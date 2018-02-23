Dereliction of Duty – Four Broward County Deputies Remained Outside Florida High School, Neighboring Police Dept. Were First Into Building…

Yesterday it was revealed that Broward County School Police Officer Scot Peterson refused to enter building for over four minutes during the active shooter rampage. Today we discover that an additional three more Broward County Deputies arrived yet did nothing.
Officers from neighboring Coral Springs police department arrived on scene, noted the four Broward Deputies refusing to engage, and the CSPD immediately went into the building. According to a CNN report, the following day, February 15th, Coral Springs City Manager Mike Goodrum confronted Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel over the dereliction of duty and cowardice exhibited by the Broward deputies.
I wish I could tell you I’m surprised; but I’m not. As we previously researched and outlined, the conduct by the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is not unexpected. Their behavior is shameful, but not unexpected. From the top down, officials within the BSO are focused on political objectives within Broward County and maintaining/defending a political status amid all county officials:
(Via CNN) When Coral Springs police officers arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14 in the midst of the school shooting crisis, many officers were surprised to find not only that Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, the armed school resource officer, had not entered the building, but that three other Broward County Sheriff’s deputies were also outside the school and had not entered, Coral Springs sources tell CNN. The deputies had their pistols drawn and were behind their vehicles, the sources said, and not one of them had gone into the school.
With direction from the Broward deputies who were outside, Coral Springs police soon entered the building where the shooter was. New Broward County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, and two of those deputies and an officer from Sunrise, Florida, joined the Coral Springs police as they went into the building.
Some Coral Springs police were stunned and upset that the four original Broward County Sheriff’s deputies who were first on the scene did not appear to join them as they entered the school, Coral Springs sources tell CNN. It’s unclear whether the shooter was still in the building when they arrived. (read more)
The day after Coral Springs City Manager Goodrum confronted Broward County Sheriff Israel, Coral Springs Police Chief Anthony Pustizzi sent out this email to his staff Feb 16:
Everyone in the surrounding communities know exactly how corrupt Broward and Miami-Dade officials are. No-one outside the area with any common sense is blind. The only difference amid outside observers is how much they know. Only a few, like the CSPD, know how bad it really is because they encounter the participants during overlaps.
The Broward system of civic society has one filter, that filter is politics. Everything else comes after that filter is applied. Do some research and you’ll see it surface EVERYWHERE; not just in school administration and law enforcement, everywhere.
If reporters keep digging and asking questions people will discover they are only seeing the very tippy-top of the heavily politicized agenda within Broward County law enforcement, school administration and all around civic leadership. Citizens are co-dependents to their own abuse.
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is just one cog in an institutional system that is fraught with corruption and negligence at multiple levels. You don’t pull off this level of gross malfeasance, openly -in front of the entire population- for years, without strong internal support mechanisms.
Factually I’m shocked this much has surfaced. Normally Broward and Miami-Dade keep a tight cover on all these issues through their ideological friends and allies at the top of the media enterprises. Obviously the local news media editorial boards and corporate owners are struggling to keep control over inquires from outside news agencies.
However, given prior experience don’t expect this sunlight to last much longer.
We can be relatively certain executives at news groups within the Miami-Dade and Broward affiliates are quickly calling their outside peers with instructions to remain focused on the larger political objectives. Inquiries will stop soon…. all will be swept under the proverbial rug… the blood will be washed away….. and the citizenry will be lulled back to sheep…
That’s not cynicism, that is reality.
All your children are belong to them.
There is no Donald Trump type political strength of character in the area to confront the corruption. The system will self-protect.
Just watch:
It is all on Obama, Hillory is secondary, Obama is the big traitor , the Chicago Muslim crime syndicate, Do I sound over stated by 1000% Maybe but , I think, its the truth.
Hillary is part of a Chicago crime syndicate as well,
Just a different crime syndicate.
They are both still jockeying for position.
We have thrown them off their game.
trump has the great sheriff david clarke…. and hillary has scott israel?? so why arent i up by 50 points you might ask? well there is reason 99967543355381.017..
Carry on. It’s impossible to overstate the truth…
Given that Holder and his radicalized Civil Rights Division were there agitating on behalf of Trayvon, and his corrupt DOE followed behind- scooping up donations from Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the mafia in S.Florida, I think the connections are obvious.
The only real question is if there is an investigative journalist with the courage and commitment to help platform this nationally?
This looks to me like Fast and Furious, where a local blogger, with ATF whistleblower insider info, and a national gun writer were able to break through, until Sharyl Atkisson could platform it on CBS- even so, Congress was powerless to do much, other than issue a Contempt of Congress order to Holder, and expose the whole shameful mess.
