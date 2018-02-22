Broward Coward – Armed County Sheriff Cowered Outside Building – Refused to Confront Parkland School Shooter…

School Resource Officer (SRO) Scott Peterson, the armed deputy stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, stood outside the building during the shooting and refused to enter the building. He listened as the kids were being shot.

Today Officer Scott Peterson resigned from the Broward Sheriff’s department.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel (pictured left) made the admission while answering questions from media. According to Reuters reporting Sheriff Israel admitted to watching CCTV video of the cowardly officer remaining outside the building and taking no action.

SRO Scott Peterson responded to the shooting BUT NEVER WENT IN for “upward or 4 minutes” while the gunmen killed people, said Sheriff Scott Israel.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Reuters) – The armed deputy assigned to the campus of a Florida high school during a deadly shooting last week stayed outside the building during the attack and failed to engage the shooter, the county sheriff said on Thursday. As a consequence, Scott Peterson, on duty as the school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, resigned from the department, said Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, who earlier has suspended the officer from the force. He did not say if Peterson would face criminal charges.

Israel said he decided to suspend Peterson after viewing a video that showed the deputy’s actions during the rampage that killed 17 people. A former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, is accused of carrying out the attack with an AR-15-style assault weapon. “What I saw was a deputy arrive at the west side of Building 12, take up a position and he never went in,” said Israel. The building is popularly known as “the freshman building.” Israel said he would not release the video that shows Peterson’s actions at this time and may never do so, “depending on the prosecution and criminal case.” (read more)

The lack of action by Broward County Officer Scott Peterson is not an outlier, it is the norm. His conduct and cowardly behavior reveals a larger sentiment within a heavily politicized law enforcement agency. Politics is the filter for all decision-making.

Sheriff Israel is a political operative deep inside the Democrat political machine within Broward County. He is not alone. Israel is surrounded by similarly-minded police officers and law enforcement officials. Many of them are political operatives.

CTH prior experience with the top officials within law enforcement, schools and the institutional systems of government, within Broward and Miami-Dade Florida has given us exclusive insight into the politicization of multiple agencies. Not all of the line-level officers are as inept, corrupt and negligent as their supervisors; but the competent group is definitely in the minority.

After the shooting CTH warned about the political nature of the institutions of civic society in and around Broward and Dade county; and we predicted the underlying issues would begin to surface. The Broward County sheriff’s office, and the negligent deficiencies therein, is simply a symptom of much deeper -and far more dangerous- institutional corruption at almost every level of local government.

It was not accidental we were confronted in 2013 (during our research into the scope of the back-story of school and LEO corruption) by very angry law enforcement officials. We received direct threats from law enforcement officials to “back off”. On two very specific occasions at government offices, while filing FOIA requests, we became targets of retaliation and threats directly from law enforcement officials. A few of you might remember the details.

As bad as you might think the corruption within the Broward County School administration and Broward County Sheriff’s office might be, it’s worse.

Much, much worse than you can ever imagine.

Officer Scott Peterson standing outside the building while students were shot and killed is not unexpected. The roles of SRO’s are political, not law enforcement.

Here’s what people don’t understand. When the county policy is intentionally constructed to ignore criminal behavior in schools, the Sheriff and School superintendent cannot rely on “law and order-minded” SRO’s to carry out the corrupt policy.

The SRO must carry a political hat and be able to intercept behavior, modify the action based on a specific policy, falsify documents, manipulate records etc, and engage in the system with an understanding of the unwritten goals. SRO’s are given political instructions NOT, I repeat, NOT given instructions to uphold laws and regulations.

The School Officers are the primary foot soldiers carrying out political policy. Engaging an active shooter on campus is the furthest thing from their skill-set you could imagine.

Security of school students is just not their role. The Broward County SRO is in place to protect the School System “policy”.

Make sense now?

It’s all FUBAR.

ps. CTH has thousands of FOIA records to back up our statements:

