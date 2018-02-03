This is Madness – The Media are Just as Complicit In The DOJ Corruption and FISA Abuse…

We shared a discussion thread a few weeks ago about how the media are enmeshed within the entire story of the DOJ and FBI corruption.  The media engagements with the parties swirling around the Clinton-Steele Dossier and DOJ corruption are so pervasive they cannot currently report on the story without exposing their own duplicity.  Michael Isikoff found that reality yesterday when he discovered his reporting was being used by the FBI.

FBI investigator Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page have been shown in their text messages to be leaking stories from the Clinton Investigation, the Trump investigation and the Mueller investigation to journalists at Politico, The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. –SEE HERE

(Source Link – pdf Page #5) 

Additionally, Christopher Steele has stated in U.K. court records the person in charge of the Clinton Campaign’s opposition research firm, Glenn Simpson from Fusion GPS,  arranged and coordinated for Mr. Steele to talk to several journalists (CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Yahoo News and Mother Jones) while Mr. Steele was also the primary source of information for the FBI investigators (including Strzok and Page):

(Source – page #8)

Make sure you read that full response from Christopher Steele above to see the scope of the media engagements he was conducting.

As more evidence surfaces the relationship between journalists, Fusion-GPS, Chris Steele and the media’s DOJ/FBI sources begins blending together.  The FBI was using media reports, which were based on Fusion-GPS pitches, to bolster it’s investigative documents to the FISA court:

According to the U.K records, Christopher Steele reports this September 2016 meeting with Isikoff was arranged by Glenn Simpson. According to Michael Isikoff today on his podcast, he met Christopher Steele at a Washington, D.C. hotel in Sept. 2016. They were joined by his “old friend” Glenn Simpson, the founder of opposition research firm Fusion GPS, who Isikoff now defines as a “private investigator.”

So Christopher Steele was meeting with journalists, the journalists were writing articles; the FBI was leaking to media and citing articles as underlying evidence to support their counterintelligence investigations; and all of this was used to validate the investigative documents the FBI was receiving from Christopher Steele; who, along with the leaking FBI officials, was also the source of the media articles.

FUBAR!  This is exponentially bonkers.

This is a circle of information, all coming from Glenn Simpson at Fusion GPS, who was the opposition research firm being financed by Hillary Clinton, along with FBI officials who were using their own leaks to validate their own investigation.

Think about the scale of the reporting, and reporting on reporting, of anonymous leaks, false leaks, lies from “people with knowledge of the matter”, “government officials involved in the matter”, “people familiar with the matter”, “government sources” etc. all going in one unified and semi-coordinated direction – against the aggregate Trump administration.

Now, it actually gets even more convoluted.

Christopher Steele has sworn under oath that he met with multiple journalists (at least eight organizations) in September, mid-October, and late-October 2016: “at Fusion’s instruction“.  (pdf page #7)

Overlay upon that sworn admission what Glenn Simpson (Fusion-GPS) told the House Intelligence Committee while also under oath about his involvement in sharing information derived from Christopher Steele:

(Testimony – pdf link, page #147)

…”without my knowledge and against my wishes”? 

Huh?

FBI Director James Comey admits to leaking his ‘memos’ to the New York Times.  FBI #2 Counterintelligence Agent and FBI Attorney Lisa Page are caught in their text messages leaking to Politico, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.

The FBI is caught, in at least one FISA application, using Yahoo media reports provided by them AND their investigative source Christopher Steele to establish a basis for FISA “Title I” surveillance; the most intrusive and wide-open search and surveillance authority possible.

The Clinton Campaign is paying Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research against Donald Trump.  In addition to Glenn Simpson pushing that opposition research into the media, Fusion GPS is also providing that opposition research –including information from contacts with media– directly to the FBI:

(pdf link – page #4)

… In addition to using the Fusion-GPS information to underpin their counterintelligence investigation, the FBI then turn around and leak the same opposition research information to the media to create the support for their counterintelligence investigation.

So, tell me again how the media can possibly write about this now?

The problem is not just corruption with the U.S. Justice System, the DOJ and the FBI; the problem is corruption within the media.

