Broward Coward – Armed County Sheriff Cowered Outside Building – Refused to Confront Parkland School Shooter…

School Resource Officer (SRO) Scott Peterson, the armed deputy stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, stood outside the building during the shooting and refused to enter the building. He listened as the kids were being shot.
Today Officer Scott Peterson resigned from the Broward Sheriff’s department.
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel (pictured left) made the admission while answering questions from media. According to Reuters reporting Sheriff Israel admitted to watching CCTV video of the cowardly officer remaining outside the building and taking no action.
SRO Scott Peterson responded to the shooting BUT NEVER WENT IN for “upward or 4 minutes” while the gunmen killed people, said Sheriff Scott Israel.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Reuters) – The armed deputy assigned to the campus of a Florida high school during a deadly shooting last week stayed outside the building during the attack and failed to engage the shooter, the county sheriff said on Thursday.
As a consequence, Scott Peterson, on duty as the school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, resigned from the department, said Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, who earlier has suspended the officer from the force. He did not say if Peterson would face criminal charges.
Israel said he decided to suspend Peterson after viewing a video that showed the deputy’s actions during the rampage that killed 17 people. A former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, is accused of carrying out the attack with an AR-15-style assault weapon.
“What I saw was a deputy arrive at the west side of Building 12, take up a position and he never went in,” said Israel. The building is popularly known as “the freshman building.”
Israel said he would not release the video that shows Peterson’s actions at this time and may never do so, “depending on the prosecution and criminal case.” (read more)
The lack of action by Broward County Officer Scott Peterson is not an outlier, it is the norm. His conduct and cowardly behavior reveals a larger sentiment within a heavily politicized law enforcement agency. Politics is the filter for all decision-making.
REPEAT: Politics in Broward and Dade county is the filter for ALL decision-making.
Sheriff Israel is a political operative deep inside the Democrat political machine within Broward County. He is not alone. Israel is surrounded by similarly-minded police officers and law enforcement officials. Many of them are political operatives.
CTH prior experience with the top officials within law enforcement, schools and the institutional systems of government, within Broward and Miami-Dade Florida has given us exclusive insight into the politicization of multiple agencies. Not all of the line-level officers are as inept, corrupt and negligent as their supervisors; but the competent group is definitely in the minority.
After the shooting CTH warned about the political nature of the institutions of civic society in and around Broward and Dade county; and we predicted the underlying issues would begin to surface. The Broward County sheriff’s office, and the negligent deficiencies therein, is simply a symptom of much deeper -and far more dangerous- institutional corruption at almost every level of local government.
It was not accidental we were confronted in 2013 (during our research into the scope of the back-story of school and LEO corruption) by very angry law enforcement officials. We received direct threats from law enforcement officials to “back off”. On two very specific occasions at government offices, while filing FOIA requests, we became targets of retaliation and threats directly from law enforcement officials. A few of you might remember the details.
As bad as you might think the corruption within the Broward County School administration and Broward County Sheriff’s office might be, it’s worse.
Much, much worse than you can ever imagine.
Officer Scott Peterson standing outside the building while students were shot and killed is not unexpected. The roles of SRO’s are political, not law enforcement.
Here’s what people don’t understand. When the county policy is intentionally constructed to ignore criminal behavior in schools, the Sheriff and School superintendent cannot rely on “law and order-minded” SRO’s to carry out the corrupt policy.
The SRO must carry a political hat and be able to intercept behavior, modify the action based on a specific policy, falsify documents, manipulate records etc, and engage in the system with an understanding of the unwritten goals. SRO’s are given political instructions NOT, I repeat, NOT given instructions to uphold laws and regulations.
The School Officers are the primary foot soldiers carrying out political policy. Engaging an active shooter on campus is the furthest thing from their skill-set you could imagine.
Security of school students is just not their role. The Broward County SRO is in place to protect the School System “policy”.
Make sense now?
It’s all FUBAR.
ps. CTH has thousands of FOIA records to back up our statements:
The left and its media are shameless insurgents upon the Constitution. Soros and the CIA fund CNN. The left just “forgets” the reason for the 2nd Am. What’s not to understand about ” shall not be infringed”? We will not be disarmed so as to be helpless against a tyrannical govt.
As a contrast to the behavior of this SRO at the school – Cadet Peter Wang willingly stayed in the line of fire holding open a door, unarmed, to enable his fellow students to escape from the shooter.
He was buried in his JROTC uniform this week.
Indirectly, this reluctance of the armed SRO to enter and engage, is why allowing teachers and staff to be armed is so important. The teachers and staff are already inside. While fear may cause some armed lawmen to be unwilling to go into an active shooter situation, the people who already are there, are much more motivated to stop the attack.