This is deeper, more complicated, and interwoven both in LEA and Education.
That is lots of layers of national, and local corruption that will take great tenacity to document and explain. A book or two in it, but only if the cable news or some big journo takes an interest.
Florida voters- you broke it, you bought it.
Re: “Everyone in the surrounding communities know exactly how corrupt Broward and Miami-Dade officials are. No-one outside the area with any common sense is blind.”
I can tell you some others who have to be aware of the corruption. That’s the majority, if not all the student body of Stoneman Douglas High School. They may not have had the corrupt policies officially read and explained to them; but, they know, either from personal experience of misbehaving without being properly reprimanded or from observing that happen to other students, Being the young dumb offspring of mostly liberal parents, they probably like the official policies that allow them to misbehave to the point of actually committing crimes without any real or effective punishment.
It’s no wonder so many of them have suddenly become such gung-ho activists for gun control. They want the status quo to continue; and, they’re willing to blame anything besides the top-to-bottom corruption in order to continue their habit of wreaking havoc without proper punishment.
Their tears are not real; they’re of the crocodile style….just part of the show to keep the status quo. For years, they’ve gotten away with high crimes and misdemeanors. It’s no longer just a privilege to them, it’s a right now; and, they will lie, cheat, steal… and take your guns, if possible, to keep it that way.
Stoneman Douglas High School is in Florida’s 22nd congressional district. Democrat Ted Deutch has represented Florida’s 22nd congressional district since January 2017 after he was redistricted from Florida’s 21st congressional district, which is now held by Democrat Lois Frankel. Bordering the 22nd is Florida’s 23rd congressional district, an electoral district for the U.S. Congress, located outside Miami, Florida. In 2016, it covers parts of Broward and Miami-Dade,[7] including Miami Beach.[8] The district is currently represented by Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
yes, that sounds about right.
Debbie Wasserman Positive.
Look up the Wasserman test. If Debbie is Wasserman positive, it means she has syphilis..
“The great object is that every man be armed. Everyone who is able may have a gun.”
– Patrick Henry
This is where Obama and democrats have Republicans BEAT.
As soon as the happened they would have dispatched the FBI and the DOJ questioning ALL THE POLICE INVOLVED and the way they handled the situation.
What the F is sessions doing?
What the F is Rooster head doing? Look how fast he set up an investigation into rob porter.
What is going on? something is seriously wrong
Wrong.
The Dems would’ve sent the CSR (or whatever it was called) to site and locked everything down.
as the Republicans….Do nothing…My point
Obviously, when the govt fails, the solution is to double the spending.
And we’ll get double the cowards of Broward
Check out Sheriff’s campaign ad wrapped on 5 county cars. The taxpayers paid for that.
I have enjoyed this website for several years, but recently began to have a sense of unease like never before. The parkland shooting is emblematic of many of the crises loooming aon the horizon.
My job is a mix of law and science. Over the years I have seen both science and the law diverge from their most fundamental ideals. As a result, science and medical care especially have become a farce. No longer is most medical treatment driven from a place of need, but so much is misdirected patients and iatrogenic illness. The treatments range from needless medications in varieties and quantities that are amazing. In the courts, common sense and adherence to longstanding legal do tines is fading every day and the results are awful, the anthesis of justice. When worlds collide on medico-legal issues, it’s a farce what occurs. John Huber pointed this out 25 years ago Junk Science in the Courtroom.
The Parkland shooting is the epitome of liberal policy disasters from the White House down through every level of government until kids die. These people have a fundamental inability to NOT lie to themselves. In an era where there is more good information at you finger tips, all it takes is a critical mind and the willingness to work the problem. The steadfast refusal of the left, to ever have a considered thought about anything is the problem. It’s based on junk applied with the precision of a 9th Cir. Judge. The colleges teach this crap.
This is not limited to the average universities, but flourishes at Princeton and elsewhere in the Ivy’s. These are the folks that are so smart the fool themselves and the rest follow along. Look at California, Chicago, DC, Baltimore, Seattle and Portland. These once great cities are verging degrees of the same mess. The problem is there is only 1 US Capitol City and the power there are the poster children for the horrors around the country.
I believe the unease I feel is the absolute senselessness of what lays in store for us. I fear Sweden will fail in 5 years, France 10 and Germany maybe longer. The truth of it is these people seem dead set on ending 2500 years of Western evolution. The shame is we may trade it in for Sharia. Not by choice, but by cultural apathy.