We’re talking about thousands of hours of media TV pundits, thousands more columns written, and almost every scintilla of it based on originating intelligence sources -from the larger intelligence system- that are now being exposed as duplicitous and conspiratorial in the scale of their malicious intent.

This larger story-line has traveled in one direction. The narrative has only traveled in one direction. Each thread converging on codependent trails for collective stories all going in one direction. One big engineered narrative endlessly pushed. Think about how far the collective media have traveled with this story over the past eighteen months.

Now, in a period of a few weeks, it has become increasingly obvious the collective journey, using all that expended effort, was going in the wrong direction.

The media have fully invested themselves in eighteen months of narrative distribution in only one direction. Not a single MSM entity has questioned their travel as a result of false leaks and false sources in the totality of time they have covered the DOJ and FBI story.

Nothing within their collective need to will-an-outcome, will change the media’s proximity to facts when the truthful story behind the DOJ and FBI corruption is finally exposed. The media are so far away from the place where this story ends, they have no inherent capability to even begin to travel in the opposite direction, toward the truth.

The only way they could align with the truth is to admit that virtually every scintilla of their reportage over the past 18 months was inherently false. There’s not a single media outlet capable of doing that.

Think about a New York Times, CNN, New Yorker, Wall Street Journal, Mother Jones, Yahoo News or Washington Post journalist now having to write an article deconstructing an entire foundation of lies they participated in creating.

Do we really think such a catastrophic level of flawed ideology could reconstitute into genuine reporting of fact-based information?

Impossible.

 

  1. starfcker says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Has the list of journalists that Fusion GPS was paying ever been published anywhere?

  2. Craft Eccentric says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Andrew Weissman now under investigation for leaking to the press

  3. TexasRanchQueen says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Where have all the good men gone?

  4. doofusdawg says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    The Mark Penn op ed on the Hill should be required reading for everyone… and it should be read on the house and senate floors into the congressional record.

  5. Ditch Mitch says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Gotta love that picture of the drooling propagandists.

  6. libertysc2016 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    I would also like to see a list of media folks have a working (involving some compensation) with the FBI, CIA, and the like. How many of the media companies have contracts with those same agencies?

  7. nigella says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Yes.I have to admit that I somehow believed after the Memo was released the media would report on it honestly and be as shocked as I was … Instead we got a total denial of it’s validity.Hysterical coverage and actual reversal of blame from the FBI/DOJ to the President and the Republicans… Won’t happen again with me…

    • deqwik2 says:
      February 3, 2018 at 11:39 pm

      To show you what they are like:
      A Comey crony just resigned from the FBI to go work for CNN to help fight against Trump due to this scandal. It will only get worse.
      (Josh Campbell is the crony’s name).

    • Raffaella says:
      February 3, 2018 at 11:44 pm

      I expected some push back but this is insane. They are completely denying any wrong doing on the part of the guilty and pushing all the blame on our President and the few republicans.

      I have repeatedly written that all the investigations in the world (even the IG report) will mean absolutely nothing. We will get even a stronger push back and denial.

      The only possible solution is handcuffs on all the guilty directly from AG. Not another SC. Immediately indict them all after the IG report. But we all know that will not happen. We have Sessions.

  8. coveyouthband says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    The lib dems and msm are one………..

  9. Ditch Mitch says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    Jesse Watters was just talking about the propagandists with Michelle Malkin. Nice to see some talking heads keeping up.

  10. Snow White says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Is there a way to keep these media stooges accountable? My God, they are worse than Pravda. I would really want to see a la carte channels and not what you’re forced to get today if you want any tv channels. That’s why I don’t get cable at all.

  11. DesertRain says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    Sundance…. I believe there are 2 major versions of the Steele Dossier referenced across the testimony and court docs.

    From your Tweet…
    Glenn Simpson: “without my knowledge and against my wishes”. ….. Version 2
    Now compare that to UK Court Response from Christopher Steele: “at fusion’s instruction”.
    Version 1

    Steele continued to received additional intelligence from his sources AFTER he was fired from the FBI in October. Version 2 has additional reporting. Version 2 was given to MCCain and published in Buzzfeed.

    https://www.scribd.com/document/370633759/Christopher-Steele-Affidavit-Work-With-GPS-Dossier-Lawsuit

    My label “Version 1” = 16 “pre-election memorandums” in the lawsuit. Last one dated Oct 19, 2016.