I just read the arrest paperwork — accessed through Broward County Clerk of Courts website –
Says he admitted guilt – if there is a quick rush to have him plead guilty there is something up – I think they are going to have a real hard time prosecuting this cased based on what was admitted to today vs what the arrest report reads
https://www.browardclerk.org/Web2/CaseSearch/
Is there anybody named Scott Peterson that is not responsible for multiple deaths? I know it’s a common name, but this is the third one in the last few years. It’s just weird.
Also looking into the probate case filed by Deschamps over the estate of the deceased adopted mother – worth 800k – Today there was an emergency order filed .. but sealed!
02/22/2018 Order on Emergency Petition
Fire Sheriff Israel IMMEDIATELY. Enough of the politicization of law enforcement. We CANNOT have a society in which this is happening.
Can I add waterboarding by white hats?
But we do have a society in which this continues to happen and there is nothing we can see being done to change any of it. If having “patience” means watching innocents slaughtered, we are all sick.
We must call for the County to fire him, or force him to resign.
SD’s incredible thread is what I am referencing.
Something stinks about this bus-dive. I think this guy was ORDERED to stay outside, and is now serving as a human shield and also a blame magnet.
Gets his full retirement as a reward.
Exactly. Shut up, say what we tell you, get your retirement.
The problem is, this guy is a loose end, and I’m not thinking he’ll enjoy much of that retirement. I’m guessing a 5-year survival chance of 10%.
One possibility is that he started losing it. Started showing the signs of a guilty conscience. Gotta intervene. Get him back in line and OFF the job before he gets ideas.
Beginning to look that way.
Not sure about being ordered, but he makes a wonderful scapegoat for everyone to blame while the FBI do-nothings and the rest of the district officials who did nothing try to slip below the radar.
If true, every last one of these people knew ahead of time that this was the plan all along. Including CNN, the adoption people, some teacher, Broward County Sheriff and his help.
My guess is their policy was for him to wait for backup. Idk but it certainly is possible.
Also, have we seen this cop yet? Could this be one of those situations where the cop had a job for reasons other than competence????
My experience is SROs are usually either cops ready to retire and looking for a cush position or cops who not as effective on the street. No offense to anyone here who is an SRO, married to one, related to one etc,
Your description is accurate in my experience.
Haven’t seen him, but if SD is correct about these being mostly political positions, being “in shape and ready to go” is probably way off the list of desirable attributes.
SD says, “Not all of the line-level officers are as inept, corrupt and negligent as their supervisors; but the competent group is definitely in the minority.” It doesn’t take much research to find corruptness in the Broward County Sheriff’s Dept. Here are two ghastly articles. Corruption and protocols starts from the top down in organizations.
Article, “Broward homicide detective blows whistle on Sheriff Israel; alleges cover up and retaliation”
FTA: A Broward Sheriff’s homicide detective has filed a whistleblower suit alleging that Sheriff Scott Israel and members of his command staff sought to cover up misconduct by a Fort Lauderdale canine officer at an arrest scene.
Jeffrey Kogan, a featured detective on the A&E channel’s police reality show “The First 48,” contends he was ostracized and demoted to road patrol after reporting he saw the dog handler unnecessarily sic the animal on a murder suspect who was in custody and no longer a threat.
The whistleblower had an unblemished record.
http://www.floridabulldog.org/2013/08/broward-homicide-detective-blows-whistle-on-sheriff-israel-alleges-cover-up-and-retaliation/
Article: “Lawsuit: Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has tolerated and covered-up the illegal use of force”
FTA: The family of a 26-year-old black man shot and killed by a Broward Sheriff’s deputy has sued the deputy and Sheriff Scott Israel, alleging wrongful death, serious and repeated failures of police oversight, and cover-up.
Steven Jerold Thompson died shortly after midnight on June 6, 2014 – less than two hours after being shot nine times at a Lauderhill apartment building by Deputy Gerald Wengert, a one-time police reality TV star with a history of violent encounters.
The lawsuit, pending in U.S. District Court in Miami, comes amid a grueling national debate about killings involving the police and racial unrest. It includes the allegation that Broward’s elected sheriff has “tolerated and caused a pattern and practice of unjustified, unreasonable and illegal use of force” at BSO and that offending deputies were not prosecuted, disciplined or retrained. Some incidents were “covered up with official claims that their acts were justified and proper,” the lawsuit says.
From the day he was hired until the day he shot Thompson dead, Deputy Wengert had “73 documented use of force incidents, and ten documented complaints, including three shootings,” the lawsuit says, while noting Wengert was never disciplined for any of those incidents.
Thompson, whose back was turned from Wengert, was hit by a bullet traveling from back to front that fractured his thigh bone and caused him to fall forward. Residents reported hearing Thompson scream, “Help…help, he’s shooting at me! I’m shot!”