“cultural apathy” the 21st century Trojan horse.
Amen and Amen!!
21 Jump Street Political Activists working within the schools and social medias, in a subversive manner, pushing political agenda and talking points— can’t you see the next Hollywood production “Wasserman-Schultz”?
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Springtime, for Wasserman-Schultz, in Germany….”
When I realized that the Swamp made this a 2nd Amendment issue (again) I began to look at the infrastructure the Swamp minions created for this to happen. Another way to look at the FBI “mistake” is the Deep State mantra….never let a crisis go to waste.
Every single one of us need to view the FBI with extreme suspicion right now. This is the elephant in the room for me. It’s an in-your-face bitch slap. Again.
Another Deep State Clinton/Obama strategy and trap? Yes. Definitely.
The Swamp control the DOJ/FBI hierarchy and many within the FBI did nothing to stop it. I’m sure that isn’t the only crazy lunatic the FBI purposefully ignored to get this result. The books should be gone over quickly, especially those other dangerous reports that were ignored, “lost”, or stolen. I don’t believe this level of stupid is an accident.
Anyone that refuses to consider or doesn’t believe that dead children would be a calculus of the Globalists and their Swamp creatures is living in another time and place. Yes…..they would allow many innocents to die “for the greater good”.
Cynical, but likely the correct path toward an investigation that will determine real culpability. Much like the FISA crap…..it stinks of corruption and defiance of lawful Public Policy.
I don’t just view the FBI with suspicion, I view every. single. department in the US Gov with deep suspicion right now.
I believe I have seen Islamic infiltration – or the potential for it – in damn near every dept.
Its Obama.
And the people who put him in place.
Broward County is the perfect example of where I think we are as a country right now.
I like the way you think Lastin.
By contrast, I was listening to my local news tonight. Our Wake Co. Sheriff is a strong pro second amendment Republican—very popular in these parts. He was interviewed tonight. He said one deputy is assigned to every middle school and high school in the county. They are inside the building , and rotate their locations within the building. They are there every school day.
He was asked about active shooter protocol. He said 1) Engage the shooter and take him out ! Period. (Other school personnel call for back-up—he does not wait )
The reporter said —but he is putting himself in immediate danger without backup. The Sheriff looked her dead in the eye and said “That’s HIS JOB, ma’am”
Great post NC. I’m sure this is how every school district and sheriff’s office would structure their security, provided someone wasn’t paying them to do otherwise.
Cruz is a patsy. There were 2 or 3 highly trained assassins in the school killing the kids. The oh-so-brave Broward deputies were told not to interfere with the real shooters and were there to run cover for the assassins to get away. Kuto’s to Chief of Police Runcie and his Coral Springs Police. To bad they too late. The shooting fits the pattern of most all the other school killings. !. The Patsy acting out because of psych drugs handed by the his “doctor’s” who hears voices in this head. 2. Highly trained assassins, right out of the Israeli Mossad/CIA play book, doing the deed(s). 3. and the brain dead media running cover for the whole freaking operation. 4. Gin up the gun control narrative.
Where did the “highly trained assassins” go when the shooting was done?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And who picked up all those non matching shell casings?
First off it’s kudos
Now please stop with the conspiracy nuttery.
Please don’t drink before posting. The verbal carnage is ugly.
I bet the football coach who was gunned down by Cruz would’ve gladly put a couple of shots into his head………….while the cops hid behind their cars in the parking lot, chatting on the radio about, “What should we do now ?”
He protected those kids with his body…cause that’s all he had.
The cops squatted out in the parking lot, big guns in hand, listening to the muffled shots inside the building, and did NOTHING. NOTHING
Heard this right after after the shooting. My son’s friend is a Coral Springs cop. Said that BSO waited outside for all the shooting to stop. Disgusting!
“ As always stay safe “ as in crouched behind vehicles with pistols drawn.
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=233034
6 deputies guarding the home of the disgraced deputy.
The middle class must accept the fact that they are nothing but cannon fodder for the political motives of the ruling class. They really do want you dead. I know it’s shocking but it’s time you accept it. They would kill us all if there was a way they could benefit from it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
they won’t act until he’s dead
Sounds hopeless. And if a small cog in this world like Broward can’t be fixed, how can we ever expect America to be fixed?
We never say never. We never stop fighting because we have no choice. We are choosing our very death if we do not fight this corrupt system with every breath that we have. We die trying.
She’s my sister AND my daughter!
