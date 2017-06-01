Pickles and The Vast Russian Planetary Conspiracy Theorem…

It was August 25th 2016, three months before the November election, when candidate Hillary Clinton first accused a massive global network of nationalist-minded planetary frog memes, and alt-right Russian co-conspirators, of conspiring with Vladimir Putin to upend her presidential campaign.

Hillary still had not visited Michigan or Wisconsin, and she took off almost the entire month of August 2016, and she never held a single rally with Tim Kaine (after the nomination) until September, but somehow she gave a public speech claiming that Vladimir Putin was using mind-control to manipulate nationalist inhabitants of planet earth in a grand conspiracy against her campaign. It was bizarre to say the least.

However, if you think that was bizarre the explanation she gave yesterday, to an actual live audience with a straight face, was somewhere so far past crazy world the light from where crazy-speak emanates couldn’t catch her for a year. Watch:

Now she’s blaming the vast planetary Macedonians and the Russians… But wait, it gets worse:

She’s also blaming the DNC.

.

It’s the DNC, the Macedonians, the Russians, the frog memes, some mysterious group called the alt-right, a guy named Pepe, Breitbart Media, Steve Bannon and Robert Mercer and some British data-mining operation, Cambridge Analytica.

Them.

Weaponized cads.

Good Grief.

Advertisements