thing and resign so for Trump can appoint someone who is not boxed in like he is.
Congressman Devin Nunes is an honest representative. Never vote for a lawyer to hold public office. I learned by viewing a local news video clip posted on The Last Refuge back in early 2017 that the farmers down at the Tractor Supply store in Tulare, CA know that Congressman Nunes’ family name rhymes with the word “tunes”.
You will note in all Washington media interviews that he never corrects the pronunciation. Although the Congressman’s family immigrated from Portugal, he is a son of the farming country of California.
Again, I’ll vote for a politician with a college degree in Agriculture and Business any day over just another lawyer. Devin Nunes is an honest man, in my opinion.
I try to write Mr. Nunes once a week on his contact pg. and thank him for his continued work. He is a champ.
Take 25 minutes to watch this video. Red pill yourself.
….love DN….love PDJT, CTH and SD….
….tread carefully, my friends….
God Bless you all…warriors true.
MAGA…
Mr Nunes,,,better get busy. You may not have time to finish..
If the Democrats win the house…. you will then become the minority leader and Schiffty becomes majority leader…
If this happens will be so SCREWED
And Mad Max will be screeching “Peach 45”!!
Do you get paid by the post or by number of words?
It’s pretty much up to us to see that doesn’t happen, Donald. Better get busy.
If this true, then this nothing short alarming:
Judicial Watch is reporting that there is another key player in the Obama spying conspiracy. Her name Chris Farell tells us has not been mentioned but this former Homeland Security Advisor is up to her ears in this montage of treasonous actors working for and in the Obama Regime.
This latest conspirator is Lisa Monaco who like E.W. (Bill) Priestap are still living in the shadows but will at some point in time be shown as major players in the Obama Conspiracy
https://www.tapwires.com/2018/02/24/judicial-watch-lead-investigator-another-obama-minion-hiding-in-the-shadows-of-the-obama-conspiracy-video
It’s all coming out. We are winning. Just give it time, let it play out.
Patience is not only the ability to wait, it’s how we behave while we are waiting.
Yoda.
Nunes does a good job here, but I kind of feel sorry for the guy interviewing him. Who is he? He’s definitely gay, but wearing a wedding ring, so assuming he’s in denial. I suppose my views on this are not mainstream on this board (I support gay marriage and don’t have any issues with gay people, as long as they’re not opposing things in which I believe politically).
People on the right need to tolerate homosexuals more. It made sense to judge them centuries ago when we didn’t understand the germ theory of disease, but now we’re just pushing people who might otherwise be great people to the left by judging them.
The guy interviewing Nunes is gay. He probably is in crazy denial about it, and it’s probably very psychologically uncomfortable for him, but he still obviously believes mostly good things. Why push this guy away and why make him live in denial and shame?
I’m not keen to promote an agenda here, but as a parent with a boy and a girl, I realize it’s possible one will be gay (though I’ll admit I would prefer that both are not). I’d still love them, and I’d rather they be true to themselves. I’d still want them to believe in the things in which I believe, but those who lean right really have to get over biases against homosexuals, if only just as a numbers issue.
His name is Matt Schlapp. He organized the CPAC this year. He is married to Mercedes Schlapp, who is part of the Trump Communication staff, I think. He is NOT gay.
Take the time to get your facts straight before you post foolish and judgmental comments.
Matt Schlapp, the interviewer, is married to Mercedes Schlapp, PDJT’s Director of Strategic Communications. They have 5 daughters and attend St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Old Town Alexandria.
You can look him up on Wikipedia if you are really interested.
What a weird post…
LikeLike
LikeLike
And then you woke up.
LikeLike
“I’m not keen to promote an agenda here…” LOL!
You are a troll! And a dumb one too.
You need to research and gain some FACTS before spouting off here. Matt Schlapp (organizer of CPAC) is married to Mercedes Schlapp who works at the Whitehouse.
There are several prominent R’s that are GAY, including Richard Grenell who is nominated as Ambassador to Germany (still awaiting senate confirmation); Peter Thiel, silicon valley mogul is a republican mega donor and is GAY. There are others… and then you have the supporters like Scott Pressler who is a one man campaign machine for republican candidates all over the country.
Lots of GAYs are Republican.
Now you know 🙂
very funny you should say that, since i walked right past Mrs. Schlapp and their kids as soon as this was over!
i may not agree with 100 percent of the things he says and does, but Matt is most certainly an improvement over any other head of ACU/CPAC:
Here is the Trump / Pirro segment
Devin Nunes has a set of brass in his ballast. If your sitting on a branch here, you know that. Let’s all pray he goes on to even bigger things! Nunes in 2024?
Well the Schifforbrain’s memo Schiffthebed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please excuse the double post that was meant as a reply to rationalnational.
One bit of info in the memo, unless I’m wrong: on page 2, it says that 4 different federal judges reviewed the FISA applications, all of them nominated by Republicans. This would seem to exclude Rudolph Contreras (who was an Obama nominee).
Further, it explicitly mentions that two of them were GHWB and Reagan appointees. The only such judges currently on FISC are Raymond J. Dearie (Reagan) and Anne C. Conway (GHW Bush).
There is one former member within the appropriate dates who is also possible, Martin Leach-Cross Feldman (Reagan), rotated off FISC on May 18, 2017.
Sorry—Page 3.
Nunes has star quality. Extremely smart and articulate. And very presentable. He comes across as very authentic and sincere and knowledgeable. Compare him with the 12 dwarfs who occupied the stage with Trump during the primaries. Head and shoulders above all of them. Love to see him as VP or ultimately run for President.
We ALL knew there was abuse of this “heavily safeguarded system” which could be used to compromise our privacy and our freedom. We all knew. There was more than enough public circumstantial evidence to prove that to the public.
But they were in a HUGE hurry to re-authorize this NSA spying program even while this issue was being brought to light.
There should be NO doubt that the people in the legislature knew what has been going on. Gowdy and his legalistic BS positions knew what has been going on. He’s an extremely smart man — he’s just not one with the courage to stand behind what he knows is right and in front of what he knows is wrong. But even in this case, to know there is MASSIVE doubt about the way the program is being abused, they should have reasonably delayed and reviewed the writing of the law authorizing the program to continue.
They did none of that.
Let’s not forget that.
Nunes says “we don’t have any evidence that people in the local field offices [were politically motivated.]”
Yes we do.
[1] We know they are government employees with both eyes on their retirement pensions
[2] The FBIAA.org is a UNION — they are unionized government employees with police state power
[3] At the time of his stating this, we also know the CNN spokes-child on the Florida shooting is the son of an FBI person and is acting strongly in support of FBI interests.
There is more than enough basic evidence to have enough doubt on that matter.
The FBI as it exists today, HAS TO GO. It has to be rebuilt. It is still J.Edgar Hoover’s FBI without the one main guy.
LikeLike
Finally watched Nunes at CPAC. Devin was so cool, calm and collect, as the saying goes. Very comfortable and knowledgeable. Big crowd.
Nunes is years ahead in his understanding of Russia. Blames Bozo for enabling Putin.
Clear evidence of collusion between Bozo/HRC/DNC and Russia.
LikeLike