I hope the lawsuits bankrupt Broward County…
The pictures are telling yet awful. A picture of con man and con woman posed in one, a portrait of a con man in another. Sadly, these criminals slip into political offices continually. It has little to do with the “voting public”….it has everything to do with our voting “system” and choice! Many times (we all can attest), we have literal turds literally PLACED upon ballots via the RNC & the DNC! Those who choose to vote for anybody outside of these TWO groups has little chance other than a wasted vote and inadvertent “support” towards one of the other two.
And we still know nothing (or very little) about the Vegas shooting…
Ok, bear with me here, because, ahem, I live in a feline household, so all the cattiness might possibly have rubbed off on me, but does Runcie remind anyone else of Frozone? Meow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We saw that movie again the other night….my first thought when I saw him 😄
Oh, goodie! I’m not alone! It actually made me want to flip on the ol’ DVD player and watch it again when I first saw his pic…I probably will this weekend… 😉
See this on GWP this will heat things up. I think people should take a hard long look at the contact point between this McCabe, Strzok, Page, Secret Society as they refer to themselves, and who in the White House was managing that. It appears, it’s likely that it’s Lisa Monaco.
Via Lou Dobbs:
The four deputies didn’t want to be the first authorities at any agency to actually do their jobs.
If I was a Florida resident I would be contacting this guy;
Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed Benjamin G. Greenberg as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida on December 29, 2017.
https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdfl/contact-us
if it was my family and my state, I’d be asking him how many other Florida tips and leads have been ignored by the FBI in regards to your cities and soft targets.
Didn’t the Orlando nightclub set off alarm bells? Looks like Florida is an important state for elections, and Globalists and Deep State have Florida in their cross-hairs.
I’d ask US Attorney Greenberg, like my life depended on it.
Sorry but I think Florida is being terrorized by the system. If a lie can be by omission, so crime prevention can become this. Strategic planning We need to protect the states that are considered pivotal in the 2018 and 2020 elections. They are Swamp targets.
It’s not going to stop until we put a stop to it.
Just read Scott’s legislative proposal to act rapidly to this problem, my head still hurts and I may need stitches.
I see the toll on a daily basis that is visited on families that are ill equipped to deal with a mentally disturbed family member. Nothing that is being proposed will do anything to stop these events from reoccurring. Just a few thoughts here.
It was stated that the mentally ill should not have access to guns. Right, and neither should Felons, but they get them! There is a conservative estimate of 300 million plus guns in the U.S.. How many seriously mentally ill people are their. Not anywhere close to 300 million. Would it not make more sense to institutionalize the Criminal insane and repeat offenders. Because that’s the only way to stop this.
If you want to keep guns out of the hands of people under the age of 21, don’t ask them to fight your wars until age 21.
Quit looking to the Federal goverment to fix things. Feds have no jurisdiction here. This is a local and state issue.
And yes you have many exmilitary teachers and support staff that could and would defend children.
Ask yourself, what changed in thirty or so years that has brought this on nationally? Sundance is putting neon lights around the problem and it ain’t GUNS.
Posted without comment.
“You’ve heard it here before; character isn’t built – it just waits for a moment in time to be demonstrated.
You have it or you don’t.
As three young JROTC members demonstrated recently, they had it.
Three cadets killed in the Parkland school shooting are being posthumously honored for their acts of heroism.
The Army is recognizing Peter Wang, 15, and Martin Duque and Alaina Petty, both 14, with the Medal of Heroism for the danger and extraordinary responsibility they took on during last week’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Friends said the three always had a sense of duty and honor as members of the school’s junior ROTC.
Also Tuesday, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point posthumously admitted Peter to the prestigious academy on the day of his funeral. It’s where Peter dreamed of attending. He could have been in the Class of 2025.
Peter died in his JROTC uniform last Wednesday, holding the door open to allow others to escape, as gunman Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman, authorities and witnesses said.
“He saved people’s lives,” said Victoria Downing, one of Peter’s classmates, at the funeral service. “He deserves it.”
West Point conferred the letter of admission, along with honorarium tokens, to his family, local West Point alumnus Chad Maxey said.
Gov. Rick Scott also has directed the Florida National Guard to honor all three cadets. Alaina was honored at her funeral Monday, as Martin will be at his funeral Saturday.
That’s about all I will have to say about that.
Fullbore young men and lady. Fullbore”
http://cdrsalamander.blogspot.com/2018/02/fullbore-friday_23.html
Cowards or did the communists of Broward County need to make sure enough damage was done to have an overwhelming false flag to promote their political agenda against guns, Republicans & the NRA?
Like IRS Lois Lerner, there was NO penalty or consequences, merely a cushy retirement with FULL benefits.