    My “Version 2” = in the lawsuit the additional memo is referred to as the “December Memorandum”. The lawsuit claimants appear in the December 13, 2016 report (Company Intelligence Report 2016/166) only.

    Version 2 of the dossier including December Memo was handled quite differently than what occurred with Version 1.

  12. Sean Supsky says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    The deconstruction of the media gives way for a new media to emerge.

  13. coveyouthband says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    Who watches them ??? Some watch to gape unbelievably , some to check the “news” (not knowing it is not) some watch to marvel, some to simmer with cold anger……..

  14. Minnie says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    “FUBAR! This is exponentially bonkers.”

    Precisely!

    The media is/was complicit. They were shamelessly led to do everything in their power to serve their masters.

    They’re in too deep.

    If we weren’t on the edge of our seats before, we are now one breath away from falling on our arses.

  15. ediegrey says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    The media is just doing what they are paid for – and honest reporting and journalism is not their job. They obey their masters impeccably.

  16. MVW says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    There may be a culture within the media bred in Marxist indoctrination institutions known as liberal arts colleges, but they work for media companies that hire them and set the tone and focus for their narrative. These media companies are owned and directed by only a few.

    There is a long term agenda and strategy here and it is not a profit motive. These are enemies of America fighting a propaganda war against Americans. I think it is about time to set the river of truth to wash out these stables.

    Until those running the media are dealt with our future is in trouble. It is not enough to discredit the media.

  17. vikingmomsite says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    So, what happens from here? Will they succeed in burying the story in order to protect themselves and their role in this entire operation? Every time I think it’s gotten so obvious the MSM will finally have to cover a story damaging to the Dems, I am stunned at how they manage to avoid it and make it all go away…the scandals of the Clinton Administration (Whitewater/FBI Files/Vince Foster/Chinagate/perjury) all got wrapped up under “It was just sex”. The horrors of the Obama years (Pigford/Fast & Furious/Benghazi/IRS targeting/Cash to Iran) and all we ever hear is “the most scandal-free administration in history”.

    Honestly, I am a bit discouraged right about now because this story is NOT getting any traction and the MSM is just going to spend the weekend repeating the lies of Schiff and dismissing the memo as a “partisan smear” against the fine men and women of the FBI/DOJ…and most Americans are too ignorant about The Constitution and Congressional Oversight to even see how badly they are being played!

    • LBB says:
      February 3, 2018 at 11:47 pm

      I believe it is getting traction on the street, just not on the TV.

    • Raffaella says:
      February 3, 2018 at 11:50 pm

      The only way we get some tractions and will see results:

      Put hand cuffs on these SOBs (any one in FBI/DOJ/media who broke the law) as soon as the IG report is out. But with Sessions and Wray in charge, that will never happen.

  18. Jvlovesk says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    This is happening because Jeff Sessions is letting this happen. How are we supposed to fight when they stack the deck like this? Their real crimes are ignored and unpunished? This is awful. I feel like we are living under an unelected tyranny that makes King George look like Gandhi.

  19. RJ says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    I voted for PDJT along with 63 million other voters. I am angry and offended by the crooked lying degenerates in the DOJ, FBI, Democratic Party, and the media that have perpetuated this filthy narrative. They need to be exposed for what they are – rotten bastards.

  20. sunnydaze says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    Sooo sick of Journalists becoming complicit partners in taking this country down, by *purposely* covering up corruption, purposely spreading lies and propaganda, etc.

    I really want a few of ’em to be locked up and am hoping some will get charged and pay the penalty.

    It’d make my day.

  21. Gov Jay says:
    February 3, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    Remember… even after they found Bill’s DNA on Monica’s blue dress… the Marxist democrats… umm… media still denied he was getting hum jobs in the Oval Office… that culminated with Hillary inventing the infamous “vast right-wing conspiracy” fairy tale… which failed as well… that is who we are dealing with here…