“Although Thompson posed no risk of harm to defendant Wengert or anyone else, defendant Wengert continued firing at Thompson’s fallen body, hitting him eight more times,” the complaint says. In all, Wengert “discharged 25 rounds, which required that he reload his gun.”
Thompson died.
http://www.floridabulldog.org/2016/07/12940/
If you believe both the deputy and the sheriff should be charged with criminal negligence, spread this far and wide.
https://criminalsandliars.wordpress.com/2018/02/22/calls-grow-for-criminal-negligence-charges-against-the-broward-county-sheriffs-office/
Should add the school board to that call also.
And call for the resignation of Sheriff Isreal.
Bro, this is just the tip of the iceberg as to who was criminally negligent. If I could bring summary judgement I’d have dozens of these do-nothings in the FBI, the local PD and district officials going to jail for a good long while to think about what they should have done but didn’t do.
A petition has been started here to charge the Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel & deputy Scott Peterson with criminal negligence and manslaughter. Share this everywhere!
https://www.change.org/p/donald-trump-charge-the-broward-county-sheriff-deputy-with-criminal-negligence-for-parkland-shooting?recruiter=859103724&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition
George Zimmerman would not have froze like a yellow chickenshit and choked at the time of decision.
If George Zimmerman had been at the school, there would be another dead thug and a lot fewer dead school children.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sickening.
Would it be too much to ask for President Trump to have a white hat federal take over the crime scene and evidence? We’ve already been through this rodeo before!
If there are really white hats, they would have been there already because that’s what white hats do. They don’t hide out for the perfect conditions, they charge.
NOTWITHSTANDING the cowardly act of SO PETERSON, the school officials , politicians & the higher up’s in the SO have blood on their hands. Meanwhile a 17 y.o.JROTC canidate HAAB ushered 60-70 students to safety. PETERSON could have gone in even if it was AGAINST “policy”….NO BALLS!
Was it cowardice in the moment? Or was he told in advance to stand down?
Was the aprehendee even at the school that day? Or did they show him a video and convince the mentally unbalanced accused that it was him?
This crap 💩 happens everywhere! I lived it as a HS Principal in The a South Bronx with the police from the 42nd Precinct!
We had cameras throughout the building. I caught a student walking out of one of my classes with 4 laptops. The cops told me I didn’t have proof even though I had it on camera. We were able to show through multiple cameras that he left the building with them. They had the audacity to say they could have been his. I came as close as one could come to getting arrested that day.
We had a music room in the sub basement with noise proof walls. I decided to become a Detective that day. I found out that the little fella sold two of them to a 7 Advent Church while he had two still at home. His mom agreed to do a drop on Boston Road. She didn’t want to admit to having them. We got them back from a trash can. The church actually had us make a two hundred dollar donation to get the other 2 back. The district honored the mom’s request that I would not to fair to the child if he still attended my school. She was right! My custodians were called in for cleanup.
Peterson could have been a national hero – any good man who wanted to save the children would be engaging Cruz in a heartbeat. True, doing the right thing could cost him his life, but now his name has been destroyed and that is going to hound him until the grave finds him anyway. He’s going to have to wear disguises when going to the store from now on, because the teller will otherwise say “hey buddy, why didn’t you do your g*ddamn job and save those kids?” Its going to be awful for him and he deserves it.
I can’t imagine why he didn’t do the right thing, except that he just didn’t care about the children and didn’t want to finally prove what we all know already: That gun free zones are death traps and bad guys with guns can only be stopped by good guys with guns.
He may have been under orders to stand down. If so this ‘event’ is even bigger that the corrupt FISA warrant. Or he may just be an ordinary coward.
Given the fact the SRO was at the scene during the entire spree, I’ve got to assume that their were communications b/n the SRO and other members of the department. If so, would those communications be preserved and subject to FOIA-type requests?
Peterson must have been order to not go in…. this sherrif is covering his sick ass for not arresting this idiot resulting in passing a DROS and enabling an AR purchase
I cannot believe this deputy hunkered down with out clear orders demanding he wait for backup… please be true….
John
Why violent criminals are allowed to roam the streets like the murder of C.P.D. Cmdr. Bauer.
Give a read please.
Spoiler, it’s the criminal justice system.
https://www.city-journal.org/html/second-third-and-fourth-chances-at-what-price-15657.html
I’m skeptical of the Sheriff’s claim about the video showing the S.R.O. standing around outside the building while the shooting took place. I’d be more inclined to believe him if we could view that security video, but it sounds as though it’s not going to be released to the public.
It’s entirely possible he’s using the S.R.O. as a scapegoat to cover his own department’s repeated failures to arrest the shooter in several of the 39 police responses beginning in 2010, any one of which likely would have prevented him from purchasing the gun.
All we have so far is the Sheriff’s word for what the video shows. I’ll believe him when I see the video for myself and not before.
