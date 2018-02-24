Chairman Devin Nunes CPAC Discussion – Dueling Memos and FISA Court Abuse…

Posted on February 24, 2018 by

Chairman Devin Nunes attends the CPAC Convention and sat down for a lengthy Question and Answer session to discuss the ongoing investigations into top-tier corruption within the FBI and DOJ.   Much of the discussion centers around the abuse of the FISA court system and the politicization of multiple U.S. intelligence agencies.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2018, FBI, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Russia, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, USA, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

93 Responses to Chairman Devin Nunes CPAC Discussion – Dueling Memos and FISA Court Abuse…

  1. fleporeblog says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Liked by 29 people

    Reply
    • MM says:
      February 24, 2018 at 9:08 pm

      You have such high energy for Nunes, I just love it Flep.
      Great Tweet!

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        February 24, 2018 at 9:21 pm

        MM every time I hear him speak, it hits me like a brick. He is one of us. He has that Cold Anger. It is what drives him day in and day out. He understands the Forgotten Men and Women. He understands what it means to be an American. He is in such a high position that one would think he would be on the take. I get no sense from him that he is in anyway compromised. Our President thought so highly of him that he put him on his transition team.

        When we think of how many of these politicians are corrupt and only out for their pockets, we can point at Devin Nunes and tell our kids and grandkids that there are honorable people that put the interest of our country above everything else.

        This man also understands MAGA! I believe that Trumpism can last for decades to come. People like Devin Nunes have to be in positions that allow it to occur.

        Liked by 22 people

        Reply
    • Little Annie’s Fannie says:
      February 24, 2018 at 9:44 pm

      Amen and amen!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • law4lifeblog says:
      February 25, 2018 at 12:18 am

      Fle, I was there for this event today, Chairman Nunes is amazing, and SO humble.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
        • das411 says:
          February 25, 2018 at 1:20 am

          i was there too and there wasn’t a whole lot of new news to anyone who regularly reads here, which is a MAJOR tribute to Sundance and the great job he (?) does keeping us up to date – but to hear it all spelled out to a room full of swamp creatures and college kids was quite another thing…

          AND did we know that the deadline for his questions was the end of next week? had that been said publicly before?

          Like

          Reply
  2. simicharmed says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    Funny. The ‘dueling memo”, was literally a crayon memo written by a discounted DNC operative who found his way into politics – a genuine loser at every level! I don’t care that this fool was/is a politician “elected” by a population who does not care! His “population” made a mistake in the matter and they can redeem themselves by eliminating their mistake. Adam Schiff-for brains represents NO PERSON! He represents his party only – The DNC

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Peter Rabbit says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    Rep. Nunes is a remarkable patriot. We all owe him a great debt. That he is not an attorney makes him even more attractive. He will not give up. Nice calm demeanor and common sense smart. Trustworthy and exact opposite of Richard Burr, majority leader of Senate Intel Committee.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  4. peachteachr says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Carpe Diem, patriots. About our guns, MOLON LABE,.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. vikingmomsite says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    I think that any time the DNC operatives can be goaded into putting something into writing, it is a good day, because then when the IG report comes out or the actual FISA application is declassified, the truth will be obvious to anyone who is willing to look at the facts.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  6. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Nunez has really become a champion in all of this.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  7. jstanley01 says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    The facts show that secret court, established on grounds of national-security, has been hijacked to overturn a presidential election. Which begs the question, what would it take to prove that secret courts are inherently inimical to the American way of life?

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    • Full Spectrum Domino says:
      February 24, 2018 at 9:12 pm

      “what would it take to prove that secret courts are inherently inimical to the American way of life?”

      Do we need to amass a burden of proof? How about prima facie?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Paco Loco says:
        February 24, 2018 at 10:25 pm

        Secret courts = police state. They are unconstitutional!

        Chairman Nunes is a hero who has uncovered the brutal truth that the Obama administration used the FBI and DoJ to subvert the Presidential election and committed treason. The Democrats are in full protection mode to provide and deniability that Obama and his henchmen came up with the Russian collusion nonsense to cover up their crimes. As Rep. Nunes said, it’s all going to be handed off to a special prosecutor who will make the case for treason. I hope that Nunes can make the case that Obama and Clinton ordered the sedition and those two dirty, rotten scoundrels face the music soon.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • pyromancer76 says:
          February 25, 2018 at 12:08 am

          I like your summary, Paco Loco. They are not only “dirty, rotten scoundrels,” but they are communists. Just think how close we came. But our best citizen, a red-blooded American, now President Trump, would not let it happen. Nor would our Monster Vote. Nor would CTH with every investigative muscle working to the max.

          But please, No Special Prosecutor. Enough investigations. Now it’s time for indictments and their consequences. We need appropriate enforcement of the law, and the order and justice that brings.

          Like

          Reply
  8. digleigh says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    We thank you Nunes for all you do along with Jordan, and Gaetz, etc….Keep up the fight for truth, integrity of our govt. , and we will win in the end..”The whole world groans for the revealing of the Sons of God”(scrip.) … We know that “Be bold as a lion, as the wicked flees when no one chaseth”(scrip.) Courage and spiritual faith will turn a nation from its wickedness. Our family thanks you and others for their courage against much persecution!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  9. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Nunes, I noticed, was more confident today. He has a spring in his step so to speak. I also think that he is very humble. He and his family have been through a great deal with threats, name calling, etc., and he doesn’t complain.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  10. Three-Pound Sledge says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    When will these investigations into felonious crimes against President Trump be transformed into indictments and by whom?

    What is the point of all these memos and statements to news outlets. If a crime has been committed, get an indictment, arrest the fool, and proceed with the court case. Let the dominoes fall.

    Cattle are branded one at a time when they are lassoed.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. Ziiggii says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  12. madeline1954blog says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    I never realized the Bill Clinton hired Trey Goudy for Frderal Prosecutor. Watch this video.https://youtu.be/AlByyGYZrT8

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. lfhbrave says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    America may now have a Trump heir apparent.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    This video is HIGHLY relevant!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Sugarhillhardrock says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Yuppers, Vikingmomsite!!
    The IG report will impeach them into a crucible of apparent idiocy for all to see.
    Or at least the majority….just Maybe.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Publius2016 says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    It’s official! SETH RICH will be revealed as the leaker! Schifty admits the emails were “stolen” in defense of SPYING ON TRUMP!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      February 24, 2018 at 9:32 pm

      Schiff tweeted, “Wrong again, Mr. President. It confirms the FBI acted appropriately and that Russian agents approached two of your advisors, and informed your campaign that Russia was prepared to help you by disseminating stolen Clinton emails.”

      This is HUGE!!!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • texastrumper says:
      February 24, 2018 at 9:40 pm

      I have always believed that Seth Rich leaked the emails and was murdered for it.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  17. Pam says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    This man has courage I certainly don’t have. He is certainly a hero.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. oldschool64 says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Judge Jeanine is shocked to hear that Carter Page worked undercover on behalf of the FBI/DOJ against a Russian spy back in 2013. You know, it seems I heard that information a few weeks ago. Now where could I have possibly heard that? OH YEAH!!

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/05/in-march-2016-carter-page-was-an-fbi-employee-in-october-2016-fbi-told-fisa-court-hes-a-spy/

    Come on down Jeanine. We got a nice comfy branch for ya!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  19. SR says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Deep state put PTrump and Session in the box. Session made a promise to stay out from this whole thing which he can not break. PTrump is in infinite fake Mueller investigation so he can not make change in DOJ/FBI otherwise obstruction of investigation. Mueller keeps finding something which has nothing to do Russia collusion investigation.

    Like

    Reply
  20. JimWVa says:
    February 24, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Congressman Devin Nunes is an honest representative. Never vote for a lawyer to hold public office. I learned by viewing a local news video clip posted on The Last Refuge back in early 2017 that the farmers down at the Tractor Supply store in Tulare, CA know that Congressman Nunes’ family name rhymes with the word “tunes”.

    You will note in all Washington media interviews that he never corrects the pronunciation. Although the Congressman’s family immigrated from Portugal, he is a son of the farming country of California.

    Again, I’ll vote for a politician with a college degree in Agriculture and Business any day over just another lawyer. Devin Nunes is an honest man, in my opinion.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Don'tMessWithTeas says:
    February 24, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    I try to write Mr. Nunes once a week on his contact pg. and thank him for his continued work. He is a champ.
    Take 25 minutes to watch this video. Red pill yourself.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Kent says:
    February 24, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    ….love DN….love PDJT, CTH and SD….

    ….tread carefully, my friends….

    God Bless you all…warriors true.

    MAGA…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    February 24, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Mr Nunes,,,better get busy. You may not have time to finish..
    If the Democrats win the house…. you will then become the minority leader and Schiffty becomes majority leader…

    If this happens will be so SCREWED

    Like

    Reply
  24. Bill says:
    February 24, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    If this true, then this nothing short alarming:

    Judicial Watch is reporting that there is another key player in the Obama spying conspiracy. Her name Chris Farell tells us has not been mentioned but this former Homeland Security Advisor is up to her ears in this montage of treasonous actors working for and in the Obama Regime.

    This latest conspirator is Lisa Monaco who like E.W. (Bill) Priestap are still living in the shadows but will at some point in time be shown as major players in the Obama Conspiracy

    https://www.tapwires.com/2018/02/24/judicial-watch-lead-investigator-another-obama-minion-hiding-in-the-shadows-of-the-obama-conspiracy-video

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. talkietina says:
    February 24, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    It’s all coming out. We are winning. Just give it time, let it play out.

    Patience is not only the ability to wait, it’s how we behave while we are waiting.
    Yoda.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. rationalnational says:
    February 24, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Nunes does a good job here, but I kind of feel sorry for the guy interviewing him. Who is he? He’s definitely gay, but wearing a wedding ring, so assuming he’s in denial. I suppose my views on this are not mainstream on this board (I support gay marriage and don’t have any issues with gay people, as long as they’re not opposing things in which I believe politically).

    People on the right need to tolerate homosexuals more. It made sense to judge them centuries ago when we didn’t understand the germ theory of disease, but now we’re just pushing people who might otherwise be great people to the left by judging them.

    The guy interviewing Nunes is gay. He probably is in crazy denial about it, and it’s probably very psychologically uncomfortable for him, but he still obviously believes mostly good things. Why push this guy away and why make him live in denial and shame?

    I’m not keen to promote an agenda here, but as a parent with a boy and a girl, I realize it’s possible one will be gay (though I’ll admit I would prefer that both are not). I’d still love them, and I’d rather they be true to themselves. I’d still want them to believe in the things in which I believe, but those who lean right really have to get over biases against homosexuals, if only just as a numbers issue.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Thecleaner says:
    February 24, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Here is the Trump / Pirro segment

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Ackman420 says:
    February 24, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Devin Nunes has a set of brass in his ballast. If your sitting on a branch here, you know that. Let’s all pray he goes on to even bigger things! Nunes in 2024?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. f.fernandez says:
    February 24, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Well the Schifforbrain’s memo Schiffthebed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. f.fernandez says:
    February 24, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Well the Schifforbrain’s memo Schiffthebed.

    Like

    Reply
  31. ledygrey says:
    February 24, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    Take the time to get your facts straight before you post foolish and judgmental comments.

    Matt Schlapp, the interviewer, is married to Mercedes Schlapp, PDJT’s Director of Strategic Communications. They have 5 daughters and attend St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Old Town Alexandria.

    You can look him up on Wikipedia if you are really interested.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. Apollo says:
    February 24, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    One bit of info in the memo, unless I’m wrong: on page 2, it says that 4 different federal judges reviewed the FISA applications, all of them nominated by Republicans. This would seem to exclude Rudolph Contreras (who was an Obama nominee).

    Further, it explicitly mentions that two of them were GHWB and Reagan appointees. The only such judges currently on FISC are Raymond J. Dearie (Reagan) and Anne C. Conway (GHW Bush).

    There is one former member within the appropriate dates who is also possible, Martin Leach-Cross Feldman (Reagan), rotated off FISC on May 18, 2017.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Andy says:
    February 24, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Nunes has star quality. Extremely smart and articulate. And very presentable. He comes across as very authentic and sincere and knowledgeable. Compare him with the 12 dwarfs who occupied the stage with Trump during the primaries. Head and shoulders above all of them. Love to see him as VP or ultimately run for President.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Daniel says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:17 am

    We ALL knew there was abuse of this “heavily safeguarded system” which could be used to compromise our privacy and our freedom. We all knew. There was more than enough public circumstantial evidence to prove that to the public.

    But they were in a HUGE hurry to re-authorize this NSA spying program even while this issue was being brought to light.

    There should be NO doubt that the people in the legislature knew what has been going on. Gowdy and his legalistic BS positions knew what has been going on. He’s an extremely smart man — he’s just not one with the courage to stand behind what he knows is right and in front of what he knows is wrong. But even in this case, to know there is MASSIVE doubt about the way the program is being abused, they should have reasonably delayed and reviewed the writing of the law authorizing the program to continue.

    They did none of that.

    Let’s not forget that.

    Like

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:28 am

      Nunes says “we don’t have any evidence that people in the local field offices [were politically motivated.]”

      Yes we do.

      [1] We know they are government employees with both eyes on their retirement pensions
      [2] The FBIAA.org is a UNION — they are unionized government employees with police state power
      [3] At the time of his stating this, we also know the CNN spokes-child on the Florida shooting is the son of an FBI person and is acting strongly in support of FBI interests.

      There is more than enough basic evidence to have enough doubt on that matter.

      The FBI as it exists today, HAS TO GO. It has to be rebuilt. It is still J.Edgar Hoover’s FBI without the one main guy.

      Like

      Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:43 am

      Finally watched Nunes at CPAC. Devin was so cool, calm and collect, as the saying goes. Very comfortable and knowledgeable. Big crowd.

      Nunes is years ahead in his understanding of Russia. Blames Bozo for enabling Putin.

      Clear evidence of collusion between Bozo/HRC/DNC and Russia.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s