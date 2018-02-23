Dereliction of Duty – Four Broward County Deputies Remained Outside Florida High School, Neighboring Police Dept. Were First Into Building…

Yesterday it was revealed that Broward County School Police Officer Scot Peterson refused to enter building for over four minutes during the active shooter rampage. Today we discover that an additional three more Broward County Deputies arrived yet did nothing.

Officers from neighboring Coral Springs police department arrived on scene, noted the four Broward Deputies refusing to engage, and the CSPD immediately went into the building. According to a CNN report, the following day, February 15th, Coral Springs City Manager Mike Goodrum confronted Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel over the dereliction of duty and cowardice exhibited by the Broward deputies.

I wish I could tell you I’m surprised; but I’m not. As we previously researched and outlined, the conduct by the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is not unexpected. Their behavior is shameful, but not unexpected. From the top down, officials within the BSO are focused on political objectives within Broward County and maintaining/defending a political status amid all county officials:

(Via CNN) When Coral Springs police officers arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14 in the midst of the school shooting crisis, many officers were surprised to find not only that Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, the armed school resource officer, had not entered the building, but that three other Broward County Sheriff’s deputies were also outside the school and had not entered, Coral Springs sources tell CNN. The deputies had their pistols drawn and were behind their vehicles, the sources said, and not one of them had gone into the school.

With direction from the Broward deputies who were outside, Coral Springs police soon entered the building where the shooter was. New Broward County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, and two of those deputies and an officer from Sunrise, Florida, joined the Coral Springs police as they went into the building. Some Coral Springs police were stunned and upset that the four original Broward County Sheriff’s deputies who were first on the scene did not appear to join them as they entered the school, Coral Springs sources tell CNN. It’s unclear whether the shooter was still in the building when they arrived. (read more)

The day after Coral Springs City Manager Goodrum confronted Broward County Sheriff Israel, Coral Springs Police Chief Anthony Pustizzi sent out this email to his staff Feb 16:

Everyone in the surrounding communities know exactly how corrupt Broward and Miami-Dade officials are. No-one outside the area with any common sense is blind. The only difference amid outside observers is how much they know. Only a few, like the CSPD, know how bad it really is because they encounter the participants during overlaps.

The Broward system of civic society has one filter, that filter is politics. Everything else comes after that filter is applied. Do some research and you’ll see it surface EVERYWHERE; not just in school administration and law enforcement, everywhere.

If reporters keep digging and asking questions people will discover they are only seeing the very tippy-top of the heavily politicized agenda within Broward County law enforcement, school administration and all around civic leadership. Citizens are co-dependents to their own abuse.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is just one cog in an institutional system that is fraught with corruption and negligence at multiple levels. You don’t pull off this level of gross malfeasance, openly -in front of the entire population- for years, without strong internal support mechanisms.

Factually I’m shocked this much has surfaced. Normally Broward and Miami-Dade keep a tight cover on all these issues through their ideological friends and allies at the top of the media enterprises. Obviously the local news media editorial boards and corporate owners are struggling to keep control over inquires from outside news agencies.

However, given prior experience don’t expect this sunlight to last much longer.

We can be relatively certain executives at news groups within the Miami-Dade and Broward affiliates are quickly calling their outside peers with instructions to remain focused on the larger political objectives. Inquiries will stop soon…. all will be swept under the proverbial rug… the blood will be washed away….. and the citizenry will be lulled back to sheep…

That’s not cynicism, that is reality.

All your children are belong to them.

There is no Donald Trump type political strength of character in the area to confront the corruption. The system will self-protect.

Just watch:

