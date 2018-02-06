BUSTED: Proof DOJ Didn’t Care About Bruce Ohr Meeting Chris Steele Until IG Horowitz Found Out…

Proving, once again, this is a well thought-out strategy, Chuck Grassley’s newest partly declassified version of the Graham-Grassley memo highlights the DOJ didn’t care about Bruce Ohr meeting with Christopher Steele until Inspector General Michael Horowitz found out.
Page #5 of the Grassley Memo (pg. 7 pdf), highlights the FBI interviewed DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr on November 22nd, and December 12th, 2016 [FD-302 Interview Notes], yet didn’t take any action about their discoveries until Inspector General Michael Horowitz found out and revealed the interviews on December 7th, 2017.
The FD-302 (FBI) interviews were conducted with Bruce Ohr on November 22nd and December 12th, 2016. As footnoted above. However, it wasn’t until Horowitz revealed the information within those interviews (December 7th, 2017) that any action was taken?
Therein the ideology and political motive of the DOJ “small group” gets sunlight:
DECEMBER 7th, 2017 – […] Initially senior department officials could not provide the reason for Ohr’s demotion, but Fox News has learned that evidence collected by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), chaired by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., indicates that Ohr met during the 2016 campaign with Christopher Steele, the former British spy who authored the “dossier.”
Later, a Justice Department official told Fox News: “It is unusual for anyone to wear two hats as he has done recently. This person is going to go back to a single focus—director of our organized crime and drug enforcement unit. As you know, combating transnational criminal organizations and drug trafficking is a top priority for the attorney general.”
Additionally, House investigators have determined that Ohr met shortly after the election with Glenn Simpson, the founder of Fusion GPS – the opposition research firm that hired Steele to compile the dossier with funds supplied by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. By that point, according to published reports, the dossier had been in the hands of the FBI, which exists under the aegis of DOJ, for some five months, and the surveillance on Carter Page, an adviser to the Trump campaign, had started more than two months prior. (read more)
The Devin Nunes HPSCI memo revealed that Fusion-GPS employee Nellie Ohr, was funneling Clinton Opposition research to her husband Bruce Ohr for use by the DOJ in assembling the ‘Clinton-Steele dossier’; as justification to acquire a FISA “Title 1” surveillance warrant; for retroactive surveillance authority against Carter Page and the Trump Campaign.
Obviously the ‘small group’ within the DOJ and FBI didn’t have any issue with the activity of Bruce and Nellie Ohr during 2016 until IG Horowitz found out and exposed it in 2017.
After a few feeble attempts at brush back pitches… with the release of the lesser redacted memo, Senator Chuck Grassley took a 3-1 pitch and rocked a solid double off the wall, putting him on Second Base and Devin Nunes confidently standing on Third.
With no-one out, and first base open, the Democrats are stressed.
Adam Schiff calls for a pitching change as House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte steps up to the plate.
However, they can’t pitch around Goodlatte because clean-up hitter Horowitz is on deck. Schiff needs to bring the infield in close and hope for a double-play. They’re down to their last pitcher and he doesn’t look good.
More sweating.
.
It just never stops. DemDoom.
First?
Anyone have insight into whether or not the the FISA Court will seek an audience w/ Rosenstein/Comey to answer for the falsified applicatons?
They left Ohr from redacted. Gorka guy noticed it.There is a small hope of white hat in FBI/DOJ.
I think it’s time for press conference by PTrump and bring everything on live and don’t take any questions from fake msm.
Not yet, we don’t want them going to court and claiming our President influenced the minds of the jury. I’m sure there are a number of other important reasons too.
We need to let our President allow the white hats do their job professionally and without error. After all is said and done than let him out to roar.
I think the rule is that the party challenged to a duel gets his choice of weapons. Bet PTrump will chose Tweets at twenty paces.
These dems were so sure no one would ever find out about what they were up to but unfortunately for them, and thankfully for us, Hillary lost and now they are willing to anything to cover their tracks.
to do anything that is
I guess we have to take what we get but any redactions looks like a cover-up.
