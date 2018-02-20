President Trump Signs Memorandum To Regulate “Bump Fire Stocks”…

While speaking during a White House ceremony earlier today President Trump announced he has directed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to develop regulations surrounding “bump fire stocks”, noting the intended regulation would be an actionable step to help prevent future mass shootings.
During his remarks President Trump noted: “We cannot merely take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference, we must actually make a difference.” The decision to eliminate ‘bump-fire stocks’ is smart policy and politically.
On the policy side the regulatory move is in line with already existing rules on firearms that ban auto-fire weapons. On the political side the memorandum stops opposition from saying the President is not taking action; the regulatory memorandum reflects action taken by President Trump that was not taken by President Obama.
(From the memorandum) After the deadly mass murder in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 1, 2017, I asked my Administration to fully review how the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regulates bump fire stocks and similar devices.
Although the Obama Administration repeatedly concluded that particular bump stock type devices were lawful to purchase and possess, I sought further clarification of the law restricting fully automatic machineguns.
Accordingly, following established legal protocols, the Department of Justice started the process of promulgating a Federal regulation interpreting the definition of “machinegun” under Federal law to clarify whether certain bump stock type devices should be illegal. The Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking was published in the Federal Register on December 26, 2017. Public comment concluded on January 25, 2018, with the Department of Justice receiving over 100,000 comments.
Today, I am directing the Department of Justice to dedicate all available resources to complete the review of the comments received, and, as expeditiously as possible, to propose for notice and comment a rule banning all devices that turn legal weapons into machineguns.
Although I desire swift and decisive action, I remain committed to the rule of law and to the procedures the law prescribes. Doing this the right way will ensure that the resulting regulation is workable and effective and leaves no loopholes for criminals to exploit. I would ask that you keep me regularly apprised of your progress.
You are authorized and directed to publish this memorandum in the Federal Register. ~President Donald J Trump (White House Link)
He succintly covered it!!Until we all start telling it like it is, this spit will never end.
Do you think Stephen Paddock would have been able to kill and injure as many people as he did without the bump stock?
Existing law does not allow for banning them on their technical merit vis a vis machine gun parts. They still require one trigger pull per round, as federal regulations stipulate, but merely facilitate everyone getting a trigger finger like Jerry Miculek. They take what used to be a thumb in a belt loop and make it so you can do the same thing from your shoulder.
Hell, if you hold the rifle just right, you can bump it without doing anything else.
At best, the BATF can place the stocks outside the sporting clause of 18 USC 922(r), and even *that* is a stretch, because the stocks are not complete firearms, which is what the sporting purpose was created for..
This entire memorandum is a rope a dope sop tactic.
A little nudge here, a little nudge there. I am going back to my self imposed exile.
Coming with you tazz.
Complicated business folks.
Related … just saw a headline on FOX that students from Marjory Stoneman HS are now at the state capitol in Florida to push for gun control. OK, I realize that some of them went through a pretty traumatic experience but is this what they should be doing? I would propose some good mental health care and “getting back on the horse”, i.e., going back to school, as soon as possible to get back to some kind of normalcy. And who is funding this? They must be staying in hotels, apparently took buses. Who’s paying?
(I say they must be staying in hotels, I mean hotel rooms, beacuse it’s nighttime and they apparently just arrived and surely they aren’t going to be meeting with anyone at 11pm.)
This is a complete waste of time… no matter what President Trump does… or does not do… the Marxist democrats and their media cheerleaders will never give him credit for it…
They won’t give him credit but it will cause them to shut up. 🙂 Just like the potential for a DACA deal did. As soon as Trump said he was open to it, nobody could criticize him for being against it. 🙂 Now they cannot criticize him for taking no action on the gun issue, he’s issued this memorandum and he also has upcoming meetings scheduled with various parties who might help come up with a rational solution to the problem of crazy people shooting up other people. And I say this is also useful to help bring people away from the Democratic Party. That’s what the Democrat leaders fear the most, you know.
This is not a good move at all. There are huge unintended consequences of going down the road of banning firearm accessories. First it’s bump stocks then it’s binary triggers then match triggers and eventually EVERYTHING.
The President shouldn’t entertain any gun control at all. I don’t understand it. He promised voters he wouldn’t do things like this and yet here we are.
What’s the use of a bump stock? Nobody uses it for self-protection, do they? Nobody uses it for hunting, I hope. Not for shooting competitions. It’s just for fun? Kind of like blowing things up? Or for killing a greater number of people than you could kill without it? Not good reasons to keep it legal. And banning it in no way infringes on your ability to purchase a handgun or long gun.
I am a gun owner btw. A handgun, for self protection. I’m also pro-hunting if you eat the meat or give/sell it to someone who will eat it. Not a fan of shooting things because it’s “fun”, Guns are very serious, IMO.
Trump is a friggen idiot on this one. He is listening to the wrong people who only want a political victory. F*&K them. He should try banning rubber bands, you can put a rubber band on a weapon and it will function just like it had a bump stock and is less cumbersome.
We are surrounded by morons, complete morons.