There was nothing in that memo that needed to be redacted in the first place.
We already KNOW they did so why do we need a special counsel to determine that when the evidence of criminal activity is right in front of us?
From laying out the facts to execution. No ” Passing Go, No Collecting $200, directly to Jail”.
I think that the argument is that Congress can only investigate; they cannot prosecute. Who prosecutes? The DOJ prosecutes. So the DOJ is going to prosecute the DOJ? Hmmm that’s a problem. Probably need an independent prosecutor.
Or maybe you are arguing for a lynch mob. Hey, count me in. I’ll bring a rope.
Sessions recused himself, and Rosenstein is going to prosecute himself?
Excerpt from the article: “The House Intelligence Committee released their classified FISA memo on Friday morning. The unclassified memo shows Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein misled the FISA court. President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton asked if Rod Rosenstein will be fired or at lease have to recuse himself. President Trump may have to act.”
https://www.teaparty.org/tom-fitton-will-rosenstein-fired-memo-shows-fisa-court-misled-deputy-ag-rosenstein-potus-trump-may-act-288417/
If Trump acts then they will accuse him of obstruction. If he fires Sessions he will be accused of obstruction. Trump is in a bad spot.
I agree.
oh, puhleeze. A bad spot like B’rer Rabbit in the briar patch. Yup they surely got Trump now. He’s finished /s
Oh puhleeze yourself. You have a problem with reading comprehension. I never once said anything about Trump being finished.
Recusal, and field offices may be able to prosecute. Let it play out.
How long did we let Benghazi play out? Most of us thought Hillary would be indicted on criminal charges, as she should have. In the end, it didn’t happen even when people died.
Malmino,
A few days ago Jim Jordan suggested an excellent idea during an interview.
This video clip comes from Tuskyou. I had mentioned Jordan’s idea, but couldn’t remember the details that would’ve helped find the interview. Our fellow Treeper was kind enough to find and share what I couldn’t remember. Hope you like it, and it’s short.
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/rep-jim-jordan-we-need-second-special-counsel-from-middle-of-the-country-outside-the-swamp/
It’s not that FBI and DOJ spied…but what they did with the information. It circled back to Obama’s cabinet then routed to Clinton and the DNC.
Wow that is a win right there. Couple that with the fact that the average person surveyed know less then 10% of what we do here WOW.
Another special counsel would be a delay tactic.
The IG is supposed to be that person. He already has his case. A special counsel will want time to build a team of Mueller’s and then claim they need to start from scratch. So, count me out of that poll. Start locking people up because this is getting depressing. the memo was supposed to get people fired and send people to prison. Trump either let the DOJ/FBI lawyers water that down or they slapped him around or both. Not buying that they have to keep the enemy close anymore either.
NOBODY slaps the Lion around!
NOBODY slaps the Lion around!
Don’t worry Streak. We counted you out a long time ago. Bah, depressing. 👹
Play nice….or don’t play at all. That goes for everyone!
I’m sorry Ad rem. I will scroll by in the future.
Same message as I gave Alison…
Not sure why my entire post was deleted when the comment I responded to stays but I got the message.
Streak,
Please scroll up and see the video I shared with Jim Jordan and his suggestion to a special counsel. I think you might like that idea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very positive news. Even 44% of Democrats agree. As the story keeps unfolding, the numbers will go higher.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t want another investigation cloaked in darkness by a special counsel.
That said, i am encouraged that a poll states 54% of Americans want the truth because we know that number is probably much, much higher.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The temperature is rising quickly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It didn’t take much to mislead them..a check from Fusion GPS was enough for them to do as Hillary said.
I wonder if Steele really have strong anti-Trump feelings or if he was just telling these dweebs what he thought they wanted to hear … that he was like-minded. (Not that it really matters.)
it was probably b.s.–connected to the part of simpson testimony where he claims that Steele approached FBI as a concerned citizen.
my new theory is that comey is an unwitting stooge who’d listen to and follow orders from those below him…only an idiot would go in public and make idiotic 10 minute press conferences detailing why HRC should be prosecuted and then conclude that she shouldnt.
which would explain why the need for any paperwork like 302’s of Ohr. In this theory, the small group of conspirators would do the dirty work. But they would need to provide some b.s. documentation in order to satisfy Comey and keep him off the scent.
Support for my theory? All of Comey’s public testimony/actions/tweets. Either he is a complete idiot-nut or a sneaky evil genius.
Steele by education and training would be a globalist opposed to BREXIT so I can easily see him being vehemently anti Trump. I work around a bunch of Europeans and they are universally like minded.
Prediction time people, when do the perp walks/grand juries start?
April, 2018.
I’ll second your April 2018.
Here is my thinking and prediction. March is an odd month people who are not working end up inside watching tv weather is not great. Trump is a reality TV expert. Go for the big daytime audience especially with reliable Dem voters.
March 2018
Fe you have not been posting much lately
May is Sweeps Month…You can charge advertisers more and if you promise to keep the show entertaining for next year, can up the rates for then too/
true but the networks would rather run regular programing unless the entertainment value of all the hearings reaches OJ proportions by then. I wonder if we can get Adam shifty to do a low speed chase.
that would be good..but i’m thinking that 1) anything trump-related will bring in ratings and 2) i expect a suicide pretty soon…that’ll def goose up the ratings. (i wonder if laddbrokes has established gambling odds yet—i’d put comey’s odds at 11-1)
I want the TRUTH to come out ASAP.
March 6th. Just because.
I think the report will be released sooner than expected so I’m going with late March.
PURIM 2018 – February 28 – March 1. “Let Haman’s ten son’s be hanged.”
Who are your top ten (not including Obama) that you want to be brought to justice?? Gender neutral (ha!)
My top ten:
1) Hillary Clinton
2) Bill Clinton
3) Jim Comey
4) Eric Holder
5) Loretta Lynch
6) James Clapper
7) John Brennan
8) Susan Rice
9) Valerie Jarrett
10) John Kerry
3/11 my birthday, and the date of a tsunami .
What happened to Barry?
He won’t escape justice. His will just be more special. Save that for for last, right? LOLOL
Sally Yates and Rod Rosenstein are 11 and 12
Yep! Need to build more gallows. LoL
Counting on the OIG Report being delayed to gather more evidence so I am taking May 2018
With all that has come out now, the clinton media is muddying up the waters. I don’t want to give them any more time to slime POTUS and all those fighting to bring these crimes and criminals out into the sunlight. i despise the media. I can’t imagine 3 or 4 more months of clinton/comey/yates tweeting.
Is there way to make public who approved all these fisa and copy of fisa?
“We want a pitcher, not a lying, scheming belly itcher” 😀
David Asman made a good point tonight filling in for Dobbs. Aren’t these FISA judges culpable here too for not demanding that the info they were fed was reliable? Were these FISA judges corrupt as well or in on the whole scheme? Sad that you can’t expect justice from a judge.
Deep state has influence of all. Judges.
The type of FISA surveillance on Trump is beyond scope. All were compromised.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
You know what I think?
I think the proggies heavily infiltrated the STAFF of the judges. Judges only see what they are shown, and can be misled. READING the actual FISA process, I was VERY STRUCK by how much of the process of asking the right questions is NOT the judge, but their court staff, who are supposed to do a LOT of the back-and-forth dealing for more and better evidence BEFORE it ever gets to the judge.
NOW – if you KNOW which judges you want, and game the system by shopping where you have people helping you get it past them…..
It explains 4 approvals. First one is the hardest – needs the easiest judge and the most compromised staff. After THAT, the staff can help to schmooze their judges with the “go with the crowd” argument.
Infiltration of the staff of a SECRET COURT is not going to be well-policed against. Easy place to sneak in the people who got this past their judges.
Very few denials.
They really trust those staffers. Get it past some of them….. DONE.
Stephan Molyneux on twitter:
More than 34,000 FISA spying warrants issued, supposedly on credible evidence of spying – couple dozen convictions at most? ~1,500 warrants per conviction? Hmmm… Seems like they might be being used for something else…
excellent! those same type of stats were used to halt the stop and frisk program (yes, i know the 2 are not exactly analogous)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
of course, stop and frisk regime would, in theory, do more than just stop actual law-breakers..just the very existence of the program would deter law-breakers from, for example, holding weapons on their persons.
in contrast, it can be argued that no such deterrence or other salutary effect occurs in a FISA warrant program.
So, Americans were to believe that FISA warrants were so tight, that FISC judges normally approved them.
And I have a village to sell you.
That’s an excellent point, Wolfie. Staffers can posit a narrative in way they present to the judge. Sorta like a Ben Rhodes …….
Tuesday on The Five, Brian Kilmead said he wants to see the FISA court transcripts to see what questions were asked and how they were answered. I like that idea.
Thank you so much for all of your hard work and research. Yours is the most informative column/blog out there on this issue.
My one question at this point is whether or not Sessions will appoint a special counsel over this. I am worried he will not. Unless he appoint a special council, these people will walk free and the rule of law will be dead.
John: Let’s be honest. The rule of law is dead and has been dead for some time, now. We need to restore the rule of law, but, given the damage done, I do not believe a restoration is possible. Obama blew a hole through the U.S. Constitution and Hillary staggered through that hole in a drunken stupor. We are on our own. Were it not for natural law and religion, we would all be wearing loin cloths and carrying clubs.
This crime Family is growing by the day. It’s gonna take a big net.
No we are not on our own. We have President Trump. We elected him because we believe he can restore much of what has been corrupted. He has made significant progress in many areas. Cleaning up these agencies will take longer.
We just started year two. Let’s give President Trump time!
Baseball is my most favorite sport, so the baseball lingo here helps to understand what this mean I’m liking Schiff-stick bringing in the infield hoping for a double play because I know with runners in scoring position, Goodlatte will get on base scoring Nunes and Grassley. 👍⚾️⚡️
And an RBI now stands for Rat Being Indicted.
You made me LOL Fe–y
…and DH stands for….designated hitter? Lots of DH’s around.
They may not take the chance they may remain silent hush the media for a cycle or two and walk him.
Part of this depends on how trump handles the Dem Memo. I think Sundance was right the goal was always to get the supporting info released. Shiffys attempt was to get a piece of redacted swiss cheese back so he can whine with it.
I think the answer is to release the Dem memo unredacted along with the classified info they draw from for clarity. Material should have as few redactions as possible from the source material. Of course in the interest of fairness everything in the Rep memo gets released as well.
In that case Nunes steals home on a wild pitch.
I think that would be a 4d Check but the master will decide.
Correct, I think the key is releasing the dem memo with NOTHING redacted. This will show that Schiff is full of Schiff.
Who knew about the Ohr interviews? If the IG was conducting its own investigation of potential abuses, it is possible no one else knew, until much later. Secrecy would have given those investigators time and space to gather evidence, and possibly to set up sting situations in order to bolster the evidence available against the guilty. This is the only reason I can imagine why Strzok’s texts were suppressed for so long, until after Flynn’s guilty plea for lying to Strzok in an interview.
Former FBI Agent, James Kallstrom, was absolutely right the other night when he said these POS believed that HRC would win. They threw caution to the wind because none of this would ever get out. They didn’t care about covering their tracks. I actually believe they got off on the fact that they were so careless. It made the work even more exciting for them.
We are getting closer and closer to that gun on the night stand claiming its first victim. Maybe Bruce and Nellie Ohr will be the first to finally give in to its call for peace and tranquility if used!
James Kallstrom’s interview the other day was on the mark.
Bruce and Nellie Ohr are only bottom dwellers, we need the top swamp creatures who gave the orders. The Ohrs didn’t do this alone.
I saw that interview. Kallstrom was terrific.
Maybe Seth too.
If they have children, they should be looking for deals. Both of them are ensnared in this mess, and they could both get indicted and their family will be ruined.
Last weekend I was wondering what it was like in the Orr household, pretty unpleasant, no Washington party invites.
Nellie still has her ham radio license.
The buck stopped where in the DOJ?
Who was responsible?
That would be Miss Loretta, she of tarmac fame.
Rosenstein?
RR rat is not going to do anything. he is just trying to cover up everything and pretend like business as usual with the help of uranium dude. Can PT appoint SC if there are lot of abuse by officials in his admin.
With so many “black hats” in play, it only takes one. As Truman said, the “buck stops here”. We all know where the buck stops.
Ah, the Name that can not be Named.
Hoping for an infield fly ball and a double play at home plate just to shame them. Traitors…..YOU’RE OUT!! GAME OVER!!
I read that, bush appointed him first then Obama reappointed. Another thing is lot of these guys are appointed by Bush, Clinton and Obama tenure. They continued between all these administrations even though they are from different parties as if like they are uni party appointments.
My money is on “clean-up hitter Horowitz” !!! Love it. He’s gonna hit it outa the park, baby!! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Trump is like Joe Torre standing in the dug out, smiling because he knows he is going to win the game.
New post already. Try to keep up, ppl 🙂
🙂 🙂
Forget it you treasonous scumbags, this “Whack a Mole” game you’re trying to play has too many moles & the moles you thought you whacked away already keep popping back up
Time to put down the mole hammers boys & girls. The neck deep shit you’re in just keeps oozing out from everywhere. The game is over
Suckers!
The baseball analogy is perfect Sundance. Wonderful way to clearly illustrate. Visualizing it like a bb game makes me optimistic that the winning run is coming!.
BTW…Sundance you are a hero to my Dem (but weakening) daughter. She lives in St.Pete and had to evacuate up to me that awful Saturday night before the hurricane. She was driving alone all night and the info and updates here CONTINUALLY into the wee hours were a total GOD SEND! Thank you thank you thank you. To this day she marvels that you and the Treepers were giving out better news than the weather/media…..AND as a result now whenever I say “Well the folks over on CTH are saying”…SHE LISTENS. LOL.
At what point in time do all the little things being added to the scale start to tip it?
At this moment in time, if what they have done and are doing to Trump was happening to Obama, I’d be on his side to end this nonsense.
It just cannot be stressed hard enough that this whole investigation and the behavior coming out of the FBI & DOJ is an attack on everything that is America and what America stands for.
This entire mess is has become a battle for the core principles of freedom that this country holds above everything else.
The fact that we got here is a disaster. The fact that it’s allowed to continue is a travesty.
areyoustillalive: What is America, what does it stand for, and what are these core principles of freedom to which you refer? I thought the only things that mattered were diversity, tolerance and inclusion. Or, so I’ve been told.
With all these “memos”, I must have missed that one.
Made me laugh.
A Judge not reading evidence, even provided by the FBI, for a FISA warrant to spy on a presidential candidate and signs it, is inexcusable. This reeks of MORE political bias. This never would have been allowed to happen to Hillary.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just a few observations
Everyone wants justice, but justice in a beauracracy is a slow moving animal. It has been laid out here what the strategy is, the batting order. The IG report is still a few months away. The President is chipping away, piece by piece, at an enormous iceberg of corruption. Think of it as a game of Jingo. Eventually the piece will be removed that brings down the house.
Next up now is the Schiff memo. The President is already two steps ahead on this. He had Rosenstein review it for the redactions. The Dems can’t say a word about him. And remember the Presidents tweet from earlier today about Schiff and the leaking? Everyone keeps asking where is Sessions? Well, one thing we do know is he’s digging up dirt on leakers. See where this is Going?
Damning info will continue to be released through more memos. The Dems will respond. It will be discredited, over and over, time after time. In the timing the President determines.
His timing is for all of this to have maximum effect in November. The longer the dam continues to leak, the better. And bad news day after day for Dems is better than bad news all at once as the pattern of denial and obfuscation will be established for November, instead of allowing a mea culpa.
The strategy here is absolutely brilliant. And my prediction, the first “perp walks” are most likely to be congressional leakers from Sessions investigations. The major stuff basically cannot begin to happen until after the IG report
The drip, drip, drip is very effective.
It is always eventually the money trail.
Executive order Dec. 21, 2017 puts a good spin on this.
EXECUTIVE ORDERS
Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption
LAW & JUSTICE
Issued on: December 21, 2017
When PDJT spoke of the Iraq war (in his mind a big mistake) he always said “Take the OIL”. This EO is him “taking the oil” when this war is won.
I see nothing but winning on the horizon. The IBD/TIPP poll shows that Trump is being seen as a victim of intel community malfeasance.
I believe that he is out of political danger, re Mueller. And it will only get better from here on out.
Agree. Muller is not going to get him now. That is too much to pull off with all this bad news. I think, lot of doj/fbi ones are going to be implicated. Politicians are going to survive.
I really dont think they care. I dont believe Mueller cares what anyone thinks. These people believe they know better and they believe PDT has to be removed or horribly damaged as to make him unelectable and damage the ability to keep our majorities in congress.
LikeLike
Again I ask what the hell do they have on Sessions. I assume Session reads the paper, watches TV?
I would think by now he would have realized his recusal was based on a big fat LIE!
Give me the bat, I’d love to “talk” with the pointy headed treasonists.
Page Testimony is out https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/carter_page_hpsci_hearing_transcript_nov_2_2017.pdf
Was this information hidden from Sessions? He took over in Feb. 2017, and Ohr wasnt demoted for 10 months. The info was known by the FBI and others inside the DOJ….how did this never come to Sessions attention before Horowitz kicked up a fuss?
There are 2 scenarios.
1. Sessions knew and did nothing until confronted by Horowitz.
2. Sessions didnt know.
Im not sure which of those is more concerning.
Don’t be surprised if officials are held in contempt over FISA warrants – Lionel
The FBI and DOJ use of FISA warrants is under the spotlight following the House Intelligence Committee releasing the Nunes memo and the upcoming publication of the Democrats’ minority report.
Media and legal analyst Lionel of Lionel Media discusses this further with RT America’s Ed Schultz.
RT Video 04:34 Minutes Feb-06-2018;
I what I call his “no longer credits” letter to Rosenstein, Nunes describes that multiple DOJ and FBI officials were reassigned in early Dec following the disclosure of 302s that the FBI had previously hidden.
https://www.scribd.com/document/368046067/Devin-Nunes-letter-to-Rod-Rosenstein
LikeLike
James Turgal would have “retired” about the same time, but I wouldn’t think that the ADD in charge of IT would be involved in 302s.
“With no-one out, and first base open, the Democrats are stressed.”
___________
They should be.
A) it’s not possible for the Demonrats to get anybody ‘out’ because… REALITY. The only reason the Repubs are ‘winning’ is because, miraculously, they happen to be on the same side as TRUTH at the moment.
And there’s nothing the Demonrats can do when faced with truth; truth is the perfect offense AND defense.
B) even if, in some fantasy scenario, they somehow got three outs, the Demonrats don’t have anyone to go to bat; there’s no ‘there’ there. There is no ‘offense’ for the Dems, only lies and misdirection, which are perfectly (and continuously) exposed by Truth.
The Demonrats are in full cover-up/shut down mode. That’s defensive. That is trying to protect themselves from the truth.
In order for the Demonrats to go on offense, they would need to be on the side of Truth.
I don’t know if that ever actually happened in the past for Demonrats, but it will certainly not be happening now or in the future.
The only way the Demonrats ever win is when the Repubs are corrupt in the dark WITH them.
The Dems CAN’T step out into the light.
But some of the Repubs can. Not many, but a few.
And that’s all it takes.
One man standing in the light of truth can defeat the entire Demonrat party, because the man standing in the light of truth is unassailable. And he can lob bombs at the enemy all day long.
LikeLike